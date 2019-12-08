Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
1119 &1121 Adriatic Ave, Kumar Manpreet K Diamond Homes Llc; 08/23/19. $16,000
539 N Massachusetts Ave, Ciechanowski George Garofalo Edward; 08/23/19. $430,000
518 Magellan Ave, Allen David M Dean Mark T; 08/23/19. $232,000
921 N Ohio Ave, Brazos Cecile S/Exr Cason Valerie; 08/26/19. $102,000
600 Pacific Ave Unit E106, Grasso Joseph Rem Real Estate Corp; 08/26/19. $37,000
655 Absecon Blvd #612, Francica Frank Myrie Denise A; 08/27/19. $31,000
32 Greenwich Drive, Nguyen Lai Huynh My T; 08/27/19. $115,000
3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 612, Lb Park Llc Tannous Joseph; 08/28/19. $30,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 318, Ravitz Lynn Tutschek Mary Agnes; 08/28/19. $60,000
BRIGANTINE
182 9th St S, Thomas Marie A/Gdn Cancelliere Giovanni S; 08/15/19. $225,000
2 Marc Lane, Jenkins George Marziani Maureen; 08/16/19. $122,400
4600 Brigantine Ave Unit 301, Aplasca Fe Marcelino Potian Family Tr; 08/16/19. $150,000
310 Gull Cove, John M Joseph/Atty Abraham Manny; 08/16/19. $215,000
4240 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit 306, Capolupo James P Spause Francis X; 08/20/19. $270,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit C 15, Zee Lisa Dadak Alison; 08/21/19. $127,000
703 Lafayette Blvd, Nationstar Mortgage Llc 13 Colorado Llc; 08/21/19. $137,000
BUENA
101 N Central Ave, Copper Investments Llc 101 Central Llc; 08/23/19. $130,000
118 Melini Ave, Ocwen Loan Serv Llc Jersey Top Quality Const Llc; 08/27/19. $112,000
104 E Atlantic Ave, Cappuccio Joseph F Mcguigan Gregory; 08/28/19. $149,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
143 Dunlin Lane, Wells Fargo Bk Na Sun Frances Xiaoyan; 08/23/19. $137,500
6058 Reega Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Carfagno Tina; 08/23/19. $110,000
123 London Court, Ruffenach Mark A Stratis John S; 08/23/19. $50,000
304 Newark Ave, Furman Gloria A Semertzidis Theocharys; 08/26/19. $187,000
119 Dunlin Lane, Abshire Drew T Silva Jeanette; 08/26/19. $190,500
6 Pebble Beach Drive, Douglass Michelle J Gardner Robert R; 08/27/19. $370,000
1 Tyler Drive, Crabbs Devin Allen Mitchell David Mark; 08/27/19. $257,000
133 Garnett Lane, Woulfe Joan Camp Kimberly; 08/27/19. $225,000
205 Westgate Road, Scannell Shawn Hart Thomas Edward Jr; 08/27/19. $313,000
1 Carriage House Lane, Joseph And Joyce Calderone Irrevocable Tr Dated Sept 13 1996 West Alla; 08/27/19. $205,000
619 Zion Road, Lb Continental Llc Tran Bich Thi Ngoc; 08/27/19. $225,000
2515 English Creek, Fannie Mae Ttk Investments Llc; 08/27/19. $90,800
308 Rosemarie Drive, Gottlieb Eliron Watro Diane Loraine; 08/27/19. $281,500
1 Covered Bridge Court, Schnecker Richard T II English Brett; 08/27/19. $202,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
25 Schooner Landing Road, Zampino Dominick John Verges Thomas P Jr; 08/16/19. $314,650
14 Raleigh St, Saamundsen Arthur Bennett Karen Sue; 08/16/19. $196,000
410 S Stockbridge Court, Tunney Susan R Gallagher Daniel J; 08/16/19. $365,000
