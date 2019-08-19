Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
131 N Iowa Ave, Eccles John M Jr Delvalle Ernesto Jr; 04/23/19. $115,000
1012 N Michigan Ave, Nicholas Georgeline Buswell David; 04/23/19. $18,000
9 Berkentine Court, Harbour Pointe Prop Llc Berger Neil; 04/24/19. $95,000
245 Nevada Ave, Phillips Anthony/Admr Kader Abdul; 04/24/19. $65,000
2911 Sunset Ave, Murray Thomas P Tran Thuy; 04/24/19. $172,400
1438 Mediterranean Ave C, Nefartari Incorporated Ac Inv Group Llc; 04/24/19. $32,100
101 S Raleigh Ave 418, Rbw7 Llc Bobe Christina; 04/25/19. $60,000
101 S Raleigh Ave, 307 Warwick 307 Llc Harrell Tommy; 04/25/19. $55,000
2324 Arctic Ave ,Connie And John Realty Inc Panah Abdullah; 04/29/19. $183,000
10 N Texas Ave, Atcf Reo Holdings Llc Chen Ming F; 04/29/19. $50,000
101 S Plaza Pl Unit 711, Coleman Marilyn/Atty Collaretti Julia M; 04/30/19. $150,000
10 Anchorage Court East, Greene Roberta Ann/Ind&Exrx Greene Roberta Ann; 04/30/19. $92,223
252 N Nevada Ave, Sultan Shelim Ali Arif; 04/30/19. $120,000
1515 Boardwalk Unit 2407, Robinson Kathleen Andreeva Veselina Todorov; 05/01/19. $75,000
9 Galleon Court, Harbour Pointe Prop Llc Spatola Sal; 05/01/19. $117,000
107 Chesapeake Bay Court, Hometown Capital Ptnrs Llc Delvalle Gilberto; 05/02/19. $60,000
117 S Seaside Ave, Scott Finance Co Bedys Capital Llc; 05/02/19. $140,000
116 N California Ave A, Brunozzi Prop Llc Antonicello Anthony; 05/02/19. $65,000
3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Unit 2902b, Kahane Nancy Luciani Robert J; 05/03/19. $50,000
4711 Theresa Place, Ogozarek Carol/Ind&Exrx 4711 Theresa Place Of Ac Llc; 05/03/19. $250,000
23 N Brighton Ave, Jtg Properties Llc Ccam Realty Llc; 05/06/19. $315,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 3104-2, Gast Earl W Kesselman Harvey; 05/06/19. $375,000
2721 Arctic Ave, Kelly Timothy Pittaro Jason; 05/07/19. $110,000
102 Maxwell Ave, Kelly Timothy Pittaro Jason; 05/07/19. $110,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 1001, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Galloway Charles; 05/08/19. $40,000
8 N Providence Ave Unit C-3, Michaud Andre Gavin Gerard M; 05/08/19. $27,500
559 Warrena Road, Tang Phat Chowdhury Niladri; 05/08/19. $159,900
1308 N Indiana Ave, Whittington Margherita P Miller Stafford J; 05/10/19. $144,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 402, Roberts Paulette L Klein Properties Ac Llc; 05/10/19. $99,000
2 Chelsea Court, Merlino Phyllis A J&J Real Estate And Repairs; 05/10/19. $193,000
55 N Trenton Ave, Mehmood Shahzad Mumtaz Taimoor; 05/10/19. $150,000
120 S John A Seedorf Lane, Q Adelman Banks Leslie Ostrich Lori; 05/13/19. $940,000
201b N New York Ave, Nefartari Incorporated Ac Inv Group Llc; 05/13/19. $35,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 426, Dodge Craig S Buckley David; 05/13/19. $87,500
