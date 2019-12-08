Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

1119 &1121 Adriatic Ave, Kumar Manpreet K Diamond Homes Llc; 08/23/19. $16,000

539 N Massachusetts Ave, Ciechanowski George Garofalo Edward; 08/23/19. $430,000

518 Magellan Ave, Allen David M Dean Mark T; 08/23/19. $232,000

921 N Ohio Ave, Brazos Cecile S/Exr Cason Valerie; 08/26/19. $102,000

600 Pacific Ave Unit E106, Grasso Joseph Rem Real Estate Corp; 08/26/19. $37,000

655 Absecon Blvd #612, Francica Frank Myrie Denise A; 08/27/19. $31,000

32 Greenwich Drive, Nguyen Lai Huynh My T; 08/27/19. $115,000

3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 612, Lb Park Llc Tannous Joseph; 08/28/19. $30,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 318, Ravitz Lynn Tutschek Mary Agnes; 08/28/19. $60,000

BRIGANTINE

182 9th St S, Thomas Marie A/Gdn Cancelliere Giovanni S; 08/15/19. $225,000

2 Marc Lane, Jenkins George Marziani Maureen; 08/16/19. $122,400

4600 Brigantine Ave Unit 301, Aplasca Fe Marcelino Potian Family Tr; 08/16/19. $150,000

310 Gull Cove, John M Joseph/Atty Abraham Manny; 08/16/19. $215,000

4240 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit 306, Capolupo James P Spause Francis X; 08/20/19. $270,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit C 15, Zee Lisa Dadak Alison; 08/21/19. $127,000

703 Lafayette Blvd, Nationstar Mortgage Llc 13 Colorado Llc; 08/21/19. $137,000

BUENA

101 N Central Ave, Copper Investments Llc 101 Central Llc; 08/23/19. $130,000

118 Melini Ave, Ocwen Loan Serv Llc Jersey Top Quality Const Llc; 08/27/19. $112,000

104 E Atlantic Ave, Cappuccio Joseph F Mcguigan Gregory; 08/28/19. $149,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

143 Dunlin Lane, Wells Fargo Bk Na Sun Frances Xiaoyan; 08/23/19. $137,500

6058 Reega Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Carfagno Tina; 08/23/19. $110,000

123 London Court, Ruffenach Mark A Stratis John S; 08/23/19. $50,000

304 Newark Ave, Furman Gloria A Semertzidis Theocharys; 08/26/19. $187,000

119 Dunlin Lane, Abshire Drew T Silva Jeanette; 08/26/19. $190,500

6 Pebble Beach Drive, Douglass Michelle J Gardner Robert R; 08/27/19. $370,000

1 Tyler Drive, Crabbs Devin Allen Mitchell David Mark; 08/27/19. $257,000

133 Garnett Lane, Woulfe Joan Camp Kimberly; 08/27/19. $225,000

205 Westgate Road, Scannell Shawn Hart Thomas Edward Jr; 08/27/19. $313,000

1 Carriage House Lane, Joseph And Joyce Calderone Irrevocable Tr Dated Sept 13 1996 West Alla; 08/27/19. $205,000

619 Zion Road, Lb Continental Llc Tran Bich Thi Ngoc; 08/27/19. $225,000

2515 English Creek, Fannie Mae Ttk Investments Llc; 08/27/19. $90,800

308 Rosemarie Drive, Gottlieb Eliron Watro Diane Loraine; 08/27/19. $281,500

1 Covered Bridge Court, Schnecker Richard T II English Brett; 08/27/19. $202,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

