Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

520 Sycamore Ave, Gallagher Daniel Mannery Khristi N; 08/19/19. $207,500

506 Sooy Lane, Maguire Donna/Exr Emd Real Estate Holdings LLC; 08/23/19. $124,700

900 Morton Ave, Lee Chi Chuen Ho Esther Lee; 08/23/19. $50,000

ATLANTIC CITY

207 Grammercy Place, Amjad Rehman Inc Flame Investments LLC; 08/13/19. $140,000

208 S New Hampshire Ave, Garbarino Charles/Atty 208 S New Hampshire LLC; 08/14/19. $150,000

151 N Annapolis Ave #2, Grillo Alice A Atwater Gregory A; 08/14/19. $115,000

327 Beach Ave, Harbour Pointe Prop LLC Martinez Perez Delbin; 08/14/19. $125,000

14 N Laclede Place, Levalley Nancy Crompton Henshaw Kirsten; 08/14/19. $225,000

2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 701, Su Qiugui Zhu 60 Stevens LLC; 08/14/19. $45,000

109 & 123 S Seaside & 206 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City Chelsea Jacob Inc; 08/15/19. $19,970

BRIGANTINE

716 Sheridan Blvd, Rdm Rentals LLC Dandrea Richard; 08/05/19. $460,000

212 W Brigantine Ave Unit 314, Nrz Reo X LLC Branco Richard T; 08/05/19. $151,257

1101 E Brigantine Ave Unit 10, Mclean Joann Cacia Catherine A; 08/06/19. $302,500

4108 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Chapman Tuscano Dorothy Dipietro Gerald; 08/06/19. $700,000

8 Macdermott Place, Snyder Michael Fiorentino Anthony; 08/06/19. $329,910

1300 E Shore Drive, Cervenka L Gale Tulio Frances T; 08/08/19. $110,000

2801 Bayshore Ave, Wagner Daniel V Graham George E; 08/09/19. $1,975,000

103 N 12th St, Wolfe Karen Brigantine; 08/09/19. $125,000

30 Horizon Lane, Iacopetti Virginia Dimarzio Frank M; 08/09/19. $375,000

BUENA

364 Cedar Lake Road, Codario Anna Marie/Exr Boccelli Michael; 08/15/19. $45,580

568 Forest Grove Road, Leslie Donald G Quaresima Megan E; 08/20/19. $230,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

525 Wildwood Ave, Haaf Edward K/Exr Timothy Tonczyczyn LLC; 08/15/19. $85,000

373 Route 54, Bigdaddye Properties LLC Sorn One Prop LLC; 08/20/19. $160,000

4268 Post Road, Tamburro Rhonda L Lentz Larry; 08/20/19. $212,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

233 London Ave, Pc4reo LLC Strudwick John; 08/19/19. $29,990

1705 Liverpool Ave, Dr Horton Inc Nj Ilarraza Joseph M III; 08/20/19. $225,000

322 Philadelphia Ave, Maatje Charles J Ludwig Holly; 08/21/19. $85,000

954 Philadelphia Ave, Fannie Mae Hughes Kurt N; 08/23/19. $139,000

301 Antwerp Ave, Coggiola Elora Danan Kay Parker Alecia H; 08/26/19. $118,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

1211 Old Zion Road, Germana Thomas A Daisey John W Jr; 08/12/19. $240,000

305 Glen Dornoch Lane, Harbor Pines Land LLC Pagliughi Gary; 08/12/19. $429,634

427 Aurora Drive, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Preziosi Benaifer Don; 08/12/19. $251,000

25 Mountain Lane, Carides Juan Jr Aleksashina Ala; 08/13/19. $255,000

19 Heather Court Unit 19, Gillan Property Mgmt Inc Mccall Daniel L; 08/13/19. $99,750

143 Winnepeg Ave, Duberson John Behm Victor; 08/13/19. $190,000

108 Snowdrop Road, Bernstein Jerry Moylett Barbara A; 08/14/19. $290,000

120 Leo Ave, 109 Leo Lane LLC Hernandez Arturo R; 08/14/19. $169,900

28 Weeping Willow Circle, Bonsera Carmela M Phillips Scott R; 08/14/19. $292,500

114 Marshall Drive, Massey Norman C Andersen David C; 08/14/19. $380,000

30 Gallant Fox Lane, Vaswani Sunita Dalessandro Joseph; 08/14/19. $260,000

128 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Ruiz Berkys; 08/15/19. $306,000

