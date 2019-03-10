Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
104 Minnetonka Ave, Brittingham Robert Chang Chung Fan; 10/29/18. $210,000
801 Katie Court, Mcgettigan Patrick Myers Cain; 10/31/18. $319,500
ATLANTIC CITY
3101 Boardwalk Tower Un 2009, Gracie John/Exr Steinberg David; 10/26/18. $205,000
114 N Saint Davids Place, Shil Bijoy C Chowdhury Surajit; 10/26/18. $79,900
555 N Maryland Ave, Heller Doreen Vyas Vijay; 10/26/18. $299,000
539 N Trenton Ave, Fahad Md Sultana Nasrin; 10/29/18. $85,000
34 Lighthouse Court, Messina Michael P Jagarnauth Latchmi; 10/29/18. $132,000
901 Atlantic Ave, Empire Tf7 Jersey Holdings Llc Nammour Nimer; 10/29/18. $47,500
1300 Mediterranean Ave, Atlantic City Orange Prop Ac Llc; 10/30/18. $30,000
BRIGANTINE
131 Eighth St S, Mancuso Collette Rogers Joseph M; 10/26/18. $308,251
300 40th St S Un B, Trainor Maureen Cannon Shannon; 10/26/18. $199,000
433 Lafayette Blvd, Mercuri Peter A/Exr Thornburg Robert R; 10/29/18. $340,000
13 Travers Place, Goodman Meyers Marjorie Yurick Charles; 10/29/18. $130,000
507‐B W Brigantine Ave, Arnone Joan M,‐Tr,/Tr Wdf Holdings Llc; 10/29/18. $365,000
348 11th St S, Chaikin Sarah Donohue Steven J/Tr; 10/29/18. $172,500
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
525 Cains Mill Road, Nichols Ann Marie Casella Joseph; 10/23/18. $157,000
512 Cains Mill Road, Bates Elaine E Newsham Stephen J; 10/25/18. $79,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
244 Norfolk Ave, Fannie Mae Bello Milagros; 10/23/18. $137,000
325 Saint Louis Ave, Morciglio Carmen M Cipolloni Matthew; 10/26/18. $133,000
210 Antwerp Ave, Attig Corinne Torres Eliza; 10/29/18. $83,000
253 Antwerp Ave, Higgins Richard C Ciarrocchi Rocco P Jr; 10/30/18. $130,000
259 Buffalo Ave, Dinenno Barone Kyle Minneo Patrick W; 10/31/18. $70,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
3 Aspen Lane, Fed Nat Mtg Assn Aristizabal David; 10/26/18. $117,100
246 London Court, Sdm Prop Llc Perecco Dana; 10/26/18. $105,000
125 Bluebell Drive, Miller Bruce Kelleher Renee G; 10/26/18. $327,500
123 St Andrews Drive, Adamo Frances B/Exr Douris John; 10/26/18. $290,000
13 Marigold Circle, Fauci Robert T Goldberg Allen H; 10/26/18. $262,000
243 London Court, Goldberg Jamie Cutugno Kari; 10/26/18. $87,000
240 Asbury Road, Kondaur Capital Corp Jonczyk Piotr; 10/29/18. $142,535
127 Robert Best Road, Bank Of Ny Mellon Wilk Miroslaw; 10/29/18. $137,100
19 Jackson Drive, Diamond Michael Selkow Jody A; 10/29/18. $260,000
4 Driftwood Drive, Dilks John Bollinger Heather; 10/29/18. $172,000
100 Apples Drive, Palmer Krista M Kliffmueller Kevin P; 10/29/18. $225,000
101 S St Thomas Drive, Mtglq Inv Lp Patel Alpeshkumar R; 10/29/18. $139,000
25 Burnside Drive, Vp Prop Gr Llc Bruno Adam Joseph; 10/29/18. $225,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
306 Audubon Court, Basso Martin Rundio Kolby; 10/26/18. $280,000
407 Donna Drive, Parrilla Milagros Lee John; 10/29/18. $102,000
703 Ravenwood Drive, Dagrossa Robert M Decker Gary Joseph; 10/29/18. $185,000
66 Pembrooke Way, US Bank Tr Na Kim Yong Wook; 10/30/18. $150,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
6074 Hoover Drive, Rush Sandra E Paduani Fernando; 10/23/18. $19,900
2615 Route 50, Short Nancy Ann Cross Country Equity Llc; 10/23/18. $65,000
