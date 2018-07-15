Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295. Listings are unavailable for Ocean County. They will resume when provided.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
705 S New Road, CFB Realty LLC to Absecon DG LLC; 01/25/18. $315,000
6 Ruth Court, Gresenz Joseph N to Florio Francesco; 01/25/18. $286,000
ATLANTIC CITY
526 Pacific Ave Un 2001, Wartenberg Brett to Hanner Jennifer; 01/17/18. $150,000
19 Schooner Court, Spellman Sandra to Kumarasamy Paramasivam; 01/17/18. $47,000
101 S Raleigh Ave 928, Enders Barry D to Poolas Edward; 01/18/18. $83,000
100 S Berkley Square Un 7K, Baim Edward S to Bergman Barnett; 01/18/18. $147,500
1121 Arctic Ave, Kencher LLC to Rehman Aneeb U; 01/18/18. $15,000
100 S Berkley Square Un 7C, Goldberg Harvey to Suplee Mark; 01/18/18. $130,000
3501 Boardwalk Un A102, Erlich Yetta to Mun Fud Waf LLC; 01/19/18. $53,333
3426 Atlantic Ave, Mountain Bound LLC to Atlantic 3426 LLC; 01/19/18. $420,000
17 S Texas Ave, Bogaziotis Eftimios G to Liu Qiong; 01/19/18. $320,000
600 Pacific Ave Un E203, Mustakas Arthur to Kennis Scott; 01/19/18. $96,000
101 S Plaza Un 1203, Rosen Stewart/Per Rep to Edward and Judy Roth Family I; 01/22/18. $372,000
24 N Georgia Ave, Yesmin Farida/Atty to TTK Ent LLC; 01/22/18. $115,000
4208 Steward Ave, 1420 Arkansas LLC to Kim Don J; 01/22/18. 4140,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Un 430, Barag Alan to Lickman Dist LLC; 01/22/18. $115,000
40 N Newton Ave, Anderson John to TTK Ent LLC; 01/24/18. $155,000
BRIGANTINE
313 34th St S, Cmmr Dev LLC to Difabio Mario; 01/17/18. $230,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave Un S301, Desipio Ginette to Magnolia Inv LLC; 01/17/18. $224,900
227 12th St S, Dillione Thomas to Marsella Joseph; 01/18/18. $428,000
4 Girard Place, Polillo Robert S to Oxford Inv Gr LLC; 01/19/18. $111,000
5 Casa Court, Princiotta John to Princiotta Joanne M; 01/19/18. $172,000
24 11th St N, Brown Michele A to Bloome Gregory W; 01/22/18. $252,500
336 13th St S, Deutsche Bank to Gundlach Chace; 01/22/18. $270,000
25 Surfside Road, Jones Beatrice A/Tr to Zagel Thomas; 01/22/18. $295,000
3 Kirkwood Circle, Cassello Jennie M to Wigoda Thomas S; 01/23/18. $290,000
1005 Fownes Ave, Mccourt Jeffrey A to Gross Doris M; 01/24/18. $305,000
2502 Ocean Ave, Dadamo Jean to Mid321 LLC; 01/25/18. $800,000
1429 Bayshore Ave, Macko Leslie/Admrx to Prato Joseph Louis; 01/25/18. $360,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
102 E Colton Lane, Ritz Realty LLC to Reyes Fernando S; 01/22/18. $157,000
5638 Chestnut Ave, Anne Marie Prop LLC to Hoxworth Michelle; 01/22/18. $167,500
EGG HARBOR CITY
618 Chicago Ave, Kelly John to Alfonso Joseph; 01/22/18. $140,000
514 Boston Ave, Mortg Equity Conv Asset to Brass Inv Gr LLC; 01/22/18. $62,700
132 New York Ave, Wang Xiao Wei to Lee Kam Yeng; 01/23/18. $25,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
72 S Mount Airy Ave, Pearse Richard A to Wagner Vincent C Jr; 01/18/18. $180,000
115 Deer Path Drive, Pugliese Theodore to Wood Thomas; 01/18/18. $185,000
415 Glenn Ave, Abro Yaqoob to Vyas Dhara; 01/19/18. $170,000
