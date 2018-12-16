Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
1 Mechanic St Un 306, Goldberg Justin William/Ind&Admr to Bontcue Deborah; 07/26/18. $118,000
117 W Faunce Landing Road, Bank Of NY Mellon to Ttk Enterprises LLC; 07/26/18. $78,000
1 Mechanic St Un 403, One Mechanic Street LLC to Ricciardi Gail; 07/30/18. $135,000
48 Hobart Ave, Goshen Mortgage Reo LLC to Redding Homes LLC; 07/31/18. $65,000
ATLANTIC CITY
1215 N Ohio Ave, Christiana Trust, Alam Mohammad J; 07/23/18. $40,000
105 Sunrise Ave, Mtglq Inv LP, Sherrier Edward; 07/23/18. $265,000
3851 Boardwalk Un 1804, Dickersbach Manfred, Temple Richard S; 07/23/18. $187,000
526 Pacific Ave Un 606, Monahan John J, Tien Danny; 07/24/18. $126,500
622 Wabash Ave, Fannie Mae, Bc Real Ventures LLC; 07/24/18. $35,000
2721 Boardwalk Un 416, Ayzenberg Kirk G, Square Delivery LLC; 07/24/18. $54,000
1628 N Michigan Ave, Sment Maureen, Cecillia Mccrory Angela I; 07/26/18. $110,000
3501 Boardwalk Un A119, Moss Sylvia/Exr, Tanjon LLC; 07/27/18. $56,000
BRIGANTINE
209 5th St N, Harshaw David, Clark John; 07/13/18. $695,000
112 N 12th St, Orecchio William, Enr Prop LLC; 07/13/18. $125,000
905 N Shore Drive, Sibson Mary Cooper Cohen Stuart; 07/13/18. $130,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave N309, Moerschel Kenneth, Lannutti Pat A; 07/18/18. $350,000
4419 Harbor Beach Blvd, Rexin Jutta H, Haley Stephanie; 07/18/18. $400,000
3319 Ocean Ave Un 4, Parikh Manuprased, Kramer Eli; 07/18/18. $292,000
4800 Harbour Beach Blvd Un 4201, Cali James F, Lindenfelser Kelly; 07/19/18. $430,000
107 E Brigantine Ave Un 202, Gentile Stanley R, Oneill Joseph F; 07/23/18; $160,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd R12, Decker Joseph W Sr, Boxman Daniel; 07/23/18. $116,000
1328 Quimet Road, Rizzuto George T, Travers Brian James; 07/24/18. $254,900
326 37th St, Patel Vijay N, 326 37th LLC; 07/24/18. $510,000
100 13th St Un 324, Casey John J, Herrity Roberty N; 07/26/18. $170,000
323 44th St S Un 16, Winterbottom James H, Sabatina Joseph V; 07/27/18. $225,000
1101 Fownes Ave, 551 Lafayette Blvd LLC, Evans John J Jr; 07/27/18. $270,000
BUENA
102 Fiocchi St, Grenier Pamela to Rivera Anthony; 07/18/18. $143,000
115 E Pacific Ave A, USA Va to Zavala Antonio Maximo; 07/19/18. $104,000
405 Martinelli Ave, Sc&Bg Prop LLC to Zanghi Kristi; 07/31/18. $171,500
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
107 White Oak Drive, Otaegui Jeff to Burciu Irina; 07/24/18. $210,000
103 White Oak Drive, Mcilvaine Kimberly A to Burrows Kaitlyn; 07/24/18. $267,000
120 Windwood Drive, Max Gurwicz & Son Inc to Chen Qiaozhen; 07/24/18. $249,000
201 La Costa Drive, Frank Donna to Patel Priyankaben U; 07/24/18. $252,500
103 Belmont Drive, Henrie John W to Randazzo Rebecca; 07/24/18. $255,000
246 London Court, New Jersey Housing And Mtg Fin Agcy to Sdm Prop LLC; 07/24/18. $70,600
207 Newark Ave, Valmar Prop LLC to Reza Mohammed; 07/24/18. $146,500
425 Dogwood Ave, 425 Dogwood Ave LLC to Eluk Richard P; 07/24/18. $287,900
4052 Ocean Heights Ave, US HUd to Vu & Assoc Llc; 07/25/18. $74,800
137 Delaware Ave, Barrera Arturo to Botto Lisa; 07/25/18. $250,100
17 Farr Ave, Delaurentis Kimberly to Doughty Valeria; 07/25/18. $197,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
