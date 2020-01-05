Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

626 Woodland Ave, Dailey Beth Mae/Exr Bishop Christine A; 10/02/19. $170,500

401 New Jersey Ave, Absecon Absecon Urban Renewal Llc; 10/03/19. $1,675,00

249 Coolidge Ave, Iavaroni Molly Bliss Jennifer; 10/07/19. $210,000

104 Laurel Circle, Izvorski Kaloyan C Santiago Wanda Yvette; 10/07/19. $182,000

ATLANTIC CITY

709 N Indiana Ave, Santana Joana Valencia Juan Carlos; 9/24/2019. $17,000

526 Pacific Ave, Mckay Ronald B/Shff Ruiter Cor De; 9/24/2019. $126,000

516 N Delaware Ave, Donofrio Sheryl Hem Gary D; 9/25/2019. $65,000

552 N Delaware Ave, Donofrio Sheryl Hem Gary D; 9/25/2019. $65,000

39 S Harrisburg Ave, Ekatomatis John/Atty Hussain Iqbal; 9/25/2019. $143,500

37 S Harrisburg Ave, Ekatomatis John/Atty Hussain Iqbal; 9/25/2019. $143,500

25 N Tallahassee Ave, Clifton John Sydney Michael Ross And Beth M Ross Rev Liv Tr; 9/25/2019. $362,000

110 N Brighton Ave, Shevlin John W Zia Muhammad; 9/26/2019. $45,000

314 N Massachusetts Ave, Happy Rooster Fund One Llc 1720 Mckinley Ac Llc; 9/26/2019. $130,000

2615 Arctic Ave, Us Bank Tr Na Pacdys Capital Llc; 9/27/2019. $60,000

21 N Texas Ave, Rahman Md M Khan Shahidul; 9/27/2019. $120,000

718 Drexel Ave, Miller Edward Sr/Admr Puddin Desire4 Prop Llc; 9/30/2019. $20,000

3019 Fairmount Ave, Tran James G Dinh Khoa Cong; 9/30/2019. $80,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 430, Nationwide Equities Corp Schwarz Kenneth; 9/30/2019. $120,000

526 Pacific Ave, Lau Florence Osanitch Frank; 9/30/2019. $210,000

BRIGANTINE

600 Lafayette Blvd, Njhr 4 Llc Bontorno Gina M; 9/26/2019. $253,500

4221 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Drew Melvin L Menta Peter A; 9/26/2019. $348,000

212 W Brigantine Ave Apt 311, Ingram Thomas R Pomponi Mary Louise; 9/26/2019. $164,918

320 14th St So, Devine Bernard J Mcgrory Gary; 9/27/2019. $865,000

9 Beacon Lane, Yeity Stephen M Park Peter; 9/27/2019. $345,000

2 Lagoon Court, Damore Glenn D Kutas Eszter; 9/27/2019. $400,000

12 Golf Course Drive, Quigley Peter Kaleck Robert; 9/30/2019. $847,000

117 5th St So, Desrosiers David Garcia Lizzet I; 9/30/2019. $285,000

BUENA

308 S Laurel St, Contento Darlene Quiles Aimee S; 10/01/19. $168,900

402 W Arbor Ave, USA Cama Plan Llc Fbo Terry Hallauer Ira; 10/02/19. $113,000

212 Southeast Ext Blvd, Galarza Erik Rodriguez Maria E; 10/07/19. $140,000

274 Wheat Road, Constantine Ronald Anthony Barrie Darrel D Jr; 10/07/19. $150,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

767 Jackson Road, Schmidt Richard F Jr Collins Scott; 10/02/19. $56,000

214 Bernedette Lane, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Miller Andrew D; 10/03/19. $22,277

7518 Commonwealth Ave, Huettl Howard/Atty Duncan Kevin Jr; 10/07/19. $226,575

EGG HARBOR CITY

945 Philadelphia Ave, Kelly Michael P Kilburg James P; 10/08/19. $177,000

420 Liverpool Ave, Migliacco Kathleen Smith Charmae; 10/08/19. $139,900

243‐245 Cincinnati Ave, Us Bank Na Bedrock Realty Group Llc; 10/10/19. $41,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

