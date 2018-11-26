Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Cape May County
AVALON
2019 Dune Drive, Straton Jeffrey P to Poponak Thomas M; 5/2018. $821,500
W 24th St, Mele Robert J to Av24 LLC; 5/2018.70 $1,400,000
Lot 1 Block 74.04, Lamantia Robert W to Cliggett Todd A; 5/2018. $1,500,000
3589 Ocean Drive, Army 81 LLC to 3589 Ocean Drive LLC; 5/2018. $1,900,000
652 7th St, 652 7th St LLC to Bayfront Prop LLC; 5/2018. $4,397,125
94 E 25th St, Av9425 LLC to Flexon Robert C; 5/2018. $4,500,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
104 E St Johns Ave, Whitehouse Richard to Leszczynski Tyler E; 5/2018. $150,500
5 Alexander Ave, Mc Pherson Michael B/Exr to Bosell Marina; 5/2018. $155,000
Lot 49 Block 20, Williams Richrad F to Hickman Michael J; 5/2018. $172,500
600 Gorham Ave, Valente Anthony IV to Mc Geehan Corey S; 5/2018. $190,000
106 Elliott Road, Klavis Nancy Knapp Avilla Joycelen; 5/2018. $195,000
27 W Wilde Ave, Gale Leon to Young Geraldine A; 5/2018. $213,000
2704 Placid Drive, Mason Patricia M to Gallone Joseph John; 5/2018. $225,000
107 Washington Ave, Pace David J to Acevedo Luis B; 5/2018. $229,700
210 W Vineyard Court, Ready Robert J Jr to O’Brien Patrick M; 5/2018. $355,000
2 Andrielle Lane, Nelson Elsie C to Bradley Alaina C; 5/2018. $360,000
206 E Raleigh Ave, Liberio Louis R to Funaro Maria; 5/2018. $479,000
205 E Madison Ave, Mcdonald Timothy V to Petersen Robert W; 5/2018. $494,000
9901 Seapointe Blvd Un 605, Scalisi Antonina to 605 Seapointe Vill LLC; 5/2018. $500,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
109 S Ninth St, Wilm Sav Fund Soc to Mccollum Timothy; 5/2018. $80,000
811 Goshen Road, Mtglq Inv LP to Craver Chester Sr; 5/2018. $92,000
Lot 12 Block 1474, Gass Judy Exr to Conover Meggan P; 5/2018. $195,000
85 Johnstown Lane, Police & Fire Ret Sys Bd Of Trust Yubas Raymond J Jr; 5/2018. $200,000
12 E Main Ave, 317 E Hand LLC to Harris Nolan; 5/2018. $221,000
12 Country Village Drive, Cresse Arthur C Tr to Grant Walter D; 5/2018. $282,500
9 Herron Court, Prouixtheresa A Samara Thomas L; 5/2018. $330,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1607 Dekaware Ave Un A, Boyle William to Berger Walter F; 5/2018. $325,000
2310 New York Ave, Norwild LLC to Alessandro Stephen C; 5/2018. $349,000
414 E 22nd Ave Un 203, Dougherty Charles to Barbes Theodore W; 5/2018. $400,000
512 E 2nd Ave, King George F to Renzi Anthony N; 5/2018. $625,000
OCEAN CITY
113 Breton Court, Parsels Wilfred to Gregory Stephen F; 4/2018. $350,000
816 Parkridge Road, Knot Funny LLC to OC Prem Bldrs/Dev LLC; 4/2018. $356,000
5417 Haven Ave, Myers Susan J to Volkman Martin F; 4/2018. $470,000
3954 Asbury Ave, Toewe Mary Louise to Huynh Charles M; 4/2018. $477,500
925-27 Bay Ave Un A-First Fl, Reganato Darren to Endrick Ronald; 4/2018. $485,000
811 Pennlyn Un A, Giveans Glenn to Narcini Richard R; 4/2018. $528,750
1526-28 Asbury Ave, Laverick Timothy M Sr to Cantz Edward; 4/2018. $550,000
2925-37 Central Ave Un A, Vanocker David A to Kfp 2935 LLC; 4/2018. $650,000
1-7 W 9th St, Trinetra Rlty Hold Pa Lp Trdg Ocean City; 4/2018. $650,000