16 Liberta Ave, Coyle John J to Jacobsen Andrea J; 01/19/18. $230,000
9 Exton Court, Gallagher Denyse M to Brown Raeanne; 01/22/18. $230,000
239 Lily Road, Minogue Edward A to Altieri Donna Lee; 01/22/18. $305,000
28 Zion Road, Carigliano LawrenceAdmr to Warren Robert M; 01/22/18. $190,000
452 Delaware Ave, Bank of NY Mellon to Pira Blerim; 01/22/18. $99,750
7 Driftwood Drive, Townsend Sandra to Cap K Inv LLC; 01/22/18. $77,000
8 N Farr Ave, Fannie Mae to Justiniano Pamela; 01/22/18. $166,250
4 Robert Best Road & 455 Zion Road, Houde Ent LP to Atlantic City Elec Co; 01/22/18. $750,000
244 London Court, Baez Modesta to Winarick Andrea; 01/22/18. $70,500
102 Jefferson Ave, NJHR 3 LLC to Ford Veronica; 01/22/18. $195,600
107 Jeffers Landing Road, Spengler Jean J/Exr to Kolmetsky Colin Michael; 01/22/18. $89,650
119 Booker Ave, Nationstar Mrtg LLC to Kodsi Ephrat; 01/23/18. $126,800
4 Pebble Beach Drive, PNC Bank to Mccaffrey Philip; 01/23/18. $340,000
6 Fieldbrook Drive, Bonek Edward J Sr to Bower James M; 01/23/18. $220,000
715 Scarborough Drive, Li Qiang to Kim Ui S; 01/23/18. $222,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
707 Birch St, NJ Housing&Mtg Fin Agcy to Home Scape LLC; 01/17/18. $75,480
640 Philadelphia Ave, US Bank to Silipena Joseph; 01/17/18. $38,950
687 Cypress Point Drive, Edwards James W to Rees Jeffrey; 01/18/18. $275,000
13 Manchester St, Gallupo Helen L/Atty to Sharp Crisanne; 01/18/18. $167,000
40 Meadow Ridge Road, Feeney Susan to Liu Richard; 01/18/18. $57,000
184 Colonial Court, Saccone Cesare/Ind&Exr to Sudit Svetlana; 01/19/18. $58,000
866 Fishers Creek Road Un 201 E, Deutsche Bank to Alpant LLC; 01/19/18. $50,000
113 Federal Court, Par 4 Inv Gr LLC to Cihak Kelly; 01/19/18. $70,000
431 Vine Ave, Schurtz Thomas H to Ta Hao; 01/19/18. $170,000
205 Solitude Place, Shah Ketur to JSM At Galloway LLC; 01/19/18. $88,000
23 Iroquois Drive, Par 4 Inv Gr LLC to Oconnor Scott; 01/22/18. $62,000
468 Country Club Drive, Jackson Dorothy W/Exrx to Lyons David; 01/22/18. $300,000
104 Brewster Drive, Godino Michela/Admr to Schurtz Thomas H; 01/22/18. $165,000
518 Cornwall Drive, Straub Kathy J to Moran Robert J; 01/22/18. $211,000
228 Great Creek Road, Pham Maikhanh to Smith Joshua B; 01/22/18. $185,000
550 Falmouth Court, Aloia Romeo R to Lorick Dolores T; 01/22/18. $225,000
722 Cardinal Way, Rinaldo Vincent to Tierney Kelsey; 01/22/18. $119,500
306 Yam Ave, Randy Homes LLC to Battilana Ashley; 01/23/18. $199,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
1382 Malaga Road, Pagan Reinaldo to Dallett Cora C; 01/22/18. $278,000
4908 Spruce St, Boney Marion B to Schmoll Harry F; 01/22/18. $25,000
6989 Harding Hwy, Deutsche Bank to Steadfast Homes LLC; 01/22/18. $58,000
28 Vender Lane, Pellechio Michael to Aquila Salvatore J; 01/22/18. $255,000
24 Princeton Place, Lionel Ian R to Andrews Jada D; 01/22/18. $218,000
210 Pheasant Run Road, Fannie Mae to Karp Jonathan; 01/22/18. $204,500
4784 Summersweet Drive, Galinski Lori to Vaughan Desiree; 01/23/18. $122,000
14 Stone Walk, Gregg Brian L to Owad Jeffrey M; 01/24/18. $320,000
HAMMONTON
452 13th St, Parvin Est LLC to Spina Joseph A; 01/19/18. $237,000