13 Marshall Drive, Bingham Ralph S Mooney Bryan; 08/15/19. $372,500

1041 Ocean Heights Ave, Tamerler Robert F Jr Carmen Daniel P; 08/15/19. $238,000

1055 Old Zion Road, Fannie Mae Flynn Nichelle L; 08/15/19. $258,000

5066 Ridge Ave, Bagocius Michael C Conn Holly; 08/15/19. $252,000

2 Holden Court, Romanik Brian Steven Sizan Showvik I; 08/16/19. $270,000

4078 Tremont Ave, Perednas Tonya J Jonas Danielle Adelaide; 08/16/19. $149,900

304 Sunflower Drive, Mtglq Investors Lp Mennella Myrtle D; 08/16/19. $192,500

12 Crestwood Circle, Holcombe Ronald S Cabrera Paniagua Altagracia; 08/16/19. $187,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

135 Brewster Drive, Sivilli Antoinette/Atty Loeser Linda; 08/08/19. $213,000

209 Cologne Port Republic Road, Damato Marie T Brusiewski Brian Scott; 08/09/19. $435,000

120 Southport Court, Altimari Anthony Hanratty Leslee A; 08/12/19. $285,000

800 E Simsbury Court, US Bank Na Dalessandro Carmine A Jr; 08/12/19. $132,000

128 E Morning Dove Way, Williams Theresa Luckey Aubrey; 08/12/19. $226,000

429 Orange Ave, Demos David Murray Sean; 08/12/19. $202,200

62 Mattix Run, Paccione Frederick J Muriuki Natasha N; 08/12/19. $58,000

271 Great Creek Road, Rubiella Alexander Negley Benjamin; 08/13/19. $315,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

27 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk LLC Nvr Inc; 08/08/19. $73,500

8 Rue, Cezanne Artists Walk LLC Nvr Inc; 08/08/19. $73,500

38 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk LLC Nvr Inc; 08/08/19. $73,500