4456-58 Asbury Ave, Grebe Suzanne D to O’Leary Joseph F Jr; 4/2018. $675,000
2935-37 Central Ave Un B, Vanocker David A to Kfp 2937 LLC; 4/2018. $700,000
113 Wesley Ave, Edwards Monty R to O’Rourke Rosalie D; 4/2018. $725,000
840 Stenton Place, Bansky Ronald T to Boyle John D Jr; 4/2018. $750,000
838 Park Place, Farr Jeffrey J to O’Shaughnessy John; 4/2018. $765,000
257 W Inlet Road, Croft Stephen C to Eggert Russell; 4/2018. $786,000
1-3 Atlantic Blvd Un B, De Maio Charles A to Gandolfo Joseph D Jr; 4/2018. $855,000
109 Anchor Road, Shaner Robert &C Halliday Patrick; 4/2018. $1,259,250
915 4th St 1st Fl, H And K Prop Mgmt LLC to Ingram David W; 4/2018. 4/2018. $1,350,000
SEA ISLE CITY
2409 Landis Ave South, Correnty Anne T to Petruzzi Robert P;4/2018. $995,000
13 78th St, Bonifazi Betty L to Breazeale Thomas J; 4/2018. $350,000
122 82nd St 1st Fl Un A, Morris Betty Lou to 5110 Landis Ave LLC; 4/2018. $360,000
221 86th St, Bonner-Smith Kathryn to Bennett Susan J; 4/2018. $365,000
233 57th St Un A, Mc Ginley Elaine to Haviland James M; 4/2018. $417,000
3900 Pleasure Ave, Brockett Timothy C to Ieradi Anthony W; 4/2018. $430,000
4901 Central Ave North Un, Delany Eugene G to Delany Scott; 4/2018. $497,499
3500 Boardwalk Un 610N, Offord Michael to Porter Gary G; 4/2018. $510,000
3413 Central Ave, Genuardi Francis to Black Amanda V; 4/2018. $550,000
204 58th St Un East, Katz David to Kolankiewicz L J; 4/2018. $625,000
137 48th St, Mooney Lisa to Griffin Edward G; 4/2018. $660,000
29 63rd St East,Weissenberg Daniel A to 29 63rd St LLC; 4/2018. $685,000
250 84th St East, Colfer W J III to Baysongs LLC; 4/2018. $725,000
121 77th St W Un, Olshin Lewis R to Landmesser G B; 4/2018. $790,000
122 58th St West Un, Swanson Chris D &C to Munn Chad; 4/2018. $840,000
132 47th St, Cit Bk to Redfern Ocean LLC; 4/2018. $850,000
122 -84th St East, 5110 Landis Ave to LLC Boyle Timothy; 4/2018. $875,000
110 54th St W Un, Cassidy Tiernach to Wagaman Edward E; 4/2018. $876,000
8211 E Landis Ave Un N, Redfern Ocean LLC to Baker Thomas B; 4/2018. $925,000
7812 Pleasure Ave N Un, Mullin J Edmund to Colfer William III; 4/2018. $1,090,000
STONE HARBOR
155 98th St, Share Bruce M Tr to Mackey James III; 5/2018. $2,770,000
106 119th St,New Beach Views II LLC to 2505 Wesley Ave LLC; 5/2018. $3,000,000
10109 Sunrise Drive, Kochenour Kenneth K to Salvaggio Thomas A; 5/2018. $4,000,000
9911 Sunrise Drive, Bennett Kara M Tr to Taylor Joseph S; 5/2018. $5,300,000
102 119th St, Schnicky’s View LLC to 809 Seaview Rd LLC; 5/2018. $5,600,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
67 Coral Ave, El Chapulin LLC to Jones Adrian S; 7/10/2018, $20,000
145 South Ave, Rosario Jamell to Thompson Robert C; 7/10/2018. $15,000
147 South Ave, Rosario Jamell to Thompson Robert C; 7/10/2018. $30,000
186 Irving Ave, Mcdowell Nancy C to Singh Amarjit, Singh Gurmej; 7/10/2018. $34,000
43 York Ave, Kohnke Rosalie L, Barragan Veronica Palma, Palma Ramiro; 7/10/2018. $60,000
267 N Pearl St, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc, Peterson Anthony D, Garcia Pedro; 7/10/2018. $15,000
253 E Commerce St, Lorenzo G Realty LLC to Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc; 7/10/2018. $35,000
