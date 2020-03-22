Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

2423 Arctic Ave, Rr Arsenis Angeliki,/Atty Bedys Capital 2 Llc; 01/08/20. $60,000

3817 Ventnor Ave, Carroll Angela Dellnetti Llc; 01/09/20. $33,000

1817 Hummock Ave, Abusada Chafic Miz 1817 Hummock Llc; 01/09/20. $85,000

600 Pacific Ave E201, Ozdemir Caner Savarese Glenn; 01/09/20. $150,000

8 N Providence Ave Apt B2, Flippen Carol Rkw Properties Llc; 01/09/20. $25,000

514 N Delaware Ave, Courter Amanda Goff Gregory W Jr; 01/10/20. $75,000

4401 Atlantic Ave Apt A2, Wells Fargo Bk Na Astromskis Tomas; 01/10/20. $70,000

2834 Atlantic Ave #114, Maniscalco Anthony Jr Stefanides George; 01/10/20. $25,000

227 S Victoria Ave, Berman Sharon,‐Tr Fasano Pat; 01/10/20. $17,500

312 Oriental Ave, Oriental Avenue Llc Ac Inlet Llc; 01/10/20. $28,842

BRIGANTINE

4400 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Dodge Barbara Zamsky Gaffney Chaser; 01/02/20. $228,000

3901 W Brigantine Ave, Kozak William J 551 Lafayette Boulevard Llc; 01/02/20. $230,000

1300 Ray Ave, Borowsky Debbie,‐Ind&Exrx Thompson Michael; 01/02/20. $260,000

200b 4th St North Unit B, Mahon Michael G Hart Jim; 01/03/20. $165,000

1002 N Shore Drive, Edward C Mcknight And Joan E Mcknight Irrfriz Miriam; 01/03/20. $499,000

215 S 4th St, Perrone Richard Rhoads James C; 01/03/20. $839,900

152 39th St South Unit 71, Erb Benjamin A Rota Daniel C; 01/03/20. $160,000

200 3rd St North, Allen David 551 Lafayette Boulevard Llc; 01/03/20. $250,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

1400 Doughty Road, 1002 New Road Llc 1400 Doughty Road Llc; 01/08/20. $905,000

12 Burnside Drive, Bechtel Richard Ritchie Miller Margaret; 01/08/20. $262,000

16 Bayside Road, Lodge Properties Iii Llc Pincus Justin; 01/08/20. $370,000

1407 Old Zion Road, Amjad Rehman Inc Ruggieri Antoinette; 01/08/20. $244,700

5 Fairview Drive, Rodriguez David Castillo Sabrina; 01/08/20. $200,000

33 Brandywine Court, Mtglq Investors Lp Macris Michael; 01/08/20. $162,000

162 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Dosunmu Olusegun; 01/08/20. $304,140

