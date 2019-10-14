Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
400 E Raleigh Ave, Swysz Raymond Donvito Michael; 6/2019. $375,000
9700 Atlantic Ave S-5, Diamond Beach Realty LLC Musho Leslie J; $521,500
300 W Spruce Ave, Vaccaro Maryann Brady Kevin T; 6/2019. $770,000
902 Ocean Drive, Webco Associates Inc Brown John H III; 6/2019. $850,000
3 Vacation Road, Findley Lisa Exr Findley Lisa; 6/2018. $45,000
152 Pinetree Drive, Kavalus Joseph Spencer Lee Bruce; 6/2019. $135,000
145 E Atlantic Ave, Sjolund Eric O’Neill Bridget G; 6/2019. $169,500
211 E Hudson Ave, C Pawlus Enterprises LLC Mazzotta Lorraine; 6/2019. $169,900
102 W Wilde Ave, Hartman Gloria A Garrison Raymond E; 6/2019. $175,400
601 Rosehill Parkway, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Trust Mccoach William J; 6/2019. $176,000
145 W Greenwood Ave, O’Leary Daniel J Darby James F; 6/2019. $176,000
121 Town Bank Road, Bove Kathleen M Adm Scott Guy T; 6/2019. $200,000
124 E South Station Ave, Fitzpatrick Scott M Sr Joyce Joseph W; 6/2019. $275,000
318 Tahoe Drive, Rose Eugene J Rose Victoria; 6/2019. $299,000
1 Eider Lane, Roach Richard D Jr Mongiovi Bernard J Jr; 6/2019. $425,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
66 Wynndemere Court, Mal Real Estate LLC Benjamin Thomas S; 6/2019. $260,000
201 Tidewater Ave, Carman Scott C Bachman Richard W; 6/2019. $264,500
104 Sawgrass Court, Grillo Domenic S Trust Scheer Richard F; 6/2019. $275,000
34 Cynwyd Drive, Kowalski David J Sykes Jared C; 6/2019. $350,000
704 Poplar Ave, Deutsche Bnk Natl Trust Co Alvelo Nelson Jr; 6/2019. $105,250
303 Shunpike Road, Ross Denham Inv LLC Schafer Jeffrey; 6/2019. $170,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
500 Kennedy Drive, Bradish William M Dearnley Joseph M; 6/2019. $218,000
642 W Pine Ave, Uhland John M Jr Schmidt Valentine M IV; 6/2019. $220,000
234 E 17th Ave Un B, Patton Russell W Thomas John S; 6/2019. $367,500
317 E 24th Ave Un C, Zabransky Wesley Kelly Paul J; 6/2019. $395,000
202 W 7th Ave, Fetsick John J Jr &C Baehr Emil L; 6/2019. $398,000
419 E 5th Ave, Bauers Bessie Jane O’Donnell Brian; 6/2019. $441,000
513 E 14th Ave, Brady Kevin T Sedlock Stephen E; 6/2019. $699,900
2407 New York Ave, Boos Callie M Sauter Gary; 6/2019. $100,000
120-22 E 13th Ave, Palladino Tracy Connors William P; 6/2019. $110,000
138 E Chestnut St, Hillgen Christine D Hahn Kathleen; 6/2019. $124,500
1800 Ocean Ave, Scalera Gianna Carpino Giovanni C; 6/2019. $184,900
OCEAN CITY
840 Ocean Ave, Dix Gregory G Jr Newell Brandon; 6/2019. $70,000
1110 Wesley Ave, Gloway Joanne M Flynn Michael Thomas; 6/2019. $105,000
500 Bay Ave Un 203 S, Santella Joseph Broadley Caren; 6/2019. $265,000
1114 Bayfront, Petrella Alexander Applegate Jacqueline; 6/2019. 6/2019. $272,000
913 Palen Ave, Araujo Gordon E Mc Donnell Francis; 6/2019. $275,000
1217 West Ave, Di Giacomo Ronald Ross Anthony; 6/2019. $300,000
322 Boardwalk, Earnest Christopher T Herting Jon D; 6/2019. $328,000
500 Bay Ave, King Charles B Matulewicz Dennis E; 6/2019. $329,900