200 Valley Ave, Moah LLC to Merker Tyler A; 01/22/18. $243,500
751 Woodlawn Ave, Ingemi Daniel to Parkhurst David III; 01/22/18. $162,500
33 Rocha Court, Bank of NY Mellon to Tokarz Dariusz; 01/23/18. $164,750
LINWOOD
15 E Ocean Heights Ave, Randy Homes LLC to Unkle David W; 01/18/18. $315,000
323 W Vernon Ave, Capocci Theresa Maria to Onisk Alexandra C; 01/22/18. $214,900
MARGATE
8002 Bayshore Drive, Khalif Yuri to Eckert Thomas P Sr; 01/18/18. $1,365,000
348 N Rumson Ave, Krik Bernard to Abel Ronald; 01/18/18. $1,650,000
9505 Ventnor Ave Un 7, Bernstein Morton to Lomas Jamie; 01/22/18. $85,000
411 N Rumson Ave, Zanghi Kenneth to Robinson Edith Mae; 01/23/18. $550,000
203 N Delavan Ave, JJCC Longport LLC to Jerome Robert M; 01/23/18. $680,000
NORTHFIELD
503 Fairbanks Ave, Fannie Mae to Aristizabal David A; 01/18/18. $66,000
401 Elder St, Notarnicola Esther to Gallemit Gina P; 01/19/18. $162,000
5 Saint Andrews Drive, Biel Mark to Cavanagh William J; 01/22/18. $375,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1229 Peterson Way, Petranov Martin to Tardencilla Ramon; 01/18/18. $130,000
303 Newtowne Square, Kapur Virender K to Allen Belinda Dawn; 01/18/18. $32,500
11 Devins Lane, South Jersey Pub Co to RGC3 LLC; 01/19/18. $25,000
222 Wellington Ave, US HUD to Williams Cynthia; 01/22/18. $55,000
1301 Mckinley Ave, US HUD to Mystic Home Improv LLC; 01/23/18. $50,000
SOMERS POINT
743 5th St, Jackson Rebecca J to Schneiderhan Kurt W; 01/22/18. $173,250
122 Cleveland Ave, Myers Elwood to Bunn Julie A; 01/23/18. $180,000
634 Shore Road, Celebration Shore LLC to I&S Assoc LLC; 01/23/18. $297,500
VENTNOR
6003 Marshall Ave, Sutor Prop LLC to Vatrella Giuseppe N; 01/18/18. $243,000
707 N Oxford Ave Un J4, Shore Mgmt Co of Del Valley Inc to Vassallo Vincent J Jr; 01/18/18. $33,500
5300 Boardwalk Un 221, Weiser Lee to Hall Denise L; 01/19/18. $127,000
5200 Boardwalk Un 14C, Elkins Armin M to Nehmad Pearl; 01/19/18. $490,000
5007 Ventnor Ave 2, Chud Sharon E to Ventnor Oakland Prop LLC; 01/19/18. $80,000
8 S Vassar Square, US Bank to Remer Doug S; 01/23/18. $151,000
816 N Surrey Ave 501, Lance Norman G Jr to Baumeister Thomas; 01/24/18. $152,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
1101 Mathews Ave, Pesce James to Suero Fabian Julissa M; 01/22/18. $125,300
Cape May County
AVALON
3285 Dune Drive, Fitzpatrick James T to Arpa David V; 12/2017. $675,000
700 Ocean Drive, Kosteva John to Kane Joseph M III; 12/2017. $675,000
1250 Dune Drive, Mary Ann Schenck Rev Tr to Kershner Margaret D; 12/2017. $945,000
3640 Ocean Drive, Kochenour Kenneth K to Bradley Christopher; 12/2017. $1,101,875
307 76th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr to Hemrick Carol Tegge; 12/2017. $1,200,000
CAPE MAY
523 Lafayett St, Mazefsky Janet to Switzer Dustin Morgan; 12/2017. $349,000
315 Ocean St, Buck Judith A to Ocean Ave Un 21 LLC; 12/2017. $415,000
595 St James Place, Croasdale Clyde/Exr&C to Henery Justin A; 12/2017. $425,000
933 Columbia Ave, Beddia Rodney N to Durkin Kenneth A; 12/2017. $507,500
1307 Beach Drive, Papendick Renny to Kirchner John J; 12/2017. $635,000
CAPE MAY POINT
209 Princeton Ave, Jensen R Warren/Tr to Cape Manor Prop LLC; 12/2017. $425,000