118 Winnepeg Ave, Pullman James Newcomer Jessica L; 01/09/20. $240,000

105 Iris Drive, Lasewicz Vincent J,‐Jr Pullman Jennifer; 01/09/20. $310,000

7 Marshall Drive, Hann Timothy Dickerson Family Tr Dated Jan 22 2019; 01/10/20. $351,000

101 Heathercroft, Cho Yoo Chang Clontea Adela G; 01/10/20. $120,000

303 Longport Blvd Unit H16, Denne Linda F,‐Tr,/Tr Bates Craig; 01/10/20. $12,000

2 Friars Lane, Smith David A Ford Christopher Jr; 01/10/20. $365,000

21 Empire Drive, Bank Of America N A Naber Tamim; 01/13/20. $119,610.75

104 Offshore Road, US HUD Voncolln Mark; 01/13/20. $217,500

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

245 Upland Ave, Higgins William C Jr/Exrx Thumhart Anton R III; 01/02/20. $120,000

527 Weston Drive, Robert F Treich And Jeannette Treich Rev Liv Weigle Angela C; 01/03/20. $245,000

415 Scarborough Court, Mtglq Investors Lp Paarz Robert E; 01/03/20. $210,500

140 St Georges Drive, Difabio Karen/Exrx Rhatigan Debr A; 01/03/20. $240,000

500 S Philadelphia Ave, Kd Land Llc Swenson William H; 01/03/20. $265,000

356 Maria Loretta Lane, Quesenberry Gary Dean Dudek Dianne; 01/03/20. $229,000

731 Cheltenham Ave, Patel Ashwin A Cipriani Dominick; 01/03/20. $96,000

153 Kensington Drive, Hasani Burim Ade William L Jr; 01/06/20. $312,000

645 First Ave, Pancoast William Iluf Ramirez Christian; 01/06/20. $166,000

101 E Oakbourne Ave, Cruz Marcial L Hite Beverly B; 01/06/20. $219,900

214 Flint Pond Place, Ghaly Nader Beckley Andaloro Jessic A; 01/06/20. $141,500

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

71 Meadow Circle, Denick Jonathan E Fonville Darryl; 01/10/20. $205,000

282 Deerfield Drive, Walters William G Denick Jonathan E; 01/10/20. $222,000

6 Club House Lane, Borges Betsy Patel Chakshu J; 01/13/20. $167,000

2535 Route 50, Jersey New Homes Llc Rubio Hernandez Ricardo; 01/13/20. $157,000

2728 Mimosa Court, Vazquez Ricardo Kunakiku Llc; 01/13/20. $54,750

LINWOOD

2019 West Ave, Goodin Gary Sr Canvasback Llc; 01/09/20. $61,000

135 Davis Ave, Depamphilis Richard L III Lehrfeld Caitlin M; 01/13/20. $317,000

717 Shore Road, Yarabinee Joseph Dalessio Theodore; 01/14/20. $262,250

MARGATE

4 S Monroe Ave, Dumoff Lenard/Ind&Tr Foxtail Management Llc; 01/08/20. $382,500

9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 907, Didio Regina A/Atty Nissman Charles B; 01/08/20. $230,000

