Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295. Listings are unavailable for Ocean County. They will resume when provided.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

705 S New Road, CFB Realty LLC to Absecon DG LLC; 01/25/18. $315,000

6 Ruth Court, Gresenz Joseph N to Florio Francesco; 01/25/18. $286,000

ATLANTIC CITY

526 Pacific Ave Un 2001, Wartenberg Brett to Hanner Jennifer; 01/17/18. $150,000

19 Schooner Court, Spellman Sandra to Kumarasamy Paramasivam; 01/17/18. $47,000

101 S Raleigh Ave 928, Enders Barry D to Poolas Edward; 01/18/18. $83,000

100 S Berkley Square Un 7K, Baim Edward S to Bergman Barnett; 01/18/18. $147,500

1121 Arctic Ave, Kencher LLC to Rehman Aneeb U; 01/18/18. $15,000

100 S Berkley Square Un 7C, Goldberg Harvey to Suplee Mark; 01/18/18. $130,000

3501 Boardwalk Un A102, Erlich Yetta to Mun Fud Waf LLC; 01/19/18. $53,333

3426 Atlantic Ave, Mountain Bound LLC to Atlantic 3426 LLC; 01/19/18. $420,000

17 S Texas Ave, Bogaziotis Eftimios G to Liu Qiong; 01/19/18. $320,000

600 Pacific Ave Un E203, Mustakas Arthur to Kennis Scott; 01/19/18. $96,000

101 S Plaza Un 1203, Rosen Stewart/Per Rep to Edward and Judy Roth Family I; 01/22/18. $372,000

24 N Georgia Ave, Yesmin Farida/Atty to TTK Ent LLC; 01/22/18. $115,000

4208 Steward Ave, 1420 Arkansas LLC to Kim Don J; 01/22/18. 4140,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Un 430, Barag Alan to Lickman Dist LLC; 01/22/18. $115,000

40 N Newton Ave, Anderson John to TTK Ent LLC; 01/24/18. $155,000

BRIGANTINE

313 34th St S, Cmmr Dev LLC to Difabio Mario; 01/17/18. $230,000

4540 W Brigantine Ave Un S301, Desipio Ginette to Magnolia Inv LLC; 01/17/18. $224,900

227 12th St S, Dillione Thomas to Marsella Joseph; 01/18/18. $428,000

4 Girard Place, Polillo Robert S to Oxford Inv Gr LLC; 01/19/18. $111,000

5 Casa Court, Princiotta John to Princiotta Joanne M; 01/19/18. $172,000

24 11th St N, Brown Michele A to Bloome Gregory W; 01/22/18. $252,500

336 13th St S, Deutsche Bank to Gundlach Chace; 01/22/18. $270,000

25 Surfside Road, Jones Beatrice A/Tr to Zagel Thomas; 01/22/18. $295,000

3 Kirkwood Circle, Cassello Jennie M to Wigoda Thomas S; 01/23/18. $290,000

1005 Fownes Ave, Mccourt Jeffrey A to Gross Doris M; 01/24/18. $305,000

2502 Ocean Ave, Dadamo Jean to Mid321 LLC; 01/25/18. $800,000

1429 Bayshore Ave, Macko Leslie/Admrx to Prato Joseph Louis; 01/25/18. $360,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

