Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
2423 Arctic Ave, Rr Arsenis Angeliki,/Atty Bedys Capital 2 Llc; 01/08/20. $60,000
3817 Ventnor Ave, Carroll Angela Dellnetti Llc; 01/09/20. $33,000
1817 Hummock Ave, Abusada Chafic Miz 1817 Hummock Llc; 01/09/20. $85,000
600 Pacific Ave E201, Ozdemir Caner Savarese Glenn; 01/09/20. $150,000
8 N Providence Ave Apt B2, Flippen Carol Rkw Properties Llc; 01/09/20. $25,000
514 N Delaware Ave, Courter Amanda Goff Gregory W Jr; 01/10/20. $75,000
4401 Atlantic Ave Apt A2, Wells Fargo Bk Na Astromskis Tomas; 01/10/20. $70,000
2834 Atlantic Ave #114, Maniscalco Anthony Jr Stefanides George; 01/10/20. $25,000
227 S Victoria Ave, Berman Sharon,‐Tr Fasano Pat; 01/10/20. $17,500
312 Oriental Ave, Oriental Avenue Llc Ac Inlet Llc; 01/10/20. $28,842
BRIGANTINE
4400 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Dodge Barbara Zamsky Gaffney Chaser; 01/02/20. $228,000
3901 W Brigantine Ave, Kozak William J 551 Lafayette Boulevard Llc; 01/02/20. $230,000
1300 Ray Ave, Borowsky Debbie,‐Ind&Exrx Thompson Michael; 01/02/20. $260,000
200b 4th St North Unit B, Mahon Michael G Hart Jim; 01/03/20. $165,000
1002 N Shore Drive, Edward C Mcknight And Joan E Mcknight Irrfriz Miriam; 01/03/20. $499,000
215 S 4th St, Perrone Richard Rhoads James C; 01/03/20. $839,900
152 39th St South Unit 71, Erb Benjamin A Rota Daniel C; 01/03/20. $160,000
200 3rd St North, Allen David 551 Lafayette Boulevard Llc; 01/03/20. $250,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
1400 Doughty Road, 1002 New Road Llc 1400 Doughty Road Llc; 01/08/20. $905,000
12 Burnside Drive, Bechtel Richard Ritchie Miller Margaret; 01/08/20. $262,000
16 Bayside Road, Lodge Properties Iii Llc Pincus Justin; 01/08/20. $370,000
1407 Old Zion Road, Amjad Rehman Inc Ruggieri Antoinette; 01/08/20. $244,700
5 Fairview Drive, Rodriguez David Castillo Sabrina; 01/08/20. $200,000
33 Brandywine Court, Mtglq Investors Lp Macris Michael; 01/08/20. $162,000
162 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Dosunmu Olusegun; 01/08/20. $304,140
118 Winnepeg Ave, Pullman James Newcomer Jessica L; 01/09/20. $240,000
105 Iris Drive, Lasewicz Vincent J,‐Jr Pullman Jennifer; 01/09/20. $310,000
7 Marshall Drive, Hann Timothy Dickerson Family Tr Dated Jan 22 2019; 01/10/20. $351,000
101 Heathercroft, Cho Yoo Chang Clontea Adela G; 01/10/20. $120,000
303 Longport Blvd Unit H16, Denne Linda F,‐Tr,/Tr Bates Craig; 01/10/20. $12,000
2 Friars Lane, Smith David A Ford Christopher Jr; 01/10/20. $365,000
21 Empire Drive, Bank Of America N A Naber Tamim; 01/13/20. $119,610.75
104 Offshore Road, US HUD Voncolln Mark; 01/13/20. $217,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
245 Upland Ave, Higgins William C Jr/Exrx Thumhart Anton R III; 01/02/20. $120,000
527 Weston Drive, Robert F Treich And Jeannette Treich Rev Liv Weigle Angela C; 01/03/20. $245,000
415 Scarborough Court, Mtglq Investors Lp Paarz Robert E; 01/03/20. $210,500
140 St Georges Drive, Difabio Karen/Exrx Rhatigan Debr A; 01/03/20. $240,000
500 S Philadelphia Ave, Kd Land Llc Swenson William H; 01/03/20. $265,000
356 Maria Loretta Lane, Quesenberry Gary Dean Dudek Dianne; 01/03/20. $229,000