513 Alexander Ave, Pomputius John to Desai Bimal Ramesh; 12/2017. $678,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
152 Whistle Stop Road, Weichmann Michael J/Tr to Watkins Kathleen R; 12/2017. $51,100
Lot 16, Block 57, Di Filippo Albert to Devlin Edward C Jr; 12/2017. $82,000
40 Lakeview Drive, Hoover Timothy A to Palumbo Craig; 12/2017. $85,000
28 Siskin Lane, Morris Kevin P to Mc Cormick Kathryn; 12/2017. $211,760
147 Cedar Lane East, Smith Craig to Carney Andrew; 12/2017. $300,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
3 Bentz Ave, Wells Fargo Bank to Algorithm Prop LLC; 11/2017. $52,500
35 Texas Ave, US Bank to Crowley Michael; 11/2017. $101,900
101 Texas Ave, Patton Charles to O’Rourke Joseph J; 11/2017. $118,000
400 Leaming Ave, Scott Sarah to Guido Frank; 11/2017. $150,000
353 Route 9, Hughes Donna to Piro Domenick Jr; 11/2017. $160,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
310 Bay Breeze Blvd, NVR Inc Ptnr to Hughes Edward T; 11/2017. $294,595
4100 Route 9 S, Cape Shores Resort Inc to Kmk Vacations LLC; 11/2017. $4,000,000
15 Avalon Blvd, Acme Markets Inc CF Albert Propco LLC; 11/2017. $8,827,113
9 N 10th Ave, US HUD to Hill Melissa; 11/2017. $56,000
16 Park Ave, US Bank/Tr to Ortiz Carlos P; 11/2017. $84,900
111 Cochran Stm Rref II Ib-NJ LLC to Gayle Michael S; 11/2017. $125,000
550 Goshen Road, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Ptnr to Hillegass Allison M; 11/2017. $195,000 Lefchuk Joseph to Moleski Edward J; 11/2017. 124 Lee Lane $213,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
Johnson Gary L to Churinskas John T; 11/2017. 2401 Seaboard Circle $637,500
Adal LLC to Kowal Mitchell B III; 11/2017. Lot 20, Block 216 $644,000
Sheets Steven E to Di Michele Giovanni; 11/2017. 1900 Surf Ave $140,000
Shapley Michael J to Geiger Timothy; 11/2017. 202 W 21St Ave Un 202A $147,500
213 W 15th Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to Devine Lisa; 11/2017. $225,000
OCEAN CITY
2624-26 West Ave Un B, Eastern Const & Electric Inc to Casten Richard S; 11/2017. $557,500
5822 Asbury Ave, Bodine Barry S to Carr James D; 11/2017. $580,000
5041-43 West Ave, Kelly John to Hoelzle Richard; 11/2017. $600,000
2917-19 Central Ave, Swatek George H III to Trovato Louis L; 11/2017. $760,000
1126-28 Central Ave, Anderson Robert V to Murtin James W; 11/2017. $760,000
Lot 32 Block 5410, Ocean City Dev Group LLC to Panyu Howard; 11/2017. $770,000
806-08 Park Place, Mc Nulty Todd to Lavoice John; 11/2017. $820,000
4445 Central Ave, Burt Robert Scott to Merkt Steven; 11/2017. $999,000
SEA ISLE CITY
147 42nd St, Black Edward F to Brown Patricia; 11/2017. $345,000
3800 Pleasure Ave Un 407, Domenica Foundation Inc to Arizmendi Angel L; 11/2017. $377,200
221 87th St, Keith William G to Hancock Michael; 11/2017. $385,000
Lot 24 Block 35.03, Mc Nelia Thomas to Klemmer Joseph M; 11/2017. $445,000
129 38th St, WJ Montgomery Irr Tr to 129 38Th St LLC; 11/2017. $780,000
Lot 13 Block 65.02, McGill Nancy Trust&C to Kennedy John; 11/2017. $999,999
STONE HARBOR
Lot 19 Block 209, Weaver Jean Wisdom to Hall Neil F; 11/2017. $2,000,000
10522 Golden Gate Road, Cortezi Nicholas D to Mosquito Creek Hldgs LLC; 11/2017. $2,180,250