102 E Colton Lane, Ritz Realty LLC to Reyes Fernando S; 01/22/18. $157,000

5638 Chestnut Ave, Anne Marie Prop LLC to Hoxworth Michelle; 01/22/18. $167,500

EGG HARBOR CITY

618 Chicago Ave, Kelly John to Alfonso Joseph; 01/22/18. $140,000

514 Boston Ave, Mortg Equity Conv Asset to Brass Inv Gr LLC; 01/22/18. $62,700

132 New York Ave, Wang Xiao Wei to Lee Kam Yeng; 01/23/18. $25,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

72 S Mount Airy Ave, Pearse Richard A to Wagner Vincent C Jr; 01/18/18. $180,000

115 Deer Path Drive, Pugliese Theodore to Wood Thomas; 01/18/18. $185,000

415 Glenn Ave, Abro Yaqoob to Vyas Dhara; 01/19/18. $170,000

16 Liberta Ave, Coyle John J to Jacobsen Andrea J; 01/19/18. $230,000

9 Exton Court, Gallagher Denyse M to Brown Raeanne; 01/22/18. $230,000

239 Lily Road, Minogue Edward A to Altieri Donna Lee; 01/22/18. $305,000

28 Zion Road, Carigliano LawrenceAdmr to Warren Robert M; 01/22/18. $190,000

452 Delaware Ave, Bank of NY Mellon to Pira Blerim; 01/22/18. $99,750

7 Driftwood Drive, Townsend Sandra to Cap K Inv LLC; 01/22/18. $77,000

8 N Farr Ave, Fannie Mae to Justiniano Pamela; 01/22/18. $166,250

4 Robert Best Road & 455 Zion Road, Houde Ent LP to Atlantic City Elec Co; 01/22/18. $750,000

244 London Court, Baez Modesta to Winarick Andrea; 01/22/18. $70,500

102 Jefferson Ave, NJHR 3 LLC to Ford Veronica; 01/22/18. $195,600

107 Jeffers Landing Road, Spengler Jean J/Exr to Kolmetsky Colin Michael; 01/22/18. $89,650

119 Booker Ave, Nationstar Mrtg LLC to Kodsi Ephrat; 01/23/18. $126,800

4 Pebble Beach Drive, PNC Bank to Mccaffrey Philip; 01/23/18. $340,000

6 Fieldbrook Drive, Bonek Edward J Sr to Bower James M; 01/23/18. $220,000

715 Scarborough Drive, Li Qiang to Kim Ui S; 01/23/18. $222,500

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

707 Birch St, NJ Housing&Mtg Fin Agcy to Home Scape LLC; 01/17/18. $75,480

640 Philadelphia Ave, US Bank to Silipena Joseph; 01/17/18. $38,950

687 Cypress Point Drive, Edwards James W to Rees Jeffrey; 01/18/18. $275,000

13 Manchester St, Gallupo Helen L/Atty to Sharp Crisanne; 01/18/18. $167,000

40 Meadow Ridge Road, Feeney Susan to Liu Richard; 01/18/18. $57,000

184 Colonial Court, Saccone Cesare/Ind&Exr to Sudit Svetlana; 01/19/18. $58,000

866 Fishers Creek Road Un 201 E, Deutsche Bank to Alpant LLC; 01/19/18. $50,000

113 Federal Court, Par 4 Inv Gr LLC to Cihak Kelly; 01/19/18. $70,000

431 Vine Ave, Schurtz Thomas H to Ta Hao; 01/19/18. $170,000

205 Solitude Place, Shah Ketur to JSM At Galloway LLC; 01/19/18. $88,000

23 Iroquois Drive, Par 4 Inv Gr LLC to Oconnor Scott; 01/22/18. $62,000

468 Country Club Drive, Jackson Dorothy W/Exrx to Lyons David; 01/22/18. $300,000

104 Brewster Drive, Godino Michela/Admr to Schurtz Thomas H; 01/22/18. $165,000

518 Cornwall Drive, Straub Kathy J to Moran Robert J; 01/22/18. $211,000

228 Great Creek Road, Pham Maikhanh to Smith Joshua B; 01/22/18. $185,000

550 Falmouth Court, Aloia Romeo R to Lorick Dolores T; 01/22/18. $225,000

722 Cardinal Way, Rinaldo Vincent to Tierney Kelsey; 01/22/18. $119,500

306 Yam Ave, Randy Homes LLC to Battilana Ashley; 01/23/18. $199,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

1382 Malaga Road, Pagan Reinaldo to Dallett Cora C; 01/22/18. $278,000

