Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
77 E Woodland Ave, Ogando Juan Burns Larry L; 08/13/19. $124,000
1026 Marlborough Ave, Hill Charles R Jr Paterno Jonathan David; 08/14/19. $169,000
133 Crestview Ave, Robb Jennifer Allen Christopher K; 08/15/19. $185,000
78 E Woodland Ave, Robbins Mark A Bassion Michael B; 08/16/19. $120,000
ATLANTIC CITY
350 N Elberon Ave, Gallagher John W/Atty Cavalieri Dino; 08/08/19. $180,000
3817 Ventnor Ave #504, Fannie Mae Chabur Guillermo; 08/08/19. $78,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 521, Warwick 521 Llc Patel Alkesh N; 08/08/19. $50,000
518 N Connecticut Ave, Johnson Bonnie L/Ind&Exrx&Admr Kharchuk Igor; 08/12/19. $78,000
100 N Albany Ave, Bhagat Ishverlal D Teach Solais Nj Llc; 08/12/19. $500,000
104 S Texas Ave, Tjoumakaris Alex Reardon Sean; 08/12/19. $50,000
712 Magellan Ave, Scott Celeste/Admr 712 Magellan Llc; 08/13/19. $35,000
BRIGANTINE
212 Vernon Place, Strickler Carol Ann Szal Christopher Sr; 08/02/19. $335,000
411 Sea Horse Road, Farmer Frank W Highley Robert L Sr; 08/05/19. $300,000
238 S 37th St Unit C, Brandenburg Arthur Catsburg Chelsea E; 08/05/19. $191,000
305 4th St, Leung Vincent W Forman Darryl D; 08/05/19. $390,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
365 Heather Croft, Perez Zapata Juan Fernando Kilar Grzegorz; 08/08/19. $79,500
1308 Old Zion Road, Ryan Michelle R Knoll James Jr; 08/08/19. $218,500
10 Jackson Drive, Schreiber Jeffrey S/Exr Goff Marianne Froio; 08/08/19. $250,000
222 Mitchell Drive, Boyle Debra Ann Amezquita Rosemary E; 08/08/19. $140,000
1155 Ocean Heights Ave, Vathis Judith A Ellis Michael J; 08/08/19. $240,000
108 Brettwood Drive, Fonville Taaliba B Bentley Appolonia Nydia E; 08/08/19. $330,000
1234 Old Zion Road, Spengler Betty Lou/Admr Old Zion Inv Llc; 08/09/19. $118,950
117 Bluebell Drive, Zarin Ray E Jr/Exr Mahoney Nancy; 08/12/19. $275,000
ESTELL MANOR
103 Cumberland Ave, Galler Debra Galler Debra; 08/09/19. $10,000
170 7th Ave East, Olsen Bradley James Olsen Stacey M; 08/16/19. $124,000
163 Fourth Ave, Bates Wes Dolbow Robert; 08/29/19. $220,000
FOLSOM
237 Fenimore Drive, US Dept Of Ag Booras Stephen; 08/23/19. $64,500
9 Fenimore Drive, Ritter John J Yecco Albert; 08/28/19. $62,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
642 Cypress Point Drive, Torpey Gerard J Buck Frank L; 08/07/19. $210,000
171 Colonial Court, Fannie Mae Garcia Estarlin; 08/07/19. $77,561
421 E Elm Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Ttk Investments Llc; 08/08/19. $120,842
144 Moss Mill Road, Morgan Jamie L/Admr Helmeczi Jacob J; 08/08/19. $177,250
682 Cypress Point Drive, Schmidt James Alan Bogdan Charles A; 08/08/19. $315,000
158 Driftwood Court, Delnero Nicolas Wheaton Lee; 08/08/19. $56,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
202 Pico Court, Digiacinto Sharon Alren Hercules Llc; 08/07/19. $74,238
6774 Weymouth Road, Hansen Merri/Tr Bortner Fallyn; 08/07/19. $200,000
45 Vender Lane, Corso Mary T Isaacson Leslie; 08/07/19. $285,000
6163 Falcon Run Road, US HUD Ford Marissa; 08/08/19. $138,000
5914 Orange St, Williams David C Saggese Coleen; 08/08/19. $269,900
33 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 08/08/19. $73,500
