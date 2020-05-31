Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
204 N Tennessee Ave, Alam Absaar Ammar Syed H; 04/13/20. $132,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2704 1, Makel Jeanne Goldberg Marc E/Ind&Atty; 04/13/20. $175,000
3851 Boardwalk Unit 1712, Silverstein Alan H Goodman Kenneth; 04/13/20. $250,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 817, Ringelheim Minna Ebert Cindy; 04/14/20. $70,000
115 N Morris Ave, Lau Siu Por Profusion Group Llc; 04/14/20. $150,000
1300 N Indiana Ave, Carter Marilyn/Exr Bell John E; 04/14/20. $67,000
3623 Winchester Ave, Lau Siu Por Profusion Group Llc; 04/14/20. $260,000
101 S Plaza Place Apt 1506, Mooney Patricia Ann Shabason Leonard; 04/15/20. $186,000
101 S Raleigh Ave 532, Shotz Carl Hampshire Vivian M; 04/15/20. $118,000
2721 Boardwalk #602, Chao Daniel Ng Gary; 04/15/20. $70,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 703, US Bank Na Mcginnis Dwight; 04/15/20. $122,500
126 Madison Ave, Wilmington Trust Na Ac Maxwell Prop Llc; 04/17/20. $287,500
BRIGANTINE
171 39th St South, Capobianco Dorothy J Brandon Felicia; 04/01/20. $169,000
207 7th St N, Duong Julie Griffith Benjamin W; 04/01/20. $250,000
406 31st St South, Munao Frederick R Ruggiero Patrick J; 04/01/20. $1,075,000
227 S 10th St, Mercuri Rosalbino Resciniti Jennifer C; 04/02/20. $300,000
1021 N Shore Drive, Weir Regina S Scully Michael S; 04/03/20. $253,000
151 Sheridan Square Unit B, Davis Joanna M White Gordon; 04/03/20. $280,000
222 3rd St S Unit A, Corr Brian P Klein Domenick Jr; 04/03/20. $257,500
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit J1, Budney Regina M/Tr/Tr May Christine A; 04/03/20. $74,000
1014 N Shore Drive, Quigley Peter Campbell Kathryn K; 04/06/20. $844,000
160 40th St South Unit 23, Bassett Harold L Welch Ruthe A; 04/06/20. $168,500
7 Shipmaster Drive, Veghte James E/Exr Chominski Stephen T; 04/06/20. $365,000
106 Lafayette Place, Shah Bakul Smith Andrew M; 04/07/20. $505,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
114 Gardners Blvd, Brown Edward W/Admr Petrini Louis Jr; 3/31/2020. $40,000
400 Woodlawn Ave, Cascade Funding 2017 1 Alternative Holdings Llc Ikanhomes Llc; 04/13/20. $82,700
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
184 Heather Croft, Ortiz Carmen M Rosario Tandberg Wayne; 04/01/20. $74,000
1107 Jorene Drive, Hill Ben J Trusty Paul Anthony Stephen; 04/02/20. $274,000
441 Superior Road, Velasco Zoila Russo Dominic J; 04/02/20. $230,500
110 Nightingale Road, Gallagher Donald W Martin Christa Lese; 04/03/20. $135,000
324 Mcclellan Road, Adams Allen S/Admr Kerbeck Vicki L; 04/03/20. $235,000
409 Oakland Ave, Cross Jordan Sayers Cathleen; 04/03/20. $200,000
12 Country Hickory Lane, Cohen Marilyn M Kraus Robert A; 04/06/20. $72,000
263 Pine Ave, Scribner Tatyana L Libertore James E; 04/06/20. $179,900
219 Blackman Road, Ferrie John C III Scribner Michael H; 04/07/20. $350,000
