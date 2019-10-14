101319_mon_real4

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

400 E Raleigh Ave, Swysz Raymond Donvito Michael; 6/2019. $375,000

9700 Atlantic Ave S-5, Diamond Beach Realty LLC Musho Leslie J; $521,500

300 W Spruce Ave, Vaccaro Maryann Brady Kevin T; 6/2019. $770,000

902 Ocean Drive, Webco Associates Inc Brown John H III; 6/2019. $850,000

3 Vacation Road, Findley Lisa Exr Findley Lisa; 6/2018. $45,000

152 Pinetree Drive, Kavalus Joseph Spencer Lee Bruce; 6/2019. $135,000

145 E Atlantic Ave, Sjolund Eric O’Neill Bridget G; 6/2019. $169,500

211 E Hudson Ave, C Pawlus Enterprises LLC Mazzotta Lorraine; 6/2019. $169,900

102 W Wilde Ave, Hartman Gloria A Garrison Raymond E; 6/2019. $175,400

601 Rosehill Parkway, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Trust Mccoach William J; 6/2019. $176,000

145 W Greenwood Ave, O’Leary Daniel J Darby James F; 6/2019. $176,000

121 Town Bank Road, Bove Kathleen M Adm Scott Guy T; 6/2019. $200,000

124 E South Station Ave, Fitzpatrick Scott M Sr Joyce Joseph W; 6/2019. $275,000

318 Tahoe Drive, Rose Eugene J Rose Victoria; 6/2019. $299,000

1 Eider Lane, Roach Richard D Jr Mongiovi Bernard J Jr; 6/2019. $425,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

66 Wynndemere Court, Mal Real Estate LLC Benjamin Thomas S; 6/2019. $260,000

201 Tidewater Ave, Carman Scott C Bachman Richard W; 6/2019. $264,500

104 Sawgrass Court, Grillo Domenic S Trust Scheer Richard F; 6/2019. $275,000

34 Cynwyd Drive, Kowalski David J Sykes Jared C; 6/2019. $350,000

704 Poplar Ave, Deutsche Bnk Natl Trust Co Alvelo Nelson Jr; 6/2019. $105,250

303 Shunpike Road, Ross Denham Inv LLC Schafer Jeffrey; 6/2019. $170,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

500 Kennedy Drive, Bradish William M Dearnley Joseph M; 6/2019. $218,000

642 W Pine Ave, Uhland John M Jr Schmidt Valentine M IV; 6/2019. $220,000

234 E 17th Ave Un B, Patton Russell W Thomas John S; 6/2019. $367,500

317 E 24th Ave Un C, Zabransky Wesley Kelly Paul J; 6/2019. $395,000

202 W 7th Ave, Fetsick John J Jr &C Baehr Emil L; 6/2019. $398,000

419 E 5th Ave, Bauers Bessie Jane O’Donnell Brian; 6/2019. $441,000

513 E 14th Ave, Brady Kevin T Sedlock Stephen E; 6/2019. $699,900

2407 New York Ave, Boos Callie M Sauter Gary; 6/2019. $100,000

120-22 E 13th Ave, Palladino Tracy Connors William P; 6/2019. $110,000

138 E Chestnut St, Hillgen Christine D Hahn Kathleen; 6/2019. $124,500

1800 Ocean Ave, Scalera Gianna Carpino Giovanni C; 6/2019. $184,900

OCEAN CITY

840 Ocean Ave, Dix Gregory G Jr Newell Brandon; 6/2019. $70,000

1110 Wesley Ave, Gloway Joanne M Flynn Michael Thomas; 6/2019. $105,000

500 Bay Ave Un 203 S, Santella Joseph Broadley Caren; 6/2019. $265,000

1114 Bayfront, Petrella Alexander Applegate Jacqueline; 6/2019. 6/2019. $272,000

913 Palen Ave, Araujo Gordon E Mc Donnell Francis; 6/2019. $275,000

1217 West Ave, Di Giacomo Ronald Ross Anthony; 6/2019. $300,000

322 Boardwalk, Earnest Christopher T Herting Jon D; 6/2019. $328,000

500 Bay Ave, King Charles B Matulewicz Dennis E; 6/2019. $329,900

7 Bonita Court, Rein Janice Etedali Anthony; 6/2019. $351,050

3052-54 West Ave Un A, Falciani Michael R Mc Garrigle Michael J; 6/2019. $373,000