553 Revere Way, US Legal Title Tr 2015 1 to Joelin Properties Llc; 07/12/18. $105,000
420 Willow Ave, Darby Allan B to Clark Julia; 07/13/18. $172,750
430a Second Ave, US Bank to Villanueva Cesario; 07/13/18. $145,000
60 Club Place, Dye Robert to Dev Holdings Llc; 07/13/18. $57,000
76 Club Place, Schneider Bruce to Dev Holdings Llc; 07/13/18. $57,000
115 Warwick Road, Guingon Remedios V to Straub Michael B; 07/13/18. $250,000
505 S 2nd Ave, US Bank to Johnson Katherine N; 07/16/18. $185,000
448 S Xanthus Ave, Dickerson Marie to Antoinette Camaplan; 07/17/18. $52,535
236 Father Keis Drive, Kelly Daniel to Podlesny Erin E; 07/18/18. $152,000
50 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Glanville Raymond T III to Bastawrous Jimmy; 07/18/18. $73,000
433 Tulip Ave, Davis Gerald L to Haskins Michael A; 07/18/18. $177,500
101 Brewster Drive, Squiccimarri Dominick/Exr to Rinaldi Daniel P; 07/19/18. $242,000
746 Ravenwood Drive, Luoma Jon R to Faviano James C; 07/19/18. $197,500
405 Yam Ave, Liguori Joseph C to Pdjl Investments Llc; 07/20/18. $68,800
539 2nd Ave, Risley Properties Llc to Fussner Cynthia M; 07/23/18. $319,900
399 Fir Ave, Fussner Joseph W to Amin Sanjaykumar D; 07/23/18. $240,000
738 Whalers Cove Pl, Quinn Lauren R to Sayah Michelle; 07/23/18. $205,000
555 Constitution Court, Kellam Jordan C to Kliesch Donald L Jr; 07/23/18. $225,000
425 S Second Ave, Jsrx Holdings Llc to Leavens Michael Jr; 07/24/18. $247,000
419 S Tulip Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp to Volkmann Jeffrey; 07/24/18. $100,000
121 Oxford Court, Spetter Patricia to Zimmermann Alvin; 07/24/18. $294,200
403 Spruce Ave, Pacific Union Fin Llc to Regan James Joseph; 07/24/18. $115,000
1016 W Geneva St, Midnight Realty Llc to Cintron Torres Josue; 07/25/18. $160,000
438 Spruce Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp to Ciocco Scott; 07/25/18. $140,000
304 Arbutus Ave, Community Home Buyers Llc to Ozzie Properties Llc; 07/26/18. $100,000
318 E Magnolia Ave, Fannie Mae to Freeland James A Jr; 07/26/18. $195,990
70 Cheshire Drive, Baron Marjorie A/Exrx to Loporto Ferdinand; 07/26/18. $65,000
0 W Geneva St, Midnight Realty Llc to Cintron Torres Josue; 07/26/18. $10,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4556 Concord Place, Tahsin Susann H, Ruple Joseph J; 07/18/18. $95,000
6930 Sheppard Ave, Petrini Louis Jr, Carroll Brian J; 07/19/18. $179,000
54 Fox Hollow Drive, Fannie Mae, Pacheco Allana; 07/19/18. $222,000
280 Regents Circle, T&T Realty Assoc LLC, Rolon Elizer Jr; 07/23/18. $150,000
8 Club House Lane, Fannie Mae, Cherry Bilal Y; 07/23/18. $215,000
2613 Boulder Court, Markert Susan A, Gilbert Phil; 07/23/18. $112,500
308 Meadowbrook Drive, Mtglq Inv Lp, Brown Eleanor; 07/23/18. $61,900
6067 Reliance Ave, Roeder Melissa A, Player Thomas; 07/24/18. $180,000
HAMMONTON
740 8th St, Monte Michael J to Marquis Gladys; 07/23/18. $85,000
31 Cara Lane, Donio John S to Petrongolo John J Jr; 07/27/18. $430,000
151 Walmer St, Roos Patrick K to Lane Daria; 07/30/18. $230,000
LINWOOD
E-1 Constitution Court 501, Shore Inv & Dev LLC to Wren Maura; 07/26/18. $180,000
303 W Joseph Ave, Carber Daniel to Riker Kevin; 07/30/18. $205,000
1150 Woodlynne Blvd, Valerie Alper Tr to Maneri Jaclyn; 07/31/18. $999,999
108 Meadowview Ave, Amann Sharon G to Regalbuto James; 07/31/18. $180,000
MARGATE
