Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Cape May County

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

317 Holly Drive, Frisco Richard T Morgan Joseph; 5/2018. $80,500

128 Whale Beach Ave, Flaherty William B Eksterowicz Michael J; 5/2018. $81,700

59 Beaver Dam Road, US Bank Mazza Paul Sr; 5/2018. $110,000

30 Ocean View Drive, D’Intino Anna Seger Kerrie; 5/2018. $175,000

824 Court House-South Dennis Road, Bowen Robert L II Ireland Jamie; 5/2018. $235,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

217 W Pacific Ave, Spaulding David J Mounts Brian S; 5/2018. $193,000

8 Pine Ave, Weiss Jonathan M Bell Andrew D; 5/2018. $223,000

314 Hand Ave, Olivieri Dena Vitti Justin P; 5/2018. $235,500

671 Dias Creek Road, Ebury Re LLC Marsden Richard; 5/2018. $255,000

110 St Andrews Drive, Scheetz Kevin B Dever Gary T; 5/2018. $260,000

206 E First Ave, Clermont Homes LLC Urbanski Donald; 5/2018. $272,000

205 Abderdeen Way, Flamer Michael Lopresti Anne C; 5/2018. $293,500

1116 Stone Harbor Blvd, Stone Harbor Crossing LLC Scollon Joan C; 5/2018. $795,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

Lot 2 Bl 73, Dischert Terry John Rogers Edward; 5/2018. $270,000

214 E 25th Ave, Callahan William J &C O’Donnell William F; 5/2018. $310,000

315 E 17th Ave, Deutsche Bank Mc Afee Vincent; 5/2018. $335,000

219 W 10th Ave, Montvydas Thomas Mc Guckin Matthew; 5/2018. $360,000

429 E 24th St, Kirks David J Ogbin Sandra R; 5/2018. $371,500

209 W 16th Ave, Ryan James F Sr Farrell Gail; 5/2018. $375,000

331 E 11th Ave, Wil Sav Fund Soc Tr Leary Corinne Marie; 5/2018. $385,000

124&126 W 20th Ave, Shore Real Estate Dev LLC Wade Timothy Paul; 5/2018. $425,000

333 E 16th Ave Un 200, Marino Jerome Lebisky David C; 5/2018. $429,900

309 E 22nd Ave, Cummings Barbara Kafel Jeffrey; 5/2018. $530,000

225 E 2nd Ave, Hughes Eileen A Riley John F; 5/2018. $530,000

Lot 2.02 Bl 64, White Sand II LLC Barnes John F; 5/2018. $925,000

OCEAN CITY

921 Park Place, Hammerstedt Amy E Trust Crecco Gino; 5/2018. $530,000

1457 Haven Ave Un A, Mc Inerney Dennis P Raspanti William A; 5/2018. $537,125

417 Central Ave, Martino Mark A Nordeman Thomas; 5/2018. $575,000

404 25th St Un 404, Coughlin John Patterson Michael Paul; 5/2018. $585,000

5302 Asbury Ave, Anthem Partners LLC Zachow Robert G; 5/2018. $680,000

1325 Wesley Ave 2nd Fl, Redante Nelso Purcell Michael J; 5/2018. $725,000

5538 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Remington Donald R Martin David Richard; 5/2018. $750,000

3024 Central Ave 26, Macchione Joseph Law Jeffrey; 5/2018. $777,500

925 Fifth St, Citron Kenneth David H Platt Res Tr; 5/2018. $785,000

904 2nd St 2, Eggly Stephen Sayward Kenneth E; 5/2018. $845,000

5762 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Allebach Claude F Walsh Richard J; 5/2018. $876,000

SEA ISLE CITY

141 38th St East Un, Beacher Ronald S Hastings Brian T; 5/2018. $685,000

131 44th St, Myerson Richard Kelly John Brian; 5/2018. $730,000

121 86th St, Gillen Christopher B De Rita Marc; 5/2018. $805,000

Lot 73 Bl 82.01, Peterson Donald F Gillard Daniel; 5/2018. $950,000

11 50th St, Martin Timothy A Morano Gregory J; 5/2018. $2,000,000

STONE HARBOR

151 95th St Un 5, Domenick James Di Rienzo Dimitry; 5/2018. $437,500

226 117th St, De Grouchy Patrick Welsh Thomas J Jr; 5/2018. $1,300,000

8623 Second Ave, Welsh Grandchildren Tr Pagnoni John; 5/2018. $1,300,000

11910 Third Ave, Charles Street Dev LLC Helm Robert Scott; 5/2018. $3,327,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

