Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Cape May County

AVALON

700 First Ave, O’Brien Kevin Phillips John H; 12/2018. $619,000

455 21st St, Devito Gary A Haggarty Michael Jr; 12/2018. $1,180,000

121 27th St, Barry’S Girls LLC Welsh Grandchildren Trust; 12/2018. $1,299,000

213 64th St, Anderson W C III Trust Besvinick Mitchell H; 12/2018. $2,125,000

53 E 14th St, Klagholz R Martin Scott Family Ent LLC; 12/2018. $2,487,500

77 E 22nd St, 77 E 22nd St LLC Klagholz R Martin; 12/2018. $3,837,500

7668 Sunset Drive, Collins John J Mc Neil Collin F; 12/2018. $6,150,000

CAPE MAY

1221 Maryland Ave, Nacher Charlotte Prizer Cape Home Inv LLC; 12/2018. $630,000

1139 Washington St, Masser William J Foltz Daniel F; 12/2018. $830,000

108 Trenton Ave, Wunder Maxine C Fog Leslie K; 12/2018. $939,900

825 Washington St, Sowers Ronald L Victorian Devs LLC; 12/2018. $1,310,000

CAPE MAY POINT

412 Central Ave, Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc Maas John-Michael; 12/2018. $1,132,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

Lot 16 Block 57, Lanoce Nancy Breunig Steven E; 12/2018. $57,000

57 Robin Drive, Mtglq Investors L P Austin Patricia; 12/2018. $216,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

959 Shirley Ave, Benner-Gordon Marie E Foster-Dibiasio Susan L; 12/2018. $200,000

112 W Atlantic Ave, Oliver Dana J Groff Andrew; 12/2018. $210,000

Lot 6 Block 651, Babos Jeanne Marie Exr Diehl Charles R; 12/2018. $220,000

115 W New Jersey Ave, Dimitrov Bojidar Zachman Josephine; 12/2018. $240,000

502 Arctic Ave, Pollack Catherine M Mansfield Nancy; 12/2018. $310,000

12 Cedarbrook Road, Spratt Raymond M Farrell Paul; 12/2018. $310,000

902 Ocean Drive, Nesbitt Bruce C Vrakas Nikolaos; 12/2018. $424,000

200 E Memphis Ave,Morrone Michael A Borrelli Roy Douglas; 12/2018. $500,000

111 Texas Ave, Deutsche Bnk Ntnl Trust Co Arndt Theresa; 12/2018. $65,000

305 Arizona Ave, NJHR 2 LLC JB II Property Hold LLC; 12/2018. $65,000

121 E Pacific Ave, Lakeview Loan Srvcng LLC Westerman Richard; 12/2018. $80,000

135 W Atlantic Ave, Papale Victoria Scheitrum Daniel P; 12/2018. $81,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

21 Romney Place, Fannie Mae Machuga Scott; 12/2018. $116,000

404 Route 47 N, Porter Daniel L Est By Adm Holden’S Classic Cars LLC; 12/2018. $136,000

6 Kimble Ave Ass LLC Menz Jamie; 12/2018. 6 Kimble Ave, $150,000

120 N Beach Ave, Sarken Inv Group LLC Cummings Gary J; 12/2018. $235,000

1001 Augusta Court, Hagen Family Trust Roth Carol A; 12/2018. $335,000

11 Canterbury Way, Tompkins Builders Trdg Edwards Carl J Sr; 12/2018. $419,900

38 W Woodland Ave, Yeager Leo A Montefusco Anthony J; 12/2018. $423,000

1125 Stone Harbor Blvd, Taylor Robert L Lyngarkos George P; 12/2018. $950,000

413 W Hand Ave, Watkins Vincent A Jr Blanks Brandi Lee; 12/2018. $17,000

206 Stagecoach Road Un 1102, Smith Wesley C Jr Kerswill Gayle; 12/2018. $32,000

19 Siegtown Road, Nolan Robert A Shrff Sutton Prop LLC; 12/2018. $89,000

301 George St, Nolan Robert A Shrff Altobelli Louis; 12/2018. $91,900

12 Oslo Ave, Puglisi Anna M Brown Robert M; 12/2018. $120,000

34 Church Road, Lapworth Hazella L Exr Morrow James A; 12/2018. $130,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

