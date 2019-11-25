Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

77 E Woodland Ave, Ogando Juan Burns Larry L; 08/13/19. $124,000

1026 Marlborough Ave, Hill Charles R Jr Paterno Jonathan David; 08/14/19. $169,000

133 Crestview Ave, Robb Jennifer Allen Christopher K; 08/15/19. $185,000

78 E Woodland Ave, Robbins Mark A Bassion Michael B; 08/16/19. $120,000

ATLANTIC CITY

350 N Elberon Ave, Gallagher John W/Atty Cavalieri Dino; 08/08/19. $180,000

3817 Ventnor Ave #504, Fannie Mae Chabur Guillermo; 08/08/19. $78,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 521, Warwick 521 Llc Patel Alkesh N; 08/08/19. $50,000

518 N Connecticut Ave, Johnson Bonnie L/Ind&Exrx&Admr Kharchuk Igor; 08/12/19. $78,000

100 N Albany Ave, Bhagat Ishverlal D Teach Solais Nj Llc; 08/12/19. $500,000

104 S Texas Ave, Tjoumakaris Alex Reardon Sean; 08/12/19. $50,000

712 Magellan Ave, Scott Celeste/Admr 712 Magellan Llc; 08/13/19. $35,000

BRIGANTINE

212 Vernon Place, Strickler Carol Ann Szal Christopher Sr; 08/02/19. $335,000

411 Sea Horse Road, Farmer Frank W Highley Robert L Sr; 08/05/19. $300,000

238 S 37th St Unit C, Brandenburg Arthur Catsburg Chelsea E; 08/05/19. $191,000

305 4th St, Leung Vincent W Forman Darryl D; 08/05/19. $390,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

