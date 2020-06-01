Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
125 W Wyoming Ave, US HUD Stella Michael; 04/21/20. $110,000
160 E Faunce Landing Road, Harkins James M Anderson Jodi K; 04/21/20. $295,000
724 Marlborough Ave, Reguero Osiris J Torres Miller Paul A; 04/23/20. $173,000
ATLANTIC CITY
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1204 2, Raab Marvin Delaware Valley Ltd; 04/17/20. $395,000
3636 Winchester Ave, Dougherty Charles Lee Donna T; 04/17/20. $85,000
1501 Pacific Ave, Ocean Desert Sales Inc International Union Of Operating Engineers Local 68; 04/20/20. $1,525,000
BRIGANTINE
201 S 3rd St, Bailey Michael A Parsons Howard Michael; 04/07/20. $345,000
252 40th St South, Buongiorno Linda S Tompkins Alan; 04/07/20. $650,000
338 S 40th St, Lepak Janice Lynch William J Jr; 04/07/20. $599,900
4201 W Brigantine Ave Unit 103, Kelly Michael J/Tr Obrien Gabriel; 04/07/20. $235,000
4400 Harbor Beach Blvd, Mcallister Mark Corbett Tomas P; 04/08/20. $280,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
723 White Horse Pike, Gaddis Thomas 723 White Horse Pike Llc; 04/07/20. $114,900
618 Norfolk Ave, Wang Xiao Wei Friel William; 04/08/20. $98,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
1003 St Clair Blvd, B&B Parking Inc Bordley Alicia M; 04/09/20. $274,000
7 Newall Ave, Meyer Jeffrey Michalek Charles A; 04/09/20. $340,000
105 Booker Ave, US HUD Forero Gallego Juan D; 04/13/20. $112,000
106 W Kennedy Drive, Chauhan Nirmal Rivera Erica A; 04/13/20. $289,900
11 N Mount Airy Ave, Bertino Edward F Tillis Thomas C; 04/13/20. $268,000
551 London Court Unit 551, Wade Evan J Savorelli Manuel C; 04/13/20. $4115,000
103 Trotter Road, Wilson Danielle Raughley Brian A; 04/14/20. $359,000
23 Country Birch Lane, Solino Donna Amin Komal; 04/14/20. $71,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
4 Malibu Way, Pasquay Kevin M Tarvid Arthur; 04/01/20. $71,000
492 Genista Ave, Gumabay Chin Herrera Alfonso Banderas; 04/01/20. $175,000
144 E Mourning Dove Way, Santore Anastasija Ackerman Matthew; 04/02/20. $247,500
165 Everton Place, Fannie Mae Laya Frank; 04/02/20. $255,000
556 Chatham Way, Fisher John A/Exr Tartaro Angelo; 04/02/20. $205,000
727 Cardinal Way, Carfagno Philip J Micklon Vanessa; 04/02/20. $120,000
370 Beachwood Drive, Grams James Beaulieu Jonathan F; 04/03/20. $269,000
622 Clarks Landing Road, Costa Kevin M Gandy Anthony; 04/06/20. $360,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
36 Galleria Drive, Ryan Homes Nguyen Quang; 04/01/20. $283,475
2617 Alamo Court, Brandi Clayton S Marin Castellon Yhancy Y; 04/02/20. $103,000
4712 Summersweet Drive, Katch Up Llc Islam Mazharul; 04/02/20. $141,000
4854 Corwen Court, Aber Scott Young Kimberly D; 04/02/20. $105,000
4863 Bayberry Place, Trivedi Neal D Oconnor Andrew; 04/02/20. $95,600
52 Northridge Drive, Stugard Sara Nicole Henry Gaines Brandon; 04/02/20. $167,000
5929 Mulberry Drive, Lee Grace Hess Robin E; 04/02/20. $155,000
NORTHFIELD
140 E Revere Ave, Burnett Dale Elizabeth Carignan Lindsay; 04/16/20. $225,000
212 Bates Ave, US HUD Jb Premier Ventures Llc; 04/17/20. $159,000
SOMERS POINT
103 Harbour Cove, Payne Michael Ray Bednarczyk Jon Paige; 04/07/20. $310,000
505 W New Jersey Ave, Eagan Vincent Bortner Yeskey Esther; 04/14/20. $174,000
100 Broadway Ave, Fannie Mae Broadway 98 Llc; 04/20/20. $282,500
Cape May County
AVALON
284 25th St, Ward George Ken’s Shore Thing LLC; 03/2020. $930,000
178 78th St, Brand David E Schneider Mark Louis; 03/2020. $1,600,000
CAPE MAY
