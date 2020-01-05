Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
626 Woodland Ave, Dailey Beth Mae/Exr Bishop Christine A; 10/02/19. $170,500
401 New Jersey Ave, Absecon Absecon Urban Renewal Llc; 10/03/19. $1,675,00
249 Coolidge Ave, Iavaroni Molly Bliss Jennifer; 10/07/19. $210,000
104 Laurel Circle, Izvorski Kaloyan C Santiago Wanda Yvette; 10/07/19. $182,000
ATLANTIC CITY
709 N Indiana Ave, Santana Joana Valencia Juan Carlos; 9/24/2019. $17,000
526 Pacific Ave, Mckay Ronald B/Shff Ruiter Cor De; 9/24/2019. $126,000
516 N Delaware Ave, Donofrio Sheryl Hem Gary D; 9/25/2019. $65,000
552 N Delaware Ave, Donofrio Sheryl Hem Gary D; 9/25/2019. $65,000
39 S Harrisburg Ave, Ekatomatis John/Atty Hussain Iqbal; 9/25/2019. $143,500
37 S Harrisburg Ave, Ekatomatis John/Atty Hussain Iqbal; 9/25/2019. $143,500
25 N Tallahassee Ave, Clifton John Sydney Michael Ross And Beth M Ross Rev Liv Tr; 9/25/2019. $362,000
110 N Brighton Ave, Shevlin John W Zia Muhammad; 9/26/2019. $45,000
314 N Massachusetts Ave, Happy Rooster Fund One Llc 1720 Mckinley Ac Llc; 9/26/2019. $130,000
2615 Arctic Ave, Us Bank Tr Na Pacdys Capital Llc; 9/27/2019. $60,000
21 N Texas Ave, Rahman Md M Khan Shahidul; 9/27/2019. $120,000
718 Drexel Ave, Miller Edward Sr/Admr Puddin Desire4 Prop Llc; 9/30/2019. $20,000
3019 Fairmount Ave, Tran James G Dinh Khoa Cong; 9/30/2019. $80,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 430, Nationwide Equities Corp Schwarz Kenneth; 9/30/2019. $120,000
526 Pacific Ave, Lau Florence Osanitch Frank; 9/30/2019. $210,000
BRIGANTINE
600 Lafayette Blvd, Njhr 4 Llc Bontorno Gina M; 9/26/2019. $253,500
4221 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Drew Melvin L Menta Peter A; 9/26/2019. $348,000
212 W Brigantine Ave Apt 311, Ingram Thomas R Pomponi Mary Louise; 9/26/2019. $164,918
320 14th St So, Devine Bernard J Mcgrory Gary; 9/27/2019. $865,000
9 Beacon Lane, Yeity Stephen M Park Peter; 9/27/2019. $345,000
2 Lagoon Court, Damore Glenn D Kutas Eszter; 9/27/2019. $400,000
12 Golf Course Drive, Quigley Peter Kaleck Robert; 9/30/2019. $847,000
117 5th St So, Desrosiers David Garcia Lizzet I; 9/30/2019. $285,000
BUENA
308 S Laurel St, Contento Darlene Quiles Aimee S; 10/01/19. $168,900
402 W Arbor Ave, USA Cama Plan Llc Fbo Terry Hallauer Ira; 10/02/19. $113,000
212 Southeast Ext Blvd, Galarza Erik Rodriguez Maria E; 10/07/19. $140,000
274 Wheat Road, Constantine Ronald Anthony Barrie Darrel D Jr; 10/07/19. $150,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
767 Jackson Road, Schmidt Richard F Jr Collins Scott; 10/02/19. $56,000
214 Bernedette Lane, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Miller Andrew D; 10/03/19. $22,277
7518 Commonwealth Ave, Huettl Howard/Atty Duncan Kevin Jr; 10/07/19. $226,575
EGG HARBOR CITY
945 Philadelphia Ave, Kelly Michael P Kilburg James P; 10/08/19. $177,000
