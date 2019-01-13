Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

33 Delray Lane, Antonelli Basil A Dao Khanh H; 08/24/18. $185,000

421 S Shore Road, Gorohoff Henry/Tr Seel Maggie A; 08/30/18. $279,900

1113 Spring Lane, Taylor Amy V Cusack Christine N; 08/31/18. $221,643

312 Spruce St, Murphy Kathleen L Vu & Assoc LLC; 08/31/18. $119,900

ATLANTIC CITY

3801 Boardwalk Un 216, Harding One LLC Barker Gerard; 08/29/18. $65,000

3851 Boardwalk 1510, Lenci Sybil/Atty Kelly Christine; 08/30/18. $130,000

3817 Ventnor Ave Un 610, Porters Lorraine K/Atty Staniszewski Danuta; 08/30/18. $55,000

1530 Drexel Ave, Fermin Cruz D Best Marketa; 08/30/18. $95,000

41 N Dover Ave, Teach Solais Nj LLC Kalam Md A; 08/31/18. $90,000

21 Chelsea Court Un 15, Us Bank Na 21 Chelsea Court LLC; 08/31/18. $200,000

3809 Ventnor Ave Un 6, Fannie Mae Jjj Campton01 LLC; 08/31/18. $19,500

118-120 St James Place, Schultz John Ny Orange Deeds LLC; 08/31/18. $300,000

BRIGANTINE

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Un 1105, Miller Brett J Kohrmann George J; 08/21/18. $266,500

1325 Quimet Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Henry George V Jr; 08/21/18. $232,000

1201-A E Brigantine Ave, Cohen Arnold J Willow Holdings LLC; 08/21/18. $612,000

1021 N Shore Drive, Weir Blair S Weir Regina S; 08/21/18. $251,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit M7 Thomas Georgeann/Tr/Tr Chung Elizabeth; 08/22/18. $72,000

526 Casa Drive, Espinosa Rolando Hartley Manuela; 08/22/18. $159,000

503 Caverly Drive, Lange Michael Jr Lepera Thomas J; 08/22/18. $137,616

402 Sheridan Place, Youngs Paul Martella Anthony; 08/22/18. $194,900

356 S 36th St Un C, Volpe Stephen E Breyer Marilyn; 08/23/18. $375,000

5203 Harbor Beach Blvd, Mcgowan Kevin Miller Timothy; 08/27/18. $363,500

251 4th St So Un 112, Mcgirney Mark J Sawyer Thomas W; 08/28/18. $225,000

208 Quay Blvd, Surnamer Seth/Tr Desai Nirpa; 08/29/18. $642,000

232 37th St S, Petersen Albert H/Tr/Tr Lisko Timothy; 08/29/18. $249,000

400 E Brigantine Ave Un 1h, Brahen Ellyn Lindy Equity Trust Co; 08/29/18. $329,000

326 Gull Cove, Powell David Abbate John; 08/29/18. $251,900

131 N Roosevelt Blvd, Mtglq Inv Lp Le Bella Donna Inc; 08/30/18. $105,100

317 16th St S, Billington Athena P Richards Bonnie; 08/30/18. $580,000

2406 Revere Blvd, Distefano Deborah G Morgan Robert J; 08/31/18. $370,000

1002 E Shore Drive, Graham John A Foray Home Buyers LLC; 08/31/18. $130,000

107 S 22nd St, Cannon Jane P/Exr Woerner Custom Bldrs LLC; 08/31/18. $217,500

BUENA

347 Wheat Road, Washington Adam Toddish David M; 08/24/18. $145,000

110 Hammonton Road, Cavagnaro Deborah Fewkes Frank; 08/28/18. $130,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

103 Cedar Lake Drive, Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Tr 2018 1 Collins Rebecca Kathleen; 09/04/18. $150,000