103 N Jasper Ave, Rose Ellen M/Tr Baker Alon; 01/09/20. $720,000

25 N Delavan Ave, Brown Martin Harris James B; 01/09/20. $780,000

NORTHFIELD

405 Park Lane, Volkmann Management Llc Compton Charles Guy III; 01/08/20. $190,000

6 E Mill Road, Njhr1 Llc Techaira Gerald F; 01/09/20. $149,900

304 Franklin Ave, Portnoy Kenneth Somers Catherine A; 01/10/20. $160,000

138 E Revere Ave, Walsh Maryellen Rodriguez Charles M; 01/13/20. $195,000

225 Ridgewood Drive, Mai Cuiyi Mclaughlin Kyle; 01/13/20. $194,900

PLEASANTVILLE

48 Magnolia Place, Edwards Patricia Huntington Associates Llc; 01/09/20. $65,000

900 S Main St, Yi Song Park Young In; 01/10/20. $160,000

600 Linden Ave, US HUD Santiago Nelvi; 01/10/20. $57,050

1201 Clematis Ave, Gonzalez Aquiles Walker Eugene; 01/13/20. $159,900

924 Woodland Ave, Pennymac Loan Serv Llc Ahasan Realty Llc; 01/14/20 88,800

SOMERS POINT

6 Lehigh Drive, Cademartori Lisa A Crockford Kathleen; 01/10/20. $250,000

6 Woodlawn Ave, Petrini John Celli Anthony J; 01/13/20. $299,900

746 Shore Road, Pnc Bank Na Cpm Enterprises; 01/13/20. $153,000

1811 Pleasant Ave, Ws Harbour Cove No Llc Campo Anthony Guy Jr; 01/13/20. $405,000

7 Braddock Drive, Smith Jodi L Spoltore Grant; 01/13/20. $255,000

VENTNOR

6602 Atlantic Ave, Rosenberg Jeffrey M Lebold Timothy J; 01/02/20. $705,000

26 N Weymouth Ave, Neilly Jean F Smith Abbey M; 01/03/20. $279,000

214 N Surrey Ave Unit B, Total Custom Bldrs Llc Pescatore Augustine W; 01/06/20. $410,000

105‐107 N Little Rock Ave Unit A, Nave Joseph Fried Randy; 01/06/20. $680,000

Cape May County

AVALON

673 Sunrise Drive, Simmons Howard E III Lampe Curt E; 12/2019. $1,860,000

70 W 24th St, Av24 LLC 70 W 24th St Asso LLC; 12/2019. $2,950,000

51 S Pelican Drive, Equity Trust Co Cust Fahey Sean; 12/2019. $5,200,000

2311 Dune Drive, Paolini Lawrence Cartwright Joseph E; 12/2019. $970,000

CAPE MAY

11 Beach Ave Un 303, New Ray Investments LLC Rosen Marvin; 12/2019. $880,000

321 Washington Owner LLC Vjk2019 LLC; 12/2019. 321 Washington St, $1,790,000

1401 New Jersey Ave, Fralinger Albert A Jr Ware Karen E Trust; 12/2019. $2,275,000

711 Beach Ave, Frank Investments John F Mita Trust; 12/2019. $6,650,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

2066 Route 9 North, Phillips Anna Hernandez William; 12/2019. $221,000

15 Cedar Mill Lane, Cunningham Joseph Sokorai Matthew J; 12/2019. $257,000

Cedar Swamp & Woodbine-Oceanview, Ay Janet M USA; 12/2019. $52,400

LOWER TOWNSHIP

3 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc; 12/2019. $120,626

5 Kaylin Court, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626

7 Kaylin Court, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626

8 Kaylin Court, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626

6 Kaylin Court, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626

9 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626

13 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626

8 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626

6 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626

2 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-New Jersey; 12/2019. $120,626

907 Washington Blvd, Lloyd Edward G Williams Karen; 12/2019. $185,000

225 Woodland Ave, Mc Enaney Kim I Williamson Richard J; 12/2019. $224,000

205 Oakdale Ave, Murray Douglas T Brown Elizabeth M; 12/2019. $236,000

554 May Ave, Dickinson Ross C Merlino Joseph A; 12/2019. $238,000

316 Cedardale Ave, Pino Maria Hurley Michael T; 12/2019. $249,000

143 Pennsylvania Ave, Musmul LLC Donnelly Daniel Joseph; 12/2019. $259,900

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

Lot 90 Block 99.02, Brennan Robert A Winsor Catherine Joyce; 12/2019. $599,900

270 Stagecoach Road, Middle Twp Gaskill Jay H III; 12/2019. $12,100

1121 Route 47 S Uns 1 & 2, Pawlus Claudio Pawlus Fabio; 12/2019. $25,000

206 Stagecoach Road, Maxwell Mike L De Simone Helen; 12/2019. $32,000

1127 Route 47 S, Logan Mark Pets Care LLC; 12/2019. $70,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1105 New York Ave, Clarke William D Mitchell Jeffrey; 12/2019. $281,000

644 W Pine Ave, Mojica Mazimino Jr Farley Matthew; 12/2019. $300,000

232 E 17th Ave, Vennera Anthony G Stengel David C; 12/2019. $392,000

514 E 4th Ave, Burke Joseph T Jr Tedesco Michael R; 12/2019. $505,000

314 E 2nd Ave, Proud William E Davis Brian; 12/2019. $700,000

417 E 20th Ave, Berth Amy J Gariano Christine; 12/2019. $145,000

722 W Pine Ave, Reese Thomas Rempfer Robert E; 12/2019. $280,000

OCEAN CITY

1910 Central Ave, Loro A Vincent Connor Richard C; 12/2019. $750,000

632 Central Ave, O’Brien Patrick M E Luxenberg Rev Tr; 12/2019. $760,000

3500 Asbury Ave, Curley Michael A Cedar Lane Dev LLC; $850,000

Lot 13 Block 1804, Pizzo John G Jr Nucero John J III; 12/2019. $855,000

2934 Central Ave, Kyle Ronald Canum Willard; 12/2019. $915,000

855 A B C Second St, Bubeck Annette L Robert Coste Inc; 12/2019. $1,110,000

3410 Wesley Ave, Thompson Jere G Galbraith Richard P; 12/2019. $1,205,000

5432-34 Central Ave, Marine Investors Ocean City Dev Group LLC; 12/2019. $1,250,000

3418 Wesley Ave, 3418 Wesley Ave LLC Mannherz Robert; 12/2019. $1,445,000

37 Walnut Road, Leonard Mary E Trust Diamante Homes LLC; 12/2019. $1,499,000

3921 Central Ave, Harrisson Richard Collins Raymond W; 12/2019. $1,548,000

414 Merion Place, Woodward James L Brown Jeffrey; 12/2019. $1,650,000

3718 Wesley Ave, Cedar Lane Dev LLC Curley Michael A; 12/2019. $2,500,000

6 E Aberdeen Road, Cacciutti John Chipkin Evan; 12/2019. $2,500,000

33 W 11th St, Tighe Renee F Cariss William J; 12/2019. $2,585,000

3313-15 Bay Ave Un 18, Hillegass Elsita P Bech William; 12/2019. $115,000

870 E Seventh St, Donofry Matthew Abell Joseph R Jr; 12/2019. $125,000

12 Sixth St #18, Kukorlo John C Makinson Michael R; 12/2019. $150,000

1752 Simpson Ave Un 4, Chernekoff Mark Taggart Edward J; 12/2019. $234,000

SEA ISLE CITY

5613 Landis Ave, Firrera Andrea M Trust 25 57th St LLC; 12/2019. $662,500

6715 Central Ave, Lenart Edward Bradley Peter J; 12/2019. $665,000

222 40th St East, Larkin Kevin J Morello Ronald; 12/2019. $670,000

110 35th St, Selgrath Christopher E Clifford Joseph A III; 12/2019. $745,000

136 38th St, Troupe Joseph M Jr Di Mattia Anthony W; 12/2019. $770,000

STONE HARBOR

9501 Third Ave, Lbl Properties Iow Properties LLC; 12/2019. $200,000

317 83rd St Un 9, Polselli Justin M Polselli Anthony JP; 12/2019. $240,000

100 96th St, Glenn Thomas R Vojta Christopher L; 12/2019. $1,275,000

WILDWOOD

123-21 W Andrews Ave, Fuscellaro Joseph E Cisneros Monica; 12/2019. $177,000

406 W Magnolia Ave, Tomkow Raymond Wright Colleen Kirk; 12/2019. $280,000

Lot 1 Block 210, Christy Dave Hunt Douglas W; 12/2019. $330,000

5301 Atlantic Ave, Marchetti Mario J Jr Gagne Marc-Andre; 12/2019. $139,000

109 W Montgomery Ave, Stevens Carolyn Trust Farrell Mary; 12/2019. $149,000

417 E 25th St, Wilber Wesley P Szelagowski Michael D Jr; 12/2019. $149,500

WILDWOOD CREST

6200 Pacific Ave Un 203, Butler Christine L Garber Michael; 12/2019. $345,000

116 E St Paul Ave, Thibeault Catherine Valentine Lorraine; 12/2019. $350,000

125 E Stanton Road, Gretzula Edward J Jr Gervasio Gerald A; 12/2019. $420,000

222 E Cresse Ave, Gellura Dorothy Villalodos Amaury; 12/2019. $490,000

330 E St Paul Ave Un 330, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Filandro Michael; 12/2019. $575,000

WOODBINE

205 Lincoln Ave, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Cassidy Holly; 12/2019. $136,005

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

33 Taylor St, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Martinez Erick Constantino; 12/3/2019. $26,000

25 Victory Road, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Bravo Silvia Reyes; 12/3/2019. $75,000

41-45 W Broad St, Case Diaffitto Llc; Sparano Donna; Bas Realty Llc; 12/4/2019. $90,000

295 W Commerce St Ext, Pompper Frank M; Pompper Herminia; Thompson Michael; 12/5/2019. $60,000

7 Frazier Ave, Wittman Lucretia Ann; Banuelos Norah; 12/10/2019. $124,900

59-61 E Commerce St, Peace To All Llc; Peterson Ad Enterprise Inc; 12/11/2019. $75,000

327 Woodruff Carmel Road, Patel Mahesh A; Patel Nisha M; Gardocki Erin E; Perella Michael J; 12/16/2019. $280,000

321 Bowentown Road, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Hernandez-Ponce Angelica; 12/16/2019. $55,000

111 East Ave, Lynch Rosalinda; Rodriguez Angelica Perez; 12/16/2019. $125,000

299 W Commerce St Ext, Eight Investment Group Llc; Fuentes Roger Osorto; 12/16/2019. $107,000

347 S East Ave, Roseberry Virginia; Tranquility 3 Llc; Yu Jerald; Clark Lawrence; 12/17/2019. $65,000

37 Nixon Ave, Rmpg Llc; Rose Esban; 12/18/2019. $87,000

125 Penn St, Wright Tyonia; Garcia-Roman Rosalinda; 12/18/2019. $45,000

298 Gouldtown Woodruff Road, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Stahlberger George III; Stahlberger George Jr; 12/19/2019. $24,800

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

3 Mediterranean Court, 8/2019. $92,000

31 Deer Run Drive South, 8/2019. $255,000

133 Schooner Ave, 8/2019. $100,000

6 Dylan Blvd, 8/2019. $343,410

1560 W Bay Ave, 8/2019. $597,400

110 Irvington Road, 8/2019. $164,500

139 Windward Drive or St, 8/2019. $90,000

119 Nautilus Drive, 8/2019. $19,500

141 Vivas Drive, 8/2019. $310,000

17 Quincy Terrace, 8/2019. $253,000

8 Haley Circle, 8/2019. $455,585

12 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $396,150

11 Janelle Drive, 8/2019. $328,000

44 Hidden Lake Circle, 8/2019. $265,000

49 Pierhead Drive, 8/2019. $199,000

13 Southwind Court, 8/2019. $160,000

205 Bay Shore Drive, 8/2019. $215,000

190 Village Drive, 8/2019. $155,000

23 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $358,000

10 Lafayette Court, 8/2019. $215,000

178 Warren Grove Road Vacant Land, 8/2019. $137,500

11 Mediterranean Court, 8/2019. $115,000

6 Belay Ave, 8/2019. $206,900

7 Tenth St, 8/2019. $147,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

319 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $100,000

702 Roanoke Drive, 8/2019. $412,000

1202 Ariel Drive, 8/2019. $415,000

411 Lake Barnegat Drive North, 8/2019. $280,000

1204 Sylvania Ave, 8/2019. $225,000

1515 Arient Road, 8/2019. $218,900

1487 Clearview St, 8/2019. $130,000

1405 Daytona Road, 8/2019. $200,000

702 Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $150,000

1605 Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $50,000

240 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $332,744

516 Raleigh Drive, 8/2019. $289,900

201 Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $281,500

204 E Lacey Road, 8/2019. $255,000

1009 Waterview Way, 8/2019. $229,400

505 Cedarwood Dr, 8/2019. $170,000

120 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $167,500

27 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $395,000

927 Newark Ave, 8/2019. $287,000

828 Tappan St, 8/2019. $286,000

474 N Penn Ave, 8/2019. $271,738

116 Nantucket Road, 8/2019. $207,000

1322 Lee Way, 8/2019. $138,000

305 Lawrence Drive, 8/2019. $100,000

1615 Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $421,500

804 Leeward Dr, 8/2019. $405,000

1756 Longwood Drive, 8/2019. $299,900

1611 Fleetwood Drive, 8/2019. $287,500

1011 Center St, 8/2019. $270,000

2170 Llewellyn Pkwy, 8/2019. $190,000

2093 Llewellyn Pkwy, 8/2019. $120,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

220 Lane Place, 8/2019. $100,000

209 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $410,120

1240 Lakeside Drive South, 8/2019. $269,000

36 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $170,000

1631 Woodland Road, 8/2019. $135,000

101 Heatherington Court, 8/2019. $498,419

312 Chestnut Drive, 8/2019. $335,000

224 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $325,000

712 Roanoke Drive, 8/2019. $290,000

304 Riviera Drive, 8/2019. $199,150

1942 Sweetwood Drive, 8/2019. $180,000

324 Lawrence Drive, 8/2019. $170,000

232 Maple Lane, 8/2019. $143,000

242 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $368,621

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

106 Cedarbrook Lane, 8/2019. $200,000

9 Lake Huron Drive, 8/2019. $200,000

15-17 Winged Foot Lane, 8/2019. $181,000

6 Nugentown Road, 8/2019. $99,000

114 Jefferson Lane, 8/2019. $185,000

205 Taylor St, 8/2019. $110,000

325 Falcon Drive, 8/2019. $80,000

17 Surfside Blvd, 8/2019. $253,000

59 Windstar Drive, 8/2019. $205,000

16 W Hudson Drive, 8/2019. $187,000

117 S Longboat Drive, 8/2019. $328,000

59 S Spinnaker Drive, 8/2019. $150,000

321 Concord Court, 8/2019. $90,250

40 W Dory Drive, 8/2019. $70,000

108 Juniper Drive, 8/2019. $55,000

129 & 125 Leitz Blvd, 8/2019. $50,000

18 Cable Drive, 8/2019. $335,000

8 S Boston Drive, 8/2019. $188,000

30 Westchester Drive, 8/2019. $120,000

143 S Longboat Drive, 8/2019. $60,000

108 Country Club Blvd, 8/2019. $210,000

4 Greenbriar Drive, 8/2019. $203,000

61 Dock St, 8/2019. $20,000

50 Kanas Road, 8/2019. $244,000

16 Cobblestone Lane, 8/2019. $210,000

12 Brown Ave, 8/2019. $205,000

4 Lake Crystalbrook Dr, 8/2019. $173,000

3 Vista Court, 8/2019. $170,000

12 Hunter Drive, 8/2019. $228,000

788 Route 9 North, 8/2019. $197,000

895 Radio Road, 8/2019. $195,000

782 Nugentown Road, 8/2019. $60,000

113 E Hudson Drive, 8/2019. $325,000

32 S Boston Drive, 8/2019. $245,000

998 Nugentown Road, 8/2019. $410,000

85 Saint Andrews Dr, 8/2019. $185,000

310 Nugentown Road, 8/2019. $80,000

245 Lake Champlain Dr, 8/2019. $102,900

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

148 Spinnaker Ave, 8/2019. $137,900

140 Tiller Avenue, 8/2019. $75,000

18 Northeast Drive, 8/2019. $55,000

14 Mimi Place, 8/2019. $602,000

108 Peter Road, 8/2019. $485,000

1002 Mariner Ave, 8/2019. $429,000

205 Spray Road, 8/2019. $375,000

133 Yeoman Road, 8/2019. $238,000

87 Bradshaw Dr, 8/2019. $460,396

140 Southard Dr, 8/2019. $287,000

54 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500

66 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500

74 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500

124 Compass Road, 8/2019. $322,500

272 Buoy Ave, 8/2019. $295,000

13 Avenue B, 8/2019. $155,900

917 Delta Lane, 8/2019. $124,000

633 Cedar Run Dock Road, 8/2019. $50,000

18 Cranberry Road Unit 9a, 8/2019. $40,000

120 Gaff Road, 8/2019. $380,000

42 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500

50 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500

59 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

62 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

390 Nautilus Dr, 8/2019. $68,000

1206 Beach Lane, 8/2019. $12,000

1415 Paul Blvd, 8/2019. $475,000

38 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $401,000

192 Bowspirit Road, 8/2019. $318,500

149 Squall Road, 8/2019. $277,900