426 Scarborough Court, Leathers Betsy B Manzo Richard D; 08/16/19. $195,000
301 Zenia Ave, Mooney Leslie/Exrx Community Home Rentals Llc; 08/19/19. $75,000
19 Federal Court, Oconnor Scott Agrawal Pradip; 08/20/19. $69,500
209 Shady Knoll Lane, Scanlon Michael Mcgee Clayton Richard; 08/20/19. $360,000
451 Ebony Tree Ave, Nguyen Hoang Q Raval Bhavin; 08/20/19. $244,000
502 St Louis Ave, Walter E Doernbach Sr Liv Tr Dated March 22 1994 Rivera Brandon L; 08/21/19. $15,000
327 Upland Ave, Bill Kurtz Bldr Llc Giacomo Julia B; 08/22/19. $287,000
508 Pelham Drive, Borai Nasser Marmo Justin; 08/22/19. $327,000
402 Great Creek Road, Galloway Property Homes Llc Churchill Road Llc; 08/22/19. $140,000
408 Zenia Ave So, Frigen Bernadette T Cohen Reya A; 08/22/19. $205,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
1424 West Point Ave, 1900 Capital Fund II Llc Petrini Louis Jr; 08/21/19. $60,000
1100 Grand Ave, Vaughan John W Doran Eric J Sr; 08/22/19. $55,000
83 Meadow Circle, Fernanders Carlton S Davis Brian; 08/23/19. $213,000
58 Gasko Road, Klaiss Ronald H Sr Cresta Michael A; 08/26/19. $183,000
530 Clarkstown Road, Cresta Michael A Yearsley Kevin; 08/26/19. $227,500
MARGATE
1 S Douglas Ave #5, Page Scott Moore Richard Ingram; 08/26/19. $613,000
522 N Union Ave, Carter Christopher R/Exr Union Point Llc; 08/26/19. $1,450,000
9100 Beach, Tepper Shirley A/Atty Margate Beach Prop Llc; 08/26/19. $306,525
NORTHFIELD
2323 Merrit Drive, Neyers David M Granata Natalie; 08/23/19. $230,00
8 Cara Court, Kwapinski Daniel F Terranova Alex; 08/26/19. $345,00
2113 Sutton Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Betson Scott; 08/27/19. $230,00
PLEASANTVILLE
626 N Main St, Wells Fargo Bk Na Go America Llc; 08/21/19. $19,235
110 Lorraine Ave, Ts Investment Group Llc Abreu Tiburcio Manuel D; 08/21/19. $35,000
227 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
225 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
223 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
219 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
217 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
213 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
VENTNOR
5200 Boardwalk Unit 18c, Norman N Kohn Inter Vivos Deed Of Tr Clyman Kenneth; 08/27/19. $385,000
101 N Wyoming Ave, Matteras At The Beach Llc Schwartz Steven; 08/27/19. $404,000
5000 Boardwalk #1507, Montanaro Maria T Lowe Edward; 08/28/19. $220,000
Cape May County
AVALON
7800 Dune Drive, Cirillo Anthony J Chopko Carolyn Marie; 8/2019. $265,000
296 65th St Un D, Murphy William J Rankin George E IV; 8/2019. $452,500
282 27th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Dewson Timothy J; 8/2019. $1,450,000
261 60th St, A & C Guarnieri Family Trust Seeger Timothy W; 8/2019. $1,950,000
148 18th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Hendricks Randall M; 8/2019. $2,790,000
21 W 19th St, Gilbertson Matthew Bolinder Erik J; 8/2019. $3,100,000
CAPE MAY
9 Jackson St, Colbourne Jack Ryan Richard E; 8/2019. $365,000
220 S Lafayette St, Stryjewski Joseph Trust 220 S Falfayette Street LLC; 8/2019. $835,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