204 Colin Lane, Baver Robert Jr Schoettler Michael; 09/05/18. $114,000

534 Weymouth Road, Winkler Melissa Payne Courtney; 09/05/18. $165,000

405 10th St, Broad Street Fund Tr I Gazzara Lynda L; 09/07/18. $38,500

117 E Colton Lane, Turner Nicole E Turner John E II; 09/07/18. $122,000

445 Eighth St, Neube Brian K Paino Rebecca; 09/07/18. $138,000

136 E Boundary Ave, Jpmorgan Chase Bk Na Cinotti Anthony R; 09/10/18. $106,050

3111 Vine Road, Wells Fargo Bk Na Cross Country Equity LLC; 09/10/18. $164,300

407 Jackson Road, Kanuck Bernard M Jr Rambo Jacqueline R; 09/11/18. $385,000

122 Douglas Road, Morales John Morales Carlos D; 09/13/18. $165,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

511 Liverpool Ave, Hanselman Garth S Fernandez Christy; 08/15/18. $116,000

204 Norfolk Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Lee No Young; 08/16/18. $32,000

246 Philadelphia Ave, Kuehner Joseph Jr/Ind&Exr Sees Marvin L; 08/23/18. $60,000

430 San Francisco Ave, Bank Of America Valentin Jose M; 08/23/18. $92,500

136 Boston Ave, Rotondo Richard/Exrx Martin Robert L; 08/28/18. $127,000

206 Liverpool Ave, Jersey Coast Modular Homes LLC Torian Gregory L; 08/29/18. $169,900

422 Philadelphia Ave, Maatje Charles J Rivera Joshua; 08/31/18. $55,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