126 American Ave, Hewitt Katrinka to Clark Arlene LLC; 7/11/2018. $50,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
842 Main St, Carrington Mortg Serv LLC, Stanwich Mortg Loan Tr, Wilmington Sav Fund Soc to Cobb Maurice E; 6/28/2018. $128,000
870 Downe Ave, Pennymac Loan Services LLC Atty, Pmt Npl Financing 2014-1 by Atty, Pignatelli Sean; 7/9/2018. $16,000
97 Delaware Ave, Alexander Bethany, Fannie Mae Aka by Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka by Atty, Udren Law Offices Atty, Rhubart James K; 7/10/2018. $35,000
VINELAND
2269 Delmar Ave, Bonilla Normita Fka, Vasquez Louis, Vasquez Normita, Pagan Joel, Quiles Vanessa; 7/3/2018. $293,500
2757 Medina St, Maurice Joseph D, Maurice Kaitlynn E, Bonanno Roger; 7/5/2018. $255,000
2213 Musterel Lane, Patel Deena J, Patel Jayesh M, Mason Kevin, Mason Vickey; 7/5/2018. $268,000
723 Ridgewood Drive, Krueger Diane L Aka, Roselle Diane L Aka, Roselle Joseph E, Rivas Teresa M; 7/5/2018. $138,000
2956 N West Ave, Carver Jean E, Carver Ronnie M, Csaszar Lauren Marie, Csaszar Scott Ryan; 7/5/2018. $295,000
1210 E Grant Ave, Lynch Sandra Mae Est by Exec, Ross Marian M Est by Exec, Ross William Allison Est, Reid Thomas E Sr; 7/5/2018. $174,000
1174 Woodcrest Drive, Bruno Frank A Est, Bruno Ruth M, Munoz-Alvarez Elizabeth; 7/5/2018. $184,000
1189 Elm Road, Njhr 1 Llc, Pollock Donald L Jr, Reynolds Dawn M; 7/6/2018. $189,900
756 W Walnut Road, Lopez Aida, Reese Adam, Reese Yuliya; 7/6/2018. $165,000
3 N State St, Ackerman Inv Co LLC to Equus One LLC; 7/6/2018. $126,000
714 E Pear St, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt by Trust by Atty, Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty, Us Bank Trust by Atty, Melendez Marciana, Melendez Samuel; 7/7/2018. $50,296
1270 Rosalie Lane, Madden Michael to Morales Juan Perez; 7/7/2018. $199,000
525 E Butler Ave, Gillespie Brigita, Gillespie Paul Est, Sikking Christopher R, Sikking Laura R; 7/10/2018. $241,000
1751 Kings Road, Brooks Carmella M to Brooks Ann M; 7/10/2018. $154,500
1480 Clover Ave, Puesi Rosario Jr, Rpj Properties Llc, Chesterton Mark, Ruocco Angelina; 7/10/2018. $230,000
1010 E Grant Ave, Oworuszko Emilia, Harden Janay A, Murray Genise N; 7/10/2018. $213,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
50 Carriage Way, 7/2018. $450,000
2 Starry Lane, 7/2018. $411,169
7 Aspen Circle, 7/2018. $221,000
11 Cedar St, 7/2018. $155,000
11 N Tulsa Drive, 7/2018. $129,000
7 Marblehead Place, 7/2018. $290,000
52 Windward Drive, 7/2018. $174,900
104 Railroad Ave, 7/2018. $227,000
35 Woodchuck Drive, 7/2018. $317,319
6 Estuary Court, 7/2018. $291,000
101 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2018. $425,490
27 Aqua View Lane, 7/2018. $275,000
53 Woodchuck Drive, 7/2018. $320,000
156 Nautilus Drive, 7/2018. $389,010
30 Norwalk Lane, 7/2018. $355,000
4 Dylan Blvd, 7/2018. $92,500
3 Nantucket Ave, 7/2018. $92,500
33 Fawcett Blvd, 7/2018. $92,500
13 Dylan Blvd, 7/2018. $92,500
17 Dylan Blvd, 7/2018. $92,500
10 Dylan Blvd, 7/2018. $92,500
3 Lookout Ave, 7/2018. $355,550
100 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2018. $117,000
9 Candle Lake Court, 7/2018. $292,000
26 Tradewinds Ave, 7/2018. $265,125