202 N Union Ave, Vassallo Matthew/Tr, North Peak Holding Llc; 07/19/18. $275,000
314 N Rumson Ave, Deangelo Leonard M, Rosenau John E; 07/24/18. $1,540,000
9605 Ventnor Ave Un 2, Tau Leonard, Rothaus Brian; 07/24/18. $265,000
5 N Douglas Ave, Riccio Joseph, Sacks David; 07/24/18. $276,000
307 N Harding Ave, Chapman Real Estate Holdings Llc, Bruce David R; 07/24/18. $755,000
24 N Delavan Ave, Pagliuso Frank L, Chapman Real Estate Holdings Llc; 07/25/18. $325,000
NORTHFIELD
5 Country Club Drive, Sirotkin Joanna to Juarez Emma D; 07/24/18. $140,000
615 New Road, Fannie Mae to Ttk Enterprises LLC; 07/25/18. $65,800
200 W Oakcrest Ave, Parsons Gregg to Clry Prop Gr LLC; 07/30/18. $130,000
PLEASANTVILLE
10 E Bayview Ave, Victory Inv Llc, Simone Matthew; 07/24/18. $44,000
708 Church St, Pcii Reo Llc, Blue Monarch Homes Inc; 07/24/18. $55,000
44 Magnolia Place, Njhr 1 Llc, Whitbeck Jesse J; 07/26/18. $110,000
SOMERS POINT
24 W Wilmont Ave, USA VA, Shrom Stephen; 07/19/18. $157,100
500 W New Jersey Ave, 500 West Nj Llc, Baglivo Steven; 07/25/18. $275,000
56 Village Drive N, Roberts Joseph A, Piccoli Richard; 07/30/18. $309,900
VENTNOR
6100 Boardwalk Un 308, Bonaccurso Elvira/Tr, Colan Sherri Lynn; 07/20/18. $182,000
108 S Martindale Ave, Harrold Dorothea U/Atty, Empire Rentals Llc; 07/23/18. $900,000
808 N Victoria Ave, Zbik Michael, Nophut Joseph P; 07/23/18. $280,000
6101 Monmouth Ave Un 105, Conboy Mark J, Leonetti Linda; 07/23/18. $78,000
304 Harvard Ave, Rizzo Valenti Inc, Ballance Thomas; 07/24/18. $800,000
4800 Boardwalk Un 709, Barker Aaron Michael, Newman Linda; 07/24/18. $370,000
Cape May County
AVALON
307 76th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Gifford Stephen A; 5/2018. $1,200,000
2405 Harbor Ave, J R Warner Real Estate Trust Welsh Thomas J Jr; 5/2018. $2,000,000
197 64th St, Lawlor Ronald A Trust 197 64th St LLC; 5/2018. $2,375,000
CAPE MAY
Lot 35 Bl 1152, Zackey William J Rees Camille; 5/2018. $320,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
21 Delair Drive, Valianatos Christopher Valianatos Jerry; 5/2018. $150,000
127 Shadeland Ave, Smith Marykay S Chandler Margery A; 5/2018. $179,900
17 Ohio Ave, Walter Kathleen M Adm Culp Walter G; 5/2018. $180,000
300 Shadeland Ave, Walsh Kevin P Faunes Enrique J; 5/2018. $185,000
1201 Emerson Ave, Fazio Frank A Sr Shuker Joseph Leo; 5/2018. $205,000
102 Fire Lane, Biffoni Maria King Brandon S; 5/2018. $262,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
315 Swainton Goshen Road, Zrb LLC Barone Christopher; 5/2018. $25,260
3112 Shunpike Road, Fannie Mae Harris Ian Coleman; 5/2018. $28,500
20 Mimosa Drive, Hewlett George Judyski Kerry C; 5/2018. $155,900
700 Fishborn St, Davis Marva L Hall Sylvester Jr; 5/2018. $185,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
431 E 19th Ave, Luciano Robert M Figcaro James M Jr; 5/2018. $87,500
209 A Allen Drive, Watkins Carl J Hennessey Robert F III; 5/2018. $96,500
2510 Atlantic Ave, Mc Laughlin Francis G Adams R Eugene; 5/2018. $120,000
417 E 25th Ave Un 1, Murphy Debra A Szelagowski M; 5/2018. $145,000
1900 Surf Ave Un 302, Polito Gerard D Jr Redmile William F; 5/2018. $155,000
500 Kennedy Drt Un 538, Wise Susan M Maio Robert; 5/2018. $190,000
211 W 14th Ave, Riley John F Panetta Rob; 5/2018. $265,000
OCEAN CITY
870 Seventh St, Werewolf Properties LLC Callaghan Joseph; 5/2018. $131,000
