SIMPSON AVENUE, OCEAN CITY Sale price: $469,000 Days on market: 74 Sold by: Goldcoast Sotheby’s International Realty

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Cape May County

AVALON

2019 Dune Drive, Straton Jeffrey P to Poponak Thomas M; 5/2018. $821,500

W 24th St, Mele Robert J to Av24 LLC; 5/2018.70 $1,400,000

Lot 1 Block 74.04, Lamantia Robert W to Cliggett Todd A; 5/2018. $1,500,000

3589 Ocean Drive, Army 81 LLC to 3589 Ocean Drive LLC; 5/2018. $1,900,000

652 7th St, 652 7th St LLC to Bayfront Prop LLC; 5/2018. $4,397,125

94 E 25th St, Av9425 LLC to Flexon Robert C; 5/2018. $4,500,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

104 E St Johns Ave, Whitehouse Richard to Leszczynski Tyler E; 5/2018. $150,500

5 Alexander Ave, Mc Pherson Michael B/Exr to Bosell Marina; 5/2018. $155,000

Lot 49 Block 20, Williams Richrad F to Hickman Michael J; 5/2018. $172,500

600 Gorham Ave, Valente Anthony IV to Mc Geehan Corey S; 5/2018. $190,000

106 Elliott Road, Klavis Nancy Knapp Avilla Joycelen; 5/2018. $195,000

27 W Wilde Ave, Gale Leon to Young Geraldine A; 5/2018. $213,000

2704 Placid Drive, Mason Patricia M to Gallone Joseph John; 5/2018. $225,000

107 Washington Ave, Pace David J to Acevedo Luis B; 5/2018. $229,700

210 W Vineyard Court, Ready Robert J Jr to O’Brien Patrick M; 5/2018. $355,000

2 Andrielle Lane, Nelson Elsie C to Bradley Alaina C; 5/2018. $360,000

206 E Raleigh Ave, Liberio Louis R to Funaro Maria; 5/2018. $479,000

205 E Madison Ave, Mcdonald Timothy V to Petersen Robert W; 5/2018. $494,000

9901 Seapointe Blvd Un 605, Scalisi Antonina to 605 Seapointe Vill LLC; 5/2018. $500,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

109 S Ninth St, Wilm Sav Fund Soc to Mccollum Timothy; 5/2018. $80,000

811 Goshen Road, Mtglq Inv LP to Craver Chester Sr; 5/2018. $92,000

Lot 12 Block 1474, Gass Judy Exr to Conover Meggan P; 5/2018. $195,000

85 Johnstown Lane, Police & Fire Ret Sys Bd Of Trust Yubas Raymond J Jr; 5/2018. $200,000

12 E Main Ave, 317 E Hand LLC to Harris Nolan; 5/2018. $221,000

12 Country Village Drive, Cresse Arthur C Tr to Grant Walter D; 5/2018. $282,500

9 Herron Court, Prouixtheresa A Samara Thomas L; 5/2018. $330,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1607 Dekaware Ave Un A, Boyle William to Berger Walter F; 5/2018. $325,000

2310 New York Ave, Norwild LLC to Alessandro Stephen C; 5/2018. $349,000

414 E 22nd Ave Un 203, Dougherty Charles to Barbes Theodore W; 5/2018. $400,000

512 E 2nd Ave, King George F to Renzi Anthony N; 5/2018. $625,000

OCEAN CITY

113 Breton Court, Parsels Wilfred to Gregory Stephen F; 4/2018. $350,000

816 Parkridge Road, Knot Funny LLC to OC Prem Bldrs/Dev LLC; 4/2018. $356,000

5417 Haven Ave, Myers Susan J to Volkman Martin F; 4/2018. $470,000

3954 Asbury Ave, Toewe Mary Louise to Huynh Charles M; 4/2018. $477,500

925-27 Bay Ave Un A-First Fl, Reganato Darren to Endrick Ronald; 4/2018. $485,000