27 Madison Ave, Henderson Jonathan K French Jason Robert; 08/20/18. $169,000

210 Central Ave, Erlandson Sonya Henderson Dana; 08/20/18. $225,000

53 Marsh Road, Windish Carla A Cutaia Concetta; 08/20/18. $237,000

2507 Ivins Ave, Hsbc Bank USA Bienenfeld Harry; 08/20/18. $158,050

5 Marshall Drive, Cerbo Thomas Jr Holder Jason T; 08/21/18. $489,900

205 Booker Ave, Singh Malkit Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan; 08/21/18. $107,000

126 Bonita Drive, Martin John Hernandez Humberto; 08/21/18. $257,700

516 Superior Road, Sazonova Yuliya Salas Ana J; 08/21/18. $190,000

219 Ontario Ave, Cardozo Carlisle G Sorg Boulton Lyons Benja M; 08/22/18. $201,000

6 Tamaron Drive, Lawson Christopher J Choma Christy; 08/22/18. $197,000

206 Spray Ave, Prof 2013 S3 Legal Title Tr IV Furst Joseph A Jr; 08/22/18. $99,900

104 Rockport Drive, Thurlow Kevin Jain Manoj; 08/22/18. $346,000

5052 English Creek Ave, Smith John L/Ind&Exr Gresham Erica H; 08/22/18. $49,000

112 Fisher Ave, Chiong Christina L Barranco Mitche; 08/22/18. $171,000

106 Snowdrop Road, Stapler Charles Applebaum Joel; 08/22/18. $270,000

3005 Cottonwood Ave, Id Development LLC G&E Development LLC; 08/22/18. $45,000

247 Leap St, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Homes For All Inc; 08/22/18. $184,900

6572 Mill Road, Vg Associates Of Egg Harbor Twp LLC Jt Property Mgmt LLC; 08/23/18. $150,000

37 A Oxford Village, Storoniak William/Tr Pitzo Joseph R; 08/24/18. $40,000

6638 Delilah Road, 6638 Delilah LLC Shorevest LLC; 08/27/18. $680,000

20 Summit Circle, Bank Of America Na Yim Levin Hiushan Noel; 08/27/18. $122,240

10 Cottage Road, Yerkes Kimberley Finnegan Sean T; 08/28/18. $250,000

120 Bevis Mill Road, Lewis Elizabeth Anne Cabral Michelle; 08/28/18. $230,000

512 Shires Way, Sanchez Daniel Hernandez Lieb Crystal M; 08/28/18. $197,000

901 Carlisle Road, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Chu Sou Leng; 08/28/18. $181,000

192 Steelmanville Road, Hsbc Bank USA Ttk Enterprises LLC; 08/28/18. $115,800

186 Winnepeg Ave, US Bank Ttk Enterprises LLC; 08/28/18. $90,800

180 Blackman Road, Williams Kimberly Fantuzzo Luke; 08/29/18. $190,000

79 Allison Place, Mankus Michael Jonathan Foltz Theodore; 08/29/18. $169,000

165 School House Road, Fannie Mae Gallucci Christine A; 08/29/18. $82,500

1 Throroughbred Road, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Spoltore Taylor L; 08/29/18. $204,700

106 Cindy Drive, Fannie Mae Houde Audra; 08/29/18. $212,000

449 Delaware Ave, Whitcraft Lawrence K Vega Megan; 08/29/18. $208,500

14 Idlewood Ave, Empire Tf5 Jersey Holdings LLC Lou Naoum Bayside Const C O; 08/29/18. $19,900

21 Madison Ave, US Bank Graham Jeffrey J; 08/29/18. $157,500

2553 Ridge Ave, Sandilya Ranjeet Mostafa Mohammed; 08/30/18. $195,000

113 Rochelle Lane, Skladanek Joseph A Seeton Donald W Jr; 08/30/18. $225,000

310 Fenton Ave, US HUD Vu & Assoc LLC; 08/31/18. $80,000

FOLSOM

1517 Mays Landing Road, Eby Helen M/Atty Iuliucci Philip D; 08/13/18. $178,000

1420 Backline Road, Irwin Sueann Depasquale Michael; 08/16/18. $255,000

1109 Black Horse Pike, US HUd Iannaco Jacob Anthony; 08/21/18. $78,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

549 Constitution Court, Bill Kurtz Builder LLC Katona Kimberley M; 08/21/18. $247,000

524 Emerson Court, Leopardi James R Longo Lorraine; 08/21/18. $195,000

419a Upas Ave, Owens Daniel C Ferris Properties LLC; 08/21/18. $160,000

453 Poplar Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Cr 2018 LLC; 08/22/18. $25,600

81 Iroquois Drive, Jmmk LLC Baker Judy; 08/22/18. $87,000

8 Keswick St, Josephine A Christenson Family Irr Tr Roberts Elizabeth; 08/22/18. $198,000

28s Schooner Landing Road, Jp Morgan Mtg Acquisition Corp Echevarria Richard; 08/22/18. $195,000

276 N Cologne Ave, Coulter Chris Coulter Chris M Jr; 08/22/18. $300,000

431 Clarks Landing Road, Neasham Eric L Citta James C; 08/22/18. $283,000

503 Salem Way, Wallach Michael Harmer Mary Ann; 08/22/18. $198,000

168 Old New York Road, Wells Fargo Bk N A Fazzia Joseph A; 08/22/18. $399,900

1517 W Cleveland Ave, Fannie Mae Blue Sky Prop LLC; 08/22/18. $29,000

702 Great Bay Drive, Cox James Brennan Terrence P; 08/23/18. $232,000

745 Ravenwood Drive, Previti Vincent Pettus Lisa G; 08/23/18. $170,000

319 S Vine Ave, Jonuzi Michael M Aar Renovations LLC; 08/23/18. $117,000

46 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Wheaton Lee Andrews Carol; 08/23/18. $113,000