2602 Alamo Court, Fairfield Wayne F Carides Nancy E; 08/12/19. $129,500

5631 Oak St, Townley John J Lingelbach Joseph; 08/12/19. $142,000

19 Pennington Ave, Deutsche Bank Tr Co Americas Fischer Joseph; 08/12/19. $54,720

5916 4th St, Bank Of Ny Mellon Pira Salih; 08/14/19. $48,500

36 Westover Circle, Owusu Martin Treadway Corey; 08/15/19. $182,500

6005 3rd St, Stablini Jennifer K Bevilacqua Michael; 08/15/19. $247,000

HAMMONTON

266 Messina Ave, Patel Chetan Woerlee Angelina V; 08/19/19. $187,000

45 Main Road, Plymouth Palace LLC Apex Plymouth Nj LLC; 08/19/19. $5,400,000

207 Broadway, Bonaparte Terry Bonaparte Mark; 08/20/19. $98,000

29 Alexander Drive, Wallis Joyce C Olivo Lee Anne; 08/21/19. $275,000

LINWOOD

2b Cedar Hollow, Devito John L Woulfe Joan; 08/16/19. $170,000

4 Crestwood Ave, Gibson Michael A Scannell Shawn; 08/26/19. $420,000

500 Davis Ave, Mclaughlin John Tr Marinelli Arthur O; 08/26/19. $225,000

103 Parkwood Place, Kauffman Andrea B Saad Adam; 08/27/19. $225,000

16 East Drive, Parsly Sarah H/Exr Gibbons John D; 08/28/19. $230,000

1405 Woode Lynne Blvd, Patton Diane Klever Kelly L; 08/29/19. $211,000

105 E Dawn Drive, Bennis Thomas F Bagocius Michaell; 08/30/19. $415,000

MARGATE

6 S Cedar Grove Ave, Prestige Building Group LLC Kaleck Jared; 08/12/19. $2,450,000

16 S Haverford Ave, Lutzky Joan Spiegel Maryjo; 08/15/19. $693,000

29 N Hanover Ave, Tappen Donna Marie Blizzard James; 08/15/19. $450,000

8089 Fulton Ave, Anderson Tarik J Gant Mathew; 08/16/19. $390,000

9 S Clarendon Ave, Pecarsky Jacob Stern Keith; 08/16/19. $812,500

9515 Winchester Ave Unit A, Seidel Ilene Skilton Walter M; 08/16/19. $630,000

9505 Ventnor Ave Unit 2, Lomas Julie Matlosz Adriana; 08/16/19. $129,000

9400 Atlantic Ave #611, Fischman Ruben Stern Fillip; 08/19/19. $295,000

NORTHFIELD

104 Northwood Court, Northwood Court LLC Alvarado Carlos; 08/12/19. $305,00

16 Fairway Ave, Hedrick Fern S Smaniotto Jeffrey; 08/12/19. $320,00

7 Cedar Springs Drive, Feriozzi Joseph W/Tr Myd Development LLC; 08/16/19. $70,000

PLEASANTVILLE

214 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636

109 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636

212 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636

209 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636

206 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636

234 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636

232 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636

201 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636

224 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636

220 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636

216 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636

218 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636

226 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636

228 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636

230 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636

203 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636

215 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636

PORT REPUBLIC

6 Holly Creek Road, Oceanfirst Bank Na Simone Joseph; 08/08/19. $350,00

345 Riverside Drive, Nelson John Ricciardi Michael; 08/12/19. $510,00

45 Mill St, Delaney Christina M Dudas Danica M; 08/27/19. $295,00

VENTNOR

120 N Bryant Ave, Chen You Yan Unda Rivera Rafael; 08/09/19. $170,000

16 S Avolyn Ave, Wang Dan Perlman Victor S; 08/09/19. $349,000

605 Winchester Ave, Hargadon Joseph C Giordano Jennifer; 08/12/19. $335,000

105 S Newport Ave, Elias Robert H Kallenbach Charles Howard Nathan; 08/14/19. $860,000

105 S Cornwall Ave, Stilwell Warren O Domenick Robert Jr; 08/14/19. $817,00

116‐1/2 N Cornwall Ave, Lisker Roberta H Tejada Jose; 08/15/19. $30,000

11 N Martindale Ave, Weitz Suzan S Ricciuti Nicholas J; 08/16/19. $320,000

129 N Derby Ave N, Derby Ptnrs LLC Medio Beach House LLC; 08/16/19. $99,000

5000 Boardwalk Apt 615, Sussman Jason Soffer Joseph; 08/19/19. $810,000

Cape May County

AVALON

601 Dune Drive Un 6, Wajert Sean P Sloane Bruce B; 8/2019. $670,000

486 20th St, Donovan Mary Eileen Knee Thomas J; 8/2019. $700,000

3578 Ocean Drive, Gossin Harriet T Triggs Joseph R; 8/2019. $1,285,000

680 Third Ave, Luukko Peter A Mulholland Elizabeth P; 8/2019. $1,550,000

CAPE MAY

1320B Virginia Ave, Spiro James P Zamora Osmin L; 8/2019. $329,900

1251 Pennsylvania Ave, Schmal Michael D Hirsch Scott; 8/2019. $474,000

227 Beach Ave Un 401, De Larco Michael E Feeney Elizabeth J; 8/2019. $599,000

432 Congress St, Merkh Mary Ann Dombrowski Joseph A; 8/2019. $45,000

1209 Lafayette St, Rogers Philip E Boettcher Mitchell; 8/2019. $395,000

805 Stockton Ave, Kirk Archie L Baj Family LLC; 8/2019. $1,800,000

CAPE MAY POINT

410 Central Ave, Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc Woodrow F Scott; 8/2019. $1,130,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

