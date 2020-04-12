Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

615 Seminole Ave, Dhyne Charles W Cicali Theresa; 01/28/20. $169,900

720 S New Road Un 2c, Barca Anthony K&P Realty Mgmt Llc; 01/29/20. $55,500

108 Elm St, Chew Lian Rada Raymond Jr; 01/30/20. $140,000

605 Sooy Lane, Akhtar Waqas Creamer John E; 01/31/20. $213,000

ATLANTIC CITY

132 S Providence #12, Condo William Moratelli Mark; 01/24/20. $90,000

29 S Florida Ave Rr#B, Atlantic City Cohen Joshua; 01/24/20. $32,500

29 S Florida Ave Rr #A, Atlantic City Cohen Joshua; 01/24/20. $32,500

2628 Atlantic Ave #406, Peralta Wilson Bandi Property Mgmt Llc; 01/24/20. $25,000

550 N Trenton Ave, Atlantic City Ramim Syed N; 01/24/20. $75,000

2628 Atlantic Ave Un 206, Peralta Wilson Bandi Property Mgmt Llc; 01/24/20, $25,000

3101 Boardwalk #3206, Tudda Dominic Mccann Patricia A; 01/25/20. $135,000

100 S Berkley Square Un 12h, Wolfe Kenneth Wood Golda; 01/25/20. $400,000

401 N Delaware Ave, Atcf Reo Holdings Llc 1036 Ohio Ave Llc; 01/25/20. $46,900

3851 Boardwalk Un 2606, Wulff Ken Ruccio Stephen; 01/25/20. $103,500

2721 Fairmount Ave, Oxford Land Co Llc Al Mamun Mohammed Moshin; 01/27/20. $65,000

3817 Ventnor Ave, 1011 Deutsche Bank Tr Co Americas Exr Llc; 01/27/20. $15,000

3101 Boardwalk Un 3301‐2, Haskin Arnold Rosenberg Karen; 01/28/20. $240,000

BRIGANTINE

20 Gull Cove, Buonadonna Anthony D Siegel Rand H; 01/15/20. $400,000

4600 W Brigantine Ave Unit 309, Young Melanie E Guzzi Louis; 01/16/20. $200,500

604 Lagoon Blvd, Picciotti Christopher Salt Air Homes Llc; 01/16/20. $165,000

501 E Brigantine Ave Unit 306, Horizon Residential Loan Serv Llc Dougherty Joseph F; 01/17/20. $269,900

404 27th St So, Johns Hyland R/Tr/Tr Haven Homes Bldrs Llc; 01/17/20. $975,000

931 North Shore Drive, Snyder Michael Cassano Eric; 01/18/20. $565,000

215 Hagen Road, Mcglone Marie Green Jesse R; 01/21/20. $325,000

6 Schooner Cove Unit B, Sky Unity Llc Mancinelli Michael; 01/21/20. $255,000

101 21st St So, Marino Thomas A Tenuto Eric; 01/22/20. $415,000

4605 Schooner Road, Lancenese Vincent S Kalison Homes Inc; 01/22/20. $262,500

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, Patel Jayanti M Lopez Alma; 01/23/20. $111,000

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 2306, Tizzano Jayne/Exrx Raudenbush Mary Alice; 01/23/20. $405,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

337 Ninth St, US Bank Tr N A Camargo Eliezer; 01/28/20. $28,000

608 Jackson Road, 1900 Capital Tr II Henry Derreck; 01/29/20. $111,000

7732 Venice Blvd, Newrez Llc Calhoun Theresa; 01/29/20. $96,000

105 E Colton Lane, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp City Vision Natl Revitalization Llc; 01/30/20. $44,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

11 Moonlight Drive, Jones Joann Rivera Jose A; 01/30/20. $245,000

6415 Mill Road, Wilmington Trust Na Skybox One Llc; 01/30/20. $90,000

231 Mystic Drive, Cerchiaro Michael F Knox James E Jr; 01/31/20. $383,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