532 Gravelly Run Road, Kinkela John Egloff James M; 10/24/18. $200,000
1334 Elm Ave, Federal National Mtg Assn Slattery Sean M; 10/25/18. $145,900
6161 Goldfinch Drive, Poucher J Paul Tutuianu Madalina; 10/26/18. $144,900
17 Renaissance Drive, Costantini Joseph L Rodriguez Juan E; 10/26/18. $278,000
1220 Arlington Ave, Wells Fargo Petrini Louis; 10/26/18. $49,500
21 Meadow Circle, Vander Ryk Dennis G Harnett Laurie; 10/26/18. $207,000
2810 Falcon Court, Verge Jason F Loaisiga Gladis; 10/26/18. $138,500
HAMMONTON
11 Pine Road, Front Door Real Estate Llc Dunphey Susan; 10/26/18. $125,000
142 Pine Road, Pine Basin Farms Inc Canich Ian M; 10/31/18. $105,000
15 Woodman Ave, Fannie Mae Parvin Prop Group Llc; 10/31/18. $45,100
LINWOOD
314 W Hamilton Ave, Gombosi Elizabeth Didonato Matthew; 10/25/18. $196,000
13 Seagarden Drive, Richer Stephen Bruce/Tr/Tr Coville Frederick A; 10/25/18. $452,500
550 Central Ave N12, Bartine Laurie H Corson Nancy; 10/26/18. $130,000
MARGATE
105 N Douglas Ave, Dileo Seligsohn Jennifer Fendrick Stephanie B; 10/29/18. $783,000
20 Circle Drive, Kautter William G Jr Abrams Andrew C; 10/30/18. $720,000
117 Osborne Ave, Casey Jeanette Freon Franck; $10/30/18. $300,000
7701 Atlantic Ave 52b, Iannucci Matthew Smith Farrell; 10/31/18. $395,000
8601 Ventnor Ave, Farber Alexandra/Tr Revolution Builders Inc; 10/31/18. $999,000
8 Bayshore Court, Chapman Benjamin Patterson Richard J; 10/31/18. $750,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
2785 7th Ave, Anastasi Jeffrey Langeveld Petrus B; 10/16/18. $273,500
2050 Chestnut St, Brown Franklin N/Atty Merlino Carmen Jr; 10/23/18. $200,000
2053 Columbia Road, Aguruso Deborah E Weldon Rosalind; 10/26/18. $45,000
NORTHFIELD
20 E Revere Ave, Hoagland Dana Dull Maggie L; 10/22/18. $150,000
2303 Raymond Drive, Engle Gerald/Exr Dangio Donato S Jr; 10/22/18. $198,500
601 Hollywood Drive, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Ttk Enterprises Llc; 10/26/18. $106,320
413 Shore Road, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Lopez Ramirez Daniel H; 10/29/18. $94,900
PLEASANTVILLE
22 S Fourth St, Perez Jose F Jimenez Angel R; 10/26/18. $36,500
106 E Reading Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Vazquez Morales Roberto; 10/26/18. $142,000
33 E Ashland Ave, Fannie Mae Sanchez Henry A; 10/26/18. $118,000
927 Spruce Ave, Criales Norma Jones Arminta; 10/29/18. $137,500
SOMERS POINT
3 Hamilton Drive, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Em Prop Group Llc; 10/22/18. $96,295
171 W Pierson Ave, Krol Barbara F Saldutti Annette; 10/22/18. $324,900
403 Dobbs Ave Un 1, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Murao Steven K; 10/22/18. $72,000
45 Bucknell Road, Kern Kathleen Williams Lydia A; 10/29/18. $170,000
8 Gulph Mill Road, Weis Deborah J/Exrx Johnson Arthur R; 10/29/18. $185,000
VENTNOR
10 S Lafayette Ave, Sussman Benjamin M Villasmil Justo; 10/23/18. $445,000
105 N Richards Ave, Yanovsky Lena Belardo Paolo M; 10/23/18. $199,000
707 N Dudley Ave, Cit Bank Na Masse Jean O; 10/23/18. $40,000
6300 Winchester Ave Un 2 2nd Fl, 6300 Winchester Llc Maccario Maria; 10/24/18. $225,000
5000 Boardwalk No 1412, Levey Howard Washburn Robert M; 10/25/18. $305,000
6104 Ventnor Ave, Savini Debra Day Seidman Richard R; 10/26/18. $500,000
431 N Oxford Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Rossi Michael; 10/30/18. $68,001
236 N Derby Ave Un 503, Soltes Mark A/Atty Nelson Murray R; 10/30/18. $134,900