1932 Magellan Ave, Jones Kathryn Terry Phillip; 05/13/19. $39,000
1427 N Michigan Ave, Brock Murray Raymond Abbadi Hicham; 05/13/19. $23,500
125 S Bartram Ave, So And Co Inc Camey James E; 05/13/19. $420,000
11 N Texas Ave, US Bank Na Aps Real Estate Llc; 05/14/19. $110,100
103 N Florida Ave, Maximus Properties Llc Bedys Capital Llc; 05/15/19. $105,000
22 S California Ave, Huynh Tam M75 Llc; 05/16/19. $240,000
2721 Boardwalk 1417, Mobly Alberta C Papaccio Grisel; 05/16/19. $45,000
31 N Jackson Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Zhang Yanling; 05/16/19. $205,000
Cape May County
CAPE MAY
1520 Yacht Ave, Yasik Stanley J Iv Stroud Samuel S Jr; 4/2019. $372,500
227 Beach Ave Un 501, Onley Joan M Porretto John; 4/2019. $550,000
21 Patterson Ave, Stack Catharine B Carop LLC; 4/2019. $920,000
1005 Kearney Ave, Hague Angela L Panko Andrew John III; 4/2019. $999,000
1508 New York Ave, Debiasi Stephen Nvjd 1508 LLC; 4/2019. $1,875,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
13 Cape Woods Road, Kershaw Richard A Exr Shustack Charles; 4/2019. $264,900
22 Summer Circle, Wheeler William E Johnson Walter E; 4/2019. $315,000
4 Cedar Brook Road, Vancko Ellen Patricia Stopper William J; 4/2019. $430,000
7 Linda Sue Lane, Henry Edward O’Niell Diane; 4/2019. $600,000
230 Franklin Ave, Tormey Edith Tormey Lawrence; 4/2019. $45,917
66 W Greenwood Ave, Quinn John J Jr I & G Building LLC; 4/2019. $60,000
225 W New York Ave, Fernandez Maria I Kdm Nww 8th Street LLC; 4/2019. $105,000
938 Carol Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Ingersoll Heather; 4/2019. $145,000
205 Birch Road, Shore Mgmnt Co Of Del Val Inc Montefusco Anthony J; 4/2019. $160,000
124 W Saint Johns Ave,Kelly John F III Exr Farley Lynn; 4/2019. $165,000
10 Egret Drive, Fannie Mae Hellinger Donald; 4/2019. $172,500
116 Utah Ave, Vanderhorn Brian Jr Mc Cardell Jeffrey L; 4/2019. $176,000
941 Woolson Road, Moore Edward B Exr Di Donato John T III; 4/2019. $180,000
1004 Rose Hill Parkway, Deckman Jeffrey R Cochrane Francis J; 4/2019. $200,000
101 Briarwood Drive, Martin Daniel M Mc Laughlin Jo Ann F; 4/2019. $205,000
20 Village Road, Voegtlin Enterprises LLC Kremp Joseph J; 4/2019. $218,000
7 Drake Court, US Bank Na Trust Bartnikiene Jurgita; 4/2019. $225,000
201 Bates Ave, Myers Clayton B Ryan Timothy James;4/2019. $225,000
38 Cardinal Ave, Ryan Rick Stewart David Anthony; 4/2019. $237,500
900 Ocean Drive, Braun Joseph F Braun Joseph F; 4/2019. $270,000
225 Lennox Ave, USA D’Acqua Daniel Jr;4/2019. $282,500
900 Scott Ave, Biffoni Maria Posharow Alexander Jr; 4/2019. $372,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
127 North Beach Ave, Cobert Ralph J Herman Daniel L; 4/2019. $97,000
74 N Beach Ave, Tanski Kevin Bakley Mark S Jr; 4/2019. $181,000
408 Bennett Road Un 1, Defibaugh Guy C Pedroni LLC; 4/2019. $212,500
211 S Boyd St, Wilson Lawrence Strohecker Donna M; 4/2019. $235,000
227 Route 47 North, Gruszka Albert M Adm&C Axelsson Paul R; 4/2019. $250,000
11 Kimble Ave, Ceromar2 LLC Vander Horn Brian Jr; 4/2019. $280,000
19 Jaden Road, Cjkr LLC Martin Daniel M; 4/2019. $376,000
20 Canterbury Way, Tompkins Builders Trdg Ellmer Kenneth R; 4/2019. $460,000
Hideaway Beach Campground, Hammond Michael A Exr Lomonaco Anthony; 4/2019. $27,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
2502 Surf Ave Un 100, Desraj Ravi Kumar Matticola Raymond D; 4/2019. $380,000
1611 Central Ave, Pillitteri Thomas V Fuhrmeister Michael Jr; 4/2019. $405,000
345 E 21st Ave, Adams Mark F X Hecht Michael J; 4/2019. $589,000
453 E 24th Ave, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC John Robert M Trust; 4/2019. $610,000
252B Allen Drive, Collins Kevin Hackett Joseph D; 4/2019. $105,000
417 E 20th St Un 6, Fannie Mae R & R Candy Husband & W; 4/2019. $137,000
1000 Kennedy Drive Un 305, Kilpatrick James E Jr Foell Michael; 4/2019. $159,500
306C Allen Drive, Oadgeon Susan E Exr Mc Menamin Thomas M; 4/2019. $160,000
410-414 E 25th St, Mngmnt Consortium LLC Wynnefield Dev LLC; 4/2019. $175,000
108 W 7th Ave, Tumaian Cindy J Spackman Frederic; 4/2019. $220,000
OCEAN CITY
633-47 Wayne Ave, Ciarlello John S Schulz Richard; 4/2019. $258,000
609 Whelk Drive, Andersen Marybeth Exr Andersen Edward J Jr; 4/2019. $290,000
103 Folger Court Un 103, Donohue Brian T Fasy Kyle; 4/2019. $292,000
300 Haven Ave, Reid Garry Pfeiffer Linda; 4/2019. $323,750
805 Central Ave, Nicoletti Richard P Jr Peirce John M; 4/2019. $340,000
2 Tonkin Court, Fasy Christopher J Donohue Brian; 4/2019. $360,000
104 Bartram Lane, Shiffler Edward Sj Hauck Prop LLC; 4/2019. $375,000
112 South Inlet Drive, Kiesel Robert R De Sandre Jeffrey; 4/2019. $382,000
5755-57 West Ave 2, Reistle John Leo Sr Biancaniello Francis M; 4/2019. $405,000
1653-55 Asbury Ave, Fullem Charles A Gladstone John J; 4/2019. $470,000
918 Simpson Ave, Dickson John J Clark Burley A; 4/2019.$475,000
3213-15 Haven Ave, Howarth James Brooks James P Jr; 4/2019. $483,000
27 Clubhouse Drive, Nelling Edward Nelling Sharon; 4/2019. $624,000
1008 Ocean Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Lodise Joseph; 4/2019. $639,000
3135 Haven Ave, Gruhler William Kane Thomas R; 4/2019. $800,000
4321 Asbury Ave, Blue 43 LLC De Marco Joseph F; 4/2019. $1,394,900
611 16th St, Milano Patrick Kuriger Theodore G; 4/2019. $1,740,000
1245 West Ave Un A, Spinelli Charles OC West Ave Asso LLC; 4/2019. $90,000
719 Eleventh St Condo #710, Depman Stanley Ong Pui Ling; 4/2019. $212,000
500 Bay Ave Un 209, Dipalma David A Adm O’Donnell John W III; 4/2019. $220,000
5447 Central Ave Un 1C, Gardner Robert Di Pietropolo Joseph V Jr; 4/2019. $305,000
21 Bayonne Place, Cammisa Agostino Ocean 1 Investors LLC; 4/2019. $330,000