723 Seashore Road, Stevenson Elaine S Miller Robert P; 8/2019. $489,000
9 Fairway Drive, Mann Kenneth L Morris Lynne; 8/2019. $575,000
9601 Atlantic Ave, Marrone Frank Zahn Christopher M; 8/2019. $809,500
120 Frances Ave, Salasin Robert Power Home Improvements LLC; 8/2019. $75,000
15 Georgia Ave, 21st Mortgage Corp Toll Macartney Enterprises LLC; 8/2019. $79,000
12 Spruce Ave, Wintjen Bruce A Rizzo Greta; 8/2019. $82,400
219 W Ocean Ave, NJHR 1 LLC Cusick Ejoseph; 8/2019. $90,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
43 Route 47 North Un I-26, Lynskey Mary Cyphers James; 8/2019. $35,000
35 Route 47 S 67 Red Wing Lane, Capaldi Michael E Hillman George E; 8/2019. $57,300
14 Lafayette Ave, Cape May County Sheriff Hamm Daniel G; 8/2019. $62,400
469 Shunpike Road, Mtg Equity Conv Asset Trust 2011-1 Valle Evelio; 8/2019. $66,500
8 Poplar St, Wilson Albert Carasick Patricia M; 8/2019. $72,500
18 4th Ave, Clark Susan Elizabeth Taylor Black Colleen M; 8/2019. $167,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
202 E 17th Ave Un 100, Gallaher Robert W Macdowell Michael; 8/2019. $355,000
463 E 24th Ave, SH Real Estate Dev LLC Granick Joseph; 8/2019. $612,500
325 W 18th Ave, Aubry John R Hull Brett; 8/2019. $100,000
2510 Atlantic Ave Un 117, Deni Henry Eddis Brian; 8/2019. $129,000
510 E 3rd Ave, Conway Joseph P Bankhead Alicia M; 8/2019. $133,000
417 E 19th Ave, Hill Irma Est Berry Dele; 8/2019. $161,000
509 E 12th Ave Un 4, Malik George Hansbury Joseph E; 8/2019. $215,000
OCEAN CITY
4 Kingston Lane, Colavita Clara C Harrison Francis J; 8/2019. $2,725,000
870 Seventh St, Werewolf Properties LLC Factor Annalissa; 8/2019. $120,000
169 N Basin Drive, Papa Madaline Bruno Souadda Nicole Marla; 8/2019. $150,000
131 Central Ave Un #6F, Czarnecki Michael K Simkiss Jennifer; 8/2019. $300,000
418-20 West Ave, Fortunato Louis F Moore Bradford; 8/2019. $306,000
842 Second St 2nd Fl, Abukasis Eyal Arbitman Joseph; 8/2019. $375,000
4405 Asbury Ave, Mtglq Investors L P Christ Robert; 8/2019. $377,000
518 W Surf Road Un 2, Goslin Michael Trust Scibal Stephen Edward; 8/2019. $422,400
SEA ISLE CITY
3800 Pleasure Ave, Brennan Thomas F Jr Reinhardt William A V; 8/2019. $330,000
141 81St St West Un, Metzler Mark G Metzler William J III; 8/2019. $625,000
18 82nd St North, Forstall Laurence L Bogart John Jeffrey; 8/2019. $825,000
3010 Marine Pl North Un, Mcquaide James R Long Matthew P; 8/2019. $1,150,000
10724 Corinthian Drive, Ricketts Matthew Narzikul Sied J; 8/2019. $4,450,000
STONE HARBOR
340 104th St, Mc Connell Gail H Rihn Jeffrey; 8/2019. $4,250,000
110 90th St, Roman Barry A Roman Michael I; 8/2019. $408,280
10905 Sunset Drive, Mc Glone Marie L Est Petrone Richard; 8/2019. $1,780,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
25 Elmwood Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Scty Fsb Am Resto And Rbildrs LLC; 8/2019. $135,000
133 Corson Tavern Road, Kahny Steven Daniels David; 8/2019. $280,000
15 Seaview Ave, Layton Sharlene Horan Richard Jr; 8/2019. $288,000
Washington Ave, Mc Afee Susan Njdep; 8/2019. $300,000