25 Schooner Landing Road, Zampino Dominick John Verges Thomas P Jr; 08/16/19. $314,650

14 Raleigh St, Saamundsen Arthur Bennett Karen Sue; 08/16/19. $196,000

410 S Stockbridge Court, Tunney Susan R Gallagher Daniel J; 08/16/19. $365,000

426 Scarborough Court, Leathers Betsy B Manzo Richard D; 08/16/19. $195,000

301 Zenia Ave, Mooney Leslie/Exrx Community Home Rentals Llc; 08/19/19. $75,000

19 Federal Court, Oconnor Scott Agrawal Pradip; 08/20/19. $69,500

209 Shady Knoll Lane, Scanlon Michael Mcgee Clayton Richard; 08/20/19. $360,000

451 Ebony Tree Ave, Nguyen Hoang Q Raval Bhavin; 08/20/19. $244,000

502 St Louis Ave, Walter E Doernbach Sr Liv Tr Dated March 22 1994 Rivera Brandon L; 08/21/19. $15,000

327 Upland Ave, Bill Kurtz Bldr Llc Giacomo Julia B; 08/22/19. $287,000

508 Pelham Drive, Borai Nasser Marmo Justin; 08/22/19. $327,000

402 Great Creek Road, Galloway Property Homes Llc Churchill Road Llc; 08/22/19. $140,000

408 Zenia Ave So, Frigen Bernadette T Cohen Reya A; 08/22/19. $205,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

1424 West Point Ave, 1900 Capital Fund II Llc Petrini Louis Jr; 08/21/19. $60,000

1100 Grand Ave, Vaughan John W Doran Eric J Sr; 08/22/19. $55,000

83 Meadow Circle, Fernanders Carlton S Davis Brian; 08/23/19. $213,000

58 Gasko Road, Klaiss Ronald H Sr Cresta Michael A; 08/26/19. $183,000

530 Clarkstown Road, Cresta Michael A Yearsley Kevin; 08/26/19. $227,500

MARGATE

1 S Douglas Ave #5, Page Scott Moore Richard Ingram; 08/26/19. $613,000

522 N Union Ave, Carter Christopher R/Exr Union Point Llc; 08/26/19. $1,450,000

9100 Beach, Tepper Shirley A/Atty Margate Beach Prop Llc; 08/26/19. $306,525

NORTHFIELD

2323 Merrit Drive, Neyers David M Granata Natalie; 08/23/19. $230,00

8 Cara Court, Kwapinski Daniel F Terranova Alex; 08/26/19. $345,00

2113 Sutton Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Betson Scott; 08/27/19. $230,00

PLEASANTVILLE

626 N Main St, Wells Fargo Bk Na Go America Llc; 08/21/19. $19,235

110 Lorraine Ave, Ts Investment Group Llc Abreu Tiburcio Manuel D; 08/21/19. $35,000

227 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

225 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

223 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

219 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

217 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

213 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

VENTNOR

5200 Boardwalk Unit 18c, Norman N Kohn Inter Vivos Deed Of Tr Clyman Kenneth; 08/27/19. $385,000

101 N Wyoming Ave, Matteras At The Beach Llc Schwartz Steven; 08/27/19. $404,000

5000 Boardwalk #1507, Montanaro Maria T Lowe Edward; 08/28/19. $220,000

Cape May County

AVALON

7800 Dune Drive, Cirillo Anthony J Chopko Carolyn Marie; 8/2019. $265,000

296 65th St Un D, Murphy William J Rankin George E IV; 8/2019. $452,500

282 27th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Dewson Timothy J; 8/2019. $1,450,000

261 60th St, A & C Guarnieri Family Trust Seeger Timothy W; 8/2019. $1,950,000

148 18th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Hendricks Randall M; 8/2019. $2,790,000

21 W 19th St, Gilbertson Matthew Bolinder Erik J; 8/2019. $3,100,000

CAPE MAY

9 Jackson St, Colbourne Jack Ryan Richard E; 8/2019. $365,000

220 S Lafayette St, Stryjewski Joseph Trust 220 S Falfayette Street LLC; 8/2019. $835,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

