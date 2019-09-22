Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

BRIGANTINE

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 1203, Dibella Joanne B Dennert Frank L; 05/20/19. $275,000

404 21st St South, Mirchandani Kishore/Ind&Atty Snyder Michael S; 05/21/19. $995,000

134 Roosevelt Blvd North, Devecchis Joan Marie/Ind&Exrx Spartan Properties Llc; 05/21/19. $200,000

626 Lagoon Blvd, Buonadonna Todd A Kane Elizabeth; 05/21/19. $180,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

109 Crystal Lake Drive, DR Horton Inc NJ Morris Thomas P; 05/16/19. $246,990

22 Hartford Drive, Bank Of NY Mellon Stratis James S; 05/20/19. $325,000

1042 Old Zion Road, Bank Of NY Mellon Klingert Casey; 05/20/19. $134,925

42 Somers Ave, Freddie Mac Anderson Bart; 05/21/19. $65,100

ESTELL MANOR

193 4th Ave, Lamcken Robert Lamcken Dane R; 05/20/19. $233,000

176 Second Ave, Roberts James K Dimodica Paul; 05/22/19. $10,000

103 Cumberland Ave Site 611, Mclaughlin John Marbut Vicki; 05/28/19. $15,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

61 Colonial Court, Cirrincione Rentals LLC Rifici Franco Sr; 05/14/19. $65,000

104 Brewster Drive, Schurtz Thomas H Jr/Exr Walton Eileen; 05/14/19. $193,000

73 Cherokee Drive Unit 1303, Tan Chee S Franzo John R; 05/14/19. $151,500

84 Liberty Court, Cirrincione Rentals LLC Rifici Franco Sr; 05/14/19. $70,000

437 Willow Ave, Gokul Properties LLC Mola Geraldine; 05/14/19. $179,000

62 Waterview Drive, Cleave Ashley Stonnell Erin; 05/14/19. $93,000

314 Mattix Run, Par 4 Inv Group LLC Washington Nathaniel M; 05/15/19. $117,000

335 Cos Cob Drive, Yapes Edna A Hernandez Santos Omar E; 05/15/19. $187,000

1 Manning Court, Brooks Chad D Lu Ruibin; 05/15/19. $140,000

30 Fays Court, DR Horton Inc NJ Patel Dhruveshk; 05/15/19. $286,500

27 Fays Court, DR Horton Inc NJ Cantalupo Anthony; 05/16/19. $282,200

18 Mockingbird Way, Keiner Lisa Leon Loyola Edith S; 05/16/19. $150,000

56 Mockingbird Way, 56 Mockingbird Way LLC Bligh Yulia; 05/17/19. $155,500

525 W Duerer St, Brooke Joseph Bozarth Rebecca; 05/21/19. $270,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

5508 Holly St, Biscardi Angela Taylor Kelly A; 05/20/19. $240,000

5472 Somers Point Road, US Bank Tr NA Salamon Phil; 05/21/19. $27,000

6096 Maryland Ave, Prince Mark J Jr Gould James L; 05/21/19. $230,000

HAMMONTON

46d Michael Road, Scaffidi Rosie A Ricca Joseph D; 05/15/19. $122,000

331 N Packard St, Schenker Jack T R&I Construction LLC; 05/17/19. $67,000

205 Yorktowne Blvd, Diguglielmo Jennifer Kollias Adrian A; 05/24/19. $107,500

MARGATE

9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 1616, Greenwood Arleen Freedman Michael; 05/20/19. $515,000