811 Pennlyn Un A, Giveans Glenn to Narcini Richard R; 4/2018. $528,750

1526-28 Asbury Ave, Laverick Timothy M Sr to Cantz Edward; 4/2018. $550,000

2925-37 Central Ave Un A, Vanocker David A to Kfp 2935 LLC; 4/2018. $650,000

1-7 W 9th St, Trinetra Rlty Hold Pa Lp Trdg Ocean City; 4/2018. $650,000

4456-58 Asbury Ave, Grebe Suzanne D to O’Leary Joseph F Jr; 4/2018. $675,000

2935-37 Central Ave Un B, Vanocker David A to Kfp 2937 LLC; 4/2018. $700,000

113 Wesley Ave, Edwards Monty R to O’Rourke Rosalie D; 4/2018. $725,000

840 Stenton Place, Bansky Ronald T to Boyle John D Jr; 4/2018. $750,000

838 Park Place, Farr Jeffrey J to O’Shaughnessy John; 4/2018. $765,000

257 W Inlet Road, Croft Stephen C to Eggert Russell; 4/2018. $786,000

1-3 Atlantic Blvd Un B, De Maio Charles A to Gandolfo Joseph D Jr; 4/2018. $855,000

109 Anchor Road, Shaner Robert &C Halliday Patrick; 4/2018. $1,259,250

915 4th St 1st Fl, H And K Prop Mgmt LLC to Ingram David W; 4/2018. 4/2018. $1,350,000

SEA ISLE CITY

2409 Landis Ave South, Correnty Anne T to Petruzzi Robert P;4/2018. $995,000

13 78th St, Bonifazi Betty L to Breazeale Thomas J; 4/2018. $350,000

122 82nd St 1st Fl Un A, Morris Betty Lou to 5110 Landis Ave LLC; 4/2018. $360,000

221 86th St, Bonner-Smith Kathryn to Bennett Susan J; 4/2018. $365,000

233 57th St Un A, Mc Ginley Elaine to Haviland James M; 4/2018. $417,000

3900 Pleasure Ave, Brockett Timothy C to Ieradi Anthony W; 4/2018. $430,000

4901 Central Ave North Un, Delany Eugene G to Delany Scott; 4/2018. $497,499

3500 Boardwalk Un 610N, Offord Michael to Porter Gary G; 4/2018. $510,000

3413 Central Ave, Genuardi Francis to Black Amanda V; 4/2018. $550,000

204 58th St Un East, Katz David to Kolankiewicz L J; 4/2018. $625,000

137 48th St, Mooney Lisa to Griffin Edward G; 4/2018. $660,000

29 63rd St East,Weissenberg Daniel A to 29 63rd St LLC; 4/2018. $685,000

250 84th St East, Colfer W J III to Baysongs LLC; 4/2018. $725,000

121 77th St W Un, Olshin Lewis R to Landmesser G B; 4/2018. $790,000

122 58th St West Un, Swanson Chris D &C to Munn Chad; 4/2018. $840,000

132 47th St, Cit Bk to Redfern Ocean LLC; 4/2018. $850,000

122 -84th St East, 5110 Landis Ave to LLC Boyle Timothy; 4/2018. $875,000

110 54th St W Un, Cassidy Tiernach to Wagaman Edward E; 4/2018. $876,000

8211 E Landis Ave Un N, Redfern Ocean LLC to Baker Thomas B; 4/2018. $925,000

7812 Pleasure Ave N Un, Mullin J Edmund to Colfer William III; 4/2018. $1,090,000

STONE HARBOR

155 98th St, Share Bruce M Tr to Mackey James III; 5/2018. $2,770,000

106 119th St,New Beach Views II LLC to 2505 Wesley Ave LLC; 5/2018. $3,000,000

10109 Sunrise Drive, Kochenour Kenneth K to Salvaggio Thomas A; 5/2018. $4,000,000

9911 Sunrise Drive, Bennett Kara M Tr to Taylor Joseph S; 5/2018. $5,300,000

102 119th St, Schnicky’s View LLC to 809 Seaview Rd LLC; 5/2018. $5,600,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

67 Coral Ave, El Chapulin LLC to Jones Adrian S; 7/10/2018, $20,000

145 South Ave, Rosario Jamell to Thompson Robert C; 7/10/2018. $15,000

147 South Ave, Rosario Jamell to Thompson Robert C; 7/10/2018. $30,000

186 Irving Ave, Mcdowell Nancy C to Singh Amarjit, Singh Gurmej; 7/10/2018. $34,000

43 York Ave, Kohnke Rosalie L, Barragan Veronica Palma, Palma Ramiro; 7/10/2018. $60,000

267 N Pearl St, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc, Peterson Anthony D, Garcia Pedro; 7/10/2018. $15,000

253 E Commerce St, Lorenzo G Realty LLC to Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc; 7/10/2018. $35,000

126 American Ave, Hewitt Katrinka to Clark Arlene LLC; 7/11/2018. $50,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

