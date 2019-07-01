Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Cape May County

AVALON

5679 Ocean Dr, Binder John III Carluccio Carolyn T; 2/2019. $1,850,000

3890 Ocean Dr, Mermaid Properties LLC Matthews Daniel E; 2/2019. $1,140,000

34 W 13th St, Griffith-Smith Elizabeth C Punchard Chad; 2/2019. $1,250,000

CAPE MAY

200 Lennox Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Kotb Hewaida; 2/2019. $305,000

502 Saint James Pl, Buckley Nicholas A Durrua Kenneth W; 2/2019. $480,000

201 Beach Ave Un 9, Seaboard Walk LLC Britt William G; 2/2019. $1,235,000

651 Hughes St, Todd Stephen Neff Stephen J Trust; 2/2019. $1,495,000

1314 Idaho Ave, Cape May Vittese Marolyn Wayman Georgeanne; 2/2019. $70,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

887 Myrna Rd, Stewart John C Nobile Christopher R; 2/2019.$221,000

403 Clubhouse Dr, Alderman Raymond R Wells Fargo Bank Na; 2/2019. $222,256

1200 Holmes Ave, Bertotto Anna Mae Courchain Thomas E; 2/2019. $265,000

143 Pennsylvania Ave, Christy Lawrence Musmul LLC; 2/2019. $42,500

119 Nevada Ave, Fannie Mae Russo Jean; 2/2019. $73,500

3 Cherry Hill Rd North, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Lawson Thomas J; 2/2019. $145,000

109 W Jacksonwivlle Ave, Slough Robert E Jr Adm Gifford Adam F; 2/2019. $149,900

207 Fire Lane, Veterans Affairs By Secy Lone Palm LLC; 2/2019. $152,000

134 W Delaware Pkwy, Hellinger Donald Gillen Mary Katherine; 2/2019. $172,000

11 Fairway Drive, Mann Kenneth L Shedlock Tyler; 2/2019. $175,000

210 E Weber Ave, Dimitrov Bojidar Iliev Camp Holly Rochelle; 2/2019. $185,000

114 Village Rd, Grube Francis J III Reynolds Cara Egan; 2/2019. $215,000

25 E Virginia Ave, Dimitrov Bojidar Napoli Joseph A Jr; 2/2019. $245,000

415 Route 9, Hornbeck Koni R Mardav LLC; 2/2019. $250,000

1279 & 1281 Wilson Dr, Ronald & Nancy Robbins LLC Taggart John H Jr; 2/2019. $495,000

