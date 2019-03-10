Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

104 Minnetonka Ave, Brittingham Robert Chang Chung Fan; 10/29/18. $210,000

801 Katie Court, Mcgettigan Patrick Myers Cain; 10/31/18. $319,500

ATLANTIC CITY

3101 Boardwalk Tower Un 2009, Gracie John/Exr Steinberg David; 10/26/18. $205,000

114 N Saint Davids Place, Shil Bijoy C Chowdhury Surajit; 10/26/18. $79,900

555 N Maryland Ave, Heller Doreen Vyas Vijay; 10/26/18. $299,000

539 N Trenton Ave, Fahad Md Sultana Nasrin; 10/29/18. $85,000

34 Lighthouse Court, Messina Michael P Jagarnauth Latchmi; 10/29/18. $132,000

901 Atlantic Ave, Empire Tf7 Jersey Holdings Llc Nammour Nimer; 10/29/18. $47,500

1300 Mediterranean Ave, Atlantic City Orange Prop Ac Llc; 10/30/18. $30,000

BRIGANTINE

131 Eighth St S, Mancuso Collette Rogers Joseph M; 10/26/18. $308,251

300 40th St S Un B, Trainor Maureen Cannon Shannon; 10/26/18. $199,000

433 Lafayette Blvd, Mercuri Peter A/Exr Thornburg Robert R; 10/29/18. $340,000

13 Travers Place, Goodman Meyers Marjorie Yurick Charles; 10/29/18. $130,000

507‐B W Brigantine Ave, Arnone Joan M,‐Tr,/Tr Wdf Holdings Llc; 10/29/18. $365,000

348 11th St S, Chaikin Sarah Donohue Steven J/Tr; 10/29/18. $172,500

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

525 Cains Mill Road, Nichols Ann Marie Casella Joseph; 10/23/18. $157,000

512 Cains Mill Road, Bates Elaine E Newsham Stephen J; 10/25/18. $79,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

244 Norfolk Ave, Fannie Mae Bello Milagros; 10/23/18. $137,000

325 Saint Louis Ave, Morciglio Carmen M Cipolloni Matthew; 10/26/18. $133,000

210 Antwerp Ave, Attig Corinne Torres Eliza; 10/29/18. $83,000

253 Antwerp Ave, Higgins Richard C Ciarrocchi Rocco P Jr; 10/30/18. $130,000

259 Buffalo Ave, Dinenno Barone Kyle Minneo Patrick W; 10/31/18. $70,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

3 Aspen Lane, Fed Nat Mtg Assn Aristizabal David; 10/26/18. $117,100

246 London Court, Sdm Prop Llc Perecco Dana; 10/26/18. $105,000

125 Bluebell Drive, Miller Bruce Kelleher Renee G; 10/26/18. $327,500

123 St Andrews Drive, Adamo Frances B/Exr Douris John; 10/26/18. $290,000

13 Marigold Circle, Fauci Robert T Goldberg Allen H; 10/26/18. $262,000

243 London Court, Goldberg Jamie Cutugno Kari; 10/26/18. $87,000

240 Asbury Road, Kondaur Capital Corp Jonczyk Piotr; 10/29/18. $142,535

127 Robert Best Road, Bank Of Ny Mellon Wilk Miroslaw; 10/29/18. $137,100

19 Jackson Drive, Diamond Michael Selkow Jody A; 10/29/18. $260,000

4 Driftwood Drive, Dilks John Bollinger Heather; 10/29/18. $172,000

100 Apples Drive, Palmer Krista M Kliffmueller Kevin P; 10/29/18. $225,000

101 S St Thomas Drive, Mtglq Inv Lp Patel Alpeshkumar R; 10/29/18. $139,000

25 Burnside Drive, Vp Prop Gr Llc Bruno Adam Joseph; 10/29/18. $225,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

