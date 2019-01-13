Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
33 Delray Lane, Antonelli Basil A Dao Khanh H; 08/24/18. $185,000
421 S Shore Road, Gorohoff Henry/Tr Seel Maggie A; 08/30/18. $279,900
1113 Spring Lane, Taylor Amy V Cusack Christine N; 08/31/18. $221,643
312 Spruce St, Murphy Kathleen L Vu & Assoc LLC; 08/31/18. $119,900
ATLANTIC CITY
3801 Boardwalk Un 216, Harding One LLC Barker Gerard; 08/29/18. $65,000
3851 Boardwalk 1510, Lenci Sybil/Atty Kelly Christine; 08/30/18. $130,000
3817 Ventnor Ave Un 610, Porters Lorraine K/Atty Staniszewski Danuta; 08/30/18. $55,000
1530 Drexel Ave, Fermin Cruz D Best Marketa; 08/30/18. $95,000
41 N Dover Ave, Teach Solais Nj LLC Kalam Md A; 08/31/18. $90,000
21 Chelsea Court Un 15, Us Bank Na 21 Chelsea Court LLC; 08/31/18. $200,000
3809 Ventnor Ave Un 6, Fannie Mae Jjj Campton01 LLC; 08/31/18. $19,500
118-120 St James Place, Schultz John Ny Orange Deeds LLC; 08/31/18. $300,000
BRIGANTINE
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Un 1105, Miller Brett J Kohrmann George J; 08/21/18. $266,500
1325 Quimet Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Henry George V Jr; 08/21/18. $232,000
1201-A E Brigantine Ave, Cohen Arnold J Willow Holdings LLC; 08/21/18. $612,000
1021 N Shore Drive, Weir Blair S Weir Regina S; 08/21/18. $251,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit M7 Thomas Georgeann/Tr/Tr Chung Elizabeth; 08/22/18. $72,000
526 Casa Drive, Espinosa Rolando Hartley Manuela; 08/22/18. $159,000
503 Caverly Drive, Lange Michael Jr Lepera Thomas J; 08/22/18. $137,616
402 Sheridan Place, Youngs Paul Martella Anthony; 08/22/18. $194,900
356 S 36th St Un C, Volpe Stephen E Breyer Marilyn; 08/23/18. $375,000
5203 Harbor Beach Blvd, Mcgowan Kevin Miller Timothy; 08/27/18. $363,500
251 4th St So Un 112, Mcgirney Mark J Sawyer Thomas W; 08/28/18. $225,000
208 Quay Blvd, Surnamer Seth/Tr Desai Nirpa; 08/29/18. $642,000
232 37th St S, Petersen Albert H/Tr/Tr Lisko Timothy; 08/29/18. $249,000
400 E Brigantine Ave Un 1h, Brahen Ellyn Lindy Equity Trust Co; 08/29/18. $329,000
326 Gull Cove, Powell David Abbate John; 08/29/18. $251,900
131 N Roosevelt Blvd, Mtglq Inv Lp Le Bella Donna Inc; 08/30/18. $105,100
317 16th St S, Billington Athena P Richards Bonnie; 08/30/18. $580,000
2406 Revere Blvd, Distefano Deborah G Morgan Robert J; 08/31/18. $370,000
1002 E Shore Drive, Graham John A Foray Home Buyers LLC; 08/31/18. $130,000
107 S 22nd St, Cannon Jane P/Exr Woerner Custom Bldrs LLC; 08/31/18. $217,500
BUENA
347 Wheat Road, Washington Adam Toddish David M; 08/24/18. $145,000
110 Hammonton Road, Cavagnaro Deborah Fewkes Frank; 08/28/18. $130,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
103 Cedar Lake Drive, Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Tr 2018 1 Collins Rebecca Kathleen; 09/04/18. $150,000