731 Cheltenham Ave, Patel Ashwin A Cipriani Dominick; 01/03/20. $96,000
153 Kensington Drive, Hasani Burim Ade William L Jr; 01/06/20. $312,000
645 First Ave, Pancoast William Iluf Ramirez Christian; 01/06/20. $166,000
101 E Oakbourne Ave, Cruz Marcial L Hite Beverly B; 01/06/20. $219,900
214 Flint Pond Place, Ghaly Nader Beckley Andaloro Jessic A; 01/06/20. $141,500
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
71 Meadow Circle, Denick Jonathan E Fonville Darryl; 01/10/20. $205,000
282 Deerfield Drive, Walters William G Denick Jonathan E; 01/10/20. $222,000
6 Club House Lane, Borges Betsy Patel Chakshu J; 01/13/20. $167,000
2535 Route 50, Jersey New Homes Llc Rubio Hernandez Ricardo; 01/13/20. $157,000
2728 Mimosa Court, Vazquez Ricardo Kunakiku Llc; 01/13/20. $54,750
LINWOOD
2019 West Ave, Goodin Gary Sr Canvasback Llc; 01/09/20. $61,000
135 Davis Ave, Depamphilis Richard L III Lehrfeld Caitlin M; 01/13/20. $317,000
717 Shore Road, Yarabinee Joseph Dalessio Theodore; 01/14/20. $262,250
MARGATE
4 S Monroe Ave, Dumoff Lenard/Ind&Tr Foxtail Management Llc; 01/08/20. $382,500
9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 907, Didio Regina A/Atty Nissman Charles B; 01/08/20. $230,000
103 N Jasper Ave, Rose Ellen M/Tr Baker Alon; 01/09/20. $720,000
25 N Delavan Ave, Brown Martin Harris James B; 01/09/20. $780,000
NORTHFIELD
405 Park Lane, Volkmann Management Llc Compton Charles Guy III; 01/08/20. $190,000
6 E Mill Road, Njhr1 Llc Techaira Gerald F; 01/09/20. $149,900
304 Franklin Ave, Portnoy Kenneth Somers Catherine A; 01/10/20. $160,000
138 E Revere Ave, Walsh Maryellen Rodriguez Charles M; 01/13/20. $195,000
225 Ridgewood Drive, Mai Cuiyi Mclaughlin Kyle; 01/13/20. $194,900
PLEASANTVILLE
48 Magnolia Place, Edwards Patricia Huntington Associates Llc; 01/09/20. $65,000
900 S Main St, Yi Song Park Young In; 01/10/20. $160,000
600 Linden Ave, US HUD Santiago Nelvi; 01/10/20. $57,050
1201 Clematis Ave, Gonzalez Aquiles Walker Eugene; 01/13/20. $159,900
924 Woodland Ave, Pennymac Loan Serv Llc Ahasan Realty Llc; 01/14/20 88,800
SOMERS POINT
6 Lehigh Drive, Cademartori Lisa A Crockford Kathleen; 01/10/20. $250,000
6 Woodlawn Ave, Petrini John Celli Anthony J; 01/13/20. $299,900
746 Shore Road, Pnc Bank Na Cpm Enterprises; 01/13/20. $153,000
1811 Pleasant Ave, Ws Harbour Cove No Llc Campo Anthony Guy Jr; 01/13/20. $405,000
7 Braddock Drive, Smith Jodi L Spoltore Grant; 01/13/20. $255,000
VENTNOR
6602 Atlantic Ave, Rosenberg Jeffrey M Lebold Timothy J; 01/02/20. $705,000
26 N Weymouth Ave, Neilly Jean F Smith Abbey M; 01/03/20. $279,000
214 N Surrey Ave Unit B, Total Custom Bldrs Llc Pescatore Augustine W; 01/06/20. $410,000
105‐107 N Little Rock Ave Unit A, Nave Joseph Fried Randy; 01/06/20. $680,000
Cape May County
AVALON
673 Sunrise Drive, Simmons Howard E III Lampe Curt E; 12/2019. $1,860,000
70 W 24th St, Av24 LLC 70 W 24th St Asso LLC; 12/2019. $2,950,000
51 S Pelican Drive, Equity Trust Co Cust Fahey Sean; 12/2019. $5,200,000
2311 Dune Drive, Paolini Lawrence Cartwright Joseph E; 12/2019. $970,000
CAPE MAY
11 Beach Ave Un 303, New Ray Investments LLC Rosen Marvin; 12/2019. $880,000
321 Washington Owner LLC Vjk2019 LLC; 12/2019. 321 Washington St, $1,790,000
1401 New Jersey Ave, Fralinger Albert A Jr Ware Karen E Trust; 12/2019. $2,275,000
711 Beach Ave, Frank Investments John F Mita Trust; 12/2019. $6,650,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
2066 Route 9 North, Phillips Anna Hernandez William; 12/2019. $221,000
15 Cedar Mill Lane, Cunningham Joseph Sokorai Matthew J; 12/2019. $257,000
Cedar Swamp & Woodbine-Oceanview, Ay Janet M USA; 12/2019. $52,400
LOWER TOWNSHIP
3 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc; 12/2019. $120,626
5 Kaylin Court, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626
7 Kaylin Court, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626
8 Kaylin Court, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626
6 Kaylin Court, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626
9 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626
13 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626
8 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626
6 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626
2 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626
907 Washington Blvd, Lloyd Edward G Williams Karen; 12/2019. $185,000
225 Woodland Ave, Mc Enaney Kim I Williamson Richard J; 12/2019. $224,000
205 Oakdale Ave, Murray Douglas T Brown Elizabeth M; 12/2019. $236,000
554 May Ave, Dickinson Ross C Merlino Joseph A; 12/2019. $238,000
316 Cedardale Ave, Pino Maria Hurley Michael T; 12/2019. $249,000
143 Pennsylvania Ave, Musmul LLC Donnelly Daniel Joseph; 12/2019. $259,900
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Lot 90 Block 99.02, Brennan Robert A Winsor Catherine Joyce; 12/2019. $599,900
270 Stagecoach Road, Middle Twp Gaskill Jay H III; 12/2019. $12,100
1121 Route 47 S Uns 1 & 2, Pawlus Claudio Pawlus Fabio; 12/2019. $25,000
206 Stagecoach Road, Maxwell Mike L De Simone Helen; 12/2019. $32,000
1127 Route 47 S, Logan Mark Pets Care LLC; 12/2019. $70,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1105 New York Ave, Clarke William D Mitchell Jeffrey; 12/2019. $281,000
644 W Pine Ave, Mojica Mazimino Jr Farley Matthew; 12/2019. $300,000
232 E 17th Ave, Vennera Anthony G Stengel David C; 12/2019. $392,000
514 E 4th Ave, Burke Joseph T Jr Tedesco Michael R; 12/2019. $505,000
314 E 2nd Ave, Proud William E Davis Brian; 12/2019. $700,000
417 E 20th Ave, Berth Amy J Gariano Christine; 12/2019. $145,000
722 W Pine Ave, Reese Thomas Rempfer Robert E; 12/2019. $280,000
OCEAN CITY
1910 Central Ave, Loro A Vincent Connor Richard C; 12/2019. $750,000
632 Central Ave, O’Brien Patrick M E Luxenberg Rev Tr; 12/2019. $760,000
3500 Asbury Ave, Curley Michael A Cedar Lane Dev LLC; $850,000
Lot 13 Block 1804, Pizzo John G Jr Nucero John J III; 12/2019. $855,000
2934 Central Ave, Kyle Ronald Canum Willard; 12/2019. $915,000
855 A B C Second St, Bubeck Annette L Robert Coste Inc; 12/2019. $1,110,000
3410 Wesley Ave, Thompson Jere G Galbraith Richard P; 12/2019. $1,205,000
5432-34 Central Ave, Marine Investors Ocean City Dev Group LLC; 12/2019. $1,250,000
3418 Wesley Ave, 3418 Wesley Ave LLC Mannherz Robert; 12/2019. $1,445,000
37 Walnut Road, Leonard Mary E Trust Diamante Homes LLC; 12/2019. $1,499,000
3921 Central Ave, Harrisson Richard Collins Raymond W; 12/2019. $1,548,000
414 Merion Place, Woodward James L Brown Jeffrey; 12/2019. $1,650,000
3718 Wesley Ave, Cedar Lane Dev LLC Curley Michael A; 12/2019. $2,500,000
6 E Aberdeen Road, Cacciutti John Chipkin Evan; 12/2019. $2,500,000
33 W 11th St, Tighe Renee F Cariss William J; 12/2019. $2,585,000
3313-15 Bay Ave Un 18, Hillegass Elsita P Bech William; 12/2019. $115,000
870 E Seventh St, Donofry Matthew Abell Joseph R Jr; 12/2019. $125,000
12 Sixth St #18, Kukorlo John C Makinson Michael R; 12/2019. $150,000
1752 Simpson Ave Un 4, Chernekoff Mark Taggart Edward J; 12/2019. $234,000
SEA ISLE CITY
5613 Landis Ave, Firrera Andrea M Trust 25 57th St LLC; 12/2019. $662,500
6715 Central Ave, Lenart Edward Bradley Peter J; 12/2019. $665,000
222 40th St East, Larkin Kevin J Morello Ronald; 12/2019. $670,000
110 35th St, Selgrath Christopher E Clifford Joseph A III; 12/2019. $745,000
136 38th St, Troupe Joseph M Jr Di Mattia Anthony W; 12/2019. $770,000
STONE HARBOR
9501 Third Ave, Lbl Properties Iow Properties LLC; 12/2019. $200,000
317 83rd St Un 9, Polselli Justin M Polselli Anthony JP; 12/2019. $240,000
100 96th St, Glenn Thomas R Vojta Christopher L; 12/2019. $1,275,000
WILDWOOD
123-21 W Andrews Ave, Fuscellaro Joseph E Cisneros Monica; 12/2019. $177,000
406 W Magnolia Ave, Tomkow Raymond Wright Colleen Kirk; 12/2019. $280,000
Lot 1 Block 210, Christy Dave Hunt Douglas W; 12/2019. $330,000
5301 Atlantic Ave, Marchetti Mario J Jr Gagne Marc-Andre; 12/2019. $139,000
109 W Montgomery Ave, Stevens Carolyn Trust Farrell Mary; 12/2019. $149,000
417 E 25th St, Wilber Wesley P Szelagowski Michael D Jr; 12/2019. $149,500
WILDWOOD CREST
6200 Pacific Ave Un 203, Butler Christine L Garber Michael; 12/2019. $345,000
116 E St Paul Ave, Thibeault Catherine Valentine Lorraine; 12/2019. $350,000
125 E Stanton Road, Gretzula Edward J Jr Gervasio Gerald A; 12/2019. $420,000
222 E Cresse Ave, Gellura Dorothy Villalodos Amaury; 12/2019. $490,000
330 E St Paul Ave Un 330, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Filandro Michael; 12/2019. $575,000
WOODBINE
205 Lincoln Ave, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Cassidy Holly; 12/2019. $136,005
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
33 Taylor St, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Martinez Erick Constantino; 12/3/2019. $26,000
25 Victory Road, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Bravo Silvia Reyes; 12/3/2019. $75,000
41-45 W Broad St, Case Diaffitto Llc; Sparano Donna; Bas Realty Llc; 12/4/2019. $90,000
295 W Commerce St Ext, Pompper Frank M; Pompper Herminia; Thompson Michael; 12/5/2019. $60,000
7 Frazier Ave, Wittman Lucretia Ann; Banuelos Norah; 12/10/2019. $124,900
59-61 E Commerce St, Peace To All Llc; Peterson Ad Enterprise Inc; 12/11/2019. $75,000
327 Woodruff Carmel Road, Patel Mahesh A; Patel Nisha M; Gardocki Erin E; Perella Michael J; 12/16/2019. $280,000
321 Bowentown Road, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Hernandez-Ponce Angelica; 12/16/2019. $55,000
111 East Ave, Lynch Rosalinda; Rodriguez Angelica Perez; 12/16/2019. $125,000
299 W Commerce St Ext, Eight Investment Group Llc; Fuentes Roger Osorto; 12/16/2019. $107,000
347 S East Ave, Roseberry Virginia; Tranquility 3 Llc; Yu Jerald; Clark Lawrence; 12/17/2019. $65,000
37 Nixon Ave, Rmpg Llc; Rose Esban; 12/18/2019. $87,000
125 Penn St, Wright Tyonia; Garcia-Roman Rosalinda; 12/18/2019. $45,000
298 Gouldtown Woodruff Road, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Stahlberger George III; Stahlberger George Jr; 12/19/2019. $24,800
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
3 Mediterranean Court, 8/2019. $92,000
31 Deer Run Drive South, 8/2019. $255,000
133 Schooner Ave, 8/2019. $100,000
6 Dylan Blvd, 8/2019. $343,410
1560 W Bay Ave, 8/2019. $597,400
110 Irvington Road, 8/2019. $164,500
139 Windward Drive or St, 8/2019. $90,000
119 Nautilus Drive, 8/2019. $19,500
141 Vivas Drive, 8/2019. $310,000
17 Quincy Terrace, 8/2019. $253,000
8 Haley Circle, 8/2019. $455,585
12 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $396,150
11 Janelle Drive, 8/2019. $328,000
44 Hidden Lake Circle, 8/2019. $265,000
49 Pierhead Drive, 8/2019. $199,000
13 Southwind Court, 8/2019. $160,000
205 Bay Shore Drive, 8/2019. $215,000
190 Village Drive, 8/2019. $155,000
23 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $358,000
10 Lafayette Court, 8/2019. $215,000
178 Warren Grove Road Vacant Land, 8/2019. $137,500
11 Mediterranean Court, 8/2019. $115,000
6 Belay Ave, 8/2019. $206,900
7 Tenth St, 8/2019. $147,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
319 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $100,000
702 Roanoke Drive, 8/2019. $412,000
1202 Ariel Drive, 8/2019. $415,000
411 Lake Barnegat Drive North, 8/2019. $280,000
1204 Sylvania Ave, 8/2019. $225,000
1515 Arient Road, 8/2019. $218,900
1487 Clearview St, 8/2019. $130,000
1405 Daytona Road, 8/2019. $200,000
702 Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $150,000
1605 Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $50,000
240 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $332,744
516 Raleigh Drive, 8/2019. $289,900
201 Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $281,500
204 E Lacey Road, 8/2019. $255,000
1009 Waterview Way, 8/2019. $229,400
505 Cedarwood Dr, 8/2019. $170,000
120 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $167,500
27 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $395,000
927 Newark Ave, 8/2019. $287,000
828 Tappan St, 8/2019. $286,000
474 N Penn Ave, 8/2019. $271,738
116 Nantucket Road, 8/2019. $207,000
1322 Lee Way, 8/2019. $138,000
305 Lawrence Drive, 8/2019. $100,000
1615 Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $421,500
804 Leeward Dr, 8/2019. $405,000
1756 Longwood Drive, 8/2019. $299,900
1611 Fleetwood Drive, 8/2019. $287,500
1011 Center St, 8/2019. $270,000
2170 Llewellyn Pkwy, 8/2019. $190,000
2093 Llewellyn Pkwy, 8/2019. $120,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
220 Lane Place, 8/2019. $100,000
209 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $410,120
1240 Lakeside Drive South, 8/2019. $269,000
36 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $170,000
1631 Woodland Road, 8/2019. $135,000
101 Heatherington Court, 8/2019. $498,419