22 Rue, Cezanne Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 08/08/19. $73,500
HAMMONTON
36u Rosa Rita Terrace, Devito Cheryl Tonczyczyn Timothy; 08/13/19. $121,000
39 N Liberty St, Bradley Jonathan Nunnciato Michael W; 08/14/19. $229,900
285 S 1st Road, Disylvestro Anthony R Jenis Paula M; 08/16/19. $302,500
969 14th St, Grampp Kathe/Atty Collins Martha J; 08/16/19. $185,000
683 N White Horse Pike, Hummel George,-Admr Cheung Wai Yuen; 08/19/19. $170,000
38u Rose Rita Terrace, Ezzi Edward Disylvestro Anthony R; 08/19/19. $117,000
MARGATE
9220 Atlantic Ave Unit 104, Butts Kyle D Kasturi Sanjay S; 08/08/19. $815,000
8808 Amherst Ave, Cacia Condos Llc Lutzer Andrew; 08/09/19. $700,000
26 Harbor Lane, Mink Gary Simon Jonathan; 08/09/19. $402,500
206 N Fredericksburg Ave, Frank Lisa Odonnell Daniel; 08/09/19. $360,000
9201 Atlantic Ave #22, Green Roberta K Furia Theodore Jr; 08/09/19. $115,000
9105 Atlantic Ave, US Bank Na Scenna Maria; 08/12/19. $114,900
9401 Pacific Ave Unit 30b, Southern Shore Prop Inc Eisenberg Jeffrey; 08/12/19. $120,000
PLEASANTVILLE
44 E Flora L Ave, Sparano Anthony J Jr Portnoy Randy; 08/08/19. $17,500
7 E Ridgewood Ave, Fannie Mae Mcfadgen Michael; 08/09/19. $65,000
1204 S Main St, Haley Lucille Bedrock Realty Group Llc; 08/13/19. $52,000
10 Fourth St, Wahab Khan M Carrada Sanchez Nereida; 08/13/19. $44,900
120 N Fourth St, Pompey Jacqueline Espinal Ana F; 08/14/19. $84,800
24 Ryon Ave, Cressy Edward J Jr Chalmers Susan I; 08/14/19. $139,900
15 Walnut Ave, Grullon Ramon Nunez Jimenez Sarina A; 08/16/19. $165,000
121 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/20/19. $188,636
1142 Iowa Ave, Pc5reo Llc Rehani Laith; 08/20/19. $29,000
SOMERS POINT
714 Harbour Cove, Davis David T Deck Alex; 08/14/19. $320,000
407 Harbour Cove, Thorne Diane L Voyadgis Nicholas; 08/14/19. $179,500
115 W Groveland Ave, Kershaw David Hofer Bruce C; 08/16/19. $125,000
11 Shore Road #5g, Strang Jeffrey R Pagano Stephen C; 08/20/19. $65,000
14 Whitman Drive, Oconnell Eileen M Lamond Steven Charles; 08/21/19. $260,000
7 Dartmouth Road, Dryden Elizabeth K/Heir Huntington Associates Llc; 08/23/19. $57,500
25 Bucknell Road, Lakeview Loan Serv Llc Bakersville Investment Group Llc; 08/27/19. $125,000
11 Rutgers Road, Cesar Jameson/Ind&Atty Cockerham Andrew B; 08/28/19. $247,000
301 Buffalo Ave, Chu Jae M Breguet Brian P; 08/28/19. $240,000
16 Bucknell Road, Orensky Herbert M,‐Admr Rundgren Evan J; 08/28/19. $179,500
Cape May County
AVALON
753 Sunrise Drive, Ettorre Robert C Welsh Thomas J Jr; 8/2019. $500,000
2768 Ocean Drive, Webg Realty Grp LLC Bachrach Kathleen M; 8/2019. $1,800,000
129 19th St, Hogan Richard Jurgielewicz Joseph L III; 8/2019. $2,650,000
35 W 16th St, 35 W 16 Trust K J And D L Hoff Liv Trust; 8/2019. $2,800,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
219 W Ocean Ave, Cape May County Sheriff NJHR1 LLC; 7/2019. $61,400
5 W Florida Ave, Musmul LLC Spd Investing LLC; 7/2019. $70,000
82 Warwick Road, Fannie Mae Plata Jamie Lea; 7/2019. $90,300
63 Carolina Ave, Gulotta Anthony Unruh Meggan L; 7/2019. $110,000
236 Linda Anne Ave, Barnes Jeffrey P Adm Erin Shores Dev LLC; 7/2019. $120,000