1 Marlas Hill Drive, Weinstein Michael Wenner Ryan R; 5/2018. $316,000

15 Homestead Court, Armstrong Robert Raymond Rebecca A; 5/2018. $520,000

WEST CAPE MAY

122 Sunset Blvd, Fulginiti Dominic East Cape Prop LLC; 5/2018. $189,000

WEST WILDWOOD

621 W Poplar Ave, Age Builders LLC Malaszecki Stephen; 5/2018. $705,000

WILDWOOD

3003 Hudson Ave, Svitak Ronald Andalis Anthony; 5/2018. $85,000

3201 Atlantic Ave Un 308, Goorland Rachel K Colofranson D Anthony Sr; 5/2018. $86,000

3110 Atlantic Ave Un 207, Friel Kevin Ciaccio Anthony; 5/2018. $99,900

5001 Park Blvd Un 4, Mariano Gina Conti Richard A Jr; 5/2018. $106,500

117 E David Ave, Fleming Joseph Via De Main Living Tr; 5/2018. $149,000

203 E Cresse Ave, Conte Domenic Peters Teddy R; 5/2018. $164,950

118 W Taylor Ave, Tennett Douglas Land And Building Inv LLC; 5/2018. $170,000

428 E 20th Ave, Menaker Brad E Hucke John C; 5/2018. $196,000

2806 Park Blvd, C’Mon Home Godfrey Steven; 5/2018. $199,000

WOODBINE

517 Jackson Ave, Bayview Loan Svcg LLC Carillo M Carmen Aguilar; 5/2018. $23,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

55 Lincoln St, Desantiago Sophia Perez Aka, Juarez Pablo Santiago Aka, Santiago Pablo Aka, Santiago Sofia Aka, Velazquez Devora Luz Perez; 8/3/2018. $30,000

23 Bank St, Brown Guy, Nice Guy Real Estate Firm Llc, Roman Raymond; 8/6/2018. $10,500

25 Eagle St, Gateway Aka, Tri County Community Action Agency, Centeno Mysella; 8/6/2018. $77,500

198 N West Ave, Morgan Deborah Gonzalez, Morgan Paul T, Cazares Jose Antonio Pacheco; 8/7/2018. $165,000

8 Spring St, Delbaugh Thelma S, Williams Jane Elizabeth, Cruz Joshua M; 8/7/2018. $116,900

312 E Commerce St, Headrick Austin E, Timmons Ashley, Garcia-Roman Rosalinda; 8/8/2018. $31,250

107 W Broad St, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty, New Penn Financial Llc Dba By Atty, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Headrick Austin; 8/9/2018. $22,500

110 Hampton St, Omura Barbara M, Omura Robert S, Drake III Llc; 8/10/2018. $40,000

57 E Commerce St, Bank Of America, Cumberland National Bank Of Bridgeton Fka, United Jersey Bank/Cumberland National Fka, United Jersey Bank/South Fka, God Bless America Llc; 8/21/2018. $73,500

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

1444 Main St, Capaldi Dominick V to Esquilin Gretchen R, Esquilin Jose A Jr; 8/1/2018. $153,000

445 Gooseberry Road, Gardner James A Jr, Welden Samuel J; 8/6/2018. $120,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

526 Lebanon Road, Dantinne Karen B, Dantinne Stephen, Tedesco Salvatore F Sr; 8/9/2018. $120,000

287 Woodruff Carmel Road, Miller Jessica, Miller Sherman T, Magee-Mcgriff Vashti, Mcgriff Adrian; 8/23/2018. $187,500

579 Irving Ave, Kenelia Anthony, Riccci Robin M; 8/30/2018. $60,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

143 Garrison Ave, Williams Joan B By Atty, Williams Laurie L Atty, Hermida Robert P, Hermida Susan A; 8/2/2018. $125,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

3474 Cedarville Road, Hickman Mary A, Nardelli May A Fka, Lewis Erica R, Lewis Peter B; 8/22/2018. $280,000

3425 Cedarville Road, Sergiacomi Veronica, Raines Danielle, Raines Kyle; 8/28/2018. $240,000

3372 Clark Ave, Medina Heather, Johnson Charles C; 8/30/2018. $175,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

4544 Route 47, Edwards David B, You Alfred, Chung Alvaun, Chung Nafeeza; 8/7/2018. $160,000

Mauricetown Crossway Road, Andrus Harriet Claire, Andrus Richard Earle Sr, New Jersey State Of Dept Of Env Prot; 8/30/2018. $77,430

Route 47, Medwick Deborah L, Wood Joseph D Jr Exec, Wood Joseph D Sr Est By Exec, Wood Mary Est, Grabbe Christopher D; 8/30/2018. $10,500

MILLVILLE

291 Cosair Drive, Brahin Lee, Njmp Dev Assoc LLC, Lalli Lisa Irr Deed of Trust; 7/23/2018. $180,000

289 Corsair Drive, Brahin Lee, Njmp Dev Assoc LLC, Stephenson Amber, Stephenson Serena; 7/23/2018. $232,500

11 Cecile Drive, Earnest John F III, Kraky Kimberly A, Earnest John F III; 7/23/2018. $97,494.58

111 S Spruce St, Livingston Donna Lynn, Corwonski Steve III; 7/23/2018. $202,500

2415 E Main St, Clark Dorothy B by Atty, Clark Frank S Est, Pimenta Beth Ann Atty, Perez Kevin, Riviera Patricia; 7/24/2018. $180,000