7 Benjamin Court, 7/2018. $305,000
85 Honeysuckle Drive, 7/2018. $456,245
26 Dogwood Drive, 7/2018. $177,500
19 Commodore Court, 7/2018. $202,000
13 Chestnut Way Circle, 7/2018. $221,000
14 Cannonball Drive, 7/2018. $250,000
109 Heritage Point Blvd, 7/2018. $300,000
15 Grace Place, 7/2018. $424,295
718 W Bay Ave, 7/2018. $75,347
32 Freedom Hills Drive, 7/2018. $360,000
110 Rockrimmon Blvd, 7/2018. $280,000
18 Pulaski Drive, 7/2018. $280,000
6 B Emerald Drive, 7/2018. $135,000
6 Starry Lane, 7/2018. $457,580
77 Portland St, 7/2018. $240,000
11 Herkimer Court, 7/2018. $238,000
200 Mirage Blvd, 7/2018. $325,000
14 Silver Lake Drive, 7/2018. $289,000
23 Jonahs Pond Lane, 7/2018. $255,000
9 Cape Cod Avenue, 7/2018. $21,000
13 Sunrise Lane, 7/2018. $427,876
282 Route 72, 7/2018. $325,000
6 5th St, 7/2018. $333,000
7 Elm Court, 7/2018. $135,000
2 Raccoon Lane, 7/2018. $315,530
16 Mediterranean Court, 7/2018. $53,275
45 Tulsa Drive S, 7/2018. $187,000
6 Herkimer Court, 7/2018. $315,000
43 Sandpiper Road, 7/2018. $210,000
8 Faulkners Place, 7/2018. $315,000
9 Willowtree Court, 7/2018. $290,000
206 Rahway Road, 7/2018. $334,900
115 Marshfield Hills Blvd, 7/2018. $261,500
5 Periwinkle Drive, 7/2018. $362,500
1 Biddeford Court, 7/2018. $347,500
209 South Montclair Road, 7/2018. $267,350
11 Maple Ave, 7/2018. $207,500
10 Driftwood Court, 7/2018. $240,000
20 Barnegat Blvd, 7/2018. $151,000
25 Capstan St, 7/2018. $80,000
27 Catalina Ave, 7/2018. $316,800
37 Woodchuck Drive, 7/2018. $320,740
92 Lexington Blvd, 7/2018. $58,000
4 Silversmith Court, 7/2018. $249,900
175 Ravenwood Blvd, 7/2018. $235,000
123 Spruce Circle N, 7/2018. $249,000
158 Morage Blv, 7/2018. $268,000
111 Gunning River Road, 7/2018. $179,000
29 Jon Drive, 7/2018. $420,000
62 Mutineer Ave, 7/2018. $375,000
25 Catalina Ave, 7/2018. $226,100
26 Schooner Drive, 7/2018. $121,000
49 Butler Drive, 7/2018. $368,450
8 Sunrise Lane, 7/2018. $421,188
238 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2018. $250,000
15 Tall Hedge Court, 7/2018. $211,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
511 Van Dyke Ave, 7/2018. $333,000
1149 Laurel Blvd, 7/2018. $210,000
732 Oxford Road, 7/2018. $335,000
6 Cameron Court, 7/2018. $455,000
618 Pine St, 7/2018. $265,000
Lacey Road, 7/2018. $34,000
612 Bladwin St, 7/2018. $180,000
480 Barnacle Road, 7/2018. $269,900
1914 Parkside Drive, 7/2018. $181,650
607 Bowsprit Point, 7/2018. $190,500
204 Ambermist Way, 7/2018. $360,588
133 Ambermist Way, 7/2018. $447,021
1007 Tampa Road, 7/2018. $275,000
1002 Pensacola Road, 7/2018. $185,000
412 Nantucket Road, 7/2018. $200,500
Tiller Drive, 7/2018. $130,000
610 Ranger Drive, 7/2018. $139,000
17 Hastings Drive, 7/2018. $200,000
Vacant Land, 7/2018. $40,000
714 Conifer Drive, 7/2018. $300,000
1221 Taylor Lane, 7/2018. $340,000
1103 Capstan Drive, 7/2018. $290,000
1017 E Hickory Drive, 7/2018. $400,000
1221 Lakeside Drive South, 7/2018. $188,000
503 Knollwood Court, 7/2018. $223,000
1004 Tampa Drive, 7/2018. $140,000
23 Penn Place, 7/2018. $355,000
1315 Beach Blvd, 7/2018. $485,000
205 Cedar Lake Point, 7/2018. $380,000
224 Quail Lane South, 7/2018. $265,000
412 Chestnut St, 7/2018. $150,000
223 Sunset Drive, 7/2018. $268,000