213 N Dorset Ave, Ramirez Diego Vh Foreshore Llc; 10/31/18. $205,500
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
787 W Rio Grande Ave Un B, Karwowski Anthony Cataldi Dominic; 10/2018. $155,000
111 Cedardale Ave, Bebee Robert H Est Exr Kollar Ann Marie; 10/2018. $157,800
230 Roseann Ave, Bradley Mary E Cristal Stephen H; 10/2018. $160,000
202 Whittier Ave, Moretti Raymond M Simpson David M; 10/2018. $160,000
205 Sheridian Drive, Arndt Donald L Jr Morton Howard P; 10/2018. $164,000
409 Town Bank Road, Brown Richard M III Exr Ferncliff Prop LLC; 10/2018. $172,000
32 Woodland Ave, Mielcarek David M Hensel Michael C; 10/2018. $177,000
139 Tennessee Ave, Bisceglia Emily E Exr Morgan Christine M; 10/2018. $205,000
603 Caspian Ave, Wells Beverly Hyde Stephen; 10/2018. $205,000
130 Cardinal Ave, Loos Peter M Trust Adams James W; 10/2018. $206,000
113 Roslyn Ave, Zadarla-Calderwood T V Doubet Mark D; 10/2018. $220,000
408 Sandalwood Road, Federal National Mtg Assn Sunnygard John Cc; 10/2018. $221,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
215 S Railroad Ave, US Bank Tr Rodriguez Jacqueline; 10/2018. $29,000
1025 Route 9 S, Rodgers Beverly Sarina Apts LLC; 10/2018. $73,000
19 Hertiage Drive, Fannie Mae Lin Tsong; 10/2018. $138,000
100 Lehigh Ave, NJHR 1 LLC Mc Devitt Jane; 10/2018. $144,900
15 N 11th St, Mikulski Justin M Griswald Robert; 10/2018. $163,000
505 Blackburn Ave, Turn Key Dev Homes LLC Angelastro Rebecca; 10/2018. $170,000
412 Route 47 S, Winter Vicki L Vivian Rose LLC; 10/2018. $170,000
904 Garnet St, Delaney Douglas M Boardwalks Best Inc; 10/2018. $217,000
33 Church Road, Selah Karen C Dicola Joseph; 10/2018. $219,000
361 Court House-South Dennis Road, Hunt Christopher Lin Chang Xin; 10/2018. $238,000
23 Pine Ridge Road, Mtglq Inv Lp Catts Edward; 10/2018. $239,000
473 Avalon Blvd, Gryga Anthony Morson John C; 10/2018. $247,000
1 Mechanic St, Coldwell Imogene 1 Mechanic Street LLC; 10/2018. $262,002
NORTH WILDWOOD
1205 Surf Ave, Maxein Marjorie A Trust Golembiewski R M; 10/2018. $102,000
725 Allen Drive Un A-103, Robinson Richard D Caputo Anthony J; 10/2018. $109,900
219 W 26th Ave Un 4, Stellwag Daniel Galloway M Edward; 10/2018. $132,415
1202 Delaware Ave, Burns Anne D Waldie Thomas M; 10/2018. $145,000
417 E 22nd Ave, Wilmington SFSF Wilson William David; 10/2018. $147,000
121 W 26th Ave, NJHR 4 LLC Sabasino Gregory; 10/2018. $149,900
504 E 17th Ave Un 301, Schneider Frederick Murphy Debra; 10/2018. $167,000
Lot 12 Block 204, Boys Barbara Ann Hackett Michael J Jr; 10/2018. $180,000
208 E 20th Ave 2C, Blackburn Donna M Pinho Maria F; 10/2018. $225,000
OCEAN CITY
615 A & B Ocean Ave, Heenan Joseph Heenan Carol; 10/2018. $11,000
1114 Bayfront Ave C24, Rothenbach Ronald Carl Hicks Robert C; 10/2018. $30,000
901 Ocean Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon Mchutchinson Jason Alan; 10/2018. $200,500
1100 Wesley Ave, Jackson Linda Gimpel Michael; 10/2018. $267,000
405 58th St, Nationstar Mtg LLC Omni And Brook Hold Inc; 10/2018. $283,500
935 Ocean Ave, O’Brien Revocable Tr Gandolfi Bruce E; 10/2018. $300,000
341 W 17th St, Weckerly Robert J Ross Charles Edward; 10/2018. $330,000
138 Flinders Reef, Popplewell Douglas J Austin Garrett Joseph; 10/2018. $333,000
8 Walton Place, Pitonzo Lynn M Torres Oscar; 10/2018. $340,000
3 Dolphin Court, Budike Family Joint Rev Tr Karcher Robert K Jr; 10/2018. $345,000