306 Audubon Court, Basso Martin Rundio Kolby; 10/26/18. $280,000

407 Donna Drive, Parrilla Milagros Lee John; 10/29/18. $102,000

703 Ravenwood Drive, Dagrossa Robert M Decker Gary Joseph; 10/29/18. $185,000

66 Pembrooke Way, US Bank Tr Na Kim Yong Wook; 10/30/18. $150,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

6074 Hoover Drive, Rush Sandra E Paduani Fernando; 10/23/18. $19,900

2615 Route 50, Short Nancy Ann Cross Country Equity Llc; 10/23/18. $65,000

532 Gravelly Run Road, Kinkela John Egloff James M; 10/24/18. $200,000

1334 Elm Ave, Federal National Mtg Assn Slattery Sean M; 10/25/18. $145,900

6161 Goldfinch Drive, Poucher J Paul Tutuianu Madalina; 10/26/18. $144,900

17 Renaissance Drive, Costantini Joseph L Rodriguez Juan E; 10/26/18. $278,000

1220 Arlington Ave, Wells Fargo Petrini Louis; 10/26/18. $49,500

21 Meadow Circle, Vander Ryk Dennis G Harnett Laurie; 10/26/18. $207,000

2810 Falcon Court, Verge Jason F Loaisiga Gladis; 10/26/18. $138,500

HAMMONTON

11 Pine Road, Front Door Real Estate Llc Dunphey Susan; 10/26/18. $125,000

142 Pine Road, Pine Basin Farms Inc Canich Ian M; 10/31/18. $105,000

15 Woodman Ave, Fannie Mae Parvin Prop Group Llc; 10/31/18. $45,100

LINWOOD

314 W Hamilton Ave, Gombosi Elizabeth Didonato Matthew; 10/25/18. $196,000

13 Seagarden Drive, Richer Stephen Bruce/Tr/Tr Coville Frederick A; 10/25/18. $452,500

550 Central Ave N12, Bartine Laurie H Corson Nancy; 10/26/18. $130,000

MARGATE

105 N Douglas Ave, Dileo Seligsohn Jennifer Fendrick Stephanie B; 10/29/18. $783,000

20 Circle Drive, Kautter William G Jr Abrams Andrew C; 10/30/18. $720,000

117 Osborne Ave, Casey Jeanette Freon Franck; $10/30/18. $300,000

7701 Atlantic Ave 52b, Iannucci Matthew Smith Farrell; 10/31/18. $395,000

8601 Ventnor Ave, Farber Alexandra/Tr Revolution Builders Inc; 10/31/18. $999,000

8 Bayshore Court, Chapman Benjamin Patterson Richard J; 10/31/18. $750,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