502 Oslo Court, Ferro Christina A Piccolo Nicole; 08/28/18. $255,000

466 Spruce Ave, Fenwick Ian Contreras Mayorga Marth A; 08/28/18. $108,000

674 E Chancery Lane, Ruggiero Louis Galiardo Frederick J Jr; 08/28/18. $132,000

207 Wedgewood Court, Brennan Lisa M Vizthum Robert J; 08/29/18. $193,000

300 Mattix Run, Pienkos Tracy Sullivan Nancy; 08/29/18. $105,000

526 8th Ave, Hartey John T Jr Hayes Michael P; 08/30/18. $231,000

725 Fishers Creek Road, Duff Suzanne M Bbo Properties LLC; 08/30/18. $77,500

416 Poplar Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Tahiry Mohammad Ishmeal; 08/30/18. $144,316

333 Zenia Ave, Han Hi Pena Almonte Junior; 08/31/18. $175,000

706 Ravenwood Drive, Patel Yogesh Scott Douglas; 08/31/18. $186,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

7419 Third Ave, Caruso Sharon S Hartman Joshua; 08/16/18. $152,000

6214 Roosevelt Ave, Norris Richard Jr Schaffer Sarah; 08/16/18. $129,000

2320 Columbia Road, 2320 Columbia LLC Gannon James; 08/17/18. $106,000

22 Buckingham Way, Powell Karl R Powell Karl R; 08/20/18. $300,000

5865 Birch St, Dimartine Louis Gulzar Adnan; 08/20/18. $275,000

2206 Forest Lane, Ishak Marian Nessem Mariam Atef Sobhy; 08/20/18. $70,000

2426 Route 50, Bates Wesley Curiel Leonard J; 08/22/18. $190,000

40 Meadow Circle, Fannie Mae Ruiz Miguel Jr; 08/22/18. $175,000

198 Darby Lane, Wesley Clarence Hunter Jacob; 08/22/18. $265,000

2611 Boulder Court, Bendixen Judith Irelan Jennifer S; 08/28/18. $125,000

1522 Benjamin Franklin Court, Lomonaco Joseph Patrick Robles Marisol; 08/28/18. $129,900

64 Fox Hollow Drive, US Bank Rodriguez Osvaldo Jr; 08/28/18. $185,000

8 Summit Circle Un C2, Bank Of New York Mellon Chen Qiuya; 08/28/18. $129,575

74 Woodmere Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Page Shahied; 08/29/18. $243,500

2605 Woodland Drive, US Bank Jctap LLC; 08/29/18. $32,500

810 Farragut Ave, Mtglq Inv Lp Bruton Jude T; 08/30/18. $107,500

4551 Catawba Ave, Wolin Allen Callahan William M Jr; 08/30/18. $562,500

2733 Mimosa Court, Shah Syed Abdalla Wagdi; 08/30/18. $42,500

5025 Somers Point Road, Kealey Robin C Geer Daniel K; 08/30/18. $210,000

901 Harrison Ave, Rieselman Robert Rieselman Regina Lee; 08/30/18. $250,000

98 Merlino Lane, Bryan David W Baskerville Vincent E; 08/31/18. $217,000