501 E Broad St, American Mutual Fund LLC, Ross Calvin, Nseim Joseph; 7/25/2018. $23,000

900 F St, Gross Pearl J Est by Exec, Morrison Gloria I Ind Exec, Elbertson Wesley; 7/26/2018; $105,000

1005 E Pine St, Schweibinz Charles F, Schweibinz Evelyn M, Gleisner Thomas J Jr; 7/26/2018. $121,500

905 E Pine St, Dastolfo Albert F, Dastolfo Annette, Martinez Victor; 7/26/2018. $140,000

312 Mulberry St, Avail 1 LLC, Avail Holding LLC, Fratangelo James, New Jersey Real Estate Group LLC; 7/31/2018. $14,500

VINELAND

806 Humbert St, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas Trust By Atty, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2003-3 By Trust By Atty, Rpj Properties Llc; 8/1/2018. $50,050

2139 E Chestnut Ave, Petit Corey A, Petit Rebecca A, Burlakoff Toni M; 8/1/2018. $112,000

1118 Woodcrest Drive, Giacolone Jason, Lee Tashelle; 8/1/2018. $175,000

719 S Valley Ave, Perez-Cruz Jose, Ayala Agustin IV, Lovison Amber C; 8/2/2018. $148,000

2283 Edgewood Drive, Alexander Bethany, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Udren Law Offices Esqs Atty, Smith Anthony C Sr; 8/2/2018. $135,000

606 Florence Ave, Harris Frederick J, Harris Katrina, Ochoa-Huertero Manuel; 8/2/2018. $115,000

2258 Quail Road, Broshchan Paul, Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc, Skarzynski Tyberiusz; 8/2/2018. $220,000

1237 W Sherman Ave, Lex Vineland Gp Llc Gen Ptr, Lex Vineland Lp, Lxp Manager Corp, Healthcare Portfolio V Dst By Trust, Healthcare Portfolio V Exchange Llc Trust; 8/2/2018. $20,200,000

4007 Mays Landing Road, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Gilbert Jennifer, Udren Law Offices Pc Esqs Atty, Hall Jeffrey J; 8/2/2018. $78,000

643 E Landis Ave, Nassiri Abofazl, Quiles Louis A; 8/2/2018. $190,000

1391 Baylor Ave, Ackerman Investment Co Llc, Mendez Jose; 8/2/2018. $154,000

1964 E Oak Road Unit K2, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Powers Kirn Llc Atty, Powers Sarah E Esq Atty, Morvay Brooke; 8/2/2018. $89,000

1645 Redwood Drive, Mcmahon Barbara A, Mcmahon Ronald E, Rodriguez Elaina; 8/3/2018. $245,000

13 Ewan Terrace, Crane William G, Szychulski Christopher D; 8/3/2018. $164,900

517 E Plum St, Mangel Jonathan E, Laury Vineland Venture Llc; 8/3/2018. $17,500

732 E Montrose St, Martinez Robin Javier, Torres Jose A III; 8/6/2018. $150,000

2139 E Chestnut Ave, Giza Jeanette K, Mitchell Patricia A; 8/6/2018. $110,000

2476 Loretta Lane, Semple Christy L, Semple Craig R, Powell Alasia E, Powell Derek T; 8/6/2018. $267,900

405 W Montrose St, Armel Anna M, Quinones Nestor Jr; 8/6/2018. $20,000

507 Broadway, Velez Jocelyn G, Mcallister Iris L; 8/7/2018. $164,000

2289 Sanford Drive, Wood Joan, Wood Robert, Domico Cynthia, Domico Robert; 8/7/2018. $46,500

462 N Lincoln Ave, Correa Linda, Martinez Bernardo, Martinez Luisa Est, Sherwood Dawn M; 8/7/2018. $159,900

1108 N Mill Road, Dawkins Robert, Randazzo Gina M, Matias Mildred, Rivera Carlos; 8/7/2018. $158,000

105 N Spring Road, Crescitelli Jeanette, Crescitelli Louis A, Cruz Emily M, Elkins John A Jr; 8/7/2018. $188,000

35 E Grant Ave, Ackerman Henry, H&K Property Management Llc, Durham Christopher; 8/7/2018. $179,900

613 E Quince St, Jjam Llc, Tasoff Jacalyn Shelley, Kg Renovations Llc; 8/7/2018. $225,000

1400 Washington Ave, Goodman A Rosser Trust, Goodman Raphael B Est, Goodman Raphael B Family Trust By Trust, Landis Properties Llc; 8/7/2018. $95,000

983 Magnolia Road, Kejzman Enterprises Limited Partnership Fka, Kejzman Realty Llc, Ackerman Real Estate Llc; 8/7/2018. $180,000

706 Embassy Terrace, Davaron Properties Llc, Luster Arnold Jr, Luster Lisa A, Vernacchio Gina; 8/7/2018. $150,000

2623 Brunetta Drive, Gomez Alexis, Gomez Danieve, Acosta Justin E, Acosta Macie A; 8/8/2018. $243,000

1527 Magnolia Road, Mccann Janice L, Mccann Malachy, Mackafee Charles H Jr, Mackafee Jennifer L; 8/8/2018. $204,000