204 Colin Lane, Baver Robert Jr Schoettler Michael; 09/05/18. $114,000
534 Weymouth Road, Winkler Melissa Payne Courtney; 09/05/18. $165,000
405 10th St, Broad Street Fund Tr I Gazzara Lynda L; 09/07/18. $38,500
117 E Colton Lane, Turner Nicole E Turner John E II; 09/07/18. $122,000
445 Eighth St, Neube Brian K Paino Rebecca; 09/07/18. $138,000
136 E Boundary Ave, Jpmorgan Chase Bk Na Cinotti Anthony R; 09/10/18. $106,050
3111 Vine Road, Wells Fargo Bk Na Cross Country Equity LLC; 09/10/18. $164,300
407 Jackson Road, Kanuck Bernard M Jr Rambo Jacqueline R; 09/11/18. $385,000
122 Douglas Road, Morales John Morales Carlos D; 09/13/18. $165,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
511 Liverpool Ave, Hanselman Garth S Fernandez Christy; 08/15/18. $116,000
204 Norfolk Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Lee No Young; 08/16/18. $32,000
246 Philadelphia Ave, Kuehner Joseph Jr/Ind&Exr Sees Marvin L; 08/23/18. $60,000
430 San Francisco Ave, Bank Of America Valentin Jose M; 08/23/18. $92,500
136 Boston Ave, Rotondo Richard/Exrx Martin Robert L; 08/28/18. $127,000
206 Liverpool Ave, Jersey Coast Modular Homes LLC Torian Gregory L; 08/29/18. $169,900
422 Philadelphia Ave, Maatje Charles J Rivera Joshua; 08/31/18. $55,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
27 Madison Ave, Henderson Jonathan K French Jason Robert; 08/20/18. $169,000
210 Central Ave, Erlandson Sonya Henderson Dana; 08/20/18. $225,000
53 Marsh Road, Windish Carla A Cutaia Concetta; 08/20/18. $237,000
2507 Ivins Ave, Hsbc Bank USA Bienenfeld Harry; 08/20/18. $158,050
5 Marshall Drive, Cerbo Thomas Jr Holder Jason T; 08/21/18. $489,900
205 Booker Ave, Singh Malkit Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan; 08/21/18. $107,000
126 Bonita Drive, Martin John Hernandez Humberto; 08/21/18. $257,700
516 Superior Road, Sazonova Yuliya Salas Ana J; 08/21/18. $190,000
219 Ontario Ave, Cardozo Carlisle G Sorg Boulton Lyons Benja M; 08/22/18. $201,000
6 Tamaron Drive, Lawson Christopher J Choma Christy; 08/22/18. $197,000
206 Spray Ave, Prof 2013 S3 Legal Title Tr IV Furst Joseph A Jr; 08/22/18. $99,900
104 Rockport Drive, Thurlow Kevin Jain Manoj; 08/22/18. $346,000
5052 English Creek Ave, Smith John L/Ind&Exr Gresham Erica H; 08/22/18. $49,000
112 Fisher Ave, Chiong Christina L Barranco Mitche; 08/22/18. $171,000
106 Snowdrop Road, Stapler Charles Applebaum Joel; 08/22/18. $270,000
3005 Cottonwood Ave, Id Development LLC G&E Development LLC; 08/22/18. $45,000
247 Leap St, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Homes For All Inc; 08/22/18. $184,900
6572 Mill Road, Vg Associates Of Egg Harbor Twp LLC Jt Property Mgmt LLC; 08/23/18. $150,000
37 A Oxford Village, Storoniak William/Tr Pitzo Joseph R; 08/24/18. $40,000
6638 Delilah Road, 6638 Delilah LLC Shorevest LLC; 08/27/18. $680,000
20 Summit Circle, Bank Of America Na Yim Levin Hiushan Noel; 08/27/18. $122,240