4908 Spruce St, Boney Marion B to Schmoll Harry F; 01/22/18. $25,000

6989 Harding Hwy, Deutsche Bank to Steadfast Homes LLC; 01/22/18. $58,000

28 Vender Lane, Pellechio Michael to Aquila Salvatore J; 01/22/18. $255,000

24 Princeton Place, Lionel Ian R to Andrews Jada D; 01/22/18. $218,000

210 Pheasant Run Road, Fannie Mae to Karp Jonathan; 01/22/18. $204,500

4784 Summersweet Drive, Galinski Lori to Vaughan Desiree; 01/23/18. $122,000

14 Stone Walk, Gregg Brian L to Owad Jeffrey M; 01/24/18. $320,000

HAMMONTON

452 13th St, Parvin Est LLC to Spina Joseph A; 01/19/18. $237,000

200 Valley Ave, Moah LLC to Merker Tyler A; 01/22/18. $243,500

751 Woodlawn Ave, Ingemi Daniel to Parkhurst David III; 01/22/18. $162,500

33 Rocha Court, Bank of NY Mellon to Tokarz Dariusz; 01/23/18. $164,750

LINWOOD

15 E Ocean Heights Ave, Randy Homes LLC to Unkle David W; 01/18/18. $315,000

323 W Vernon Ave, Capocci Theresa Maria to Onisk Alexandra C; 01/22/18. $214,900

MARGATE

8002 Bayshore Drive, Khalif Yuri to Eckert Thomas P Sr; 01/18/18. $1,365,000

348 N Rumson Ave, Krik Bernard to Abel Ronald; 01/18/18. $1,650,000

9505 Ventnor Ave Un 7, Bernstein Morton to Lomas Jamie; 01/22/18. $85,000

411 N Rumson Ave, Zanghi Kenneth to Robinson Edith Mae; 01/23/18. $550,000

203 N Delavan Ave, JJCC Longport LLC to Jerome Robert M; 01/23/18. $680,000

NORTHFIELD

503 Fairbanks Ave, Fannie Mae to Aristizabal David A; 01/18/18. $66,000

401 Elder St, Notarnicola Esther to Gallemit Gina P; 01/19/18. $162,000

5 Saint Andrews Drive, Biel Mark to Cavanagh William J; 01/22/18. $375,000

PLEASANTVILLE

1229 Peterson Way, Petranov Martin to Tardencilla Ramon; 01/18/18. $130,000

303 Newtowne Square, Kapur Virender K to Allen Belinda Dawn; 01/18/18. $32,500

11 Devins Lane, South Jersey Pub Co to RGC3 LLC; 01/19/18. $25,000

222 Wellington Ave, US HUD to Williams Cynthia; 01/22/18. $55,000

1301 Mckinley Ave, US HUD to Mystic Home Improv LLC; 01/23/18. $50,000

SOMERS POINT

743 5th St, Jackson Rebecca J to Schneiderhan Kurt W; 01/22/18. $173,250

122 Cleveland Ave, Myers Elwood to Bunn Julie A; 01/23/18. $180,000

634 Shore Road, Celebration Shore LLC to I&S Assoc LLC; 01/23/18. $297,500

VENTNOR

6003 Marshall Ave, Sutor Prop LLC to Vatrella Giuseppe N; 01/18/18. $243,000

707 N Oxford Ave Un J4, Shore Mgmt Co of Del Valley Inc to Vassallo Vincent J Jr; 01/18/18. $33,500

5300 Boardwalk Un 221, Weiser Lee to Hall Denise L; 01/19/18. $127,000

5200 Boardwalk Un 14C, Elkins Armin M to Nehmad Pearl; 01/19/18. $490,000

5007 Ventnor Ave 2, Chud Sharon E to Ventnor Oakland Prop LLC; 01/19/18. $80,000

8 S Vassar Square, US Bank to Remer Doug S; 01/23/18. $151,000

816 N Surrey Ave 501, Lance Norman G Jr to Baumeister Thomas; 01/24/18. $152,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

1101 Mathews Ave, Pesce James to Suero Fabian Julissa M; 01/22/18. $125,300

Cape May County

AVALON

3285 Dune Drive, Fitzpatrick James T to Arpa David V; 12/2017. $675,000

700 Ocean Drive, Kosteva John to Kane Joseph M III; 12/2017. $675,000

1250 Dune Drive, Mary Ann Schenck Rev Tr to Kershner Margaret D; 12/2017. $945,000

3640 Ocean Drive, Kochenour Kenneth K to Bradley Christopher; 12/2017. $1,101,875

307 76th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr to Hemrick Carol Tegge; 12/2017. $1,200,000