2 Charles Drive, Portnoy Randy Longobardi John; 9/26/2019. $219,900

202 Blackman Road, May Thomas K Dejesus Alcides; 9/26/2019. $203,000

214 Ohio Ave, Amjad Rehman Inc 3d Real Estate Inv Llc; 9/30/2019. $130,000

109 White Oak Drive, Calogero Michael Frazier Daniel J; 9/30/2019. $221,000

193 Heather Croft, Palermo Olga Voronov Petr N; 10/01/19. $78,000

116 Branch Hill Drive, Dooley Dean S Neveling Michelle; 10/01/19. $387,000

ESTELL MANOR

183 5th Ave, Cole Charles R Jr Improta Lewis A; 10/09/19. $309,000

1311 13th St, Anastasia Maria/Atty Krueger Ryan A; 10/04/19. $260,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

142 Seminole Court, Manahan Eduardo T Parraga Eloy; 9/24/2019. $180,000

35 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Tam Calvin K; 9/24/2019. $280,000

34 Derby Drive, Lane Mary B Burns Peter R Sr; 9/25/2019. $287,500

519 Salem Way, Eaton Sandra A Frome Edward; 9/25/2019. $176,000

171 Mattix Run, Silva Jeanette Eaton Sandra A; 9/25/2019. $124,000

37 W Mckinley Ave, Greenwalt Lois A Santos Katherine; 9/26/2019. $160,000

503 Highlands Ave, Mcgettigan Manus G Jr Costa Kevin M; 9/26/2019. $58,000

73 Apache Court, Mo Alvarez Llc Alejandro Gabriel; 9/26/2019. $74,150

440 Ebony Tree Ave, Bank Of America Na Ryan Michael Sean; 9/26/2019. $163,186

707 Belmar Ave, US Bank Tr Na Community Home Buyers Llc; 9/26/2019. $40,000

110 Buchanan Ave, Gokul Properties Llc Vinces Rodriguez Joelle J; 9/26/2019. $230,000

705 Jersey Woods Road, Johnson Kristen E/Admr Pekun Coskun; 9/26/2019. $345,000

114 Southport Court, Diana Rogelio T/Atty Lamonaca Donald Sr; 9/26/2019. $224,900

25 Club Place, Panteloukas Zenovia Catenaci Joseph E IV; 9/30/2019. $120,000

336 Harrison Ave, Carroll Stanley Thomas Michelle Ashley; 9/30/2019. $179,800

10 Driftwood Court Unit 4 Bldg 29, Mo Alvarez Llc Fenwick Joshua; 9/30/2019. $65,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