10 Cottage Road, Yerkes Kimberley Finnegan Sean T; 08/28/18. $250,000
120 Bevis Mill Road, Lewis Elizabeth Anne Cabral Michelle; 08/28/18. $230,000
512 Shires Way, Sanchez Daniel Hernandez Lieb Crystal M; 08/28/18. $197,000
901 Carlisle Road, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Chu Sou Leng; 08/28/18. $181,000
192 Steelmanville Road, Hsbc Bank USA Ttk Enterprises LLC; 08/28/18. $115,800
186 Winnepeg Ave, US Bank Ttk Enterprises LLC; 08/28/18. $90,800
180 Blackman Road, Williams Kimberly Fantuzzo Luke; 08/29/18. $190,000
79 Allison Place, Mankus Michael Jonathan Foltz Theodore; 08/29/18. $169,000
165 School House Road, Fannie Mae Gallucci Christine A; 08/29/18. $82,500
1 Throroughbred Road, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Spoltore Taylor L; 08/29/18. $204,700
106 Cindy Drive, Fannie Mae Houde Audra; 08/29/18. $212,000
449 Delaware Ave, Whitcraft Lawrence K Vega Megan; 08/29/18. $208,500
14 Idlewood Ave, Empire Tf5 Jersey Holdings LLC Lou Naoum Bayside Const C O; 08/29/18. $19,900
21 Madison Ave, US Bank Graham Jeffrey J; 08/29/18. $157,500
2553 Ridge Ave, Sandilya Ranjeet Mostafa Mohammed; 08/30/18. $195,000
113 Rochelle Lane, Skladanek Joseph A Seeton Donald W Jr; 08/30/18. $225,000
310 Fenton Ave, US HUD Vu & Assoc LLC; 08/31/18. $80,000
FOLSOM
1517 Mays Landing Road, Eby Helen M/Atty Iuliucci Philip D; 08/13/18. $178,000
1420 Backline Road, Irwin Sueann Depasquale Michael; 08/16/18. $255,000
1109 Black Horse Pike, US HUd Iannaco Jacob Anthony; 08/21/18. $78,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
549 Constitution Court, Bill Kurtz Builder LLC Katona Kimberley M; 08/21/18. $247,000
524 Emerson Court, Leopardi James R Longo Lorraine; 08/21/18. $195,000
419a Upas Ave, Owens Daniel C Ferris Properties LLC; 08/21/18. $160,000
453 Poplar Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Cr 2018 LLC; 08/22/18. $25,600
81 Iroquois Drive, Jmmk LLC Baker Judy; 08/22/18. $87,000
8 Keswick St, Josephine A Christenson Family Irr Tr Roberts Elizabeth; 08/22/18. $198,000
28s Schooner Landing Road, Jp Morgan Mtg Acquisition Corp Echevarria Richard; 08/22/18. $195,000
276 N Cologne Ave, Coulter Chris Coulter Chris M Jr; 08/22/18. $300,000
431 Clarks Landing Road, Neasham Eric L Citta James C; 08/22/18. $283,000
503 Salem Way, Wallach Michael Harmer Mary Ann; 08/22/18. $198,000
168 Old New York Road, Wells Fargo Bk N A Fazzia Joseph A; 08/22/18. $399,900
1517 W Cleveland Ave, Fannie Mae Blue Sky Prop LLC; 08/22/18. $29,000
702 Great Bay Drive, Cox James Brennan Terrence P; 08/23/18. $232,000
745 Ravenwood Drive, Previti Vincent Pettus Lisa G; 08/23/18. $170,000
319 S Vine Ave, Jonuzi Michael M Aar Renovations LLC; 08/23/18. $117,000
46 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Wheaton Lee Andrews Carol; 08/23/18. $113,000
502 Oslo Court, Ferro Christina A Piccolo Nicole; 08/28/18. $255,000
466 Spruce Ave, Fenwick Ian Contreras Mayorga Marth A; 08/28/18. $108,000
