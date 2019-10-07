Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
115 W Church St, One Mechanic Street Llc Allen Kia Maria; 06/17/19. $199,000
307 Pitney Road, Cross Donald R/Atty Robinson Stephen L; 06/20/19. $203,000
355 N Shore Road, Naoum Louis R Chowdhury Kaysar; 06/21/19. $176,000
ATLANTIC CITY
1819 N Michigan Ave, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Tr 2011 1 Williams Stephen M; 06/13/19. $56,500
61 N MLK, 1711 Arctic & 1519 Baltic Av70 Mbm Court Llc Sencit Liberty Urban Renew; 06/13/19. $17,240,000
1519 & 1521 Hobson St, Jjj Holdings Nj Llc Sencit Liberty Urban Renew; 06/13/19. $100,000
29 Schooner Court, Harbour Pointe Prop Llc Mcgill Charles W; 06/14/19. $94,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 308, Warwick 308 Llc 308 Warwick Llc; 06/17/19. $58,000
714 Magellan Ave, US HUD Bc Real Estate Ventures Llc; 06/17/19. $54,500
41 Lighthouse Court, G Koshland And Sons Llc Nicklas Sanchez Elsa; 06/18/19. $135,000
125 N Vermont Ave, US Bank Na West Gary; 06/19/19. $101,025
27 S Tallahassee Ave, Higbee Norma Eugenie Richards Lisa; 06/19/19. $300,000
13 Chelsea Court, Aversa Family Llc Neuner John Scott; 06/20/19. $320,000
BRIGANTINE
330 42nd St S Unit B18, Mtglq Investors Lp Hanley Robert; 06/11/19. $98,000
532 Caverly Drive, Nationstar Reo Sub 1b Llc Amy Richard; 06/11/19. $186,500
8 Collette Circle, Pappas Edward J/Exr Pappas Edward J; 06/11/19. $510,000
325 Seashell Lane, Gilbert Thomas Finley Melinda; 06/12/19. $295,000
3401 N Ocean Ave, Crits Living Tr Crits Christoph Katherine; 06/12/19. $60,000
210 5th St S, Corbin Linda Mbhomebuilders Llc; 06/12/19. $257,000
321 33rd St S, Conley Bruce A&L Builders Llc; 06/13/19. $450,000
1106 E Evans Blvd, Eddis Gerald Sander Michael; 06/13/19. $450,000
401 E Beach Ave Unit A, Craig Thelma Machulsky Joseph; 06/13/19. $255,000
112 Washington Drive, Gresham William Szatkowski Robert T Jr; 06/14/19. $210,000
342 36th St S, Pallante Carmella Svs Rehab Llc; 06/14/19. $376,000
30 Heald Road, King Elaine W Nagy Francis J; 06/17/19. $350,000
3612 Bayshore Ave, Fannie Mae Housetop Capital Llc; 06/17/19. $209,000
11 Ocean Drive W, Weinstein Deborah/Tr Mccarthy Christopher J; 06/17/19. $380,000
279 39th St S Unit A, Chivalette Brian Canton Joseph F; 06/17/19. $219,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
7 Timberwood Drive, Griffiths Joseph Sciullo Kathryn; 06/10/19. $200,000
102 Pine Ave, Lacovara Matthew Mcleish Matthew D; 06/10/19. $155,000
110 School House Road, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Staszewski Kamil Piotr; 06/10/19. $115,000
304 Sanderling Lane, Le Kiem Dimeglio Antoinette; 06/11/19. $191,500
28 Equestrian Road, Sciullo Kathryn Flores Christopher; 06/11/19. $282,000
1416 Doughty Road, Lighthouse Outreach Ministries Inc Ragland Tasaih; 06/11/19. $94,900
601 St Thomas Drive, Fannie Mae Messiha Mena T; 06/11/19. $146,258
11 High School Drive, Martinolich Jeannie D Mincer Prop Llc; 06/11/19. $25,000
13 Brookside Drive, Gesler Jeannine Engle Andrew T; 06/12/19. $280,000
158 Briarcliff Drive, Carter Daniel Lagler Thomas; 06/12/19. $320,000
7066 Black Horse Pike, 7066 Black Horse Llc Island Auto Serv Ctr Llc; 06/13/19. $250,000
18 Thornhill Drive, Kantren Doris P Rupp Edward D Jr; 06/13/19. $230,000
107 Winnepeg Ave, Myers Steven Lucey Jonathan; 06/13/19. $204,000
224 Mystic Drive, Arsenis Alan Vongunten David B; 06/14/19. $440,000