40 Jamestown Circle, US Bank Na Maybin Carole A; 9/24/2019. $145,400

6795 Weymouth Road, Conover Kirk A Jones Eddie Jr; 9/24/2019. $180,000

76 Sorrentino Way, Sun Youn S/Atty Mcpherson Robert; 9/24/2019. $172,500

28 Monet Drive, C&C Development Co Llc Hansen Robert R III; 9/24/2019. $398,154

54 Ernst Court, Jursik Catherine/Exr Pepiak Jeffrey C; 9/25/2019. $265,000

6464 Dehirsch Ave, Petrini Louis Alliano Anthony M; 9/25/2019. $203,940

5905 Sweet Gum, Drive Ratz Kelly A George Suellen; 9/25/2019. $126,500

49 Meadow Circle, Schwartz Richard E Kwok Ying; 9/26/2019. $191,250

4738 Andorea Drive, West Alla Estrada Brayan Z Vargas; 9/30/2019. $135,000

2611 Nutmeg Court, Laibol Pablo Ismael Miranda Williams; 9/30/2019. $85,000

HAMMONTON

26 S Madison Ave, Gaudiano Antimo Kappauf Alan K; 10/01/19. $142,000

67 Kay Drive, Danesi Norma Falciani Joseph V Jr; 10/01/19. $217,000

534 N 1st Road, Santos Sandra R Tucker John; 10/02/19. $244,900

425 N Packard St, Decicco Sue Ann/Exr Vance Jordan; 10/02/19. $194,000

LINWOOD

127 E Seaview Ave, Talarico David Balliet Danielle M; 10/04/19. $240,000

500 Kirklin Ave, Thomas John III Halpin Jennifer; 10/08/19. $275,000

1 Morris Ave, US Bank Tr Na Thomas Jennifer; 10/08/19. $211,000

LONGPORT

110 N Colgate Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv Llc Messina Alfred S; 10/11/19. $1,125,000

111 S 16th Ave Unit 503, Jaron Helene S/Tr Roberta B Gross 2001 Rev Tr; 10/23/19. $790,000

MARGATE

615 N Douglas Ave, Rosenthal Daniel Adams Daniel; 9/25/2019. $455,000

9 Harbour Lane, Robins Paul H Rosenthal Daniel; 9/26/2019. $470,000

113 S Rumson Ave, Cherner Richard A 13 S Rumson Ave Llc; 9/27/2019. $2,000,000

9506 Ventnor Ave Unit 14, Curran Gail Ginnetti Richard; 9/30/2019. $226,500

9415 Pacific Ave #41, Santoro Harry Bennett Melissa Robin; 9/30/2019. $145,000

9600 Atlantic Ave #1201, Schreiber Larry Rosenberg Selma; 9/30/2019. $550,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