6 S Vendome Ave, Ohnona Ari Dickstein Joshua; 05/20/19. $1,750,000

316 N Thurlow Ave, Saber Donna Lynn/Shff Leotta Raymond; 05/21/19. $396,000

324 N Rumson Ave, Walberg Edward J Papania Anthony; 05/21/19. $1,210,000

NORTHFIELD

16 Haviv Drive, Gonzalez Sarah Ann Jackson Brad; 05/21/19. $335,000

2 Mimi Court, Roche Norman/Ind&Atty Moore Jeffrey; 05/22/19. $100,000

660 New Road Unit 3, J&M Land Company New Rd Condos LLC; 05/22/19. $600,000

325 W Revere Ave, Matlosz Adriana J Calzada Kristen M; 05/22/19. $170,000

PLEASANTVILLE

110 S Hampden Court, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Antillia Homes Llc; 05/22/19. $26,000

950 W Park Ave, Amjad Rehman Inc Fermin Taveras Freddy; 05/23/19. $82,400

214 S Franklin Ave, Wilmington Trust NA Husaeen Iqbal; 05/24/19. $48,200

129 W Thompson Ave, Freddie Mac Rodrigez Charly Polanco; 05/24/19. $39,900

SOMERS POINT

746 Fourth St, Welte James F Uehling Carl T; 05/14/19. $175,000

1 Paul Clark Drive Unit 1, Hutchinson Edward Stocker Richard D; 05/15/19. $750,000

6 Cliveden Ave, Randy Homes LLC Cummings Patricia; 05/21/19. $325,000

Cape May County

AVALON

635 21st St, Pavone John A Butler Joesph L Jr; 6/2019. $855,000

553 21st St, Osifchok Joseph M Kern Peter; 6/2019. $1,365,000

2776 Ocean Drive, Webg Realty Group LLC Woosnam Jeffrey E; 6/2019. $1,800,000

CAPE MAY

21 S Broadway, Buono Joseph N &C Sea Otto LLC; 5/2019. $900,000

1111 Pennsylvania Ave. Williams Thomas M Corini Edmond F Jr; 6/2019. $400,000

1024 Washington St, Alvarez Johnna Cape Real Estate Dev LLC; 6/2019. $775,000

CAPE MAY POINT

706 W Lake Drive, Eadline Kathryn S Colasuonno Franco; 5/2019. $474,950

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

132 Hands Mill Road, Mtglq Investors LP Shaw Thomas Jr; 6/2019. $51,500

1450 Route 47, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Altobelli Louis; 6/2019. $74,000

145 Malcolm Drive, Lioy Michael J Mcanulty Joseph; 6/2019. $86,900

LOWER TOWNSHIP

5 W Florida Ave, Baum John J Sr Est Exr Musmul LLC; 6/2019. $40,000

202 Linda Anne Ave, Perez Haydee Agr Builders LLC; 6/2019. $47,000

42 E Ocean Ave, Wolmark Israel Exr Economy Motel LLC; 6/2019. $66,000

OCEAN CITY

5608-10 Central Ave Un B, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Weathers Stephen A; 05/2019. $996,550

5037 Central Ave, Boss Richard W Jr Rucci Michael R; 05/2019. $1,125,000

217 W 17th St, Cardile Frank A Trust Senior Shawn; 05/2019. $1,325,000

239 North Point Road, Carrozza Michael A Jr &C Cole Royal W III; 05/2019. $1,550,000

4631 Central Ave Second Fl, 4629-4631 Central Ave LLC Sher Barry; 05/2019. $2,518,000

228 Haven Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff US Bank NA Trust; 5/2019. $50,100

3408 Haven Ave #214, Pensco Trust Co Cust Plants Joseph; 5/2019. $92,000

801 Tenth St #19, Jea LLC Trimble Daniel L; 5/2019. $170,000

812-20 Ocean Ave, Turner Kimberly Delicana Jenna Lee; 5/2019. $195,000

1212 A,B,C Asbury Ave Un A 1st Fl, Turner Bart 1212 Asbury Ave LLC; 5/2019. $199,900

1209 Simpson Ave, Sjostedt Jacqueline M Morgan Sean P; 5/2019. $240,000

4354 West Ave, Ogborn Joseph Waraksa Christopher J; 5/2019. $285,000

1824 West Ave Un A, Strauss Theodore R Valentine Jeffrey; 5/2019. $285,500

1432-34 West Ave 2nd Fl, Bocchicchio Nicholas J Zeock Mariellyn; 5/2019. $415,000