509 E 16th St, Molyneaux Dennis J Croce Denise; 6/2019. $392,500

19 Genoa Court, Crane Karen M O’Neill Kelly A; 6/2019. $397,500

1117 Simpson Ave, JR Hendrix & ME Hendrix Irr Tr Marchione Alexander Al; 6/2019. $400,000

942 Pleasure Ave, Choriw Dean Solipaca Paula L; 6/2019. $410,000

2134 Haven Ave, Mc Clernan James J Catini Anthony J; 6/2019. $415,000

1001 Simpson Ave, Longo Frank Gesler Andrew; 6/2019. $420,000

322 Boardwalki Un 112, Bond Thomas R Rowan Daniel A; 6/2019. $432,500

1448-50 Asbury Ave, Rosenker David Sweeney Craig P; 6/2019. $460,000

SEA ISLE CITY

5512 Landis Ave South Un, Fuscellaro Bernard Pollner Michael; 6/2019. $777,500

15 73rd St West Un, Stokes Robert D Shore Marketing LLC; 6/2019. $779,762

305 57th St, Desjadon Roger Vanbuskirk Clark R; 6/2019. $833,000

6109 Central Ave, Redfern Ocean LLC Debiase Peter P; 6/2019. $915,000

12 60th St North Un, Oceans 12 LLC Martin Marie; 6/2019. $2,275,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

1463 Stagecoach Road, Chisholm James R Stanley Michael; 6/2019. $308,900

4 Sparks Court, Doll Susan H Johnson Erik L; 6/2019. $360,000

1002 Willetts Road, Rihl Amy Weber Joseph; 6/3029. $485,000

235 120th St, Huntoon Charles W Exr&C C Shore Home 120 LLC; 6/2019. $1,920,000

WILDWOOD

316 E Bennett Ave Un 6, Schleider Robert Thomas Adrienne E; 6/2019. $350,000

4606 Park Blvd, $70,000

2907 Park Blvd, Boyle Eamonn Mc Govern Elisha; 6/2019. $102,000

221 E Pine Ave, Perez Edward J Schadder Kevin C; 6/2019. $228,000

630 W Maple Ave, US Bank Na Trust Schuch Francis; 6/2019. $256,000

410 W Young Ave Un A, Link Michael K Trench Richard; 6/2019. $259,000

133 E Wildwood Ave #C7, Dougherty Philip J III Mc Mullin John J; 6/2019. $259,000

145 E Baker Ave, Bell Michael Koschel Kevin Michael; 6/2019. $275,000

301 E Magnolia Ave, Toolen Bruce J Halkevich Aliaksandr; 6/2019. $285,500

445 W Garfield Ave, Zulawski Jenna M Link Michael; 6/2019. $288,500

WILDWOOD CREST

9905 Seapointe Blvd, Weinschenk Carl L Subramaniam Anand; 6/2019. $360,000

132 W Wisteria Road, Peter Scott D Doogan Ryan M; 6/2019. $515,000

5606 Lake Road, Schufreider Anthony G Belisario Martin G; 6/2019. $1,250,000

410 E St Paul’s Ave #1, Dwyer Hugh Sutherlin Diana; 6/2019. $84,000

404 E Denver Ave, Heim Herman J Jr Summers Norman A; 6/2019. $120,000

208 E Miami Ave Un A, Carr James Schaffhauser Michael; 6/2019. $310,000

Cumberland County

MILLVILLE

2241 Shamrock Lane, Walter George F; Walter Sandra G, Arcieri Gina Marie; Mccormick James P; 5/8/2019. $249,000

303 N 9th St, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Meischke Kelley Sue; Meischke Lynford John; 5/9/2019. $33,540

