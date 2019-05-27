Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Cape May County
AVALON
700 First Ave, O’Brien Kevin Phillips John H; 12/2018. $619,000
455 21st St, Devito Gary A Haggarty Michael Jr; 12/2018. $1,180,000
121 27th St, Barry’S Girls LLC Welsh Grandchildren Trust; 12/2018. $1,299,000
213 64th St, Anderson W C III Trust Besvinick Mitchell H; 12/2018. $2,125,000
53 E 14th St, Klagholz R Martin Scott Family Ent LLC; 12/2018. $2,487,500
77 E 22nd St, 77 E 22nd St LLC Klagholz R Martin; 12/2018. $3,837,500
7668 Sunset Drive, Collins John J Mc Neil Collin F; 12/2018. $6,150,000
CAPE MAY
1221 Maryland Ave, Nacher Charlotte Prizer Cape Home Inv LLC; 12/2018. $630,000
1139 Washington St, Masser William J Foltz Daniel F; 12/2018. $830,000
108 Trenton Ave, Wunder Maxine C Fog Leslie K; 12/2018. $939,900
825 Washington St, Sowers Ronald L Victorian Devs LLC; 12/2018. $1,310,000
CAPE MAY POINT
412 Central Ave, Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc Maas John-Michael; 12/2018. $1,132,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Lot 16 Block 57, Lanoce Nancy Breunig Steven E; 12/2018. $57,000
57 Robin Drive, Mtglq Investors L P Austin Patricia; 12/2018. $216,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
959 Shirley Ave, Benner-Gordon Marie E Foster-Dibiasio Susan L; 12/2018. $200,000
112 W Atlantic Ave, Oliver Dana J Groff Andrew; 12/2018. $210,000
Lot 6 Block 651, Babos Jeanne Marie Exr Diehl Charles R; 12/2018. $220,000
115 W New Jersey Ave, Dimitrov Bojidar Zachman Josephine; 12/2018. $240,000
502 Arctic Ave, Pollack Catherine M Mansfield Nancy; 12/2018. $310,000
12 Cedarbrook Road, Spratt Raymond M Farrell Paul; 12/2018. $310,000
902 Ocean Drive, Nesbitt Bruce C Vrakas Nikolaos; 12/2018. $424,000
200 E Memphis Ave,Morrone Michael A Borrelli Roy Douglas; 12/2018. $500,000
111 Texas Ave, Deutsche Bnk Ntnl Trust Co Arndt Theresa; 12/2018. $65,000
305 Arizona Ave, NJHR 2 LLC JB II Property Hold LLC; 12/2018. $65,000
121 E Pacific Ave, Lakeview Loan Srvcng LLC Westerman Richard; 12/2018. $80,000
135 W Atlantic Ave, Papale Victoria Scheitrum Daniel P; 12/2018. $81,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
21 Romney Place, Fannie Mae Machuga Scott; 12/2018. $116,000
404 Route 47 N, Porter Daniel L Est By Adm Holden’S Classic Cars LLC; 12/2018. $136,000
6 Kimble Ave Ass LLC Menz Jamie; 12/2018. 6 Kimble Ave, $150,000
120 N Beach Ave, Sarken Inv Group LLC Cummings Gary J; 12/2018. $235,000
1001 Augusta Court, Hagen Family Trust Roth Carol A; 12/2018. $335,000
11 Canterbury Way, Tompkins Builders Trdg Edwards Carl J Sr; 12/2018. $419,900
38 W Woodland Ave, Yeager Leo A Montefusco Anthony J; 12/2018. $423,000
1125 Stone Harbor Blvd, Taylor Robert L Lyngarkos George P; 12/2018. $950,000
413 W Hand Ave, Watkins Vincent A Jr Blanks Brandi Lee; 12/2018. $17,000
206 Stagecoach Road Un 1102, Smith Wesley C Jr Kerswill Gayle; 12/2018. $32,000
19 Siegtown Road, Nolan Robert A Shrff Sutton Prop LLC; 12/2018. $89,000