32 Sunset Blvd, Bartlomiejus Richard J Klein Jeffrey C; 04/07/20. $620,000
5050 and 5075 Spruce Ave, Reed Marsha/Exrx Caring Inc; 04/07/20. $958,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
119 Warwick Road, Tartaro Angelo Courter Judith M; 3/30/2020. $281,000
144 Mattix Run, Garafola Glenn Small Shaunice C; 3/30/2020. $72,000
25 Canary Way, Adams James W Juzwiak Ashley L; 3/30/2020. $229,000
531 County Blvd, US HUD Decicco Property Group Llc; 3/30/2020. $85,000
20 Schooner Landing Road, Jean P Hacala Liv Rev Tr Simeone Angela M; 3/30/2020. $400,000
14 Pheasant Meadow Court Unit 7 Bldg 13, Pancap Llc Smith Susann M; 3/31/2020. $116,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
44 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 3/24/2020. $73,500
49 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 3/24/2020. $73,500
134 Meadow Circle, Volpe Dennis J Mcfetridge Jeffrey G; 3/25/2020. $215,000
3002 Ivy Bush Court, Ibanez Jose A Delgadillo Jose M; 3/25/2020. $50,000
4463 Yorktown Place, Ocallaghan Michael Grafilo Gina; 3/25/2020. $84,000
560 Park Road, Smith Thomas W Conover Robert F III; 3/25/2020. $290,000
6405 Harding Highway, Meyers Michael A Heath Dustin; 3/25/2020. $202,000
10 Rue, Cezanne Nvr Inc Gonzalez Perez Carlos; 3/26/2020. $269,859
47 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 3/26/2020. $73,500
4703 Arrowood Place, Fannie Mae Sarni Aimee; 3/28/2020. $124,500
14 Rue, Cezanne Nvr Inc Triboletti Reynold J; 3/28/2020. $236,765
36 Cranberry Drive, Seidman Zachary Mcmaster Mary A; 3/30/2020. $239,900
4404 Yorktown Place, Carneado George A Breadfruit Lane Llc; 3/30/2020. $47,000
301 Route 50, Pramov Edna A Carter Audrey D; 3/31/2020. $110,000
4740 Andorea Drive, Hinderer Pattie Wiggins William T IV; 3/31/2020. $126,900
LINWOOD
201 Wabash Ave, Chauhan Deepak Sperling Howard; 04/07/20 $359,900
20 Kirklin Ave, Blue Sky Prop Llc Ward Shannon L; 04/09/20. $199,900
24 Belhaven Ave, Ngo Voc Thi Lyman Suzanne E; 04/13/20. $220,000
501 W Van Sant Ave, Seidel Dennis Zachariades Matthew; 04/13/20. $164,667
MARGATE
218 N Douglas Ave, Reisman Bernice/Heir Doran John Wayne Jr; 04/13/20. $354,000
127 N Monroe Ave Unit 4, Scarselletti Annamarie Mitnick Kathleen; 04/14/20. $200,500
209 N Thurlow Ave, Sk Developing Llc Feldman Jay; 04/14/20. $415,000
209 N Lancaster Ave, Finkenauer Kurt L Larocca Rory; 04/14/20. $429,000
7509 Burk Ave, Llc Malandra Robert J; 04/14/20. $495,000
8904 Amherst Ave, Starkman Eric A Matt Michael A; 04/14/20.$545,000
9614 Winchester Ave Unit A, Lindheim Jerry Angelucci Jeffrey; 04/14/20. $862,000
114 N Nassau Ave, Dalin Aaron I Goldberg Heidi F; 04/16/20. $1,550,000
PLEASANTVILLE
924 Woodland Ave, Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan Flores Felipe; 04/06/20. $160,000
1216 Lincoln Ave, Gumbs Diana Fremont Group Llc; 04/07/20. $150,000
900 W Ashland Ave, Lee Veda Dejesus Perdomo Manuel; 04/13/20. $90,000
34 Van Mar Ave, Mercado Vences Rodrigo Adams Perfect Funeral Homes Inc; 04/15/20. $152,000
SOMERS POINT
810 W Pennsylvania Ave, Petullo Lisa Sparkes William R; 04/02/20. $65,000