7 Bonita Court, Rein Janice Etedali Anthony; 6/2019. $351,050
3052-54 West Ave Un A, Falciani Michael R Mc Garrigle Michael J; 6/2019. $373,000
509 E 16th St, Molyneaux Dennis J Croce Denise; 6/2019. $392,500
19 Genoa Court, Crane Karen M O’Neill Kelly A; 6/2019. $397,500
1117 Simpson Ave, JR Hendrix & ME Hendrix Irr Tr Marchione Alexander Al; 6/2019. $400,000
942 Pleasure Ave, Choriw Dean Solipaca Paula L; 6/2019. $410,000
2134 Haven Ave, Mc Clernan James J Catini Anthony J; 6/2019. $415,000
1001 Simpson Ave, Longo Frank Gesler Andrew; 6/2019. $420,000
322 Boardwalki Un 112, Bond Thomas R Rowan Daniel A; 6/2019. $432,500
1448-50 Asbury Ave, Rosenker David Sweeney Craig P; 6/2019. $460,000
SEA ISLE CITY
5512 Landis Ave South Un, Fuscellaro Bernard Pollner Michael; 6/2019. $777,500
15 73rd St West Un, Stokes Robert D Shore Marketing LLC; 6/2019. $779,762
305 57th St, Desjadon Roger Vanbuskirk Clark R; 6/2019. $833,000
6109 Central Ave, Redfern Ocean LLC Debiase Peter P; 6/2019. $915,000
12 60th St North Un, Oceans 12 LLC Martin Marie; 6/2019. $2,275,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
1463 Stagecoach Road, Chisholm James R Stanley Michael; 6/2019. $308,900
4 Sparks Court, Doll Susan H Johnson Erik L; 6/2019. $360,000
1002 Willetts Road, Rihl Amy Weber Joseph; 6/3029. $485,000
235 120th St, Huntoon Charles W Exr&C C Shore Home 120 LLC; 6/2019. $1,920,000
WILDWOOD
316 E Bennett Ave Un 6, Schleider Robert Thomas Adrienne E; 6/2019. $350,000
4606 Park Blvd, $70,000
2907 Park Blvd, Boyle Eamonn Mc Govern Elisha; 6/2019. $102,000
221 E Pine Ave, Perez Edward J Schadder Kevin C; 6/2019. $228,000
630 W Maple Ave, US Bank Na Trust Schuch Francis; 6/2019. $256,000
410 W Young Ave Un A, Link Michael K Trench Richard; 6/2019. $259,000
133 E Wildwood Ave #C7, Dougherty Philip J III Mc Mullin John J; 6/2019. $259,000
145 E Baker Ave, Bell Michael Koschel Kevin Michael; 6/2019. $275,000
301 E Magnolia Ave, Toolen Bruce J Halkevich Aliaksandr; 6/2019. $285,500
445 W Garfield Ave, Zulawski Jenna M Link Michael; 6/2019. $288,500
WILDWOOD CREST
9905 Seapointe Blvd, Weinschenk Carl L Subramaniam Anand; 6/2019. $360,000
132 W Wisteria Road, Peter Scott D Doogan Ryan M; 6/2019. $515,000
5606 Lake Road, Schufreider Anthony G Belisario Martin G; 6/2019. $1,250,000
410 E St Paul’s Ave #1, Dwyer Hugh Sutherlin Diana; 6/2019. $84,000
404 E Denver Ave, Heim Herman J Jr Summers Norman A; 6/2019. $120,000
208 E Miami Ave Un A, Carr James Schaffhauser Michael; 6/2019. $310,000
Cumberland County
MILLVILLE
2241 Shamrock Lane, Walter George F; Walter Sandra G, Arcieri Gina Marie; Mccormick James P; 5/8/2019. $249,000
303 N 9th St, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Meischke Kelley Sue; Meischke Lynford John; 5/9/2019. $33,540
113 N 3rd St, Still Pamela, Nsp Residential Llc; 5/10/2019. $46,639.82
113 N 3rd St, Nsp Residential Llc, Still Pamela M; 5/10/2019. $66,727.48
423 Carmel Road, Mitchell David; Mitchell Sheila, Lawler Traci; Wielgus Dylan; 5/10/2019. $10,000
906 Buck St, Beltway Capital Management Llc; Mccormick 106 Llc, Parker Marvin; 5/10/2019. $14,500