312 Chestnut Drive, 8/2019. $335,000
224 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $325,000
712 Roanoke Drive, 8/2019. $290,000
304 Riviera Drive, 8/2019. $199,150
1942 Sweetwood Drive, 8/2019. $180,000
324 Lawrence Drive, 8/2019. $170,000
232 Maple Lane, 8/2019. $143,000
242 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $368,621
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
106 Cedarbrook Lane, 8/2019. $200,000
9 Lake Huron Drive, 8/2019. $200,000
15-17 Winged Foot Lane, 8/2019. $181,000
6 Nugentown Road, 8/2019. $99,000
114 Jefferson Lane, 8/2019. $185,000
205 Taylor St, 8/2019. $110,000
325 Falcon Drive, 8/2019. $80,000
17 Surfside Blvd, 8/2019. $253,000
59 Windstar Drive, 8/2019. $205,000
16 W Hudson Drive, 8/2019. $187,000
117 S Longboat Drive, 8/2019. $328,000
59 S Spinnaker Drive, 8/2019. $150,000
321 Concord Court, 8/2019. $90,250
40 W Dory Drive, 8/2019. $70,000
108 Juniper Drive, 8/2019. $55,000
129 & 125 Leitz Blvd, 8/2019. $50,000
18 Cable Drive, 8/2019. $335,000
8 S Boston Drive, 8/2019. $188,000
30 Westchester Drive, 8/2019. $120,000
143 S Longboat Drive, 8/2019. $60,000
108 Country Club Blvd, 8/2019. $210,000
4 Greenbriar Drive, 8/2019. $203,000
61 Dock St, 8/2019. $20,000
50 Kanas Road, 8/2019. $244,000
16 Cobblestone Lane, 8/2019. $210,000
12 Brown Ave, 8/2019. $205,000
4 Lake Crystalbrook Dr, 8/2019. $173,000
3 Vista Court, 8/2019. $170,000
12 Hunter Drive, 8/2019. $228,000
788 Route 9 North, 8/2019. $197,000
895 Radio Road, 8/2019. $195,000
782 Nugentown Road, 8/2019. $60,000
113 E Hudson Drive, 8/2019. $325,000
32 S Boston Drive, 8/2019. $245,000
998 Nugentown Road, 8/2019. $410,000
85 Saint Andrews Dr, 8/2019. $185,000
310 Nugentown Road, 8/2019. $80,000
245 Lake Champlain Dr, 8/2019. $102,900
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
148 Spinnaker Ave, 8/2019. $137,900
140 Tiller Avenue, 8/2019. $75,000
18 Northeast Drive, 8/2019. $55,000
14 Mimi Place, 8/2019. $602,000
108 Peter Road, 8/2019. $485,000
1002 Mariner Ave, 8/2019. $429,000
205 Spray Road, 8/2019. $375,000
133 Yeoman Road, 8/2019. $238,000
87 Bradshaw Dr, 8/2019. $460,396
140 Southard Dr, 8/2019. $287,000
54 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500
66 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500
74 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500
124 Compass Road, 8/2019. $322,500
272 Buoy Ave, 8/2019. $295,000
13 Avenue B, 8/2019. $155,900
917 Delta Lane, 8/2019. $124,000
633 Cedar Run Dock Road, 8/2019. $50,000
18 Cranberry Road Unit 9a, 8/2019. $40,000
120 Gaff Road, 8/2019. $380,000
42 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500
50 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500
59 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
62 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
390 Nautilus Dr, 8/2019. $68,000
1206 Beach Lane, 8/2019. $12,000
1415 Paul Blvd, 8/2019. $475,000
38 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $401,000
192 Bowspirit Road, 8/2019. $318,500
149 Squall Road, 8/2019. $277,900
231 Mizzen Ave, 8/2019. $248,000
139 Albatross Ave, 8/2019. $180,000
166 Bernard Drive, 8/2019. $170,000
100 Jeanne Dr, 8/2019. $445,000
109 Bernard Dr, 8/2019. $280,000
806 N Main St, 8/2019. $270,000
243 Float Ave, 8/2019. $181,000
24 Shirley Lane, 8/2019. $629,900
1888 Breakers Drive, 8/2019. $360,100
288 Neptune Drive, 8/2019. $240,000
1 Walnut Road, 8/2019. $79,000
665 Cedar Run Dock Road, 8/2019. $389,900
1246 Jennifer Lane, 8/2019. $310,000
1014 Whitecap Ave, 8/2019. $40,000
5 4th St, 8/2019. $490,000
133 Swordfish Road, 8/2019. $389,000
571 Pirate Lane, 8/2019. $230,000
47 Enzo Road, 8/2019. $410,000
508 Lighthouse Drive, 8/2019. $299,000
248 Neptune Drive, 8/2019. $135,000
17 Benjamin Blvd, 8/2019. $440,000
36 Highland Dr, 8/2019. $187,500
80 Deerfield Dr, 8/2019. $171,000
58 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
66 Bradshaw Dr, 8/2019. $108,500
67 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
70 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500
74 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
75 Bradshaw Dr, 8/2019. $108,500
78 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
79 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
82 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
83 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500
28 Amy Drive, 8/2019. $390,000
292 Compass Road, 8/2019. $226,500
846 Jane Dr, 8/2019. $70,000
18 Bradshaw Dr, 8/2019. $399,000
105 Marlin Rd, 8/2019. $175,000
4 Patrick Dr, 8/2019. $142,000
1378 Mill Creek Rd, 8/2019. $180,705
136 Tiller Ave, 8/2019. $75,000
466 Mermaid Dr, 8/2019. $350,000
18 Manor Dr, 8/2019. $238,000
81 Harry Dr, 8/2019. $205,000
54 Jonathan Dr, 8/2019. $387,500
42a Magnolia Rd Unit 21a, 8/2019. $99,000
16 Marin Ln, 8/2019. $680,000
46 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $425,000
1699 Breakers Dr, 8/2019. $260,000
487 Coral Lane, 8/2019. $165,000
1044 Mill Creek Rd, 8/2019. $125,000
84 Jennings Rd, 8/2019. $355,000
238 Topside Rd, 8/2019. $335,000
416 Morris Blvd, 8/2019. $300,000
1203/1207 Treasure Ave, 8/2019. $175,000
281 Timberlake Drive, 8/2019. $80,000
56 Windward Drive, 8/2019. $320,000
66 Windward Drive, 8/2019. $246,500
125 Torpedo Road, 8/2019. $110,000
180 Timberlake Drive, 8/2019. $100,000
SURF CITY
228 N 11th St, 8/2019. $240,000
257 S 1st St, 8/2019. $639,000
112 S Barnegat Ave, 8/2019. $610,000
280 N 17th St, 8/2019. $620,000
361 N 9th St, 8/2019. $600,000
232 N 4th St, 8/2019. $182,470
273 Division Ave, 8/2019. $905,000
1709 Sunset Ave, 8/2019. $550,000
906 N Central Ave, 8/2019. $660,000
273 N 5th St, 8/2019. $575,000
1212 N Central Ave Unit 1, 8/2019. $390,000
TUCKERTON
600 E Main St, 8/2019. $110,000
208 Third Ave, 8/2019. $208,000
89 Curlew Road, 8/2019. $225,000
475 S Green St, 8/2019. $40,500
114 Marlin Road, 8/2019. $120,000
102 First Ave, 8/2019. $245,000
111-113 Water St, 8/2019. $122,000
508 May Pink Court, 8/2019. $128,000
352 Kingfisher Road, 8/2019. $412,000
16 Portsmouth Lane 8/2019. $95,000
17 Portsmouth Lane 8/2019. $95,000
273 Heron Road, 8/2019. $74,500
273 Heron Road, 8/2019. $50,000
79 Portsmouth Lane, 8/2019. $368,932
368 Kingfisher Road, 8/2019. $225,000
40 Portsmouth Lane; 8/2019. $335,557
459 S Green St, 8/2019. $32,500
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.