10724 Corinthian Place, Giacobbe Robert R to Ricketts Matthew; 11/2017. $2,300,000
160 84th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr to Penney Jonathan; 11/2017. $2,595,000
10109 Sunrise Drive, Kochenour Kenneth K to Salvaggio Thomas A; 11/2017. $4,000,000
9816 Second Ave, Grinnan Alexander F to Webber Adam L; 11/2017. $295,000
9716 Third Ave 1st Fl, Reeser Gerald to Diller & Fisher Co Inc; 11/2017. $299,000
252 89th St N, Troy Paul C to Yasik John S; 11/2017. $895,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
200 Mill Road, Berkle Paul J to Coleman Stephen B; 12/2017. $60,000
380 Stagecoach Road, Turnkey Dev LLC to Brannigan Wallace S; 12/2017. $100,000
WILDWOOD
132 W Spencer Ave, Ledbetter Andrea J to Comm Capital LLC; 11/2017. $55,409
225 E Montgomery Ave, Nefferdorf James E Jr to Nefferdorf Theresa; 11/2017. $110,001
133 W Spicer Ave, Marshall Lawrence to Rantz Charles B Jr; 11/2017. $249,900
Lot 4.01 C0301 Blk 16.03, Fabrizio Antonio C to Goettner Paul J; 11/2017. $360,000
132 W Spencer Ave, Comm Capital LLC to NJ Ocean Fronts LLC; 11/2017. $61,600
216 W Maple Ave, Gorman Elizabeth to Mcmahon Sharon; 11/2017. $77,500
Lot 1 C311A Bl 101, Fannie Mae to Webb Karen P; 11/2017. $154,500
5307 Arctic Ave, Hoy Robert B Jr to Carpenter Kaley; 11/2017. $181,000
WILDWOOD CREST
9200 Atlantic Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to N Laterza Re Holdings Inc; 11/2017. $550,000
208 E Forget-Me-Not Road, Vecchio Santo to Nash Christopher; 11/2017. $145,000
427 E Miami Ave Un 406, Haigh John Allen III to Krishnamurthy Mani; 11/2017. $220,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
12 S Elm St, Byers Rashee S to Ocampos Eugenia, Ocampos Rafael; 1/12/2018. $25,666
422 South Ave, American Mutual Fund LLC, Ross Calvin, Lopez Nehemias, Silverio Ambrosia; 1/12/2018. $31,500
107 Bridgeton Fairton Road, Fannie Mae, Fed Nat Mtg Assoc, Gilbert Jennifer, Udren Law Offices Atty to Brown Richard D; 1/16/2018. $25,000
213 Hampton St, Robinson Warren A/Est By Exec, ZearfaUS Dale/Exec to Thompson Michael J; 1/17/2018. $25,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
7910 Battle Lane, VA to Laury Theodore; 1/19/2018. $23,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
11 Westcott Station Road, Murray Edward B/Est, Murray Lois K to Hines Deidre E; 1/19/2018. $124,500
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
43 Pineview Terrace, Marchand Arthur L to Clendaniel Tashia N; 1/17/2018. $152,000
429 Greenwich Road, Bank Of America Atty, Bank Of New York Mellon, Bank Of New York Tr, Gsmps Mrtg Loan, JP Morgan Chase Bank to Parenti Vincent J Sr; 1/19/2018. $21,750
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
845 Ramah Road, Matlack Daphne, Matlack Harry to Bender Jason, Bender Jessica; 1/29/2018. $245,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
77 E Point Road, Sterling Alexander J/Est, Sterling Bernadette M to NJ Dept Of Env Prot; 1/23/2018. $40,000
21 E Point Road, Makowsky Michael, Makowsky Miriam to Bisignano Michael, Meistrell Kristen D; 1/24/2018. $122,000
MILLVILLE
701 N High St, New Vistas Corp Court Rec, Robbins Lewis B Jr By Court Rec, Sarath Babu Dr; 1/13/2018. $165,000