340 Lake Drive, Caracappa Gerald L Haffner Steven Ol 8/2019. $115,000

255 Ocean City Ave, Angeline Dominick L Jr Egizi Gustavo R III; 8/2019. $81,800

2750 Route 9, Hairston Bruce M Douglas Melissa M; 8/2019. $135,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

212 Linda Anne Ave, Sutton David J Sr Schulz Kathryn C; 7/2019. $224,000

214 Roseann Ave, Martin Robert J Jr Carty Stephen R; 7/2019. $225,900

131 Cedardale Ave, Alberti Francisco Birth Samuel J; 7/2019. $260,000

300 E Raleigh Ave, Diamond Beach Condo LLC Greffe Brian S; 7/2019. $330,000

1600 Holmes Ave, Canonico Thomas Gauthier Matthew Roy; 7/2019. $375,000

1 Delaware Bay Drive, Whiteman Raymond A Kiess Michael T; 7/2019. $530,000

903 Shore Drive, Donato Francis Whiteman Raymond A; 7/2019. $971,250

50 E Delaware Pkw, Killeen Mary Ann Musmul LLC; 8/2019. $40,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

111 Rutledge Road, Scone Kevin Hennessy James J; 7/2019. $137,500

Lot 10 Block 1474, Budnick Rudolph Deloach Alma M; 7/2019. $200,000

131 Springers Mill Road, Adamczyk Gerard Mc Nulty Thomas Sr; 7/2019. $265,000

107 Holly Drive, Jablonowski Ryan Brown Sean M; 7/2019. $275,000

36 Kimble Ave, Chaney Gary Boucher David; 7/2019. $280,000

58 Cedar Meadow Drive, Lappin Paul Brubach Daniel; 7/2019. $425,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

2508 Surf Ave Un 100, Mikulecky John P Cannon Kevin Scott; 7/2019. $387,500

1710 New Jersey Ave, Herr Albert Y Woedaddy LLC; 7/2019. $399,900

421 E 23rd Ave Un 201, Wynnefield Dev LLC Casey Michael J; 7/2019. $454,900

421 E 23rd Ave, $Wynnefield Dev LLC De Luca Donald P; 7/2019. 462,400

222 W 3rd Ave Un 102, Ambrose Franics J Wysocki Thomas; 7/2019. $499,777

114 E Third Ave, Giffin Michael Lichtenstein Matthew; 7/2019. $515,000

104A Allen Drive, Sheeran G J Exr Sheeran G J Jr; 8/2019. $60,000

WOODBINE

35 Asbury Ave, Island Design Invs LLC Mattioli Joseph; 7/2019. $482,500

8401 Atlantic Ave, Vick William S Bacany Renee; 8/2019. $240,000

Cumberland County

MILLVILLE

18 Homestead Drive, Alta Residential Solutions LLC Atty; Manfredo Stephen J; 7/1/2019. $88,000

30 Cornwall Ave, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Durant Nathaniel E; 7/1/2019. $184,900

2145 E Oak Drive, Menzoni Blaise, Halloran Amanda J; West Zachery D; 7/2/2019. $175,000

2000 Miller Ave 35, Griffiths Diane; Kakol Sherry A Fka; Kakol-Buirch Sherry A; Mainiero Marion R Est; Mainiero Mark L III, Robbins Carole; 7/2/2019. $100,000

509 N 2nd St, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Yeboah Eugene O Obiri; 7/2/2019. $15,000

901 Sassafras St, Pc6reo LLC, Flipping Keys LLC; 7/3/2019. $20,000

2414 Linden Court, Marine Ernest J Est; Marine Irene A By Atty; Smith Denice Atty, Meiswinkle Mark; 7/3/2019. $75,000

400 E Main St, Pc6reo LLC, Flipping Keys LLC; 7/3/2019. $22,500

501 E Oak St, Long Helen W; Long Morton J Est, Neron Mildred; 7/5/2019. $53,000

228 Main St East, Fay Servicing LLC Atty; Raymond Marjorie Holdings Llp; 7/5/2019. $42,000

7 Megan Drive, Farkas Arthur Joseph; Wright-Farkas Jennifer Nahied, Perri Joseph F; Perri Kimberly M; 7/9/2019. $197,500

VINELAND

1673 Wynnewood Drive, Mcgarvey Heidi M; Mcgarvey Kevin R, Riggins Shawn M; 7/1/2019. $240,000

1158 Paterson Drive, Downey Patricia D, Downey John R Jr; Downey Patricia D; 7/2/2019. $13,700

2927 Driftwood Lane, Negron Jennifer; Nelson Jennifer Fka; Nelson Remy, Sergeant Shawn; 7/2/2019. $235,000

407 W Birch St, Jannarone Jane; Jq Realty LLC; Quinn James, Rivera Christian Isaac; 7/2/2019. $128,000

2149 Conley Drive, Baruffi Dominick P II; Baruffi Donna M, Schwarz Heather L; Schwarz Robert A; 7/2/2019. $683,000

2073 Cottonwood Drive, Daly Kaitlyn; Daly Michael A, Cortes Angel; 7/2/2019. $240,000

3359 Swan Drive, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series US Bank National Association Trust By Atty, Brissett Wismond; 7/2/2019. $105,000