723 Seashore Road, Stevenson Elaine S Miller Robert P; 8/2019. $489,000

9 Fairway Drive, Mann Kenneth L Morris Lynne; 8/2019. $575,000

9601 Atlantic Ave, Marrone Frank Zahn Christopher M; 8/2019. $809,500

120 Frances Ave, Salasin Robert Power Home Improvements LLC; 8/2019. $75,000

15 Georgia Ave, 21st Mortgage Corp Toll Macartney Enterprises LLC; 8/2019. $79,000

12 Spruce Ave, Wintjen Bruce A Rizzo Greta; 8/2019. $82,400

219 W Ocean Ave, NJHR 1 LLC Cusick Ejoseph; 8/2019. $90,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

43 Route 47 North Un I-26, Lynskey Mary Cyphers James; 8/2019. $35,000

35 Route 47 S 67 Red Wing Lane, Capaldi Michael E Hillman George E; 8/2019. $57,300

14 Lafayette Ave, Cape May County Sheriff Hamm Daniel G; 8/2019. $62,400

469 Shunpike Road, Mtg Equity Conv Asset Trust 2011-1 Valle Evelio; 8/2019. $66,500

8 Poplar St, Wilson Albert Carasick Patricia M; 8/2019. $72,500

18 4th Ave, Clark Susan Elizabeth Taylor Black Colleen M; 8/2019. $167,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

202 E 17th Ave Un 100, Gallaher Robert W Macdowell Michael; 8/2019. $355,000

463 E 24th Ave, SH Real Estate Dev LLC Granick Joseph; 8/2019. $612,500

325 W 18th Ave, Aubry John R Hull Brett; 8/2019. $100,000

2510 Atlantic Ave Un 117, Deni Henry Eddis Brian; 8/2019. $129,000

510 E 3rd Ave, Conway Joseph P Bankhead Alicia M; 8/2019. $133,000

417 E 19th Ave, Hill Irma Est Berry Dele; 8/2019. $161,000

509 E 12th Ave Un 4, Malik George Hansbury Joseph E; 8/2019. $215,000

OCEAN CITY

4 Kingston Lane, Colavita Clara C Harrison Francis J; 8/2019. $2,725,000

870 Seventh St, Werewolf Properties LLC Factor Annalissa; 8/2019. $120,000

169 N Basin Drive, Papa Madaline Bruno Souadda Nicole Marla; 8/2019. $150,000

131 Central Ave Un #6F, Czarnecki Michael K Simkiss Jennifer; 8/2019. $300,000

418-20 West Ave, Fortunato Louis F Moore Bradford; 8/2019. $306,000

842 Second St 2nd Fl, Abukasis Eyal Arbitman Joseph; 8/2019. $375,000

4405 Asbury Ave, Mtglq Investors L P Christ Robert; 8/2019. $377,000

518 W Surf Road Un 2, Goslin Michael Trust Scibal Stephen Edward; 8/2019. $422,400

SEA ISLE CITY

3800 Pleasure Ave, Brennan Thomas F Jr Reinhardt William A V; 8/2019. $330,000

141 81St St West Un, Metzler Mark G Metzler William J III; 8/2019. $625,000

18 82nd St North, Forstall Laurence L Bogart John Jeffrey; 8/2019. $825,000

3010 Marine Pl North Un, Mcquaide James R Long Matthew P; 8/2019. $1,150,000

10724 Corinthian Drive, Ricketts Matthew Narzikul Sied J; 8/2019. $4,450,000

STONE HARBOR

340 104th St, Mc Connell Gail H Rihn Jeffrey; 8/2019. $4,250,000

110 90th St, Roman Barry A Roman Michael I; 8/2019. $408,280

10905 Sunset Drive, Mc Glone Marie L Est Petrone Richard; 8/2019. $1,780,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

