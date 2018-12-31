Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
53 N Aberdeen Place, Brown Stephen J Bgw Holdings Llc; 08/15/18. $152,500
2531 Fairmount Ave, Migone Joseph/Ind&Exr Equity Tr Co; 08/15/18. $45,000
2721 Boardwalk Un 206, Holland Carmela M Romeo Robert; 08/16/18. $120,000
25 S North Carolina Ave, Atlantic City American Equities Llc; 08/16/18. $455,000
2235 Kuehnle Ave, Exadaktilos John C Eck Christopher T; 08/16/18. $130,000
1614 Madison Ave, Bayview Loan Serv Llc Munroe Jason; 08/17/18. $30,000
600 Pacific Ave Un E107, Haviland Donald E Jr Kennis Scott; 08/20/18. $55,000
1008 N Ohio Ave, Fannie Mae Litalien Edward; 08/20/18. $23,000
111 Dover Ave, Serneabad Solaiman Chowdhury Hisham M; 08/20/18. $115,000
8 N Iowa Ave, Ta Hue Kien Medel Yazmin; 08/20/18. $79,800
518 Adriatic Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Hoven Andrew; 08/21/18. $22,022
1822 E Riverside Drive, Musci Roberta/Tr Herrera Carlos A; 08/21/18. $130,000
410 N Kentucky Ave, Pecot Johnson Kelleen Lopez Reina D; 08/21/18. $70,000
3501 Boardwalk Un A229, Brocco Lou Brocco Lou; 08/21/18. $24,000
526 Pacific Ave Un 304, Teach Solais Nj Llc Oconnor Terrence Jr; 08/22/18. $165,000
19 N Raleigh Ave, Lopez Miguelina Minio Gina; 08/22/18. $40,000
128 S Delancy Place, Vdj Family Residence Tr Gitlin Harvey; 08/22/18. $399,000
2721 Boardwalk 617, Us Bank Tr Na Randby Eric; 08/23/18. $58,500
324 Center St, Bayview Loan Serv Llc Sea Watch Dev Llc; 08/23/18. $42,000
2913 Jackson Terrace, Prof 2013 M4 Legal Title Tr II Morales Lidia; 08/27/18. $44,500
BRIGANTINE
4500 Brigantine Ave Un 2407, Rivituso Louis Sundance Vacation Prop Fl O; 08/15/18. $170,000
604 Bobby Jones Road, Leotta Joseph Schoneman Scott E; 08/15/18. $274,900
4540 W Brigantine Ave Un N302, Gerhard Robert C III Smith Norman R; 08/15/18. $350,000
3806 Bayshore Ave, Malgieri Mary/Exrx Manzo Joanna C; 08/15/18. $450,000
4500 Brigantine Ave Un 2210, Rivituso Louis Sundance Vacation Prop Fl O; 08/15/18. $160,000
111 Quay Blvd Un C, Delmastro Anthony Boyle Mary Lucilla; 08/15/18. $195,000
Re-record, Blue Sky Prop Llc Sepulveda Salvador Jr; 08/16/18. $181,000
Cape May County
OCEAN CITY
1340 Asbury Ave Un D, Voorhees Earl A Jr Smith Nicholas J; 6/2018. $450,000
6 Seventh St, Bellefleur Leo P Sr Marinucci Marla; 6/2018. $597,500
2034 Central Ave Un A First Fl, Grigioni Debra Lynn Kalman David B; 6/2018. $450,000
3113-15 West Ave Un A, Wenger Dale E Valentine Jeffrey; 6/2018. $456,000
927 Central Ave Un A, Bobchack Ricky A Graham Donna V; 6/2018. $270,000
804 Brighton Place, Choriw George Kuehner John E; 6/2018. $537,500
509 E Atlantic Blvd, Stark Constance G Laine Jeffrey A; 6/2018. $1,150,000
3137 Bay Ave, Ragazzo Elizabeth Kent Edward T; 6/2018. $513,000
5219 West Ave, Cattie Gary R Meyer Dennis; 6/2018. $590,000
1515 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Joniak Brian A Lutz John C; 6/2018. $600,000