5656 West Ave 1st Fl, Kirk Thaddeus S Fisher Scott T; 5/2019. $440,000

1332-1334 Have Ave 2nd Fl, Koontz Geoffrey R Mc Veigh Brian T; 5/2019. $475,000

141 Bark Drive, Mueller John W Jr Exr Kimley Robert William; 5/2019. $479,000

2121-23 Simpson Ave, Dolan Thomas F Ocean City Dev Group LLC; 5/2019. $575,000

1544 Central Ave Un B, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Graveley Jason Andrew; 5/2019. $685,000

2125-27 Simpson Ave Un 2127, Schepps Kathleen Romano Vito; 5/2019. $722,000

Lot 20 Block 4402, Lamont Joseph Keane Christopher; 5/2019. $807,500

302 30th St, Simons Jeffrey S Macchione Joseph; 5/2019. $815,000

801 Park Pl 1st Fl, Rosenblatt Family Lim Prtp Pfeifer Lawrence; 5/2019. $885,000

45 Asbury Ave, Wheeler Richard Michael Jean; 5/2019. $920,000

1008 Ocean Ave Un C, Jwr Properties LLC Half Cup Holdings LLC; 5/2019. $999,999

34 Corinthian Ave, Rice Richard L Fulginiti Andrea; 5/2019. $1,550,000

225 W 17th St, Macauley George Tighe Paul; 5/2019. $1,700,000

143 Pinnacle Road, Purple Seashell LLC Knaus Patrick; 5/2019. $1,800,000

SEA ISLE CITY

5301 Central Ave Un N, Redfern Ocean LLC Votta Thomas A; 05/2019. $995,000

21 30th St South Un, Storey Lawrence P Jr Glemser John P; 05/2019. $1,200,000

4100 Boardwalk, Fessler Michael W Brady James J 05/2019. $462,500

Lot 1.02 Block 44.04, Den-Sea LLC Edwardi Frank P Jr; 05/2019. $707,000

110 53rd St East Un, Di Cesare Lauren A Dinan Baer Elise Joy; 05/2019. $745,000

244 38th St East Un, Rossi Mark Olszewski Robert S; 05/2019. $810,000

4114 Central Ave Un 210, Brach Linda S Incaudo Charles A; 5/2019. $255,000

23 38th St Un 201, Brady James J Donohue Jacqueline B; 5/2019. $275,000

6396 Central Ave Un B, Schwartz Bryan A McKenzie Michael S; 5/2019. $455,000

3400 Landis Zave Un 202, Campagna Vincent Schwagerl William S; 5/2019. $490,000

Lot 42 Block 40.05, O’Neill Lillian B Smith Andrew; 5/2019. $565,000

7305 Central Ave, Dobrowolski Kathleen Stenger Joshua J; 5/2019. $665,000

10 69th St Un South, Burns Jean M Lobb Daniel William; 5/2019. $1,015,000

132 51St St Un East, Gleeson Thomas D Tl Mac LLC; 5/2019. $1,250,000

STONE HARBOR

100 115th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Ksm Stone Harbor LLC; 05/2019. $6,400,000

151 95th St Un 8, Roth Mark D Schuch Richard; 05/2019. $619,000

10626 Third Ave, Kubiak David J Heckleman Charles R; 05/2019. $1,160,000

250 107th St, Shc 107 LLC Hughes TP 2011 Irr Trust; 05/2019. $1,967,500

210 121st St, ST Stone Harbor LLC Lp 12010 LLC; 05/2019. $2,550,000

111 100th St, Beyda Peter Hill John Bradford; 05/2019. $3,267,000

351 96th St Un 209, Zercher Sandra L Foreman Cynthia L; 5/2019. $505,000

Lot 121.01 Block 100.01, Cole Jeffrey Kaufmann Todd C; 5/2019. $615,000

209 104th St, Clavin Christopher W Shc 104 LLC; 5/2019. $1,570,000

156 101st St, Gurley Anthony J Stone Harbor Devs LLC; 5/2019. $1,700,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