25 Elmwood Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Scty Fsb Am Resto And Rbildrs LLC; 8/2019. $135,000

133 Corson Tavern Road, Kahny Steven Daniels David; 8/2019. $280,000

15 Seaview Ave, Layton Sharlene Horan Richard Jr; 8/2019. $288,000

Washington Ave, Mc Afee Susan Njdep; 8/2019. $300,000

1731 Route US 9 Un 95, Cistone David R Mc Menamin Thomas E; 8/2019. $315,000

22 White Pine Lane, Bornhardt Frederick Coleman Joshua Ryan; 8/2019. $438,000

WILDWOOD

201 E Pine Ave Un A, Merrill John C Jr Barron John P; 7/2019. $226,500

230 E Rio Grande Ave, Vtp Properties L L C 230 East Rio Grande LLC; 7/2019. $300,000

116 W Maple Ave, Whalen William A III Le Nguyen; 7/2019. $315,000

4106 Susquehanna Ave, Cavallaro Christopher Ruberton Michael G; 7/2019. $380,000

5117 Shawcrest Road, Deutsche Bank Ntl Trust Co Sheehan James J; 8/2019. $145,000

314 E Juniper Ave Un 201, Mtglq Investors L P K Man Investments LLC; 8/2019. $290,000

308 E Hand Ave, Calvary Orthodox Presby Church Ladouceur Michael; 8/2019. $310,000

WILDWOOD CREST

114 E Monterey Ave, Mc Call Francis E Lundstrom Walter Scott; 8/2019. $390,000

7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Di Matteo Liberto; 8/2019. $399,900

124 E Fern Road, Gan Josephine M Est Belisario Daniel; 8/2019. $401,000

120 E Toledo Ave, Miraglia Evelyn Barbaro Jonas; 8/2019. $410,000

7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Csatel Dev LLC Quiroga Robert; 8/2019. $450,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

412 S East Ave, Pierce Eugene Jr Est; Pierce Marcella, Seay Barry T; Seay Laurie S; 8/2/2019. $21,500

151 New St, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Selene Finance Atty, Silverio-Martinez Luis G; 8/2/2019. $63,000

45 Oxford St, Rosypal Genora, Meza Felipe Lopez; Morales Juana Avila; 8/2/2019. $120,000

629 Buckshutem Road, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Lyon Felicia L; Szabo William M; 8/5/2019. $157,000

6 Ridge Ave, Caine Jennie Ann Est By Exec; Caine Kenneth R Est; Nakai Kevin M Sr Exec, Cozza Claude; 8/9/2019. $90,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

19 Apple Tree Court, Burton Nancy L, Moore Shirley J; 8/6/2019. $210,000

201 Route 540, Marchand Arthur J; Marchand Marjorie R, Foster Dawn; Miller Robert; 8/28/2019. $225,000

MILLVILLE

1433 Silver Run Road, 1433 Silver Run Rd Llc; Colon Samuel, Schmmeelk Catherine; 7/9/2019. $100,000

2019 Wheaton Ave, Carisbrook Asset Holding Trust By Atty; Chambers Larry Atty, Forte William Jr; 7/9/2019. $112,000

804 Shar Lane, Hooven Jacqueline L, Fernandez Brenda I; 7/9/2019. $115,000

1007 S 4th St, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Roggio Nancy L; Roggio Salvatore W; 7/10/2019. $44,900

1009 Woodland Ave, Blythe Brett A; Tice Jacqueline M, Peterson Andery; 7/10/2019. $130,000

808 Dock St &C, Mcmahon James; R&J Real Estate Llc, A4 Residential Redevelopment Llc; 7/10/2019. $97,500

14 Marlyn Terrace, Ace Securities Corp Home Equity Loan Trust Series 2007-Wm2 By Trust By Atty; Hsbc Bank Usa Trust By Atty; Newrez Llc Dba By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing By Atty, Go America Llc; 7/10/2019. $20,453

509 N 2nd St, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Fein Such Kahn Shepard Pc Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Yeboah Eugene O Obiri; 7/11/2019. $15,000

800 Dock St, Hee Gary R Est; Trucano Patricia Fka; Trucano-Hee Patrice, Armington Lincoln Jr; Armington Wendy; 7/11/2019. $25,000