3303 Asbury Ave, Webb Eszter Webb Real Estate Hold LLC; 5/2018. $229,255
1217 Ocean Ave, Rauh Joseph Robb James Theodore; 5/2018. $250,000
117 Tenth St, Fiorentino Barbara Nmb Shore Rentals LLC; 5/2018. $255,000
309 Asbury Ave Un A 1st Fl, Mc Coy Janet Est By Exr Fahy Kathleen M; 5/2018. $285,000
3215 Haven Ave, Tosi Louis Van Strauss Charles; 5/2018. $460,000
1462 West Ave, Sewell David W Treacy Michael F; 5/2018. $489,000
3211 Haven Ave, Ridolfi Joseph G OC Dev Group LLC; 5/2018. $525,000
SEA ISLE CITY
115 43rd St Un A, Farnsworth Paul L III Di Donato Paul Vincent; 5/2018. $320,000
1102 Landis Ave, Hsbc Bank Williams Keith; 5/2018. $430,000
908 Landis Ave, Franklin James J Jr Kwapinski Joseph S; 5/2018. $550,000
STONE HARBOR
Lot 109.03 Bl 60, Barr John C Cole Joseph F Jr; 5/2018. $375,000
239 96th St Un G, Equity Trust Co Cust Blufish Sh LLC; 5/2018. $375,000
WILDWOOD
225 E Wildwood Ave Un 501, Shore CommUny Bank Colofranson David A; 5/2018. $43,000
119 E Magnolia Ave, Tangradi William By Shrff Leela LLC; 5/2018. $59,400
225 E Wildwood Ave, Wilt Michael F Jr Sukniqi Gerald; 5/2018. $68,000
225 E Wildwood Ave Un 108, Darakhshan Mahmood Leonardis Gino; 5/2018. $68,000
115 E Crocus Road Un 1, Selvato Marie T By Shrff Shore Mgmt Co Del Val Inc; 5/2018. $80,000
3201 Atlantic Ave Un 207, Corey Scott A Quigley Kathleen; 5/2018. $83,750
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
10 Preston Drive, Burdsall Douglas A, Burdsall Jeffrey S, Burdsall Nancy G, Aragon Salvadore E Jeronimo; 8/2/2018. $162,000
62 N West Ave, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Atty, Soundview Home Loan Trust 2007-Ns1 By Trust By Atty, Moore Danielle; 8/2/2018. $55,125
43 Institute Place, Cone Darla D Est, Coyne Bette Jean, Coyne J Michael Aka, Coyne James M Aka, Coyne Michael J Aka, Vazquez Leonel Jr; 8/3/2018. $122,200
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
701 Big Oak Road, Smith Dorothy Ann, Smith Leroy T Jr/Est, Cortazar Arturo; 8/2/2018. $245,000
312 Woodruff Carmel Road, Steward Rosalind, Richey Vincent; 8/8/2018. $170,000
300 New Jersey Ave, Woerner Donna L, Gilson Florence Castoro, Gilson Harry V; 8/8/2018. $200,000
752 Landis Ave, Danna Anthony Est, Danna Josephine By Atty, Musso Sebastian Atty, Maxey Leneous L Jr; 8/9/2018. $86,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
298 Fairton-Millville Road, Orz Enterprises Llc, Cortes-Sandoval Hector, Sandoval-Jimenez Yareli R; 8/1/2018. $100,000
100 Husted Landing Road, Hildreth Kennard C Iii, Riversedge Outfitters & Marina Llc; 8/7/2018. $226,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
75 Pease Lane, Riley B Jean Aka, Riley Jean Thalwitzer Aka, Longo Thomas Jr, Wright David Patrick; 8/6/2018. $377,000
1 Meadow Wood Drive, Kelly Michele Aka, Kelly-Wroniuk Michele, Mihalecz Brittni, Mihalecz Kyle; 8/8/2018. $189,900
858 Barretts Run Road, Christiana Trust Trust, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust, Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2017-3 Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Trust, Cunningham Shawn E, Dilks Brittany N; 8/10/2018. $84,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
West Point Road, Carll Jane C Est, Lemert Jan Sharp, New Jersey State Of Dept Of Env Prot; 8/6/2018. $34,800
