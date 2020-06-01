Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

125 W Wyoming Ave, US HUD Stella Michael; 04/21/20. $110,000

160 E Faunce Landing Road, Harkins James M Anderson Jodi K; 04/21/20. $295,000

724 Marlborough Ave, Reguero Osiris J Torres Miller Paul A; 04/23/20. $173,000

ATLANTIC CITY

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1204 2, Raab Marvin Delaware Valley Ltd; 04/17/20. $395,000

3636 Winchester Ave, Dougherty Charles Lee Donna T; 04/17/20. $85,000

1501 Pacific Ave, Ocean Desert Sales Inc International Union Of Operating Engineers Local 68; 04/20/20. $1,525,000

BRIGANTINE

201 S 3rd St, Bailey Michael A Parsons Howard Michael; 04/07/20. $345,000

252 40th St South, Buongiorno Linda S Tompkins Alan; 04/07/20. $650,000

338 S 40th St, Lepak Janice Lynch William J Jr; 04/07/20. $599,900

4201 W Brigantine Ave Unit 103, Kelly Michael J/Tr Obrien Gabriel; 04/07/20. $235,000

4400 Harbor Beach Blvd, Mcallister Mark Corbett Tomas P; 04/08/20. $280,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

723 White Horse Pike, Gaddis Thomas 723 White Horse Pike Llc; 04/07/20. $114,900

618 Norfolk Ave, Wang Xiao Wei Friel William; 04/08/20. $98,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

1003 St Clair Blvd, B&B Parking Inc Bordley Alicia M; 04/09/20. $274,000

7 Newall Ave, Meyer Jeffrey Michalek Charles A; 04/09/20. $340,000

105 Booker Ave, US HUD Forero Gallego Juan D; 04/13/20. $112,000

106 W Kennedy Drive, Chauhan Nirmal Rivera Erica A; 04/13/20. $289,900

11 N Mount Airy Ave, Bertino Edward F Tillis Thomas C; 04/13/20. $268,000

551 London Court Unit 551, Wade Evan J Savorelli Manuel C; 04/13/20. $4115,000

103 Trotter Road, Wilson Danielle Raughley Brian A; 04/14/20. $359,000

23 Country Birch Lane, Solino Donna Amin Komal; 04/14/20. $71,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

4 Malibu Way, Pasquay Kevin M Tarvid Arthur; 04/01/20. $71,000

492 Genista Ave, Gumabay Chin Herrera Alfonso Banderas; 04/01/20. $175,000

144 E Mourning Dove Way, Santore Anastasija Ackerman Matthew; 04/02/20. $247,500

165 Everton Place, Fannie Mae Laya Frank; 04/02/20. $255,000

556 Chatham Way, Fisher John A/Exr Tartaro Angelo; 04/02/20. $205,000

727 Cardinal Way, Carfagno Philip J Micklon Vanessa; 04/02/20. $120,000

370 Beachwood Drive, Grams James Beaulieu Jonathan F; 04/03/20. $269,000

622 Clarks Landing Road, Costa Kevin M Gandy Anthony; 04/06/20. $360,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

36 Galleria Drive, Ryan Homes Nguyen Quang; 04/01/20. $283,475

2617 Alamo Court, Brandi Clayton S Marin Castellon Yhancy Y; 04/02/20. $103,000

4712 Summersweet Drive, Katch Up Llc Islam Mazharul; 04/02/20. $141,000

4854 Corwen Court, Aber Scott Young Kimberly D; 04/02/20. $105,000

4863 Bayberry Place, Trivedi Neal D Oconnor Andrew; 04/02/20. $95,600

52 Northridge Drive, Stugard Sara Nicole Henry Gaines Brandon; 04/02/20. $167,000

5929 Mulberry Drive, Lee Grace Hess Robin E; 04/02/20. $155,000

NORTHFIELD

140 E Revere Ave, Burnett Dale Elizabeth Carignan Lindsay; 04/16/20. $225,000

212 Bates Ave, US HUD Jb Premier Ventures Llc; 04/17/20. $159,000

SOMERS POINT

103 Harbour Cove, Payne Michael Ray Bednarczyk Jon Paige; 04/07/20. $310,000

505 W New Jersey Ave, Eagan Vincent Bortner Yeskey Esther; 04/14/20. $174,000

100 Broadway Ave, Fannie Mae Broadway 98 Llc; 04/20/20. $282,500

Cape May County

AVALON

284 25th St, Ward George Ken’s Shore Thing LLC; 03/2020. $930,000

178 78th St, Brand David E Schneider Mark Louis; 03/2020. $1,600,000

CAPE MAY

615 Broad St, Cape Resorts Hsng LLC Cape May Eh LLC; 03/2020. $380,000

486 W Perry St, Cape Resorts Hsng LLC Cape May Eh LLC; 03/2020. $435,000

Lot 12 Block 1030, Congress Hall Oprting Co LLC Cape May Eh LLC; 03/2020. $850,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