674 E Chancery Lane, Ruggiero Louis Galiardo Frederick J Jr; 08/28/18. $132,000
207 Wedgewood Court, Brennan Lisa M Vizthum Robert J; 08/29/18. $193,000
300 Mattix Run, Pienkos Tracy Sullivan Nancy; 08/29/18. $105,000
526 8th Ave, Hartey John T Jr Hayes Michael P; 08/30/18. $231,000
725 Fishers Creek Road, Duff Suzanne M Bbo Properties LLC; 08/30/18. $77,500
416 Poplar Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Tahiry Mohammad Ishmeal; 08/30/18. $144,316
333 Zenia Ave, Han Hi Pena Almonte Junior; 08/31/18. $175,000
706 Ravenwood Drive, Patel Yogesh Scott Douglas; 08/31/18. $186,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
7419 Third Ave, Caruso Sharon S Hartman Joshua; 08/16/18. $152,000
6214 Roosevelt Ave, Norris Richard Jr Schaffer Sarah; 08/16/18. $129,000
2320 Columbia Road, 2320 Columbia LLC Gannon James; 08/17/18. $106,000
22 Buckingham Way, Powell Karl R Powell Karl R; 08/20/18. $300,000
5865 Birch St, Dimartine Louis Gulzar Adnan; 08/20/18. $275,000
2206 Forest Lane, Ishak Marian Nessem Mariam Atef Sobhy; 08/20/18. $70,000
2426 Route 50, Bates Wesley Curiel Leonard J; 08/22/18. $190,000
40 Meadow Circle, Fannie Mae Ruiz Miguel Jr; 08/22/18. $175,000
198 Darby Lane, Wesley Clarence Hunter Jacob; 08/22/18. $265,000
2611 Boulder Court, Bendixen Judith Irelan Jennifer S; 08/28/18. $125,000
1522 Benjamin Franklin Court, Lomonaco Joseph Patrick Robles Marisol; 08/28/18. $129,900
64 Fox Hollow Drive, US Bank Rodriguez Osvaldo Jr; 08/28/18. $185,000
8 Summit Circle Un C2, Bank Of New York Mellon Chen Qiuya; 08/28/18. $129,575
74 Woodmere Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Page Shahied; 08/29/18. $243,500
2605 Woodland Drive, US Bank Jctap LLC; 08/29/18. $32,500
810 Farragut Ave, Mtglq Inv Lp Bruton Jude T; 08/30/18. $107,500
4551 Catawba Ave, Wolin Allen Callahan William M Jr; 08/30/18. $562,500
2733 Mimosa Court, Shah Syed Abdalla Wagdi; 08/30/18. $42,500
5025 Somers Point Road, Kealey Robin C Geer Daniel K; 08/30/18. $210,000
901 Harrison Ave, Rieselman Robert Rieselman Regina Lee; 08/30/18. $250,000
98 Merlino Lane, Bryan David W Baskerville Vincent E; 08/31/18. $217,000
6331 Estelle Ave, Montgomery Christian G Houde Christopher; 08/31/18. $150,000
HAMMONTON
236 S Grand St, Front Door Real Estate LLC Rehmann Jill M; 08/21/18. $195,000
130 Fernwood Drive, Affrunti Doughlas R Macferren Stephanie; 08/21/18. $250,000
315 E Orchard St, Parvin Estates LLC Lindsay Amanda; 08/27/18. $187,000
543 Walnut St, Bermudez Jaymie Scheer Ryan J; 08/28/18. $440,000
1 Girard Lane, Mitidieri Charles Enders Arthur Carl III; 08/29/18. $355,000
228 Jamestown Blvd, Mtglq Investors Lp Bernal Jose L; 08/31/18. $210,000
LINWOOD
222 W Poplar Ave, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Carpenter Marc; 08/20/18. $81,000
10 Fischer Road, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Kabinoff Alena; 08/21/18. $233,900