705 Central Ave, Powell Mark E Exr Boris Thomas M; 6/2018. $449,900
T2917 Haven Ave, agliaferri James J Darmo Ralph E Jr; 6/2018. $583,000
924 Ocean Ave 3rd Fl, Eastern Cont & Elec Inc Schiavo Steven J; 6/2018. $1,150,000
1622 Pleasure Ave, Adey John W Jr Exr&C Schlachter Baron L; 6/2018. $950,000
850 Second St Un A, Fischer Patrick Palm Dawn K; 6/2018. $650,000
870 Seventh St, Werewolf Prop LLC Ruiz Annmarie; 6/2018. $130,000
820 St Charles Place, Mc Closkey K Miller Exr Reuter John W; 6/2018. $458,000
Cumberland County
MILLVILLE
1643 E Buckshutem Road, Lore Brandi Helen Aka Exec, Lore Helen B Aka Exec, Lore Norman H Est By Exec, Lore Rose H Est, Hewitt William E; 8/7/2018. $40,000
2513 S 2nd St, Empire Tax Fund V Llc, Empire Tf5 Jersey Holdings Llc, Tax Lien Manager Llc, Figueroa Jose A; 8/7/2018. $20,000
2267 Pennsylvania Ave, Domico Cynthia A, Domico Robert J, Nelson Scott M, Nelson Tyler M; 8/8/2018. $349,000
1931 W Main St, US Bank, Porreca Paul Richard Jr; 8/8/2018. $35,950
416 N 4th St, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust, Matawin Ventures Trust Series, Rosado Xavier; 8/10/2018. $31,000
21 Marc Drive, Caputo David J, Caputo Sherry B, Lilly Tiffany Marie; 8/11/2018. $205,000
21 Cornwall Ave, Coward Tiffany Fka, Lilly Tiffany, Lopez Enrique D Jr; 8/11/2018. $160,000
6 Cove Court, Gelb Jane V, Oliver Melanie, Watkins Shawn; 8/14/2018. $198,000
Noble Street, R And R Rentals Llc Aka, R&R Rentals Llc Aka, Randanella John, Reed Kevin, Eastside Investments Llc; 8/15/2018. $10,000
222 W Main St, Folkstone Properties Llc, Velez Israel III; 8/15/2018. $55,000
9 N 7th St, Argent Securities Inc &C By Trust By Atty, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Columbia Enterprises Llc; 8/15/2018. $39,500
1999 Carmel Road, Ryan Holly Atty, Ziennker Orville P By Atty, Masilotti Bryan R; 8/16/2018. $150,000
901 D St, Bruno Dennis, Bruno Michelle L, Errickson Robert; 8/16/2018. $131,900
4 S Race Road, Darminio Jill A, Darminio Paul M, Simpkins Carrie Ann; 8/16/2018. $30,000
1828 Circle Drive, Page Barbara A, Page Ruth C Est, Sciore Tina Marie; 8/16/2018. $129,900
1305 Mallard Lane, Williams Mary Jo, Williams W Scott, Gribble Judith, Saxton John; 8/16/2018. $412,500
423 Penn Ave, Chiola Etta, B&F Real Estate Holdings Llc; 8/17/2018. $30,000
1148 Louis Drive, Spero Jacob D, Spero Virginia, Smith Roosevelt; 8/20/2018. $115,000
101 Nabb Ave, Inspira Medical Centers Inc, South Jersey Hospital System Fka, Wenger Barbara J, Wenger James; 8/21/2018. $1,400,000
814 S Third St, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty, Ocwen Loan Servicng Llc Atty, Securitized Asset Backed Receivables Llc Trust &C By Trust By Atty, Vnmsdw Llc; 8/21/2018. $49,000
321 N 5th St, Gva Properties Llc, Lxr Nj2 Llc; 8/22/2018. $58,000
122 Mulberry St, Gva Properties Llc, Lxr Nj2 Llc; 8/22/2018. $79,900
319 5th St, Gva Properties Llc, Lxr Nj2 Llc; 8/22/2018. $24,000