615 Broad St, Cape Resorts Hsng LLC Cape May Eh LLC; 03/2020. $380,000
486 W Perry St, Cape Resorts Hsng LLC Cape May Eh LLC; 03/2020. $435,000
Lot 12 Block 1030, Congress Hall Oprting Co LLC Cape May Eh LLC; 03/2020. $850,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
251 Cloverdale Ave, Zimmerman Gary Pollock Bruce; 03/2020. $270,000
423 Provincetown Drive, Flanagan Joseph W Jr Thompson Michael S; 03/2020. $315,000
11 Leonard Drive, D R Horton Inc — NJ Harper Douglas; 03/2020. $391,613
3 Kaylin Court, D R Horton Inc Hoffman Harry E; 03/2020. $407,245
Lot 1.03-C-313 Block 719, Fortebuono Nicholas Mendelson Alex; 03/2020. $407,500
Lot 7.11 Block 753.19, Skip Holtzapfel Bldrs Inc Ernst Elizabeth C; 03/2020. $415,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
304 Surf Ave, Gonzales Manuel J Reid Patricia; 03/2020. $149,900
506 E 13th Ave, Burke John Burke Joseph; 03/2020. $160,000
OCEAN CITY
818 Moorlyn Terrace, Fakhraee Michael Davis Mark W; 03/2020. $554,900
708 9th St Un B, Phelps Kimberly Mcm Props Penn LLC; 03/2020. $585,000
1629 Asbury Ave, Peacock Robert Lloyd Simmons Benjamin; 03/2020. $595,000
935 Asbury Ave, Carnuccio Lawrence M Marroquin Roberto; 03/2020. $600,000
914 Ocean Ave Un A, Duncan Real Est Inv LLC Chervenka Ryan P; 03/2020. $630,000
4527 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Matthews Dorothy A Ansberry Mark; 03/2020. $635,000
2 Ocean Ave, Mc Causland John K Rice Brad C; 03/2020. $655,000
1 Asbury Road, Baker Susan W Di Carlo Gregory C; 03/2020. $687,500
2641 Asbury Ave, Cogan Daniel E Whipple Todd D; 03/2020. $690,000
909 Wesley Ave, Duncan Real Est Inv LLC Lang Charles H V; 03/2020. $805,000
3304 Bay Ave, Cape May County Ocean City; 03/2020. $890,000
320 Wesley Ave, Cook Vaughn Gould Thomas; 03/2020. $900,000
1217 Wesley Ave, Evans Joseph Shurr Charles N Jr; 03/2020. $987,500
1150 Ocean Ave, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Central Ave Alleyoop LLC; 03/2020. $999,500
Lot 8 Block 902, Duncan Real Est Inv LLC Michael Joseph G; 03/2020. $1,168,000
417 E Atlantic Blvd, Branin Thomas Greene William; 03/2020. $1,925,000
1913 Wesley Ave, Maggitti Alexander L Mitts Heath A; 03/2020. $3,150,000
1217 Ocean Ave, R Feltman Rev Trust Schade Diane M; 03/2020. $230,000
1917-19 Haven Ave, Petro Twila Dagrosa Scott; 03/2020. $260,000
109 Tarpon Court, Morozin Joseph H Jr Coastl Renovations Inc; 03/2020. $310,000
212 44th St Un 8-A1, Kasperson Steven P Costalas Theodore; 03/2020. $327,500
703-05 North St, K2 Investments LLC Fitzgibbons John; 03/2020. $366,500
WILDWOOD
4706 Atlantic Ave Un 101, Ko Kang W Rossillo Alfio; 03/2020. $272,000
318 W 26th Ave, Gliwa Leonard Jr Calascibetta Melissa; 03/2020. $315,000
217 E Juniper Ave #3, Dolhancryk James J Murphy Patrick; 03/2020. $319,777
4405 Pacific Ave, O’Donnell Victoria Sonsini Robert; 03/2020. $440,000
Lot 9 Block 123, Farlow Charles American Buildpro Inc; 03/2020. $49,900
225 E Wildwood Ave Un 320, Walder Joseph A Emmertz Cori; 03/2020. $69,000
225 E Wildwood Ave, Anderton Teresa Marie Sunnydaze Shre Rntls LLC; 03/2020. $72,000
225 E Wildwood Ave Un 508, Payne Nj Properties LLC Dash Steven J; 03/2020. $82,900
124 E Spencer Ave, Semiao Fernando G Bernstein Edward M; 03/2020. $130,000
223 W Juniper Ave, Woodell Mary I Slimbock Robert Jr; 03/2020. $149,000
404 W Bennettt Ave, Mc Laughlin William F Jr Kerr Francis X Jr; 03/2020. $216,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
1 Caselli Court, Velazquez Joel D; Patino Francisco Vaquero; 3/4/2020. $165,000
173 W Lincoln St, Lore M Lee; Lore Richard E Jr; Gandy Harry IV; Gandy Kathleen D; 3/6/2020. $35,000