700 Town Bank Rd, N Cape Con Center Asso Lp North Cape Re LLC; 2/2019. $15,746,745

1 W New York Ave, Snyder Virginia P Majewski Org LLC; 2/2019. $81,250

34 E Wilde Ave, Oakboc LLC Stone Christopher S; 2/2019. $142,000

216 Cardinal Ave, Olivio Robert Salinsky Thomas W; 2/2019. $165,000

5 Dogwood Lane, Talbot Dolores Haggerty Suzanne; 2/2019. $230,000

32 Rose Lane, Lauricella John C Tomlinson Donna; 2/2019. $310,000

902 Ocean Dr Un 310, Hoffman Karen White F John; 2/2019. $565,000

902 Ocean Dr, Riess Thomas Davies James V; 2/2019. $587,500

Marina Lot 23 Block 252, Discepola Nancy Ann Alavez; 2/2019. $50,000

115 E Pacific, Wells Fargo Bank Na Trust Costan Ilie; 2/2019. $56,500

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

864 Goshen Road, Jarmix LLC Smiley John B; 2/2019. $156,000

19 4th Ave, Njcc Fund 5 Reo SubsLLC Thomas Peter Jr; 2/2019. $180,000

52 Bay Shore Road, Whiteman Robert Cooley Scott Jr; 2/2019. $190,000

20 Brook Ridge Rd, Cho David S Zurawski Scott;2/2019. $545,000

505 Avalon Blvd, Dockview LLC Adcroft Robert; 2/2019. $567,000

23 Johnstown Lane, Nolan Robert A Shrff Zwanetz David; 2/2019. $51,000

87 Millman Blvd, Bank Of New York Mellon La Sassa Kristyn; 2/2019.$85,979

108 Pennsylvania Ave, Schroter Christine M Smith Robert Charles; 2/2019. $167,000

73 Route 47 North, Teller Raymond Mc Mullen Thomas D; 2/2019. $222,500

403 S Boyd St, Arenberg Carl H Pharo Wendy Lea; 2/2019. $232,000

215 Brighton Road, Anthony Randy Berry Francine; 2/2019. $245,000

1205 Tidewater Ave, Runner Paul Wayne Costello Raymond A Jr; 2/2019. $277,500

9 Moore Terrace, Senico Daniel J Jr Carboni David J; 2/2019. $290,000

372 Court House-South Dennis Rd, Valtri Allison J Exr Cape May County; 2/2019. $462,500

50 Egret Trail, Enclave 1204 LLC Rothenbach Ronald C; 2/2019. $573,000

12 Wayne Ave, Crawley Martha G Mdi West Props LLC; 2/2019. $69,900

11 N 12th St, Schlitz Lynne K Senico Daniel J Jr; 2/2019. $166,000

111 S 7th St, Poe Mitchell K Keller James G; 2/2019. $167,777

NORTH WILDWOOD

320 E 25th Ave Un C, Tiedeken Ronald Sacks Gregory C; 2/2019. $355,000

324 E 17th Ave, Mcmire Loren Lind Robert G; 2/2019. $362,500

407 E 22nd Ave, Martino Joseph Rocco Michael A; 2/2019. $495,000

507 E 14th Ave, Milligan Adam J Latko John Jr; 2/2019. $510,000

101 W Spruce Ave, Wiliams Stephen J Balcolm Randolph H; 2/2019. $540,000

2096 N New Jersey Ave, Cranfield Gary F 120 Pennsylvania Ave LLC; 2/2019. $600,000

1000 Hoffman Canal, Island West Dev LLC Williams Stephen J; 2/2019. $705,000

108 Seaview Ct Un A, Rozanski Victoria J Burke April; 2/2019. $184,000

208 E 20th Ave Un 2D, Fuhrmeister Michael Jr Fischer Joan; 2/2019. $270,000

520 Anglesea Drive, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Leimkuhler Mark; 2/2019. $345,000

OCEAN CITY

701 Atlantic Ave Un 205, Kusy Janice M Planer John; 2/2019. $199,000

104 Roosevelt Blvd, Conover Nancy Ogden Trust Conover Hayley J; 2/2019. $300,000

16-18 West Ave, Knapp John E Lucchesi Frances; 2/2019. $335,000

633-35 Bay Ave 2nd Flr, Lischin Roy L Est Exr Ruane Susan M; 2/2019. $340,000

935 Ocean Ave Un 323, Schaible Wayne Anthony Taucher Linda R; 2/2019. $372,000

Lot 6.01 Block 5003, Baumann Lanna M Goodheart Danielle; 2/2019. $462,000

5127 Haven Ave, Crawford Joseph P Sandran Realty Co LLC; 2/2019. $499,000

208 Anchorage Dr, Sambucci James Lapsley James J; 2/2019. $505,000

216 Crescent Rd, Weston Betty Dean Rjgvb LLC Ptnr; 2/2019. $512,000

2414 West Ave 2nd Fl, Florich Robert T Fletcher Michael; 2/2019. $533,000

1244 A-B-C Asbury Ave, Eastern Const & Elec Inc Walsh Mark A; 2/2019. $559,450

234 Battersea Rd, Dutch Charles E Carmody Donald M Jr; 2/2019. $567,450

Lot 31 Block 1205, Eastern Const & Elec Inc Nallen Edward J III; 2/2019. $615,000