46 Simpson Road, Taylor Philip H/Est Exr Shurtleff Eric N; 10/2018. $350,000
935 Ocean Ave Un 405, Lobianco Joseph Ventura Romeo; 10/2018. $350,000
515 Conch Drive, Brown Ronald A Jr Brown Jude Joseph; 10/2018. $355,000
607 Ocean Ave, Oc Vacations LLC Snug Harbour Oc LLC; 10/2018. $450,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
21 Narrows Road, Sutley Christopher Lawlor Kaitlyn M; 10/2018. $255,000
38 Foxborough Road, Prettyman David C Cardamone Victor; 10/2018. $260,000
8 Coledonia Ave, M&T Bank Schroder James; 10/2018. $385,000
20 Tyler Road, Breunig Veronica Louis Carl A; 10/2018. $415,000
WILDWOOD
4205 Pacific Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon Cr 2018 LLC; 10/2018. $25,100
434 W Wildwood Ave, Bank Of America Mazzarisi Natalie A; 10/2018. $47,000
850 W Rio Grande Ave, Denham John R Dehaven Jack; 10/2018. $75,000
228B Allen Drive, Mc Leester Dianne Floyd Allison; 10/2018. $108,000
119 W Poplar Ave, Mtglq Inv Lp Balzer George IV; 10/2018. $135,000
3010 Ocean Ave, Amplo Margherita C Knight Susan; 10/2018. $141,225
4501 Pacific Ave, Tabella Joseph E Wright Lauren L; 10/2018. $155,500
111 E Juniper Ave, Di Biasio Susan Mc Govern Timothy J; 10/2018. $190,000
442 W Pine Ave, Chester Timothy J Jones Eric; 10/2018. $210,000
201 E Roberts Ave, Dolan Kevin Alexander James; 10/2018. $210,000
WILDWOOD CREST
118 W Preston Ave, Spak Emil Cumiskey Colin; 10/2018. $100,000
115 E Crocus Ave Un 1, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc Piazza Anthony; 10/2018. $109,900
100 W Buttercup Road, Underwood James E Mikulski Justin M; 10/2018. $310,000
205 E Syracuse Ave, Guhr Betty Kathryn Est Exr Gibbs Glen R Jr; 10/2018. $336,600
219 E Syracuse Ave, Russo Annd Est Exr Damico Charles D; 10/2018. $350,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
63 Cedarbrook Ave, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Shmuely Michael; 10/26/2018. $73,999
248 Fayette St, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc, Marin Nestor; 10/29/2018. $80,000
16 Smith Ave, Jannelli C Jon Ind Aka Exec, Jannelli Carman J Ind Aka Exec, Jannelli Carmen J Ind Aka Exec, Jannelli Joanne T Est By Exec, Angelo Kimberly; 10/29/2018. $118,500
145 Atlantic St, Pcireo-1 Llc, Colamex Partners Llc; 10/31/2018. $27,000
84 N Burlington Road, Mosley Cynthia Wilks Aka, Wilks Cornelius Ray Aka Atty, Wilks Cynthia Aka, Wilks Edward By Atty, Wilks Ray Aka Atty, Lees Alarm Systems Llc; 10/31/2018. $55,000
138 Bridgeton Ave, Wells Fargo Bank, King-Sammons Carolyn Denise; 10/31/2018. $33,055
40 E Commerce St, East Commerce Street Llc, United Advocacy Group Inc; 10/31/2018. $435,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
8094 Highland St, Bayshore Center At Bivalve Inc, Bayshore Discovery Project Inc Fka, Shourds Alvin; 11/2/2018. $50,000
8727-8729 Berry Ave, Port Norris Marina Inc, Port Norris Properties Llc; 11/5/2018. $550,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
732 Landis Ave, Bidic Sean, Sojourner Realty Llc, Bidic Lauren A; 11/2/2018. $156,000
861 Garton Road, Wroniuk Allyson, Wroniuk Jeffrey, Hymer Barbara L, Silvers Katie L; 11/16/2018. $175,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
583-585 South Ave, Bonham & Wood Llc, Bonham David P, Wood Mary Anne, Kdc Solar Asgm Llc; 10/24/2018. $600,000