CAPE MAY

523 Lafayett St, Mazefsky Janet to Switzer Dustin Morgan; 12/2017. $349,000

315 Ocean St, Buck Judith A to Ocean Ave Un 21 LLC; 12/2017. $415,000

595 St James Place, Croasdale Clyde/Exr&C to Henery Justin A; 12/2017. $425,000

933 Columbia Ave, Beddia Rodney N to Durkin Kenneth A; 12/2017. $507,500

1307 Beach Drive, Papendick Renny to Kirchner John J; 12/2017. $635,000

CAPE MAY POINT

209 Princeton Ave, Jensen R Warren/Tr to Cape Manor Prop LLC; 12/2017. $425,000

513 Alexander Ave, Pomputius John to Desai Bimal Ramesh; 12/2017. $678,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

152 Whistle Stop Road, Weichmann Michael J/Tr to Watkins Kathleen R; 12/2017. $51,100

Lot 16, Block 57, Di Filippo Albert to Devlin Edward C Jr; 12/2017. $82,000

40 Lakeview Drive, Hoover Timothy A to Palumbo Craig; 12/2017. $85,000

28 Siskin Lane, Morris Kevin P to Mc Cormick Kathryn; 12/2017. $211,760

147 Cedar Lane East, Smith Craig to Carney Andrew; 12/2017. $300,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

3 Bentz Ave, Wells Fargo Bank to Algorithm Prop LLC; 11/2017. $52,500

35 Texas Ave, US Bank to Crowley Michael; 11/2017. $101,900

101 Texas Ave, Patton Charles to O’Rourke Joseph J; 11/2017. $118,000

400 Leaming Ave, Scott Sarah to Guido Frank; 11/2017. $150,000

353 Route 9, Hughes Donna to Piro Domenick Jr; 11/2017. $160,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

310 Bay Breeze Blvd, NVR Inc Ptnr to Hughes Edward T; 11/2017. $294,595

4100 Route 9 S, Cape Shores Resort Inc to Kmk Vacations LLC; 11/2017. $4,000,000

15 Avalon Blvd, Acme Markets Inc CF Albert Propco LLC; 11/2017. $8,827,113

9 N 10th Ave, US HUD to Hill Melissa; 11/2017. $56,000

16 Park Ave, US Bank/Tr to Ortiz Carlos P; 11/2017. $84,900

111 Cochran Stm Rref II Ib-NJ LLC to Gayle Michael S; 11/2017. $125,000

550 Goshen Road, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Ptnr to Hillegass Allison M; 11/2017. $195,000 Lefchuk Joseph to Moleski Edward J; 11/2017. 124 Lee Lane $213,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

Johnson Gary L to Churinskas John T; 11/2017. 2401 Seaboard Circle $637,500

Adal LLC to Kowal Mitchell B III; 11/2017. Lot 20, Block 216 $644,000

Sheets Steven E to Di Michele Giovanni; 11/2017. 1900 Surf Ave $140,000

Shapley Michael J to Geiger Timothy; 11/2017. 202 W 21St Ave Un 202A $147,500

213 W 15th Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to Devine Lisa; 11/2017. $225,000

OCEAN CITY

2624-26 West Ave Un B, Eastern Const & Electric Inc to Casten Richard S; 11/2017. $557,500

5822 Asbury Ave, Bodine Barry S to Carr James D; 11/2017. $580,000

5041-43 West Ave, Kelly John to Hoelzle Richard; 11/2017. $600,000

2917-19 Central Ave, Swatek George H III to Trovato Louis L; 11/2017. $760,000

1126-28 Central Ave, Anderson Robert V to Murtin James W; 11/2017. $760,000

Lot 32 Block 5410, Ocean City Dev Group LLC to Panyu Howard; 11/2017. $770,000

806-08 Park Place, Mc Nulty Todd to Lavoice John; 11/2017. $820,000

4445 Central Ave, Burt Robert Scott to Merkt Steven; 11/2017. $999,000

SEA ISLE CITY

147 42nd St, Black Edward F to Brown Patricia; 11/2017. $345,000

3800 Pleasure Ave Un 407, Domenica Foundation Inc to Arizmendi Angel L; 11/2017. $377,200

221 87th St, Keith William G to Hancock Michael; 11/2017. $385,000

Lot 24 Block 35.03, Mc Nelia Thomas to Klemmer Joseph M; 11/2017. $445,000

129 38th St, WJ Montgomery Irr Tr to 129 38Th St LLC; 11/2017. $780,000

Lot 13 Block 65.02, McGill Nancy Trust&C to Kennedy John; 11/2017. $999,999

STONE HARBOR

Lot 19 Block 209, Weaver Jean Wisdom to Hall Neil F; 11/2017. $2,000,000

10522 Golden Gate Road, Cortezi Nicholas D to Mosquito Creek Hldgs LLC; 11/2017. $2,180,250

10724 Corinthian Place, Giacobbe Robert R to Ricketts Matthew; 11/2017. $2,300,000

160 84th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr to Penney Jonathan; 11/2017. $2,595,000