709 Wayne Ave, Ackerman Eve By Atty; Ackerman Henry Bernard Atty, Molina Brian; 7/2/2019. $164,000

3223 Cliffside Drive, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC By Atty; M&T Bank Atty, Iapalucci Lisa A; 7/2/2019. $180,000

1706 S State St, Cabello A; Cabello Nicolasa Est; Ortiz Nicolasa Fka Est, Bancroft Rebekah L; 7/2/2019. $162,500

97 S Mill Road, Gonzalez Juan A; Gonzalez Maria J, Reyes Anamarilis; 7/2/2019. $146,000

2141 Palermo Ave, Mccotter Patricia Gaye Exec; Sees Charles L III Est By Exec; Sees Janet Est, Gagliardi Joseph T; Gagliardi Kathleen N; 7/2/2019. $190,000

1763 Cherokee Lane, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Hocaoglu Eylem; 7/2/2019. $240,000

1739 Fiocchi Drive, Gambino Grisel, Baruffi Stephanie L; 7/2/2019. $230,000

1703 Green Valley Court, Smith Arlene B, West Sandra; West William; 7/3/2019. $388,500

1747 Junior Drive, Wells Fargo Bank, Buono Nicholas Antonio; 7/3/2019. $182,500

709 Embassy Terrace, Scott Anthony; Scott Roselyn, Benitez Nitza M; 7/3/2019. $100,000

213 W Oxford St, Barretta John M; Landis Properties LLC, Ledzema-Juarez Jose; Perez Marie; 7/3/2019. $135,000

626 Beacon Ave, Cross Dorothy Exec; Malone Emma A Est By Exec; Malone Joseph J Est; Malone Michael Joseph Exec, Landicini Maia; Landicini Zachary J; 7/3/2019. $146,000

124 S 2nd St, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc, Ruiz Hector; 7/3/2019. $28,000

1031 Linda Lane, Plumley Meghan E; Plumley Shawn W, Taylor Domoquet M; 7/5/2019. $213,000

1249 Lori Lane, Houser Anthony; Luna Rae Investments LLC, Brooks Troy D Sr; 7/8/2019. $169,900

3001 E Chestnut Ave, Labo Dennis, Stevenson Dennis; Stevenson Joyce; 7/8/2019. $112,000

Southern Ocean County

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1704 Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $330,000

455 Commodore Drive, 5/2019. $210,000

340 Normandie Drive, 5/2019. $118,900

418 Steuben Ave, 5/2019. $300,000

701 Drexel Road, 5/2019. $287,000

1425 Foch Ave, 5/2019. $190,000

706 Stephanie Court, 5/2019. $525,000

1041 Hoyt St, 5/2019. $399,990

1805 Hawser Drive, 5/2019. $280,000

335 East Lacey Road, 5/2019. $162,000

716 Biscayne Drive, 5/2019. $77,592

1214 Tamarack Road, 5/2019. $103,000

212 William St, 5/2019. $180,000

1201 Niihau Drive, 5/2019. $140,000

102 Fernwood Lane, 5/2019. $269,500

317 Chestnut Drive, 5/2019. $195,000

317 Chestnut Drive, 5/2019. $250,201

701 Stephanie Court, 5/2019. $288,750

720 Conifer Drive, 5/2019. $252,580

812 Clairmore Ave, 5/2019. $115,000

924 Meadowlark Drive, 5/2019. $614,000

15 South St, 5/2019. $106,300

2090 Crestwood Drive, 5/2019. $155,000

312 Harzold Road, 5/2019. $215,000

401 Hickory Lane, 5/2019. $180,000

407 Continental St, 5/2019. $350,000

408 Lawrence Drive, 5/2019. $167,700

710 Western Blvd, 5/2019. $100,000

4 Heron Court, 5/2019. $229,900

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