6331 Estelle Ave, Montgomery Christian G Houde Christopher; 08/31/18. $150,000

HAMMONTON

236 S Grand St, Front Door Real Estate LLC Rehmann Jill M; 08/21/18. $195,000

130 Fernwood Drive, Affrunti Doughlas R Macferren Stephanie; 08/21/18. $250,000

315 E Orchard St, Parvin Estates LLC Lindsay Amanda; 08/27/18. $187,000

543 Walnut St, Bermudez Jaymie Scheer Ryan J; 08/28/18. $440,000

1 Girard Lane, Mitidieri Charles Enders Arthur Carl III; 08/29/18. $355,000

228 Jamestown Blvd, Mtglq Investors Lp Bernal Jose L; 08/31/18. $210,000

LINWOOD

222 W Poplar Ave, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Carpenter Marc; 08/20/18. $81,000

10 Fischer Road, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Kabinoff Alena; 08/21/18. $233,900

42 W Laurel Ave, Calabro Giovanni Matusz Paul; 08/21/18. $288,000

102 Wood St, Rake Joseph Hirsch Nikki A; 08/22/18. $415,000

1601 Woodlynne Blvd, Schurig Robert M Liu Yang; 08/27/18. $398,000

2008 Marvin Ave, Dever Gary Kaminski Aaron E; 08/30/18. $168,000

302 W Jefferson Ave, Woods Luisa M Long Wesley R; 08/31/18. $329,000

MARGATE

10 Essex Court, Amer Barbara Quattrone Roche Dara Ann; 08/15/18. $452,327

22 N Delavan Ave, Pagliuso Frank Chapman Real Estate Holdings; 08/15/18. $325,000

9200 A Monmouth Ave, Epstein Donald Forte Joseph; 08/16/18. $425,000

9105 Atlantic Ave Un 23, Reiter Maury B/Tr Herrin Brandy; 08/16/18. $95,000

211 N Verndome Ave, Bry Robert B Wisner Blair R; 08/20/18. $355,000

8001 Atlantic Ave 8, Edenbaum Hal Miraglia Anthony; 08/20/18. $200,000

17 N Haverford Ave, Greenfield Bruce G Conour Laura A; 08/21/18. $585,000

9300 Atlantic Ave, Arost Paul/Exr Roseman Stephen; 08/21/18. $425,000

114-116 N Jefferson Ave Un B, Llp Investments LLC Starominsky Dimitry; 08/23/18. $540,000

9510 Amherst Ave, Gligor Gregory M Ferraro Maureen; 08/27/18. $160,000

9500 Amherst Ave Un 10, Gillin James A Rafferty Michele; 08/27/18. $145,000

8600 Atlantic Ave 808, Shain Ronald Weintraub Leonard; 08/28/18. $248,500

8019 Ventnor Ave, US Bank Mangeney Bryan J; 08/28/18. $644,900

118 N Jefferson Ave Un A, Savopoulos Nicholas S Rajagopalan Dilip; 08/29/18. $370,000

9007 Atlantic Ave, 9007 Atlantic LLC Atlas Jenifer; 08/30/18. $1,800,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