10 E Atlantic Ave, O’Rear Robert Fritz William H; 7/2019. $157,000
362 Corson Lane, Njcc Fund 5 Reo Subs LLC Rutty Lyle W; 7/2019. $160,000
106 Fire Lane, Stelacio Edward M Cjh LLC; 7/2019. $161,500
211 Amhurst Road, Avena Gloria P Dougherty James; 7/2019. $182,500
3803 Bybrook Drive, Bellerjeau Philip E Beaupre Brant; 7/2019. $220,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
43 Route 47 N, Penrod Robert A Nagle Caroline; 7/2019. $52,000
400 Shunpike Road, Spaulding David J Gvi Investments LLC; 7/2019. $55,000
Lot 64 Block 163.01, Farrow Gary Van Splinter John; 7/2019. $75,000
248 Indian Trail Road, Wells Fargo Bank N A Marucci Michelle W; 7/2019. $117,900
6 N 15th Ave, Gunn Susan A Pancheva Nedyalka; 7/2019. $120,000
OCEAN CITY
807 Eighth St, Palmer Eileen V Vollono Lorraine; 7/2019. $51,000
853-871 Plymouth Place Un 30,US Bank National Assoc Trust Morrison Family Trust; 7/2019. $170,000
50 Walton Place, Bank Of New York Mellon Coggins Thomas Martin III; 7/2019. $183,750
928 Wesley Ave, Martin Michael Lawless James P; 7/2019. $195,000
303 E 4th St, Deutsche Bnk Ntl Trust Co Trust Zoll John; 7/2019. $234,000
1432 Wovern Place, Nadolny Laurie B Branning David L; 7/2019. $338,000
1114 Bayfront Un C24, Rothenbach Ronald C Dougherty Edward M III; 7/2019. $355,000
109 Wahoo Drive, Coastal Renovations Inc Cobb Daniel; 7/2019. $376,300
242 Simpson Ave, Farley Robert Jr Homon Drew; 7/2019. $405,000
921 Park Place Un 406, Buch David L Marcellino Michael J; 7/2019. $420,500
921 Park Place #1012, Euerle Nora Exr Buch David L; 7/2019. $450,000
4962 Asbury Ave Un #2, Williams Margaret Moore Zane E; 7/2019. $451,900
1041 Central Ave #1, Romeo George C Stavropolskiy Leonard; 7/2019. $545,000
3757-59 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Thompson Herbert Reed Susan A; 7/2019. $550,000
21 Waterway Road, 3 Young Sons LLC King Jeffry; 7/2019. $565,000
1314 Central Ave, Ottiano Teresa R Est Carney Michael D; 7/2019. $649,000
1512B Central Ave, Zoll John Singer Peter; 7/2019. $701,125
2236-38 Central Ave, Borzillo Vincent A Jr Benzio Karl G; 7/2019. $900,000
2624-26 Wesley Ave, Mecholsky Regina D Trust White Paul; 7/2019. $975,000
908 Fourth St 1st F, Robert Coste Inc Tallia James Jr; 7/2019. $995,000
2629 West Ave, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Patroni Jonathan; 7/2019. $1,202,500
8 Gilbert Lane, R A & R Savarese Gambescia Rev Tr Erace Joseph R; 7/2019. $1,350,000
2009 Bay Ave, Burnley Rhiannon R Gregorec Jason L; 7/2019. $1,500,000
WILDWOOD CREST
427 E Miami Ave, Connolly John Perniciaro Amy; 7/2019. $120,000
406-10 E Monterey Ave Un 306, $Baran John Varano Anthony; 7/2019. 147,000
8501 Atlantic Ave, Wright Lorraine C Carroll Chris; 7/2019. $160,000
7011 Pacific Ave, Manning Antoinette Seashore Island Invs; 7/2019. $293,000
117 E Toledo Ave, Retained Realty Inc Domingo Mario; 7/2019. $300,000
119 E. Forget-Me-Not Road, Anthony John III Croushore Edward; 7/2019. $305,000
408 E. Farragut Road, Hsbc Bank Us A N A Trust Vito Rob; 7/2019. $330,000
114 W Cresse Ave, 114 West Cresse LLC Mele Legacy Group LLC; 7/2019. $390,000
8901 Atlantic Ave, Dambro Anthony B Crooks Donald; 7/2019. $535,000