420 Liverpool Ave, Migliacco Kathleen Smith Charmae; 10/08/19. $139,900
243‐245 Cincinnati Ave, Us Bank Na Bedrock Realty Group Llc; 10/10/19. $41,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
2 Charles Drive, Portnoy Randy Longobardi John; 9/26/2019. $219,900
202 Blackman Road, May Thomas K Dejesus Alcides; 9/26/2019. $203,000
214 Ohio Ave, Amjad Rehman Inc 3d Real Estate Inv Llc; 9/30/2019. $130,000
109 White Oak Drive, Calogero Michael Frazier Daniel J; 9/30/2019. $221,000
193 Heather Croft, Palermo Olga Voronov Petr N; 10/01/19. $78,000
116 Branch Hill Drive, Dooley Dean S Neveling Michelle; 10/01/19. $387,000
ESTELL MANOR
183 5th Ave, Cole Charles R Jr Improta Lewis A; 10/09/19. $309,000
1311 13th St, Anastasia Maria/Atty Krueger Ryan A; 10/04/19. $260,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
142 Seminole Court, Manahan Eduardo T Parraga Eloy; 9/24/2019. $180,000
35 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Tam Calvin K; 9/24/2019. $280,000
34 Derby Drive, Lane Mary B Burns Peter R Sr; 9/25/2019. $287,500
519 Salem Way, Eaton Sandra A Frome Edward; 9/25/2019. $176,000
171 Mattix Run, Silva Jeanette Eaton Sandra A; 9/25/2019. $124,000
37 W Mckinley Ave, Greenwalt Lois A Santos Katherine; 9/26/2019. $160,000
503 Highlands Ave, Mcgettigan Manus G Jr Costa Kevin M; 9/26/2019. $58,000
73 Apache Court, Mo Alvarez Llc Alejandro Gabriel; 9/26/2019. $74,150
440 Ebony Tree Ave, Bank Of America Na Ryan Michael Sean; 9/26/2019. $163,186
707 Belmar Ave, US Bank Tr Na Community Home Buyers Llc; 9/26/2019. $40,000
110 Buchanan Ave, Gokul Properties Llc Vinces Rodriguez Joelle J; 9/26/2019. $230,000
705 Jersey Woods Road, Johnson Kristen E/Admr Pekun Coskun; 9/26/2019. $345,000
114 Southport Court, Diana Rogelio T/Atty Lamonaca Donald Sr; 9/26/2019. $224,900
25 Club Place, Panteloukas Zenovia Catenaci Joseph E IV; 9/30/2019. $120,000
336 Harrison Ave, Carroll Stanley Thomas Michelle Ashley; 9/30/2019. $179,800
10 Driftwood Court Unit 4 Bldg 29, Mo Alvarez Llc Fenwick Joshua; 9/30/2019. $65,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
40 Jamestown Circle, US Bank Na Maybin Carole A; 9/24/2019. $145,400
6795 Weymouth Road, Conover Kirk A Jones Eddie Jr; 9/24/2019. $180,000
76 Sorrentino Way, Sun Youn S/Atty Mcpherson Robert; 9/24/2019. $172,500
28 Monet Drive, C&C Development Co Llc Hansen Robert R III; 9/24/2019. $398,154
54 Ernst Court, Jursik Catherine/Exr Pepiak Jeffrey C; 9/25/2019. $265,000
6464 Dehirsch Ave, Petrini Louis Alliano Anthony M; 9/25/2019. $203,940
5905 Sweet Gum, Drive Ratz Kelly A George Suellen; 9/25/2019. $126,500
49 Meadow Circle, Schwartz Richard E Kwok Ying; 9/26/2019. $191,250
4738 Andorea Drive, West Alla Estrada Brayan Z Vargas; 9/30/2019. $135,000
2611 Nutmeg Court, Laibol Pablo Ismael Miranda Williams; 9/30/2019. $85,000
HAMMONTON
26 S Madison Ave, Gaudiano Antimo Kappauf Alan K; 10/01/19. $142,000
67 Kay Drive, Danesi Norma Falciani Joseph V Jr; 10/01/19. $217,000