365 Heather Croft, Perez Zapata Juan Fernando Kilar Grzegorz; 08/08/19. $79,500

1308 Old Zion Road, Ryan Michelle R Knoll James Jr; 08/08/19. $218,500

10 Jackson Drive, Schreiber Jeffrey S/Exr Goff Marianne Froio; 08/08/19. $250,000

222 Mitchell Drive, Boyle Debra Ann Amezquita Rosemary E; 08/08/19. $140,000

1155 Ocean Heights Ave, Vathis Judith A Ellis Michael J; 08/08/19. $240,000

108 Brettwood Drive, Fonville Taaliba B Bentley Appolonia Nydia E; 08/08/19. $330,000

1234 Old Zion Road, Spengler Betty Lou/Admr Old Zion Inv Llc; 08/09/19. $118,950

117 Bluebell Drive, Zarin Ray E Jr/Exr Mahoney Nancy; 08/12/19. $275,000

ESTELL MANOR

103 Cumberland Ave, Galler Debra Galler Debra; 08/09/19. $10,000

170 7th Ave East, Olsen Bradley James Olsen Stacey M; 08/16/19. $124,000

163 Fourth Ave, Bates Wes Dolbow Robert; 08/29/19. $220,000

FOLSOM

237 Fenimore Drive, US Dept Of Ag Booras Stephen; 08/23/19. $64,500

9 Fenimore Drive, Ritter John J Yecco Albert; 08/28/19. $62,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

642 Cypress Point Drive, Torpey Gerard J Buck Frank L; 08/07/19. $210,000

171 Colonial Court, Fannie Mae Garcia Estarlin; 08/07/19. $77,561

421 E Elm Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Ttk Investments Llc; 08/08/19. $120,842

144 Moss Mill Road, Morgan Jamie L/Admr Helmeczi Jacob J; 08/08/19. $177,250

682 Cypress Point Drive, Schmidt James Alan Bogdan Charles A; 08/08/19. $315,000

158 Driftwood Court, Delnero Nicolas Wheaton Lee; 08/08/19. $56,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

202 Pico Court, Digiacinto Sharon Alren Hercules Llc; 08/07/19. $74,238

6774 Weymouth Road, Hansen Merri/Tr Bortner Fallyn; 08/07/19. $200,000

45 Vender Lane, Corso Mary T Isaacson Leslie; 08/07/19. $285,000

6163 Falcon Run Road, US HUD Ford Marissa; 08/08/19. $138,000

5914 Orange St, Williams David C Saggese Coleen; 08/08/19. $269,900

33 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 08/08/19. $73,500

22 Rue, Cezanne Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 08/08/19. $73,500

HAMMONTON

36u Rosa Rita Terrace, Devito Cheryl Tonczyczyn Timothy; 08/13/19. $121,000

39 N Liberty St, Bradley Jonathan Nunnciato Michael W; 08/14/19. $229,900

285 S 1st Road, Disylvestro Anthony R Jenis Paula M; 08/16/19. $302,500

969 14th St, Grampp Kathe/Atty Collins Martha J; 08/16/19. $185,000

683 N White Horse Pike, Hummel George,-Admr Cheung Wai Yuen; 08/19/19. $170,000

38u Rose Rita Terrace, Ezzi Edward Disylvestro Anthony R; 08/19/19. $117,000

MARGATE

9220 Atlantic Ave Unit 104, Butts Kyle D Kasturi Sanjay S; 08/08/19. $815,000

8808 Amherst Ave, Cacia Condos Llc Lutzer Andrew; 08/09/19. $700,000

26 Harbor Lane, Mink Gary Simon Jonathan; 08/09/19. $402,500

206 N Fredericksburg Ave, Frank Lisa Odonnell Daniel; 08/09/19. $360,000

9201 Atlantic Ave #22, Green Roberta K Furia Theodore Jr; 08/09/19. $115,000

9105 Atlantic Ave, US Bank Na Scenna Maria; 08/12/19. $114,900

9401 Pacific Ave Unit 30b, Southern Shore Prop Inc Eisenberg Jeffrey; 08/12/19. $120,000

PLEASANTVILLE

44 E Flora L Ave, Sparano Anthony J Jr Portnoy Randy; 08/08/19. $17,500

7 E Ridgewood Ave, Fannie Mae Mcfadgen Michael; 08/09/19. $65,000

1204 S Main St, Haley Lucille Bedrock Realty Group Llc; 08/13/19. $52,000

10 Fourth St, Wahab Khan M Carrada Sanchez Nereida; 08/13/19. $44,900

120 N Fourth St, Pompey Jacqueline Espinal Ana F; 08/14/19. $84,800

24 Ryon Ave, Cressy Edward J Jr Chalmers Susan I; 08/14/19. $139,900

15 Walnut Ave, Grullon Ramon Nunez Jimenez Sarina A; 08/16/19. $165,000

121 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/20/19. $188,636

1142 Iowa Ave, Pc5reo Llc Rehani Laith; 08/20/19. $29,000

SOMERS POINT

714 Harbour Cove, Davis David T Deck Alex; 08/14/19. $320,000

407 Harbour Cove, Thorne Diane L Voyadgis Nicholas; 08/14/19. $179,500

115 W Groveland Ave, Kershaw David Hofer Bruce C; 08/16/19. $125,000

11 Shore Road #5g, Strang Jeffrey R Pagano Stephen C; 08/20/19. $65,000

14 Whitman Drive, Oconnell Eileen M Lamond Steven Charles; 08/21/19. $260,000

7 Dartmouth Road, Dryden Elizabeth K/Heir Huntington Associates Llc; 08/23/19. $57,500

25 Bucknell Road, Lakeview Loan Serv Llc Bakersville Investment Group Llc; 08/27/19. $125,000

11 Rutgers Road, Cesar Jameson/Ind&Atty Cockerham Andrew B; 08/28/19. $247,000

301 Buffalo Ave, Chu Jae M Breguet Brian P; 08/28/19. $240,000

16 Bucknell Road, Orensky Herbert M,‐Admr Rundgren Evan J; 08/28/19. $179,500

Cape May County

AVALON

753 Sunrise Drive, Ettorre Robert C Welsh Thomas J Jr; 8/2019. $500,000

2768 Ocean Drive, Webg Realty Grp LLC Bachrach Kathleen M; 8/2019. $1,800,000

129 19th St, Hogan Richard Jurgielewicz Joseph L III; 8/2019. $2,650,000

35 W 16th St, 35 W 16 Trust K J And D L Hoff Liv Trust; 8/2019. $2,800,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