35 Westcott Station Road, Ross John H Exec, Williams Dianna M Est, Williams Wayne R Est By Exec, Wills Joseph G Sr, Wills Theresa M, Huff Shawn M; 11/1/2018. $180,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
15 School House Lane, Jones Adeleen M By Atty, Jones Barry S By Atty, Ritter Theodore H Atty, Dejohn Joseph A; 10/17/2018. $195,000
2 Oak Drive, Cumberland County Sheriff, Davis Albert Sr By Shrf, Davis Annie P By Shrf, Njhr 2 Llc; 10/22/2018. $56,800
781 Shiloh Pike, Farside Alesia M, Farside James T, All That Dance Studio; 10/29/2018. $295,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
88 Menhaden Road, Fuscellaro Joseph, Hogan Kathleen, Hogan Kevin; 11/1/2018. $160,000
59 Union St, Betz Joann H, Betz Joseph M, Parrish Charles R, Parrish Emma R; 11/2/2018. $279,500
182 Main St, Burke Lawrence R, Burke Marian, Maffei Aaron, Mckinley Sara; 11/8/2018. $147,500
MILLVILLE
137 Carmel Road, Schuster Elizabeth Freeman, White Jaime K; 10/25/2018. $138,000
1226 Robin Road, Cook Zachary P, Santoro Kellie Lynn; 10/25/2018. $212,500
134-136 S Third St, Epstein Roy A, Feldman Alan F, Willis Associates, Ada Property Management Llc; 10/25/2018. $12,000
29 Cornwall Ave, Barnes Brian D Exec, Barnes Gerald Aka Exec, Barnes Howard Est, Barnes Jerry Aka Exec, Barnes Lorraine A Est By Exec, Barnes Shelly R Exec, Rones Alexandra; 10/26/2018. $137,000
16-20 Rosewood Road, Millville City Of, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley; 10/30/2018. $11,749.23
614 W Main St, Carney Louise By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc; 10/30/2018. $12,600
711 N 4th St, Mccullough John, Mccready Dana J, Mccready George E; 10/23/2018. $56,600
6 S 4th St, Feldman Balsheva, Feldman Moshe Zev, 311 Oak Llc; 10/24/2018. $160,000
224 N 2nd St, Feldman Balsheva, Feldman Moshe Zev, 311 Oak Llc; 10/24/2018. $100,000
1415 Fairton Road, Lsf8 Master Participation By Trust, Simpson Nathan, Us Bank Trust, Gandy James Sr, Gandy Joyce; 10/24/2018. $86,100
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
10 Glamar Drive, Bozarth Danielle Atty, Dosa Dionne Atty, Pierce Ralph M By Atty, Tussey Danielle Fka Atty, Aderholdt Troy W; 11/1/2018. $218,000
68 Dubois Road, Dean David M, Dean Mary A, Roman Raymond G; 11/1/2018. $325,000
385 Centerton Road, Specialized Loan Serv Llc Atty, US Bank Tr, Cousins Gs Llc; 11/2/2018. $40,000
48 Sunset Lake, Dolbow Janet D By Atty, Dolbow Stanley E Est, Lobuono Susan Dolbow Atty, Jengehino Allison M; 11/15/2018. $150,000
300 Rosenhayn Ave, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Walker Colin M; 11/19/2018. $210,400
VINELAND
2166 S Orchard Road, Errett Donna Lee, Errett Jason, Keelan Roseann, Tayvinsky Robert; 10/23/2018. $164,000
2139 E Chestnut Ave Un 61, Rodriguez Maria, Rodriguez Melvin, Stoccardo Maria I Fka, Biehl Aaron; 10/23/2018. $86,000
112-114 N 2nd St, Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp Series 2006-3 By Trust, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Wells Fargo Bank Atty, Kg Renovations Llc; 10/23/2018. $74,500
1059 E Forest Grove Road, Broshchan Paul, Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc, Chillari Megan N, Dinunzio Francis T; 10/23/2018. $231,000
4246 Stanley Terrace, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust, Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Cruz Octavio Hernandez; 10/23/2018. $57,000
56 Arcadia Place, Scarpa Robert Vincent, Feliciano Evalina T; 10/24/2018. $166,900
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.