3419 Cedarville Road, Laslie Catherine Fka, Laslie-Lore Catherine By Atty, Lore James R Est, Sharp Christine Atty, Mellor Roy Family Tr; 8/13/2018. $235,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
2 Central Ave, Crusader Servicing Corp, Par Ventures Llc; 8/2/2018. $10,000
2 Water St, Act Property Llc, Lakai Real Estate Group Llc; 8/3/2018. $35,000
MILLVILLE
129 E Vine St, Mccullough John, South Jersey Rental Prop LLC; 7/20/2018. $30,000
607 Whitall Ave, Riley Ryan, Jones Andrea, Lee Shaquille; 7/20/2018. $150,000
713 Shewchenko Ave, Darling Nancy L, Trojan Alan J, Hitchner Roork; 7/20/2018. $134,000
3 Oriole Way, Cumberland County Jitney Llc, Kott Inv LLC, Kott Richard, Ruocco Frank, Walker Dorothy A; 7/20/2018. $134,000
1210 E Broad St, Houser Anthony, Luna Rae Investments LLC, Jean Garry; 7/20/2018. $75,000
35 Sandy Lane, Adams Edward, Adams Lauren, Sokol Michelle C; 7/23/2018. $185,000
20 Caloris Ave, Shore Management Co of Delaware Valley Inc, Johnson Teresa A; 7/23/2018. $188,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
364 Marlboro Road, Carll Lisa Beth, Carll Robert Alan, Scull Colin B, Scull Melissa; 8/3/2018. $195,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
77 Colonial Terrace, Austin Kenneth F, Austin Paula A, Fylstra Kate E, Fylstra Paul Adam; 8/1/2018. $267,500
123 Old Deerfield Pike, Gonzales Edrabel, Sains Marcelino, Bakley Shawn D, Souder Gary D Jr; 8/7/2018. $149,900
27 N Central Ave, Erianne Dorla A Est By Adm, Erianne William J Est, Rose Joan Adm, Laboy Felipe; 8/7/2018. $40,000
247 Cornwell Drive, Devore Steven G, Soto Jose M; 8/8/2018. $167,500
391 Centerton Road, Krawiec Meggan R Est By Exec, Krawiec Robert Exec, Cao Chi H, Mcveigh Dennis Jr; 8/9/2018. $222,500
12 Hood Drive, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty, Gsamp Trust 2005-He5 By Trust By Atty, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty, 12 Hood Llc; 8/13/2018. $62,000
2010 Grant Ave, Mccloud Gene Est By Exec, Tomlin Joyce C Ind Exec, Hanan James Jr; 8/15/2018. $46,000
37 Johns Way, Doroshuk Daniel, Snyder Clifford, Snyder Jennifer; 8/20/2018. $285,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
4 Tiller Drive, 8/2018. $99,000
14 Anchor Road, 8/2018. $140,000
22 South Seas Court, 8/2018. $106,000
344 S Main St, 8/2018. $205,000
29 Fifth St, 8/2018. $490,000
11 Orchid Lane, 8/2018. $258,402
73 Nautilus Drive, 8/2018. $332,000
5 Snow Bell Court, 8/2018. $152,700
301 S Main St, 8/2018. $156,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
249 Chestnut Lane, 8/2018. $218,000
412 Predmore Ave, 8/2018. $193,000
102 Ambermist Way, 8/2018. $475,307
705 Oxford Road, 8/2018. $354,000
839 Bowline Drive, 8/2018. $322,500
190 Ambermist Way, 8/2018. $444,724
1901 Parkside Drive, 8/2018. $257,000
1301 Molokai Drive, 8/2018. $370,000
1010 Montauk Drive, 8/2018. $377,500
13 Hollywood Blvd, 8/2018. $131,000
515 South Main St, 8/2018. $975,000
628 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2018. $77,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
112 S Longboat Drive, 8/2018. $208,000
24 S Ensign Drive, 8/2018. $95,000
312 Lake Chaplain Drive, 8/2018. $97,100
129 Briarwood Drive, 8/2018. $250,000
64 Ivy Creek Drive, 8/2018. $270,000
45 Greenside Drive, 8/2018. $280,000
18 Hillcrest Lane, 8/2018. $275,000
32 Stone Gate Drive, 8/2018. $262,000
37 Lake Michigan Drive, 8/2018. $78,750
Property transactions are printed as space is available