329 N 5th St, Gva Properties Llc, Lxr Nj2 Llc; 8/23/2018. $90,000
618 E Vine St, Gva Properties Llc, Lxr Nj2 Llc; 8/23/2018. $24,500
710 Buck St, Gva Properties Llc, Lxr Nj2 Llc; 8/23/2018. $73,000
536 Hogbin Road, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust, Bank Of New York Trust Fka, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty, Cwabs Inc &C By Trust, Crist Joseph T; 8/23/2018. $35,750
617 W Main St, Blb Resources Delegate, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent By Delegate, Levitt Marc; 8/23/2018. $15,000
209 14th St, Bane James J Est, Bane Joanne M, Howard Erik, Howard Katie Jean; 8/23/2018. $138,500
601 E Mulberry St, Giuliani Jeffrey, Van Auken Keith, Lxr Nj2 Llc; 8/24/2018. $84,000.00
2411 Buttonwood Lane, Bays Donna L, Bays Nicholas V, Miller Debra Ann, Miller Ricky Lee; 8/27/2018. $159,000
12 Sterling Place, Harris Jeffrey R, Harris Karen H, Wilkie Jennifer; 8/27/2018. $199,900
2407 Clover Lane, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust, Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2014-2 By Trust, Juliano Joseph III; 8/27/2018. $189,900
2205 E Oak Drive, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, B&F Real Estate Holdings Llc; 8/28/2018. $69,000
863 Shewchenko Ave, Schwegel Elizabeth, Schwegel Robert, Laferriere James, Merkel Regina; 8/28/2018. $45,000
VINELAND
1564 Venus Drive, Blb Resources Delegate, David Kelly Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent By Delegate, Gomez-Rosales Lino; 8/23/2018. $68,501
1795 Washington Ave, Bates Carolyn, Bates Newton Est, Pollock Joseph M, Williams Petrina M; 8/24/2018. $195,000
1575 Roosevelt Blvd, Munsick Amy L, Munsick Jeffrey D, Gelona David, Gelona Melissa; 8/24/2018. $237,000
1249 Lori Lane, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty, Novastar Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed &C By Trust By Atty, Novastar Mortgage Funding Trust &C By Trust By Atty, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Luna Rae Investments Llc; 8/24/2018. $57,000
1701 Hubbard Lane, Rada Edward J Jr, Nanni Steven B; 8/24/2018. $153,000
1431 S Main Road, Avena Robert L, Mejia Liana Perez, Valasquez Fausta Ramirez; 8/24/2018. $100,000
300 W Oxford St, Mazzochi Paul, Utopia Investments 2 Llc, Perez Tyus J; 8/24/2018. $140,000
1383 S Main Road, Denovellis Albert, Dethomasi Carlo, Jpq Management Llc; 8/27/2018. $400,000
2584 S Main Road, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent, Housing & Urban Develoment Sec Of By Agent, Dion Brittany, Dion Nathaniel C; 8/27/2018. $111,000
599 W Sherman Ave, Matusow Gary, Matusow Professional Properties Llc, Kunal Kinjal Llc; 8/27/2018. $75,000
579 E Butler Ave, Castle Credit Corp By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Price Johna By Shrf, Price Karl L & Mrs By Shrf, United States Of America By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc; 8/27/2018. $57,720