10109 Sunrise Drive, Kochenour Kenneth K to Salvaggio Thomas A; 11/2017. $4,000,000

9816 Second Ave, Grinnan Alexander F to Webber Adam L; 11/2017. $295,000

9716 Third Ave 1st Fl, Reeser Gerald to Diller & Fisher Co Inc; 11/2017. $299,000

252 89th St N, Troy Paul C to Yasik John S; 11/2017. $895,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

200 Mill Road, Berkle Paul J to Coleman Stephen B; 12/2017. $60,000

380 Stagecoach Road, Turnkey Dev LLC to Brannigan Wallace S; 12/2017. $100,000

WILDWOOD

132 W Spencer Ave, Ledbetter Andrea J to Comm Capital LLC; 11/2017. $55,409

225 E Montgomery Ave, Nefferdorf James E Jr to Nefferdorf Theresa; 11/2017. $110,001

133 W Spicer Ave, Marshall Lawrence to Rantz Charles B Jr; 11/2017. $249,900

Lot 4.01 C0301 Blk 16.03, Fabrizio Antonio C to Goettner Paul J; 11/2017. $360,000

132 W Spencer Ave, Comm Capital LLC to NJ Ocean Fronts LLC; 11/2017. $61,600

216 W Maple Ave, Gorman Elizabeth to Mcmahon Sharon; 11/2017. $77,500

Lot 1 C311A Bl 101, Fannie Mae to Webb Karen P; 11/2017. $154,500

5307 Arctic Ave, Hoy Robert B Jr to Carpenter Kaley; 11/2017. $181,000

WILDWOOD CREST

9200 Atlantic Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to N Laterza Re Holdings Inc; 11/2017. $550,000

208 E Forget-Me-Not Road, Vecchio Santo to Nash Christopher; 11/2017. $145,000

427 E Miami Ave Un 406, Haigh John Allen III to Krishnamurthy Mani; 11/2017. $220,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

12 S Elm St, Byers Rashee S to Ocampos Eugenia, Ocampos Rafael; 1/12/2018. $25,666

422 South Ave, American Mutual Fund LLC, Ross Calvin, Lopez Nehemias, Silverio Ambrosia; 1/12/2018. $31,500

107 Bridgeton Fairton Road, Fannie Mae, Fed Nat Mtg Assoc, Gilbert Jennifer, Udren Law Offices Atty to Brown Richard D; 1/16/2018. $25,000

213 Hampton St, Robinson Warren A/Est By Exec, ZearfaUS Dale/Exec to Thompson Michael J; 1/17/2018. $25,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

7910 Battle Lane, VA to Laury Theodore; 1/19/2018. $23,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

11 Westcott Station Road, Murray Edward B/Est, Murray Lois K to Hines Deidre E; 1/19/2018. $124,500

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

43 Pineview Terrace, Marchand Arthur L to Clendaniel Tashia N; 1/17/2018. $152,000

429 Greenwich Road, Bank Of America Atty, Bank Of New York Mellon, Bank Of New York Tr, Gsmps Mrtg Loan, JP Morgan Chase Bank to Parenti Vincent J Sr; 1/19/2018. $21,750

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

845 Ramah Road, Matlack Daphne, Matlack Harry to Bender Jason, Bender Jessica; 1/29/2018. $245,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

77 E Point Road, Sterling Alexander J/Est, Sterling Bernadette M to NJ Dept Of Env Prot; 1/23/2018. $40,000

21 E Point Road, Makowsky Michael, Makowsky Miriam to Bisignano Michael, Meistrell Kristen D; 1/24/2018. $122,000

MILLVILLE

701 N High St, New Vistas Corp Court Rec, Robbins Lewis B Jr By Court Rec, Sarath Babu Dr; 1/13/2018. $165,000

129 S 3rd St, Sheets Raymond C Jr, Sheets Raymond C Sr/Est, Sheets Sally A, Davis Genony USD, Davis Lawanda; 1/16/2018. $34,000