251 Cloverdale Ave, Zimmerman Gary Pollock Bruce; 03/2020. $270,000

423 Provincetown Drive, Flanagan Joseph W Jr Thompson Michael S; 03/2020. $315,000

11 Leonard Drive, D R Horton Inc — NJ Harper Douglas; 03/2020. $391,613

3 Kaylin Court, D R Horton Inc Hoffman Harry E; 03/2020. $407,245

Lot 1.03-C-313 Block 719, Fortebuono Nicholas Mendelson Alex; 03/2020. $407,500

Lot 7.11 Block 753.19, Skip Holtzapfel Bldrs Inc Ernst Elizabeth C; 03/2020. $415,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

304 Surf Ave, Gonzales Manuel J Reid Patricia; 03/2020. $149,900

506 E 13th Ave, Burke John Burke Joseph; 03/2020. $160,000

OCEAN CITY

818 Moorlyn Terrace, Fakhraee Michael Davis Mark W; 03/2020. $554,900

708 9th St Un B, Phelps Kimberly Mcm Props Penn LLC; 03/2020. $585,000

1629 Asbury Ave, Peacock Robert Lloyd Simmons Benjamin; 03/2020. $595,000

935 Asbury Ave, Carnuccio Lawrence M Marroquin Roberto; 03/2020. $600,000

914 Ocean Ave Un A, Duncan Real Est Inv LLC Chervenka Ryan P; 03/2020. $630,000

4527 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Matthews Dorothy A Ansberry Mark; 03/2020. $635,000

2 Ocean Ave, Mc Causland John K Rice Brad C; 03/2020. $655,000

1 Asbury Road, Baker Susan W Di Carlo Gregory C; 03/2020. $687,500

2641 Asbury Ave, Cogan Daniel E Whipple Todd D; 03/2020. $690,000

909 Wesley Ave, Duncan Real Est Inv LLC Lang Charles H V; 03/2020. $805,000

3304 Bay Ave, Cape May County Ocean City; 03/2020. $890,000

320 Wesley Ave, Cook Vaughn Gould Thomas; 03/2020. $900,000

1217 Wesley Ave, Evans Joseph Shurr Charles N Jr; 03/2020. $987,500

1150 Ocean Ave, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Central Ave Alleyoop LLC; 03/2020. $999,500

Lot 8 Block 902, Duncan Real Est Inv LLC Michael Joseph G; 03/2020. $1,168,000

417 E Atlantic Blvd, Branin Thomas Greene William; 03/2020. $1,925,000

1913 Wesley Ave, Maggitti Alexander L Mitts Heath A; 03/2020. $3,150,000

1217 Ocean Ave, R Feltman Rev Trust Schade Diane M; 03/2020. $230,000

1917-19 Haven Ave, Petro Twila Dagrosa Scott; 03/2020. $260,000

109 Tarpon Court, Morozin Joseph H Jr Coastl Renovations Inc; 03/2020. $310,000

212 44th St Un 8-A1, Kasperson Steven P Costalas Theodore; 03/2020. $327,500

703-05 North St, K2 Investments LLC Fitzgibbons John; 03/2020. $366,500

WILDWOOD

4706 Atlantic Ave Un 101, Ko Kang W Rossillo Alfio; 03/2020. $272,000

318 W 26th Ave, Gliwa Leonard Jr Calascibetta Melissa; 03/2020. $315,000

217 E Juniper Ave #3, Dolhancryk James J Murphy Patrick; 03/2020. $319,777

4405 Pacific Ave, O’Donnell Victoria Sonsini Robert; 03/2020. $440,000

Lot 9 Block 123, Farlow Charles American Buildpro Inc; 03/2020. $49,900

225 E Wildwood Ave Un 320, Walder Joseph A Emmertz Cori; 03/2020. $69,000

225 E Wildwood Ave, Anderton Teresa Marie Sunnydaze Shre Rntls LLC; 03/2020. $72,000

225 E Wildwood Ave Un 508, Payne Nj Properties LLC Dash Steven J; 03/2020. $82,900

124 E Spencer Ave, Semiao Fernando G Bernstein Edward M; 03/2020. $130,000

223 W Juniper Ave, Woodell Mary I Slimbock Robert Jr; 03/2020. $149,000

404 W Bennettt Ave, Mc Laughlin William F Jr Kerr Francis X Jr; 03/2020. $216,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