1731 Route US 9 Un 95, Cistone David R Mc Menamin Thomas E; 8/2019. $315,000
22 White Pine Lane, Bornhardt Frederick Coleman Joshua Ryan; 8/2019. $438,000
WILDWOOD
201 E Pine Ave Un A, Merrill John C Jr Barron John P; 7/2019. $226,500
230 E Rio Grande Ave, Vtp Properties L L C 230 East Rio Grande LLC; 7/2019. $300,000
116 W Maple Ave, Whalen William A III Le Nguyen; 7/2019. $315,000
4106 Susquehanna Ave, Cavallaro Christopher Ruberton Michael G; 7/2019. $380,000
5117 Shawcrest Road, Deutsche Bank Ntl Trust Co Sheehan James J; 8/2019. $145,000
314 E Juniper Ave Un 201, Mtglq Investors L P K Man Investments LLC; 8/2019. $290,000
308 E Hand Ave, Calvary Orthodox Presby Church Ladouceur Michael; 8/2019. $310,000
WILDWOOD CREST
114 E Monterey Ave, Mc Call Francis E Lundstrom Walter Scott; 8/2019. $390,000
7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Di Matteo Liberto; 8/2019. $399,900
124 E Fern Road, Gan Josephine M Est Belisario Daniel; 8/2019. $401,000
120 E Toledo Ave, Miraglia Evelyn Barbaro Jonas; 8/2019. $410,000
7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Csatel Dev LLC Quiroga Robert; 8/2019. $450,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
412 S East Ave, Pierce Eugene Jr Est; Pierce Marcella, Seay Barry T; Seay Laurie S; 8/2/2019. $21,500
151 New St, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Selene Finance Atty, Silverio-Martinez Luis G; 8/2/2019. $63,000
45 Oxford St, Rosypal Genora, Meza Felipe Lopez; Morales Juana Avila; 8/2/2019. $120,000
629 Buckshutem Road, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Lyon Felicia L; Szabo William M; 8/5/2019. $157,000
6 Ridge Ave, Caine Jennie Ann Est By Exec; Caine Kenneth R Est; Nakai Kevin M Sr Exec, Cozza Claude; 8/9/2019. $90,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
19 Apple Tree Court, Burton Nancy L, Moore Shirley J; 8/6/2019. $210,000
201 Route 540, Marchand Arthur J; Marchand Marjorie R, Foster Dawn; Miller Robert; 8/28/2019. $225,000
MILLVILLE
1433 Silver Run Road, 1433 Silver Run Rd Llc; Colon Samuel, Schmmeelk Catherine; 7/9/2019. $100,000
2019 Wheaton Ave, Carisbrook Asset Holding Trust By Atty; Chambers Larry Atty, Forte William Jr; 7/9/2019. $112,000
804 Shar Lane, Hooven Jacqueline L, Fernandez Brenda I; 7/9/2019. $115,000
1007 S 4th St, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Roggio Nancy L; Roggio Salvatore W; 7/10/2019. $44,900
1009 Woodland Ave, Blythe Brett A; Tice Jacqueline M, Peterson Andery; 7/10/2019. $130,000
808 Dock St &C, Mcmahon James; R&J Real Estate Llc, A4 Residential Redevelopment Llc; 7/10/2019. $97,500
14 Marlyn Terrace, Ace Securities Corp Home Equity Loan Trust Series 2007-Wm2 By Trust By Atty; Hsbc Bank Usa Trust By Atty; Newrez Llc Dba By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing By Atty, Go America Llc; 7/10/2019. $20,453
509 N 2nd St, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Fein Such Kahn Shepard Pc Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Yeboah Eugene O Obiri; 7/11/2019. $15,000
800 Dock St, Hee Gary R Est; Trucano Patricia Fka; Trucano-Hee Patrice, Armington Lincoln Jr; Armington Wendy; 7/11/2019. $25,000