2785 7th Ave, Anastasi Jeffrey Langeveld Petrus B; 10/16/18. $273,500

2050 Chestnut St, Brown Franklin N/Atty Merlino Carmen Jr; 10/23/18. $200,000

2053 Columbia Road, Aguruso Deborah E Weldon Rosalind; 10/26/18. $45,000

NORTHFIELD

20 E Revere Ave, Hoagland Dana Dull Maggie L; 10/22/18. $150,000

2303 Raymond Drive, Engle Gerald/Exr Dangio Donato S Jr; 10/22/18. $198,500

601 Hollywood Drive, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Ttk Enterprises Llc; 10/26/18. $106,320

413 Shore Road, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Lopez Ramirez Daniel H; 10/29/18. $94,900

PLEASANTVILLE

22 S Fourth St, Perez Jose F Jimenez Angel R; 10/26/18. $36,500

106 E Reading Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Vazquez Morales Roberto; 10/26/18. $142,000

33 E Ashland Ave, Fannie Mae Sanchez Henry A; 10/26/18. $118,000

927 Spruce Ave, Criales Norma Jones Arminta; 10/29/18. $137,500

SOMERS POINT

3 Hamilton Drive, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Em Prop Group Llc; 10/22/18. $96,295

171 W Pierson Ave, Krol Barbara F Saldutti Annette; 10/22/18. $324,900

403 Dobbs Ave Un 1, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Murao Steven K; 10/22/18. $72,000

45 Bucknell Road, Kern Kathleen Williams Lydia A; 10/29/18. $170,000

8 Gulph Mill Road, Weis Deborah J/Exrx Johnson Arthur R; 10/29/18. $185,000

VENTNOR

10 S Lafayette Ave, Sussman Benjamin M Villasmil Justo; 10/23/18. $445,000

105 N Richards Ave, Yanovsky Lena Belardo Paolo M; 10/23/18. $199,000

707 N Dudley Ave, Cit Bank Na Masse Jean O; 10/23/18. $40,000

6300 Winchester Ave Un 2 2nd Fl, 6300 Winchester Llc Maccario Maria; 10/24/18. $225,000

5000 Boardwalk No 1412, Levey Howard Washburn Robert M; 10/25/18. $305,000

6104 Ventnor Ave, Savini Debra Day Seidman Richard R; 10/26/18. $500,000

431 N Oxford Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Rossi Michael; 10/30/18. $68,001

236 N Derby Ave Un 503, Soltes Mark A/Atty Nelson Murray R; 10/30/18. $134,900

213 N Dorset Ave, Ramirez Diego Vh Foreshore Llc; 10/31/18. $205,500

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

787 W Rio Grande Ave Un B, Karwowski Anthony Cataldi Dominic; 10/2018. $155,000

111 Cedardale Ave, Bebee Robert H Est Exr Kollar Ann Marie; 10/2018. $157,800

230 Roseann Ave, Bradley Mary E Cristal Stephen H; 10/2018. $160,000

202 Whittier Ave, Moretti Raymond M Simpson David M; 10/2018. $160,000

205 Sheridian Drive, Arndt Donald L Jr Morton Howard P; 10/2018. $164,000

409 Town Bank Road, Brown Richard M III Exr Ferncliff Prop LLC; 10/2018. $172,000

32 Woodland Ave, Mielcarek David M Hensel Michael C; 10/2018. $177,000

139 Tennessee Ave, Bisceglia Emily E Exr Morgan Christine M; 10/2018. $205,000

603 Caspian Ave, Wells Beverly Hyde Stephen; 10/2018. $205,000

130 Cardinal Ave, Loos Peter M Trust Adams James W; 10/2018. $206,000

113 Roslyn Ave, Zadarla-Calderwood T V Doubet Mark D; 10/2018. $220,000

408 Sandalwood Road, Federal National Mtg Assn Sunnygard John Cc; 10/2018. $221,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