842 Main St, Carrington Mortg Serv LLC, Stanwich Mortg Loan Tr, Wilmington Sav Fund Soc to Cobb Maurice E; 6/28/2018. $128,000

870 Downe Ave, Pennymac Loan Services LLC Atty, Pmt Npl Financing 2014-1 by Atty, Pignatelli Sean; 7/9/2018. $16,000

97 Delaware Ave, Alexander Bethany, Fannie Mae Aka by Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka by Atty, Udren Law Offices Atty, Rhubart James K; 7/10/2018. $35,000

VINELAND

2269 Delmar Ave, Bonilla Normita Fka, Vasquez Louis, Vasquez Normita, Pagan Joel, Quiles Vanessa; 7/3/2018. $293,500

2757 Medina St, Maurice Joseph D, Maurice Kaitlynn E, Bonanno Roger; 7/5/2018. $255,000

2213 Musterel Lane, Patel Deena J, Patel Jayesh M, Mason Kevin, Mason Vickey; 7/5/2018. $268,000

723 Ridgewood Drive, Krueger Diane L Aka, Roselle Diane L Aka, Roselle Joseph E, Rivas Teresa M; 7/5/2018. $138,000

2956 N West Ave, Carver Jean E, Carver Ronnie M, Csaszar Lauren Marie, Csaszar Scott Ryan; 7/5/2018. $295,000

1210 E Grant Ave, Lynch Sandra Mae Est by Exec, Ross Marian M Est by Exec, Ross William Allison Est, Reid Thomas E Sr; 7/5/2018. $174,000

1174 Woodcrest Drive, Bruno Frank A Est, Bruno Ruth M, Munoz-Alvarez Elizabeth; 7/5/2018. $184,000

1189 Elm Road, Njhr 1 Llc, Pollock Donald L Jr, Reynolds Dawn M; 7/6/2018. $189,900

756 W Walnut Road, Lopez Aida, Reese Adam, Reese Yuliya; 7/6/2018. $165,000

3 N State St, Ackerman Inv Co LLC to Equus One LLC; 7/6/2018. $126,000

714 E Pear St, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt by Trust by Atty, Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty, Us Bank Trust by Atty, Melendez Marciana, Melendez Samuel; 7/7/2018. $50,296

1270 Rosalie Lane, Madden Michael to Morales Juan Perez; 7/7/2018. $199,000

525 E Butler Ave, Gillespie Brigita, Gillespie Paul Est, Sikking Christopher R, Sikking Laura R; 7/10/2018. $241,000

1751 Kings Road, Brooks Carmella M to Brooks Ann M; 7/10/2018. $154,500

1480 Clover Ave, Puesi Rosario Jr, Rpj Properties Llc, Chesterton Mark, Ruocco Angelina; 7/10/2018. $230,000

1010 E Grant Ave, Oworuszko Emilia, Harden Janay A, Murray Genise N; 7/10/2018. $213,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