1 Caselli Court, Velazquez Joel D; Patino Francisco Vaquero; 3/4/2020. $165,000

173 W Lincoln St, Lore M Lee; Lore Richard E Jr; Gandy Harry IV; Gandy Kathleen D; 3/6/2020. $35,000

110 S Laurel St, Smith & Richards Lumber Co Inc; Orz Enterprises Llc; 3/6/2020. $80,000

85 Princeton Ave, Mendez Antonieta Cruz; Perez Odilon; 3/6/2020. $172,262

79 American Ave, Mr Cooper; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba; Calixto Harvey Orvill; Reyes Cynthia; 3/11/2020. $43,625

423 Manheim Ave, My Life Designs Llc; Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; 3/13/2020. $30,000

334 Laurel St, My Life Designs Llc; Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; 3/13/2020. $82,000

59 South Ave, Chola Benard; Faulknor Alysha A; Washington Randy; Washington Selena; 3/17/2020. $42,850

88-92 E Commerce Street, Scott Reginald Jr; Cumberland Investment Properties Llc; 3/17/2020. $55,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

80 Lummis Mill Road, Ridgeway Paul H Sr Est; Ridgway Elizabeth M By Atty; Ridway Paul H Jr Atty; Perez Lina; 3/2/2020. $10,000

Hartman Drive, Moore Shirley J; Moore Woodson Est; Pierce Mary E; Pierce Rick M; 3/11/2020. $18,000

354 Fairton Millville Road, Pierce Leslie S Sr; Pierce Isaiah E; 3/13/2020. $156,500

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

12 Quillan Ave, Davidow Robert J Sr Esq Atty; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp; Phelan Hallinan & Diamond Fka; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Esqs Atty; Parker Lynn; Parker Robert; 3/2/2020. $29,900

240 Carlisle Place Road, Dworak John; Dworak Sherilyn; Bailey Karen; Bailey Stephen; 3/19/2020. $37,500

271 Carlisle Place Road, Guenther Brian E; Ellis George W Jr; Ellis Rosemarie A; 3/31/2020. $10,000

VINELAND

2931 Daphne Drive, Highland Development Group Llc; Calderon-Rosado Bryan J; 1/24/2020. $291,770

735 S Main Road Unit 18, Leffler Charles; Petit Librato; 1/27/2020. $120,000

1365 Roosevelt Blvd, Vendor Resource Management; Veterans Affairs Sec Of; Desalvo Diane; Desalvo Zachary; 1/27/2020. $74,700

2915 N East Ave, Fannie Mae Aka; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esq Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Hay Brett; 1/27/2020. $43,500

423 N Orchard Road, Smith Vernon Jr; Teh 2018 Llc; 1/27/2020. $60,000

247 Hendricks Road, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Assouman Marie A; 1/27/2020. $106,000

1460 Clover Ave, Abc Bail Bonds By Shrf; Byer Richard D Jr By Shrf; Byer Ruth A By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Cumberland Orthopedia By Shrf; Greenlight Financial Services By Shrf; Lexington National Insurance Corp By Shrf; Medical Practice Mgt Assoc By Shrf; New Century Financial Services Inc By Shrf; Onemain Financial Services Inc By Shrf; Thompson Lynn F By Shrf; Assured Property Solutions Llc; 1/27/2020, $143,116.12

106 W Oxford St, Barley Joseph By Shrf; Clemmons Christopher & Mrs By Shrf; Clemmons Denise V By Shrf; Clemmons Edna H Est By Adm By Shrf; Clemmons Jennifer & Mr By Shrf; Clemmons Patricia A Ind Adm By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Lipman Antonelli Batt Dunlap By Shrf; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; Passaic Of County By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf; Assured Property Solutions Llc; 1/27/2020. $62,200

1243 Harding Road, King Tammy Aka; Petit Librato; Petit Tammy Aka; Hulitt Jenna; Williams Matthew; 1/28/2020. $159,000

2216 Palermo Ave, Todd Bryan; Todd Kerri; Muller Peter; 1/28/2020. $265,000

1064 E Park Ave, Hockenbury Carla A Fka; Sbrana Carla A; Caraballo Victor L; 1/28/2020. $139,000

506 Mayfair St, Brown Denise G Trust; Gardella Joseph P Trust; Gardella Paul R Sr & Louise E Gardella Living Trust By Trust; Cano Anaid D Espinoza; 1/28/2020, $142,000