32 Fairview Drive, Moore Rosemary D/Tr Barnes James Jr; 04/03/20. $$191,000
VENTNOR
441-443 Berkshire Drive, Torres Ruben Guglielmi Gavin R; 3/25/2020. $300,000
5300 Boardwalk Unit 302, Belder Leonid Scheidemantel Sally Sue; 3/26/2020. $195,500
6 N Newport Ave Unit A4, Krantz Samuel Hindelang Clark; 3/27/2020. $120,000
201 N Somerset Ave, Mccrossan Kathleen Trefsger Lugene; 04/01/20. $177,000
112 N Newark Ave, Y&H Homes Llc Shore Investments And Dev; 04/02/20. $242,000
11b S Weymouth Ave, Gudesblat Vladislav Campione Richard C; 04/02/20. $315,000
120 N Newport Ave, Gavan James Paul Brenner Jason; 04/02/20. $235,000
505 N Burghley Ave, Tirabassi Anne Vera Falasco Merendino Anthony; 04/03/20. $272,500
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
1500 Clement St, Merrill Alfred R Jr/Exr Huddleston Isabella; 04/06/20. $146,000
Cape May County
AVALON
250 24th St West Unit, Mejzak Richard J Pacitti David C; 03/2020. $895,000
3462 Ocean Drive South Unit, King William Frederick III Kenney Ryan J; 03/2020. $1,300,000
598 22nd St, Gold Sherry M Blaber Reginald J; 03/2020. $1,860,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Prtnrshp Biesecker 3 LLC; 03/2020. $355,000
CAPE MAY
501 Beach Ave Un 310, Eastman D Beth Stollsteimer William F; 03/2020. $62,000
501 Beach Ave Un 401, Volpe Stacey L Stollsteimer William F; 03/2020. $122,000
1210 Virginia Ave, Barto Thelma B &C Cassidy Shawn F; 03/2020. $330,000
CAPE MAY POINT
721 Lighthouse Ave, Pasquarello Ronald B Ceravolo Daniel; 03/2020. $525,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
55 Breakwater Terrace, Ginder Carol A Est Czibik Diane; 03/2020. $170,000
1 Widgeon Way, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Degener Richard; 03/2020. $200,500
202 Hollywood Ave, Dushkewich Dawn Adm Devlin Marianne T; 03/2020. $239,000
922 Honeysuckle Ave, R Smith And Family LLC Thomas Samantha Ashley; 03/2020. $325,000
5 Leonard Drive, D R Horton Inc — New Jersey Krasover Paula M; 03/2020. $380,619
9901 Seapointe Blvd, Eckert Norbert Fortebuono Nicholas; 03/2020. $450,000
Lot 4.01 Block 806, Marta Robert C Wilson Thomas H Jr; 03/2020. $26,500
15 E Florida Ave, Feyas Elizabeth D Pawlus Claudio; 03/2020. $44,500
110 W Drumbed Road, Hannon John D Hannon Patricia A; 03/2020. $75,000
902 Ocean Drive Un 1004, Schirmer Phyllis A Rainear D A Farina; 03/2020. $80,000
1715 Lake Drive, Lowry David B Stillwagon Kyle; 03/2020. $132,500
33 Beverly Road, Mc Ginniss M F L Fox Joanna M; 03/2020. $155,000
631 Town Bank Road, Douglass Gregory Edson Mark R; 03/2020. $205,000
25 Delair Road, Oliver Craig T Sr Trust Larkin Peter J; 03/2020. $210,000
14 Beechwood Ave, Carneiro Candida Pollio John J; 03/2020. $215,000
384 E Miami Ave, Carson John Ondechek Jay; 03/2020. $243,000
3 Cardinal Ave, Welchmen LLC Elliott James; 03/2020. $252,500
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
100 Indian Trail Road, Kern William Jcm Dev LLC; 03/2020. $48,000
Lot 43895 Block 702, Bostard Gregory W Nagle Jean E; 03/2020. $54,000