443 Lance Court, Solazzo Kathleen; Solazzo Vincent P, Bylone Allan C; Bylone Pamela S; 7/11/2019. $215,000
501 N 7th St, Boughter Amy R Aka Exec; Cooke Amy R Aka Exec; Cooke Ruth Y Est By Exec, Clay James A Jr; 7/11/2019. $39,500
803 G St, Independent Investors; Roerdomp Ehtel J Ptr, Martinez-Andrade Lesvia S; 7/15/2019. $41,500
106 Arnold Drive, Blb Resources By Agent; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate By Agent, Norris Julian; 7/16/2019. $61,000
414 N 3rd St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Nightmares End Here Llc; 7/17/2019. $20,000
15 W Mcneal St, Harvey Edward; Oliver Todd N, Nightmares End Here Llc; 7/17/2019. $20,000
324 N 2nd St, Harvey Edward; Oliver Todd N, Nightmares End Here Llc; 7/17/2019. $20,000
205 F St, Pnc Bank, Abadier Edwar F; Nseim Joseph; 7/17/2019. $23,000
6 Foundry St East, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esq Atty; Sherman Jonathan D Esq Atty, Raymond Frenche; 7/17/2019. $31,000
2420 Linden Court, Robbins Carole Garron, Herchelroth Howard W III; 7/18/2019. $175,000
1206 S Second St, Bland Betty By Atty; Bland Donal T Est; Riley Bruce Atty, Silvers Ronald; 7/18/2019. $51,600
201 Columbine Ave, Jones Helen W; Jones Ronald S, Roe Mallory E; Tomlin Dean J; 7/18/2019. $105,000
411 W Mcneal St, Human Services Housing Co Llc; Merakey Usa, Josephs Marlene R; 7/18/2019. $135,500
1705 Spring Garden Road, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Torres Jose J Agent, Luna Rae Investments Llc; 7/19/2019. $51,000
500 W Race St, Dulowe Ella; Dulowe Steven Sr, Tirelli Gina; 7/22/2019. $114,000
219 N 4th St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Sich Kahn & Shepard Esqs Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, White Leonie Elaine; 7/22/2019. $11,500
1308 Goldfinch Lane, Reed Diane L; Reed Kevin, Hershberger James; Hershberger Theresa; 7/23/2019. $278,500
703 Chickaree Cabin Road, Quirk James T, Heritage Hill Estates Llc; 7/23/2019. $90,000
450 Debbie Lane, Lin Sean; Shi Xiao Ling, Felder Jennifer A; 7/24/2019. $194,900
332 E Oak St, Global Premier Asset Management Nj Llc; Menake Daniel, King-Pierre Rosemonde; Pierre Jerole E; 7/25/2019. $14,500
1112 Louis Drive, Bender Frederick; Bender Karen, Youmans Lynaya D; 7/25/2019, $142,500.00
424 E Broad St, Selim Amr M, Joes Food Mart Llc; 7/25/2019. $170,000
1225 Geissel Drive, Bender Dennis J, Kalla Jodi; Kalla Mark Jr; 7/25/2019. $240,000
309 Corsair Drive Unhit E004, Entwistle Andrew J; Hellhound Motorsports Llc, Phillips Alan C; Phillips Rebecca J; 7/26/2019. $180,000
467 Lance Court, Kadlac Lea Ann; Kadlac Russell J, Gaunt Amanda; Merollo Gaetin J; 7/26/2019. $299,900
200 Burns Avenue, Eastside Investments Llc; Perryman Lyn, Keeth David J; 7/26/2019. $170,000
1708 Coventry Way, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Gordan Stuart; Mccalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Llc Atty, Jbar Realty Llc; 7/29/2019. $35,000
209 D St &C, Ddi Properties Llc, Bmt Investments Llc; 7/30/2019. $130,000