42 W Laurel Ave, Calabro Giovanni Matusz Paul; 08/21/18. $288,000
102 Wood St, Rake Joseph Hirsch Nikki A; 08/22/18. $415,000
1601 Woodlynne Blvd, Schurig Robert M Liu Yang; 08/27/18. $398,000
2008 Marvin Ave, Dever Gary Kaminski Aaron E; 08/30/18. $168,000
302 W Jefferson Ave, Woods Luisa M Long Wesley R; 08/31/18. $329,000
MARGATE
10 Essex Court, Amer Barbara Quattrone Roche Dara Ann; 08/15/18. $452,327
22 N Delavan Ave, Pagliuso Frank Chapman Real Estate Holdings; 08/15/18. $325,000
9200 A Monmouth Ave, Epstein Donald Forte Joseph; 08/16/18. $425,000
9105 Atlantic Ave Un 23, Reiter Maury B/Tr Herrin Brandy; 08/16/18. $95,000
211 N Verndome Ave, Bry Robert B Wisner Blair R; 08/20/18. $355,000
8001 Atlantic Ave 8, Edenbaum Hal Miraglia Anthony; 08/20/18. $200,000
17 N Haverford Ave, Greenfield Bruce G Conour Laura A; 08/21/18. $585,000
9300 Atlantic Ave, Arost Paul/Exr Roseman Stephen; 08/21/18. $425,000
114-116 N Jefferson Ave Un B, Llp Investments LLC Starominsky Dimitry; 08/23/18. $540,000
9510 Amherst Ave, Gligor Gregory M Ferraro Maureen; 08/27/18. $160,000
9500 Amherst Ave Un 10, Gillin James A Rafferty Michele; 08/27/18. $145,000
8600 Atlantic Ave 808, Shain Ronald Weintraub Leonard; 08/28/18. $248,500
8019 Ventnor Ave, US Bank Mangeney Bryan J; 08/28/18. $644,900
118 N Jefferson Ave Un A, Savopoulos Nicholas S Rajagopalan Dilip; 08/29/18. $370,000
9007 Atlantic Ave, 9007 Atlantic LLC Atlas Jenifer; 08/30/18. $1,800,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
1356 White Oak Circle, Devinney Eileen M Fox Marjorie A; 08/22/18. $177,000
5143 Venice Ave, Miller Lucille A/Tr Miller Ralph Andrew; 08/28/18. $220,000
3350 Moss Mill Road, Umosella John Palmer Gerard; 08/31/18. $1,100,000
NORTHFIELD
25 Jackson Ave, Medland David J Bennett Bryan; 08/15/18. $164,000
4 E Vernon Ave, Goodwin John W Sr/Exr Fahy Joseph C; 08/16/18. $159,500
105 Fifieled Ave, Blue Sky Prop LLC Stahl William M Jr; 08/20/18. $197,000
200 W Revere Ave, Cross Country Equity LLC Haughey Katelyn E; 08/21/18. $207,000
1110 Nugent Terrace, Rosenberg Steven Henderson Peter; 08/21/18. $213,000
802 W Mill Road, Henderson Peter Valerio Hector N Jr; 08/28/18. $379,000
2307 Merritt Drive, Torres Oscar Nugent Daniel P; 08/31/18. $275,000
PLEASANTVILLE
147 W Wright St, Prof 2013 S3 Legal Title Tr II Rodriguez Esperanza; 08/16/18. $55,000
128 Woodland Ave, Mite Maria/Admrx Mite Richard; 08/16/18. $42,000
128 W Merion Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp American Restoration & Rebuild; 08/17/18. $31,100
26 Cedarcrest Ave, Bates Warren Jr Guzman Miosotis G; 08/20/18. $110,000
127 Oakland Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Mas 1 LLC; 08/21/18. $29,520
1303 N Main St, Wells Fargo Bk Ttk Enterprises LLC; 08/21/18. $70,800
24 Walnut Ave, Reese Josephine Winegar Jill K; 08/22/18. $129,900
1036 Kline Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Kviat Lazer; 08/22/18. $34,500