443 Lance Court, Solazzo Kathleen; Solazzo Vincent P, Bylone Allan C; Bylone Pamela S; 7/11/2019. $215,000

501 N 7th St, Boughter Amy R Aka Exec; Cooke Amy R Aka Exec; Cooke Ruth Y Est By Exec, Clay James A Jr; 7/11/2019. $39,500

803 G St, Independent Investors; Roerdomp Ehtel J Ptr, Martinez-Andrade Lesvia S; 7/15/2019. $41,500

106 Arnold Drive, Blb Resources By Agent; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate By Agent, Norris Julian; 7/16/2019. $61,000

414 N 3rd St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Nightmares End Here Llc; 7/17/2019. $20,000

15 W Mcneal St, Harvey Edward; Oliver Todd N, Nightmares End Here Llc; 7/17/2019. $20,000

324 N 2nd St, Harvey Edward; Oliver Todd N, Nightmares End Here Llc; 7/17/2019. $20,000

205 F St, Pnc Bank, Abadier Edwar F; Nseim Joseph; 7/17/2019. $23,000

6 Foundry St East, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esq Atty; Sherman Jonathan D Esq Atty, Raymond Frenche; 7/17/2019. $31,000

2420 Linden Court, Robbins Carole Garron, Herchelroth Howard W III; 7/18/2019. $175,000

1206 S Second St, Bland Betty By Atty; Bland Donal T Est; Riley Bruce Atty, Silvers Ronald; 7/18/2019. $51,600

201 Columbine Ave, Jones Helen W; Jones Ronald S, Roe Mallory E; Tomlin Dean J; 7/18/2019. $105,000

411 W Mcneal St, Human Services Housing Co Llc; Merakey Usa, Josephs Marlene R; 7/18/2019. $135,500

1705 Spring Garden Road, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Torres Jose J Agent, Luna Rae Investments Llc; 7/19/2019. $51,000

500 W Race St, Dulowe Ella; Dulowe Steven Sr, Tirelli Gina; 7/22/2019. $114,000

219 N 4th St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Sich Kahn & Shepard Esqs Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, White Leonie Elaine; 7/22/2019. $11,500

1308 Goldfinch Lane, Reed Diane L; Reed Kevin, Hershberger James; Hershberger Theresa; 7/23/2019. $278,500

703 Chickaree Cabin Road, Quirk James T, Heritage Hill Estates Llc; 7/23/2019. $90,000

450 Debbie Lane, Lin Sean; Shi Xiao Ling, Felder Jennifer A; 7/24/2019. $194,900

332 E Oak St, Global Premier Asset Management Nj Llc; Menake Daniel, King-Pierre Rosemonde; Pierre Jerole E; 7/25/2019. $14,500

1112 Louis Drive, Bender Frederick; Bender Karen, Youmans Lynaya D; 7/25/2019, $142,500.00

424 E Broad St, Selim Amr M, Joes Food Mart Llc; 7/25/2019. $170,000

1225 Geissel Drive, Bender Dennis J, Kalla Jodi; Kalla Mark Jr; 7/25/2019. $240,000

309 Corsair Drive Unhit E004, Entwistle Andrew J; Hellhound Motorsports Llc, Phillips Alan C; Phillips Rebecca J; 7/26/2019. $180,000

467 Lance Court, Kadlac Lea Ann; Kadlac Russell J, Gaunt Amanda; Merollo Gaetin J; 7/26/2019. $299,900

200 Burns Avenue, Eastside Investments Llc; Perryman Lyn, Keeth David J; 7/26/2019. $170,000

1708 Coventry Way, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Gordan Stuart; Mccalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Llc Atty, Jbar Realty Llc; 7/29/2019. $35,000

209 D St &C, Ddi Properties Llc, Bmt Investments Llc; 7/30/2019. $130,000

805 N 2nd St, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Residential Capital Management Group Atty; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty, Ramos Alexis; 7/30/2019. $12,500