2422 Linden Court, Cheli Amanda N Fka; Platt Amanda N; Platt Brandon M, Berry Timothy S; 5/10/2019. $190,000
715 Buck St, 715 Buck Street Llc; Kelly Dwight, Beltre Wendy R; 5/10/2019. $39,750
214 Southeast Lake Shore Drive, Pfizenmayer Melanie, Mcdermott John; 5/13/2019. $113,000
335 Briar Drive, Harris Donovan A, Martino Real Estate Llc; 5/13/2019. $185,000
148 S 2nd St, Pierce Franceleen, Lxr Nj 1 Llc; 5/13/2019. $47,500
111 N 11th St, Blb By Agent; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Gould Shayla; Moore Victor; 5/13/2019. $72,000
713 Glenside Road, Hawryluk Ashley Nicole Fka; Trovarelli Ashley Nicole; Trovarelli Eric Kenneth, Velez Edwin; Velez Merari J; 5/13/2019. $249,000
427 N 2nd St, Troche Fidel Adm; Troche Lizett Est By Adm, Chen Chung C; 5/13/2019. $11,000
901 E Oak St, Shaffer Curtis L II Adm; Shaffer Curtis L Sr Est By Adm; Shaffer Thelma A Est, Mcquade Jennifer G; 5/13/2019. $89,900
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
13 Dogwood Drive, Fogle Beatrice C Est; Fogle Sherri L; Fogle Walter W Jr, Garrison Andrew D; Garrison Sara H; 5/14/2019. $189,000
30 N Central Avenue, Meehan Heather M; Meehan Jeffrey S, Ojukwu Dana Marie; Ojukwu Justice U; 5/16/2019. $119,900
257 Cornwell Dr, Bertrucci Tammie L; Bertucci Vincent F Jr, Bertucci Anthony J; 5/22/2019. $245,000
19 Hoover Road, Mcgonigal William Robert, Bergen Quidone; 5/23/2019. $176,000
18 Thoroughbred Court, Rjs Heritage Homes Inc, Highland Development Group Llc; 5/29/2019. $29,000
80 Lebanon Road, Nelson Donna C; Nelson Russell G, Smith Patricia; Smith Steven; 5/30/2019. $310,000
VINELAND
121 S Sixth St, Ziyadeh Naser, Hf Property Management & Construction Llc, 5/21/2019, $37,000.00
38 W Park Ave, Costantino Alfred Est; Costantino Jane Est By Exec; Costantino Michael Exec, Asm Properties Llc; 5/21/2019. $139,000
1261 Chimes Terrace, New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Residential Asset Securities Corp &C By Trust By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Mcclaskey Marc; 5/21/2019. $99,750
240 W Oak Road, Bird Rene Paul Aka; Loiseau Rene Paul Aka, Clark Tywone G Sr; 5/22/2019. $87,550
813 Cheltenham Dr, Vitalo Doreen, Robles Liz N; Rodriguez Jose M; 5/22/2019. $106,000
1081 Rae Drive, Equus One Llc; Spinelli Michael, Gould Tamaya R; 5/22/2019. $172,000
10 Columbia Ave, Janetta Carie, Mercado Carlos A; Mercado Kristi E; 5/22/2019. $152,500
4002 S Lincoln Ave, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Hernandez Lizet; Hernandez Tomas; 5/22/2019. $145,000
2699 London Lane, Sherwood Forest Homes Llc, Ortez-Andrade Isaias S; Reyes-Ferman Sandre E; 5/22/2019. $286,000
3018 Candlewood Drive, Yacovelli Barbara, Fiorani Elizabeth; 5/22/2019. $215,000
735 S Main Road Unit 33, Cauthen Olympia M By Atty; Cauthen Wilbur Laney Est; Mercogliana Vincent Atty, Smith Glenn I; Smith Joan M; 5/23/2019. $92,000
88 S Myrtle St, Mastr Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-He2 By Trust By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Go America Llc; 5/23/2019. $11,369