1634 Linden Blvd, Derby Marie Ann Est; Derby Ronald N; Shovkovyi Oleksii; 1/28/2020, $211,700

3 Arcadia Place, Parvin Earl L; Parvin Felecia F; Negron Wanda; 1/28/2020, $126,000

629 Wayne Ave, Drogo Carlo S; Triple D Investments Llc; Rivera Jesus; 1/28/2020, $202,000

304 Fenimore St, Lebron Antonio; Lebron Gilnilda; Miranda Gilnilda Fka; Lopez-Vazquez Nancy M; 1/28/2020, $139,900

275 Deborah Court, Gardella Joan P Est; Gardella Richard E; Gazard Michelle; 1/28/2020, $212,000

1880 N Delsea Drive, Pierson Properties Llc; Sickler Cherri M; Xs Real Estate Llc; 1/28/2020, $335,000

1560 N W Blv, Rs Capital Llc; Columbia Care New Jersey Llc; 1/28/2020, $2,613,875

302 Mount Vernon Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Palacios Ulises A Mazas; 1/29/2020, $156,900

2646 London Lane, Canion Nathan R Sr; Ruberti Anthony; Ruberti Sharon; 1/29/2020, $290,000

819 North Mill Road, Morales Edgar; Cruz Inocencio; 1/29/2020, $56,000

3925 E Landis Ave, Lehman Xs Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-16n By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp; Us Bank National Association Trust By Atty; Nicholas Georgeline; 1/30/2020, $120,000

1026 Cambridge Place, Henley Marymae Seward Atty; Seward Jonathan Gardner By Atty; Seward Mae Hamilton Est; Rpj Properties Llc; 1/30/2020, $175,000

2135 Eilene Drive, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Grosvenor Nicole; 1/30/2020, $140,000

S Delsea Drive, Feigenbaum Abe Est By Exec; Feigenbaum James Exec; Feigenbaum Sam Exec; Frank Mary B Aka Trust; Frank Miriam Aka Trust; Frank Walter Testamentary Trust By Trust; Delseadev7004 Llc; 1/30/2020, $380,000

2609 Oak Lane, Mistretta Charles I Ii; Mistretta Janice M; Mistretta Charles I; 1/30/2020, $24,500

Maple Avenue, Sikking Bros Aka; Sikking Brothers Aka; Sikking Michael J Ptr Ta; Sikking Peter N Jr Ptr Ta; Sikking Brothers Inc; 1/31/2020, $79,464.17

843 Mary Lou Lane, Abtan David; Loan Portfolio Llc; 843 Mary Lou Llc; 1/31/2020, $125,000

111 W Summit St, Deola Jeanne L; Donfofrio Earl Est; Donofrio Earl; Donofrio Florence; Hernandez Raymundo S Beteta; 1/31/2020, $128,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