102 E Park Ave, Sant Angelo Homes LLC Owens Andre A; 08/23/18. $144,000
745 Cresson Ave, Bond David C/Admr S&J Investments LLC; 08/24/18. $49,900
1021 N Main St, American Mutual Fund LLC Rivera Dany S; 08/28/18. $38,500
212 Bellevue Parkway, Home Works LLC K&A Contractors LLC; 08/28/18. $50,000
127 W Mulberry Ave, Mystic Home Improv LLC Kroger James S; 08/29/18. $125,000
1219 Mckinely Ave, Long Charles W Ibarra Betancourt Maydec; 08/29/18. $135,000
37 E Ashland Ave, Fravel Sharon/Exrx Ramchand Thadhani; 08/30/18. $77,500
701 W Delilah Road, East Waveland Co LLC 701 Delilah LLC; 08/30/18. $1,250,000
PORT REPUBLIC
207 Country Lane, Watkins Francine M Briggs Candace; 08/13/18. $323,000
106 Main St, Lang Allyson Buterick Scott; 08/15/18. $231,000
48 Adams Ave, Allen Jenna Lee Cole Amber; 08/31/18. $267,000
SOMERS POINT
808 2nd St, Bayview Loan Serv LLC Shinn Kurt K; 08/20/18. $120,000
22 Haddon Road, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Newell Mark; 08/21/18. $121,000
2 Village Drive, Strawoet John A Saccoman Ralph; 08/22/18. $167,450
711 First St, Darcusio Clement P Duberson William R; 08/22/18. $100,000
306 Steelman Ave, US HUD Leckey Laura; 08/22/18. $130,111
35 Gulph Mill Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Zala Sonalba; 08/22/18. $134,063
598 Mays Landing Road 203, Wismer Brian E Argentieri Susan A; 08/28/18. $136,000
537 Sunrise Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Ttk Enterprises LLC; 08/29/18. $122,800
105 Harbour Cove Un 4105, Navarra Joseph Bednarczyk Jon P; 08/31/18. $265,000
VENTNOR
4 N Oakland Ave Ws, 4 N Oakland Ave LLC Baginski Slawomir; 08/16/18. $80,000
3 N Victoria Ave Un A 3, North Victoria Ave LLC Silverstein Glenn Lewis; 08/16/18. $360,000
4800 Boardwalk Un 1400, Waldman Ann S Agt Estates LLC; 08/16/18. $375,000
17 S Little Rock Ave Ws 17, S Little Rock LLC Nj Stable Inv LLC; 08/21/18. $380,000
216 N Suffolk Ave, Jones Jean E/Exrx Gabriel Jeffrey M; 08/21/18. $178,000
503 Cornwall Ave Short Kellie Bell/Atty Spiers Diane M; 08/22/18. $131,000
503 Cambridge Ave, Pross Brian A Sharp Kathleen; 08/22/18. $225,200
511 N Somerset Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Bella Group Inc; 08/22/18. $94,733
11 N Weymouth Ave, Federal National Mtg Assn Bgw Holdings LLC; 08/23/18. $145,500
5300 Boardwalk Un 104, Becker Steven A Goldenberg Harriette; 08/23/18. $117,500
515 N Dudley Ave, Federal National Mtg Assn Ttk Enterprises LLC; 08/28/18. $90,800
6101 Monmouth Ave Un 609, Muzio Gaetano J/Tr Kress Myers Kathryn; 08/28/18. $125,000
5000 Boardwalk 1604, Cohen Bruce Bauer Joanne; 08/28/18. $320,000
5000 Boardwalk Un 615, Toben Sylvia Sussman Jason; 08/28/18. $550,000
206 N Surrey Ave, Federal National Mtg Assn Mp Group LLC; 08/29/18. $111,053
318 N Cambridge Ave, Deluca Josephine/Exr Newcomer Kelly Kikuye; 08/29/18. $200,000
801 Dudley Court, Mtglq Investors Lp Petullo Lisa; 08/30/18. $116,500
909 N Harvard Ave, Festa Michael Deluca Joseph; 08/30/18. $175,000