508 2nd St S, Cohen Mordechai, Lewenstein Ellis, Neuberger Chaim, Lxr NJ 1 LLC; 1/16/2018. $117,000

149 2nd St S, 143 S 2nd St LLC to Lxr NJ 1 LLC; 1/16/2018. $70,000

141 & 139 2nd St S, 143 S 2nd St LLC to Lxr NJ 1 LLC; 1/16/2018. $125,000

523 Newport Road, Ksj Inv LLC to Trainer John K, Trainer Jordan M, Trainer Sherri L; 1/17/2018. $149,900

154 Sheldon Ave, Housing & Urban Dev Sec Of to Caprioni Andrew; 1/17/2018. $75,087

133 Main Drive, Citigroup Mtg Loan Trust Inc &C, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC Atty, US Bank Tr to Castlerock 2017 LLC; 1/17/2018. $17,100

4 Pleasantview Drive, Mcdonald John, Tagye Melissa to Henderson Eric, Henderson Jennifer; 1/18/2018. $160,000

901 Mulberry St, Pnc Bank to Clay James A; 1/19/2018. $50,400

21 E Forest Glen Drive, Haddock Thomas J to Haddock Denise; 1/19/2018. $135,000

102 S 10th St, Skocki-Tomlin Jaime M, Tomlin Sean B, Velez Sue H; 1/19/2018. $114,900

902 Leonard Drive, Grennon Valerie to Dijamco Jonathan; 1/19/2018. $125,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

71 Button Mill Road, Kundera Adam to Worley-Martinez Alyssa N; 1/16/2018. $90,000

VINELAND

19633 Washington Ave, Hultgren Glenn R, Lee Sandy LLC Aka, Sandy Lee LLC Aka, Lombardo Jill N, Melchiore Joseph; 12/19/2017. $70,000

632 E Plum St, Escobar Aida L to Cumberland County Imprv Auth; 12/20/2017. $117,500

604 E Plum St, Holt Joan L/Est By Exec, Wheeler Dorothy P/Est, Wheeler Linda J.Exec to Cumberland County Imprv Auth; 12/20/2017. $96,000

2450 S West Blvd, First Latin American Pentecostal Church Of God to Gwinn William; 12/20/2017. $78,000

410 W Park Ave, Kollock James/Est, Kollock Katherine to Rider Jean M; 12/20/2017. $23,000

2159 Sunset Ave, Afanador Moises, Capazzi Anthony, Mclear Melody Lynn; 12/20/2017. $203,000

582 Sara Place, Mtglq Inv LP By Atty, Selene Finance LP Atty, Perez Juana Vazquez, Rodriguez Julian Nunez; 12/21/2017. $72,000

1013 Hamilton Drive, Fed Home Loan Mortg Corp By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty to Santos Carmen Luz, Santos Heriberto; 12/22/2017. $109,900

950 Alexander Drive, Riland William to Derodriguez Yesenia Peralta Garcia; 12/22/2017. $110,0000

1380 W Wheat Road, Raffaelli Richard L, Wheat Road Assoc LLC to Soto Iris E, Soto Reinaldo; 12/22/2017. $178,000

1010 Spruce St, Boxler John H III/Adm, Boxler John H Jr/Est By Adm, Boxler Mary E/Adm to Bota Inves LLC; 12/26/2017. $75,000

216 W Oak Road, Bird Rene Paul Aka, Loiseau Rene Paul Aka to Newman Charles T II; 12/27/2017. $150,000

110 W Arbor Ave, Kenney Mari Jo A, Kenney Richard J to Myers Samantha, Myers Stephen; 12/27/2017. $211,000

South Lincoln Ave, Levari Gloria Ind Ex, Levari Peter J Jr/Est By Ex to Mosley Shawn; 12/27/2017. $29,000

2954 Athens Way, Kumar Prant, Kumar Prince to Jorge Isaias; 12/27/2017. $164,900

795 E Wheat Road, Germanio Louis, Germanio Louis Jr By Ex, Germanio Rita J/Ex, Camacho Wilmarie, Ramos Natanael; 12/28/2017. $175,000

460 Butler Ave, Gillespie Rose E to Hernandez Ariel; 12/28/2017. $165,000

Property transactions run Sundays as space is available.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.