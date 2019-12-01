Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
520 Sycamore Ave, Gallagher Daniel Mannery Khristi N; 08/19/19. $207,500
506 Sooy Lane, Maguire Donna/Exr Emd Real Estate Holdings LLC; 08/23/19. $124,700
900 Morton Ave, Lee Chi Chuen Ho Esther Lee; 08/23/19. $50,000
ATLANTIC CITY
207 Grammercy Place, Amjad Rehman Inc Flame Investments LLC; 08/13/19. $140,000
208 S New Hampshire Ave, Garbarino Charles/Atty 208 S New Hampshire LLC; 08/14/19. $150,000
151 N Annapolis Ave #2, Grillo Alice A Atwater Gregory A; 08/14/19. $115,000
327 Beach Ave, Harbour Pointe Prop LLC Martinez Perez Delbin; 08/14/19. $125,000
14 N Laclede Place, Levalley Nancy Crompton Henshaw Kirsten; 08/14/19. $225,000
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 701, Su Qiugui Zhu 60 Stevens LLC; 08/14/19. $45,000
109 & 123 S Seaside & 206 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City Chelsea Jacob Inc; 08/15/19. $19,970
BRIGANTINE
716 Sheridan Blvd, Rdm Rentals LLC Dandrea Richard; 08/05/19. $460,000
212 W Brigantine Ave Unit 314, Nrz Reo X LLC Branco Richard T; 08/05/19. $151,257
1101 E Brigantine Ave Unit 10, Mclean Joann Cacia Catherine A; 08/06/19. $302,500
4108 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Chapman Tuscano Dorothy Dipietro Gerald; 08/06/19. $700,000
8 Macdermott Place, Snyder Michael Fiorentino Anthony; 08/06/19. $329,910
1300 E Shore Drive, Cervenka L Gale Tulio Frances T; 08/08/19. $110,000
2801 Bayshore Ave, Wagner Daniel V Graham George E; 08/09/19. $1,975,000
103 N 12th St, Wolfe Karen Brigantine; 08/09/19. $125,000
30 Horizon Lane, Iacopetti Virginia Dimarzio Frank M; 08/09/19. $375,000
BUENA
364 Cedar Lake Road, Codario Anna Marie/Exr Boccelli Michael; 08/15/19. $45,580
568 Forest Grove Road, Leslie Donald G Quaresima Megan E; 08/20/19. $230,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
525 Wildwood Ave, Haaf Edward K/Exr Timothy Tonczyczyn LLC; 08/15/19. $85,000
373 Route 54, Bigdaddye Properties LLC Sorn One Prop LLC; 08/20/19. $160,000
4268 Post Road, Tamburro Rhonda L Lentz Larry; 08/20/19. $212,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
233 London Ave, Pc4reo LLC Strudwick John; 08/19/19. $29,990
1705 Liverpool Ave, Dr Horton Inc Nj Ilarraza Joseph M III; 08/20/19. $225,000
322 Philadelphia Ave, Maatje Charles J Ludwig Holly; 08/21/19. $85,000
954 Philadelphia Ave, Fannie Mae Hughes Kurt N; 08/23/19. $139,000
301 Antwerp Ave, Coggiola Elora Danan Kay Parker Alecia H; 08/26/19. $118,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
1211 Old Zion Road, Germana Thomas A Daisey John W Jr; 08/12/19. $240,000
305 Glen Dornoch Lane, Harbor Pines Land LLC Pagliughi Gary; 08/12/19. $429,634
427 Aurora Drive, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Preziosi Benaifer Don; 08/12/19. $251,000
25 Mountain Lane, Carides Juan Jr Aleksashina Ala; 08/13/19. $255,000
19 Heather Court Unit 19, Gillan Property Mgmt Inc Mccall Daniel L; 08/13/19. $99,750
143 Winnepeg Ave, Duberson John Behm Victor; 08/13/19. $190,000
108 Snowdrop Road, Bernstein Jerry Moylett Barbara A; 08/14/19. $290,000
120 Leo Ave, 109 Leo Lane LLC Hernandez Arturo R; 08/14/19. $169,900
28 Weeping Willow Circle, Bonsera Carmela M Phillips Scott R; 08/14/19. $292,500