805 N 2nd St, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Residential Capital Management Group Atty; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty, Ramos Alexis; 7/30/2019. $12,500
103 Oregon St, Garrison Elizabeth Atty; Parenti Arthur By Atty, Manzi Deborah; 7/30/2019. $150,000
285 Factory Road, Beebe Peggy A; Beebe Vance H Beebe Jr, Beebe Vance H III; 7/30/2019. $170,000
VINELAND
2349 E Landis Ave, Evangelical Lutheran Church Of Redeemer Of Vineland, Marandino James C; Tamagni Diane L; 7/12/2019. $58,000
1078 Almond Road, Carisbrook Asset Holding Trust By Atty; Chambers Larry A Atty, Tomar Raghuraj S; 7/15/2019. $60,000
106 Bortle Ave, Scarpa Robert Vincent, Zayas Amanda L; 7/15/2019. $145,000
478 W Forest Grove Road, Exr Llc; Stern Simcha Z, Morcelo Genesis X; 7/16/2019. $50,000
568 S Spring Road, Behrens Harry, Behrens Abby; Behrens Jeffrey M, 7/16/2019. $120,000
514 Park Lane, Taniment Construction Llc, Todd Nancy Flores; 7/17/2019. $125,000
180 Brookfield St, Milam Matthew W, Vsa Holdings Llc; 7/17/2019. $35,000
2117 Sunset Ave, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esq Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Dejesus Timothy; Dougherty Nicole; 7/17/2019. $79,000
532 N Second St, Tubertini Elizabeth; Tubertini Eugene F, Lopez-Santiago Pedro A; 7/17/2019. $117,000
1210 N West Ave, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esqs Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Rivera Hector L; 7/18/2019. $20,000
925 Cypress Court, Rossi Filomena V Est By Exec; Rossi Michael M III Exec, Moreno Gilberto; Moreno Yolanda; 7/18/2019. $167,000
1030 Hamilton Drive, Brown Karen R Exec; Lopez Flora Est; Lopez Wilbert Est By Exec, Degarcia Lourdes E Cornelio; Espinal Manuel A Espinal; 7/18/2019. $150,000
2775 Palermo Ave, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Lmc Rentals Llc; 7/18/2019. $79,000
561 S Main Road, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Patel Ghansyam, 7/18/2019. $66,000
1451 E Chestnut Ave, Midfirst Bank, Marchand Ruben; 7/19/2019. $84,000
881 E Wheat Road, Low Marshall P Jr, Sunny Dayz Investments Llc; 7/19/2019. $100,000
105 S East Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Black Philip, Tomar Raghuraj; 7/19/2019. $42,500
73 W Almond St, Frolio Joan, Miguel Juan J; 7/18/2019. $35,000
533 Harvard St, Gonzalez Aida Est; Gonzalez Ernesto, Rivera Amilcar Dejesus; 7/22/2019. $118,500
40 S State St, Skoglund Karen S, Skoglund Sarah A; 7/23/2019. $175,000
126 Foster Ave, Sterchele James A Est; Sterchele Marie, Stanton Barbara; Stanton Patrick; 7/23/2019. $136,000
2078 Meadow Drive, Johnson Daniel B Est; Johnson Eric Exec; Johnson Helen R Est By Exec, Perez-Lopez Raul; 7/23/2019. $166,000
2345 Vine Road, Youth Consultation Service Inc, Vsop Realty Corp; 7/24/2019. $226,500
579 N Valley Ave, Antonelli Anita Atty; Demaio Sarah C By Atty, Rodriguez Nilda; 7/25/2019. $141,500
5824 High Ridge Road, Poplar Property Management Llc; Sorantino David Scott, Heredia Eric P; 7/25/2019. $160,000
2861 London Lane, Njhr 3 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr, Rosa-Fernandez Leshlen D; 7/26/2019. $129,000
976 Timber Brook Drive, Sunday Jason D; Sunday Katie, Gonzalez Melissa J; Roman-Morales Erick N; 7/29/2019. $200,000