219 W Ocean Ave, Cape May County Sheriff NJHR1 LLC; 7/2019. $61,400

5 W Florida Ave, Musmul LLC Spd Investing LLC; 7/2019. $70,000

82 Warwick Road, Fannie Mae Plata Jamie Lea; 7/2019. $90,300

63 Carolina Ave, Gulotta Anthony Unruh Meggan L; 7/2019. $110,000

236 Linda Anne Ave, Barnes Jeffrey P Adm Erin Shores Dev LLC; 7/2019. $120,000

10 E Atlantic Ave, O’Rear Robert Fritz William H; 7/2019. $157,000

362 Corson Lane, Njcc Fund 5 Reo Subs LLC Rutty Lyle W; 7/2019. $160,000

106 Fire Lane, Stelacio Edward M Cjh LLC; 7/2019. $161,500

211 Amhurst Road, Avena Gloria P Dougherty James; 7/2019. $182,500

3803 Bybrook Drive, Bellerjeau Philip E Beaupre Brant; 7/2019. $220,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

43 Route 47 N, Penrod Robert A Nagle Caroline; 7/2019. $52,000

400 Shunpike Road, Spaulding David J Gvi Investments LLC; 7/2019. $55,000

Lot 64 Block 163.01, Farrow Gary Van Splinter John; 7/2019. $75,000

248 Indian Trail Road, Wells Fargo Bank N A Marucci Michelle W; 7/2019. $117,900

6 N 15th Ave, Gunn Susan A Pancheva Nedyalka; 7/2019. $120,000

OCEAN CITY

807 Eighth St, Palmer Eileen V Vollono Lorraine; 7/2019. $51,000

853-871 Plymouth Place Un 30,US Bank National Assoc Trust Morrison Family Trust; 7/2019. $170,000

50 Walton Place, Bank Of New York Mellon Coggins Thomas Martin III; 7/2019. $183,750

928 Wesley Ave, Martin Michael Lawless James P; 7/2019. $195,000

303 E 4th St, Deutsche Bnk Ntl Trust Co Trust Zoll John; 7/2019. $234,000

1432 Wovern Place, Nadolny Laurie B Branning David L; 7/2019. $338,000

1114 Bayfront Un C24, Rothenbach Ronald C Dougherty Edward M III; 7/2019. $355,000

109 Wahoo Drive, Coastal Renovations Inc Cobb Daniel; 7/2019. $376,300

242 Simpson Ave, Farley Robert Jr Homon Drew; 7/2019. $405,000

921 Park Place Un 406, Buch David L Marcellino Michael J; 7/2019. $420,500

921 Park Place #1012, Euerle Nora Exr Buch David L; 7/2019. $450,000

4962 Asbury Ave Un #2, Williams Margaret Moore Zane E; 7/2019. $451,900

1041 Central Ave #1, Romeo George C Stavropolskiy Leonard; 7/2019. $545,000

3757-59 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Thompson Herbert Reed Susan A; 7/2019. $550,000