3811 Nesco Road, Templeton Gary Zubrzycki Emily S; 10/01/19. $60,000

2259 Richards Ave, Barbera Joseph S Nj Custom Homes Llc; 10/02/19. $25,000

4155 Moss Mill Road, Upton Joshua R/Admr Upton Joshua; 10/09/19. $95,000

5825 Garden Alley-5818 Atlantic Ave, Barbera Joseph Nj Custom Homes Llc; 10/09/19. $25,000

NORTHFIELD

527 Chestnut Ave, Fannie Mae Parkshore Management Assoc Llc; 10/03/19. $98,000

2110 Cornwall Ave, Torres Oscar Whalen Cristen L; 10/03/19. $309,000

4101 Dolphin Ave, Smithson Ellen F 4101 Investment Group Llc; 10/05/19. $80,000

2419 Wabash Ave, Aspenberg Jay R Ferreri Nicholas; 10/07/19. $280,000

PLEASANTVILLE

123 W Mulberry St, Ttlreo2 Llc 123 W Mulberry Llc; 10/01/19. $41,100

61 Tunis Ave, Tarie Properties Llc Basilio Mendez Yosue; 10/02/19. $89,900

3 N Hampden Court, Doebley David Sanchez Patricia; 10/02/19. $97,500

23 E Edgewater Ave, Foreman Arthur F Jr Walker Stanford III; 10/03/19. $95,000

SOMERS POINT

503 W New Jersey Ave, US HUD Carr Jacquelyn M; 10/01/19. $100,101

32 West Laurel Drive, Mazzone Carol Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp; 10/01/19. $140,000

38 Bayside Drive, Macaninch Andrew S Maher James J; 10/08/19. $268,000

3 Pacific Ave, Carangi Sandra Ann Wilson George Emmanuel IV; 10/08/19. $140,000

307 Dobbs Ave, Williams Jane Gawle Frank A; 10/09/19. $163,000

VENTNOR

5210 Winchester Ave, Ws 5210 Winchester Ave Llc Residual Holdings Lp; 9/24/2019. $200,000

120 N Dudley Ave, Kline Thomas J Gold Kenneth; 9/24/2019. $185,000

708 N Victoria Ave, Bertino Laurie N Klemuk San Martin Evan M; 9/25/2019. $207,000

5013 Ventnor Ave, North Beach Dev Llc Lerner Michael; 9/30/2019. $459,000

302 N Surrey Ave, Vitanza Joseph M Caggiano Michael J; 9/30/2019. $160,000

5000 Boardwalk #1803, Markovitz Susan R Duncklee James J; 9/30/2019. $299,000

Cape May County

AVALON

2786 Ocean Drive, Webg Realty LLC Smith Christopher C; 9/2019. $1,800,000

2176 Dune Drive, Kossuth A Thomas Brignola Tracy Cliggett; 9/2019. $871,000

2248 First Ave, Sweterlitsch Louis H Shea Timothy M; 9/2019. $1,200,000

653 7th St, Firth Barbaba E Mc Hugh Henry J; 9/2019. $1,800,000

CAPE MAY

501 Beach Ave Un 305, Koblenzer Caroline S Sandy Shoes LLC; 9/2019. $274,000

1152 Virginia Ave, Duran-Guiles Laura Kneisel John H; 9/2019. $539,000

1143 Lafayette St, Fiocca Dana J Conrad Frank; 9/2019. $685,000

Lot 9 Block 1066, Turnbull Mark A Gardner Joseph W; 9/2019. $1,644,000

1200 New Jersey Ave, O’Donnell Lawrence M Finkelstein David M; 9/2019. $1,825,000

CAPE MAY POINT

209 Yale Ave, Clancy Michael Przychodzien Arthur; 9/2019. $645,000

1329 Massachusetts Ave, Emmons Robert G Angeli Christopher M; 9/2019. $530,000

520 Pearl Ave, Scheel Frederick V Perillo Mary Ellen; 9/2019. $760,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

123 Woodbine Blvd, Hrd Holdings LLC Smith Nicole Ml 9/2019. $260,000

24 Clermont Drive, Am Storage Artnrs LLC Axis Clermont Storage LLC; 9/2019. $1,500,000

282 Rock Island Road, Bealer Leonard W Jr Hartunian David A; 9/2019. $54,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

668 Route 9, Pc7Reo LLC Beckstrand Paul; 9/2019. $285,000

749 Jonathan Hoffman Road, Morris Madeleine M Mellon Edward B Jr; 9/2019. $290,000

9 Wakefield Place, Levai John Caruso Tyrone; 9/2019. $290,000

704 Indiana Ave, Mote George S Schatzman Rochelle; 9/2019. $295,000

566 Grove Ave, Vanderbeck Justin R Donnelly Matthew B; 9/2019. $310,000

120 Frances Ave 1867.10, Salasin Robert Osiecki Lucia; 9/2019. $319,200

216 W Vineyard Court, Shore Mgmtt Co Of DelVal Inc Gibbons John; 9/2019. $380,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

59 Route 47 North, Plagge Mark Feliciano Noelle; 9/2019. $260,000

26 Meadow View Lane, Wells Kenneth J Keenan Richard; 9/2019. $375,000

10 Seagrove Ave, Dundas Raymond F Moran Robert J; 9/2019. $440,000

14 Seagrove Ave, Kohler Albert W II Ckjr LLC; 9/2019. $45,000

611 Route 9 South, Mainland Investors Jms3; 9/2019. $109,000

302 Steel Road, Callahan Elizabeth Est Cowan Aaron A; 9/2019. $163,000

215 S Boyd St, Mc Camy Doris V Est Phnxille Fed Bnk & Trust Co; 9/2019. $245,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