312 Dogwood Ave, 1900 Capital Tr II Wisser Jordan; 06/14/19. $170,111
215 Lander Road, Garbutt Patricia A Rovins Shona; 06/14/19. $220,000
102 New Bridge Road, Raymond James Bk Na White Latiya E; 06/17/19. $350,000
311 Pine Ave, Deutsche Bank Tr Co Americas Ttk Inv Llc; 06/17/19. $89,000
8 Camelot Court, Morey Todd T Gibbons James; 06/17/19. $237,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
318 Jackson Ave, Leek David C Ryan Michael; 06/10/19. $80,000
54 Liberty Court, Chau Tse C Chow Laura; 06/10/19. $70,000
237 Meadow Ridge Road, Devine Steven Beals Michelle; 06/10/19. $68,500
860 Fishers Creek Road, Stamelos Elaine Steelman Drew E; 06/11/19. $117,000
7 Greenwich Drive, Peterson Terry R Uchillan Guillermo; 06/12/19. $84,000
476 Country Club Drive, Brenner Gary P Jr Felicia Antonio; 06/12/19. $285,000
701 W Oak Ave, US Bank Na Campoverde Juan; 06/12/19. $89,000
440 Ridgewood Ave, Ewell Edward J Kagan Alicia; 06/12/19. $60,000
800 Fishers Creek Road, Abraham Deepak Jvma Realty Llc; 06/12/19. $123,000
2 Mohave Drive, Mears Justin Gonzalez Edward R; 06/13/19. $134,000
424 Orange Tree Ave, Patel Anilkumar Irby Cilicia M; 06/13/19. $229,000
34 James Place, Nyc Reo Llc Hughes Raphael Jr; 06/13/19. $203,000
697 Pine Valley Court, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tanner Jeffrey S; 06/14/19. $204,150
449 Xanthus Ave, Smith Brandy Lazaro Rocco; 06/14/19. $165,000
215 Oakbourne Ave, Kunkle Nathan A Cooksey Anthony; 06/14/19. $166,500
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
406 Meadowbrook Drive, Fava Lou Lee Wendy S; 06/11/19. $50,000
6171 Robin Drive, Zerbo Thomas Nathan Mark S; 06/11/19. $201,000
10 Da Vinci Way, Nvr Inc Terrell James Edward; 06/11/19. $264,475
1526 Thomas Jefferson Court, Bank Of America Na Tanasic Dusan; 06/12/19. $110,513
2721 Mimosa Court Unit 5, Rivadeneyra Humberto New Way To Real Estate Ll C; 06/12/19. $31,400
16 Da Vinci Way, Nvr Inc Rosado Eleazar I; 06/12/19. $254,990
23 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Parker Dunn Carlet; 06/12/19. $281,755
2719 Mimosa Court, Sosa Nestor A Rehani Laith; 06/12/19. $60,000
6318 Klondyke Ave, Cruz Candice A Michael Eric J; 06/12/19. $185,000
180 Giordano Mews, Ferrier Charles Kenneth Wanek Paul; 06/13/19. $229,000
5906 Redwood Drive, Obrien Richard Patrick Gleason Bryan P; 06/14/19. $145,000
632 Whispering Woods Court, Carrington Mortgage Serv Llc Mancuso George; 06/14/19. $160,000
PLEASANTVILLE
337 W Park Ave, Blue Sky Prop Llc Balderas Acevedo Tania Emily; 06/07/19. $133,000
6 Princeton Ave, Mcfadgen Michael L Sr Freeman David K; 06/10/19. $162,300
700 N Franklin Blvd #908, White Robert E/Admrx Gaston Darryl; 06/11/19. $27,500
316 Mallard Court, Diplomat Property Manager Llc R&A Ferrer Corp; 06/11/19. $75,100
433 Doughty Road, Rodriguez Garcia Maria D Santiago Brunilda; 06/11/19. $105,000
216 Linden Ave, US Bank Na A And K Jersey Const Of Nj Llc; 06/11/19. $32,900
1020 N New Road, Gerke John Dumont Ashley; 06/12/19. $96,000
205 Sheffield Ave, Carranza Lourdes Quansah Catherine; 06/12/19. $130,000
Cape May County
OCEAN CITY
4314 West Ave, Donatelli Frank A Smolenski Jonathan R; 6/2019. $287,000
10 Marlin Court, Karol Mark Trust Finnegan James P Jr; 6/2019. $315,000
151 Finders Reef Un 41, Finnegan James P Jr Curtis Kathryn A; 6/2019. $319,900
304 33rd St, Constantine Glenn Campbell Hugh; 6/2019. $320,000
1114 Bayfront, Mc Cullough Janet A Trust Morinelli Ryan; 6/2019. $400,000
3444 West Ave, Heck Geraldine Est Mpa Properties LLC; 6/2019. $410,000