6708 New Jersey Ave, Hafino Properties L L C Sun’Z Up Cafe L L C; 7/2019. $550,000
Southern Ocean County
BEACH HAVEN
130 9th St, 5/2019. $1,426,000
220 Merivale Ave, 5/2019. $750,000
327 Norwood Ave, 5/2019. $1,115,000
413 8th St Unit 17, 5/2019. $615,000
Shelter Harbor Boat Slip C-27, 5/2019. $58,500
1000 N Bay Ave, 5/2019. $640,000
9 Pearl St Unit 2, 5/2019. $660,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
137 Thomas Ave. 5/2019. $170,000
5 Eagle Ridge Lane, 5/2019. $325,000
227 Forge Road, 5/2019. $405,000
56 Kingston Blvd, 5/2019. $482,500
175 Coxs Ave, 5/2019. $100,000
126 Division St, 5/2019. $100,000
192 Route 9, 5/2019. $250,000
326 Forge Road Unit 2, 5/2019. $75,000
HARVEY CEDARS
6105 Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $750,000
8 E Gloucester Ave, 5/2019. $2,060,000
8 E 73rd St, 5/2019. $2,040,000
12 E 77th St, 5/2019. $1,225,000
6309c Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $915,000
4 E 79th St, 5/2019. $20,000
8 E Essex Ave, 5/2019. $1,065,000
8b E 69th St, 5/2019. $1,400,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1015 Devon St, 5/2019. $385,000
112 Bay Ave, 5/2019. $330,000
800 Tampa Road, 5/2019. $236,000
20 Cedar Drive, 5/2019. $215,000
208 Walnut Drive, 5/2019. $185,000
466 Ensign Road, 5/2019. $137,500
602 Twin Rivers Drive, 5/2019. $495,000
707 Richmond Drive, 5/2019. $277,500
220 Conifer Drive, 5/2019. $229,000
500 Devon St, 5/2019. $140,500
525 Center St, 5/2019. $240,000
812 Buena Vista Road, 5/2019. $247,000
0 North Shore Drive Vacant Land, 5/2019. $55,000
0 North Shore Drive; 5/2019. $70,000
42 Saltspray Drive, 5/2019. $175,000
707 Old Shore Road, 5/2019. $100,000
722 Amherst Road, 5/2019. $333,000
732 Montauk Drive, 5/2019. $105,000
2141 Hollywood Drive, 5/2019. $160,000
234 Ambermist Way, 5/2019. $424,937
7 Hastings Drive, 5/2019. $120,000
774 Weehawkin Ave, 5/2019. $90,500
946 Mallard Drive, 5/2019. $455,000
98 Ambermist Way, 5/2019. $499,919
2164 Brightwood Drive, 5/2019. $315,000
307 Annapolis Lane, 5/2019. $155,000
814 Cable Drive, 5/2019. $207,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
206 Mohican, 5/2019. $100,000
48 W Susquehanna Drive, 5/2019. $140,000
6 Peterson Drive, 5/2019. $91,777
715 Twin Lake, 5/2019. $140,000
11 Fire House Drive, 5/2019. $135,000
18 Laureldale Court, 5/2019. $145,000
850 Nugentown Road, 5/2019. $318,000
Nugentown Road, 5/2019. $65,000
12 Ramapo Road, 5/2019. $270,000
135 Newport Way, 5/2019. $275,000
215 Twin Lakes Blvd, 5/2019. $30,000
372 Golf View Drive, 5/2019. $250,000
50 Walnut Lane, 5/2019. $289,000
6 Kara Court, 5/2019. $327,000
6 Nugentown Road; 5/2019. $99,000
13 Pinehurst Drive, 5/2019. $90,227
519 Kadlubeck Way; 5/2019. $60,853
139 East Hudson Drive, 5/2019. $140,000
SHIP BOTTOM
1013 Ocean Front, 5/2019. $480,000
2101 Ocean Ave, 5/2019. $1,900,000
133 E 28th St, 5/2019. $1,430,000
369 W 8th St Unit 4, 5/2019. $535,000
304 W 10th St, 5/2019. $465,000
124 E 17th St Unit 1, 5/2019. $261,000
125 E 27th St, 5/2019. $545,000
108 E 30th St, 5/2019. $735,000
102 E 15th St, 5/2019. $425,000
117 W 7th St, 5/2019. $600,000
210 21st St, 5/2019. $660,100
1805 Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $415,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.