103 Oregon St, Garrison Elizabeth Atty; Parenti Arthur By Atty, Manzi Deborah; 7/30/2019. $150,000

285 Factory Road, Beebe Peggy A; Beebe Vance H Beebe Jr, Beebe Vance H III; 7/30/2019. $170,000

VINELAND

2349 E Landis Ave, Evangelical Lutheran Church Of Redeemer Of Vineland, Marandino James C; Tamagni Diane L; 7/12/2019. $58,000

1078 Almond Road, Carisbrook Asset Holding Trust By Atty; Chambers Larry A Atty, Tomar Raghuraj S; 7/15/2019. $60,000

106 Bortle Ave, Scarpa Robert Vincent, Zayas Amanda L; 7/15/2019. $145,000

478 W Forest Grove Road, Exr Llc; Stern Simcha Z, Morcelo Genesis X; 7/16/2019. $50,000

568 S Spring Road, Behrens Harry, Behrens Abby; Behrens Jeffrey M, 7/16/2019. $120,000

514 Park Lane, Taniment Construction Llc, Todd Nancy Flores; 7/17/2019. $125,000

180 Brookfield St, Milam Matthew W, Vsa Holdings Llc; 7/17/2019. $35,000

2117 Sunset Ave, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esq Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Dejesus Timothy; Dougherty Nicole; 7/17/2019. $79,000

532 N Second St, Tubertini Elizabeth; Tubertini Eugene F, Lopez-Santiago Pedro A; 7/17/2019. $117,000

1210 N West Ave, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esqs Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Rivera Hector L; 7/18/2019. $20,000

925 Cypress Court, Rossi Filomena V Est By Exec; Rossi Michael M III Exec, Moreno Gilberto; Moreno Yolanda; 7/18/2019. $167,000

1030 Hamilton Drive, Brown Karen R Exec; Lopez Flora Est; Lopez Wilbert Est By Exec, Degarcia Lourdes E Cornelio; Espinal Manuel A Espinal; 7/18/2019. $150,000

2775 Palermo Ave, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Lmc Rentals Llc; 7/18/2019. $79,000

561 S Main Road, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Patel Ghansyam, 7/18/2019. $66,000

1451 E Chestnut Ave, Midfirst Bank, Marchand Ruben; 7/19/2019. $84,000

881 E Wheat Road, Low Marshall P Jr, Sunny Dayz Investments Llc; 7/19/2019. $100,000

105 S East Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Black Philip, Tomar Raghuraj; 7/19/2019. $42,500

73 W Almond St, Frolio Joan, Miguel Juan J; 7/18/2019. $35,000

533 Harvard St, Gonzalez Aida Est; Gonzalez Ernesto, Rivera Amilcar Dejesus; 7/22/2019. $118,500

40 S State St, Skoglund Karen S, Skoglund Sarah A; 7/23/2019. $175,000

126 Foster Ave, Sterchele James A Est; Sterchele Marie, Stanton Barbara; Stanton Patrick; 7/23/2019. $136,000

2078 Meadow Drive, Johnson Daniel B Est; Johnson Eric Exec; Johnson Helen R Est By Exec, Perez-Lopez Raul; 7/23/2019. $166,000

2345 Vine Road, Youth Consultation Service Inc, Vsop Realty Corp; 7/24/2019. $226,500

579 N Valley Ave, Antonelli Anita Atty; Demaio Sarah C By Atty, Rodriguez Nilda; 7/25/2019. $141,500

5824 High Ridge Road, Poplar Property Management Llc; Sorantino David Scott, Heredia Eric P; 7/25/2019. $160,000

2861 London Lane, Njhr 3 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr, Rosa-Fernandez Leshlen D; 7/26/2019. $129,000