114 Marshall Drive, Massey Norman C Andersen David C; 08/14/19. $380,000
30 Gallant Fox Lane, Vaswani Sunita Dalessandro Joseph; 08/14/19. $260,000
128 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Ruiz Berkys; 08/15/19. $306,000
13 Marshall Drive, Bingham Ralph S Mooney Bryan; 08/15/19. $372,500
1041 Ocean Heights Ave, Tamerler Robert F Jr Carmen Daniel P; 08/15/19. $238,000
1055 Old Zion Road, Fannie Mae Flynn Nichelle L; 08/15/19. $258,000
5066 Ridge Ave, Bagocius Michael C Conn Holly; 08/15/19. $252,000
2 Holden Court, Romanik Brian Steven Sizan Showvik I; 08/16/19. $270,000
4078 Tremont Ave, Perednas Tonya J Jonas Danielle Adelaide; 08/16/19. $149,900
304 Sunflower Drive, Mtglq Investors Lp Mennella Myrtle D; 08/16/19. $192,500
12 Crestwood Circle, Holcombe Ronald S Cabrera Paniagua Altagracia; 08/16/19. $187,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
135 Brewster Drive, Sivilli Antoinette/Atty Loeser Linda; 08/08/19. $213,000
209 Cologne Port Republic Road, Damato Marie T Brusiewski Brian Scott; 08/09/19. $435,000
120 Southport Court, Altimari Anthony Hanratty Leslee A; 08/12/19. $285,000
800 E Simsbury Court, US Bank Na Dalessandro Carmine A Jr; 08/12/19. $132,000
128 E Morning Dove Way, Williams Theresa Luckey Aubrey; 08/12/19. $226,000
429 Orange Ave, Demos David Murray Sean; 08/12/19. $202,200
62 Mattix Run, Paccione Frederick J Muriuki Natasha N; 08/12/19. $58,000
271 Great Creek Road, Rubiella Alexander Negley Benjamin; 08/13/19. $315,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
27 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk LLC Nvr Inc; 08/08/19. $73,500
8 Rue, Cezanne Artists Walk LLC Nvr Inc; 08/08/19. $73,500
38 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk LLC Nvr Inc; 08/08/19. $73,500
2602 Alamo Court, Fairfield Wayne F Carides Nancy E; 08/12/19. $129,500
5631 Oak St, Townley John J Lingelbach Joseph; 08/12/19. $142,000
19 Pennington Ave, Deutsche Bank Tr Co Americas Fischer Joseph; 08/12/19. $54,720
5916 4th St, Bank Of Ny Mellon Pira Salih; 08/14/19. $48,500
36 Westover Circle, Owusu Martin Treadway Corey; 08/15/19. $182,500
6005 3rd St, Stablini Jennifer K Bevilacqua Michael; 08/15/19. $247,000
HAMMONTON
266 Messina Ave, Patel Chetan Woerlee Angelina V; 08/19/19. $187,000
45 Main Road, Plymouth Palace LLC Apex Plymouth Nj LLC; 08/19/19. $5,400,000
207 Broadway, Bonaparte Terry Bonaparte Mark; 08/20/19. $98,000
29 Alexander Drive, Wallis Joyce C Olivo Lee Anne; 08/21/19. $275,000
LINWOOD
2b Cedar Hollow, Devito John L Woulfe Joan; 08/16/19. $170,000
4 Crestwood Ave, Gibson Michael A Scannell Shawn; 08/26/19. $420,000
500 Davis Ave, Mclaughlin John Tr Marinelli Arthur O; 08/26/19. $225,000
103 Parkwood Place, Kauffman Andrea B Saad Adam; 08/27/19. $225,000
16 East Drive, Parsly Sarah H/Exr Gibbons John D; 08/28/19. $230,000
1405 Woode Lynne Blvd, Patton Diane Klever Kelly L; 08/29/19. $211,000
105 E Dawn Drive, Bennis Thomas F Bagocius Michaell; 08/30/19. $415,000
MARGATE
6 S Cedar Grove Ave, Prestige Building Group LLC Kaleck Jared; 08/12/19. $2,450,000
16 S Haverford Ave, Lutzky Joan Spiegel Maryjo; 08/15/19. $693,000
29 N Hanover Ave, Tappen Donna Marie Blizzard James; 08/15/19. $450,000
8089 Fulton Ave, Anderson Tarik J Gant Mathew; 08/16/19. $390,000
9 S Clarendon Ave, Pecarsky Jacob Stern Keith; 08/16/19. $812,500