302 Haven Ave, Curtis Joseph Caputo Janice; 4/2019. $348,750
755 Simpson Ave, Blizzard Wayne M Naudain Richard; 4/2019. $380,000
5037 Haven Ave, Potts Michael A Powell Mandie; 4/2019. $385,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
15 B Opal Court, 2/2019. $129,000
25 Ravenwood Blvd, 2/2019. $125,000
659 East Bay Ave, 2/2019. $58,000
14b Opal Court, 2/2019. $105,000
33 Nautilus Ave, 2/2019. $99,500
719 W Bay Ave, 2/2019. $63,000
18 Whisper Way, 2/2019. $342,000
9 Sterling Lane, 2/2019. $330,000
21 Potomac Court, 2/2019. $63,000
118 Ravenwood Blvd, 2/2019. $145,000
121 Spruce Circle N, 2/2019. $265,000
219 Hawthorne Lane, 2/2019. $235,000
5 Nantucket Ave, 2/2019. $300,000
10 Willowtree Court, 2/2019. $200,000
37 Lower Shore Road, 2/2019. $18,500
81 Freedom Hills Drive, 2/2019. $285,000
159 Emerson Lane, 2/2019. $401,790
4 Hannah Lee Road, 2/2019. $309,900
37 Cannonball Drive, 2/2019. $151,000
37 Fifth Street, 2/2019. $215,000
4 Bilge Avenue, 2/2019. $140,000
54 Twilight Drive, 2/2019. $521,221
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1994 Brookdale Drive, 2/2019. $190,000
515 Conifer Drive, 2/2019. $133,954
1501 Lakeside Drive South, 2/2019. $200,000
19 Bayberry Drive, 2/2019. $128,035
116 Nantucket Road, 2/2019. $137,500
1200 Gannet Court, 2/2019. $515,000
1747 Pineview Road, 2/2019. $86,500
301 Predmore Ave, 2/2019. $210,000
1143 Cape May Drive, 2/2019. $212,000
178 Ambermist Way, 2/2019. $528,876
429 Steuben Ave, 2/2019. $230,000
1346 Lee Way, 2/2019. $360,000
527 Holmes Ave, 2/2019. $205,000
703 Streit Road, 2/2019. $55,000
1118 Skiff Way Drive, 2/2019. $55,000
829 Forepeak Drive, 2/2019. $450,000
1318 Lee Way, 2/2019. $281,500
146 Ambermist Way, 2/2019. $522,121
1525 Clair Road, 2/2019. $190,000
835 Bunnell Street, 2/2019. $121,083
1218 Laurel Boulevard, 2/2019. $330,000
918 Clubhouse Drive, 2/2019. $115,000
112 Cedar Drive; 2/2019. $225,000
2436 Capshaw Road, 2/2019. $157,000
306 Windjammer Court, 2/2019. $297,000
422 Forrest Ave, 2/2019. $255,000
521 Conifer Drive, 2/2019. $130,000
832 Tiller Drive, 2/2019. $354,900
1073 Montauk Drive, 2/2019. $310,000
1092 Montauk Drive, 2/2019. $524,500
1642 Bay Ave, 2/2019. $199,900
24 Kent Drive, 2/2019. $175,500
335 Yorktown Drive, 2/2019. $149,900
1519 Lakeside Drive South, 2/2019. $200,000
208 Eagleswood Avenue, 2/2019. $458,491
427 Continental Street, 2/2019. $389,000
1476 Earie Way, 2/2019. $328,000
1615 Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $249,310
712 Weehawken Ave, 2/2019. $110,000
903 Alpine Street, 2/2019. $277,500
100a Penhook Road, 2/2019. $478,000
308 Nantucket Road, 2/2019. $250,000
711 Lake Barnegat Drive No, 2/2019. $70,000
750 Lacey Road, 2/2019. $800,000
82 Maxim Drive, 2/2019. $220,000
1202 Andover Road, 2/2019. $259,875
4313 Nantucket Road,; 2/2019. $275,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.