301 George St, Nolan Robert A Shrff Altobelli Louis; 12/2018. $91,900
12 Oslo Ave, Puglisi Anna M Brown Robert M; 12/2018. $120,000
34 Church Road, Lapworth Hazella L Exr Morrow James A; 12/2018. $130,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
805 W Ohio Ave, Baker Darren J Zaremski Chet J; 12/2018. $285,001
110 E 21st Ave 100, Eggers Daniel J Gordon Thomas F; 12/2018. $300,000
506 E 19th Ave Un 101, Visconto Michael L Direso Robert; 12/2018. $380,000
1708 Delaware Ave, Nasuti Kathleen Chain Anna M; 12/2018. $70,000
1205 Surf Ave Un 11, Markowitz Ronald Stevens Lisa Marie; 12/2018. $119,000
711 Ocean Ave Un 102, Hesson James C Jr Mccann Daniel J; 12/2018. $150,000
1309 Ocean Ave Un C120, Latko John Jr Duffy Mary; 12/2018. $210,000
121 W 3rd Ave, Nuyianes Martin J Nuyianes David M; 12/2018. $260,000
1603 Atlantic Ave, Tamanini Elizabeth Irving Kevin M; 12/2018. $260,000
708 Surf Ave, Andinolfi Kathleen Barber Marita; 12/2018. $263,000
109 W Marina Court 8B, Cederholm John S Allen Scott K; 12/2018. $270,000
302 E Marina Court, Fitzgerald Paul Buck Thomas J; 12/2018. $290,000
OCEAN CITY
5412-14 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Emma Ronald F Keithly Claire P; 12/2018. $610,000
307 38th St, Czarzasty Anthony T III Sylvanus David G; 12/2018. $620,000
111-13 Ocean Ave, Foering Jeffrey Mraz Jeffrey R; 12/2018. $825,000
901 Simpson Ave Un A-1, Colleen Michelle LLC 901 Simpson LLC; 12/2018. $900,000
2412 Haven Ave, Wilson Kenneth W G Ward Keever III Rev Trust; 12/2018. $979,900
252 Bay Shore Drive, Mc Dougall Sean D Jrb Property Group LLC; 12/2018. $1,200,000
901 Simpson Ave Un A-2, Colleen Michelle LLC 901 Simpson LLC; 12/2018. $1,354,285
200-02 26th St, Diederich John D Diederich John H; 12/2018. $1,700,000
25 W 14th St Un C, Mora Peter Louis Sr Bertoldi James E; 12/2018. $202,000
1008 Wesley Ave Un 506, Miller Robert J Holtzman Louis P; 12/2018. $215,000
11 E 13th St, Schrader Barbara Slicer Joyce; 12/2018. $252,000
111 Anchor Road, Esi Eat III LLC 111 Anchor Road LLC; 12/2018. $350,000
914 Haven Ave, Bono Russell M Est Exr Bobbie Jane Prop LLC; 12/2018. $385,000
405-07 West Ave, First Peak LLC Batchelder James M Trust; 12/2018. $419,900
140 Brigantine Drive, Cummings Gary J Faustman Robert F; 12/2018. $431,000
3944 Asbury Ave, Steele Richard Scott Mellon Laurie; 12/2018. $445,000
5137-39 Central Ave, Partridge Leigh G Cadge LLC; 12/2018. $487,500
5137-39 Central Ave, Geiger Laurie J Cadge LLC; 12/2018. $487,500
5137-39 Central Ave, Geiger Family Lp Trdg Geigermurray LLC; 12/2018. $487,500
3449 Asbury Ave, Crawford Dennis J Myers Jack F; 12/2018. $500,000
3318 Asbury Ave, Busciacco John T Jr Geruson Gregory J; 12/2018. $535,000
SEA ISLE CITY
130 76th St West Un, Oceans 12 LLC Linaugh Edward B Jr; 12/2018. $999,000
355 44th St, Lore John G 355 44th Place LLC; 12/2018. $1,100,000
105 88th St 2nd Fl, Maguire Timothy J Lagowski Mathew A; 12/2018. $1,100,000
5704 Sounds Ave, Barsky Frank W Reichert William P Jr; 12/2018. $1,200,000
204 82nd St, Cronin Real Estate Trust Casey William; 12/2018. $415,000
5904 Landis Ave, De Biase Peter P Goforth Kevin E; 12/2018. $585,000
STONE HARBOR
351 96th St, Slimmer Samuel C Jr Slimmer Samuel J; 12/2018. $300,000
351 96th St, Fromuth James Tosti Mark; 12/2018. $575,000
351 96th St, Tosti Mark Esmond Stephen P Jr; 12/2018. $605,000
10009 Sunset Drive, Phan Hai Zoltewicz Henry J; 12/2018. $750,225
220-222 85th St, Zuccarini William L &C Holland Robert; 12/2018. $825,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
36 White Oak Drive, Wilson Thomas P Panichl Properties LLC; 12/2018. 100,000
48 N Sunset Drive, FHL Mtg Corp Lucillo Jacqueline E; 12/2018. $225,000
34 Hope Corson Road, Edgell Paul J Hohman Michael D; 12/2018. $230,000
4 Sea Grape Lane, Malkiewicz Robert P Derasmo Daniel; 12/2018. $285,000
521 Mill Road, Mcmahon Kevin J Mcsorley Joseph P; 12/2018. $287,000
29 Chelsea Ave, Schelling Catherine L Beyel Sarah E; 12/2018. $300,100
10 White Oak Drive, Giblin Steve Exr Giblin Erin; 12/2018. $305,000
1731 Route 9 S Un 15, Morrison Irene S Bell John W; 12/2018. $307,000
WEST CAPE MAY
115 Stimpson Lane, Reeves Glen A Reeves Aaron; 12/2018. $273,500
WEST WILDWOOD
710 W Poplar Ave, Pc4Reo LLC Eck John; 12/2018. $65,500
4 F Ave, NJHR 5 LLC Albano Robert; 12/2018. $103,000
WILDWOOD
453 W Spicer Ave Un A, Sorantino John A Szewlik Thomas A; 12/2018. $282,999
3405 Park Blvd, Esposito Lewis Trager Frederick C Jr; 12/2018. $288,000
2610 Lake Ave, Stierle Margaret Ambrose Francis J; 12/2018. $297,000
118 W Maple Ave, Walle Kim Guard Biffoni Maria; 12/2018. $37,000
410 E Magnolia Ave, Deriggi Luigi Stevenson Hope; 12/2018. $60,000
220-22 E Youngs Ave, Wildwood City Kingsbury Glenn; 12/2018. $65,000
4709 Park Blvd, Vitanovitz S M Adm Calabro Dominick A; 12/2018. $80,000
3010 Ocean Ave, Frisone Franco Dyszel Michael J; 12/2018. $155,000
3203 Park Blvd, Bensinger Maureen C Stankiewicz Brian M; 12/2018. $182,500
4901 Susquehanna Ave, Rushmere Valerie Hackney Mark K; 12/2018. $239,000
120 W Juniper Ave, Ragland Randolph C Atkinson Susan J; 12/2018. $242,000
135 W Buttercup Road, Parenti Daniel J Berckman Joshua M; 12/2018. $255,000
221 E Glenwood Ave, Rhoads Roger A Jr Hooven Ronald James Jr; 12/2018. $265,000
431 W Taylor Ave, Baltuskonis Dara M Shinn Matthew; 12/2018. $295,000
Lot 1 Block 235, Biffoni Maria Ynb Properties LLC; 12/2018. $420,000
222-224 E Schellenger Ave, Jarmix LLC Wall St Holdings 1 Inc; 12/2018. $550,000
WILDWOOD CREST
9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 403, Grandrino David By Shrff Shore Mgmt Co Dele Val Inc; 12/2018. $195,300
108 W Preston Ave Un B, Hopkin@Srping Street LLC Yabor Christopher; 12/2018. $250,000
5605 Pacific Ave, Sides Robert C Blue Bee Pro LLC; 12/2018. $260,000
302 E Miami Ave, Russo Steven Toner Kevin R; 12/2018. $410,000
404 E Columbine Road C404, Cunningham Michael Jr Macauley Thomas J; 12/2018. $415,000
7203 Atlantic Ave, Cooperson Daniel J Halik Michael W; 12/2018. $205,000
6812 Pacific Ave, Bell John W Sosdorf Richard M; 12/2018. $449,000
WOODBINE
175 Pacific Ave, Corsetti Michele Exr Savacool Gregory; 12/2018. $42,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