1829 Asbury Ave, Jones Stacey M Frasca John Samuel; 6/2019. $425,000
3100 Bay Ave, Mc Donald Craig W Wroniuk Walter T Jr; 6/2019. $470,000
1209 Asbury Ave, Di Gilio Peter Jwr Properties LLC; 6/2019. $524,900
4110 Asbury Ave, Cipriano Nicholas P Healy Kevin G; 6/2019. $565,000
16 Walton Place, Di Joseph Lennie Jeffrey Iredell Tr; 6/2019. $595,000
3217 Asbury Ave Un A, Lewis Mark Joseph Fosko Richard; 6/2019. $632,500
33 Bayonne Place, Mumman Christa M Powers James M; 6/2019. $725,000
4625 Asbury Ave, De Marco Joseph F Conan Steven; 6/2019. $855,000
1344-46 Wesley Ave Un 1, Sanginiti Joseph C Boyajian Stephen; 6/2019. $877,000
22 E Aberdeen Road, Payant Tyra K Est Giosa Edmond Jr; 6/2019. $925,000
502 13th St Un B, Jwr Properties LLC Mazzarelli Anthony; 6/2019. $1,280,000
1116 Wesley Ave, Ocean City Seaport Inn LLC OC Dev Group LLC; 6/2019. $1,800,000
SEA ISLE CITY
105 65th St Un 108, Rossi Joseph Est Exr Malandra Samuel J Jr; 6/2019. $349,000
3900 Pleasure Ave, Chestnut Michael J Mintzer Mark A; 6/2019. $350,000
325 39th St, Holt Marianne T Saraceni Ronald T; 6/2019. $356,500
15 51st St, Mac Murray S B Trust Bednarek Andrew; 6/2019. $446,668
118 85th St, Mc Keefery Elizabeth M Est Tucker Max; 6/2019. $500,000
224 38th St West Un, Maher Denise Fisch Brian; 6/2019. $680,000
8100 Landis Ave B, Fredericks Michael L Hope Joseph D; 6/2019. $750,000
358 47th Pl 1st Fl, Gentile Victor R Chestnut Michael J; 6/2019. $775,000
5512 Landis Ave South Un, Fuscellaro Bernard Pollner Michael; 6/2019. $777,500
15 73rd St West Un, Stokes Robert D Shore Marketing LLC; 6/2019. $779,762
305 57th St, Desjadon Roger Vanbuskirk Clark R; 6/2019. $833,000
6109 Central Ave, Redfern Ocean LLC Debiase Peter P; 6/2019. $915,000
Cumberland County
MILLVILLE
2241 Shamrock Lane, Walter George F; Walter Sandra G, Arcieri Gina Marie; Mccormick James P; 5/8/2019. $249,000
303 N 9th St, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Meischke Kelley Sue; Meischke Lynford John; 5/9/2019. $33,540
113 N 3rd St, Still Pamela, Nsp Residential Llc; 5/10/2019. $46,639.82
113 N 3rd St, Nsp Residential Llc, Still Pamela M; 5/10/2019. $66,727.48
423 Carmel Road, Mitchell David; Mitchell Sheila, Lawler Traci; Wielgus Dylan; 5/10/2019. $10,000
906 Buck St, Beltway Capital Management Llc; Mccormick 106 Llc, Parker Marvin; 5/10/2019. $14,500
2422 Linden Court, Cheli Amanda N Fka; Platt Amanda N; Platt Brandon M, Berry Timothy S; 5/10/2019. $190,000
VINELAND
121 S Sixth St, Ziyadeh Naser, Hf Property Management & Construction Llc, 5/21/2019, $37,000.00
38 W Park Ave, Costantino Alfred Est; Costantino Jane Est By Exec; Costantino Michael Exec, Asm Properties Llc; 5/21/2019. $139,000
1261 Chimes Terrace, New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Residential Asset Securities Corp &C By Trust By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Mcclaskey Marc; 5/21/2019. $99,750
240 W Oak Road, Bird Rene Paul Aka; Loiseau Rene Paul Aka, Clark Tywone G Sr; 5/22/2019. $87,550
813 Cheltenham Dr, Vitalo Doreen, Robles Liz N; Rodriguez Jose M; 5/22/2019. $106,000
1081 Rae Drive, Equus One Llc; Spinelli Michael, Gould Tamaya R; 5/22/2019. $172,000
10 Columbia Ave, Janetta Carie, Mercado Carlos A; Mercado Kristi E; 5/22/2019. $152,500
4002 S Lincoln Ave, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Hernandez Lizet; Hernandez Tomas; 5/22/2019. $145,000
2699 London Lane, Sherwood Forest Homes Llc, Ortez-Andrade Isaias S; Reyes-Ferman Sandre E; 5/22/2019. $286,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