110 S Laurel St, Smith & Richards Lumber Co Inc; Orz Enterprises Llc; 3/6/2020. $80,000
85 Princeton Ave, Mendez Antonieta Cruz; Perez Odilon; 3/6/2020. $172,262
79 American Ave, Mr Cooper; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba; Calixto Harvey Orvill; Reyes Cynthia; 3/11/2020. $43,625
423 Manheim Ave, My Life Designs Llc; Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; 3/13/2020. $30,000
334 Laurel St, My Life Designs Llc; Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; 3/13/2020. $82,000
59 South Ave, Chola Benard; Faulknor Alysha A; Washington Randy; Washington Selena; 3/17/2020. $42,850
88-92 E Commerce Street, Scott Reginald Jr; Cumberland Investment Properties Llc; 3/17/2020. $55,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
80 Lummis Mill Road, Ridgeway Paul H Sr Est; Ridgway Elizabeth M By Atty; Ridway Paul H Jr Atty; Perez Lina; 3/2/2020. $10,000
Hartman Drive, Moore Shirley J; Moore Woodson Est; Pierce Mary E; Pierce Rick M; 3/11/2020. $18,000
354 Fairton Millville Road, Pierce Leslie S Sr; Pierce Isaiah E; 3/13/2020. $156,500
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
12 Quillan Ave, Davidow Robert J Sr Esq Atty; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp; Phelan Hallinan & Diamond Fka; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Esqs Atty; Parker Lynn; Parker Robert; 3/2/2020. $29,900
240 Carlisle Place Road, Dworak John; Dworak Sherilyn; Bailey Karen; Bailey Stephen; 3/19/2020. $37,500
271 Carlisle Place Road, Guenther Brian E; Ellis George W Jr; Ellis Rosemarie A; 3/31/2020. $10,000
VINELAND
2931 Daphne Drive, Highland Development Group Llc; Calderon-Rosado Bryan J; 1/24/2020. $291,770
735 S Main Road Unit 18, Leffler Charles; Petit Librato; 1/27/2020. $120,000
1365 Roosevelt Blvd, Vendor Resource Management; Veterans Affairs Sec Of; Desalvo Diane; Desalvo Zachary; 1/27/2020. $74,700
2915 N East Ave, Fannie Mae Aka; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esq Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Hay Brett; 1/27/2020. $43,500
423 N Orchard Road, Smith Vernon Jr; Teh 2018 Llc; 1/27/2020. $60,000
247 Hendricks Road, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Assouman Marie A; 1/27/2020. $106,000
1460 Clover Ave, Abc Bail Bonds By Shrf; Byer Richard D Jr By Shrf; Byer Ruth A By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Cumberland Orthopedia By Shrf; Greenlight Financial Services By Shrf; Lexington National Insurance Corp By Shrf; Medical Practice Mgt Assoc By Shrf; New Century Financial Services Inc By Shrf; Onemain Financial Services Inc By Shrf; Thompson Lynn F By Shrf; Assured Property Solutions Llc; 1/27/2020, $143,116.12
106 W Oxford St, Barley Joseph By Shrf; Clemmons Christopher & Mrs By Shrf; Clemmons Denise V By Shrf; Clemmons Edna H Est By Adm By Shrf; Clemmons Jennifer & Mr By Shrf; Clemmons Patricia A Ind Adm By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Lipman Antonelli Batt Dunlap By Shrf; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; Passaic Of County By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf; Assured Property Solutions Llc; 1/27/2020. $62,200
1243 Harding Road, King Tammy Aka; Petit Librato; Petit Tammy Aka; Hulitt Jenna; Williams Matthew; 1/28/2020. $159,000
2216 Palermo Ave, Todd Bryan; Todd Kerri; Muller Peter; 1/28/2020. $265,000
1064 E Park Ave, Hockenbury Carla A Fka; Sbrana Carla A; Caraballo Victor L; 1/28/2020. $139,000
506 Mayfair St, Brown Denise G Trust; Gardella Joseph P Trust; Gardella Paul R Sr & Louise E Gardella Living Trust By Trust; Cano Anaid D Espinoza; 1/28/2020, $142,000