1356 White Oak Circle, Devinney Eileen M Fox Marjorie A; 08/22/18. $177,000

5143 Venice Ave, Miller Lucille A/Tr Miller Ralph Andrew; 08/28/18. $220,000

3350 Moss Mill Road, Umosella John Palmer Gerard; 08/31/18. $1,100,000

NORTHFIELD

25 Jackson Ave, Medland David J Bennett Bryan; 08/15/18. $164,000

4 E Vernon Ave, Goodwin John W Sr/Exr Fahy Joseph C; 08/16/18. $159,500

105 Fifieled Ave, Blue Sky Prop LLC Stahl William M Jr; 08/20/18. $197,000

200 W Revere Ave, Cross Country Equity LLC Haughey Katelyn E; 08/21/18. $207,000

1110 Nugent Terrace, Rosenberg Steven Henderson Peter; 08/21/18. $213,000

802 W Mill Road, Henderson Peter Valerio Hector N Jr; 08/28/18. $379,000

2307 Merritt Drive, Torres Oscar Nugent Daniel P; 08/31/18. $275,000

PLEASANTVILLE

147 W Wright St, Prof 2013 S3 Legal Title Tr II Rodriguez Esperanza; 08/16/18. $55,000

128 Woodland Ave, Mite Maria/Admrx Mite Richard; 08/16/18. $42,000

128 W Merion Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp American Restoration & Rebuild; 08/17/18. $31,100

26 Cedarcrest Ave, Bates Warren Jr Guzman Miosotis G; 08/20/18. $110,000

127 Oakland Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Mas 1 LLC; 08/21/18. $29,520

1303 N Main St, Wells Fargo Bk Ttk Enterprises LLC; 08/21/18. $70,800

24 Walnut Ave, Reese Josephine Winegar Jill K; 08/22/18. $129,900

1036 Kline Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Kviat Lazer; 08/22/18. $34,500

102 E Park Ave, Sant Angelo Homes LLC Owens Andre A; 08/23/18. $144,000

745 Cresson Ave, Bond David C/Admr S&J Investments LLC; 08/24/18. $49,900

1021 N Main St, American Mutual Fund LLC Rivera Dany S; 08/28/18. $38,500

212 Bellevue Parkway, Home Works LLC K&A Contractors LLC; 08/28/18. $50,000

127 W Mulberry Ave, Mystic Home Improv LLC Kroger James S; 08/29/18. $125,000

1219 Mckinely Ave, Long Charles W Ibarra Betancourt Maydec; 08/29/18. $135,000

37 E Ashland Ave, Fravel Sharon/Exrx Ramchand Thadhani; 08/30/18. $77,500

701 W Delilah Road, East Waveland Co LLC 701 Delilah LLC; 08/30/18. $1,250,000

PORT REPUBLIC

207 Country Lane, Watkins Francine M Briggs Candace; 08/13/18. $323,000

106 Main St, Lang Allyson Buterick Scott; 08/15/18. $231,000

48 Adams Ave, Allen Jenna Lee Cole Amber; 08/31/18. $267,000

SOMERS POINT

808 2nd St, Bayview Loan Serv LLC Shinn Kurt K; 08/20/18. $120,000

22 Haddon Road, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Newell Mark; 08/21/18. $121,000

2 Village Drive, Strawoet John A Saccoman Ralph; 08/22/18. $167,450

711 First St, Darcusio Clement P Duberson William R; 08/22/18. $100,000

306 Steelman Ave, US HUD Leckey Laura; 08/22/18. $130,111

35 Gulph Mill Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Zala Sonalba; 08/22/18. $134,063

598 Mays Landing Road 203, Wismer Brian E Argentieri Susan A; 08/28/18. $136,000

537 Sunrise Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Ttk Enterprises LLC; 08/29/18. $122,800

105 Harbour Cove Un 4105, Navarra Joseph Bednarczyk Jon P; 08/31/18. $265,000

VENTNOR

4 N Oakland Ave Ws, 4 N Oakland Ave LLC Baginski Slawomir; 08/16/18. $80,000

3 N Victoria Ave Un A 3, North Victoria Ave LLC Silverstein Glenn Lewis; 08/16/18. $360,000

4800 Boardwalk Un 1400, Waldman Ann S Agt Estates LLC; 08/16/18. $375,000

17 S Little Rock Ave Ws 17, S Little Rock LLC Nj Stable Inv LLC; 08/21/18. $380,000

216 N Suffolk Ave, Jones Jean E/Exrx Gabriel Jeffrey M; 08/21/18. $178,000

503 Cornwall Ave Short Kellie Bell/Atty Spiers Diane M; 08/22/18. $131,000

503 Cambridge Ave, Pross Brian A Sharp Kathleen; 08/22/18. $225,200

511 N Somerset Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Bella Group Inc; 08/22/18. $94,733

11 N Weymouth Ave, Federal National Mtg Assn Bgw Holdings LLC; 08/23/18. $145,500