250 Perry Road, Upper Township Mtglq Investors L P Meher George IV; 5/2019. $89,000

6 Williams Way, Curtin Judith M Oppenheimer Denise; 5/2019. $238,391

83 Route 50, Turner Dallis Volz Julia; 5/2019. $253,000

Lot 27 Block 567, Turner Jeffrey R Exr Racz Kathleen; 5/2019. $336,500

2812 S Bayview Drive, Bodine Doris E Est Exr Schultheis Craig; 5/2019. $355,000

WEST CAPE MAY

123 Emerald Ave, Rowley John M Potkovac Suzette A; 5/2019. $525,000

221 Park Blvd Un G, Jezersek Colleen Turso Paula; 5/2019. $55,000

107 W Grant St, Mc Clatchy Barbara Mc Bake Props LLC; 5/2019. $675,000

WILDWOOD

441 W Lincoln Ave No. 100 Un 5, Yantorno Robert Young Christopher A; 05/2019. $234,000

410 W Hand Ave No. 100, Kenney Robert T Sienko Francis; 05/2019. $243,000

500 W Andrews Ave, Baranauskas Robert J Sr Seiberlich Andrew Jr; 05/2019. $245,000

427 W Leaming Ave, Hope Ryan E Hanr Thomas J; 05/2019. $259,000

107 E Taylor Ave Un C Front, Finati John Trust Sareen Divya; 05/2019. $275,000

3500 Atlantic Ave, 3500 Atlantic Ave Asso LLC Ebas-Adelphia LLC; 05/2019. $400,000

323 E Maple Ave Un 1, Armstrong Gregory A Granato Christina; 5/2019. $120,000

238 W Poplar Ave, Schmieg Michael Joseph Pizzo Joseph; 5/2019. $125,000

610 W Burk Ave, Alvarez Julio C Solipaca Steven; 5/2019. $142,000

1800 Ocean Ave, Di Illio Denise A Becker Julia Marie; 5/2019. $190,000

227 W Wildwood Ave Un 1, Horan Joseph Stafford Lester G; 5/2019. $225,000

227 W Wildwood Ave, Horan Joseph 227 W Wildwood Ave Un 2 LLC; 5/2019. $232,500

233 E Roberts Ave, Ucci Patricia A Herrlinger Brian; 5/2019. $255,000

351 E Wildwood Ave Un 102, Glenbowski Maria E Bamford Edmund A III; 5/2019. $287,500

317 E Wildwood Ave, Brys Richard Wong Constance A; 5/2019. $307,000

525 W Montgomery Ave, Meyer George Hauser Joseph F Jr; 5/2019. $309,900

5208 Lake Road Un 2D, Weinstein Martin Keenan Steven E; 5/2019. $377,500

221 E Spicer Ave, Magos Emmanuel A Pats Investments LLC; 5/2019. $400,000

WILDWOOD CREST

520 E Stockton Road Un 304, May Carl J Jr Zuniss Gregory E; 05/2019. $785,000

9201 Seaview Ave, Pawlus Claudio Poserina Thomas E; 05/2019. $807,500

5600 Seaview Ave Un 5, Prenaj Luz Vocaturo Peter Jr; 05/2019. $105,000

5716 Seaview Ave Un 6, Mitchell John F Jr Roddy Bernard P III; 05/2019. $175,000

210 E Rambler Road Un 101, Komianos William L Stasienko Scott K; 05/2019. $189,500

5701 Atlantic Ave Un 302, Kane Stephen R Erickson Michael; 05/2019. $380,000

406 E Stockton Road No. 5, Kreicker W Christopher Lakofsky Matthew; 05/2019. $562,000

Lot 9.02 Block 171, Sansone Charles J Del Monte Robert; 05/2019. $674,000

203 E Monterey Ave Un C, Amenhauser John P Exr De Joseph Michael; 5/2019. $94,500

412 E St Paul Ave, Bott John J Wronski Robert; 5/2019. $110,000

404 E Denver Ave Un 406, Callahan Frank Joseph Mc Connell Todd A; 5/2019. $112,500

8401 Atlantic Ave Un 316, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Trust Ricci Michael; 5/2019. $160,000

300 E Syracuse Ave Un 201, Dimemmo Constance W Alfe Christopher; 5/2019. $205,000

117 W Wiseria Road, Wisteria Properties LLC Zerbe Michael R; 5/2019. 275,000

312 E Cresse Ave, Gentry Louis F Flynn Daniel; 5/2019. $305,000

Lot 14, Block 123, Geibler William R Maloney Isabelle; 5/2019. $330,000

401 E Stockton Road Un 103, Wardrop Thomas G Winnick Stephen J; 5/2019. $350,000

407 E Monterey Ave Un 304, Seabold LLC Marone Vincent A; 5/2019. $480,000

150 W Heather Road, Delmonte Robert P Baldino Frank; 5/2019. $505,000

7701 Atlantic Ave Un 408, Diomatari-Macmillan Tina Glantz Kurt; 5/2019. $650,000

7402 Pacific Ave, Martinelli John Rodgers Diane; 5/2019. $675,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

212-214 Atlantic St, Bestproperty1inc Inc, Moncion Property Manager LLC; 5/6/2019. $100,000

195 N Pearl St, Fannie Mae aka by atty; DP Real Estate Holdings LLC; 5/7/2019. $10,000

67 Ewing St, Reinherz David Neil; Reinherz Mary Theresa, DP Real Estate Holdings LLC; 5/8/2019. $39,900

160 N Burlington Road, Cumberland County sheriff; South Jersey Gas by shrf; Vasquez Daniel F by shrf; Vasquez Erin R by shrf, Singh Amarjit; Singh Gurmej; 5/8/2019. $40,100

310 N Laurel St,, Culcasi Rosemary Esq; Fannie Mae aka by atty; Markley Bridgeton Llc; 5/8/2019. $19,000

485 Irving Ave, Mr. Cooper; (Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba), Rubios Enterprises LLC; 5/9/2019. $30,700