9515 Winchester Ave Unit A, Seidel Ilene Skilton Walter M; 08/16/19. $630,000
9505 Ventnor Ave Unit 2, Lomas Julie Matlosz Adriana; 08/16/19. $129,000
9400 Atlantic Ave #611, Fischman Ruben Stern Fillip; 08/19/19. $295,000
NORTHFIELD
104 Northwood Court, Northwood Court LLC Alvarado Carlos; 08/12/19. $305,00
16 Fairway Ave, Hedrick Fern S Smaniotto Jeffrey; 08/12/19. $320,00
7 Cedar Springs Drive, Feriozzi Joseph W/Tr Myd Development LLC; 08/16/19. $70,000
PLEASANTVILLE
214 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636
109 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636
212 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636
209 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636
206 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636
234 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636
232 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636
201 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636
224 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636
220 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636
216 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636
218 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636
226 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636
228 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636
230 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636
203 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636
215 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes LLC Hh Northridge LLC; 08/20/19. $188,636
PORT REPUBLIC
6 Holly Creek Road, Oceanfirst Bank Na Simone Joseph; 08/08/19. $350,00
345 Riverside Drive, Nelson John Ricciardi Michael; 08/12/19. $510,00
45 Mill St, Delaney Christina M Dudas Danica M; 08/27/19. $295,00
VENTNOR
120 N Bryant Ave, Chen You Yan Unda Rivera Rafael; 08/09/19. $170,000
16 S Avolyn Ave, Wang Dan Perlman Victor S; 08/09/19. $349,000
605 Winchester Ave, Hargadon Joseph C Giordano Jennifer; 08/12/19. $335,000
105 S Newport Ave, Elias Robert H Kallenbach Charles Howard Nathan; 08/14/19. $860,000
105 S Cornwall Ave, Stilwell Warren O Domenick Robert Jr; 08/14/19. $817,00
116‐1/2 N Cornwall Ave, Lisker Roberta H Tejada Jose; 08/15/19. $30,000
11 N Martindale Ave, Weitz Suzan S Ricciuti Nicholas J; 08/16/19. $320,000
129 N Derby Ave N, Derby Ptnrs LLC Medio Beach House LLC; 08/16/19. $99,000
5000 Boardwalk Apt 615, Sussman Jason Soffer Joseph; 08/19/19. $810,000
Cape May County
AVALON
601 Dune Drive Un 6, Wajert Sean P Sloane Bruce B; 8/2019. $670,000
486 20th St, Donovan Mary Eileen Knee Thomas J; 8/2019. $700,000
3578 Ocean Drive, Gossin Harriet T Triggs Joseph R; 8/2019. $1,285,000
680 Third Ave, Luukko Peter A Mulholland Elizabeth P; 8/2019. $1,550,000
CAPE MAY
1320B Virginia Ave, Spiro James P Zamora Osmin L; 8/2019. $329,900
1251 Pennsylvania Ave, Schmal Michael D Hirsch Scott; 8/2019. $474,000
227 Beach Ave Un 401, De Larco Michael E Feeney Elizabeth J; 8/2019. $599,000
432 Congress St, Merkh Mary Ann Dombrowski Joseph A; 8/2019. $45,000
1209 Lafayette St, Rogers Philip E Boettcher Mitchell; 8/2019. $395,000
805 Stockton Ave, Kirk Archie L Baj Family LLC; 8/2019. $1,800,000
CAPE MAY POINT
410 Central Ave, Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc Woodrow F Scott; 8/2019. $1,130,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