5300 Boardwalk Un 104, Becker Steven A Goldenberg Harriette; 08/23/18. $117,500

515 N Dudley Ave, Federal National Mtg Assn Ttk Enterprises LLC; 08/28/18. $90,800

6101 Monmouth Ave Un 609, Muzio Gaetano J/Tr Kress Myers Kathryn; 08/28/18. $125,000

5000 Boardwalk 1604, Cohen Bruce Bauer Joanne; 08/28/18. $320,000

5000 Boardwalk Un 615, Toben Sylvia Sussman Jason; 08/28/18. $550,000

206 N Surrey Ave, Federal National Mtg Assn Mp Group LLC; 08/29/18. $111,053

318 N Cambridge Ave, Deluca Josephine/Exr Newcomer Kelly Kikuye; 08/29/18. $200,000

801 Dudley Court, Mtglq Investors Lp Petullo Lisa; 08/30/18. $116,500

909 N Harvard Ave, Festa Michael Deluca Joseph; 08/30/18. $175,000

5116 Ventnor Ave Ws 5116, Ventnor Ave LLC Sanutti Theresa; 08/31/18. $205,000

112 S Oxford Ave, Solomon Jeffrey B Beresin Marc; 08/31/18. $350,000

206 N Harvard Ave, Sawers John J Foschini Nicholas; 08/31/18. $193,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

133 Bridgeton Ave, Johnson Allan C, Johnson Linda M Est, Cumberland Dairy LLC; 9/7/2018. $94,000

33 Ridge Ave, Baldt David W, Porter Terrell; 9/7/2018. $70,800

197 N Pearl St, Krauss David, Krauss Nicholas D; 9/10/2018; $75,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

146 Bayview Road, James John Edward Jr, James Kimberly Ida, New Jersey State Of Dept Of Env Prot; 9/10/2018. $53,488.49

268 & 270 Nantuxent Drive, King Jenny, Kings Jack Seafood LLC, Cape May Salt Oyster Co LLC; 9/11/2018. $19,100

207 New Jersey Ave, Depriest Charles F Est By Exec, Depriest Tessya Est, Phrampus Linda Sue Fka Exec, Robison Linda S Exec, Dever Joanne M; 9/13/2018. $28,500

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

846 Greenwich Road, Nitshe Elizabeth R Aka, Roberts Elizabeth R Aka, Roberts Steven J Est, Loewner-Cruz Erick, Sklavonitis Stephanie Stavroula; 9/11/2018. $238,000

MILLVILLE

101 W Broad St, Atlantis LLC, Epstein Roy A, Feldman Alan F, Riland John C; 9/10/2018. $11,000

103 W Broad St, Epstein Hope Ptr Ta, Epstein Roy A Ptr Ta, Feldman Alan F, South Jersey Associates, Riland John C; 9/10/2018. $11,000

107 W Broad St, Epstein Hope Ptr Ta, Epstein Roy A Ptr Ta, Feldman Alan F Ptr Ta, South Jersey Assoc, Riland John C; 9/10/2018. $11,000

210 Court Blvd, Stewart Cara Jeanne, Stewart James W, Harris Jeffrey M; 9/10/2018. $229,000

211 Corsair Drive, Taylor Kristi, Taylor Michael, Iisley Robert A; 9/11/2018. $170,000

421 Buck St, New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency, New Jersey Mortgage Finance Agency Fka, Garrett Jack; 9/11/2018. $18,400

827 N Third St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esqs Atty, Ferrugggia Francesco E Jr Esq Atty, Hameed Hassan; 9/11/2018. $12,000

1024 Pineview Terrace, Roman Bozena E, Roman Edwin Jr, Gao Wen Yan; 9/11/2018. $167,500

523 Newport Road, Tonczyczyn Timothy J, Hunter Mildred; 9/13/2018. $149,900

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

12 Johns Way, Fallon Kathleen A, Fallon Sean P, Kolongowski Jane E Est, Serrano Lillian; 9/10/2018. $300,000

346 Landis Ave, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC Atty, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A By Trust By Atty, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Pantaleon Monica D, 9/21/2018; $69,000

180 Northville Road, Chambers Guffrey, Tartaglia Christine, Tcm Properties Solutions LLC, Cruz Jose L Garcia; 9/12/2018. $175,000

VINELAND

5560 Hunter Court, Ace Home Solutions Corp, Carpenter John S Iv, Carpenter Js Investments LLC, Fineman Scott; 9/6/2018. $61,500

914 E Walnut Road, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty, Selene Finance Lp Atty, Hernandez Ismael Medina; 9/6/2018. $50,000