284 Fayette St, Martelette Brittany; Martelette Joseph D, Thompson Michael; 5/13/2019. $30,000

54 Monroe St, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Cwabs Inc &C By Trust By Atty; Newrez LLC Atty, Markley Bridgeton LLC; 5/14/2019. $17,500

330 W Broad St, Nolan Teresa M Est By Exec; Nolan Warren G Est; White Linda M Exec, Garcia-Perez Jorge I; 5/15/2019. $136,000

32 Hitchner Ave, Fertucci Karen A, Petrunis Lorraine; Petrunis Mark; 5/15/2019. $80,000

17 E Commerce St, Prinz Dawn; Prinz Jonathan; Prinz Properties LLC, Native American Advancement Connections LLC; 5/15/2019. $65,000

167 Atlantic St, Pallis Sharon Riley Atty; Riley Robert L Est; Riley Virginia B By Atty, Bestproperty1inc Inc; 5/15/2019. $45,000

221 Hampton St, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc, Dougans Dedria A; Dougans Laquita A; 5/17/2019. $189,000

74 Elmer St, Dp Real Estate Holdings LLC; Pulman Darrin, Womack Tyrell; 5/15/2019. $55,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

8095 Highland St, Branch Bank & Trust Co, Shelton Elmer John Jr; Shelton Joan; Shelton Lisa; 5/17/2019. $41,000

9506 Highland St, Ladner Sarah, Citsay Mary E; 5/22/2019. $150,000

1818 Strawberry Ave, Bogan Darlene Fka By Shrf; Bogan Pearl Est By Exec By Shrf; Robbins Lisa; Robbins Robert; 5/23/2019. $60,000

5417 Battle Lane, Albertelli Law Esq Atty; Fannie Mae aka By Atty; Palazzolo Jaclyn Atty, Truster Linda; 5/21/2019. $28,500

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

791 Cedar St, Ramos Tracy L, Corwin Alar; Paul Steven; 5/2/2019. $155,000

502 Irving Ave, Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Mendez Cecia Santiago; Mendez Rodrigo Santiago; 5/15/2019. $89,900

Landis Ave, Olszewski Carol A; Olszewski Thomas Jr Est, Mand LLC; 5/17/2019. $199,900

580 Elm St, Kousmine Laura, Lighty Michael C; 5/28/2019. $150,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

Nantuxent Creek, Blizzard Roy S Jr, First Choice Custom Harvesting LLC; 5/1/2019. $54,850

441 Fortescue Road, Amato Mary E, Auker Crystal B; Auker Joshua; 5/1/2019. $180,000

129 Garrison Ave, Fannie Mae aka By Atty; Lanzi Carolyn; Lanzi Paul; 5/10/2019. $70,126

15 Hall St, Actlien Runoff LLC; Taki Adam, Whilden Irene M; 5/22/2019. $15,000

602-605 Main St, Wilford Ellis Est By Exec; Wilford Jeremy Exec; Wilford Lora G Exec, Mulherin David K; Mulherin Jennifer H; 5/22/2019. $23,000

Southern Ocean County

LACEY TOWNSHIP

186 Ambermist Way, 3/2019. $430,000

206 Boox St, 3/2019. $190,000

2204 Crestwood Drive, 3/2019. $266,500

411 Wynnewood Road, 3/2019. $115,000

812 Clairmore Ave, 3/2019. $75,000

903 Clairmore Ave, 3/2019. $157,500

Vacant Land; 3/2019. $65,000

0 Clairmore Ave, 3/2019. $200,000

103 Oak St, 3/2019. $200,000

1054 Bowsprit Point, 3/2019. $290,000

312 Nautilus Blvd, 3/2019. $142,000

330 Station Drive, 3/2019. $175,100

635 Twin River Drive, 3/2019. $100,000

703 Stephanie Court, 3/2019. $211,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

9 Deer Run Road, 3/2019. $120,000

116 Lakewood Court, 3/2019. $48,000

160 Stage Road, 3/2019. $70,000

28 S Ensign Ave, 3/2019. $67,000

376 Wood Street, 3/2019. $180,000

53 Oak Lane, 3/2019. $82,150

7 Rivercrest Drive, 3/2019. $205,000

102 Mohican Lane, 3/2019. $70,307

Radio Road, 3/2019. $95,880

113 S Longboat Drive, 3/2019. $85,000

118 Lake Deerbrook Drive, 3/2019. $165,000

209 Allen Street, 3/2019. $120,000

40 Daffodil Drive, 3/2019. $264,000

11 W Susquehanna Drive, 3/2019. $175,000

216 Falcon Drive, 3/2019. $95,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