113 N 3rd St, Still Pamela, Nsp Residential Llc; 5/10/2019. $46,639.82

113 N 3rd St, Nsp Residential Llc, Still Pamela M; 5/10/2019. $66,727.48

423 Carmel Road, Mitchell David; Mitchell Sheila, Lawler Traci; Wielgus Dylan; 5/10/2019. $10,000

906 Buck St, Beltway Capital Management Llc; Mccormick 106 Llc, Parker Marvin; 5/10/2019. $14,500

2422 Linden Court, Cheli Amanda N Fka; Platt Amanda N; Platt Brandon M, Berry Timothy S; 5/10/2019. $190,000

715 Buck St, 715 Buck Street Llc; Kelly Dwight, Beltre Wendy R; 5/10/2019. $39,750

214 Southeast Lake Shore Drive, Pfizenmayer Melanie, Mcdermott John; 5/13/2019. $113,000

335 Briar Drive, Harris Donovan A, Martino Real Estate Llc; 5/13/2019. $185,000

148 S 2nd St, Pierce Franceleen, Lxr Nj 1 Llc; 5/13/2019. $47,500

111 N 11th St, Blb By Agent; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Gould Shayla; Moore Victor; 5/13/2019. $72,000

713 Glenside Road, Hawryluk Ashley Nicole Fka; Trovarelli Ashley Nicole; Trovarelli Eric Kenneth, Velez Edwin; Velez Merari J; 5/13/2019. $249,000

427 N 2nd St, Troche Fidel Adm; Troche Lizett Est By Adm, Chen Chung C; 5/13/2019. $11,000

901 E Oak St, Shaffer Curtis L II Adm; Shaffer Curtis L Sr Est By Adm; Shaffer Thelma A Est, Mcquade Jennifer G; 5/13/2019. $89,900

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

13 Dogwood Drive, Fogle Beatrice C Est; Fogle Sherri L; Fogle Walter W Jr, Garrison Andrew D; Garrison Sara H; 5/14/2019. $189,000

30 N Central Avenue, Meehan Heather M; Meehan Jeffrey S, Ojukwu Dana Marie; Ojukwu Justice U; 5/16/2019. $119,900

257 Cornwell Dr, Bertrucci Tammie L; Bertucci Vincent F Jr, Bertucci Anthony J; 5/22/2019. $245,000

19 Hoover Road, Mcgonigal William Robert, Bergen Quidone; 5/23/2019. $176,000

18 Thoroughbred Court, Rjs Heritage Homes Inc, Highland Development Group Llc; 5/29/2019. $29,000

80 Lebanon Road, Nelson Donna C; Nelson Russell G, Smith Patricia; Smith Steven; 5/30/2019. $310,000

VINELAND

121 S Sixth St, Ziyadeh Naser, Hf Property Management & Construction Llc, 5/21/2019, $37,000.00

38 W Park Ave, Costantino Alfred Est; Costantino Jane Est By Exec; Costantino Michael Exec, Asm Properties Llc; 5/21/2019. $139,000

1261 Chimes Terrace, New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Residential Asset Securities Corp &C By Trust By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Mcclaskey Marc; 5/21/2019. $99,750

240 W Oak Road, Bird Rene Paul Aka; Loiseau Rene Paul Aka, Clark Tywone G Sr; 5/22/2019. $87,550

813 Cheltenham Dr, Vitalo Doreen, Robles Liz N; Rodriguez Jose M; 5/22/2019. $106,000

1081 Rae Drive, Equus One Llc; Spinelli Michael, Gould Tamaya R; 5/22/2019. $172,000

10 Columbia Ave, Janetta Carie, Mercado Carlos A; Mercado Kristi E; 5/22/2019. $152,500

4002 S Lincoln Ave, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Hernandez Lizet; Hernandez Tomas; 5/22/2019. $145,000

2699 London Lane, Sherwood Forest Homes Llc, Ortez-Andrade Isaias S; Reyes-Ferman Sandre E; 5/22/2019. $286,000

3018 Candlewood Drive, Yacovelli Barbara, Fiorani Elizabeth; 5/22/2019. $215,000

735 S Main Road Unit 33, Cauthen Olympia M By Atty; Cauthen Wilbur Laney Est; Mercogliana Vincent Atty, Smith Glenn I; Smith Joan M; 5/23/2019. $92,000