6 S 9th St, Rossner Homes LLC Strain Keith M; 03/2020. $150,000
307 Millman Blvd, NJHR 3 LLC Hernandez J A Lopez; 03/2020. $197,900
371 Court House S Dennis Road, Marotta Jennifer L Robinson Brandon J; 03/2020. $200,000
1403 Burleigh Ave, Layman John T Mueller Allison L; 03/2020. $240,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
202 North NY Ave, Nelson David Hennessy Patrick S; 03/2020. $480,000
410 E 25th Ave, Wynnefield Dev LLC Reid John T; 03/2020. $539,900
2301 Atlantic Ave, Gariano Christine Wynnefield Prep LLC; 03/2020. $75,000
1803 New York Ave, Golden Joseph P Mc Quaid Lawrence J; 03/2020. $304,000
400 E Marina Ave, Wallen James T Prusakowski Rosemarie; 03/2020. $320,000
404 E 8th Ave, Sell Barry Dunn John Patrick III; 03/2020. $442,000
419 W Spruce Ave, Carr Timothy J Waist High LLC; 03/2020. $510,000
2202 Central Ave, Wieckowski Vincent F O’Neill David B; 03/2020. $605,000
OCEAN CITY
1421-23 Bay Ave, Cornwell Rosemary Bishop Laura; 03/2020. $490,000
408 31st St First Fl, Bradley Robert Exr Reimer Jay P; 03/2020. $516,000
2308 Haven Ave, Dubil Robert Halbreiner Robert; 03/2020. $545,000
900-902 Delancey Place, Martyn Robert D Flynn John T; 03/2020. $585,000
600 St Albans Place, Hartman Glenn R Schafhauser Bruce J; 03/2020. $734,900
3535 West Ave, Newman Thomas L Lawlor Keith D; 03/2020. $735,000
320 Bay Ave, Berry Donald Himmel Wright Inv LLC; 03/2020. $800,000
Lot 14 Block 1711, Koller Werner R Mcminn Glenn; 03/2020. $820,000
824 Atlantic Ave, Langenfelder J T Exr 824 Atlantic Ave LLC; 03/2020. $995,000
15 E Dundee Road, OC Dream Homes LLC Di Maio Michael; 03/2020. $1,200,000
13 Marshall Lane, Grant Jordan K Castaldi Thomas; 03/2020. $1,442,500
1312A,B,C Asbury Ave Un A, Geof Al Al Seth LLC Feinstein Kurt; 03/2020. $126,700
204 Bartram Lane, Balzer Timothy R Schlembach Martin; 03/2020. $275,000
727 Moore Ave LLC Carafa Marcello; 03/2020. 725 Moore Road, $293,000
935 Ocean Ave, Knaus Earl T III Kaufman Carolyn; 03/2020. $353,400
38 Sunset Place, Mc Closkey Michael J Mongillo Ruth Ann; 03/2020. $380,000
500 Bay Ave Un 203, Merendino Filomena Winnberg Thomas A; 03/2020. $423,000
Lot 12 C1 Block 307, Collins Kimberly J Battaglia Vincenzo; 03/2020. $480,000
3212 Central Ave, Hinkle Robert T Jr Cherry David J; 03/2020. $515,000
609 E 16th St, Sweeney Joseph C Mahon Edward S; 03/2020. $530,000
3212 Central Ave, Lucca Anthony Sr Cherry James L III; 03/2020. $530,000
1943-45 West Ave, Dinardo Joseph Zingrone Joseph; 03/2020. $545,000
312 Asbury Ave Un A, Rjb Evolution LLC Binder Robert C; 03/2020. $548,000
SEA ISLE CITY
3700 Boardwalk, Fongheiser Diana C Cori James M; 03/2020. $585,000
134 34th St, Feeley John J Neary John P; 03/2020. $708,000
1904 Landis Ave, Burkard Carol A Roman Robert; 03/2020. $819,000
Lot 1296 Block 58.03, Welsh Thomas J Jr Patalak Joseph; 03/2020. $999,000
7915 Landis Ave, Schmidheiser H Exr Execuhomes LLC; 03/2020. $1,275,000
7740 Roberts Ave Un 2, Mcnamara Mary Jo Kenefic Michael; 03/2020. $1,282,000
STONE HARBOR