534 N 1st Road, Santos Sandra R Tucker John; 10/02/19. $244,900
425 N Packard St, Decicco Sue Ann/Exr Vance Jordan; 10/02/19. $194,000
LINWOOD
127 E Seaview Ave, Talarico David Balliet Danielle M; 10/04/19. $240,000
500 Kirklin Ave, Thomas John III Halpin Jennifer; 10/08/19. $275,000
1 Morris Ave, US Bank Tr Na Thomas Jennifer; 10/08/19. $211,000
LONGPORT
110 N Colgate Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv Llc Messina Alfred S; 10/11/19. $1,125,000
111 S 16th Ave Unit 503, Jaron Helene S/Tr Roberta B Gross 2001 Rev Tr; 10/23/19. $790,000
MARGATE
615 N Douglas Ave, Rosenthal Daniel Adams Daniel; 9/25/2019. $455,000
9 Harbour Lane, Robins Paul H Rosenthal Daniel; 9/26/2019. $470,000
113 S Rumson Ave, Cherner Richard A 13 S Rumson Ave Llc; 9/27/2019. $2,000,000
9506 Ventnor Ave Unit 14, Curran Gail Ginnetti Richard; 9/30/2019. $226,500
9415 Pacific Ave #41, Santoro Harry Bennett Melissa Robin; 9/30/2019. $145,000
9600 Atlantic Ave #1201, Schreiber Larry Rosenberg Selma; 9/30/2019. $550,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
3811 Nesco Road, Templeton Gary Zubrzycki Emily S; 10/01/19. $60,000
2259 Richards Ave, Barbera Joseph S Nj Custom Homes Llc; 10/02/19. $25,000
4155 Moss Mill Road, Upton Joshua R/Admr Upton Joshua; 10/09/19. $95,000
5825 Garden Alley-5818 Atlantic Ave, Barbera Joseph Nj Custom Homes Llc; 10/09/19. $25,000
NORTHFIELD
527 Chestnut Ave, Fannie Mae Parkshore Management Assoc Llc; 10/03/19. $98,000
2110 Cornwall Ave, Torres Oscar Whalen Cristen L; 10/03/19. $309,000
4101 Dolphin Ave, Smithson Ellen F 4101 Investment Group Llc; 10/05/19. $80,000
2419 Wabash Ave, Aspenberg Jay R Ferreri Nicholas; 10/07/19. $280,000
PLEASANTVILLE
123 W Mulberry St, Ttlreo2 Llc 123 W Mulberry Llc; 10/01/19. $41,100
61 Tunis Ave, Tarie Properties Llc Basilio Mendez Yosue; 10/02/19. $89,900
3 N Hampden Court, Doebley David Sanchez Patricia; 10/02/19. $97,500
23 E Edgewater Ave, Foreman Arthur F Jr Walker Stanford III; 10/03/19. $95,000
SOMERS POINT
503 W New Jersey Ave, US HUD Carr Jacquelyn M; 10/01/19. $100,101
32 West Laurel Drive, Mazzone Carol Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp; 10/01/19. $140,000
38 Bayside Drive, Macaninch Andrew S Maher James J; 10/08/19. $268,000
3 Pacific Ave, Carangi Sandra Ann Wilson George Emmanuel IV; 10/08/19. $140,000
307 Dobbs Ave, Williams Jane Gawle Frank A; 10/09/19. $163,000
VENTNOR
5210 Winchester Ave, Ws 5210 Winchester Ave Llc Residual Holdings Lp; 9/24/2019. $200,000
120 N Dudley Ave, Kline Thomas J Gold Kenneth; 9/24/2019. $185,000
708 N Victoria Ave, Bertino Laurie N Klemuk San Martin Evan M; 9/25/2019. $207,000
5013 Ventnor Ave, North Beach Dev Llc Lerner Michael; 9/30/2019. $459,000
302 N Surrey Ave, Vitanza Joseph M Caggiano Michael J; 9/30/2019. $160,000
5000 Boardwalk #1803, Markovitz Susan R Duncklee James J; 9/30/2019. $299,000
Cape May County
AVALON
2786 Ocean Drive, Webg Realty LLC Smith Christopher C; 9/2019. $1,800,000