88 S Myrtle St, Mastr Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-He2 By Trust By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Go America Llc; 5/23/2019. $11,369

32 Ewan Terrace, Acosta Efrain Est; Acosta Norma, Castro Suzanne M; 5/23/2019. $165,000

2385 Baywood Drive, Gibbons Carol F; Gibbons Gerald A Jr Est, Lee Tracy J; 5/23/2019. $125,000

2942 Union Road, Gonzalez Erick; Nyc Reo Llc, Fineman Scott; 5/24/2019. $57,126

1320 S Orchard Road, Bank Of America By Atty; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty, Empiria Homes Inc; 5/24/2019. $16,800

44 Avon Place, Furman Harry Exec; Levi Alice Lisa Est By Exec, Bolanos Estela Aquino; Ruiz Alejandro Pax; 5/24/2019. $99,200

17 N Valley Ave, Perez Brandi N, White Martin; 5/24/2019. $129,900

861 Bradford Drive, Champion Mortgage Co Atty; Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2018-1 By Trust By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Martinez Daisy; 5/28/2019. $90,250

1683 E Chestnut Ave, Alicea Elba; Alicea Martin; Montes Elba Fka, Green Kevin; 5/28/2019. $240,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

628 E Bay Ave, 4/2019. $141,500

9 Stern Court, 4/2019. $210,000

12 Jameshollow Drive, 4/2019. $135,000

3 Raccoon Lane, 4/2019. $303,500

47 Woodchuck Drive, 4/2019. $300,000

33 Fawcett Blvd, 4/2019. $306,862

161 Schooner Ave, 4/2019. $152,000

58 Windward Drive, 4/2019. $98,734

6 Deer Run Drive North, 4/2019. $120,000

7 Orchid Lane, 4/2019. $210,000

81 Freedom Hills Drive, 4/2019. $339,000

13a Emerald Drive, 4/2019. $130,000

22 Chance Drive, 4/2019. $365,900

22 Pine Oak Blvd, 4/2019. $147,000

58 Windward Drive, 4/2019. $115,000

62 Pine Oak Blvd, 4/2019. $175,000

3 Nantucket Ave, 4/2019. $319,990

65 Woodchuck Drive, 4/2019. $344,990

9 Commodore Court, 4/2019. $90,000

9 Commodore Court, 4/2019. $114,000

1 Arms Court, 4/2019. $146,500

2 Osprey Place, 4/2019. $227,500

661 E Bay Ave, 4/2019. $247,000

16 Sparrow Lane, 4/2019. $205,000

19 Orchid Lane, 4/2019. $340,000

37 Mediterranean Court, 4/2019. $117,495

6 Forest Lake Court, 4/2019. $280,000

107 Pine Oak Blvd, 4/2019. $172,500

2 Wadsworth Place, 4/2019. $237,742

94 Barnegat Blvd, 4/2019. $120,000

143 Emerson Lane, 4/2019. $120,000

996 W Bay Ave, 4/2019. $125,000

13 Hatteras Way, 4/2019. $240,000

290 S Main St, 4/2019. $136,000

75 Lamp Post Drive, 4/2019. $243,400

20 Anchor Road, 4/2019. $98,000

111 Barnegat Blvd, 4/2019. $111,000

14 Pomona Drive, 4/2019. $239,900

4 James Hollow Drive, 4/2019. $239,900

10 Heather Way, 4/2019. $330,000

125 Mission Way, 4/2019. $230,000

19 Chestnut Way Circle, 4/2019. $190,000

5 Pond View Circle, 4/2019. $180,000

10a Opal Court Unit A, 4/2019. $116,110

4 Woodlake Court, 4/2019. $230,000

2 Duxbury Lane, 4/2019. $245,000

110 Harborage Place, 4/2019. $480,000

15 Deer Run Drive N, 4/2019. $138,000

169 Emerson Lane, 4/2019. $315,000

BEACH HAVEN

420 Eighth St, 4/2019. $695,000

327 Engleside Ave, 4/2019. $615,000

126 Seventh St, 4/2019. $999,999

805 S Atlantic Ave, 4/2019. $2,150,000

810 Bay Club Lane West Unit 3, 4/2019. $913,000

310 West Ave, 4/2019. $485,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

136 Dinner Point Ave, 4/2019. $96,600