32 Ewan Terrace, Acosta Efrain Est; Acosta Norma, Castro Suzanne M; 5/23/2019. $165,000
2385 Baywood Drive, Gibbons Carol F; Gibbons Gerald A Jr Est, Lee Tracy J; 5/23/2019. $125,000
2942 Union Road, Gonzalez Erick; Nyc Reo Llc, Fineman Scott; 5/24/2019. $57,126
1320 S Orchard Road, Bank Of America By Atty; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty, Empiria Homes Inc; 5/24/2019. $16,800
44 Avon Place, Furman Harry Exec; Levi Alice Lisa Est By Exec, Bolanos Estela Aquino; Ruiz Alejandro Pax; 5/24/2019. $99,200
17 N Valley Ave, Perez Brandi N, White Martin; 5/24/2019. $129,900
861 Bradford Drive, Champion Mortgage Co Atty; Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2018-1 By Trust By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Martinez Daisy; 5/28/2019. $90,250
1683 E Chestnut Ave, Alicea Elba; Alicea Martin; Montes Elba Fka, Green Kevin; 5/28/2019. $240,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
628 E Bay Ave, 4/2019. $141,500
9 Stern Court, 4/2019. $210,000
12 Jameshollow Drive, 4/2019. $135,000
3 Raccoon Lane, 4/2019. $303,500
47 Woodchuck Drive, 4/2019. $300,000
33 Fawcett Blvd, 4/2019. $306,862
161 Schooner Ave, 4/2019. $152,000
58 Windward Drive, 4/2019. $98,734
6 Deer Run Drive North, 4/2019. $120,000
7 Orchid Lane, 4/2019. $210,000
81 Freedom Hills Drive, 4/2019. $339,000
13a Emerald Drive, 4/2019. $130,000
22 Chance Drive, 4/2019. $365,900
22 Pine Oak Blvd, 4/2019. $147,000
58 Windward Drive, 4/2019. $115,000
62 Pine Oak Blvd, 4/2019. $175,000
3 Nantucket Ave, 4/2019. $319,990
65 Woodchuck Drive, 4/2019. $344,990
9 Commodore Court, 4/2019. $90,000
9 Commodore Court, 4/2019. $114,000
1 Arms Court, 4/2019. $146,500
2 Osprey Place, 4/2019. $227,500
661 E Bay Ave, 4/2019. $247,000
16 Sparrow Lane, 4/2019. $205,000
19 Orchid Lane, 4/2019. $340,000
37 Mediterranean Court, 4/2019. $117,495
6 Forest Lake Court, 4/2019. $280,000
107 Pine Oak Blvd, 4/2019. $172,500
2 Wadsworth Place, 4/2019. $237,742
94 Barnegat Blvd, 4/2019. $120,000
143 Emerson Lane, 4/2019. $120,000
996 W Bay Ave, 4/2019. $125,000
13 Hatteras Way, 4/2019. $240,000
290 S Main St, 4/2019. $136,000
75 Lamp Post Drive, 4/2019. $243,400
20 Anchor Road, 4/2019. $98,000
111 Barnegat Blvd, 4/2019. $111,000
14 Pomona Drive, 4/2019. $239,900
4 James Hollow Drive, 4/2019. $239,900
10 Heather Way, 4/2019. $330,000
125 Mission Way, 4/2019. $230,000
19 Chestnut Way Circle, 4/2019. $190,000
5 Pond View Circle, 4/2019. $180,000
10a Opal Court Unit A, 4/2019. $116,110
4 Woodlake Court, 4/2019. $230,000
2 Duxbury Lane, 4/2019. $245,000
110 Harborage Place, 4/2019. $480,000
15 Deer Run Drive N, 4/2019. $138,000
169 Emerson Lane, 4/2019. $315,000
BEACH HAVEN
420 Eighth St, 4/2019. $695,000
327 Engleside Ave, 4/2019. $615,000
126 Seventh St, 4/2019. $999,999
805 S Atlantic Ave, 4/2019. $2,150,000
810 Bay Club Lane West Unit 3, 4/2019. $913,000
310 West Ave, 4/2019. $485,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
136 Dinner Point Ave, 4/2019. $96,600
171 Silver Lake Drive, 4/2019. $250,000
124 Thomas Ave, 4/2019. $85,000
668 Julian Court, 4/2019. $151,000
233 Main St, 4/2019. $210,000