417 Erin St, Lsf8 Master Participation Trust By Trust, Us Bank Trust Trust, Huerta Felipe Elioza; 8/28/2018. $41,900
737 E Earl Drive, Kollock Alice Mae Est, Kollock Edward, Hoang Vu, Nguyen Van; 8/28/2018. $115,0000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
40 Starboard Ave, 8/2018. $182,450
49 Tulsa Drive, 8/2018. $189,000
31 Capstan St, 8/2018. $85,000
4 Rapids Court, 8/2018. $255,000
334 Hawthorne Lane, 8/2018. $268,867
4 Pond View Circle, 8/2018. $260,000
988 W Bay Ave, 8/2018. $114,000
6 Liberty Court, 8/2018. $310,000
13 Nautilus Ave, 8/2018. $102,250
11 Potomac Court, 8/2018. $55,000
Little Egg Harbor Townshi;
495 Thomas Ave, 8/2018. $150,000
326 Twin Lakes Blvd, 8/2018. $83,000
33 Lake Saint Claire Drive, 8/2018. $359,900
120 Prince Drive, 8/2018. $129,900
136 Lantern Place, 8/2018. $118,000
47 Oakland Bay Court, 8/2018. $56,000
732 Twin Lakes Blvd, 8/2018. $276,500
359 Golf View Drive, 8/2018. $282,500
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
22 Anise Court, 7/2018. $630,000
129 Gunwale Road, 7/2018. $275,000
777 E Bay Ave, 7/2018. $325,000
1699 Mill Creek Road, 7/2018. $575,000
55 Ruth Ann Drive, 7/2018. $414,000
233 Leeward Road, 7/2018. $241,731
60 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2018. $155,100
171 Jeremy Lane, 7/2018. $360,000
69 Rona Lane, 7/2018. $255,000
140 Jennings Road, 7/2018. $340,000
813 Jane Drive, 7/2018. $110,844
251 Outboard Ave, 7/2018. $151,000
54 Sugarhill Road, 7/2018. $240,000
280 Academy Lane, 7/2018. $290,000
1191 Treasure Avenue, 7/2018. $129,000
67 Andrew Drive, 7/2018. $261,500
1045 Cutlass Ave, 7/2018. $209,000
224 Nautilus Drive, 7/2018. $325,000
27 Bradshaw Drive, 7/2018. $453,439
452 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2018. $244,900
80 Mary Alice Road, 7/2018. $265,500
124 Bowline Road, 7/2018. $290,000
83 Joshua Drive, 7/2018. $530,000
237 Middle Lane, 7/2018. $306,000
43 Windward Drive, 7/2018. $300,000
150 Flipper Ave, 7/2018. $137,700
232 Kristine Avenue, 7/2018. $680,000
50 Joshua Drive, 7/2018. $240,000
239 Morris Blvd, 7/2018. $335,000
19 Ruth Ann Drive, 7/2018. $310,000
27 Jack Lane, 7/2018. $265,000
241 Stormy Road, 7/2018. $126,000
1038 Treasure, 7/2018. $330,000
248 Mizzen Ave, 7/2018. $141,000
201 Bowline Road, 8/2018. $238,000
7 Susan Lane, 8/2018. $258,000
19 Ashburn Ave, 8/2018. $106,000
34 Ashburn Ave, 8/2018. $106,000
23 Diane Road, 8/2018. $449,900
38 Ashburn Ave, 8/2018. $106,000
38 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2018. $106,000
20 Jeri Ann Drive, 8/2018. $85,000
84 Lighthouse Drive, 8/2018. $279,000
21 Country Road, 8/2018. $462,000
45 Albert Drive, 8/2018. $290,000
675 Mill Creek Road, 8/2018. $252,000
281 Mermaid Drive, 8/2018. $293,000
18 Indian Road, 8/2018. $299,500
160 Tiller Ave, 8/2018. $145,000
22 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2018. $416,630
4 Crane Court, 8/2018. $290,000
41 Ranch Blvd, 8/2018. $237,000
176 Barracuda Road, 8/2018. $355,000
