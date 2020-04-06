Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

1104 Chelsea Road, Ditzel Kenny Lijoi Margaret; 01/24/20. $242,000

248 Marlin Road, Akthar Chaudhary Hassan Perez Gonzalez Miguel A; 01/24/20. $167,000

301 Pine St, Alvarez Ana M Kerrigan Kieran; 01/25/20. $211,000

ATLANTIC CITY

28 Born Terrace, 52 Golf Llc R And Family Holdings Llc; 01/21/20. $15,000

121 N Richmond Ave, US Bank Na Aps Real Estate Llc; 01/21/20. $70,000

29 S Presbyterian Ave, Messina Michael Promeza Atlantic Llc; 01/21/20. $56,094

1811 N Michigan Ave, Atcf Reo Holdings Llc Kirk Peter; 01/21/20. $66,001

100 S Berkley Sq Unit 17n, Atweh Mahmoud Bauer Joanne; 01/22/20. $172,000

101 S Raleigh Ave #623, US Bank Tr N A Lexington Warwick Llc; 01/22/20. $84,900

100 S Berkely Square #20‐G, Shrier Ruth Fuscellaro Bernard; 01/23/20. $260,000

1813 Hummock Ave, US Bank Tr N A Montalvo Anthony; 01/23/20. $35,000

2721 Boardwalk Un 915, Kreider Allen Enold John; 01/24/20. $70,000

2509 Fairmount Ave, Atlantic City Cohen Joshua; 01/24/20. $32,500

132 S Providence #12, Condo William Moratelli Mark; 01/24/20. $90,000

BRIGANTINE

4103 W Brigantine Ave, 4101 West Brigantine Ave Llc Menna Frank A; 01/13/20. $579,000

12 Girard Place, 1102 Sheridan Llc Pernitsky Joseph; 01/13/20. $599,000

1103 E Evans Blvd, Granato Joseph Iaconelli Reynolds Kimberly A; 01/14/20. $335,000

1905 Revere Blvd, White William M Esposito Michael; 01/14/20. $730,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

160 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Juarez Julio F Murillo; 01/24/20. $277,000

608 Nathan Lane, Mcquade James Darkes William S; 01/24/20. $218,500

402 Jonathon Court, Estates Of Ac Llc Browne Yorel L; 01/24/20. $145,000

6665 Black Horse Pike, Irma Investments Llc 6665 Black Horse Pike Llc; 01/24/20. $325,000

1101 Somers Point Mays Landing Road, Goncalves Carlos Simoes Fabiana Leiah; 01/25/20. $299,000

8 Dorset Ave, Jcmc Properties Llc Susana Charline S; 01/25/20. $205,000

419 Shires Way, Rehman Amjad 3d Real Estate Inv Llc; 01/25/20. $205,000

2 Country Spruce Lane, Truong Emmeline U Phan Hanh T; 01/27/20. $50,000

109 Theodore Ave, US Bank Na Raian Home Improv Llc; 01/28/20. $160,426.35

303 Longport Blvd C34d, Prunetti Marsha Caola Stewart Joseph; 01/28/20. $50,000

6212 Mill Road, Mclaughlin Christopher B Cornett Richard; 01/29/20. $285,000

5038 English Creek Ave, US HUD Portnoy Matthew; 01/29/20. $50,777

14 Highland Circle, Hubmaster William Sass Shaun M; 01/29/20. $270,000

303 Longport Blvd Ce32f, Murphy Michael W Struempfler Michael; 01/29/20. $67,500

372 Sunflower Drive, Wren Maura Lynch Kathryn; 01/30/20. $245,000

162 Briarcliff Drive, Emmanuel Rehana Emmanuel Naaman; 01/30/20. $310,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