340 Lake Drive, Caracappa Gerald L Haffner Steven Ol 8/2019. $115,000
255 Ocean City Ave, Angeline Dominick L Jr Egizi Gustavo R III; 8/2019. $81,800
2750 Route 9, Hairston Bruce M Douglas Melissa M; 8/2019. $135,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
212 Linda Anne Ave, Sutton David J Sr Schulz Kathryn C; 7/2019. $224,000
214 Roseann Ave, Martin Robert J Jr Carty Stephen R; 7/2019. $225,900
131 Cedardale Ave, Alberti Francisco Birth Samuel J; 7/2019. $260,000
300 E Raleigh Ave, Diamond Beach Condo LLC Greffe Brian S; 7/2019. $330,000
1600 Holmes Ave, Canonico Thomas Gauthier Matthew Roy; 7/2019. $375,000
1 Delaware Bay Drive, Whiteman Raymond A Kiess Michael T; 7/2019. $530,000
903 Shore Drive, Donato Francis Whiteman Raymond A; 7/2019. $971,250
50 E Delaware Pkw, Killeen Mary Ann Musmul LLC; 8/2019. $40,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
111 Rutledge Road, Scone Kevin Hennessy James J; 7/2019. $137,500
Lot 10 Block 1474, Budnick Rudolph Deloach Alma M; 7/2019. $200,000
131 Springers Mill Road, Adamczyk Gerard Mc Nulty Thomas Sr; 7/2019. $265,000
107 Holly Drive, Jablonowski Ryan Brown Sean M; 7/2019. $275,000
36 Kimble Ave, Chaney Gary Boucher David; 7/2019. $280,000
58 Cedar Meadow Drive, Lappin Paul Brubach Daniel; 7/2019. $425,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
2508 Surf Ave Un 100, Mikulecky John P Cannon Kevin Scott; 7/2019. $387,500
1710 New Jersey Ave, Herr Albert Y Woedaddy LLC; 7/2019. $399,900
421 E 23rd Ave Un 201, Wynnefield Dev LLC Casey Michael J; 7/2019. $454,900
421 E 23rd Ave, $Wynnefield Dev LLC De Luca Donald P; 7/2019. 462,400
222 W 3rd Ave Un 102, Ambrose Franics J Wysocki Thomas; 7/2019. $499,777
114 E Third Ave, Giffin Michael Lichtenstein Matthew; 7/2019. $515,000
104A Allen Drive, Sheeran G J Exr Sheeran G J Jr; 8/2019. $60,000
WOODBINE
35 Asbury Ave, Island Design Invs LLC Mattioli Joseph; 7/2019. $482,500
8401 Atlantic Ave, Vick William S Bacany Renee; 8/2019. $240,000
Cumberland County
MILLVILLE
18 Homestead Drive, Alta Residential Solutions LLC Atty; Manfredo Stephen J; 7/1/2019. $88,000
30 Cornwall Ave, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Durant Nathaniel E; 7/1/2019. $184,900
2145 E Oak Drive, Menzoni Blaise, Halloran Amanda J; West Zachery D; 7/2/2019. $175,000
2000 Miller Ave 35, Griffiths Diane; Kakol Sherry A Fka; Kakol-Buirch Sherry A; Mainiero Marion R Est; Mainiero Mark L III, Robbins Carole; 7/2/2019. $100,000
509 N 2nd St, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Yeboah Eugene O Obiri; 7/2/2019. $15,000
901 Sassafras St, Pc6reo LLC, Flipping Keys LLC; 7/3/2019. $20,000
2414 Linden Court, Marine Ernest J Est; Marine Irene A By Atty; Smith Denice Atty, Meiswinkle Mark; 7/3/2019. $75,000
400 E Main St, Pc6reo LLC, Flipping Keys LLC; 7/3/2019. $22,500
501 E Oak St, Long Helen W; Long Morton J Est, Neron Mildred; 7/5/2019. $53,000
228 Main St East, Fay Servicing LLC Atty; Raymond Marjorie Holdings Llp; 7/5/2019. $42,000
7 Megan Drive, Farkas Arthur Joseph; Wright-Farkas Jennifer Nahied, Perri Joseph F; Perri Kimberly M; 7/9/2019. $197,500
VINELAND
1673 Wynnewood Drive, Mcgarvey Heidi M; Mcgarvey Kevin R, Riggins Shawn M; 7/1/2019. $240,000
1158 Paterson Drive, Downey Patricia D, Downey John R Jr; Downey Patricia D; 7/2/2019. $13,700
2927 Driftwood Lane, Negron Jennifer; Nelson Jennifer Fka; Nelson Remy, Sergeant Shawn; 7/2/2019. $235,000
407 W Birch St, Jannarone Jane; Jq Realty LLC; Quinn James, Rivera Christian Isaac; 7/2/2019. $128,000
2149 Conley Drive, Baruffi Dominick P II; Baruffi Donna M, Schwarz Heather L; Schwarz Robert A; 7/2/2019. $683,000
2073 Cottonwood Drive, Daly Kaitlyn; Daly Michael A, Cortes Angel; 7/2/2019. $240,000
3359 Swan Drive, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series US Bank National Association Trust By Atty, Brissett Wismond; 7/2/2019. $105,000
709 Wayne Ave, Ackerman Eve By Atty; Ackerman Henry Bernard Atty, Molina Brian; 7/2/2019. $164,000
3223 Cliffside Drive, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC By Atty; M&T Bank Atty, Iapalucci Lisa A; 7/2/2019. $180,000
1706 S State St, Cabello A; Cabello Nicolasa Est; Ortiz Nicolasa Fka Est, Bancroft Rebekah L; 7/2/2019. $162,500
97 S Mill Road, Gonzalez Juan A; Gonzalez Maria J, Reyes Anamarilis; 7/2/2019. $146,000
2141 Palermo Ave, Mccotter Patricia Gaye Exec; Sees Charles L III Est By Exec; Sees Janet Est, Gagliardi Joseph T; Gagliardi Kathleen N; 7/2/2019. $190,000
1763 Cherokee Lane, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Hocaoglu Eylem; 7/2/2019. $240,000
1739 Fiocchi Drive, Gambino Grisel, Baruffi Stephanie L; 7/2/2019. $230,000
1703 Green Valley Court, Smith Arlene B, West Sandra; West William; 7/3/2019. $388,500
1747 Junior Drive, Wells Fargo Bank, Buono Nicholas Antonio; 7/3/2019. $182,500
709 Embassy Terrace, Scott Anthony; Scott Roselyn, Benitez Nitza M; 7/3/2019. $100,000
213 W Oxford St, Barretta John M; Landis Properties LLC, Ledzema-Juarez Jose; Perez Marie; 7/3/2019. $135,000
626 Beacon Ave, Cross Dorothy Exec; Malone Emma A Est By Exec; Malone Joseph J Est; Malone Michael Joseph Exec, Landicini Maia; Landicini Zachary J; 7/3/2019. $146,000
124 S 2nd St, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc, Ruiz Hector; 7/3/2019. $28,000
1031 Linda Lane, Plumley Meghan E; Plumley Shawn W, Taylor Domoquet M; 7/5/2019. $213,000
1249 Lori Lane, Houser Anthony; Luna Rae Investments LLC, Brooks Troy D Sr; 7/8/2019. $169,900
3001 E Chestnut Ave, Labo Dennis, Stevenson Dennis; Stevenson Joyce; 7/8/2019. $112,000
Southern Ocean County
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1704 Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $330,000
455 Commodore Drive, 5/2019. $210,000
340 Normandie Drive, 5/2019. $118,900
418 Steuben Ave, 5/2019. $300,000
701 Drexel Road, 5/2019. $287,000
1425 Foch Ave, 5/2019. $190,000
706 Stephanie Court, 5/2019. $525,000
1041 Hoyt St, 5/2019. $399,990
1805 Hawser Drive, 5/2019. $280,000
335 East Lacey Road, 5/2019. $162,000
716 Biscayne Drive, 5/2019. $77,592
1214 Tamarack Road, 5/2019. $103,000
212 William St, 5/2019. $180,000
1201 Niihau Drive, 5/2019. $140,000
102 Fernwood Lane, 5/2019. $269,500
317 Chestnut Drive, 5/2019. $195,000
317 Chestnut Drive, 5/2019. $250,201
701 Stephanie Court, 5/2019. $288,750
720 Conifer Drive, 5/2019. $252,580
812 Clairmore Ave, 5/2019. $115,000
924 Meadowlark Drive, 5/2019. $614,000
15 South St, 5/2019. $106,300
2090 Crestwood Drive, 5/2019. $155,000
312 Harzold Road, 5/2019. $215,000
401 Hickory Lane, 5/2019. $180,000
407 Continental St, 5/2019. $350,000
408 Lawrence Drive, 5/2019. $167,700
710 Western Blvd, 5/2019. $100,000
4 Heron Court, 5/2019. $229,900
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