231 Mizzen Ave, 8/2019. $248,000

139 Albatross Ave, 8/2019. $180,000

166 Bernard Drive, 8/2019. $170,000

100 Jeanne Dr, 8/2019. $445,000

109 Bernard Dr, 8/2019. $280,000

806 N Main St, 8/2019. $270,000

243 Float Ave, 8/2019. $181,000

24 Shirley Lane, 8/2019. $629,900

1888 Breakers Drive, 8/2019. $360,100

288 Neptune Drive, 8/2019. $240,000

1 Walnut Road, 8/2019. $79,000

665 Cedar Run Dock Road, 8/2019. $389,900

1246 Jennifer Lane, 8/2019. $310,000

1014 Whitecap Ave, 8/2019. $40,000

5 4th St, 8/2019. $490,000

133 Swordfish Road, 8/2019. $389,000

571 Pirate Lane, 8/2019. $230,000

47 Enzo Road, 8/2019. $410,000

508 Lighthouse Drive, 8/2019. $299,000

248 Neptune Drive, 8/2019. $135,000

17 Benjamin Blvd, 8/2019. $440,000

36 Highland Dr, 8/2019. $187,500

80 Deerfield Dr, 8/2019. $171,000

58 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

66 Bradshaw Dr, 8/2019. $108,500

67 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

70 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500

74 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

75 Bradshaw Dr, 8/2019. $108,500

78 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

79 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

82 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

83 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

28 Amy Drive, 8/2019. $390,000

292 Compass Road, 8/2019. $226,500

846 Jane Dr, 8/2019. $70,000

18 Bradshaw Dr, 8/2019. $399,000

105 Marlin Rd, 8/2019. $175,000

4 Patrick Dr, 8/2019. $142,000

1378 Mill Creek Rd, 8/2019. $180,705

136 Tiller Ave, 8/2019. $75,000

466 Mermaid Dr, 8/2019. $350,000

18 Manor Dr, 8/2019. $238,000

81 Harry Dr, 8/2019. $205,000

54 Jonathan Dr, 8/2019. $387,500

42a Magnolia Rd Unit 21a, 8/2019. $99,000

16 Marin Ln, 8/2019. $680,000

46 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $425,000

1699 Breakers Dr, 8/2019. $260,000

487 Coral Lane, 8/2019. $165,000

1044 Mill Creek Rd, 8/2019. $125,000

84 Jennings Rd, 8/2019. $355,000

238 Topside Rd, 8/2019. $335,000

416 Morris Blvd, 8/2019. $300,000

1203/1207 Treasure Ave, 8/2019. $175,000

281 Timberlake Drive, 8/2019. $80,000

56 Windward Drive, 8/2019. $320,000

66 Windward Drive, 8/2019. $246,500

125 Torpedo Road, 8/2019. $110,000

180 Timberlake Drive, 8/2019. $100,000

SURF CITY

228 N 11th St, 8/2019. $240,000

257 S 1st St, 8/2019. $639,000

112 S Barnegat Ave, 8/2019. $610,000

280 N 17th St, 8/2019. $620,000

361 N 9th St, 8/2019. $600,000

232 N 4th St, 8/2019. $182,470

273 Division Ave, 8/2019. $905,000

1709 Sunset Ave, 8/2019. $550,000

906 N Central Ave, 8/2019. $660,000

273 N 5th St, 8/2019. $575,000

1212 N Central Ave Unit 1, 8/2019. $390,000

TUCKERTON

600 E Main St, 8/2019. $110,000

208 Third Ave, 8/2019. $208,000

89 Curlew Road, 8/2019. $225,000

475 S Green St, 8/2019. $40,500

114 Marlin Road, 8/2019. $120,000

102 First Ave, 8/2019. $245,000

111-113 Water St, 8/2019. $122,000

508 May Pink Court, 8/2019. $128,000

352 Kingfisher Road, 8/2019. $412,000

16 Portsmouth Lane 8/2019. $95,000

17 Portsmouth Lane 8/2019. $95,000

273 Heron Road, 8/2019. $74,500

273 Heron Road, 8/2019. $50,000

79 Portsmouth Lane, 8/2019. $368,932

368 Kingfisher Road, 8/2019. $225,000

40 Portsmouth Lane; 8/2019. $335,557

459 S Green St, 8/2019. $32,500