854 North St, Lucchesi Frances Moynihan Eileen M; 2/2019. $755,000

4153-55 Asbury Ave, Chase Andrew B Jr Jasinski Edward Dale; 2/2019. $855,000

1023 Central Ave Un B, Ingui Vincent Green Richard R; 2/2019. $900,000

9 Nassau Rd, Kuhn Steven P Capizzi-Walsh Sharon; 2/2019. $1,400,000

Lot 8 Block 70.54, Hasson-Notte Jennifer Nixon Gale; 2/2019. $1,439,000

247 W Ave, Williams C Harry Diamante Homes LLC; 2/2019. $140,000

243 W Ave, Williams C Harry Diamante Homes LLC; 2/2019. $140,000

SEA ISLE CITY

3510-20 Central Ave, Moyer Lynne K Barber J Paul Michael; 2/2019. $320,000

Lot 1566 Block 55.04, Di Paolo Salvatore D’Angelo Francis; 2/2019. $350,000

133 73rd St West, Lare James J Divas Richard L; 2/2019. $670,000

8910 W Pleasure Ave, Meek Rita S Trust Martina Marc; 2/2019. $863,000

121 50th St, Welsh Family Irr Trust Kowal Mitchell B; 2/2019. $975,000

218 79th St, Allen Michael E 115 38th St Upstairs LLC; 2/2019. $1,400,000

326 39Th St Un B, Cheeseman T B Guard Laudien Lisa; 2/2019. $387,500

3817 Central Ave Un B, Carr John J Donnelly Daniel E; 2/2019. $465,000

142 52nd St, Harrison J Scott Grandieri Francis J III; 2/2019. $715,000

234 56th St West, Beebe Thomas A Vitali Michael L; 2/2019. $745,000

5600 Pleasure Ave, Mc Alister Nancy Miller Mark F; 2/2019. $1,050,000

4801 Landis Ave, Flora M Hall-Cuddy Rev Trust Beach Property Devs LLC; 2/2019. $1,105,500

9113 Pleasure Ave, Van Metre Laurie Jean Gleeson Contractors Inc; 2/2019. $1,300,000

4 84th St, Gamber J Michael Hayman Harry G III; 2/2019. $2,075,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