317 100th St, Malone Family Trust Frank David J; 03/2020. $1,500,000
10011 Third Ave, Army 81 LLC Perrin Lynnsey; 03/2030. $2,235,000
237 83 Road St, Equity Trust Co Cust Savastio Michael; 03/2020. $2,515,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
116 Route 9 North, James Brian Mc Dowall Gareth C; 03/2020. $409,000
14 Clayton Drive, Klemick Kenneth P Steelman Frank J III; 03/2020. $525,000
WILDWOOD
3010 Ocean Ave, Lawless Gerald M Blubaugh Bradley A; 03/2020. $145,000
610 W Burk Ave #16, Thibodeau Robert S Walsh Patrice M; 03/2020. $152,000
121 W Hildreth Ave, Lauriello Michelle Pace Robert G; 03/2020. $225,000
Lot 12.01 Block 246, US Bank Ntl Association Castillo Juan C; 03/2020. $228,107
5103 Lake Road, Christini Robert Brotman Bruce S; 03/2020. $270,000
415 W Spicer Ave, Fabri Anthony Di Giacomo Francis; 03/2020. $275,000
210 E Youngs Ave, Jastrzebski Mariusz Sallade Jeffrey T; 03/2020. $275,000
423 E 20th Ave, Fitzgerald James G Fitzgerald James D III; 03/2020. $315,000
5200 Hudson Ave #D, Pita Properties LLC Graber Jennifer L; 03/2020. $199,000
115 W Pine Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Ntl AssoTrust Yang Wei; 03/2020. $240,000
220 E Roberts Ave #7, Dibeneditto Francis Zajonc Jennifer L; 03/2020. $244,000
143 E Andrews Ave, Nudelman Jeffrey S Galati Justin; 03/2020. $305,000
Lot 12.02 Block 233, Dolhancryk James J Spielberger William Scott; 03/2020. $345,000
501 E Stanton Road, Neiman David Norbeck Donald Sr; 03/2020. $460,000
437-447 W Rio Grande Ave, Alpha Prime Ii LLC Offshore Properties LLC; 03/2020. $900,000
5300 Boardwalk Un G, Henderson Christine A Browne Joseph T; 03/2020. $15,000
500 Park Blvd, Mc Lane Sharon P Delaney Laurence; 03/2020. $125,000
310 E Hanbd Ave Un 7, Bryant Const Inc Valentine Jocelyn P; 03/2020. $162,000
101 E Oak Ave, Habashy Maged Rivera-Lemus Porfiria B; 03/2020. $210,000
121 W Bennett Ave #A, Sufler Anatole Grover Russell J Jr; 03/2020. $225,000
114 E 26th Ave, De Felice Carl A Dew Star LLC; 03/2020. $232,000
224 E Magnolia Ave Un A, Boyle John S Jr Larouche Kristine M; 03/2020. $260,000
120 E Montgomery Ave, Ramchandran R Recinto Rudy; 03/2020. $270,000
WILDWOOD CREST
222 E Syracuse Ave #B, Chojnacki Steven Ranieri John E; 03/2020. $245,000
112 E Stockton Road, Covitz Charles Nigro Rosa; 03/2020. $332,500
107 E Morning Glory Road, Mcilhinney Megan Pedrotty Colleen; 03/2020. $467,500
105 W Syracuse Ave, Long Douglas M Martin Bonnie; 03/2020. $515,000
404-06 E Farragut Road Un C8, Keen Construction Grp LLC Bramley Charles Medvec Frank J Longworth Maria; 03/2020. $180,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
80 Rutgers Ave, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Rodas Isabel E; 2/28/2020. $76,000
267 South East Ave, Francis Hillary; Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; 2/20/2020. $26,000
23 Devonshire Place, Bogart Stephanie Exec; Coles Helen Patricia Est; Coles Warren J Est By Exec; Wolbert Stephanie L Fka Exec; Patel Biren; 2/20/2020. $25,000
3 Franklin St, Pc6reo Llc; Curtis Emma Dell Sloan; Curtis George S Jr; 2/25/2020. $40,000