1634 Linden Blvd, Derby Marie Ann Est; Derby Ronald N; Shovkovyi Oleksii; 1/28/2020, $211,700
3 Arcadia Place, Parvin Earl L; Parvin Felecia F; Negron Wanda; 1/28/2020, $126,000
629 Wayne Ave, Drogo Carlo S; Triple D Investments Llc; Rivera Jesus; 1/28/2020, $202,000
304 Fenimore St, Lebron Antonio; Lebron Gilnilda; Miranda Gilnilda Fka; Lopez-Vazquez Nancy M; 1/28/2020, $139,900
275 Deborah Court, Gardella Joan P Est; Gardella Richard E; Gazard Michelle; 1/28/2020, $212,000
1880 N Delsea Drive, Pierson Properties Llc; Sickler Cherri M; Xs Real Estate Llc; 1/28/2020, $335,000
1560 N W Blv, Rs Capital Llc; Columbia Care New Jersey Llc; 1/28/2020, $2,613,875
302 Mount Vernon Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Palacios Ulises A Mazas; 1/29/2020, $156,900
2646 London Lane, Canion Nathan R Sr; Ruberti Anthony; Ruberti Sharon; 1/29/2020, $290,000
819 North Mill Road, Morales Edgar; Cruz Inocencio; 1/29/2020, $56,000
3925 E Landis Ave, Lehman Xs Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-16n By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp; Us Bank National Association Trust By Atty; Nicholas Georgeline; 1/30/2020, $120,000
1026 Cambridge Place, Henley Marymae Seward Atty; Seward Jonathan Gardner By Atty; Seward Mae Hamilton Est; Rpj Properties Llc; 1/30/2020, $175,000
2135 Eilene Drive, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Grosvenor Nicole; 1/30/2020, $140,000
S Delsea Drive, Feigenbaum Abe Est By Exec; Feigenbaum James Exec; Feigenbaum Sam Exec; Frank Mary B Aka Trust; Frank Miriam Aka Trust; Frank Walter Testamentary Trust By Trust; Delseadev7004 Llc; 1/30/2020, $380,000
2609 Oak Lane, Mistretta Charles I Ii; Mistretta Janice M; Mistretta Charles I; 1/30/2020, $24,500
Maple Avenue, Sikking Bros Aka; Sikking Brothers Aka; Sikking Michael J Ptr Ta; Sikking Peter N Jr Ptr Ta; Sikking Brothers Inc; 1/31/2020, $79,464.17
843 Mary Lou Lane, Abtan David; Loan Portfolio Llc; 843 Mary Lou Llc; 1/31/2020, $125,000
111 W Summit St, Deola Jeanne L; Donfofrio Earl Est; Donofrio Earl; Donofrio Florence; Hernandez Raymundo S Beteta; 1/31/2020, $128,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
12 Fullrigger Ave, 10/2019. $92,500
20 Fullrigger Ave, 10/2019. $92,500
77 Woodchuck Drive, 10/2019. $382,640
78 Quail Road, 10/2019. $245,000
86 Twilight Drive, 10/2019. $545,570
34 Tuckerton Ave, 10/2019. $35,000
15 Hearth Court, 10/2019. $231,800
71 Woodchuck Drive, 10/2019. $344,543
41 Deer Run Drive South, 10/2019. $295,000
19 Newport St, 10/2019. $290,000
1 Wadsworth Place, 10/2019. $216,000
110 Hawthorne Lane, 10/2019. $367,450
115 Edenton Drive, 10/2019. $360,000
82 Burr St, 10/2019. $155,000
401-2b Bay Shore Drive, 10/2019. $232,000
2 Portland Drive, 10/2019. $309,995
111 Lexington Blvd, 10/2019. $40,000
7b Diamond Drive Unit B, 10/2019. $158,000
10 Millcreek Terrace, 10/2019. $272,000
40 Robin Lane, 10/2019. $212,000
6 Seventh St, 10/2019. $377,500
108 Edenton Drive, 10/2019. $382,245
8 Tamarack Court, 10/2019. $155,000
194 Beverly Drive, 10/2019. $175,000
441-08 East Bay Ave, 10/2019. $272,500
116 Vivas Drive, 10/2019. $495,000
32 Pomana Drive, 10/2019. $221,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
9 Cohanzick Cour,; 10/2019. $119,200
420 West Calabreeze Way, 10/2019. $182,000
894 Route 9 North, 10/2019. $225,000
16 Demaret Court, 10/2019. $11,000
248 Country Club Blvd, 10/2019. $325,000
121 Greenwood Lake Road, 10/2019. $145,000
111 South Forecastle Drive, 10/2019. $65,000
124 Westchester Drive, 10/2019. $147,000
226 Newport Way, 10/2019. $340,000
31 Masters Court, 10/2019. $319,900