171 Silver Lake Drive, 4/2019. $250,000

124 Thomas Ave, 4/2019. $85,000

668 Julian Court, 4/2019. $151,000

233 Main St, 4/2019. $210,000

HARVEY CEDARS

8601 Jamaica Lane, 4/2019. $850,000

8 E Gloucester Ave, 4/2019. $2,060,000

10 Kinsey Lane, 4/2019. $900,000

3 Warwick Ave, 4/2019. $901,775

LACEY TOWNSHIP

952 Mallard Drive, 4/2019. $135,000

1224 Taurus Court, 4/2019. $335,000

1805 Binnacle Road, 4/2019. $140,000

901 Sarasota Drive, 4/2019. $265,000

10 Gladstone St, 4/2019. $603,088

1118 Capstan Drive, 4/2019. $325,000

1737 Parkside Drive, 4/2019. $200,000

207 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $447,909

308 Lawrence Drive, 4/2019. $147,000

505 Crosswick Ave, 4/2019. $211,300

Spar Drive (vacant land), 4/2019. $246,600

1250 Pensacola Road, 4/2019. $172,000

409 Barramore Ave, 4/2019. $114,000

633 Oakwood Drive, 4/2019. $300,000

836 Sandpiper Drive, 4/2019. $385,000

123 Oakwood Place, 4/2019. $222,500

156 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $532,690

1008 Sarasota Drive, 4/2019. $270,000

1203 Skimmer Court, 4/2019. $370,000

17 Nautilus Blvd, 4/2019. $76,000

418 Sycamore Drive, 4/2019. $218,000

1916 Whitcomb Road, 4/2019. $128,000

542 Brentwood Road, 4/2019. $275,000

61 Sheffield Drive, 4/2019. $190,000

918 Clubhouse Drive, 4/2019. $117,600

117 Sea Bright Road, 4/2019. $225,000

1202 Holly Place, 4/2019. $118,027

1507 Whitcomb Road, 4/2019. $228,000

230 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $402,806

28 Laurel Blvd, 4/2019. $204,900

408 Elizabeth Court, 4/2019. $362,000

730 Montauk Drive, 4/2019. $84,000

733 Lake Barnegat Dr aka 309 Cedar Ave, 4/2019. $275,000

1016 Anchor Way, 4/2019. $97,500

228 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $451,986

231 Station Dr, 4/2019. $145,000

1101 Albatross Court, 4/2019. $350,000

1207 Laurel Blvd, 4/2019. $101,000

1611 Fanwood Road, 4/2019. $166,923

2 Hollywood Blvd Unit 3, 4/2019. $78,000

729 Oxford Road, 4/2019. $270,000

215 Donald St, 4/2019. $385,000

314 Predmore Ave, 4/2019. $140,000

757 Windsor St, 4/2019. $180,000

1401 Island View Drive, 4/2019. $290,000

402 Nantucket Road, 4/2019. $98,500

539 Brentwood Road, 4/2019. $295,500

707 Pine St, 4/2019. $265,000

Wickford Lane, 4/2019. $220,000

1113 E Hickory Dr, 4/2019. $400,000

1615 Lakeside Drive South, 4/2019. $187,500

1816 Deerhead Lake Dr, 4/2019. $125,000

234 Juniper Lane, 4/2019. $120,000

339 Enterprise Dr, 4/2019. $150,000

108 Clairmore Ave, 4/2019. $242,900

1615 Sommerell Ave, 4/2019. $246,000

239 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $451,508

514 Beach Blvd, 4/2019. $109,999

Vacant land fronting Capshaw Road, 4/2019. $11,000

1103 Albatross Court, 4/2019. $275,000

208 Hemlock Drive, 4/2019. $255,000

507 Beach Blvd, 4/2019. $253,000

101 Sheffield Drive, 4/2019. $165,000

3 Marque St, 4/2019. $406,364

704 Old Shore Road, 4/2019. $202,500

871 Sunrise Blvd, 4/2019. $600,000

1520 Whitcomb Road, 4/2019. $163,500

1909 Hillwood Road, 4/2019. $263,000

332 Enterprise Drive, 4/2019. $138,000

411 Pleasantville Court, 4/2019. $330,000

658 Deerhead Lake Dr, 4/2019. $120,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

5 E 29th St, 4/2019. $656,500