370 South Ave, 370 South Ave By Rec; Gray Josephine Fka; New Vistas Corp Rec; Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A By Trust; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust; Wishner Josephine; Sanchez Eutemia; 3/2/2020. $22,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
7424 John St, Wedman Donna M; Wedman Edward; Fagotti Heather M; 3/2/2020, $40,000
118 Point Breeze Drive, 2019 Castle Llc; Mulford Lawrence J; 3/2/2020. $14,900
282 New Jersey Ave, Miller William R Iii Est By Exec; Miller William Reed Iv Exec; Stimpson Rebecca B; 3/2/2020. $69,000
1296 North Ave, Pizzica Nicholas R; Hoff Danielle M; Hoff William J; 3/3/2020. $109,500
219 Fern Road, Cumberland County Sheriff; Reiser Charles Sr By Shrf; Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley II Inc; 3/11/2020. $72,450
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
1073 Dragston Road, Hai Pervez; Webber James A Jr; 3/12/2020. $23,000
944 Main St, Johnston Bruce Jr; Anderson Julia; 3/18/2020. $80,000
226 New Jersey Ave, Pierce William K; Briggs Meghan E Wren; 3/19/2020. $111,500
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
3081 Lexington Ave, Patel Jinesh; Hepner Jaclyn R; 2/27/2020. $186,000
421 Main St, Sanza Charles E; Sergiacomi Veronica L; Sykut Christine M; Roesly Holdings Llc; 2/27/2020. $17,000
Wilson Ave & Thompson Rd, May Michael A; Kane Timothy J IV; 3/3/2020. $35,000
375 Sayres Neck Rd, Delarosa Hector D; Rivera Juanita; Dooley Stacy Lynn; 3/10/2020. $186,000
3039 Jackson Ave, Njhr 2 Llc; Pollock Donald J Jr; Woolbert Kristyn; Woolbert Michael; 3/10/2020. $159,000
3013 Cedarville Road, Damato Joseph; Depalma Edward; Silver Run Realty Llc; Cruz-Santiago Gil; 3/17/2020. $135,000
MILLVILLE
501 Brian Ave, Norwest Bank Minnesota Fka; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Renaissance Hel Trust 2004-3 By Trust By Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota Fka; Wells Fargo Bank Trust By Atty; Vanauken Keith; 2/19/2020. $44,000
12 Birch Road, Benhamou Jean-Noel; Pey Real Estate Inc; Van Hook Jenna A; 2/20/2020. $135,000
1108 Cedarbrook Ave, Veterans Affaris Sec Of; Beebe Bruce; 2/20/2020. $125,000
1138 Louis Drive, Hawthorne Todd; Pocket Change Surplus Llc; Blue Sky Properties Llc; 2/21/2020. $55,000
801 Cherry St, Henry Donald B; Lopez Andrew J; 2/21/2020. $42,000
647 Buck St, Cossaboon Ellen M; Cossaboon Peter D; Dunn Ellen M Fka; Parker Michael; 2/21/2020. $67,500
908 Buck St, Ohara George; Watford Robert; 2/21/2020. $35,000
20 W Green St, Behan Stacy; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A By Trust By Atty; Willmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty; Hinson Paul E Jr; 2/25/2020. $38,900
1022 Archer St, Argent Securities Inc &C By Trust By Atty; Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Paez Jose; 2/25/2020. $31,000
701 S 3rd St, Blb Resources Inc Delegate By Agent; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Malki Habib; 2/26/2020. $40,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