321 Vine Ave, Moore Marilyn Anne Wriggins David J; 01/17/20. $194,000

148 Meadow Ridge Road, Zoda William Kriebel Henry; 01/17/20. $76,900

517 S Pitney Road, Baldwin Cory Port Union Holdings Llc; 01/18/20. $290,000

630 Chancery Lane, Rehman Aneeb Belfield Sean M; 01/18/20. $145,000

253 E White Horse Pike, Mahalakshmi Llc Scanlon Enterprises Llc; 01/18/20. $550,000

1404 W Cleveland Ave, Goswami Ajaypuri K Johnson Carisa N; 01/18/20. $143,000

29 Fayes Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Mathis William E IV; 01/18/20. $281,990

412 Saint Ives Court, Jacobs Charlene B Bronson Deborah; 01/21/20. $310,000

36 Steeds St, Mayer Lori A Mayer Daniel E; 01/21/20. $105,000

213 Meadow Ridge Road, Sal E D Llc Carnation Properties Llc; 01/21/20. $67,000

221 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Wiggins Adrian J Sr; 01/21/20. $342,990

711 E Belmar Ave, Fornarotto Corey Gerlach Bruce; 01/21/20. $135,000

18 Club Place, Jmmk Llc Berkowitz Jerrold; 01/22/20. $121,000

94 Shawnee Place Unit 1401, Maimone Sheryl M Powell Charles; 01/22/20. $112,000

410 S Holly Ave, Rhatigan Debr A Henderson Craig Jr; 01/22/20. $275,000

442 Spruce Ave, Donohoe John Myers Martin; 01/22/20. $185,000

32 Leeds Point Road, Garbutt George Jr Hammell Curt E; 01/22/20. $130,000

100 S Liepzig Ave, Lowenstein David J Ross Patricia S; 01/23/20. $340,000

308 Meadow Drive, Lemoine Leslie Gonzalez Eric V; 01/24/20. $215,000

736 Sixth Ave, Diconstanzo Gennaro Ng Smaragda; 01/24/20. $85,000

82 Trotters Lane, Donnelly Susan Handley Ruth Ann; 01/25/20. $128,000

421 Chris Gaupp Drive, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Stockton University; 01/25/20. $6,475,000

8 Raleigh St, Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Tr 2018 2 Goldstein Arnold; 01/27/20. $180,000

523 S Pitney Road, Albano Vincent J Farren Paul; 01/27/20. $260,000

637 Country Club Drive, Barrette Outdoor Living Inc Barrettewood Properties Llc; 01/29/20. $260,000

403 Donna Drive, Mcclelland Philip Daniel Patrick Barabin Richard; 01/30/20. $138,000

200 Solitude Place, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Nguyen Hoang Q; 01/30/20. $91,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

21 Landford Court, Cassidy Donna K&J Fencing Inc; 01/30/20. $98,500

2639 Nutmeg Court Unit 7, Poquette Renee A/Admrx Alren Bacchus Llc; 01/30/20. $69,500

6328 Benson Ave, Gamarra Carla Hunter Karen; 01/31/20. $199,900

2403 Arbor Court, Huddy Michael Ammari Taoufik; 01/31/20. $25,000

HAMMONTON

416 13th St, Bermudez Jesus M Bermudez Jonathan; 01/24/20. $259,500

128 Lakeshore Drive, Timothy Tonczyczyn Llc Kern Carrie C; 01/25/20. $260,000

321 N 3rd St, Simons Joseph A Wolfe Anthony J Jr; 01/25/20. $120,000

232 Grape St, Amos Richard Sr Wells Fargo Bk NA; 01/27/20. $198,021.92

14 Pleasant Mills Road, Colasurdo Rocco F Mendoza Henry; 01/27/20. $190,000

763 Moss Mill Road, Comunale Michael Cappuccio Anthony J; 01/28/20. $250,000

MARGATE

129 N Adams Ave, Caputo Antonio Milstein Marc; 01/24/20. $450,000

4 N Monroe Ave Unit C, Janoff Linda A Munson Michael; 01/24/20. $570,000

8607 Amherst Ave, Mbnn1 Llc Ntg Realty Holdings Llc; 01/24/20. $1,269,000

8501 Atlantic Ave, 8501 Atlantic Ave Llc Villari Philip; 01/27/20. $840,000

209 N Thurlow Ave, Learn Maude Constance/Exr Sk Developing Llc; 01/27/20. $310,000

20 S Douglass Ave Unit B, Sea Grape Prop Llc Miller Robin; 01/28/20. $780,000

119 N Coolidge Ave, Otoole John Franklin Avenue Of Margate Llc; 01/28/20. $408,000

8103 Atlantic Ave, Luchay Daniel R Bass Michael S; 01/28/20. $1,100,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 1110, Braufman Mervin Fried Julie; 01/28/20. $210,000