160 Sussex Place, Pancoast William I Koreivo Kristina M; 01/16/20. $72,500

619 W Shiller St, Ade Laura Wexler Susannah; 01/16/20. $160,000

164 Rumson Drive, Property Hunters Llc Sturdivant Roxanne; 01/16/20. $117,900

750 Fishers Creek Road, Spring Edwin N Camp Alyssa; 01/16/20. $35,000

247 Oakbourne Ave, Tan Chee S Papaycik Donna J; 01/17/20. $265,000

523 W Pestalozzi Ave, Hoffman Carl S Rosenberger Marc W; 01/17/20. $439,900

22 Cherokee Drive, Rublack Lynn Carbonara Edward; 01/17/20. $109,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

1534 Thomas Jefferson Court, US HUD Graham Matthew; 01/27/20. $113,000

4563 Concord Place, Tanner Danny Jr Nunez Ana E; 01/27/20. $96,000

30 Monet Drive, C&C Development Co Llc Savoie Rene; 01/27/20. $446,234

632 Whispering Woods Court, Mancuso George Adamczyk Edward A III; 01/27/20. $242,000

4754 Andorea Drive, US HUd Wasteney Philip; 01/28/20. $116,100

56 Meadow Circle, Holmes James Davenport Megan J; 01/28/20. $218,000

7331 Third Ave, Lutz Florence P Martinez Cano Carlos Ruben Sr; 01/28/20. $153,000

2607 Falcon Court, Camarota Estates Llc Dolcy Peter James Jr; 01/29/20. $130,000

6134 Goldfinch Drive, Gnatz Krystle L Rodriguez Quincy; 01/29/20. $230,000

5922 Mulberry Drive, Francz Stephen R Byrnes Matthew; 01/30/20. $135,000

HAMMONTON

767 Central Ave, Front Door Real Estate Timothy Tonczyczyn Llc; 01/23/20. $207,000

32 Pleasant Mills Road, Colasurdo Rocco F Mission Rock Llc; 01/23/20. $165,000

PLEASANTVILLE

113 Oakland Ave, Regan James Joseph Jr Dilks Ronald; 01/27/20. $111,000

21 Ryon Ave, Suremark Capital Fund Llc Exantus Marie L; 01/27/20. $125,900

161 W Reading Ave, Demosthenes Etenson Demosthenes Marie; B 01/28/20. $40,000

111 Brighton Ave, Petkov Kehayov Chavdar Stokes James; 01/28/20. $127,500

222 W Pleasant Ave, Ketler Investors Group Llc Santiago Jesus; 01/30/20. $25,800

809 Cedar Lane, Yacoub Monnir Alegria Wilfredo; 01/31/20. $167,500

VENTNOR

101 S Nashville Ave, Spivack Rochelle,‐Tr Berman Abigail; 01/14/20 .$500,000

5000 Boardwalk Unit 606, Baker Hannah,/Atty Surace Joetta; 01/14/20. $280,000

812 N Victoria Ave, Tabak Erik Alegria Hernandez Victor; 01/15/20. $262,900

4900 Winchester Ave, Lisse Allan Berju Ellen; 01/15/20. $250,000

236 N Derby Ave Unit 708, Baker Charisse Davis Martin; 01/16/20. $175,000

107 Nh Suffolk Ave, Sartin Nimrah F Lutz Brian S; 01/16/20. $475,000

Cape May County

AVALON

136 28th St, Meyers George R Trust Lynch Walter; $1,200,000

185 78th St, Greene Collace C Jr Selgrath Christopherl 01/2020. $1,600,000

408 22nd St, Bower Michael R 408 22nd St LLC; 01/2020. $2,300,000

4508 Fourth Ave, Bertolami Vito A Binder John A IV; 01/2020. $2,440,000

76 W 33rd St, Poseidon Cust Hms LLC Serlenga Louis A; 01/2020. $3,800,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