2176 Dune Drive, Kossuth A Thomas Brignola Tracy Cliggett; 9/2019. $871,000
2248 First Ave, Sweterlitsch Louis H Shea Timothy M; 9/2019. $1,200,000
653 7th St, Firth Barbaba E Mc Hugh Henry J; 9/2019. $1,800,000
CAPE MAY
501 Beach Ave Un 305, Koblenzer Caroline S Sandy Shoes LLC; 9/2019. $274,000
1152 Virginia Ave, Duran-Guiles Laura Kneisel John H; 9/2019. $539,000
1143 Lafayette St, Fiocca Dana J Conrad Frank; 9/2019. $685,000
Lot 9 Block 1066, Turnbull Mark A Gardner Joseph W; 9/2019. $1,644,000
1200 New Jersey Ave, O’Donnell Lawrence M Finkelstein David M; 9/2019. $1,825,000
CAPE MAY POINT
209 Yale Ave, Clancy Michael Przychodzien Arthur; 9/2019. $645,000
1329 Massachusetts Ave, Emmons Robert G Angeli Christopher M; 9/2019. $530,000
520 Pearl Ave, Scheel Frederick V Perillo Mary Ellen; 9/2019. $760,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
123 Woodbine Blvd, Hrd Holdings LLC Smith Nicole Ml 9/2019. $260,000
24 Clermont Drive, Am Storage Artnrs LLC Axis Clermont Storage LLC; 9/2019. $1,500,000
282 Rock Island Road, Bealer Leonard W Jr Hartunian David A; 9/2019. $54,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
668 Route 9, Pc7Reo LLC Beckstrand Paul; 9/2019. $285,000
749 Jonathan Hoffman Road, Morris Madeleine M Mellon Edward B Jr; 9/2019. $290,000
9 Wakefield Place, Levai John Caruso Tyrone; 9/2019. $290,000
704 Indiana Ave, Mote George S Schatzman Rochelle; 9/2019. $295,000
566 Grove Ave, Vanderbeck Justin R Donnelly Matthew B; 9/2019. $310,000
120 Frances Ave 1867.10, Salasin Robert Osiecki Lucia; 9/2019. $319,200
216 W Vineyard Court, Shore Mgmtt Co Of DelVal Inc Gibbons John; 9/2019. $380,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
59 Route 47 North, Plagge Mark Feliciano Noelle; 9/2019. $260,000
26 Meadow View Lane, Wells Kenneth J Keenan Richard; 9/2019. $375,000
10 Seagrove Ave, Dundas Raymond F Moran Robert J; 9/2019. $440,000
14 Seagrove Ave, Kohler Albert W II Ckjr LLC; 9/2019. $45,000
611 Route 9 South, Mainland Investors Jms3; 9/2019. $109,000
302 Steel Road, Callahan Elizabeth Est Cowan Aaron A; 9/2019. $163,000
215 S Boyd St, Mc Camy Doris V Est Phnxille Fed Bnk & Trust Co; 9/2019. $245,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
431 E 24th Ave Un D, Dobson Emory R Barnes Michael C; 9/2019. $390,000
503 E 19th Ave Un 200, Klein Karl Gulle Jean Paul; 9/2019. $475,000
514 E 18th Ave Un 1, Waksman Ronald Bruce Light Charles David; 9/2019. $512,500
1800 Atlantic Ave, Mc Calla Richard W Devine William J; 9/2019. $85,100
310 E 17th Ave Un 4, $Flanagan James P Verrilli Carmen J; 9/2019. 190,000
506 E 12th Ave Un 4, Singer Andrew J Getty Michael B; 9/2019. $245,000
605 Ohio Ave, Seidenburg Karen Mazzafro Joan; 9/2019. $294,000
128 E 5th Ave, Carlson John D Exr Poznek Robert C; 9/2019. $540,000
OCEAN CITY
3123 Simpson Ave Un B, Di Maggio Christopher W A&G Real Estate Lp; 9/2019. $670,000
806 A&B First St Un B, Grimes Sandra L Kimmel David S; 9/2019. $750,000
