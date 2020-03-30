Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Cape May County

SEA ISLE CITY

122 48th St, Du Ross James M Ciaverelli Anthony P; 12/2019. $775,000

217 59th St, Smith Cynthia Brenner Joseph M; 12/2019. $815,000

126 35th St, Mc Geehan Terrence J F Builders Inc; 12/2019. $825,000

107 61st St Un East, Goldhorn Joan E Stangl Gregory M; 12/2019. $925,000

5409 Pleasure Ave, George Raymond J Waters Stephen; 12/2019. $950,000

6013 Central Ave, JF Builders Inc Denno Thomas M; 12/2019. $980,000

6013 Central Ave, $JF Builders Inc Dean Michael R; 12/2019. 980,000

11 55th St, Baccellieri Carl E George Raymond J; 12/2019. $1,300,000

19 52nd St, Noodles 1 LLC Pickell Elwood M; 12/2019. $1,450,000

4900 Pleasure Ave, Redfern Ocean LLC Ott Gunter Michael; 12/2019. $1,534,500

22 83rd St, Penska Linda R Trust 22 83rd St LLC; 12/2019. $1,650,000

9113 Pleasure Ave, Gleeson Contractors Inc Miller Christopher S; 12/2019. $1,850,000

1412 Landis Ave N Un, Mashura Builders LLC Prendergast Thomas; 12/2019. $2,000,000

18 47th St, Sisters Of The Redeemer Inc Cnvnt Of The Sstrs Of St Joe Chstnt Hill; 12/2019. $2,500,000

1500 Landis Ave & 1501 Central Ave, Jameson Robert Jameson Jorene; 12/2019. $270,000

114 79th St West Un 2, Garvey Dolores Marie Est Farrell Susan G; 12/2019. $635,000

7304 Landis Ave, Ross Robert M Ross Daniel; 12/2019. $650,000

309 57th St, Pavoni Joseph A Mc Kim Kevin A; 12/2019. $805,000

346 39th St Un South, 349 39th St LLC Buecheler Joseph; 12/2019. $845,000

128 West Jersey Ave, Lynch Gregory J Ryan James E; 12/2019. $850,000

STONE HARBOR

141 88th St, Harbaugh Cottages LLC Three Hills Qualified Pers Res Trust; 12/2019. $2,079,000

145 109th St, Lash Investment Grp LLC 145 Sh LLC; 12/2019. $3,549,000

133 98th St, Bnt Stone Harbor LLC Stone Harbor Holdings LLC; 12/2019. $3,700,000

10120 Third Ave, Jordan Luke W Jr Mc Dowell Donald; 01/2020. $180,000

162 96th St, Rodgers John C Newman Michael Blake; 01/2020. $237,000

10514 Third Ave West Un, Mc Laughlin Edward F Springer Steven M; 01/2020. $1,090,000

261 89th St East Un, Cavalier-East LLC Pepeta Francis E Jr; 01/2020. $1,675,000

8001 Second Ave #410, Flanerty Annette B Est Walton Robert E; 01/2020. $450,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