976 Timber Brook Drive, Sunday Jason D; Sunday Katie, Gonzalez Melissa J; Roman-Morales Erick N; 7/29/2019. $200,000

599 South Spring Road, Thomas Daren E; Thomas David E, Pizzo Robert; 7/29/2019. $128,750

254 Lawrence St, Choplinsky Ronald Joseph, Jimenez Carmen A; 7/29/2019. $127,000

271 N Orchard Road, Donzola Edward Est By Adm; Lolli Albert V Adm, Schock William D; 7/30/2019. $40,000

1739 Roosevelt Blvd, Gonzalez Jose Alberto; Gonzalez Maritza, Ortiz Ernesto E Iv; Ortiz Joceline; 7/29/2019. $190,000

1543 N Valley Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Black Phillip Jr, Martinez Daniela Lopez; Ruiz-Perez Francisco; 7/30/2019. $202,000

1692 S Spring Road, Njhr 4 Llc, Straub Denise; Straub Fredrick; 7/30/2019. $219,900

Landis Ave & Wood St, 818 Properties Llc, Vineland City Of; 7/31/2019. $334,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

270 Hawthorne Lane, 5/2019. $245,000

4 Plymouth Way, 5/2019. $327,500

75 Sandpiper Road, 5/2019. $205,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

408 Lawrence Drive, 5/2019. $175,000

628 Devon St, 5/2019. $180,500

702 Laurel Blvd, 5/2019. $115,000

171 Ambermist Way, 5/2019. $504,363

519 North Shore Drive, 5/2019. $275,000

725 Railroad Ave, 5/2019. $255,000

824 Forespeak Drive, 5/2019. $399,900

1743 Lakeside Drive S, 5/2019. $100,000

21 Hemlock Drive, 5/2019. $101,000

1415 Riverview Drive, 5/2019. $127,000

803 Chelsea St, 5/2019. $212,500

901 Clifton St, 5/2019. $155,000

119 Walnut Drive, 5/2019. $245,000

324 Nautilus Blvd, 5/2019. $200,000

333 Independence Drive, 5/2019. $210,000

360 Constitution Drive, 5/2019. $274,900

561 Rosewood Drive, 5/2019. $275,000

715 Oxford Road, 5/2019. $330,000

903 Sinclair Ave, 5/2019. $206,000

1 Penn Place, 5/2019. $360,000

19 Bayberry Drive, 5/2019. $240,000

236 Willow Lane, 5/2019. $218,000

379 Constitution Drive, 5/2019. $155,000

720 Bermuda Drive, 5/2019. $80,000

99 Heatherington Court, 5/2019. $547,917

201 Thrush Court, 5/2019. $265,000

2147 Hollywood Drive, 5/2019. $245,000

854 Sunrise Blvd, 5/2019. $323,000

1201 Penguin Court, 5/2019. $250,000

631 Chelsea St, 5/2019. $314,000

808 Clifton St, 5/2019. $273,500

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

10 E 44th St, 5/2019. $755,000

109 E Virginia Ave, 5/2019. $1,125,000

12 E 46th St, 5/2019. $705,000

40 W Jeanette Ave, 5/2019. $999,000

2 E 52nd St, 5/2019. $700,900

209 E 20th St, 5/2019. $1,425,000

4300f Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $551,500

5000 Ocean Blvd, 5/2019. $995,000

200 E 30th St, 5/2019. $925,000

11 E Louisiana Ave, 5/2019. $730,000

12 E Virginia Ave, 5/2019. $1,575,000

10 W Osborn Ave, 5/2019. $470,000

149b Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $1,850,000

5504 Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $630,000

7212 Ocean Blvd, 5/2019. $1,375,000

14 W 85th St, 5/2019. $650,000

29 E Culver Ave, 5/2019. $720,000

5715 Barnegat Ave, 5/2019. $850,000

21 W Pennsylvania Ave, 5/2019. $232,000

4 Joseph Ave, 5/2019. $765,000

1131c Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $4,200,000

124 East Colorado, 5/2019. $2,500,000

12 W New York Ave, 5/2019. $820,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