21 Waterway Road, 3 Young Sons LLC King Jeffry; 7/2019. $565,000

1314 Central Ave, Ottiano Teresa R Est Carney Michael D; 7/2019. $649,000

1512B Central Ave, Zoll John Singer Peter; 7/2019. $701,125

2236-38 Central Ave, Borzillo Vincent A Jr Benzio Karl G; 7/2019. $900,000

2624-26 Wesley Ave, Mecholsky Regina D Trust White Paul; 7/2019. $975,000

908 Fourth St 1st F, Robert Coste Inc Tallia James Jr; 7/2019. $995,000

2629 West Ave, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Patroni Jonathan; 7/2019. $1,202,500

8 Gilbert Lane, R A & R Savarese Gambescia Rev Tr Erace Joseph R; 7/2019. $1,350,000

2009 Bay Ave, Burnley Rhiannon R Gregorec Jason L; 7/2019. $1,500,000

WILDWOOD CREST

427 E Miami Ave, Connolly John Perniciaro Amy; 7/2019. $120,000

406-10 E Monterey Ave Un 306, $Baran John Varano Anthony; 7/2019. 147,000

8501 Atlantic Ave, Wright Lorraine C Carroll Chris; 7/2019. $160,000

7011 Pacific Ave, Manning Antoinette Seashore Island Invs; 7/2019. $293,000

117 E Toledo Ave, Retained Realty Inc Domingo Mario; 7/2019. $300,000

119 E. Forget-Me-Not Road, Anthony John III Croushore Edward; 7/2019. $305,000

408 E. Farragut Road, Hsbc Bank Us A N A Trust Vito Rob; 7/2019. $330,000

114 W Cresse Ave, 114 West Cresse LLC Mele Legacy Group LLC; 7/2019. $390,000

8901 Atlantic Ave, Dambro Anthony B Crooks Donald; 7/2019. $535,000

6708 New Jersey Ave, Hafino Properties L L C Sun’Z Up Cafe L L C; 7/2019. $550,000

Southern Ocean County

BEACH HAVEN

130 9th St, 5/2019. $1,426,000

220 Merivale Ave, 5/2019. $750,000

327 Norwood Ave, 5/2019. $1,115,000

413 8th St Unit 17, 5/2019. $615,000

Shelter Harbor Boat Slip C-27, 5/2019. $58,500

1000 N Bay Ave, 5/2019. $640,000

9 Pearl St Unit 2, 5/2019. $660,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

137 Thomas Ave. 5/2019. $170,000

5 Eagle Ridge Lane, 5/2019. $325,000

227 Forge Road, 5/2019. $405,000

56 Kingston Blvd, 5/2019. $482,500

175 Coxs Ave, 5/2019. $100,000

126 Division St, 5/2019. $100,000

192 Route 9, 5/2019. $250,000

326 Forge Road Unit 2, 5/2019. $75,000

HARVEY CEDARS

6105 Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $750,000

8 E Gloucester Ave, 5/2019. $2,060,000

8 E 73rd St, 5/2019. $2,040,000

12 E 77th St, 5/2019. $1,225,000

6309c Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $915,000

4 E 79th St, 5/2019. $20,000

8 E Essex Ave, 5/2019. $1,065,000

8b E 69th St, 5/2019. $1,400,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1015 Devon St, 5/2019. $385,000

112 Bay Ave, 5/2019. $330,000

800 Tampa Road, 5/2019. $236,000

20 Cedar Drive, 5/2019. $215,000

208 Walnut Drive, 5/2019. $185,000

466 Ensign Road, 5/2019. $137,500

602 Twin Rivers Drive, 5/2019. $495,000

707 Richmond Drive, 5/2019. $277,500

220 Conifer Drive, 5/2019. $229,000

500 Devon St, 5/2019. $140,500

525 Center St, 5/2019. $240,000

812 Buena Vista Road, 5/2019. $247,000

0 North Shore Drive Vacant Land, 5/2019. $55,000

0 North Shore Drive; 5/2019. $70,000

42 Saltspray Drive, 5/2019. $175,000

707 Old Shore Road, 5/2019. $100,000

722 Amherst Road, 5/2019. $333,000

732 Montauk Drive, 5/2019. $105,000

2141 Hollywood Drive, 5/2019. $160,000

234 Ambermist Way, 5/2019. $424,937

7 Hastings Drive, 5/2019. $120,000

774 Weehawkin Ave, 5/2019. $90,500

946 Mallard Drive, 5/2019. $455,000

98 Ambermist Way, 5/2019. $499,919

2164 Brightwood Drive, 5/2019. $315,000

307 Annapolis Lane, 5/2019. $155,000

814 Cable Drive, 5/2019. $207,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

206 Mohican, 5/2019. $100,000

48 W Susquehanna Drive, 5/2019. $140,000

6 Peterson Drive, 5/2019. $91,777

715 Twin Lake, 5/2019. $140,000

11 Fire House Drive, 5/2019. $135,000

18 Laureldale Court, 5/2019. $145,000

850 Nugentown Road, 5/2019. $318,000

Nugentown Road, 5/2019. $65,000

12 Ramapo Road, 5/2019. $270,000

135 Newport Way, 5/2019. $275,000

215 Twin Lakes Blvd, 5/2019. $30,000

372 Golf View Drive, 5/2019. $250,000

50 Walnut Lane, 5/2019. $289,000

6 Kara Court, 5/2019. $327,000

6 Nugentown Road; 5/2019. $99,000

13 Pinehurst Drive, 5/2019. $90,227

519 Kadlubeck Way; 5/2019. $60,853

139 East Hudson Drive, 5/2019. $140,000

SHIP BOTTOM

1013 Ocean Front, 5/2019. $480,000

2101 Ocean Ave, 5/2019. $1,900,000

133 E 28th St, 5/2019. $1,430,000

369 W 8th St Unit 4, 5/2019. $535,000

304 W 10th St, 5/2019. $465,000

124 E 17th St Unit 1, 5/2019. $261,000

125 E 27th St, 5/2019. $545,000

108 E 30th St, 5/2019. $735,000

102 E 15th St, 5/2019. $425,000

117 W 7th St, 5/2019. $600,000

210 21st St, 5/2019. $660,100

1805 Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $415,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments