Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
BRIGANTINE
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 1203, Dibella Joanne B Dennert Frank L; 05/20/19. $275,000
404 21st St South, Mirchandani Kishore/Ind&Atty Snyder Michael S; 05/21/19. $995,000
134 Roosevelt Blvd North, Devecchis Joan Marie/Ind&Exrx Spartan Properties Llc; 05/21/19. $200,000
626 Lagoon Blvd, Buonadonna Todd A Kane Elizabeth; 05/21/19. $180,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
109 Crystal Lake Drive, DR Horton Inc NJ Morris Thomas P; 05/16/19. $246,990
22 Hartford Drive, Bank Of NY Mellon Stratis James S; 05/20/19. $325,000
1042 Old Zion Road, Bank Of NY Mellon Klingert Casey; 05/20/19. $134,925
42 Somers Ave, Freddie Mac Anderson Bart; 05/21/19. $65,100
ESTELL MANOR
193 4th Ave, Lamcken Robert Lamcken Dane R; 05/20/19. $233,000
176 Second Ave, Roberts James K Dimodica Paul; 05/22/19. $10,000
103 Cumberland Ave Site 611, Mclaughlin John Marbut Vicki; 05/28/19. $15,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
61 Colonial Court, Cirrincione Rentals LLC Rifici Franco Sr; 05/14/19. $65,000
104 Brewster Drive, Schurtz Thomas H Jr/Exr Walton Eileen; 05/14/19. $193,000
73 Cherokee Drive Unit 1303, Tan Chee S Franzo John R; 05/14/19. $151,500
84 Liberty Court, Cirrincione Rentals LLC Rifici Franco Sr; 05/14/19. $70,000
437 Willow Ave, Gokul Properties LLC Mola Geraldine; 05/14/19. $179,000
62 Waterview Drive, Cleave Ashley Stonnell Erin; 05/14/19. $93,000
314 Mattix Run, Par 4 Inv Group LLC Washington Nathaniel M; 05/15/19. $117,000
335 Cos Cob Drive, Yapes Edna A Hernandez Santos Omar E; 05/15/19. $187,000
1 Manning Court, Brooks Chad D Lu Ruibin; 05/15/19. $140,000
30 Fays Court, DR Horton Inc NJ Patel Dhruveshk; 05/15/19. $286,500
27 Fays Court, DR Horton Inc NJ Cantalupo Anthony; 05/16/19. $282,200
18 Mockingbird Way, Keiner Lisa Leon Loyola Edith S; 05/16/19. $150,000
56 Mockingbird Way, 56 Mockingbird Way LLC Bligh Yulia; 05/17/19. $155,500
525 W Duerer St, Brooke Joseph Bozarth Rebecca; 05/21/19. $270,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
5508 Holly St, Biscardi Angela Taylor Kelly A; 05/20/19. $240,000
5472 Somers Point Road, US Bank Tr NA Salamon Phil; 05/21/19. $27,000
6096 Maryland Ave, Prince Mark J Jr Gould James L; 05/21/19. $230,000
HAMMONTON
46d Michael Road, Scaffidi Rosie A Ricca Joseph D; 05/15/19. $122,000
331 N Packard St, Schenker Jack T R&I Construction LLC; 05/17/19. $67,000
205 Yorktowne Blvd, Diguglielmo Jennifer Kollias Adrian A; 05/24/19. $107,500
MARGATE
9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 1616, Greenwood Arleen Freedman Michael; 05/20/19. $515,000
6 S Vendome Ave, Ohnona Ari Dickstein Joshua; 05/20/19. $1,750,000
316 N Thurlow Ave, Saber Donna Lynn/Shff Leotta Raymond; 05/21/19. $396,000
324 N Rumson Ave, Walberg Edward J Papania Anthony; 05/21/19. $1,210,000
NORTHFIELD
16 Haviv Drive, Gonzalez Sarah Ann Jackson Brad; 05/21/19. $335,000
2 Mimi Court, Roche Norman/Ind&Atty Moore Jeffrey; 05/22/19. $100,000
660 New Road Unit 3, J&M Land Company New Rd Condos LLC; 05/22/19. $600,000
325 W Revere Ave, Matlosz Adriana J Calzada Kristen M; 05/22/19. $170,000
PLEASANTVILLE
110 S Hampden Court, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Antillia Homes Llc; 05/22/19. $26,000
950 W Park Ave, Amjad Rehman Inc Fermin Taveras Freddy; 05/23/19. $82,400
214 S Franklin Ave, Wilmington Trust NA Husaeen Iqbal; 05/24/19. $48,200
129 W Thompson Ave, Freddie Mac Rodrigez Charly Polanco; 05/24/19. $39,900
SOMERS POINT
746 Fourth St, Welte James F Uehling Carl T; 05/14/19. $175,000
1 Paul Clark Drive Unit 1, Hutchinson Edward Stocker Richard D; 05/15/19. $750,000
6 Cliveden Ave, Randy Homes LLC Cummings Patricia; 05/21/19. $325,000
Cape May County
AVALON
635 21st St, Pavone John A Butler Joesph L Jr; 6/2019. $855,000
553 21st St, Osifchok Joseph M Kern Peter; 6/2019. $1,365,000
2776 Ocean Drive, Webg Realty Group LLC Woosnam Jeffrey E; 6/2019. $1,800,000
CAPE MAY
21 S Broadway, Buono Joseph N &C Sea Otto LLC; 5/2019. $900,000
1111 Pennsylvania Ave. Williams Thomas M Corini Edmond F Jr; 6/2019. $400,000
1024 Washington St, Alvarez Johnna Cape Real Estate Dev LLC; 6/2019. $775,000
CAPE MAY POINT
706 W Lake Drive, Eadline Kathryn S Colasuonno Franco; 5/2019. $474,950
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
132 Hands Mill Road, Mtglq Investors LP Shaw Thomas Jr; 6/2019. $51,500
1450 Route 47, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Altobelli Louis; 6/2019. $74,000
145 Malcolm Drive, Lioy Michael J Mcanulty Joseph; 6/2019. $86,900
LOWER TOWNSHIP
5 W Florida Ave, Baum John J Sr Est Exr Musmul LLC; 6/2019. $40,000
202 Linda Anne Ave, Perez Haydee Agr Builders LLC; 6/2019. $47,000
42 E Ocean Ave, Wolmark Israel Exr Economy Motel LLC; 6/2019. $66,000
OCEAN CITY
5608-10 Central Ave Un B, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Weathers Stephen A; 05/2019. $996,550
5037 Central Ave, Boss Richard W Jr Rucci Michael R; 05/2019. $1,125,000
217 W 17th St, Cardile Frank A Trust Senior Shawn; 05/2019. $1,325,000
239 North Point Road, Carrozza Michael A Jr &C Cole Royal W III; 05/2019. $1,550,000
4631 Central Ave Second Fl, 4629-4631 Central Ave LLC Sher Barry; 05/2019. $2,518,000
228 Haven Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff US Bank NA Trust; 5/2019. $50,100
3408 Haven Ave #214, Pensco Trust Co Cust Plants Joseph; 5/2019. $92,000
801 Tenth St #19, Jea LLC Trimble Daniel L; 5/2019. $170,000
812-20 Ocean Ave, Turner Kimberly Delicana Jenna Lee; 5/2019. $195,000
1212 A,B,C Asbury Ave Un A 1st Fl, Turner Bart 1212 Asbury Ave LLC; 5/2019. $199,900
1209 Simpson Ave, Sjostedt Jacqueline M Morgan Sean P; 5/2019. $240,000
4354 West Ave, Ogborn Joseph Waraksa Christopher J; 5/2019. $285,000
1824 West Ave Un A, Strauss Theodore R Valentine Jeffrey; 5/2019. $285,500
1432-34 West Ave 2nd Fl, Bocchicchio Nicholas J Zeock Mariellyn; 5/2019. $415,000
5656 West Ave 1st Fl, Kirk Thaddeus S Fisher Scott T; 5/2019. $440,000
1332-1334 Have Ave 2nd Fl, Koontz Geoffrey R Mc Veigh Brian T; 5/2019. $475,000
141 Bark Drive, Mueller John W Jr Exr Kimley Robert William; 5/2019. $479,000
2121-23 Simpson Ave, Dolan Thomas F Ocean City Dev Group LLC; 5/2019. $575,000
1544 Central Ave Un B, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Graveley Jason Andrew; 5/2019. $685,000
2125-27 Simpson Ave Un 2127, Schepps Kathleen Romano Vito; 5/2019. $722,000
Lot 20 Block 4402, Lamont Joseph Keane Christopher; 5/2019. $807,500
302 30th St, Simons Jeffrey S Macchione Joseph; 5/2019. $815,000
801 Park Pl 1st Fl, Rosenblatt Family Lim Prtp Pfeifer Lawrence; 5/2019. $885,000
45 Asbury Ave, Wheeler Richard Michael Jean; 5/2019. $920,000
1008 Ocean Ave Un C, Jwr Properties LLC Half Cup Holdings LLC; 5/2019. $999,999
34 Corinthian Ave, Rice Richard L Fulginiti Andrea; 5/2019. $1,550,000
225 W 17th St, Macauley George Tighe Paul; 5/2019. $1,700,000
143 Pinnacle Road, Purple Seashell LLC Knaus Patrick; 5/2019. $1,800,000
SEA ISLE CITY
5301 Central Ave Un N, Redfern Ocean LLC Votta Thomas A; 05/2019. $995,000
21 30th St South Un, Storey Lawrence P Jr Glemser John P; 05/2019. $1,200,000
4100 Boardwalk, Fessler Michael W Brady James J 05/2019. $462,500
Lot 1.02 Block 44.04, Den-Sea LLC Edwardi Frank P Jr; 05/2019. $707,000
110 53rd St East Un, Di Cesare Lauren A Dinan Baer Elise Joy; 05/2019. $745,000
244 38th St East Un, Rossi Mark Olszewski Robert S; 05/2019. $810,000
4114 Central Ave Un 210, Brach Linda S Incaudo Charles A; 5/2019. $255,000
23 38th St Un 201, Brady James J Donohue Jacqueline B; 5/2019. $275,000
6396 Central Ave Un B, Schwartz Bryan A McKenzie Michael S; 5/2019. $455,000
3400 Landis Zave Un 202, Campagna Vincent Schwagerl William S; 5/2019. $490,000
Lot 42 Block 40.05, O’Neill Lillian B Smith Andrew; 5/2019. $565,000
7305 Central Ave, Dobrowolski Kathleen Stenger Joshua J; 5/2019. $665,000
10 69th St Un South, Burns Jean M Lobb Daniel William; 5/2019. $1,015,000
132 51St St Un East, Gleeson Thomas D Tl Mac LLC; 5/2019. $1,250,000
STONE HARBOR
100 115th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Ksm Stone Harbor LLC; 05/2019. $6,400,000
151 95th St Un 8, Roth Mark D Schuch Richard; 05/2019. $619,000
10626 Third Ave, Kubiak David J Heckleman Charles R; 05/2019. $1,160,000
250 107th St, Shc 107 LLC Hughes TP 2011 Irr Trust; 05/2019. $1,967,500
210 121st St, ST Stone Harbor LLC Lp 12010 LLC; 05/2019. $2,550,000
111 100th St, Beyda Peter Hill John Bradford; 05/2019. $3,267,000
351 96th St Un 209, Zercher Sandra L Foreman Cynthia L; 5/2019. $505,000
Lot 121.01 Block 100.01, Cole Jeffrey Kaufmann Todd C; 5/2019. $615,000
209 104th St, Clavin Christopher W Shc 104 LLC; 5/2019. $1,570,000
156 101st St, Gurley Anthony J Stone Harbor Devs LLC; 5/2019. $1,700,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
250 Perry Road, Upper Township Mtglq Investors L P Meher George IV; 5/2019. $89,000
6 Williams Way, Curtin Judith M Oppenheimer Denise; 5/2019. $238,391
83 Route 50, Turner Dallis Volz Julia; 5/2019. $253,000
Lot 27 Block 567, Turner Jeffrey R Exr Racz Kathleen; 5/2019. $336,500
2812 S Bayview Drive, Bodine Doris E Est Exr Schultheis Craig; 5/2019. $355,000
WEST CAPE MAY
123 Emerald Ave, Rowley John M Potkovac Suzette A; 5/2019. $525,000
221 Park Blvd Un G, Jezersek Colleen Turso Paula; 5/2019. $55,000
107 W Grant St, Mc Clatchy Barbara Mc Bake Props LLC; 5/2019. $675,000
WILDWOOD
441 W Lincoln Ave No. 100 Un 5, Yantorno Robert Young Christopher A; 05/2019. $234,000
410 W Hand Ave No. 100, Kenney Robert T Sienko Francis; 05/2019. $243,000
500 W Andrews Ave, Baranauskas Robert J Sr Seiberlich Andrew Jr; 05/2019. $245,000
427 W Leaming Ave, Hope Ryan E Hanr Thomas J; 05/2019. $259,000
107 E Taylor Ave Un C Front, Finati John Trust Sareen Divya; 05/2019. $275,000
3500 Atlantic Ave, 3500 Atlantic Ave Asso LLC Ebas-Adelphia LLC; 05/2019. $400,000
323 E Maple Ave Un 1, Armstrong Gregory A Granato Christina; 5/2019. $120,000
238 W Poplar Ave, Schmieg Michael Joseph Pizzo Joseph; 5/2019. $125,000
610 W Burk Ave, Alvarez Julio C Solipaca Steven; 5/2019. $142,000
1800 Ocean Ave, Di Illio Denise A Becker Julia Marie; 5/2019. $190,000
227 W Wildwood Ave Un 1, Horan Joseph Stafford Lester G; 5/2019. $225,000
227 W Wildwood Ave, Horan Joseph 227 W Wildwood Ave Un 2 LLC; 5/2019. $232,500
233 E Roberts Ave, Ucci Patricia A Herrlinger Brian; 5/2019. $255,000
351 E Wildwood Ave Un 102, Glenbowski Maria E Bamford Edmund A III; 5/2019. $287,500
317 E Wildwood Ave, Brys Richard Wong Constance A; 5/2019. $307,000
525 W Montgomery Ave, Meyer George Hauser Joseph F Jr; 5/2019. $309,900
5208 Lake Road Un 2D, Weinstein Martin Keenan Steven E; 5/2019. $377,500
221 E Spicer Ave, Magos Emmanuel A Pats Investments LLC; 5/2019. $400,000
WILDWOOD CREST
520 E Stockton Road Un 304, May Carl J Jr Zuniss Gregory E; 05/2019. $785,000
9201 Seaview Ave, Pawlus Claudio Poserina Thomas E; 05/2019. $807,500
5600 Seaview Ave Un 5, Prenaj Luz Vocaturo Peter Jr; 05/2019. $105,000
5716 Seaview Ave Un 6, Mitchell John F Jr Roddy Bernard P III; 05/2019. $175,000
210 E Rambler Road Un 101, Komianos William L Stasienko Scott K; 05/2019. $189,500
5701 Atlantic Ave Un 302, Kane Stephen R Erickson Michael; 05/2019. $380,000
406 E Stockton Road No. 5, Kreicker W Christopher Lakofsky Matthew; 05/2019. $562,000
Lot 9.02 Block 171, Sansone Charles J Del Monte Robert; 05/2019. $674,000
203 E Monterey Ave Un C, Amenhauser John P Exr De Joseph Michael; 5/2019. $94,500
412 E St Paul Ave, Bott John J Wronski Robert; 5/2019. $110,000
404 E Denver Ave Un 406, Callahan Frank Joseph Mc Connell Todd A; 5/2019. $112,500
8401 Atlantic Ave Un 316, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Trust Ricci Michael; 5/2019. $160,000
300 E Syracuse Ave Un 201, Dimemmo Constance W Alfe Christopher; 5/2019. $205,000
117 W Wiseria Road, Wisteria Properties LLC Zerbe Michael R; 5/2019. 275,000
312 E Cresse Ave, Gentry Louis F Flynn Daniel; 5/2019. $305,000
Lot 14, Block 123, Geibler William R Maloney Isabelle; 5/2019. $330,000
401 E Stockton Road Un 103, Wardrop Thomas G Winnick Stephen J; 5/2019. $350,000
407 E Monterey Ave Un 304, Seabold LLC Marone Vincent A; 5/2019. $480,000
150 W Heather Road, Delmonte Robert P Baldino Frank; 5/2019. $505,000
7701 Atlantic Ave Un 408, Diomatari-Macmillan Tina Glantz Kurt; 5/2019. $650,000
7402 Pacific Ave, Martinelli John Rodgers Diane; 5/2019. $675,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
212-214 Atlantic St, Bestproperty1inc Inc, Moncion Property Manager LLC; 5/6/2019. $100,000
195 N Pearl St, Fannie Mae aka by atty; DP Real Estate Holdings LLC; 5/7/2019. $10,000
67 Ewing St, Reinherz David Neil; Reinherz Mary Theresa, DP Real Estate Holdings LLC; 5/8/2019. $39,900
160 N Burlington Road, Cumberland County sheriff; South Jersey Gas by shrf; Vasquez Daniel F by shrf; Vasquez Erin R by shrf, Singh Amarjit; Singh Gurmej; 5/8/2019. $40,100
310 N Laurel St,, Culcasi Rosemary Esq; Fannie Mae aka by atty; Markley Bridgeton Llc; 5/8/2019. $19,000
485 Irving Ave, Mr. Cooper; (Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba), Rubios Enterprises LLC; 5/9/2019. $30,700
284 Fayette St, Martelette Brittany; Martelette Joseph D, Thompson Michael; 5/13/2019. $30,000
54 Monroe St, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Cwabs Inc &C By Trust By Atty; Newrez LLC Atty, Markley Bridgeton LLC; 5/14/2019. $17,500