1314 Wesley Ave 1st Fl, Grande Matthew Salimbene Michael; 9/2019. $800,000
1044-46 Bayfront Un 1046, Tighe Paul Catinella Paul; 9/2019. $810,000
2300-02 Asbury Ave Un B, Cooney Michael Courtney Jeffrey P; 9/2019. $950,000
22 E Aberdeen Road, Giosa Edmond Jr Gatesman Prestige Home Dvp LLC; $965,000
5200 Bay Ave, Horn Richard J Putsch Eric E; 9/2019. $975,000
4905 Asbury Ave, Putsch Eric Ward Ryan T; 9/2019. $995,000
SEA ISLE CITY
5212 Landis Ave Un N B,Meyers Dolores M Petka Louis; 9/2019. $950,000
218 57th St East Un, Dirscherl Daniel Wood David; 9/2019. $1,010,000
111 63rd St, Buecheler Joseph Bair John A Jr; 9/2019. $581,000
110 9th St West, Krall Timothy J Mangold Matthew J; 9/2019. $590,000
24 64th St West, Paul Cecilia Est Welsh Thomas J Jr; 9/2019. $730,000
5205 Central Ave, Zeck Ronald E Jr Haggerty John T; 9/2019. $780,000
STONE HARBOR
344-104th St, Stone Harbor Boro Rkh Holdings LLC; 9/2019. $25,000
208 99th St, Cohen Robert M Brixner Wallace C Jr; 9/2019. $555,000
8201 Third Ave Un 11, Orochena Andrew S Sollimo Peter J; 9/2019. $588,000
260 84th St, Pellecchia Edward J Multerer Mark; 9/2019. $2,024,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
521 Route US 9 South, Rivera Anita M Exr Wilson Daniel R; 9/2019. $165,000
62 Linda Lane, Finnegan Thomas W Johns Tristan K; 9/2019. $307,000
46 Hilltop Drive, Nynay Michael G Jr Exr Winslow John C; 9/2019. $319,000
1150 Route 50, Leps Raymond E Piola Charles C III; 9/2019. $390,00
4 Ella Layne, De Acetis Vincent Trust Mangine Charles; 9/2019. $70,000
17 Lenape Lane, Walcott Brandon D Stuart Jeffrey R; 9/2019. $265,000
WEST CAPE MAY
625 Sunset Blvd, Malinics Brenda Carnahan Donald; 9/2019. $150,000
404 W Bennett Ave Un C, Giannuario Robert L Miller Mark E; 9/2019. $187,500
103 E Oak Ave, Shore Mgmt Coy Of DelVal Inc Hueter Joseph Jr; 9/2019. $190,000
421 Sunset Blvd, Parvanta Claudia Fishman Parvanta Claudia Fishman; 9/2019. $300,000
WEST WILDWOOD
721 1/2 W Poplar Ave, Russo Robert J Baker Edward M; 9/2019. $535,000
558 W Magnolia Ave, Mucchetti Domenic Catts Shannon; 9/2019. $287,500
WILDWOOD
413 W Hildreth Ave, Shaw John Jannetti Francis A; 9/2019. $195,000
141 E Wildwood Ave, Lehman Evelyn Denise Press Caitlin L; 9/2019. $215,000
140 W Burk Ave, Auchter Charles Reilly Michael P; 9/2019. $345,000
400 W Hildreth Ave, Bobon William L Barrett Colleen; 9/2019. $393,000
529 W Burk Ave, Grube Francis J III Trust Grube Francis J III Tr; 9/2019. $606,000
529 W Burk Ave, Grube Francis J III Tr Fitzpatrick Ryan M; 9/2019. $606,000
WILDWOOD CREST
401 E Stockton Road Un 04, Vito Robert Faro James; 9/2019. $369,000
7400 Ocean Ave Un 103N, Sand Castle Dev LLC Barracato Nicholas S; 9/2019. $370,000
5701 Atlantic Ave, Kane Stephen R Green Gerald M; 9/2019. $380,000
6711 New Jersey Ave, Barracato Nicholas Patras Nicholas III; 9/2019. $500,000
5612 Lake Road, Gadomski Thomas Tufts Kyle C; 9/2019. $25,000