145 Hands Mill Road, Cifoni Daniel F Flash Justin G; 01/2020. $206,000

2370 Route 9, A Strasenburgh Qual Per Res Trust Voloshin Leo; 01/2020. $207,800

LOWER TOWNSHIP

109 E New York Ave, Sanginiti Dorothy Gail Weaver Richard; 01/2020. $85,000

115 W St. John’s Ave, Gilson Richard Rsg Rentals LLC; 01/2020. $98,000

223 W Greenwood Ave, Woodruff Frank Currie Matthew M; 01/2020. $136,300

42 Carolina Ave, Metz William J De Noble Mark; 01/2020. $142,800

211 Shadeland Ave, Clark Sue Yarnall Maxine; 01/2020. $165,000

3702 Bayshore Road, Fidler Martha E Eric Barton Ent LLC; 01/2020. $195,000

936 Myrtle Ave, Silistru Sabin Adrian Iurcovschii Natalia; 01/2020. $233,000

115 Keyport Road, Hebb Holly M Exr Arndt Donald L Jr; 01/2020. $237,000

303 Broadway, Madonna Pasquale Parker Michael G; 01/2020. $286,000

8 Race Track Drive, Foulkrod Charles B Wade Edward S; 01/2020. $290,000

9903 Seapointe Blvd, Christopher Donald E Marangelli Vito; 01/2020. $473,000

301 E Rochester Ave, Colella Lorenzo B K & A Manning LLC; 01/2020. $478,000

9601 Atlantic Ave, Tendler Craig L Kulp Timothy A; 01/2020. $769,000

141 Pennsylvania Ave, Gellura Salvatore J Jr Huffnagle David; 01/2020. $63,000

39 E Atlantic Ave, Ara Enterprises LLC Rhoads Shelley L; 01/2020. $66,500

2200 Bayshore Road #4, Bnn Inv LLC One Exit Escape LLC; 01/2020. $80,000

27 Maryland Ave, Noble Robert Sanders Katherine M; 01/2020. $90,000

237 Maryland Ave, American Advisors Group Goldberg Josh; 01/2020. $117,700

312 Cedardale Ave, Tower Dbw Reo VI LLC J C M Dev LLC; 01/2020. $127,500

34 Pinetree Drive, Ritter Jeffrey Sr Avallone Jason A; 01/2020. $161,500

114 Leaming Ave, Hansen Joshua T Pagliarulo Samantha; 01/2020. $210,000

3500 Bybrook Drive, Wund Elizabeth A Genovese Shawn M; 01/2020. $254,000

1312 Browning Ave, Tomlinson Kevin H Anderson Michael; 01/2020. $360,000

304 Leaming Ave, Penater Richard E Sr Jones Rick; 01/2020. $379,900

11 Delair Road, Cmp Holdings LLC Veitch Thomas; 01/2020. $540,000

1602 Scott Ave, Salasin Robert Daniels Neil E; 01/2020. $789,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

355 Route 47 South, Shivers Scott Altobelli Louis; 01/2020. $42,500

17 Jaden Road, Ckjr LLC Kerr Garret; 01/2020. $110,000

101 Linden Lane, Veterans Affairs Zheng Xiaofeng; 01/2020. $121,500

19 S 10th Ave, Debolt Douglas G Est Reyes Margarita H; 01/2020. $137,463

8 Siegtown Road #B, Almand William Avila Rebeca; 01/2020. $140,000

307 Pennsylvania Ave, Blanda Michael A Nguyen Andy; 01/2020. $164,000

719 Stone Harbor Blvd, Willis Nina Christidis Christidis II; 01/2020. $185,000

OCEAN CITY

611 St Albans Place 2nd Fl, Shaw Alan E Chong Young; 12/2019. $1,255,000

Lot 2 Block 4703.02, Ade Christopher King Neil B; 12/2019. $1,475,000

216 Crescent Road, Rjgvb LLC Kossuth A Thomas; 12/2019. $1,500,000

1114 Bayfront, Roney Janet E Meehan Joseph J; 01/2020. $57,201

5109 West Ave, Geare Elaine Duffield Jane; 01/2020. $102,500

900 Wesley Ave, Wallace William M Jr Adler Thomas; 01/2020. $108,000

301 41st St, Hubbard John S Weisenborn Eadie; 01/2020. $184,500

3313-15 Bay Ave, Matthews Thomas G Lincke Joseph M; 01/2020. $200,000

937 Pleasure Ave, Mc Donnell Travis S Adm Merritt William; 01/2020. $280,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