HARVEY CEDARS
8601 Jamaica Lane, 4/2019. $850,000
8 E Gloucester Ave, 4/2019. $2,060,000
10 Kinsey Lane, 4/2019. $900,000
3 Warwick Ave, 4/2019. $901,775
LACEY TOWNSHIP
952 Mallard Drive, 4/2019. $135,000
1224 Taurus Court, 4/2019. $335,000
1805 Binnacle Road, 4/2019. $140,000
901 Sarasota Drive, 4/2019. $265,000
10 Gladstone St, 4/2019. $603,088
1118 Capstan Drive, 4/2019. $325,000
1737 Parkside Drive, 4/2019. $200,000
207 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $447,909
308 Lawrence Drive, 4/2019. $147,000
505 Crosswick Ave, 4/2019. $211,300
Spar Drive (vacant land), 4/2019. $246,600
1250 Pensacola Road, 4/2019. $172,000
409 Barramore Ave, 4/2019. $114,000
633 Oakwood Drive, 4/2019. $300,000
836 Sandpiper Drive, 4/2019. $385,000
123 Oakwood Place, 4/2019. $222,500
156 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $532,690
1008 Sarasota Drive, 4/2019. $270,000
1203 Skimmer Court, 4/2019. $370,000
17 Nautilus Blvd, 4/2019. $76,000
418 Sycamore Drive, 4/2019. $218,000
1916 Whitcomb Road, 4/2019. $128,000
542 Brentwood Road, 4/2019. $275,000
61 Sheffield Drive, 4/2019. $190,000
918 Clubhouse Drive, 4/2019. $117,600
117 Sea Bright Road, 4/2019. $225,000
1202 Holly Place, 4/2019. $118,027
1507 Whitcomb Road, 4/2019. $228,000
230 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $402,806
28 Laurel Blvd, 4/2019. $204,900
408 Elizabeth Court, 4/2019. $362,000
730 Montauk Drive, 4/2019. $84,000
733 Lake Barnegat Dr aka 309 Cedar Ave, 4/2019. $275,000
1016 Anchor Way, 4/2019. $97,500
228 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $451,986
231 Station Dr, 4/2019. $145,000
1101 Albatross Court, 4/2019. $350,000
1207 Laurel Blvd, 4/2019. $101,000
1611 Fanwood Road, 4/2019. $166,923
2 Hollywood Blvd Unit 3, 4/2019. $78,000
729 Oxford Road, 4/2019. $270,000
215 Donald St, 4/2019. $385,000
314 Predmore Ave, 4/2019. $140,000
757 Windsor St, 4/2019. $180,000
1401 Island View Drive, 4/2019. $290,000
402 Nantucket Road, 4/2019. $98,500
539 Brentwood Road, 4/2019. $295,500
707 Pine St, 4/2019. $265,000
Wickford Lane, 4/2019. $220,000
1113 E Hickory Dr, 4/2019. $400,000
1615 Lakeside Drive South, 4/2019. $187,500
1816 Deerhead Lake Dr, 4/2019. $125,000
234 Juniper Lane, 4/2019. $120,000
339 Enterprise Dr, 4/2019. $150,000
108 Clairmore Ave, 4/2019. $242,900
1615 Sommerell Ave, 4/2019. $246,000
239 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $451,508
514 Beach Blvd, 4/2019. $109,999
Vacant land fronting Capshaw Road, 4/2019. $11,000
1103 Albatross Court, 4/2019. $275,000
208 Hemlock Drive, 4/2019. $255,000
507 Beach Blvd, 4/2019. $253,000
101 Sheffield Drive, 4/2019. $165,000
3 Marque St, 4/2019. $406,364
704 Old Shore Road, 4/2019. $202,500
871 Sunrise Blvd, 4/2019. $600,000
1520 Whitcomb Road, 4/2019. $163,500
1909 Hillwood Road, 4/2019. $263,000
332 Enterprise Drive, 4/2019. $138,000
411 Pleasantville Court, 4/2019. $330,000
658 Deerhead Lake Dr, 4/2019. $120,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
5 E 29th St, 4/2019. $656,500
6 High Ridge Road, 4/2019. $180,000
108 Polonia Way, 4/2019. $155,000