5116 Ventnor Ave Ws 5116, Ventnor Ave LLC Sanutti Theresa; 08/31/18. $205,000
112 S Oxford Ave, Solomon Jeffrey B Beresin Marc; 08/31/18. $350,000
206 N Harvard Ave, Sawers John J Foschini Nicholas; 08/31/18. $193,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
133 Bridgeton Ave, Johnson Allan C, Johnson Linda M Est, Cumberland Dairy LLC; 9/7/2018. $94,000
33 Ridge Ave, Baldt David W, Porter Terrell; 9/7/2018. $70,800
197 N Pearl St, Krauss David, Krauss Nicholas D; 9/10/2018; $75,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
146 Bayview Road, James John Edward Jr, James Kimberly Ida, New Jersey State Of Dept Of Env Prot; 9/10/2018. $53,488.49
268 & 270 Nantuxent Drive, King Jenny, Kings Jack Seafood LLC, Cape May Salt Oyster Co LLC; 9/11/2018. $19,100
207 New Jersey Ave, Depriest Charles F Est By Exec, Depriest Tessya Est, Phrampus Linda Sue Fka Exec, Robison Linda S Exec, Dever Joanne M; 9/13/2018. $28,500
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
846 Greenwich Road, Nitshe Elizabeth R Aka, Roberts Elizabeth R Aka, Roberts Steven J Est, Loewner-Cruz Erick, Sklavonitis Stephanie Stavroula; 9/11/2018. $238,000
MILLVILLE
101 W Broad St, Atlantis LLC, Epstein Roy A, Feldman Alan F, Riland John C; 9/10/2018. $11,000
103 W Broad St, Epstein Hope Ptr Ta, Epstein Roy A Ptr Ta, Feldman Alan F, South Jersey Associates, Riland John C; 9/10/2018. $11,000
107 W Broad St, Epstein Hope Ptr Ta, Epstein Roy A Ptr Ta, Feldman Alan F Ptr Ta, South Jersey Assoc, Riland John C; 9/10/2018. $11,000
210 Court Blvd, Stewart Cara Jeanne, Stewart James W, Harris Jeffrey M; 9/10/2018. $229,000
211 Corsair Drive, Taylor Kristi, Taylor Michael, Iisley Robert A; 9/11/2018. $170,000
421 Buck St, New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency, New Jersey Mortgage Finance Agency Fka, Garrett Jack; 9/11/2018. $18,400
827 N Third St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esqs Atty, Ferrugggia Francesco E Jr Esq Atty, Hameed Hassan; 9/11/2018. $12,000
1024 Pineview Terrace, Roman Bozena E, Roman Edwin Jr, Gao Wen Yan; 9/11/2018. $167,500
523 Newport Road, Tonczyczyn Timothy J, Hunter Mildred; 9/13/2018. $149,900
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
12 Johns Way, Fallon Kathleen A, Fallon Sean P, Kolongowski Jane E Est, Serrano Lillian; 9/10/2018. $300,000
346 Landis Ave, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC Atty, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A By Trust By Atty, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Pantaleon Monica D, 9/21/2018; $69,000
180 Northville Road, Chambers Guffrey, Tartaglia Christine, Tcm Properties Solutions LLC, Cruz Jose L Garcia; 9/12/2018. $175,000
VINELAND
5560 Hunter Court, Ace Home Solutions Corp, Carpenter John S Iv, Carpenter Js Investments LLC, Fineman Scott; 9/6/2018. $61,500
914 E Walnut Road, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty, Selene Finance Lp Atty, Hernandez Ismael Medina; 9/6/2018. $50,000