63 Route 50, Hess Mary Mc Cann Joseph D; 01/2020. $70,000

1571 Route 50, Wright Kristina A Kisarewich Paul; 01/2020. $75,000

3047 Route 9 South, Bank Of NY Mellon Trust Gouza Jeffrey Jan; 01/2020. $125,000

285 Perry Road, Ermelin Brian D Ermelin Trevor L; 01/2020. $275,000

309 Butter Road, Fusaro Leonard J Hull Stephen L; 01/2020. $343,000

31 Mockingbird Lane, Young Patricia E Metzger Crystal P; 01/2020. $367,500

308 Burley Road, Steencken Elena P Smith Otto V; 01/2020. $420,000

3004 Route 9 South, Pokrass Howard J C M Dev LLC; 01/2020. $93,000

417 Route 49, Sudol Stanley L Adams Daniel E; 01/2020. $217,000

WEST CAPE MAY

220 E Leaming St, Waerig Margaret Mary Murtha Thomas; 01/2020. $140,000

418 Green St, Gray Joan H Trust Lawrence A Pray Blds Inc; 01/2020. $380,000

Lot 14 Block 101, 670 W 26th St LLC Hull Bryan; 01/2020. $110,000

608 Myrtle Ave, Blash June J Annett Timothy A; 01/2020. $570,000

126 Third Ave, Madjar Stephen P Bamford Scott A; 01/2020. $655,000

WEST WILDWOOD

617 W Maple Ave, Holland Patrick J Shaw Raymond J III; 01/2020. $263,000

WILDWOOD

434 W Wildwood Ave, Mazzarisi Natalie A Zaremba Mark F; 12/2019. $165,000

415 W Wildwood Ave, Pitts James J Mascuilli George; 12/2019. $215,000

514 W 26th Ave, Angeline Robert Chapman-Oxley Alisa M; 12/2019. $560,000

610 W Burk Ave, Walmsley John Ewald Helene A; 01/2020. $100,000

225 E Wildwood Ave, Gorschboth Douglas J Mariano Matthew T; 01/2020. $51,750

Lot 14 Block 113, Del Monte Stephen J 427 W Baker Ave LLC; 01/2020. $115,000

417 W Rio Grande Ave, Howard Lawrence Offshore Props LLC; 01/2020. $115,000

124 E Spencer Ave, Guida James J Basbous Hamid Abdul; 01/2020. $117,500

Lot 6 Block 33, Mc Ferren Curtis K Nies Scott A; 01/2020. $157,500

3102 Ocean Ave, Hoglund John Hollenczer Dana Marie; 01/2020. $273,000

WILDWOOD CREST

102 W Montery Ave, 102 W Monterey Asso Rudi Francesco; 12/2019. $620,000

6804 Park Blvd, Wigand Robin Exr Cox William; 12/2019. $1,200,000

120 W Denver Ave, Rosenello Patrick 120 West Denver Ave LLC; 12/2019. $100,001

213 B E Miami Ave, Thompson Edward A Fox Deborah A; 12/2019. $115,000

9101 Atlantic Ave, Loniewski Brenda Lee C George Thomas Michael; 12/2019. $128,000

8001 Pacific Ave Un 1, Broomall Jeffrey W Croce Maryann; 12/2019. $285,000

6711 Park Blvd, NJHR 2 LLC Rosenello Regina; 12/2019. $389,900

7400 Ocean Ave Un 302S, Sand Castle Dev LLC Gillard John P; 12/2019. $412,500

7601 Atlantic Ave Un 301, US Bank Trust Na Trust Griffin Gerald V Jr; 12/2019. $450,000

5706 Atlantic Ave, Jacus Myron Boring Lydia; 12/2019. $175,000

WOODBINE

16 Pacific Ave, Lay Robert E Jr Molchen John G; 01/2020. $45,000

660 Dennisville Petersburg Road, Wilm Sav Fund Scty Fsb Card James; 01/2020. $110,000

Cumberland County

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

56 W Sunsent Pine Drive, Shevchenko Richard A; Shevchenko Rose Ann; Jacks Holdings; 12/6/2019. $158,000

61 Dawson Drive, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Earnest Johnathan P; 12/10/2019. $106,075

30 Quail Ridge Drive, Tanimae Lyndy M; Schwebel Melissa Mackiewicz; Schwebel Thomas; 12/10/2019. $185,000

15 Smith Drive, Morroni Raymond A; Morroni Sharon Y; Moncrief Josephine; Moncrief Thomas; 12/12/2019. $153,300

28 Hickory Drive, Pasupathy Sheila; Pasupathy Shyamala; Pasupathy Suresh; Lin Geng; 12/12/2019. $270,000

145 Love Lane, Empire Tax Fund VIII Llc; Empire Tf8 Jersey Holdings Llc; Tax Lien Manager Llc; Roagers Jeffrey H; 12/16/2019. $75,000

55 Richards Road, Nicosia Deanna Jo Aka; Nicosia Richard Santo; Nicosia-Jones Deanna Jo Aka; Perry Gayle I; Dubois Farm Properties Llc; 12/20/2019. $400,000

87 Polk Lane, Culcasi Rosemary Esq; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty; Dunn Jessica P; Lowe John; 12/23/2019. $94,250

32 Parkview Heights, Fontana Aimee; Shaman Judith A Aka; Shaman Judy A Aka; Degregorio Barbara; 12/23/2019. $170,000

154 Woodruff Road, Njhr 2 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr; Shuster Christine D; Shuster Steven B; 12/23/2019. $170,000

VINELAND

737 E Peach St, Blb Resources By Agent; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Dev; Pichardo Morayma; 12/2/2019. $65,000

1145 Holmes Ave, Korczewska Urszula Aka; Korczewski Adam; Korczewski Urszula Aka; Rehm John F Jr; Rehm Rita M; 12/2/2019. $247,500

886 Tanglewood Lane, Aliano Brothers Land Management; Aliano Michael Jr Ptr; Aliano Philip Ptr; Rosario Angel; Rosario Ruby; 12/3/2019. $220,000

1099 S Brewster Road, Favoretto Anthony J Exec; Favoretto Eleanor Est By Exec; Favoretto Louis E Est; Favoretto Louis E Jr Exec; Bergamo Edwin C; Bergamo Saralyn; 12/3/2019. $375,000

213 W Almond St, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc; Orchard Fields Llc; 12/3/2019. $45,000

1114 Falcon Way, Freedom Mortgage Corp; Bestproperty1inc Inc; 12/3/2019. $177,800

971 E Wheat Road, Hallauer Terry; T-Ray Inv Llc; Saltzgueber Lenard E Jr; 12/4/2019. $152,200

2585 Southeast Blvd, 2013 Irr Special Needs Trust For The Benefit Of Diane Gregor By Trust; Bertram Rebecca J Esq Trust; Beteta-Hernandez Adan; Beteta-Vasquez Arisbeth; 12/4/2019. $60,000