1076 E Chestnut Ave, Wachpress & Shatkin Cardiology Assoc Pa Fka, Wachpress Rainear & Rana Cardiology Associates Pa, Vineland Investors LLC; 9/6/2018. $1,700,000

2331 Quail St, Possumato Karin V, Possumato Nicholas D Est, Dibiase Vincent P III; 9/6/2018. $252,500

807 E Park Ave, Coba Inc, Miguel Jose Jesus Montes, Montes Ernestina F Perez D; 9/6/2018. $50,000

400 S West Blvd, Acosta Ramiro By Atty, Cullis Enilda Atty, Caballero Aide, Caballero Itzel, Caballero Marco, Martinez Josefina; 9/6/2018. $105,000

972 Sawyer Ave, Asset Backed Funding Corp &C By Trust By Atty, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Salas Damian, Salas Elaine; 9/7/2018. $92,500

2444 Palermo Ave, Graiff Edward Est, Graiff Jean D Est By Exec, Graiff Raymond C Exec, Graiff Stephen L Aka Exec, Graiff Steven L Aka Exec, Mason Kimberly A Exec, Biagi Amanda; 9/7/2018. $185,000

1008 New Pear St, Price Dellarae, Alvarez Stephanie; 9/7/2018. $133,500

1051 Magnolia Road, Boutros Sameer, Peb Properties LLC; 9/10/2018. $90,000

1208 Liberty Ave, Douglas Cherie B, Douglas Michael, Carter Loretta J; 9/10/2018. $222,500

18 Elmwood Ave, Fisher Marie, Georgia 19 LLC; 9/10/2018. $152,000

128 Villa Ave, Carlsbad Funding Mortgage Trust By Trust By Atty, Christiana Trust Trust By Atty, Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC Atty, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Dba By Atty, Dream A Little Dream LLC; 9/10/2018. $77,600

125 Lori Lane, Bonner Helena M Fka, Olsen Dane, Olsen Helena M, Cruz Belen Cruz, Salvador Ezequiel Tadeo; 9/10/2018. $159,900

1070 Garry Ave, Negron David, Negron Jennifer, Burns Leann M; 9/10/2018. $187,000

1275 Baylor Ave, Castro Rafael Lopez, Lopez Daisy, Mercado Carlos A Jr; 9/11/2018. $125,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

3 E 23rd St, 9/2018. $1,375,000

2 E 27th St, 9/2018. $865,000

40 W 4th St, 9/2018. $700,000

12 W 5th St, 9/2018. $427,500

401 Broadway Apt 26, 9/2018. $187,500

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

46 Twilight Drive, 9/2018. $480,000

1 Sunrise Lane, 9/2018. $452,241

8 Hampshire Court, 9/2018. $438,375

14 Grace Place, 9/2018. $430,000

160 Warren Grove Road, 9/2018. $392,500

121 Alexander Drive, 9/2018. $388,000

75 Rockland St, 9/2018. $386,000

5 Lily Pond Lane, 9/2018. $385,000

5 Badger Circle, 9/2018. $377,748

54 Woodchuck Drive, 9/2018. $364,990

41 Butler Drive, 9/2018. $363,875

74 Butler Drive, 9/2018. $362,000

54 Butler Drive, 9/2018. $360,000

2 Biddeford Court, 9/2018. $359,000

55 Butler Drive, 9/2018. $350,000

10 Sunrise Lane, 9/2018. $348,795

10 Raccoon Lane, 9/2018. $344,900

11 Raccoon Lane,9/2018. $340,000

167 Emerson Lane, 9/2018. $340,000

25 Hillside Ave, 9/2018. $332,000

22 Nautilus Drive, 9/2018. $329,900

BEACH HAVEN

711 S Atlantic Ave, 9/2018. $2,587,500

14 4th St, 9/2018. $1,900,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