8 Horton Ave, Laing Kelli L; Hand Joshua; Hand Katelyn; 2/13/2020. $209,000
20 Franmar Drive, Vendor Resource Managment; Veterans Affairs Sec Of; Cain Gregory; Cain Stephanie; 2/18/2020. $90,100
10 Macarthur Drive, Pilli Sanjeevini S Fka; Smith Sunny Grace Fka; Smith Troy D; Waldemar Jennifer; 2/18/2020. $290,000
230 Cornwell Drive, Kleinbord Kevin; Rasmussen Shawn R; Danner Steven R; 2/20/2020. $158,000
230 Landis Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Trust By Atty; Phh Alternative Mortgage Trust Series 2007-2 &C By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Garcia Sheila; Riley Christoph; 3/3/2020/ $64,500
597 Old Deerfield Pike, Floyd Dawn Mccleod Adm Cta; Mcleod Fenwick R Est; Mcleod Roba Lucille Est By Adm Cta; Grimaldi Gina M; 3/6/2020. $65,000
VINELAND
731 E Montrose St, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Vasquez Elizabeth; 1/17/2020. $53,000
41 Arcadia Place, Wells Fargo Bank; Henriquez Angel; 1/17/2020. $24,500
1918 E Landis Ave, Hall Irwin; Hall Lenore; Gooch Jenelle O; 1/17/2020. $140,000
322 Rosewood Ave, Chance-Smith Brenda; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of; Montes Tereza Ramirez; Ramirez Luis E Perez; 1/17/2020. $44,500
1947 Landis Ave, Kamin Irene; Landis Avenue Project Llc; 1/17/2020. $425,000
2617 Friendship St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Berghof Dillian M; 1/17/2020. $85,000
418 S Fourth St, American Mutual Fund Llc; Ross Calvin; Diamond Homes Llc; 1/18/2020. $18,000
3826 N West Blvd, Affinity Federal Credit Union By S Master; Galut Associates Inc By S Master; Iacovone Susan E Esq Special Master; Midland Credit Management By S Master; Mrc Receivables Corp Inc Fka By S Master; New Jersey State Of By S Master; Salkind Morton By S Master; United States Of America By S Master; Williams Christopher By S Master; Williams Joseph S By S Master; Wells Fargo Bank; 1/21/2020. $25,450
3966 Mays Landing Road, Shaw Maria; Mtvd Llc; 1/21/2020. $58,000
5075 Piacenzia Ave, Ciancaglini Gino; Ciancaglini Theresa; Andujar Carlos; 1/22/2020. $900,000
97 W Oak Road, Brown Michael R; Brown Mr Inc; Novajovsky Christopher S; 1/22/2020. $211,000.Vineland, 316 W Oxford Street, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust; Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2019-2 By Trust; Maitland Omar; 1/23/2020. $50,000
22 Northwood Drive, Chew William T; Quoikapor Tracy Nana; 1/23/2020. $315,000
401 N 3rd St, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; La Unica Grocery Mve Llc; 1/23/2020. $52,000
4304 Marilyn Ave, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Vanauken Keith; 1/23/2020, $52,000.00
520 S West Blvd, Mastr Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-He2 By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; H&B Property Management Llc; 1/23/2020. $46,500
3791 Italia Ave, Consalo Augustus A Est; Consalo Dorothy H Est By Exec; Kargman Dorothy Ann Exec; Mazowski David; 1/23/2020. $480,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