6701 Atlantic Ave Un 107, Morrissey Frank X Yarem Michael Jr; 9/2019. $114,000
WOODBINE
2721-23 Haven Ave Un B, Fornara Joseph Mc Kay Martha; 9/2019. $535,000
816 Hellprin Ave, Jcm Dev LLC Barnes Adrianna; 9/2019. $150,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
41 Northwest Drive, Williams Timothy, Hernandez Cristobal I Santiago, 8/26/2019. $150,000
76 Cottage Ave, Kaganzev Christopher, Morales Nathan K, 8/28/2019. $54,000
59-61 Bank St, Raively James H Jr; Raively Linda W, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc, 8/28/2019. $100,000
5 Cedar St, Raively James H Jr; Raively Linda W, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc, 8/28/2019. $15,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
1792 North Ave, Port Norris Express Co Inc Aka; Port Norris Express Company Inc Aka, Vertical Bridge Am Llc; 8/19/2019. $300,000
239 Spring Road, Laury Investment Properties, Rivera Ivette M; 8/22/2019. $140,900
169 Spring Road, Banks Jt Jr, Marts Michelle; 8/30/2019. $150,500
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
9 Husted Lane, Molina Monica; Reed Christian, Clark Kyle; 8/26/2019. $165,000
16 Cornell Avenue, Monaco Robert; Monaco Vickie, Holmes Cora; Holmes Ronald. 8/26/2019. $35,000
178 Main St, Didalowsky Andrew Jr, Mccarthy Debra L; Mccarthy Lawrence L Jr; 8/26/2019. $133,000
138 Garrison Ave, Burt Denis A Est; Burt Kathleen M Fka; Haynes Kathleen M; Haynes Kenneth, Gomeringer Andrew; Gomeringer Donna; 8/13/2019. $12,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
847 E Commerce St, Sharma Ogesh Aka; Sharma Prakash C; Sharma Yogesh Aka, Bridgeton Dg Llc Aka; Bridgeton E Commerce Dg Llc Aka; 8/29/2019. $210,000
MILLVILLE
5 Homestead Drive, Koch Marci Exec; Shuster Adam Exec; Shuster Gilbert Est By Exec; Shuster Sandra B Est, Riehm Roger K, 8/26/2019. $187,500
109 N 10th St, Stiles Emily G Est By Exec; Stiles George R Exec; Stiles George R Sr Est, Scull Charles, 8/27/2019. $45,000
426 Debbie Lane, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Gilbert Robert Floyd; Gilbert Tina N, 8/28/2019. $170,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
186 Northville Road, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Fairman Jason M; Fairman Stacy; 8/16/2019. $65,000
70 Love Lane, Church Of Saint Teresa Of Avila Aka Fka; Church Of The Immaculate Conception Aka Fka; Parish Of The Holy Cross; Saint Anthonys Church Port Norris Fka; Saint Marys Church Rosenhayn Fka; Saint Michaels Roman Catholic Church Fka; Saint Teresa Of Avila Church Of Aka Fka, Drk Holdings Llc; 8/28/2019. $160,000
31 Richards Road, Heinke Ann M, Olascon Fermin Valencia; Valencia Nancy M; 8/29/2019. $450,000
VINELAND
727 E Pear St, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Bayview Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Tomar Raghuraj Singh; 8/13/2019. $47,576
735 S Main Road Unit 13, Downey John; Downey Steven, Hasankolli Nafije; 8/14/2019. $110,000
1480 Briar Trail, Soriano Julian, Asikhia Omolei; 8/14/2019. $216,000
776 S 6th St, Hsbc Bank Usa Trust By Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Atty; Tomar Raghuraj Singh; 8/15/2019. $32,222
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
31 Benjamin Court, 6/2019. $420,000
401 Bay Shore Drive, 6/2019. $237,500
20 Woodmansee Blvd, 6/2019. $597,000
34 Haley Circle, 6/2019. $457,405
109 Woodchuck Drive, 6/2019. $410,450
4 Dylan Blvd, 6/2019. $327,678
17 Shelli Terrace, 6/2019. $232,500
21 Fourth St, 6/2019. $205,000
667 E Bay Avenue, 6/2019. $145,000
40 Mediterranean Court, 6/2019. $119,900
73 Woodchuck Drive, 6/2019. $310,029
35 Pomona Drive, 6/2019. $187,500
13 Third Street, 6/2019. $457,000
23 Catalina Ave, 6/2019. $369,000
14 Rapids Court, 6/2019. $300,000
7 Swan Lake Court, 6/2019. $228,000
11 Compass Lane, 6/2019. $225,000
39 Gibraltar Court, 6/2019. $80,000
12 Schooner Ave, 6/2019. $239,000
33 Nautilus Drive, 6/2019. $83,893
28 Haley Court, 6/2019. $513,955
12 Highland Drive, 6/2019. $387,000
9 Black Bear Drive, 6/2019. $338,000
376 N Main St, 6/2019. $158,000
24 Georgetown Blvd, 6/2019. $100,000
112 Montclair Road North, 6/2019. $250,000
6 South Point Blvd, 6/2019. $232,000
438 East Bay Ave #4, 6/2019. $184,000
6 Powell Lane, 6/2019. $90,000
114 Hawthorne Lane, 6/2019. $388,000
21 Bayside Ave, 6/2019. $210,000
187 Bay Shore Drive, 6/2019. $69,200
36 Hannah Lee Road, 6/2019. $375,000
10 Willowtree Court, 6/2019. $285,000
1076 West Bay Ave, 6/2019. $248,000
161 Emerson Lane, 6/2019. $371,975
24 Milky Way Drive, 6/2019. $532,625
10 Boulder Drive, 6/2019. $227,500
3 Sandlewood Court, 6/2019. $195,000
14 Cherry St, 6/2019. $450,745
66 1st St, 6/2019. $225,000
13 Spruce Circle South, 6/2019. $180,000
5 Butler Drive, 6/2019. $358,880
10 Norwalk Lane, 6/2019. $300,000
27 Dogwood Drive, 6/2019. $192,000
40 Georgetown Blvd, 6/2019. $169,000
9b Opal Court, 6/2019. $111,000
163 Emerson Lane, 6/2019. $335,619
18 Cove St, 6/2019. $244,000
15 Haley Circle, 6/2019. $574,514
40 Rocky Brook Drive, 6/2019. $247,000
88 Mirage Blvd, 6/2019. $234,500
37 Windward Drive, 6/2019. $170,100
LACEY TOWNSHIP
308 Lawrence Drive, 6/2019. $225,000
521 Conifer Drive, 6/2019. $214,900
809 Beach Blvd, 6/2019. $140,000
59 Arborridge Drive, 6/2019. $460,000
801 Anchor Drive, 6/2019. $325,000
406 Whyatt Court, 6/2019. $250,175
532 Center St, 6/2019. $239,000
500 Nautilus Blvd, 6/2019. $327,000
442 Steuben Ave, 6/2019. $305,000
815 Leeward Drive, 6/2019. $290,000
122 Brick Ave, 6/2019. $282,500
108 Walnut Drive, 6/2019. $149,000
20 Jacqueline Court, 6/2019. $420,000
2216 Brookdale Park Drive, 6/2019. $305,000
3 Sheffield Place, 6/2019. $215,000
1101 Egret Court, 6/2019. $165,000
1101 Egret Court, 6/2019. $120,000
1005 Orlando Drive, 6/2019. $179,000
2 Brookdale Court, 6/2019. $130,000
12 Kent Drive 6/2019. $120,000
148 Ambermist Way, 6/2019. $538,548
16 Penn Place, 6/2019. $408,000
15 Pheasant Run Road, 6/2019. $320,000
1260 Lakeside Drive South, 6/2019. $250,000
2147 Hollywood Drive, 6/2019. $245,000
106 Lawrence Drive, 6/2019. $226,000
1409 Riverview Drive, 6/2019. $180,000
828 Windward Drive, 6/2019. $529,000
1418 Jay St, 6/2019. $164,340
1243 Capstan Drive, 6/2019. $156,675
1006 Hawaii Drive, 6/2019. $111,500
439 Sycamore Drive, 6/2019. $238,000
608 Baldwin St, 6/2019. $132,000
501 Cedarwood Drive, 6/2019. $130,000
159 Ambermist Way, 6/2019. $535,744
107 Chestnut St, 6/2019. $323,000
433 Carr St, 6/2019. $258,000
525 Elwood St, 6/2019. $220,000
1201 Beach Blvd, 6/2019. $161,200
803 Alpine St, 6/2019. $328,000
6 Steuben Court, 6/2019. $195,000
224 Bunnell Place, 6/2019. $164,000
425 Adolphus St, 6/2019. $232,000
2013 Whitcomb Road, 6/2019. $230,000
539 Chelsea St, 6/2019. $192,000
237 Ambermist Way, 6/2019. $409,185
718 Conifer Drive, 6/2019. $242,000
730 Montauk Drive, 6/2019. $219,900
705 Nautilus Blvd, 6/2019. $100,000
356 Constitution Drive, 6/2019. $80,000
1700 Binnacle Road, 6/2019. $60,000
116 Cedar Drive, 6/2019. $296,000
2264 Llewellyn Pkwy, 6/2019. $248,000
1205 Koa Drive, 6/2019. $222,000
3 Bobwhite Court, 6/2019. $220,000
1270 Parker St, 6/2019. $205,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
57 W Anchor Drive, 6/2019. $275,000
9 Deer Run Road, 6/2019. $179,000
17 Pier Point, 6/2019. $170,000
137 E Susquehanna Drive, 6/2019. $130,000
118 Cedarbrook Lane, 6/2019. $120,000
16 Cranbury Lane, 6/2019. $210,000
61 Atlantis Blvd, 6/2019. $190,000
15 Laureldale Court, 6/2019. $140,510
8 Juniper Place, 6/2019. $100,000
1 Westchester Drive, 6/2019. $80,000
42 Sail Drive West, 6/2019. $60,000
234 Lakeside Drive, 6/2019. $50,000
7 Pikes Peak Road, 6/2019. $245,000
105 Hancock Drive, 6/2019. $164,900
220 Valley Forge Drive, 6/2019. $159,000
14 S Portland Drive, 6/2019. $93,670
51 S Ensign Drive, 6/2019. $151,000
50 Lake Superior Drive, 6/2019. $71,000
6 Starboard Court, 6/2019. $331,000
27 Bunker Drive, 6/2019. $255,000
306 Golf View Drive, 6/2019. $255,000
35 Lake Huron Drive, 6/2019. $170,000
110 Juniper Drive, 6/2019. $65,000
36 Galley Way, 6/2019. $330,000
39 Sycamore Drive, 6/2019. $287,000
427 Parkertown Drive, 6/2019. $275,000
179 Willets Ave, 6/2019. $260,000
102 E Raritan Drive, 6/2019. $242,000
374 Wood St, 6/2019. $226,000
36.38 N Indian Valley Court, 6/2019. $185,000
74 Lake Superior Drive, 6/2019. $160,000
19 Reef Lane, 6/2019. $120,500
91 Pin Oak Lane, 6/2019. $107,500
50 Oakland Bay Court, 6/2019. $71,000
49 W Anchor Drive, 6/2019. $322,900
28 Pier Point, 6/2019. $214,500
134 North Spinnaker Dr, 6/2019. $188,000
56 Oakland Bay Court, 6/2019. $117,000
418 Twin Lakes Blvd, 6/2019. $73,500
204 Lake Placid Drive, 6/2019. $67,046
15 Crystalbrook Drive, 6/2019. $215,000
13 Beach Drive, 6/2019. $177,500
137 S Longboat Drive, 6/2019. $270,000
115 Mountain Lake Road, 6/2019. $205,000
115 E Delaware Drive, 6/2019. $100,000
4 Vincent Court, 6/2019. $97,500
21 Lake Saint Claire Drive, 6/2019. $72,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