935 Ocean Ave Un 508, Hershey Donald C Est Smith Roy A; 01/2020. $475,000

909-911 West Ave, Wristbridge Mary E Est V-Kake Inc; 01/2020. $475,000

2854 Asbury Ave, Maguire Jack Mitchell Edward D; 01/2020. $490,000

1653 West Ave, Scott James Lasher Steven J; 01/2020. $515,000

231 West Ave, Spengler Robert E Trust Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 01/2020. $536,000

3226 Haven Ave 2nd Fl, Harper Sarah B Collins Denise; 01/2020. $592,500

627 Central Ave, Neider Barry L Wood William R Jr; 01/2020. $640,000

Bolger John G Trust&C Serenity 826 A 2nd St LLC; 01/2020. 826 A & B Second St, $650,000

2800 Central Ave Un A, Hofmann Robert Zajick Donald Jr; 01/2020. $740,000

1609-11 Wesley Ave Un A #1609, De Paoli Steve R Azzara Joseph; 01/2020. $755,000

1744-46 Boardwalk, Culver Charles A Duzy Claire A; 01/2020. $850,000

1932 Central Ave, Tallucci Leigh Ocean City Dev LLC; 01/2020. $850,000

1933 Central Ave, Balin Kathy Ritner Robert W Trust; 01/2020. $970,000

125 E Atlantic Blvd LLC Hayden Anthony J Jr; 01/2020. 127 E Atlantic Blvd, $999,000

3415-17 Central Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Fitzsimmons John; 01/2020. $999,000

3906 Central Ave, Vaites George R Sharp Michael Joseph; 01/2020. $1,035,000

125 E Atlantic Blvd, 125 E Atlantic Blvd LLC Perry Michael J; 01/2020. $1,195,000

1822 Wesley Ave, Lewis Jacqueline F Phelan Lisa M; 01/2020. $1,225,000

22 Marshall Lane, Filler Robert Drummond Thomas P; 01/2020. $1,275,000

1 Coral Lane, Campo Anthony G Jr Shellray’s Fan Voyage LLC; 01/2020. $2,350,000

Lot 3 Block 803, Fhlm Corporation Cannon Corey; 01/2020. $104,000

870 7th St, Werewolf Props LLC Brunhammer Todd M; 01/2020. $127,000

1008 Wesley Ave, Wolfe Thomas Mc Guigan Michael J; 01/2020. $200,000

812-820 Ocean Ave, Madden Thomas Liess Brian; 01/2020. $215,000

633-47 Wayne Ave #38, Cavooris Bill Maggiore Joseph; 01/2020. $233,000

330A Ocean Ave, Di Monte Joseph F Duffield George E Sr; 01/2020. $335,000

221 87th St #A, Citizens Bank N A Rochlis David B; 01/2020. $357,500

846 Park Place 1st Fl, Rush Patricia A Sullivan James J Jr; 01/2020. $450,000

312-314 Asbury Ave, Rjb Evolution LLC Tomlinson John; 01/2020. $560,000

831 St Charles Place, Logan Jeffrey M Maguire Christopher D; 01/2020. $640,000

2941 Simpson Ave, Tesauro Susan Corsaro Michael; 01/2020. $749,000

5847 Asbury Ave, North Peak Holdings LLC Weisbrot Connie Susan; 01/2020. $830,000

1704 Boardwalk 1st Fl, Sussman Steven A Vanartsdalen Gerald; 01/2020. $1,400,000

SEA ISLE CITY

201 81st St #1, Megee Jamie R Lanciano Stephen; 01/2020. $685,000

305 44th St, Hughes Genevieve Marquet Allen R; 01/2020. $815,000

7801 Roberts Ave, Mccarthy Joseph W Trust Edwardi Frank P Jr; 01/2020. $865,000

109 83rd St, 109 83rd St LLC Welsh Thomas J Jr; 01/2020. $900,000

131 46th St, Gomolson Richard J Shore Marketing LLC; 01/2020. $935,000