12 Fullrigger Ave, 10/2019. $92,500

20 Fullrigger Ave, 10/2019. $92,500

77 Woodchuck Drive, 10/2019. $382,640

78 Quail Road, 10/2019. $245,000

86 Twilight Drive, 10/2019. $545,570

34 Tuckerton Ave, 10/2019. $35,000

15 Hearth Court, 10/2019. $231,800

71 Woodchuck Drive, 10/2019. $344,543

41 Deer Run Drive South, 10/2019. $295,000

19 Newport St, 10/2019. $290,000

1 Wadsworth Place, 10/2019. $216,000

110 Hawthorne Lane, 10/2019. $367,450

115 Edenton Drive, 10/2019. $360,000

82 Burr St, 10/2019. $155,000

401-2b Bay Shore Drive, 10/2019. $232,000

2 Portland Drive, 10/2019. $309,995

111 Lexington Blvd, 10/2019. $40,000

7b Diamond Drive Unit B, 10/2019. $158,000

10 Millcreek Terrace, 10/2019. $272,000

40 Robin Lane, 10/2019. $212,000

6 Seventh St, 10/2019. $377,500

108 Edenton Drive, 10/2019. $382,245

8 Tamarack Court, 10/2019. $155,000

194 Beverly Drive, 10/2019. $175,000

441-08 East Bay Ave, 10/2019. $272,500

116 Vivas Drive, 10/2019. $495,000

32 Pomana Drive, 10/2019. $221,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

9 Cohanzick Cour,; 10/2019. $119,200

420 West Calabreeze Way, 10/2019. $182,000

894 Route 9 North, 10/2019. $225,000

16 Demaret Court, 10/2019. $11,000

248 Country Club Blvd, 10/2019. $325,000

121 Greenwood Lake Road, 10/2019. $145,000

111 South Forecastle Drive, 10/2019. $65,000

124 Westchester Drive, 10/2019. $147,000

226 Newport Way, 10/2019. $340,000

31 Masters Court, 10/2019. $319,900

15 Ohio Drive, 10/2019. $420,000

107 Kadlubeck Way, 10/2019. $109,900

18 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 10/2019. $45,920

28 Ship Drive, 10/2019. $86,000

125 S Commodore Drive, 10/2019. $215,000

103 N Ensign Drive, 10/2019. $277,500

413 National Union Blvd, 10/2019. $97,000

122 Mohican Lane, 10/2019. $134,000

232 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/2019. $92,000

1323 Radio Road, 10/2019. $87,346

306 Lake Crystalbrook Drive, 10/2019. $156,000

124 E Sail Drive, 10/2019. $125,000

34 W Dory Drive, 10/2019. $51,510

14 Iowa Court, 10/2019. $777,000

6 Falkinburg Drive, 10/2019. $231,000

64 Briarwood Drive, 10/2019. $140,000

42 Lake Huron Drive, 10/2019. $215,000

15 Sherwood Drive, 10/2019. $312,000

1298 Radio Road, 10/2019. $25,000

15 Redwood Lane, 10/2019. $110,000

18 S Miami Drive, 10/2019. $145,000

17 S Burgee Drive, 10/2019. $165,000

531 Radio Road, 10/2019. $180,000

11 Hannah Place, 10/2019. $290,000

1129 Radio Road, 10/2019. $128,000

417 W Calabreeze Way, 10/2019. $161,000

5 Hollyberry Road, 10/2019. $110,000

51 S Ensign Drive, 10/2019. $275,000

201 Hancock Drive, 10/2019. $168,000

226 Falcon Drive, 10/2019. $127,900

420 Thomas Ave, 10/2019. $50,000

22-24 Winged Foot Lane, 10/2019. $185,000

4 S Spinnaker Drive, 10/2019. $276,000

15 Kentucky Drive, 10/2019. $355,000

223 Valley Forge Drive, 10/2019. $70,000

426 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/2019. $275,000

13 W Navasink Drive, 10/2019. $77,500

1127 Radio Road, 10/2019. $175,000

132 Mountain Lake Road, 10/2019. $161,000

1325 Radio Road, 10/2019. $150,000

7 Coral Drive, 10/2019. $227,000

213 Lexington Drive, 10/2019. $110,000

6 Timber Drive, 10/2019. $271,000

423 W Calabreeze Way, 10/2019. $205,000

229 Lexington Drive, 10/2019. $120,000

40 Louisiana Drive, 10/2019. $285,000

216 Frog Pond Road, 10/2019. $230,000

176 Country Club Blvd, 10/2019. $435,000

231 Harbourtown Blvd, 10/2019. $72,000

36 Harvest Way, 10/2019. $250,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

166a Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $999,999

137 E Maryland Ave Unit 4, 10/2019. $325,000

10 Hodgson Lane, 10/2019. $1,230,000

13501 Beach Ave, 10/2019. $920,000

112 E Texas Ave, 10/2019. $2,600,000

5 W Chatham Road, 10/2019. $242,000

1415 Beach Ave, 10/2019. $625,000

153 C Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $1,400,000

Boat Slip F-10, 10/2019. $38,000

33 Butler Road, 10/2019. $725,000

57b Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $2,400,000

3 E Lillie Ave, 10/2019. $793,000

1029c Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $3,150,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

134 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2019. $448,000

162 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2019. $428,000

462 Route 9, 10/2019. $425,000

10 Keelson Drive, 10/2019. $215,000

47 Avalon Way, 10/2019. $480,000

36 Dock Ave, 10/2019. $275,000

34 Nautilus Road, 10/2019. $224,000

88 Pancoast Road, 10/2019. $315,000

39 Bay Parkway, 10/2019. $237,000

204 Sixth St, 10/2019. $150,000

111 Cayuga Road, 10/2019. $200,000

146 Bonita Road, 10/2019. $470,000

11 James Drive, 10/2019. $367,600

9 Pancoast Road, 10/2019. $310,000

155 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2019. $307,500

16 Vessel Road Unit 3, 10/2019. $313,250

108 Sunset Road, 10/2019. $95,000

82 Bay Parkway, 10/2019. $240,001

66 Bonita Road, 10/2019. $90,000

100 Dock Ave, 10/2019. $220,000

15 Jones Road, 10/2019. $325,000

70 Barnegat Beach Drive, 10/2019. $18,000

108 Engelwood Ave, 10/2019. $248,850

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