328 Station Road, 7/2018. $192,500
1010 Chelsea St, 7/2018. $269,000
1809 Lakeside Drive South, 7/2018. $277,000
936 Lakeside Drive North, 7/2018. $130,000
1412 Foch Ave, 7/2018. $150,000
301 Walnut Drive, 7/2018. $302,000
615 Sunrise Blvd, 7/2018. $264,000
4 Lakeside Drive South, 7/2018. $575,000
914 Shenandoah Drive, 7/2018. $569,000
1113 Laurel Blvd, 7/2018. $500,000
644 Fairview Lane, 7/2018. $275,000
710 Biscayne Drive, 7/2018. $70,000
206 Ambermist Way, 7/2018. $506,485
1601 Woodland Road, 7/2018. $278,000
603 Devon St, 7/2018. $150,000
201 Walnut Drive, 7/2018. $270,000
515 Nautilus Blvd, 7/2018. $199,500
1491 Clearview St, 7/2018. $96,000
774 S River Drive, 7/2018. $205,000
1853 Serpentine Drive, 7/2018. $271,800
216 Ambermist Way, 7/2018. $348,904
259 Cherokee Trail, 7/2018. $103,832
762 Briar Road, 7/2018. $230,000
25 Sheffield Drive Aka 25 Sheffield Place, 7/2018. $190,000
1 Wales Court, 7/2018. $155,000
1721 Lakeside Drive South, 7/2018. $210,000
206 John St, 7/2018. $170,000
19 Ridgemont Drive, 7/2018. $380,000
322 Shady Brook Lane, 7/2018. $190,000
837 Sandpiper Drive, 7/2018. $190,000
1770 Parkside Drive,; 7/2018. $230,500
202 Arborridge Drive, 7/2018. $436,111
3 Niagara Court, 7/2018. $364,000
109 Ambermis Way, 7/2018. $490,918
1019 Chelsea St, 7/2018. $130,000
1521 Beach Blvd, 7/2018. $433,000
1200 Taylor Lane, 7/2018. $245,000
904 Elwood St, 7/2018. $207,664
1010 Buena Vista Road, 7/2018. $79,276
3 Thropp Road, 7/2018. $269,900
631 Devon St, 7/2018. $230,000
5 Marque St, 7/2018. $549,200
611 Twin River Drive, 7/2018. $230,000
118 Ambermist Way, 7/2018. $468,010
1704 Anchorage Drive, 7/2018. $265,000
1716 Key West Road, 7/2018. $532,500
301 Cedar Cedar, 7/2018. $251,000
1114 Uranus Court, 7/2018. $405,000
626 Wilbert Ave, 7/2018. $225,000
424 Steuben Ave, 7/2018. $207,375
108 Foxwood Lane, 7/2018. $283,000
1024 Capstan Drive, 7/2018. $309,000
459 Commodore Drive, 7/2018. $200,000
901 Tampa Road, 7/2018. $125,000
424 Penn Avenue North, 7/2018. $270,000
622 Devon St, 7/2018. $215,000
333 Constitution Drive, 7/2018. $197,000
10 Powell Lane, 7/2018. $70,000
1615 Tamiami Road, 7/2018. $260,000
408 Elizabeth Court, 7/2018. $224,000
126 Ambermist Way, 7/2018. $457,451
1609 Tamiami Road, 7/2018. $265,000
1227 Aquarius Court, 7/2018. $239,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
700 Ocean Blvd, 7/2018. $1,333,333
141 E Ohio Ave, 7/2018. $1,360,000
15 W Culver Ave, 7/2018. $620,000
7 W Ryerson Lane, 7/2018. $1,875,000
8 W 38th St, 7/2018. $885,000
6 E 46th St,; 7/2018. $720,000
13300 Beach Ave, 7/2018. $650,000
16 Beacon Drive, 7/2018. $885,000
3 86th St, 7/2018. $769,000
2005 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2018. $810,000
105 E Florida Ave, 7/2018. $900,000
119 E Alabama Ave, 7/2018. $999,000
119 E Alabama Ave, 7/2018. $2,300,000
347 W 12th St, 7/2018. $900,000
112 E Texas Ave, 7/2018. $1,174,000
102 Roosevelt Ave, 7/2018. $29,900
124 E Pennsylvania Ave, 7/2018. $997,500
11 East 46th St, 7/2018. $1,445,000
201 E 22nd St, 7/2018. $1,450,000
297 Tidal Drive, 7/2018. $950,000
2500 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2018. $740,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