599 South Spring Road, Thomas Daren E; Thomas David E, Pizzo Robert; 7/29/2019. $128,750
254 Lawrence St, Choplinsky Ronald Joseph, Jimenez Carmen A; 7/29/2019. $127,000
271 N Orchard Road, Donzola Edward Est By Adm; Lolli Albert V Adm, Schock William D; 7/30/2019. $40,000
1739 Roosevelt Blvd, Gonzalez Jose Alberto; Gonzalez Maritza, Ortiz Ernesto E Iv; Ortiz Joceline; 7/29/2019. $190,000
1543 N Valley Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Black Phillip Jr, Martinez Daniela Lopez; Ruiz-Perez Francisco; 7/30/2019. $202,000
1692 S Spring Road, Njhr 4 Llc, Straub Denise; Straub Fredrick; 7/30/2019. $219,900
Landis Ave & Wood St, 818 Properties Llc, Vineland City Of; 7/31/2019. $334,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
270 Hawthorne Lane, 5/2019. $245,000
4 Plymouth Way, 5/2019. $327,500
75 Sandpiper Road, 5/2019. $205,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
408 Lawrence Drive, 5/2019. $175,000
628 Devon St, 5/2019. $180,500
702 Laurel Blvd, 5/2019. $115,000
171 Ambermist Way, 5/2019. $504,363
519 North Shore Drive, 5/2019. $275,000
725 Railroad Ave, 5/2019. $255,000
824 Forespeak Drive, 5/2019. $399,900
1743 Lakeside Drive S, 5/2019. $100,000
21 Hemlock Drive, 5/2019. $101,000
1415 Riverview Drive, 5/2019. $127,000
803 Chelsea St, 5/2019. $212,500
901 Clifton St, 5/2019. $155,000
901 Clifton St, 5/2019. $155,000
119 Walnut Drive, 5/2019. $245,000
324 Nautilus Blvd, 5/2019. $200,000
333 Independence Drive, 5/2019. $210,000
360 Constitution Drive, 5/2019. $274,900
561 Rosewood Drive, 5/2019. $275,000
715 Oxford Road, 5/2019. $330,000
903 Sinclair Ave, 5/2019. $206,000
1 Penn Place, 5/2019. $360,000
19 Bayberry Drive, 5/2019. $240,000
236 Willow Lane, 5/2019. $218,000
379 Constitution Drive, 5/2019. $155,000
720 Bermuda Drive, 5/2019. $80,000
99 Heatherington Court, 5/2019. $547,917
201 Thrush Court, 5/2019. $265,000
2147 Hollywood Drive, 5/2019. $245,000
854 Sunrise Blvd, 5/2019. $323,000
1201 Penguin Court, 5/2019. $250,000
631 Chelsea St, 5/2019. $314,000
808 Clifton St, 5/2019. $273,500
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
10 E 44th St, 5/2019. $755,000
109 E Virginia Ave, 5/2019. $1,125,000
12 E 46th St, 5/2019. $705,000
40 W Jeanette Ave, 5/2019. $999,000
2 E 52nd St, 5/2019. $700,900
209 E 20th St, 5/2019. $1,425,000
4300f Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $551,500
5000 Ocean Blvd, 5/2019. $995,000
200 E 30th St, 5/2019. $925,000
11 E Louisiana Ave, 5/2019. $730,000
12 E Virginia Ave, 5/2019. $1,575,000
10 W Osborn Ave, 5/2019. $470,000
149b Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $1,850,000
5504 Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $630,000
7212 Ocean Blvd, 5/2019. $1,375,000
14 W 85th St, 5/2019. $650,000
29 E Culver Ave, 5/2019. $720,000
5715 Barnegat Ave, 5/2019. $850,000
21 W Pennsylvania Ave, 5/2019. $232,000
4 Joseph Ave, 5/2019. $765,000
1131c Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $4,200,000
124 East Colorado, 5/2019. $2,500,000
12 W New York Ave, 5/2019. $820,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.