182 Westchester Drive, 4/2019. $125,000
1006 Center St, 4/2019. $190,000
137 E Potomac Drive, 4/2019. $310,000
16 Alexandra Way, 4/2019. $220,750
20 St Andrews Drive, 4/2019. $249,000
5 Lake Superior Drive, 4/2019. $115,000
106 Flax Court, 4/2019. $285,000
109 Newport Way, 4/2019. $375,000
114 Lake Winnipesaukee Drive, 4/2019. $151,500
7 Coral Drive, 4/2019. $147,000
18w Delaware Drive, 4/2019. $55,000
23 Schooner Court, 4/2019. $155,000
3 Pebble Beach Lane, 4/2019. $138,900
30 North Boom Way,; 4/2019. $131,000
312 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2019. $180,000
69 Galley Way, 4/2019. $320,000
74 Ocean Blvd, 4/2019. $57,500
9 S Miami Drive, 4/2019. $265,000
158 Oak Lane, 4/2019. $975,000
6 Falkinburg Drive, 4/2019. $180,000
104 Westchester Drive, 4/2019. $86,500
105 Kadlubeck Way, 4/2019. $135,000
111 Basswood Lake Road, 4/2019. $95,000
22 Hillcrest Lane, 4/2019. $275,000
107 National Union Blvd, 4/2019. $36,300
219 Yorktowne Drive, 4/2019. $65,000
312 Country Club Blvd, 4/2019. $162,500
222 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2019. $83,000
25 Cranbury Lake Drive, 4/2019. $242,200
401 Kadlubeck Way, 4/2019. $119,379
424 Twin Lakes Blvd, 4/2019. $225,000
6 Lake Michigan Drive, 4/2019. $263,000
45 Gimball Road, 4/2019. $325,000
716 & 726 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
722 & 718 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
732 & 836 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
736 & 728 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
738 & 724 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
814 & 824 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
818 & 816 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
822 & 812 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
826 & 828 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
834 & 832 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
11 S Los Angeles Drive, 4/2019. $195,000
117 E Brig Drive, 4/2019. $242,000
12 Plantation Drive, 4/2019. $187,000
121 Basswood Lake Road, 4/2019. $120,000
17 Augusta Drive, 4/2019. $245,000
403 Alden Court, 4/2019. $76,500
42 S Ensign Drive, 4/2019. $333,500
43 Oakland Bay Court, 4/2019. $86,000
61 Sea Meadow Drive, 4/2019. $181,000
61 Timberlane Drive, 4/2019. $176,000
16 Demaret Court; 4/2019. $99,000
7 Cambridge Court, 4/2019. $168,525
10 Driftwood Drive, 4/2019. $61,250
22 W Shrewsbury Drive, 4/2019. $172,500
24 Tradewinds, 4/2019. $129,000
76 Westchester Drive, 4/2019. $98,000
107 Lake Deerbrook Drive, 4/2019. $130,000
15 E Pimlico Road, 4/2019. $217,000
303 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2019. $159,900
205 Mohican Lane, 4/2019. $82,000
21 Lake Huron Drive, 4/2019. $154,000
25 Pebble Beach Lane, 4/2019. $160,000
625 Route 9 South, 4/2019. $2,500,000
6 W Brig Drive, 4/2019. $55,000
128 S Forecastle Drive, 4/2019. $80,000
212 Valley Forge Drive, 4/2019. $70,000
218 Newport Way, 4/2019. $327,500
6 Pier Point, 4/2019. $250,000
8 Runyon Court, 4/2019. $187,500
23 Timberline Drive, 4/2019. $152,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.