243 Mizzen Ave, 8/2018. $296,500
1113 Mainsail Ave, 8/2018. $122,500
372 N Main St 8/2018. $98,150
889 Jane Drive, 8/2018. $255,000
11 Rona Lane, 8/2018. $436,000
531 Nautilus Drive, 8/2018. $65,000
1178 Buccaneer Lane, 8/2018. $65,000
10 Poplar St, 8/2018. $307,000
853 Jane Drive, 8/2018. $181,710
1087 Whitecap Ave, 8/2018. $275,000
124 Launch Road, 8/2018. $280,000
1186 Steamer Ave, 8/2018. $235,000
100 Bernard Drive, 8/2018. $365,000
189 Atlantis Ave, 8/2018. $375,000
147 Liberty Ave, 8/2018. $225,000
525 Route 72 E, 8/2018. $1,050,000
219 Float Ave, 8/2018. $64,500
148 Gaff Road, 8/2018. $290,000
1828 Breakers Drive, 8/2018. $176,550
223 Morris Blvd, 8/2018. $141,000
141 Arthur Drive, 8/2018. $333,000
139 Topside Road, 8/2018. $289,900
75 Andrew Drive, 8/2018. $310,000
1255 Paul Blvd, 8/2018. $299,000
1030 Sailor Drive, 8/2018. $225,000
15 Weaver Drive, 8/2018. $135,000
156 Gunwale Road, 8/2018. $90,500
188 Mermaid Drive, 8/2018. $260,000
7 Saint Mary Ave, 8/2018. $655,000
37 Crest Ave, 8/2018. $264,900
991 Beach Haven West Blvd, 8/2018. $589,900
20 Rodeo Drive, 8/2018. $500,000
112 Dolphin Road, 8/2018. $335,000
254 Junction Drive, 8/2018. $265,000
29 Timber Lane, 8/2018. $101,000
28 Phyllis Lane, 8/2018. $638,500
636 Newell Ave, 8/2018. $349,000
490 Oak Ave, 8/2018. $169,900
115 Gregg Drive, 8/2018. $358,000
121 Lighthouse Drive, 8/2018. $175,000
1072 Jennifer Lane, 8/2018. $225,000
312 Neptune Drive, 8/2018. $115,000
28 Albert Drive, 8/2018. $175,000
353 Neptune Drive, 8/2018. $292,500
46 Lookout Drive, 8/2018. $220,000
180 Neptune Drive, 8/2018. $153,000
71 Jeteemale Drive, 8/2018. $80,000
1046 Midship Ave, 8/2018. $95,000
209 Academy Lane, 8/2018. $277,500
20 4th St, 8/2018. $275,000
197 Holly Ave, 8/2018. $578,000
1100 Mill Creek Road, 8/2018. $145,000
12 Mary Jeanne Lane, 8/2018. $227,000
85 Sylvia Lane, 8/2018. $475,000
33 Crest Ave, 8/2018. $239,000
167 Parkside Lane, 8/2018. $450,389
1128 Seashell Ave, 8/2018. $61,000
39 Ashburn Ave, 8/2018. $106,000
35 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2018. $106,000
2 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2018. $106,000
9 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2018. $106,000
14 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2018. $106,000
5 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2018. $106,000
6 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2018. $106,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
1 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2018. $106,000
51 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2018. $106,000
263 Crows Nest Road, 8/2018. $136,000
1222 Canal Ave, 8/2018. $176,000
20 Peggy Lane, 8/2018. $480,000
166 Mary Bell Road, 8/2018. $160,000
43 Ashburn Ave, 8/2018. $108,500
47 Ashburn Ave, 8/2018. $108,500
55 Ashburn Ave, 8/2018. $108,500
75 Ashburn Drive, 8/2018. $108,500
1307 Mill Creek Road, 8/2018. $299,900
1009 Buccaneer Lane, 8/2018. $307,500