6 High Ridge Road, 4/2019. $180,000

108 Polonia Way, 4/2019. $155,000

182 Westchester Drive, 4/2019. $125,000

1006 Center St, 4/2019. $190,000

137 E Potomac Drive, 4/2019. $310,000

16 Alexandra Way, 4/2019. $220,750

20 St Andrews Drive, 4/2019. $249,000

5 Lake Superior Drive, 4/2019. $115,000

106 Flax Court, 4/2019. $285,000

109 Newport Way, 4/2019. $375,000

114 Lake Winnipesaukee Drive, 4/2019. $151,500

7 Coral Drive, 4/2019. $147,000

18w Delaware Drive, 4/2019. $55,000

23 Schooner Court, 4/2019. $155,000

3 Pebble Beach Lane, 4/2019. $138,900

30 North Boom Way,; 4/2019. $131,000

312 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2019. $180,000

69 Galley Way, 4/2019. $320,000

74 Ocean Blvd, 4/2019. $57,500

9 S Miami Drive, 4/2019. $265,000

158 Oak Lane, 4/2019. $975,000

6 Falkinburg Drive, 4/2019. $180,000

104 Westchester Drive, 4/2019. $86,500

105 Kadlubeck Way, 4/2019. $135,000

111 Basswood Lake Road, 4/2019. $95,000

22 Hillcrest Lane, 4/2019. $275,000

107 National Union Blvd, 4/2019. $36,300

219 Yorktowne Drive, 4/2019. $65,000

312 Country Club Blvd, 4/2019. $162,500

222 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2019. $83,000

25 Cranbury Lake Drive, 4/2019. $242,200

401 Kadlubeck Way, 4/2019. $119,379

424 Twin Lakes Blvd, 4/2019. $225,000

6 Lake Michigan Drive, 4/2019. $263,000

45 Gimball Road, 4/2019. $325,000

716 & 726 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

722 & 718 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

732 & 836 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

736 & 728 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

738 & 724 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

814 & 824 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

818 & 816 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

822 & 812 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

826 & 828 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

834 & 832 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

11 S Los Angeles Drive, 4/2019. $195,000

117 E Brig Drive, 4/2019. $242,000

12 Plantation Drive, 4/2019. $187,000

121 Basswood Lake Road, 4/2019. $120,000

17 Augusta Drive, 4/2019. $245,000

403 Alden Court, 4/2019. $76,500

42 S Ensign Drive, 4/2019. $333,500

43 Oakland Bay Court, 4/2019. $86,000

61 Sea Meadow Drive, 4/2019. $181,000

61 Timberlane Drive, 4/2019. $176,000

16 Demaret Court; 4/2019. $99,000

7 Cambridge Court, 4/2019. $168,525

10 Driftwood Drive, 4/2019. $61,250

22 W Shrewsbury Drive, 4/2019. $172,500

24 Tradewinds, 4/2019. $129,000

76 Westchester Drive, 4/2019. $98,000

107 Lake Deerbrook Drive, 4/2019. $130,000

15 E Pimlico Road, 4/2019. $217,000

303 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2019. $159,900

205 Mohican Lane, 4/2019. $82,000

21 Lake Huron Drive, 4/2019. $154,000

25 Pebble Beach Lane, 4/2019. $160,000

625 Route 9 South, 4/2019. $2,500,000

6 W Brig Drive, 4/2019. $55,000

128 S Forecastle Drive, 4/2019. $80,000

212 Valley Forge Drive, 4/2019. $70,000

218 Newport Way, 4/2019. $327,500

6 Pier Point, 4/2019. $250,000

8 Runyon Court, 4/2019. $187,500

23 Timberline Drive, 4/2019. $152,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