330 W Broad St, Nolan Teresa M Est By Exec; Nolan Warren G Est; White Linda M Exec, Garcia-Perez Jorge I; 5/15/2019. $136,000
32 Hitchner Ave, Fertucci Karen A, Petrunis Lorraine; Petrunis Mark; 5/15/2019. $80,000
17 E Commerce St, Prinz Dawn; Prinz Jonathan; Prinz Properties LLC, Native American Advancement Connections LLC; 5/15/2019. $65,000
167 Atlantic St, Pallis Sharon Riley Atty; Riley Robert L Est; Riley Virginia B By Atty, Bestproperty1inc Inc; 5/15/2019. $45,000
221 Hampton St, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc, Dougans Dedria A; Dougans Laquita A; 5/17/2019. $189,000
74 Elmer St, Dp Real Estate Holdings LLC; Pulman Darrin, Womack Tyrell; 5/15/2019. $55,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
8095 Highland St, Branch Bank & Trust Co, Shelton Elmer John Jr; Shelton Joan; Shelton Lisa; 5/17/2019. $41,000
9506 Highland St, Ladner Sarah, Citsay Mary E; 5/22/2019. $150,000
1818 Strawberry Ave, Bogan Darlene Fka By Shrf; Bogan Pearl Est By Exec By Shrf; Robbins Lisa; Robbins Robert; 5/23/2019. $60,000
5417 Battle Lane, Albertelli Law Esq Atty; Fannie Mae aka By Atty; Palazzolo Jaclyn Atty, Truster Linda; 5/21/2019. $28,500
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
791 Cedar St, Ramos Tracy L, Corwin Alar; Paul Steven; 5/2/2019. $155,000
502 Irving Ave, Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Mendez Cecia Santiago; Mendez Rodrigo Santiago; 5/15/2019. $89,900
Landis Ave, Olszewski Carol A; Olszewski Thomas Jr Est, Mand LLC; 5/17/2019. $199,900
580 Elm St, Kousmine Laura, Lighty Michael C; 5/28/2019. $150,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
Nantuxent Creek, Blizzard Roy S Jr, First Choice Custom Harvesting LLC; 5/1/2019. $54,850
441 Fortescue Road, Amato Mary E, Auker Crystal B; Auker Joshua; 5/1/2019. $180,000
129 Garrison Ave, Fannie Mae aka By Atty; Lanzi Carolyn; Lanzi Paul; 5/10/2019. $70,126
15 Hall St, Actlien Runoff LLC; Taki Adam, Whilden Irene M; 5/22/2019. $15,000
602-605 Main St, Wilford Ellis Est By Exec; Wilford Jeremy Exec; Wilford Lora G Exec, Mulherin David K; Mulherin Jennifer H; 5/22/2019. $23,000
Southern Ocean County
LACEY TOWNSHIP
186 Ambermist Way, 3/2019. $430,000
206 Boox St, 3/2019. $190,000
2204 Crestwood Drive, 3/2019. $266,500
411 Wynnewood Road, 3/2019. $115,000
812 Clairmore Ave, 3/2019. $75,000
903 Clairmore Ave, 3/2019. $157,500
Vacant Land; 3/2019. $65,000
0 Clairmore Ave, 3/2019. $200,000
103 Oak St, 3/2019. $200,000
1054 Bowsprit Point, 3/2019. $290,000
312 Nautilus Blvd, 3/2019. $142,000
330 Station Drive, 3/2019. $175,100
635 Twin River Drive, 3/2019. $100,000
703 Stephanie Court, 3/2019. $211,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
9 Deer Run Road, 3/2019. $120,000
116 Lakewood Court, 3/2019. $48,000
160 Stage Road, 3/2019. $70,000
28 S Ensign Ave, 3/2019. $67,000
376 Wood Street, 3/2019. $180,000
53 Oak Lane, 3/2019. $82,150
7 Rivercrest Drive, 3/2019. $205,000
102 Mohican Lane, 3/2019. $70,307
Radio Road, 3/2019. $95,880
113 S Longboat Drive, 3/2019. $85,000
118 Lake Deerbrook Drive, 3/2019. $165,000
209 Allen Street, 3/2019. $120,000
40 Daffodil Drive, 3/2019. $264,000
11 W Susquehanna Drive, 3/2019. $175,000
216 Falcon Drive, 3/2019. $95,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.