50 Carriage Way, 7/2018. $450,000

2 Starry Lane, 7/2018. $411,169

7 Aspen Circle, 7/2018. $221,000

11 Cedar St, 7/2018. $155,000

11 N Tulsa Drive, 7/2018. $129,000

7 Marblehead Place, 7/2018. $290,000

52 Windward Drive, 7/2018. $174,900

104 Railroad Ave, 7/2018. $227,000

35 Woodchuck Drive, 7/2018. $317,319

6 Estuary Court, 7/2018. $291,000

101 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2018. $425,490

27 Aqua View Lane, 7/2018. $275,000

53 Woodchuck Drive, 7/2018. $320,000

156 Nautilus Drive, 7/2018. $389,010

30 Norwalk Lane, 7/2018. $355,000

4 Dylan Blvd, 7/2018. $92,500

3 Nantucket Ave, 7/2018. $92,500

33 Fawcett Blvd, 7/2018. $92,500

13 Dylan Blvd, 7/2018. $92,500

17 Dylan Blvd, 7/2018. $92,500

10 Dylan Blvd, 7/2018. $92,500

3 Lookout Ave, 7/2018. $355,550

100 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2018. $117,000

9 Candle Lake Court, 7/2018. $292,000

26 Tradewinds Ave, 7/2018. $265,125

7 Benjamin Court, 7/2018. $305,000

85 Honeysuckle Drive, 7/2018. $456,245

26 Dogwood Drive, 7/2018. $177,500

19 Commodore Court, 7/2018. $202,000

13 Chestnut Way Circle, 7/2018. $221,000

14 Cannonball Drive, 7/2018. $250,000

109 Heritage Point Blvd, 7/2018. $300,000

15 Grace Place, 7/2018. $424,295

718 W Bay Ave, 7/2018. $75,347

32 Freedom Hills Drive, 7/2018. $360,000

110 Rockrimmon Blvd, 7/2018. $280,000

18 Pulaski Drive, 7/2018. $280,000

6 B Emerald Drive, 7/2018. $135,000

6 Starry Lane, 7/2018. $457,580

77 Portland St, 7/2018. $240,000

11 Herkimer Court, 7/2018. $238,000

200 Mirage Blvd, 7/2018. $325,000

14 Silver Lake Drive, 7/2018. $289,000

23 Jonahs Pond Lane, 7/2018. $255,000

9 Cape Cod Avenue, 7/2018. $21,000

13 Sunrise Lane, 7/2018. $427,876

282 Route 72, 7/2018. $325,000

6 5th St, 7/2018. $333,000

7 Elm Court, 7/2018. $135,000

2 Raccoon Lane, 7/2018. $315,530

16 Mediterranean Court, 7/2018. $53,275

45 Tulsa Drive S, 7/2018. $187,000

6 Herkimer Court, 7/2018. $315,000

43 Sandpiper Road, 7/2018. $210,000

8 Faulkners Place, 7/2018. $315,000

9 Willowtree Court, 7/2018. $290,000

206 Rahway Road, 7/2018. $334,900

115 Marshfield Hills Blvd, 7/2018. $261,500

5 Periwinkle Drive, 7/2018. $362,500

1 Biddeford Court, 7/2018. $347,500

209 South Montclair Road, 7/2018. $267,350

11 Maple Ave, 7/2018. $207,500

10 Driftwood Court, 7/2018. $240,000

20 Barnegat Blvd, 7/2018. $151,000

25 Capstan St, 7/2018. $80,000

27 Catalina Ave, 7/2018. $316,800

37 Woodchuck Drive, 7/2018. $320,740

92 Lexington Blvd, 7/2018. $58,000

4 Silversmith Court, 7/2018. $249,900

175 Ravenwood Blvd, 7/2018. $235,000

123 Spruce Circle N, 7/2018. $249,000

158 Morage Blv, 7/2018. $268,000

111 Gunning River Road, 7/2018. $179,000

29 Jon Drive, 7/2018. $420,000

62 Mutineer Ave, 7/2018. $375,000

25 Catalina Ave, 7/2018. $226,100

26 Schooner Drive, 7/2018. $121,000

49 Butler Drive, 7/2018. $368,450

8 Sunrise Lane, 7/2018. $421,188

238 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2018. $250,000

15 Tall Hedge Court, 7/2018. $211,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

511 Van Dyke Ave, 7/2018. $333,000

1149 Laurel Blvd, 7/2018. $210,000

732 Oxford Road, 7/2018. $335,000

6 Cameron Court, 7/2018. $455,000

618 Pine St, 7/2018. $265,000

Lacey Road, 7/2018. $34,000

612 Bladwin St, 7/2018. $180,000

480 Barnacle Road, 7/2018. $269,900

1914 Parkside Drive, 7/2018. $181,650

607 Bowsprit Point, 7/2018. $190,500

204 Ambermist Way, 7/2018. $360,588

133 Ambermist Way, 7/2018. $447,021

1007 Tampa Road, 7/2018. $275,000

1002 Pensacola Road, 7/2018. $185,000

412 Nantucket Road, 7/2018. $200,500

Tiller Drive, 7/2018. $130,000

610 Ranger Drive, 7/2018. $139,000

17 Hastings Drive, 7/2018. $200,000