129 S 3rd St, Sheets Raymond C Jr, Sheets Raymond C Sr/Est, Sheets Sally A, Davis Genony USD, Davis Lawanda; 1/16/2018. $34,000
508 2nd St S, Cohen Mordechai, Lewenstein Ellis, Neuberger Chaim, Lxr NJ 1 LLC; 1/16/2018. $117,000
149 2nd St S, 143 S 2nd St LLC to Lxr NJ 1 LLC; 1/16/2018. $70,000
141 & 139 2nd St S, 143 S 2nd St LLC to Lxr NJ 1 LLC; 1/16/2018. $125,000
523 Newport Road, Ksj Inv LLC to Trainer John K, Trainer Jordan M, Trainer Sherri L; 1/17/2018. $149,900
154 Sheldon Ave, Housing & Urban Dev Sec Of to Caprioni Andrew; 1/17/2018. $75,087
133 Main Drive, Citigroup Mtg Loan Trust Inc &C, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC Atty, US Bank Tr to Castlerock 2017 LLC; 1/17/2018. $17,100
4 Pleasantview Drive, Mcdonald John, Tagye Melissa to Henderson Eric, Henderson Jennifer; 1/18/2018. $160,000
901 Mulberry St, Pnc Bank to Clay James A; 1/19/2018. $50,400
21 E Forest Glen Drive, Haddock Thomas J to Haddock Denise; 1/19/2018. $135,000
102 S 10th St, Skocki-Tomlin Jaime M, Tomlin Sean B, Velez Sue H; 1/19/2018. $114,900
902 Leonard Drive, Grennon Valerie to Dijamco Jonathan; 1/19/2018. $125,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
71 Button Mill Road, Kundera Adam to Worley-Martinez Alyssa N; 1/16/2018. $90,000
VINELAND
19633 Washington Ave, Hultgren Glenn R, Lee Sandy LLC Aka, Sandy Lee LLC Aka, Lombardo Jill N, Melchiore Joseph; 12/19/2017. $70,000
632 E Plum St, Escobar Aida L to Cumberland County Imprv Auth; 12/20/2017. $117,500
604 E Plum St, Holt Joan L/Est By Exec, Wheeler Dorothy P/Est, Wheeler Linda J.Exec to Cumberland County Imprv Auth; 12/20/2017. $96,000
2450 S West Blvd, First Latin American Pentecostal Church Of God to Gwinn William; 12/20/2017. $78,000
410 W Park Ave, Kollock James/Est, Kollock Katherine to Rider Jean M; 12/20/2017. $23,000
2159 Sunset Ave, Afanador Moises, Capazzi Anthony, Mclear Melody Lynn; 12/20/2017. $203,000
582 Sara Place, Mtglq Inv LP By Atty, Selene Finance LP Atty, Perez Juana Vazquez, Rodriguez Julian Nunez; 12/21/2017. $72,000
1013 Hamilton Drive, Fed Home Loan Mortg Corp By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty to Santos Carmen Luz, Santos Heriberto; 12/22/2017. $109,900
950 Alexander Drive, Riland William to Derodriguez Yesenia Peralta Garcia; 12/22/2017. $110,0000
1380 W Wheat Road, Raffaelli Richard L, Wheat Road Assoc LLC to Soto Iris E, Soto Reinaldo; 12/22/2017. $178,000
1010 Spruce St, Boxler John H III/Adm, Boxler John H Jr/Est By Adm, Boxler Mary E/Adm to Bota Inves LLC; 12/26/2017. $75,000
216 W Oak Road, Bird Rene Paul Aka, Loiseau Rene Paul Aka to Newman Charles T II; 12/27/2017. $150,000
110 W Arbor Ave, Kenney Mari Jo A, Kenney Richard J to Myers Samantha, Myers Stephen; 12/27/2017. $211,000
South Lincoln Ave, Levari Gloria Ind Ex, Levari Peter J Jr/Est By Ex to Mosley Shawn; 12/27/2017. $29,000
2954 Athens Way, Kumar Prant, Kumar Prince to Jorge Isaias; 12/27/2017. $164,900
795 E Wheat Road, Germanio Louis, Germanio Louis Jr By Ex, Germanio Rita J/Ex, Camacho Wilmarie, Ramos Natanael; 12/28/2017. $175,000
460 Butler Ave, Gillespie Rose E to Hernandez Ariel; 12/28/2017. $165,000
Property transactions run Sundays as space is available.