15 Ohio Drive, 10/2019. $420,000
107 Kadlubeck Way, 10/2019. $109,900
18 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 10/2019. $45,920
28 Ship Drive, 10/2019. $86,000
125 S Commodore Drive, 10/2019. $215,000
103 N Ensign Drive, 10/2019. $277,500
413 National Union Blvd, 10/2019. $97,000
122 Mohican Lane, 10/2019. $134,000
232 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/2019. $92,000
1323 Radio Road, 10/2019. $87,346
306 Lake Crystalbrook Drive, 10/2019. $156,000
124 E Sail Drive, 10/2019. $125,000
34 W Dory Drive, 10/2019. $51,510
14 Iowa Court, 10/2019. $777,000
6 Falkinburg Drive, 10/2019. $231,000
64 Briarwood Drive, 10/2019. $140,000
42 Lake Huron Drive, 10/2019. $215,000
15 Sherwood Drive, 10/2019. $312,000
1298 Radio Road, 10/2019. $25,000
15 Redwood Lane, 10/2019. $110,000
18 S Miami Drive, 10/2019. $145,000
17 S Burgee Drive, 10/2019. $165,000
531 Radio Road, 10/2019. $180,000
11 Hannah Place, 10/2019. $290,000
1129 Radio Road, 10/2019. $128,000
417 W Calabreeze Way, 10/2019. $161,000
5 Hollyberry Road, 10/2019. $110,000
51 S Ensign Drive, 10/2019. $275,000
201 Hancock Drive, 10/2019. $168,000
226 Falcon Drive, 10/2019. $127,900
420 Thomas Ave, 10/2019. $50,000
22-24 Winged Foot Lane, 10/2019. $185,000
4 S Spinnaker Drive, 10/2019. $276,000
15 Kentucky Drive, 10/2019. $355,000
223 Valley Forge Drive, 10/2019. $70,000
426 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/2019. $275,000
13 W Navasink Drive, 10/2019. $77,500
1127 Radio Road, 10/2019. $175,000
132 Mountain Lake Road, 10/2019. $161,000
1325 Radio Road, 10/2019. $150,000
7 Coral Drive, 10/2019. $227,000
213 Lexington Drive, 10/2019. $110,000
6 Timber Drive, 10/2019. $271,000
423 W Calabreeze Way, 10/2019. $205,000
229 Lexington Drive, 10/2019. $120,000
40 Louisiana Drive, 10/2019. $285,000
216 Frog Pond Road, 10/2019. $230,000
176 Country Club Blvd, 10/2019. $435,000
231 Harbourtown Blvd, 10/2019. $72,000
36 Harvest Way, 10/2019. $250,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
166a Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $999,999
137 E Maryland Ave Unit 4, 10/2019. $325,000
10 Hodgson Lane, 10/2019. $1,230,000
13501 Beach Ave, 10/2019. $920,000
112 E Texas Ave, 10/2019. $2,600,000
5 W Chatham Road, 10/2019. $242,000
1415 Beach Ave, 10/2019. $625,000
153 C Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $1,400,000
Boat Slip F-10, 10/2019. $38,000
33 Butler Road, 10/2019. $725,000
57b Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $2,400,000
3 E Lillie Ave, 10/2019. $793,000
1029c Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $3,150,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
134 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2019. $448,000
162 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2019. $428,000
462 Route 9, 10/2019. $425,000
10 Keelson Drive, 10/2019. $215,000
47 Avalon Way, 10/2019. $480,000
36 Dock Ave, 10/2019. $275,000
34 Nautilus Road, 10/2019. $224,000
88 Pancoast Road, 10/2019. $315,000
39 Bay Parkway, 10/2019. $237,000
204 Sixth St, 10/2019. $150,000
111 Cayuga Road, 10/2019. $200,000
146 Bonita Road, 10/2019. $470,000
11 James Drive, 10/2019. $367,600
9 Pancoast Road, 10/2019. $310,000
155 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2019. $307,500
16 Vessel Road Unit 3, 10/2019. $313,250
108 Sunset Road, 10/2019. $95,000
82 Bay Parkway, 10/2019. $240,001
66 Bonita Road, 10/2019. $90,000
100 Dock Ave, 10/2019. $220,000
15 Jones Road, 10/2019. $325,000
70 Barnegat Beach Drive, 10/2019. $18,000
108 Engelwood Ave, 10/2019. $248,850
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