Vacant Land, 7/2018. $40,000

714 Conifer Drive, 7/2018. $300,000

1221 Taylor Lane, 7/2018. $340,000

1103 Capstan Drive, 7/2018. $290,000

1017 E Hickory Drive, 7/2018. $400,000

1221 Lakeside Drive South, 7/2018. $188,000

503 Knollwood Court, 7/2018. $223,000

1004 Tampa Drive, 7/2018. $140,000

23 Penn Place, 7/2018. $355,000

1315 Beach Blvd, 7/2018. $485,000

205 Cedar Lake Point, 7/2018. $380,000

224 Quail Lane South, 7/2018. $265,000

412 Chestnut St, 7/2018. $150,000

223 Sunset Drive, 7/2018. $268,000

328 Station Road, 7/2018. $192,500

1010 Chelsea St, 7/2018. $269,000

1809 Lakeside Drive South, 7/2018. $277,000

936 Lakeside Drive North, 7/2018. $130,000

1412 Foch Ave, 7/2018. $150,000

301 Walnut Drive, 7/2018. $302,000

615 Sunrise Blvd, 7/2018. $264,000

4 Lakeside Drive South, 7/2018. $575,000

914 Shenandoah Drive, 7/2018. $569,000

1113 Laurel Blvd, 7/2018. $500,000

644 Fairview Lane, 7/2018. $275,000

710 Biscayne Drive, 7/2018. $70,000

206 Ambermist Way, 7/2018. $506,485

1601 Woodland Road, 7/2018. $278,000

603 Devon St, 7/2018. $150,000

201 Walnut Drive, 7/2018. $270,000

515 Nautilus Blvd, 7/2018. $199,500

1491 Clearview St, 7/2018. $96,000

774 S River Drive, 7/2018. $205,000

1853 Serpentine Drive, 7/2018. $271,800

216 Ambermist Way, 7/2018. $348,904

259 Cherokee Trail, 7/2018. $103,832

762 Briar Road, 7/2018. $230,000

25 Sheffield Drive Aka 25 Sheffield Place, 7/2018. $190,000

1 Wales Court, 7/2018. $155,000

1721 Lakeside Drive South, 7/2018. $210,000

206 John St, 7/2018. $170,000

19 Ridgemont Drive, 7/2018. $380,000

322 Shady Brook Lane, 7/2018. $190,000

837 Sandpiper Drive, 7/2018. $190,000

1770 Parkside Drive,; 7/2018. $230,500

202 Arborridge Drive, 7/2018. $436,111

3 Niagara Court, 7/2018. $364,000

109 Ambermis Way, 7/2018. $490,918

1019 Chelsea St, 7/2018. $130,000

1521 Beach Blvd, 7/2018. $433,000

1200 Taylor Lane, 7/2018. $245,000

904 Elwood St, 7/2018. $207,664

1010 Buena Vista Road, 7/2018. $79,276

3 Thropp Road, 7/2018. $269,900

631 Devon St, 7/2018. $230,000

5 Marque St, 7/2018. $549,200

611 Twin River Drive, 7/2018. $230,000

118 Ambermist Way, 7/2018. $468,010

1704 Anchorage Drive, 7/2018. $265,000

1716 Key West Road, 7/2018. $532,500

301 Cedar Cedar, 7/2018. $251,000

1114 Uranus Court, 7/2018. $405,000

626 Wilbert Ave, 7/2018. $225,000

424 Steuben Ave, 7/2018. $207,375

108 Foxwood Lane, 7/2018. $283,000

1024 Capstan Drive, 7/2018. $309,000

459 Commodore Drive, 7/2018. $200,000

901 Tampa Road, 7/2018. $125,000

424 Penn Avenue North, 7/2018. $270,000

622 Devon St, 7/2018. $215,000

333 Constitution Drive, 7/2018. $197,000

10 Powell Lane, 7/2018. $70,000

1615 Tamiami Road, 7/2018. $260,000

408 Elizabeth Court, 7/2018. $224,000

126 Ambermist Way, 7/2018. $457,451

1609 Tamiami Road, 7/2018. $265,000

1227 Aquarius Court, 7/2018. $239,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

700 Ocean Blvd, 7/2018. $1,333,333

141 E Ohio Ave, 7/2018. $1,360,000

15 W Culver Ave, 7/2018. $620,000

7 W Ryerson Lane, 7/2018. $1,875,000

8 W 38th St, 7/2018. $885,000

6 E 46th St,; 7/2018. $720,000

13300 Beach Ave, 7/2018. $650,000

16 Beacon Drive, 7/2018. $885,000

3 86th St, 7/2018. $769,000

2005 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2018. $810,000

105 E Florida Ave, 7/2018. $900,000

119 E Alabama Ave, 7/2018. $999,000

119 E Alabama Ave, 7/2018. $2,300,000

347 W 12th St, 7/2018. $900,000

112 E Texas Ave, 7/2018. $1,174,000

102 Roosevelt Ave, 7/2018. $29,900

124 E Pennsylvania Ave, 7/2018. $997,500

11 East 46th St, 7/2018. $1,445,000

201 E 22nd St, 7/2018. $1,450,000

297 Tidal Drive, 7/2018. $950,000

2500 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2018. $740,000