805 W Ohio Ave, Baker Darren J Zaremski Chet J; 12/2018. $285,001

110 E 21st Ave 100, Eggers Daniel J Gordon Thomas F; 12/2018. $300,000

506 E 19th Ave Un 101, Visconto Michael L Direso Robert; 12/2018. $380,000

1708 Delaware Ave, Nasuti Kathleen Chain Anna M; 12/2018. $70,000

1205 Surf Ave Un 11, Markowitz Ronald Stevens Lisa Marie; 12/2018. $119,000

711 Ocean Ave Un 102, Hesson James C Jr Mccann Daniel J; 12/2018. $150,000

1309 Ocean Ave Un C120, Latko John Jr Duffy Mary; 12/2018. $210,000

121 W 3rd Ave, Nuyianes Martin J Nuyianes David M; 12/2018. $260,000

1603 Atlantic Ave, Tamanini Elizabeth Irving Kevin M; 12/2018. $260,000

708 Surf Ave, Andinolfi Kathleen Barber Marita; 12/2018. $263,000

109 W Marina Court 8B, Cederholm John S Allen Scott K; 12/2018. $270,000

302 E Marina Court, Fitzgerald Paul Buck Thomas J; 12/2018. $290,000

OCEAN CITY

5412-14 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Emma Ronald F Keithly Claire P; 12/2018. $610,000

307 38th St, Czarzasty Anthony T III Sylvanus David G; 12/2018. $620,000

111-13 Ocean Ave, Foering Jeffrey Mraz Jeffrey R; 12/2018. $825,000

901 Simpson Ave Un A-1, Colleen Michelle LLC 901 Simpson LLC; 12/2018. $900,000

2412 Haven Ave, Wilson Kenneth W G Ward Keever III Rev Trust; 12/2018. $979,900

252 Bay Shore Drive, Mc Dougall Sean D Jrb Property Group LLC; 12/2018. $1,200,000

901 Simpson Ave Un A-2, Colleen Michelle LLC 901 Simpson LLC; 12/2018. $1,354,285

200-02 26th St, Diederich John D Diederich John H; 12/2018. $1,700,000

25 W 14th St Un C, Mora Peter Louis Sr Bertoldi James E; 12/2018. $202,000

1008 Wesley Ave Un 506, Miller Robert J Holtzman Louis P; 12/2018. $215,000

11 E 13th St, Schrader Barbara Slicer Joyce; 12/2018. $252,000

111 Anchor Road, Esi Eat III LLC 111 Anchor Road LLC; 12/2018. $350,000

914 Haven Ave, Bono Russell M Est Exr Bobbie Jane Prop LLC; 12/2018. $385,000

405-07 West Ave, First Peak LLC Batchelder James M Trust; 12/2018. $419,900

140 Brigantine Drive, Cummings Gary J Faustman Robert F; 12/2018. $431,000

3944 Asbury Ave, Steele Richard Scott Mellon Laurie; 12/2018. $445,000

5137-39 Central Ave, Partridge Leigh G Cadge LLC; 12/2018. $487,500

5137-39 Central Ave, Geiger Laurie J Cadge LLC; 12/2018. $487,500

5137-39 Central Ave, Geiger Family Lp Trdg Geigermurray LLC; 12/2018. $487,500

3449 Asbury Ave, Crawford Dennis J Myers Jack F; 12/2018. $500,000

3318 Asbury Ave, Busciacco John T Jr Geruson Gregory J; 12/2018. $535,000

SEA ISLE CITY

130 76th St West Un, Oceans 12 LLC Linaugh Edward B Jr; 12/2018. $999,000

355 44th St, Lore John G 355 44th Place LLC; 12/2018. $1,100,000

105 88th St 2nd Fl, Maguire Timothy J Lagowski Mathew A; 12/2018. $1,100,000

5704 Sounds Ave, Barsky Frank W Reichert William P Jr; 12/2018. $1,200,000

204 82nd St, Cronin Real Estate Trust Casey William; 12/2018. $415,000

5904 Landis Ave, De Biase Peter P Goforth Kevin E; 12/2018. $585,000

STONE HARBOR

351 96th St, Slimmer Samuel C Jr Slimmer Samuel J; 12/2018. $300,000

351 96th St, Fromuth James Tosti Mark; 12/2018. $575,000

351 96th St, Tosti Mark Esmond Stephen P Jr; 12/2018. $605,000

10009 Sunset Drive, Phan Hai Zoltewicz Henry J; 12/2018. $750,225

220-222 85th St, Zuccarini William L &C Holland Robert; 12/2018. $825,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