18 Timber Ln East, Fannie Mae Vallese Matthew H; 2/2019. $223,125

716 Route US 9 South, Servidio Joseph Dimarco Joseph M Jr; 2/2019. $254,000

668 Stagecoach Rd, Taylor Robert M Conahan Nicole D; 2/2019. $255,000

2 Nicholas Lane, Murphy Patrick V Wilmington Reo LLC; 2/2019. $272,000

25 N Bayview Drive, Dunn Julia P Dunn David C; 2/2019. $300,000

25 N Bayview Drive, Dunn Julia P Trust Dunn David C; 2/2019. $600,000

25 Frances Dr S, Upper Township HUD By Secy Shockey Kristopher; 2/2019. $123,600

29 Island View Terrace, Nolan Robert A Shrff Gardner Benjamin S; 2/2019. $179,000

15 Clover Ave Upper Township HUD By Secy Shockey Kristopher; 2/2019. $185,000

341 W Quail Dr, Bank Of New York Mellon Carneiro Candida; 2/2019. $210,000

WEST WILDWOOD

653 W Maple Ave, O’Donnell Miriam Adm Kapac William; 2/2019. $40,000

604 Second Ave, Burcher Paul V Burke Richard P; 2/2019. $375,000

223 Myrtle Ave Un 223, S.H. Real Estate Hldngs LLC Polito Samuel; 2/2019. $675,000

114 Fifth Ave, Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc Rivera Dean Allen; 2/2019. $827,500

106 Burgins Lane, West Cape Cottages LLC Patterson Matthew; 2/2019. $850,000

522 W Maple Ave, Cullen David J Garrity Charles H; 2/2019. $150,000

614 West Maple Ave, Delgatto Maria Cullen David J; 2/2019. $267,000

WILDWOOD

109 W Hildreth Ave, Rein Joseph Jr Dangiolini Curt M; 1/2019. $330,000

432 W Roberts Ave, Wells Fargo Bank Na Trust Zhao Jack; 2/2019. $52,516

418 W Roberts Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Seahorse LLC; 2/2019. $92,000

4303 Arctic Ave, Minahan Frederick P Duffy Janice Rose;2/2019. $154,900

136 E Taylor Ave, Sandbox 4 LLC Has Capital LLC; 2/2019. $195,000

229 E Lincoln Ave Un A, Mtglq Investors Lp Wright Maria; 2/2019. $202,500

143 E Rio Grande Ave Un 102, Healy Steven J Filopanti Mark; $207,500

4108 Husband Ave Un 103, Kush Michael Burpulis Marianne; 2/2019. $220,000

443 W Spicer Ave, Burns Liane Yeakel John; $245,000

8404 Pacific Ave, Mtglq Inv L P Hengy Edward;2/2019. $390,000

WILDWOOD CREST

116 E Cresse Ave, Toomey Michael Kowal Thomas; 2/2019. $55,000

107 E Sweet-Briar Rd, Eiding William A Long Melissa J; 2/2019. $345,000

9903 Seapointe Blvd, Pereira Antonio N Kolesa Lawrence;2/2019. $555,000

9401 Atlantic Ave, Brandt Donna Baker Darren J; 2/2019. $560,000

417 E Monterey Ave, Mc Eldrew James J II Garofalo G M Trust; 2/2019. $600,000

8803 Atlantic Ave, Mele Michael A Jr Solven Props 8803 LLC; 2/2019. $3,650,000

403 E Miami Ave, Benedetto Anthony V Benedetto Anthony V; 2/2019. $53,759

120 E Syracuse Ave, Garrison Kenneth R Vander Vliet Family Trust; 2/2019. $328,000

404 E Denver Ave, Taylor Kathleen Tandurella Rosa; 2/2019. $105,000

5606 Atlantic Ave, Lacroix Floyd Moreira Carlos; 2/2019. $350,000

WOODBINE

211 Washington Ave, Young James R Barton Alicia J; 1/2019. $200,000

10 Martintown Road, Moore Ana By Shrff NJHR4 LLC; 1/2019. $10,000

301 Adams Ave, Fannie Mae Aguilar-Carrillo Victor; 2/2019. $20,000

708 Longfellow St, Rickley Richard Henry Robert S; 2/2019. $45,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

9 Halsford Ave, Sanderlin Christine M, Cumberland Dairy Llc; 2/20/2019. $160,000

255 Stephenson Ave, Pc4reo Llc, Heardrick R&L Construction Llc; 2/20/2019. $3,500

315 South Ave, Levine Jennifer K Atty, Thompson Robert C By Atty, Cardoso Elio, Sanchez Marisol Romero; 2/22/2019. $60,000

73 Edward Ave, Kuhar Lois, Kuhar Nicholas Est, Cumberland Dairy Llc; 2/25/2019. $105,000

42 Ridge Ave, Riley Ethel F, Riley Walter F Est, Kuhar Diana L, Kuhar Lois; 2/25/2019. $89,000

74 Bank St, Mastr Asset-Backed Securities Trust &C, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Us Bank Trust, Go America Llc; 2/26/2019. $27,004

24 S Giles St, Citibank, Dp Real Estate Holdings; 2/26/2019. $22,550

149 S West Ave, One Main Financial Services Inc By Atty, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, Bridgeton House Llc; 2/28/2019. $40,100

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

Goshen Road, Brown Carlton Craig Sr, Hickman Jeffrey H; 2/4/2019. $40,000

165 Main St, Glaser Theresa, Rhoades Nicholas, Murphy Charles E Jr, Sewell Jonnette R; 2/5/2019. $111,000

466 Lummistown Road, Reilly Gerard, Mccafferty Lindsay N; 2/11/2019. $180,500

Southern Ocean

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

289 Country Club Blvd, 10/11/2018. $245,000

3 Pelican Lane, 10/25/2018. $187,000

30 Walkill Road, 10/5/2018. $116,000

308 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/31/2018. $60,000

309 Candle Lake Road, 10/3/2018. $140,000

310 W Calabreeze Way, 10/23/2018. $89,900

312 Country Club Blvd, 10/26/201. $125,000

313 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/25/2018. $200,000

316 Falon Drive, 10/4/2018. $36,000

33 Vicari Way, 10/5/2018. $295,000

331 Harbourtown Blvd, 10/2/2018. $215,000

363 Frog Pond Road, 10/23/2018. $197,000

37 Hamble Road, 10/24/201. $315,000

38 West Raritan Drive, 10/23/2018. $375,000

39 Timberline Drive, 10/31/2018. $160,000

4 Hill Crest Lane, 10/11/2018. $181,000

40 Oakland Bay Court, 10/26/2018. $101,000

402 Betsy Ross Lane, 10/29/2018. $70,000

405 Betsy Ross Lane, 10/11/2018. $59,000

405 Hancock Drive, 10/31/2018. $88,300

406 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/29/2018. $25,000

415 Parkertown Drive, 10/11/2018. $450,000

42 W Boat Drive, 10/25/2018. $330,000

43 Hollybrook Drive, 10/26/2018. $237,000

45 Lake Michigan Drive, 10/12/2018. $107,500

47 Kansas Road, 10/19/2018. $125,000

5 W Navasink Drive, 10/18/2018. $320,000

52 Beach Drive, 10/30/2018. $115,000

53 Kansas Road, 10/10/2018. $370,000

62 Stone Gate Drive, 10/23/2018. $185,850

7 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 10/9/2018.$140,000

75 Fire House Drive, 10/4/2018. $228,500

7w Hudson Drive, 10/11/2018. $150,000

85 Briarwood Drive, 10/12/2018. $229,000

91 Saint Andrews Drive, 10/17/2018. $115,900

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