NORTHFIELD

1110 Dolphin Ave, Mcglinn Marie B Simpson Georgi A; 01/21/20. $104,900

218 E Surrey Ave, Maga James Sokalski Steven; 01/22/20. $260,000

2104 Wabash Ave, Banning Glenda M/Exrx Zentmeyer Charity L; 01/24/20. $174,000

232 St James Place, Carlin Raab Tina Bourdon Milagros; 01/25/20. $128,900

29 Fairway Ave, Price Property Inv Llc Welsh Patrick; 01/28/20. $185,000

106 Julie Drive, Rosenblatt Susan Malia Stephen J; 01/29/20. $350,803

SOMERS POINT

680 W Maryland Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Kps Inv Llc; 01/17/20. $130,000

517 Sunny Ave, Shields Robin P/Exrx Potash Gerri B; 01/18/20. $170,000

1 Yale Blvd, Wells Fargo Bk N A Shore Inv Group Llc; 01/18/20. $126,540

18 Dartmouth Road, Kimball Joyce L Wenner Jeffrey; 01/18/20. $172,000

4 Landing Lane, Miller Jeffrey H Obrien Michael B; 01/18/20. $450,000

124 Colwick Drive, Drozdov Darren A/Atty Giacometti Natalie R; 01/21/20. $239,000

20 W Johnson Ave, Nyilas Debra Bee Mark; 01/22/20. $135,000

741 1st St, US Bank Na Sabella Dennis; 01/23/20. $170,000

522 Rhode Island Ave, Rappaport Jay F Solution Maxx Real Estate Llc; 01/23/20. $100,000

27 Laurel Drive South, 27 South Laurel Drive Johnson Joshua W; 01/27/20. $218,000

32 W Laurel Drive, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Kalison Homes Inc; 01/30/20. $105,250

VENTNOR

109 S Newport, Kaplan Richard Rubino Stephen; 01/17/20. $1,300,000

5000 Boardwalk Unit 2, Viscount King Regina Delborrello Janet; 01/17/20. $325,000

515 N Dudley Ave, Ttk Enterprises Llc Duffey Mary Ann; 01/17/20. $245,000

113 S Frankfort Ave, Beachblock Associates Llc Cohen Jonathan M; 01/18/20. $1,500,000

303 N Washington Ave, Chickadel John Startare James R; 01/22/20. $315,000

700 N Derby Ave, Carfagno Tina Rossetti Richard; 01/22/20. $257,603

212 N Derby Ave, Brehm William Zelmanoff Daniel; 01/24/20. $210,000

5200 Boardwalk, Kay Mark L Smith Jonah; 01/24/20. $345,000

102 S Richard Ave, Patrino Jenny Lyn Probe Timothy L; 01/25/20. $875,000

114 S Troy Ave, Benedictine Sisters Of Elizabeth NJ Troy Avenue Owners Llc; 01/27/20. $2,200,000

2008 East Drive, Mclenna Edward B Patrino Jenny L; 01/28/20. $295,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

1111 12th Ave, 1900 Capital Tr II Duda Stephen A II; 01/23/20. $228,400

1310 11th Ave, Day Lewis R/Admr Caruso Anthony III; 01/29/20. $260,000

305 13th Ave, Jost Michael Mulholland James; 02/07/20. $247,000

Cape May County

AVALON

7929 Dune Drive #311, Fitzsimmons John Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 01/2020. $325,000

Lot 103.3117 Block 79.05, Portaro Julia L Welsh Penny Brunner; 01/2020. $560,000

311 80th St #8, Kammerer Brenda A Welsh Thomas J Jr; 01/2020. $700,000

281 68th St C-B, Scribner Daniel K Ambrogi John H; 01/2020. $900,000

CAPE MAY

1033 Maryland Ave, Munsick Peter A Exr Buchanan Keith D; 01/2020. $895,000

729 Franklin St, Anderson Christopher B Mc Clendon Mark; 01/2020. $903,125

1015 Beach Ave, Mac Lean Jerry R 1015 Beach Ave LLC; 01/2020. $3,325,000

CAPE MAY POINT

504 Holly Ave, Brethwaite John O Brethwaite Sandra A; 01/2020. $200,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

265 Head Of The River Road, Jarmix LLC Creamer Carly; 01/2020. $65,000

810 Dennisville Road, MMc Cormick Fam Supt Trust Niedweske Ira; 01/2020. $200,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

1602 Scott Ave, Salasin Robert Daniels Neil E; 01/2020. $789,000

503 Washington Blvd, Jackson Donald W Martelli Gary; 01/2020. $100,000

221 Roseann Ave, Deutsche Bank Ntl Trust Co Trust 101 Briarwood Ave LLC; 01/2020. $153,900

109 Cedardale Ave, Dabrowski Patricia A Exr Kuchman Paul J; 01/2020. $165,000

18 Sunnyside Drive, Eger John J Adm Viscomi Elena M; 01/2020. $195,000

2704 4th Ave, Inducci Craig G Voumard Genee; 01/2020. $225,000

250 Arbor Road, Flachs Joel Conant Charles P III; 01/2020. $230,000

1 Commander Road, Grieco Mary C Fabiszewski Christopher S; 01/2020. $240,000

256 Birch Road, Krzywicki James Aurilia Charles; 01/2020. $242,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

1207 Route 9 North, Open Door Homes LLC Mulholland Morgan R; 01/2020. $206,000

1001 Garnet St, US Bank Ntl AssoTrust Maliavany Vasili; 01/2020. $221,000

Lot 8 Block 276, Weimer Laurie J Trust Moore James E; 01/2020. $260,000

17 Brook Ridge Road, Goldberg Herbert L Andersen Teresa L; 01/2020. $260,291

106 Seacrest Lane, Harms Henry R Quinn John J Jr; 01/2020. $272,500

1306 Tidewater Ave, Mc Devitt Daniel F Sr Arriviello Richard; 01/2020. $277,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

801 New York Ave, 4711 Theresa Place Of Ac Sullivan Genevieve; 01/2020. $260,000

708 Surf Ave, Gargani Adam J Montgomery Stephen; 01/2020. $274,000

129 E Chestnut Ave, Mugnier Elizabeth A White Caps Dev LLC; 01/2020. $290,000

3206 Seaboard Circle, Stunod II LLC Newdeck John; 01/2020. $550,000

Lot 19 Block 142, West Margaret Island West Dev LLC; 01/2020. $145,000

Lot 10 Block 292, Lare Stephen Wilson William; 01/2020. $155,000

OCEAN CITY

824 Plymouth Place 1st Fl, Livolsi Louis Gingrich Derron L; 01/2020. $285,000

314 11th St, Schaffer Patrick F Johnson James; 01/2020. $329,000

805 Park Place, Harrison Carol A Geddes John; 01/2020. $332,500

3604 Pembroke Lane,Ciaciak Eugene Lord Michael F; 01/2020. $337,500

5156-58 West Ave, Palladinetti Mary D Safern Steven; 01/2020. $350,000

101 Third St, Mc Donald P A Exr Harcole LLC; 01/2020. $351,000

314 11th St Un B, Hoag Robert Jon Venzie Douglas R; 01/2020. $352,000

201 W 9th St, Gullo Robert Gieseler Philip; 01/2020. $417,000

STONE HARBOR

24 99th St, Depaoli Michael E Weir Robert Bruce; 01/2020. $525,000

10907 Sunset Drive, Rowland James J Jr Fischer Maureen E; 01/2020. $600,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

516 Route 9, Gimpel Judith Traum Mark R Jr; 01/2020. $24,999

1435 Rout 50, Tuckahoe Dg LLC 1435 Dg Fze LLC; 01/2020. $1,905,000

2 Ocean Drive, O’Hara Patrick M 2 Ocean Dr Pancake LLC; 01/2020. $3,000,000

WILDWOOD CREST

7005 Pacific Ave, Spry Albert Porter Paul; 01/2020. $151,000

136 W Morning Glory Road,Aria Fred Jadali Cardilla Anthony Sr; 01/2020. $345,000

WOODBINE

400 Franklin St, Elite Svcs Of Sj LLC Gomez Jose; 01/2020. $15,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

258 Walnut St, Gardner John P; Keystone Servicing Co Llc; Tier Three Capital Llc; 1/2/2020. $10,000

290 W Commerce St, Davidow Robert J Esq Atty; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Phelan Hallman & Diamond Fka; Doroshuk Daniel; 1/2/2020. $70,100

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

401 Fern Road, Beauparlant John II; Gonzalez Carlos; 12/11/2019. $20,000

6506 Battle Lane &C, Vosburgh William J; Mcilwee Susan; 12/12/2019. $78,850

322 Palm Road, Warner Stanley C Jr; Belmont Frank A III; 12/16/2019. $5,000

12 S Hawthorn Road, Investors Independent; Roerdomp Ethel J; Serenity Properties Inc; 12/16/2019. $32,000

VINELAND

4835 Covered Bridge Road, Peters Douglas; Petruzzi Joseph J; Pollard Kelsey; 12/12/2019. $270,000

416 S Second St, Campana Maryann; Soto Gilbert; 12/12/2019. $77,500

2219 Helen Ave, Keelan Gabrielle R; Keelan James V; Keelan Roseann M; Keelan Vincent J Sr Est; Gattis William A; 12/12/2019. $110,000