36 White Oak Drive, Wilson Thomas P Panichl Properties LLC; 12/2018. 100,000

48 N Sunset Drive, FHL Mtg Corp Lucillo Jacqueline E; 12/2018. $225,000

34 Hope Corson Road, Edgell Paul J Hohman Michael D; 12/2018. $230,000

4 Sea Grape Lane, Malkiewicz Robert P Derasmo Daniel; 12/2018. $285,000

521 Mill Road, Mcmahon Kevin J Mcsorley Joseph P; 12/2018. $287,000

29 Chelsea Ave, Schelling Catherine L Beyel Sarah E; 12/2018. $300,100

10 White Oak Drive, Giblin Steve Exr Giblin Erin; 12/2018. $305,000

1731 Route 9 S Un 15, Morrison Irene S Bell John W; 12/2018. $307,000

WEST CAPE MAY

115 Stimpson Lane, Reeves Glen A Reeves Aaron; 12/2018. $273,500

WEST WILDWOOD

710 W Poplar Ave, Pc4Reo LLC Eck John; 12/2018. $65,500

4 F Ave, NJHR 5 LLC Albano Robert; 12/2018. $103,000

WILDWOOD

453 W Spicer Ave Un A, Sorantino John A Szewlik Thomas A; 12/2018. $282,999

3405 Park Blvd, Esposito Lewis Trager Frederick C Jr; 12/2018. $288,000

2610 Lake Ave, Stierle Margaret Ambrose Francis J; 12/2018. $297,000

118 W Maple Ave, Walle Kim Guard Biffoni Maria; 12/2018. $37,000

410 E Magnolia Ave, Deriggi Luigi Stevenson Hope; 12/2018. $60,000

220-22 E Youngs Ave, Wildwood City Kingsbury Glenn; 12/2018. $65,000

4709 Park Blvd, Vitanovitz S M Adm Calabro Dominick A; 12/2018. $80,000

3010 Ocean Ave, Frisone Franco Dyszel Michael J; 12/2018. $155,000

3203 Park Blvd, Bensinger Maureen C Stankiewicz Brian M; 12/2018. $182,500

4901 Susquehanna Ave, Rushmere Valerie Hackney Mark K; 12/2018. $239,000

120 W Juniper Ave, Ragland Randolph C Atkinson Susan J; 12/2018. $242,000

135 W Buttercup Road, Parenti Daniel J Berckman Joshua M; 12/2018. $255,000

221 E Glenwood Ave, Rhoads Roger A Jr Hooven Ronald James Jr; 12/2018. $265,000

431 W Taylor Ave, Baltuskonis Dara M Shinn Matthew; 12/2018. $295,000

Lot 1 Block 235, Biffoni Maria Ynb Properties LLC; 12/2018. $420,000

222-224 E Schellenger Ave, Jarmix LLC Wall St Holdings 1 Inc; 12/2018. $550,000

WILDWOOD CREST

9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 403, Grandrino David By Shrff Shore Mgmt Co Dele Val Inc; 12/2018. $195,300

108 W Preston Ave Un B, Hopkin@Srping Street LLC Yabor Christopher; 12/2018. $250,000

5605 Pacific Ave, Sides Robert C Blue Bee Pro LLC; 12/2018. $260,000

302 E Miami Ave, Russo Steven Toner Kevin R; 12/2018. $410,000

404 E Columbine Road C404, Cunningham Michael Jr Macauley Thomas J; 12/2018. $415,000

7203 Atlantic Ave, Cooperson Daniel J Halik Michael W; 12/2018. $205,000

6812 Pacific Ave, Bell John W Sosdorf Richard M; 12/2018. $449,000

WOODBINE

175 Pacific Ave, Corsetti Michele Exr Savacool Gregory; 12/2018. $42,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments