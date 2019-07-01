Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Cape May County
AVALON
5679 Ocean Dr, Binder John III Carluccio Carolyn T; 2/2019. $1,850,000
3890 Ocean Dr, Mermaid Properties LLC Matthews Daniel E; 2/2019. $1,140,000
34 W 13th St, Griffith-Smith Elizabeth C Punchard Chad; 2/2019. $1,250,000
CAPE MAY
200 Lennox Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Kotb Hewaida; 2/2019. $305,000
502 Saint James Pl, Buckley Nicholas A Durrua Kenneth W; 2/2019. $480,000
201 Beach Ave Un 9, Seaboard Walk LLC Britt William G; 2/2019. $1,235,000
651 Hughes St, Todd Stephen Neff Stephen J Trust; 2/2019. $1,495,000
1314 Idaho Ave, Cape May Vittese Marolyn Wayman Georgeanne; 2/2019. $70,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
887 Myrna Rd, Stewart John C Nobile Christopher R; 2/2019.$221,000
403 Clubhouse Dr, Alderman Raymond R Wells Fargo Bank Na; 2/2019. $222,256
1200 Holmes Ave, Bertotto Anna Mae Courchain Thomas E; 2/2019. $265,000
143 Pennsylvania Ave, Christy Lawrence Musmul LLC; 2/2019. $42,500
119 Nevada Ave, Fannie Mae Russo Jean; 2/2019. $73,500
3 Cherry Hill Rd North, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Lawson Thomas J; 2/2019. $145,000
109 W Jacksonwivlle Ave, Slough Robert E Jr Adm Gifford Adam F; 2/2019. $149,900
207 Fire Lane, Veterans Affairs By Secy Lone Palm LLC; 2/2019. $152,000
134 W Delaware Pkwy, Hellinger Donald Gillen Mary Katherine; 2/2019. $172,000
11 Fairway Drive, Mann Kenneth L Shedlock Tyler; 2/2019. $175,000
210 E Weber Ave, Dimitrov Bojidar Iliev Camp Holly Rochelle; 2/2019. $185,000
114 Village Rd, Grube Francis J III Reynolds Cara Egan; 2/2019. $215,000
25 E Virginia Ave, Dimitrov Bojidar Napoli Joseph A Jr; 2/2019. $245,000
415 Route 9, Hornbeck Koni R Mardav LLC; 2/2019. $250,000
1279 & 1281 Wilson Dr, Ronald & Nancy Robbins LLC Taggart John H Jr; 2/2019. $495,000
700 Town Bank Rd, N Cape Con Center Asso Lp North Cape Re LLC; 2/2019. $15,746,745
1 W New York Ave, Snyder Virginia P Majewski Org LLC; 2/2019. $81,250
34 E Wilde Ave, Oakboc LLC Stone Christopher S; 2/2019. $142,000
216 Cardinal Ave, Olivio Robert Salinsky Thomas W; 2/2019. $165,000
5 Dogwood Lane, Talbot Dolores Haggerty Suzanne; 2/2019. $230,000
32 Rose Lane, Lauricella John C Tomlinson Donna; 2/2019. $310,000
902 Ocean Dr Un 310, Hoffman Karen White F John; 2/2019. $565,000
902 Ocean Dr, Riess Thomas Davies James V; 2/2019. $587,500
Marina Lot 23 Block 252, Discepola Nancy Ann Alavez; 2/2019. $50,000
115 E Pacific, Wells Fargo Bank Na Trust Costan Ilie; 2/2019. $56,500
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
864 Goshen Road, Jarmix LLC Smiley John B; 2/2019. $156,000
19 4th Ave, Njcc Fund 5 Reo SubsLLC Thomas Peter Jr; 2/2019. $180,000
52 Bay Shore Road, Whiteman Robert Cooley Scott Jr; 2/2019. $190,000
20 Brook Ridge Rd, Cho David S Zurawski Scott;2/2019. $545,000
505 Avalon Blvd, Dockview LLC Adcroft Robert; 2/2019. $567,000
23 Johnstown Lane, Nolan Robert A Shrff Zwanetz David; 2/2019. $51,000
87 Millman Blvd, Bank Of New York Mellon La Sassa Kristyn; 2/2019.$85,979
108 Pennsylvania Ave, Schroter Christine M Smith Robert Charles; 2/2019. $167,000
73 Route 47 North, Teller Raymond Mc Mullen Thomas D; 2/2019. $222,500
403 S Boyd St, Arenberg Carl H Pharo Wendy Lea; 2/2019. $232,000
215 Brighton Road, Anthony Randy Berry Francine; 2/2019. $245,000
1205 Tidewater Ave, Runner Paul Wayne Costello Raymond A Jr; 2/2019. $277,500
9 Moore Terrace, Senico Daniel J Jr Carboni David J; 2/2019. $290,000
372 Court House-South Dennis Rd, Valtri Allison J Exr Cape May County; 2/2019. $462,500
50 Egret Trail, Enclave 1204 LLC Rothenbach Ronald C; 2/2019. $573,000
12 Wayne Ave, Crawley Martha G Mdi West Props LLC; 2/2019. $69,900
11 N 12th St, Schlitz Lynne K Senico Daniel J Jr; 2/2019. $166,000
111 S 7th St, Poe Mitchell K Keller James G; 2/2019. $167,777
NORTH WILDWOOD
320 E 25th Ave Un C, Tiedeken Ronald Sacks Gregory C; 2/2019. $355,000
324 E 17th Ave, Mcmire Loren Lind Robert G; 2/2019. $362,500
407 E 22nd Ave, Martino Joseph Rocco Michael A; 2/2019. $495,000
507 E 14th Ave, Milligan Adam J Latko John Jr; 2/2019. $510,000
101 W Spruce Ave, Wiliams Stephen J Balcolm Randolph H; 2/2019. $540,000
2096 N New Jersey Ave, Cranfield Gary F 120 Pennsylvania Ave LLC; 2/2019. $600,000
1000 Hoffman Canal, Island West Dev LLC Williams Stephen J; 2/2019. $705,000
108 Seaview Ct Un A, Rozanski Victoria J Burke April; 2/2019. $184,000
208 E 20th Ave Un 2D, Fuhrmeister Michael Jr Fischer Joan; 2/2019. $270,000
520 Anglesea Drive, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Leimkuhler Mark; 2/2019. $345,000
OCEAN CITY
701 Atlantic Ave Un 205, Kusy Janice M Planer John; 2/2019. $199,000
104 Roosevelt Blvd, Conover Nancy Ogden Trust Conover Hayley J; 2/2019. $300,000
16-18 West Ave, Knapp John E Lucchesi Frances; 2/2019. $335,000
633-35 Bay Ave 2nd Flr, Lischin Roy L Est Exr Ruane Susan M; 2/2019. $340,000
935 Ocean Ave Un 323, Schaible Wayne Anthony Taucher Linda R; 2/2019. $372,000
Lot 6.01 Block 5003, Baumann Lanna M Goodheart Danielle; 2/2019. $462,000
5127 Haven Ave, Crawford Joseph P Sandran Realty Co LLC; 2/2019. $499,000
208 Anchorage Dr, Sambucci James Lapsley James J; 2/2019. $505,000
216 Crescent Rd, Weston Betty Dean Rjgvb LLC Ptnr; 2/2019. $512,000
2414 West Ave 2nd Fl, Florich Robert T Fletcher Michael; 2/2019. $533,000
1244 A-B-C Asbury Ave, Eastern Const & Elec Inc Walsh Mark A; 2/2019. $559,450
234 Battersea Rd, Dutch Charles E Carmody Donald M Jr; 2/2019. $567,450
Lot 31 Block 1205, Eastern Const & Elec Inc Nallen Edward J III; 2/2019. $615,000
854 North St, Lucchesi Frances Moynihan Eileen M; 2/2019. $755,000
4153-55 Asbury Ave, Chase Andrew B Jr Jasinski Edward Dale; 2/2019. $855,000
1023 Central Ave Un B, Ingui Vincent Green Richard R; 2/2019. $900,000
9 Nassau Rd, Kuhn Steven P Capizzi-Walsh Sharon; 2/2019. $1,400,000
Lot 8 Block 70.54, Hasson-Notte Jennifer Nixon Gale; 2/2019. $1,439,000
247 W Ave, Williams C Harry Diamante Homes LLC; 2/2019. $140,000
243 W Ave, Williams C Harry Diamante Homes LLC; 2/2019. $140,000
SEA ISLE CITY
3510-20 Central Ave, Moyer Lynne K Barber J Paul Michael; 2/2019. $320,000
Lot 1566 Block 55.04, Di Paolo Salvatore D’Angelo Francis; 2/2019. $350,000
133 73rd St West, Lare James J Divas Richard L; 2/2019. $670,000
8910 W Pleasure Ave, Meek Rita S Trust Martina Marc; 2/2019. $863,000
121 50th St, Welsh Family Irr Trust Kowal Mitchell B; 2/2019. $975,000
218 79th St, Allen Michael E 115 38th St Upstairs LLC; 2/2019. $1,400,000
326 39Th St Un B, Cheeseman T B Guard Laudien Lisa; 2/2019. $387,500
3817 Central Ave Un B, Carr John J Donnelly Daniel E; 2/2019. $465,000
142 52nd St, Harrison J Scott Grandieri Francis J III; 2/2019. $715,000
234 56th St West, Beebe Thomas A Vitali Michael L; 2/2019. $745,000
5600 Pleasure Ave, Mc Alister Nancy Miller Mark F; 2/2019. $1,050,000
4801 Landis Ave, Flora M Hall-Cuddy Rev Trust Beach Property Devs LLC; 2/2019. $1,105,500
9113 Pleasure Ave, Van Metre Laurie Jean Gleeson Contractors Inc; 2/2019. $1,300,000
4 84th St, Gamber J Michael Hayman Harry G III; 2/2019. $2,075,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
18 Timber Ln East, Fannie Mae Vallese Matthew H; 2/2019. $223,125
716 Route US 9 South, Servidio Joseph Dimarco Joseph M Jr; 2/2019. $254,000
668 Stagecoach Rd, Taylor Robert M Conahan Nicole D; 2/2019. $255,000
2 Nicholas Lane, Murphy Patrick V Wilmington Reo LLC; 2/2019. $272,000
25 N Bayview Drive, Dunn Julia P Dunn David C; 2/2019. $300,000
25 N Bayview Drive, Dunn Julia P Trust Dunn David C; 2/2019. $600,000
25 Frances Dr S, Upper Township HUD By Secy Shockey Kristopher; 2/2019. $123,600
29 Island View Terrace, Nolan Robert A Shrff Gardner Benjamin S; 2/2019. $179,000
15 Clover Ave Upper Township HUD By Secy Shockey Kristopher; 2/2019. $185,000
341 W Quail Dr, Bank Of New York Mellon Carneiro Candida; 2/2019. $210,000
WEST WILDWOOD
653 W Maple Ave, O’Donnell Miriam Adm Kapac William; 2/2019. $40,000
604 Second Ave, Burcher Paul V Burke Richard P; 2/2019. $375,000
223 Myrtle Ave Un 223, S.H. Real Estate Hldngs LLC Polito Samuel; 2/2019. $675,000
114 Fifth Ave, Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc Rivera Dean Allen; 2/2019. $827,500
106 Burgins Lane, West Cape Cottages LLC Patterson Matthew; 2/2019. $850,000
522 W Maple Ave, Cullen David J Garrity Charles H; 2/2019. $150,000
614 West Maple Ave, Delgatto Maria Cullen David J; 2/2019. $267,000
WILDWOOD
109 W Hildreth Ave, Rein Joseph Jr Dangiolini Curt M; 1/2019. $330,000
432 W Roberts Ave, Wells Fargo Bank Na Trust Zhao Jack; 2/2019. $52,516
418 W Roberts Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Seahorse LLC; 2/2019. $92,000
4303 Arctic Ave, Minahan Frederick P Duffy Janice Rose;2/2019. $154,900
136 E Taylor Ave, Sandbox 4 LLC Has Capital LLC; 2/2019. $195,000
229 E Lincoln Ave Un A, Mtglq Investors Lp Wright Maria; 2/2019. $202,500
143 E Rio Grande Ave Un 102, Healy Steven J Filopanti Mark; $207,500
4108 Husband Ave Un 103, Kush Michael Burpulis Marianne; 2/2019. $220,000
443 W Spicer Ave, Burns Liane Yeakel John; $245,000
8404 Pacific Ave, Mtglq Inv L P Hengy Edward;2/2019. $390,000
WILDWOOD CREST
116 E Cresse Ave, Toomey Michael Kowal Thomas; 2/2019. $55,000
107 E Sweet-Briar Rd, Eiding William A Long Melissa J; 2/2019. $345,000
9903 Seapointe Blvd, Pereira Antonio N Kolesa Lawrence;2/2019. $555,000
9401 Atlantic Ave, Brandt Donna Baker Darren J; 2/2019. $560,000
417 E Monterey Ave, Mc Eldrew James J II Garofalo G M Trust; 2/2019. $600,000
8803 Atlantic Ave, Mele Michael A Jr Solven Props 8803 LLC; 2/2019. $3,650,000
403 E Miami Ave, Benedetto Anthony V Benedetto Anthony V; 2/2019. $53,759
120 E Syracuse Ave, Garrison Kenneth R Vander Vliet Family Trust; 2/2019. $328,000
404 E Denver Ave, Taylor Kathleen Tandurella Rosa; 2/2019. $105,000
5606 Atlantic Ave, Lacroix Floyd Moreira Carlos; 2/2019. $350,000
WOODBINE
211 Washington Ave, Young James R Barton Alicia J; 1/2019. $200,000
10 Martintown Road, Moore Ana By Shrff NJHR4 LLC; 1/2019. $10,000
301 Adams Ave, Fannie Mae Aguilar-Carrillo Victor; 2/2019. $20,000
708 Longfellow St, Rickley Richard Henry Robert S; 2/2019. $45,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
9 Halsford Ave, Sanderlin Christine M, Cumberland Dairy Llc; 2/20/2019. $160,000
255 Stephenson Ave, Pc4reo Llc, Heardrick R&L Construction Llc; 2/20/2019. $3,500
315 South Ave, Levine Jennifer K Atty, Thompson Robert C By Atty, Cardoso Elio, Sanchez Marisol Romero; 2/22/2019. $60,000
73 Edward Ave, Kuhar Lois, Kuhar Nicholas Est, Cumberland Dairy Llc; 2/25/2019. $105,000
42 Ridge Ave, Riley Ethel F, Riley Walter F Est, Kuhar Diana L, Kuhar Lois; 2/25/2019. $89,000
74 Bank St, Mastr Asset-Backed Securities Trust &C, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Us Bank Trust, Go America Llc; 2/26/2019. $27,004
24 S Giles St, Citibank, Dp Real Estate Holdings; 2/26/2019. $22,550
149 S West Ave, One Main Financial Services Inc By Atty, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, Bridgeton House Llc; 2/28/2019. $40,100
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Goshen Road, Brown Carlton Craig Sr, Hickman Jeffrey H; 2/4/2019. $40,000
165 Main St, Glaser Theresa, Rhoades Nicholas, Murphy Charles E Jr, Sewell Jonnette R; 2/5/2019. $111,000
466 Lummistown Road, Reilly Gerard, Mccafferty Lindsay N; 2/11/2019. $180,500
Southern Ocean
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
289 Country Club Blvd, 10/11/2018. $245,000
3 Pelican Lane, 10/25/2018. $187,000
30 Walkill Road, 10/5/2018. $116,000
308 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/31/2018. $60,000
309 Candle Lake Road, 10/3/2018. $140,000
310 W Calabreeze Way, 10/23/2018. $89,900
312 Country Club Blvd, 10/26/201. $125,000
313 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/25/2018. $200,000
316 Falon Drive, 10/4/2018. $36,000
33 Vicari Way, 10/5/2018. $295,000
331 Harbourtown Blvd, 10/2/2018. $215,000
363 Frog Pond Road, 10/23/2018. $197,000
37 Hamble Road, 10/24/201. $315,000
38 West Raritan Drive, 10/23/2018. $375,000
39 Timberline Drive, 10/31/2018. $160,000
4 Hill Crest Lane, 10/11/2018. $181,000
40 Oakland Bay Court, 10/26/2018. $101,000
402 Betsy Ross Lane, 10/29/2018. $70,000
405 Betsy Ross Lane, 10/11/2018. $59,000
405 Hancock Drive, 10/31/2018. $88,300
406 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/29/2018. $25,000
415 Parkertown Drive, 10/11/2018. $450,000
42 W Boat Drive, 10/25/2018. $330,000
43 Hollybrook Drive, 10/26/2018. $237,000
45 Lake Michigan Drive, 10/12/2018. $107,500
47 Kansas Road, 10/19/2018. $125,000
5 W Navasink Drive, 10/18/2018. $320,000
52 Beach Drive, 10/30/2018. $115,000
53 Kansas Road, 10/10/2018. $370,000
62 Stone Gate Drive, 10/23/2018. $185,850
7 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 10/9/2018.$140,000
75 Fire House Drive, 10/4/2018. $228,500
7w Hudson Drive, 10/11/2018. $150,000
85 Briarwood Drive, 10/12/2018. $229,000
91 Saint Andrews Drive, 10/17/2018. $115,900