1143 N East Ave, Bank Of America; Kousmine Laura Catherine; 12/12/2019. $49,200

1886 E Elmer Road, Bergamo Rosalie Est By Exec; Bergamo Thomas Exec; Bergamo George B; 12/12/2019. $90,000

2030 Venezia Ave, Money Source Inc; Levari Thomas Joseph; 12/12/2019. $192,120

718 W Walnut Road, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty; Kennedy Elaine; 12/13/2019. $61,340

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

9 Azalea Court, 9/2019. $392,500

33 Dylan Blvd, 9/2019. $309,805

25 Deer Run Drive North, 9/2019. $259,000

111 Barnegat Blvd, 9/2019. $160,000

47 Georgetown Blvd, 9/2019. $125,000

19 Tradewinds Ave, 9/2019. $28,000

23 Tradewinds Ave, 9/2019. $28,000

20 Sixth St, 9/2019. $435,000

86 Rockland St, 9/2019. $405,000

124 Vivas Drive, 9/2019. $355,000

39 Butler Drive, 9/2019. $346,500

12 Sparrow Lane, 9/2019. $222,500

BEACH HAVEN

403 Delaware Ave Unit 2, 9/2019. $535,000

324 Iroquis Ave, 9/2019. $1,499,000

Tenth Street Shelter Harbor Boat Slip B-20, 9/2019. $55,000

323 Liberty Ave, 9/2019. $1,425,000

222 Pearl St, 9/2019. $1,145,000

805 S Bay Ave, 9/2019. $535,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

5 Niagara Court, 9/2019. $425,000

216 Quail Lane South, 9/2019. $360,000

1004 Chelsea St, 9/2019. $270,000

1257 Edgemere Ave, 9/2019. $268,900

2109 Llewellyn Pkwy, 9/2019. $140,000

407 Fernwood Drive, 9/2019. $140,000

1022 Bowsprit Point, 9/2019. $315,000

116 Oak St, 9/2019. $267,500

310 Merrimac Road, 9/2019. $231,000

332 Enterprise Drive, 9/2019. $200,050

7 Brookdale Court, 9/2019. $155,000

1007 Neosho Drive, 9/2019. $875,000

1135 Cape May Drive, 9/2019. $240,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

27 Maryland Road, 9/2019. $350,000

121 Newport Way, 9/2019. $307,000

10 Jared Lane, 9/2019. $250,000

133 N Ensign Drive, 9/2019. $229,000

38 Tradewind Drive, 9/2019. $225,000

83 Lake Superior Drive, 9/2019. $215,000

115 E Susquehanna Drive, 9/2019. $63,000

55 Hollybrook Drive, 9/2019. $229,000

16 Cranbury Lake Drive, 9/2019. $210,000

3 Osborn Court, 9/2019. $245,000

3 Kentucky Drive, 9/2019. $230,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

11502 Beach Ave, 9/2019. $997,500

95 Panorama S, 9/2019. $860,000

5 E Cape Cod Lane, 9/2019. $650,000

8201 Long Beach Blvd, 9/2019. $590,000

29 Lighthouse Way, 9/2019. $1,699,000

141 E Indiana Ave, 9/2019. $1,327,000

202 Nautilus Drive, 9/2019. $1,300,000

18 Arnold Blvd, 9/2019. $745,000

4700 S Long Beach Blvd, 9/2019. $306,667

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

15 Rumson Court, 9/2019. $376,250

6 Compass Road, 9/2019. $358,000

33 Strathmere St, 9/2019. $351,000

67 Bay Parkway, 9/2019. $225,000

103 Dover Court, 9/2019. $115,000

SHIP BOTTOM

1801 Long Beach Blvd, 9/2019. $344,000

333 W 11th St, 9/2019. $699,000

1820 Bay Terrace, 9/2019. $385,000

1819 Barnegat Ave, 9/2019. $935,000

233 W 5th St, 9/2019. $300,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

72 David Drive, 9/2019. $415,000

116 Matilda Drive, 9/2019. $400,000

24 Crane Court, 9/2019. $330,000

254 Sextant Road, 9/2019. $210,000

876 Jennifer Lane, 9/2019. $110,000

2139 Mill Creek Road, 9/2019. $455,000

928 N Main St, 9/2019. $405,000

119 Riptide Ave, 9/2019. $300,000

176 Bowline Road, 9/2019. $292,000

352 Neptune Drive, 9/2019. $279,900

483 Lighthouse Drive, 9/2019. $244,000

38 Harry Drive, 9/2019. $225,000

400 Atlantis Ave, 9/2019. $158,112

141 Wave Road, 9/2019. $155,000

927 S Main St, 9/2019. $95,000

26 Jennings Road, 9/2019. $319,900

24 Cedar Hill Drive, 9/2019. $214,725

116 Liberty Ave, 9/2019. $190,000

186 Mary Bell Road, 9/2019. $150,000

208 Leeward Road, 9/2019. $280,000

51 Bradshaw Drive, 9/2019. $425,000

66 Frank Drive, 9/2019. $222,814

18 Melanie Way Unit 3 Bldg 12, 9/2019. $253,500

100 Southard Drive, 9/2019. $425,000

104 Eileen Lane, 9/2019. $200,000

139 Seaspray Road, 9/2019. $120,000

985 Barnacle Drive, 9/2019. $350,000

39 Mitzie Lane, 9/2019. $316,000

S1155 Treasure Ave, 9/2019. $315,000

397 Mermaid Drive, 9/2019. $292,000

110 Autumn Oak Lane, 9/2019. $290,000

184 Jennings Road, 9/2019. $220,000

1162 Barnacle Drive, 9/2019. $175,851

1141 Bernacle Drive, 9/2019. $60,000

116 Mooring Road, 9/2019. $150,000

1218 Canal Ave, 9/2019. $247,000

16 Cedar Ave, 9/2019. $155,000

377 Neptune Drive, 9/2019. $319,000

916 Bonita Lane, 9/2019. $395,000

162 Atlantis Ave, 9/2019. $290,000

21 Lynn Ann Lane, 9/2019. $261,460

53 Shore Ave, 9/2019. $429,000

45 Mulberry Drive, 9/2019. $349,500

121 Gangway Lane, 9/2019. $299,500

20 Admiral Ave, 9/2019. $225,000

141 Inlet Ave, 9/2019. $167,000

154 Squall Road, 9/2019. $71,000

79 Ashburn Ave, 9/2019. $475,980

35 Ashburn Ave, 9/2019. $441,311

219 Mizzen Ave, 9/2019. $260,000

88 Capstan Ave, 9/2019. $161,000

129 Bernard Drive, 9/2019. $625,000

344 Leeward Road, 9/2019. $347,000

1017 Buccaneer Lane, 9/2019. $335,000

133 Torpedo Road, 9/2019. $310,000

1092 Windlass Drive, 9/2019. $255,000

325 Jennings Road, 9/2019. $525,000