215 S Railroad Ave, US Bank Tr Rodriguez Jacqueline; 10/2018. $29,000

1025 Route 9 S, Rodgers Beverly Sarina Apts LLC; 10/2018. $73,000

19 Hertiage Drive, Fannie Mae Lin Tsong; 10/2018. $138,000

100 Lehigh Ave, NJHR 1 LLC Mc Devitt Jane; 10/2018. $144,900

15 N 11th St, Mikulski Justin M Griswald Robert; 10/2018. $163,000

505 Blackburn Ave, Turn Key Dev Homes LLC Angelastro Rebecca; 10/2018. $170,000

412 Route 47 S, Winter Vicki L Vivian Rose LLC; 10/2018. $170,000

904 Garnet St, Delaney Douglas M Boardwalks Best Inc; 10/2018. $217,000

33 Church Road, Selah Karen C Dicola Joseph; 10/2018. $219,000

361 Court House-South Dennis Road, Hunt Christopher Lin Chang Xin; 10/2018. $238,000

23 Pine Ridge Road, Mtglq Inv Lp Catts Edward; 10/2018. $239,000

473 Avalon Blvd, Gryga Anthony Morson John C; 10/2018. $247,000

1 Mechanic St, Coldwell Imogene 1 Mechanic Street LLC; 10/2018. $262,002

NORTH WILDWOOD

1205 Surf Ave, Maxein Marjorie A Trust Golembiewski R M; 10/2018. $102,000

725 Allen Drive Un A-103, Robinson Richard D Caputo Anthony J; 10/2018. $109,900

219 W 26th Ave Un 4, Stellwag Daniel Galloway M Edward; 10/2018. $132,415

1202 Delaware Ave, Burns Anne D Waldie Thomas M; 10/2018. $145,000

417 E 22nd Ave, Wilmington SFSF Wilson William David; 10/2018. $147,000

121 W 26th Ave, NJHR 4 LLC Sabasino Gregory; 10/2018. $149,900

504 E 17th Ave Un 301, Schneider Frederick Murphy Debra; 10/2018. $167,000

Lot 12 Block 204, Boys Barbara Ann Hackett Michael J Jr; 10/2018. $180,000

208 E 20th Ave 2C, Blackburn Donna M Pinho Maria F; 10/2018. $225,000

OCEAN CITY

615 A & B Ocean Ave, Heenan Joseph Heenan Carol; 10/2018. $11,000

1114 Bayfront Ave C24, Rothenbach Ronald Carl Hicks Robert C; 10/2018. $30,000

901 Ocean Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon Mchutchinson Jason Alan; 10/2018. $200,500

1100 Wesley Ave, Jackson Linda Gimpel Michael; 10/2018. $267,000

405 58th St, Nationstar Mtg LLC Omni And Brook Hold Inc; 10/2018. $283,500

935 Ocean Ave, O’Brien Revocable Tr Gandolfi Bruce E; 10/2018. $300,000

341 W 17th St, Weckerly Robert J Ross Charles Edward; 10/2018. $330,000

138 Flinders Reef, Popplewell Douglas J Austin Garrett Joseph; 10/2018. $333,000

8 Walton Place, Pitonzo Lynn M Torres Oscar; 10/2018. $340,000

3 Dolphin Court, Budike Family Joint Rev Tr Karcher Robert K Jr; 10/2018. $345,000

46 Simpson Road, Taylor Philip H/Est Exr Shurtleff Eric N; 10/2018. $350,000

935 Ocean Ave Un 405, Lobianco Joseph Ventura Romeo; 10/2018. $350,000

515 Conch Drive, Brown Ronald A Jr Brown Jude Joseph; 10/2018. $355,000

607 Ocean Ave, Oc Vacations LLC Snug Harbour Oc LLC; 10/2018. $450,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

21 Narrows Road, Sutley Christopher Lawlor Kaitlyn M; 10/2018. $255,000

38 Foxborough Road, Prettyman David C Cardamone Victor; 10/2018. $260,000

8 Coledonia Ave, M&T Bank Schroder James; 10/2018. $385,000

20 Tyler Road, Breunig Veronica Louis Carl A; 10/2018. $415,000

WILDWOOD

4205 Pacific Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon Cr 2018 LLC; 10/2018. $25,100

434 W Wildwood Ave, Bank Of America Mazzarisi Natalie A; 10/2018. $47,000

850 W Rio Grande Ave, Denham John R Dehaven Jack; 10/2018. $75,000

228B Allen Drive, Mc Leester Dianne Floyd Allison; 10/2018. $108,000

119 W Poplar Ave, Mtglq Inv Lp Balzer George IV; 10/2018. $135,000

3010 Ocean Ave, Amplo Margherita C Knight Susan; 10/2018. $141,225

4501 Pacific Ave, Tabella Joseph E Wright Lauren L; 10/2018. $155,500

111 E Juniper Ave, Di Biasio Susan Mc Govern Timothy J; 10/2018. $190,000

442 W Pine Ave, Chester Timothy J Jones Eric; 10/2018. $210,000

201 E Roberts Ave, Dolan Kevin Alexander James; 10/2018. $210,000

WILDWOOD CREST

118 W Preston Ave, Spak Emil Cumiskey Colin; 10/2018. $100,000

115 E Crocus Ave Un 1, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc Piazza Anthony; 10/2018. $109,900

100 W Buttercup Road, Underwood James E Mikulski Justin M; 10/2018. $310,000

205 E Syracuse Ave, Guhr Betty Kathryn Est Exr Gibbs Glen R Jr; 10/2018. $336,600

219 E Syracuse Ave, Russo Annd Est Exr Damico Charles D; 10/2018. $350,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

63 Cedarbrook Ave, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Shmuely Michael; 10/26/2018. $73,999

248 Fayette St, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc, Marin Nestor; 10/29/2018. $80,000

16 Smith Ave, Jannelli C Jon Ind Aka Exec, Jannelli Carman J Ind Aka Exec, Jannelli Carmen J Ind Aka Exec, Jannelli Joanne T Est By Exec, Angelo Kimberly; 10/29/2018. $118,500

145 Atlantic St, Pcireo-1 Llc, Colamex Partners Llc; 10/31/2018. $27,000

84 N Burlington Road, Mosley Cynthia Wilks Aka, Wilks Cornelius Ray Aka Atty, Wilks Cynthia Aka, Wilks Edward By Atty, Wilks Ray Aka Atty, Lees Alarm Systems Llc; 10/31/2018. $55,000

138 Bridgeton Ave, Wells Fargo Bank, King-Sammons Carolyn Denise; 10/31/2018. $33,055

40 E Commerce St, East Commerce Street Llc, United Advocacy Group Inc; 10/31/2018. $435,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

8094 Highland St, Bayshore Center At Bivalve Inc, Bayshore Discovery Project Inc Fka, Shourds Alvin; 11/2/2018. $50,000

8727-8729 Berry Ave, Port Norris Marina Inc, Port Norris Properties Llc; 11/5/2018. $550,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

732 Landis Ave, Bidic Sean, Sojourner Realty Llc, Bidic Lauren A; 11/2/2018. $156,000

861 Garton Road, Wroniuk Allyson, Wroniuk Jeffrey, Hymer Barbara L, Silvers Katie L; 11/16/2018. $175,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

583-585 South Ave, Bonham & Wood Llc, Bonham David P, Wood Mary Anne, Kdc Solar Asgm Llc; 10/24/2018. $600,000

35 Westcott Station Road, Ross John H Exec, Williams Dianna M Est, Williams Wayne R Est By Exec, Wills Joseph G Sr, Wills Theresa M, Huff Shawn M; 11/1/2018. $180,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

15 School House Lane, Jones Adeleen M By Atty, Jones Barry S By Atty, Ritter Theodore H Atty, Dejohn Joseph A; 10/17/2018. $195,000

2 Oak Drive, Cumberland County Sheriff, Davis Albert Sr By Shrf, Davis Annie P By Shrf, Njhr 2 Llc; 10/22/2018. $56,800

781 Shiloh Pike, Farside Alesia M, Farside James T, All That Dance Studio; 10/29/2018. $295,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

88 Menhaden Road, Fuscellaro Joseph, Hogan Kathleen, Hogan Kevin; 11/1/2018. $160,000

59 Union St, Betz Joann H, Betz Joseph M, Parrish Charles R, Parrish Emma R; 11/2/2018. $279,500

182 Main St, Burke Lawrence R, Burke Marian, Maffei Aaron, Mckinley Sara; 11/8/2018. $147,500

MILLVILLE

137 Carmel Road, Schuster Elizabeth Freeman, White Jaime K; 10/25/2018. $138,000

1226 Robin Road, Cook Zachary P, Santoro Kellie Lynn; 10/25/2018. $212,500

134-136 S Third St, Epstein Roy A, Feldman Alan F, Willis Associates, Ada Property Management Llc; 10/25/2018. $12,000

29 Cornwall Ave, Barnes Brian D Exec, Barnes Gerald Aka Exec, Barnes Howard Est, Barnes Jerry Aka Exec, Barnes Lorraine A Est By Exec, Barnes Shelly R Exec, Rones Alexandra; 10/26/2018. $137,000

16-20 Rosewood Road, Millville City Of, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley; 10/30/2018. $11,749.23

614 W Main St, Carney Louise By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc; 10/30/2018. $12,600

711 N 4th St, Mccullough John, Mccready Dana J, Mccready George E; 10/23/2018. $56,600

6 S 4th St, Feldman Balsheva, Feldman Moshe Zev, 311 Oak Llc; 10/24/2018. $160,000

224 N 2nd St, Feldman Balsheva, Feldman Moshe Zev, 311 Oak Llc; 10/24/2018. $100,000

1415 Fairton Road, Lsf8 Master Participation By Trust, Simpson Nathan, Us Bank Trust, Gandy James Sr, Gandy Joyce; 10/24/2018. $86,100

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

10 Glamar Drive, Bozarth Danielle Atty, Dosa Dionne Atty, Pierce Ralph M By Atty, Tussey Danielle Fka Atty, Aderholdt Troy W; 11/1/2018. $218,000

68 Dubois Road, Dean David M, Dean Mary A, Roman Raymond G; 11/1/2018. $325,000

385 Centerton Road, Specialized Loan Serv Llc Atty, US Bank Tr, Cousins Gs Llc; 11/2/2018. $40,000

48 Sunset Lake, Dolbow Janet D By Atty, Dolbow Stanley E Est, Lobuono Susan Dolbow Atty, Jengehino Allison M; 11/15/2018. $150,000

300 Rosenhayn Ave, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Walker Colin M; 11/19/2018. $210,400

VINELAND

2166 S Orchard Road, Errett Donna Lee, Errett Jason, Keelan Roseann, Tayvinsky Robert; 10/23/2018. $164,000

2139 E Chestnut Ave Un 61, Rodriguez Maria, Rodriguez Melvin, Stoccardo Maria I Fka, Biehl Aaron; 10/23/2018. $86,000

112-114 N 2nd St, Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp Series 2006-3 By Trust, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Wells Fargo Bank Atty, Kg Renovations Llc; 10/23/2018. $74,500

1059 E Forest Grove Road, Broshchan Paul, Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc, Chillari Megan N, Dinunzio Francis T; 10/23/2018. $231,000

4246 Stanley Terrace, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust, Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Cruz Octavio Hernandez; 10/23/2018. $57,000

56 Arcadia Place, Scarpa Robert Vincent, Feliciano Evalina T; 10/24/2018. $166,900

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments