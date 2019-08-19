081119_mon_real2.jpeg

SNOWDROP ROAD, EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP Sale price: $290,000 Days on market: 24 Sold by: Dwell Real Estate

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

131 N Iowa Ave, Eccles John M Jr Delvalle Ernesto Jr; 04/23/19. $115,000

1012 N Michigan Ave, Nicholas Georgeline Buswell David; 04/23/19. $18,000

9 Berkentine Court, Harbour Pointe Prop Llc Berger Neil; 04/24/19. $95,000

245 Nevada Ave, Phillips Anthony/Admr Kader Abdul; 04/24/19. $65,000

2911 Sunset Ave, Murray Thomas P Tran Thuy; 04/24/19. $172,400

1438 Mediterranean Ave C, Nefartari Incorporated Ac Inv Group Llc; 04/24/19. $32,100

101 S Raleigh Ave 418, Rbw7 Llc Bobe Christina; 04/25/19. $60,000

101 S Raleigh Ave, 307 Warwick 307 Llc Harrell Tommy; 04/25/19. $55,000

2324 Arctic Ave ,Connie And John Realty Inc Panah Abdullah; 04/29/19. $183,000

10 N Texas Ave, Atcf Reo Holdings Llc Chen Ming F; 04/29/19. $50,000

101 S Plaza Pl Unit 711, Coleman Marilyn/Atty Collaretti Julia M; 04/30/19. $150,000

10 Anchorage Court East, Greene Roberta Ann/Ind&Exrx Greene Roberta Ann; 04/30/19. $92,223

252 N Nevada Ave, Sultan Shelim Ali Arif; 04/30/19. $120,000

1515 Boardwalk Unit 2407, Robinson Kathleen Andreeva Veselina Todorov; 05/01/19. $75,000

9 Galleon Court, Harbour Pointe Prop Llc Spatola Sal; 05/01/19. $117,000

107 Chesapeake Bay Court, Hometown Capital Ptnrs Llc Delvalle Gilberto; 05/02/19. $60,000

117 S Seaside Ave, Scott Finance Co Bedys Capital Llc; 05/02/19. $140,000

116 N California Ave A, Brunozzi Prop Llc Antonicello Anthony; 05/02/19. $65,000

3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Unit 2902b, Kahane Nancy Luciani Robert J; 05/03/19. $50,000

4711 Theresa Place, Ogozarek Carol/Ind&Exrx 4711 Theresa Place Of Ac Llc; 05/03/19. $250,000

23 N Brighton Ave, Jtg Properties Llc Ccam Realty Llc; 05/06/19. $315,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 3104-2, Gast Earl W Kesselman Harvey; 05/06/19. $375,000

2721 Arctic Ave, Kelly Timothy Pittaro Jason; 05/07/19. $110,000

102 Maxwell Ave, Kelly Timothy Pittaro Jason; 05/07/19. $110,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 1001, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Galloway Charles; 05/08/19. $40,000

8 N Providence Ave Unit C-3, Michaud Andre Gavin Gerard M; 05/08/19. $27,500

559 Warrena Road, Tang Phat Chowdhury Niladri; 05/08/19. $159,900

1308 N Indiana Ave, Whittington Margherita P Miller Stafford J; 05/10/19. $144,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 402, Roberts Paulette L Klein Properties Ac Llc; 05/10/19. $99,000

2 Chelsea Court, Merlino Phyllis A J&J Real Estate And Repairs; 05/10/19. $193,000

55 N Trenton Ave, Mehmood Shahzad Mumtaz Taimoor; 05/10/19. $150,000

120 S John A Seedorf Lane, Q Adelman Banks Leslie Ostrich Lori; 05/13/19. $940,000

201b N New York Ave, Nefartari Incorporated Ac Inv Group Llc; 05/13/19. $35,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 426, Dodge Craig S Buckley David; 05/13/19. $87,500

1932 Magellan Ave, Jones Kathryn Terry Phillip; 05/13/19. $39,000

1427 N Michigan Ave, Brock Murray Raymond Abbadi Hicham; 05/13/19. $23,500

125 S Bartram Ave, So And Co Inc Camey James E; 05/13/19. $420,000

11 N Texas Ave, US Bank Na Aps Real Estate Llc; 05/14/19. $110,100

103 N Florida Ave, Maximus Properties Llc Bedys Capital Llc; 05/15/19. $105,000

22 S California Ave, Huynh Tam M75 Llc; 05/16/19. $240,000

2721 Boardwalk 1417, Mobly Alberta C Papaccio Grisel; 05/16/19. $45,000

31 N Jackson Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Zhang Yanling; 05/16/19. $205,000

Cape May County

CAPE MAY

1520 Yacht Ave, Yasik Stanley J Iv Stroud Samuel S Jr; 4/2019. $372,500

227 Beach Ave Un 501, Onley Joan M Porretto John; 4/2019. $550,000

21 Patterson Ave, Stack Catharine B Carop LLC; 4/2019. $920,000

1005 Kearney Ave, Hague Angela L Panko Andrew John III; 4/2019. $999,000

1508 New York Ave, Debiasi Stephen Nvjd 1508 LLC; 4/2019. $1,875,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

13 Cape Woods Road, Kershaw Richard A Exr Shustack Charles; 4/2019. $264,900

22 Summer Circle, Wheeler William E Johnson Walter E; 4/2019. $315,000

4 Cedar Brook Road, Vancko Ellen Patricia Stopper William J; 4/2019. $430,000

7 Linda Sue Lane, Henry Edward O’Niell Diane; 4/2019. $600,000

230 Franklin Ave, Tormey Edith Tormey Lawrence; 4/2019. $45,917

66 W Greenwood Ave, Quinn John J Jr I & G Building LLC; 4/2019. $60,000

225 W New York Ave, Fernandez Maria I Kdm Nww 8th Street LLC; 4/2019. $105,000

938 Carol Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Ingersoll Heather; 4/2019. $145,000

205 Birch Road, Shore Mgmnt Co Of Del Val Inc Montefusco Anthony J; 4/2019. $160,000

124 W Saint Johns Ave,Kelly John F III Exr Farley Lynn; 4/2019. $165,000

10 Egret Drive, Fannie Mae Hellinger Donald; 4/2019. $172,500

116 Utah Ave, Vanderhorn Brian Jr Mc Cardell Jeffrey L; 4/2019. $176,000

941 Woolson Road, Moore Edward B Exr Di Donato John T III; 4/2019. $180,000

1004 Rose Hill Parkway, Deckman Jeffrey R Cochrane Francis J; 4/2019. $200,000

101 Briarwood Drive, Martin Daniel M Mc Laughlin Jo Ann F; 4/2019. $205,000

20 Village Road, Voegtlin Enterprises LLC Kremp Joseph J; 4/2019. $218,000

7 Drake Court, US Bank Na Trust Bartnikiene Jurgita; 4/2019. $225,000

201 Bates Ave, Myers Clayton B Ryan Timothy James;4/2019. $225,000

38 Cardinal Ave, Ryan Rick Stewart David Anthony; 4/2019. $237,500

900 Ocean Drive, Braun Joseph F Braun Joseph F; 4/2019. $270,000

225 Lennox Ave, USA D’Acqua Daniel Jr;4/2019. $282,500

900 Scott Ave, Biffoni Maria Posharow Alexander Jr; 4/2019. $372,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

127 North Beach Ave, Cobert Ralph J Herman Daniel L; 4/2019. $97,000

74 N Beach Ave, Tanski Kevin Bakley Mark S Jr; 4/2019. $181,000

408 Bennett Road Un 1, Defibaugh Guy C Pedroni LLC; 4/2019. $212,500

211 S Boyd St, Wilson Lawrence Strohecker Donna M; 4/2019. $235,000

227 Route 47 North, Gruszka Albert M Adm&C Axelsson Paul R; 4/2019. $250,000

11 Kimble Ave, Ceromar2 LLC Vander Horn Brian Jr; 4/2019. $280,000

19 Jaden Road, Cjkr LLC Martin Daniel M; 4/2019. $376,000

20 Canterbury Way, Tompkins Builders Trdg Ellmer Kenneth R; 4/2019. $460,000

Hideaway Beach Campground, Hammond Michael A Exr Lomonaco Anthony; 4/2019. $27,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