697 E Wheat Road, Chen-Mccain Shiang-Lin Aka By Atty; Mccain David Ind Atty; Mccain Shianglih Chen Aka By Atty; Costa Ambrose; Porch Brittany; 12/4/2019. $215,000

1344 Matthew Lane, Deprince Jayne L; Deprince Steven; Hilliard Ariana-Lyn; Zuniga Lisa Ann; 12/4/2019. $288,000

1081 E Butler Ave, Smith Harry C; Clegg Christine; Clegg Robert; 12/4/2019. $131,500

2102 E Oak Road, Blair Kendall; Jones Keyanna; 12/4/2019. $165,000

605 E Wheat Road, Frandino Edith Est By Exec; Frandino John Ind Exec; Frandino Joseph Jr Exec; Loretta Sallie Elizabeth Aka Ind Exec; Loretta Sally Elizabeth Aka Ind Exec; Ferrer Jasmine C; 12/5/2019. $182,000

202 W Almond St, Romero Joe; Rivera Elaine; 12/6/2019. $170,000

45 Osborn Ave, Estes Jackie; Lsf8 Master Participation Trust; US Bank Trust; Bermudez Iris V; Torres Brooke; 12/9/2019. $116,000

217 W Montrose St, Simmons Willie D; Williams Ryan D; 12/9/2019. $80,000

2229 Finch St, Bryant Cassandra By Shrf; Cumberland County Probation Services By Shrf; Gadson Corina F By Shrf; Heck Lena M By Shrf; Mckinney Kevin & Mrs By Shrf; Virtua West Jersey Health System Inc By Shrf; Wilkins Chardey H By Shrf; Wilkins Charles E Jr By Shrf; Wilkins Charles E Sr By Shrf; Assured Property Solutions; 12/9/2019. $144,300

2478 Simonelli Drive, Crisafulli Francesca; Didonato Edward; Balbuena Kenlly J Soto; Gross Jeffrey F Jr; 12/10/2019. $254,000

841 N Brewster Road, Puesi Rosario Jr; Rpj Properties Llc; Barry Brittany A; 12/10/2019. $216,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

16 E 20th St, 9/2019. $1,210,000

14 E 8th St, 9/2019. $875,000

12 W 6th St, 9/2019. $270,000

16 E 10th St, 9/2019. $734,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

12 Weymouth Court, 9/2019. $319,000

29 Dylan Blvd, 9/2019. $325,800

46 Deer Run Drive, 9/2019. $260,000

21 Willow Drive, 9/2019. $150,000

63 First St, 9/2019. $130,000

20 Milky Way Drive, 9/2019. $409,351

47 Nautilus Drive, 9/2019. $29,500

143 Emerson Lane, 9/2019. $448,086

23 Dylan Blvd, 9/2019. $330,990

160 Schooner Ave, 9/2019. $115,000

12 Haley Circle, 9/2019. $373,505

7 Ferry Place, 9/2019. $359,000

38 Tina Way, 9/2019. $347,000

28 Nautilus Drive, 9/2019. $266,000

75 Pond View Circle, 9/2019. $213,706

118 Ravenwood Blvd, 9/2019. $136,500

850 W Bay Ave, 9/2019. $500,000

17 Carlton Court, 9/2019. $387,600

112 Edenton Drive, 9/2019. $369,900

25 Newport St, 9/2019. $305,000

97 Deer Run Drive South, 9/2019. $280,000

57 Mirage Blvd, 9/2019. $250,000

3 Lee Court, 9/2019. $215,000

133 Emerson Lane, 9/2019. $120,000

137 Emerson Lane, 9/2019. $120,000

24 Thorn Ave, 9/2019. $120,000

29 Potomac Court, 9/2019. $70,000

61 Lexington Blvd, 9/2019. $70,000

100 Montclair Road N, 9/2019. $550,000

101 Edenton Drive, 9/2019. $360,000

14a Opal Court, 9/2019. $137,500

6 Biddeford Court, 9/2019. $369,000

1 Duxbury Lane, 9/2019. $232,000

145 Village Drive, 9/2019. $178,000

191 Emerson Lane, 9/2019. $375,000

15 Highland Drive, 9/2019. $260,000

14 Tallhedge Court, 9/2019. $155,000

40 Haley Circle, 9/2019. $439,330

68 Butler Drive, 9/2019. $435,230

8 Grace Place, 9/2019. $364,000

51 Pierhead Drive, 9/2019. $262,500

22 Heather Way, 9/2019. $340,000

70 Pond View Circle, 9/2019. $320,000