1076 E Chestnut Ave, Wachpress & Shatkin Cardiology Assoc Pa Fka, Wachpress Rainear & Rana Cardiology Associates Pa, Vineland Investors LLC; 9/6/2018. $1,700,000
2331 Quail St, Possumato Karin V, Possumato Nicholas D Est, Dibiase Vincent P III; 9/6/2018. $252,500
807 E Park Ave, Coba Inc, Miguel Jose Jesus Montes, Montes Ernestina F Perez D; 9/6/2018. $50,000
400 S West Blvd, Acosta Ramiro By Atty, Cullis Enilda Atty, Caballero Aide, Caballero Itzel, Caballero Marco, Martinez Josefina; 9/6/2018. $105,000
972 Sawyer Ave, Asset Backed Funding Corp &C By Trust By Atty, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Salas Damian, Salas Elaine; 9/7/2018. $92,500
2444 Palermo Ave, Graiff Edward Est, Graiff Jean D Est By Exec, Graiff Raymond C Exec, Graiff Stephen L Aka Exec, Graiff Steven L Aka Exec, Mason Kimberly A Exec, Biagi Amanda; 9/7/2018. $185,000
1008 New Pear St, Price Dellarae, Alvarez Stephanie; 9/7/2018. $133,500
1051 Magnolia Road, Boutros Sameer, Peb Properties LLC; 9/10/2018. $90,000
1208 Liberty Ave, Douglas Cherie B, Douglas Michael, Carter Loretta J; 9/10/2018. $222,500
18 Elmwood Ave, Fisher Marie, Georgia 19 LLC; 9/10/2018. $152,000
128 Villa Ave, Carlsbad Funding Mortgage Trust By Trust By Atty, Christiana Trust Trust By Atty, Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC Atty, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Dba By Atty, Dream A Little Dream LLC; 9/10/2018. $77,600
125 Lori Lane, Bonner Helena M Fka, Olsen Dane, Olsen Helena M, Cruz Belen Cruz, Salvador Ezequiel Tadeo; 9/10/2018. $159,900
1070 Garry Ave, Negron David, Negron Jennifer, Burns Leann M; 9/10/2018. $187,000
1275 Baylor Ave, Castro Rafael Lopez, Lopez Daisy, Mercado Carlos A Jr; 9/11/2018. $125,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
3 E 23rd St, 9/2018. $1,375,000
2 E 27th St, 9/2018. $865,000
40 W 4th St, 9/2018. $700,000
12 W 5th St, 9/2018. $427,500
401 Broadway Apt 26, 9/2018. $187,500
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
46 Twilight Drive, 9/2018. $480,000
1 Sunrise Lane, 9/2018. $452,241
8 Hampshire Court, 9/2018. $438,375
14 Grace Place, 9/2018. $430,000
160 Warren Grove Road, 9/2018. $392,500
121 Alexander Drive, 9/2018. $388,000
75 Rockland St, 9/2018. $386,000
5 Lily Pond Lane, 9/2018. $385,000
5 Badger Circle, 9/2018. $377,748
54 Woodchuck Drive, 9/2018. $364,990
41 Butler Drive, 9/2018. $363,875
74 Butler Drive, 9/2018. $362,000
54 Butler Drive, 9/2018. $360,000
2 Biddeford Court, 9/2018. $359,000
55 Butler Drive, 9/2018. $350,000
10 Sunrise Lane, 9/2018. $348,795
10 Raccoon Lane, 9/2018. $344,900
11 Raccoon Lane,9/2018. $340,000
167 Emerson Lane, 9/2018. $340,000
25 Hillside Ave, 9/2018. $332,000
22 Nautilus Drive, 9/2018. $329,900
BEACH HAVEN
711 S Atlantic Ave, 9/2018. $2,587,500
14 4th St, 9/2018. $1,900,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