2502 Surf Ave Un 100, Desraj Ravi Kumar Matticola Raymond D; 4/2019. $380,000

1611 Central Ave, Pillitteri Thomas V Fuhrmeister Michael Jr; 4/2019. $405,000

345 E 21st Ave, Adams Mark F X Hecht Michael J; 4/2019. $589,000

453 E 24th Ave, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC John Robert M Trust; 4/2019. $610,000

252B Allen Drive, Collins Kevin Hackett Joseph D; 4/2019. $105,000

417 E 20th St Un 6, Fannie Mae R & R Candy Husband & W; 4/2019. $137,000

1000 Kennedy Drive Un 305, Kilpatrick James E Jr Foell Michael; 4/2019. $159,500

306C Allen Drive, Oadgeon Susan E Exr Mc Menamin Thomas M; 4/2019. $160,000

410-414 E 25th St, Mngmnt Consortium LLC Wynnefield Dev LLC; 4/2019. $175,000

108 W 7th Ave, Tumaian Cindy J Spackman Frederic; 4/2019. $220,000

OCEAN CITY

633-47 Wayne Ave, Ciarlello John S Schulz Richard; 4/2019. $258,000

609 Whelk Drive, Andersen Marybeth Exr Andersen Edward J Jr; 4/2019. $290,000

103 Folger Court Un 103, Donohue Brian T Fasy Kyle; 4/2019. $292,000

300 Haven Ave, Reid Garry Pfeiffer Linda; 4/2019. $323,750

805 Central Ave, Nicoletti Richard P Jr Peirce John M; 4/2019. $340,000

2 Tonkin Court, Fasy Christopher J Donohue Brian; 4/2019. $360,000

104 Bartram Lane, Shiffler Edward Sj Hauck Prop LLC; 4/2019. $375,000

112 South Inlet Drive, Kiesel Robert R De Sandre Jeffrey; 4/2019. $382,000

5755-57 West Ave 2, Reistle John Leo Sr Biancaniello Francis M; 4/2019. $405,000

1653-55 Asbury Ave, Fullem Charles A Gladstone John J; 4/2019. $470,000

918 Simpson Ave, Dickson John J Clark Burley A; 4/2019.$475,000

3213-15 Haven Ave, Howarth James Brooks James P Jr; 4/2019. $483,000

27 Clubhouse Drive, Nelling Edward Nelling Sharon; 4/2019. $624,000

1008 Ocean Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Lodise Joseph; 4/2019. $639,000

3135 Haven Ave, Gruhler William Kane Thomas R; 4/2019. $800,000

4321 Asbury Ave, Blue 43 LLC De Marco Joseph F; 4/2019. $1,394,900

611 16th St, Milano Patrick Kuriger Theodore G; 4/2019. $1,740,000

1245 West Ave Un A, Spinelli Charles OC West Ave Asso LLC; 4/2019. $90,000

719 Eleventh St Condo #710, Depman Stanley Ong Pui Ling; 4/2019. $212,000

500 Bay Ave Un 209, Dipalma David A Adm O’Donnell John W III; 4/2019. $220,000

5447 Central Ave Un 1C, Gardner Robert Di Pietropolo Joseph V Jr; 4/2019. $305,000

21 Bayonne Place, Cammisa Agostino Ocean 1 Investors LLC; 4/2019. $330,000

302 Haven Ave, Curtis Joseph Caputo Janice; 4/2019. $348,750

755 Simpson Ave, Blizzard Wayne M Naudain Richard; 4/2019. $380,000

5037 Haven Ave, Potts Michael A Powell Mandie; 4/2019. $385,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

15 B Opal Court, 2/2019. $129,000

25 Ravenwood Blvd, 2/2019. $125,000

659 East Bay Ave, 2/2019. $58,000

14b Opal Court, 2/2019. $105,000

33 Nautilus Ave, 2/2019. $99,500

719 W Bay Ave, 2/2019. $63,000

18 Whisper Way, 2/2019. $342,000

9 Sterling Lane, 2/2019. $330,000

21 Potomac Court, 2/2019. $63,000

118 Ravenwood Blvd, 2/2019. $145,000

121 Spruce Circle N, 2/2019. $265,000

219 Hawthorne Lane, 2/2019. $235,000

5 Nantucket Ave, 2/2019. $300,000

10 Willowtree Court, 2/2019. $200,000

37 Lower Shore Road, 2/2019. $18,500

81 Freedom Hills Drive, 2/2019. $285,000

159 Emerson Lane, 2/2019. $401,790

4 Hannah Lee Road, 2/2019. $309,900

37 Cannonball Drive, 2/2019. $151,000

37 Fifth Street, 2/2019. $215,000

4 Bilge Avenue, 2/2019. $140,000

54 Twilight Drive, 2/2019. $521,221

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1994 Brookdale Drive, 2/2019. $190,000

515 Conifer Drive, 2/2019. $133,954

1501 Lakeside Drive South, 2/2019. $200,000

19 Bayberry Drive, 2/2019. $128,035

116 Nantucket Road, 2/2019. $137,500

1200 Gannet Court, 2/2019. $515,000

1747 Pineview Road, 2/2019. $86,500

301 Predmore Ave, 2/2019. $210,000

1143 Cape May Drive, 2/2019. $212,000

178 Ambermist Way, 2/2019. $528,876

429 Steuben Ave, 2/2019. $230,000

1346 Lee Way, 2/2019. $360,000

527 Holmes Ave, 2/2019. $205,000

703 Streit Road, 2/2019. $55,000

1118 Skiff Way Drive, 2/2019. $55,000

829 Forepeak Drive, 2/2019. $450,000

1318 Lee Way, 2/2019. $281,500

146 Ambermist Way, 2/2019. $522,121

1525 Clair Road, 2/2019. $190,000

835 Bunnell Street, 2/2019. $121,083

1218 Laurel Boulevard, 2/2019. $330,000

918 Clubhouse Drive, 2/2019. $115,000

112 Cedar Drive; 2/2019. $225,000

2436 Capshaw Road, 2/2019. $157,000

306 Windjammer Court, 2/2019. $297,000

422 Forrest Ave, 2/2019. $255,000

521 Conifer Drive, 2/2019. $130,000

832 Tiller Drive, 2/2019. $354,900

1073 Montauk Drive, 2/2019. $310,000

1092 Montauk Drive, 2/2019. $524,500

1642 Bay Ave, 2/2019. $199,900

24 Kent Drive, 2/2019. $175,500

335 Yorktown Drive, 2/2019. $149,900

1519 Lakeside Drive South, 2/2019. $200,000

208 Eagleswood Avenue, 2/2019. $458,491

427 Continental Street, 2/2019. $389,000

1476 Earie Way, 2/2019. $328,000

1615 Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $249,310

712 Weehawken Ave, 2/2019. $110,000

903 Alpine Street, 2/2019. $277,500

100a Penhook Road, 2/2019. $478,000

308 Nantucket Road, 2/2019. $250,000

711 Lake Barnegat Drive No, 2/2019. $70,000

750 Lacey Road, 2/2019. $800,000

82 Maxim Drive, 2/2019. $220,000

1202 Andover Road, 2/2019. $259,875

4313 Nantucket Road,; 2/2019. $275,000