431 E 24th Ave Un D, Dobson Emory R Barnes Michael C; 9/2019. $390,000

503 E 19th Ave Un 200, Klein Karl Gulle Jean Paul; 9/2019. $475,000

514 E 18th Ave Un 1, Waksman Ronald Bruce Light Charles David; 9/2019. $512,500

1800 Atlantic Ave, Mc Calla Richard W Devine William J; 9/2019. $85,100

310 E 17th Ave Un 4, $Flanagan James P Verrilli Carmen J; 9/2019. 190,000

506 E 12th Ave Un 4, Singer Andrew J Getty Michael B; 9/2019. $245,000

605 Ohio Ave, Seidenburg Karen Mazzafro Joan; 9/2019. $294,000

128 E 5th Ave, Carlson John D Exr Poznek Robert C; 9/2019. $540,000

OCEAN CITY

3123 Simpson Ave Un B, Di Maggio Christopher W A&G Real Estate Lp; 9/2019. $670,000

806 A&B First St Un B, Grimes Sandra L Kimmel David S; 9/2019. $750,000

1314 Wesley Ave 1st Fl, Grande Matthew Salimbene Michael; 9/2019. $800,000

1044-46 Bayfront Un 1046, Tighe Paul Catinella Paul; 9/2019. $810,000

2300-02 Asbury Ave Un B, Cooney Michael Courtney Jeffrey P; 9/2019. $950,000

22 E Aberdeen Road, Giosa Edmond Jr Gatesman Prestige Home Dvp LLC; $965,000

5200 Bay Ave, Horn Richard J Putsch Eric E; 9/2019. $975,000

4905 Asbury Ave, Putsch Eric Ward Ryan T; 9/2019. $995,000

SEA ISLE CITY

5212 Landis Ave Un N B,Meyers Dolores M Petka Louis; 9/2019. $950,000

218 57th St East Un, Dirscherl Daniel Wood David; 9/2019. $1,010,000

111 63rd St, Buecheler Joseph Bair John A Jr; 9/2019. $581,000

110 9th St West, Krall Timothy J Mangold Matthew J; 9/2019. $590,000

24 64th St West, Paul Cecilia Est Welsh Thomas J Jr; 9/2019. $730,000

5205 Central Ave, Zeck Ronald E Jr Haggerty John T; 9/2019. $780,000

STONE HARBOR

344-104th St, Stone Harbor Boro Rkh Holdings LLC; 9/2019. $25,000

208 99th St, Cohen Robert M Brixner Wallace C Jr; 9/2019. $555,000

8201 Third Ave Un 11, Orochena Andrew S Sollimo Peter J; 9/2019. $588,000

260 84th St, Pellecchia Edward J Multerer Mark; 9/2019. $2,024,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

521 Route US 9 South, Rivera Anita M Exr Wilson Daniel R; 9/2019. $165,000

62 Linda Lane, Finnegan Thomas W Johns Tristan K; 9/2019. $307,000

46 Hilltop Drive, Nynay Michael G Jr Exr Winslow John C; 9/2019. $319,000

1150 Route 50, Leps Raymond E Piola Charles C III; 9/2019. $390,00

4 Ella Layne, De Acetis Vincent Trust Mangine Charles; 9/2019. $70,000

17 Lenape Lane, Walcott Brandon D Stuart Jeffrey R; 9/2019. $265,000

WEST CAPE MAY

625 Sunset Blvd, Malinics Brenda Carnahan Donald; 9/2019. $150,000

404 W Bennett Ave Un C, Giannuario Robert L Miller Mark E; 9/2019. $187,500

103 E Oak Ave, Shore Mgmt Coy Of DelVal Inc Hueter Joseph Jr; 9/2019. $190,000

421 Sunset Blvd, Parvanta Claudia Fishman Parvanta Claudia Fishman; 9/2019. $300,000

WEST WILDWOOD

721 1/2 W Poplar Ave, Russo Robert J Baker Edward M; 9/2019. $535,000

558 W Magnolia Ave, Mucchetti Domenic Catts Shannon; 9/2019. $287,500

WILDWOOD

413 W Hildreth Ave, Shaw John Jannetti Francis A; 9/2019. $195,000

141 E Wildwood Ave, Lehman Evelyn Denise Press Caitlin L; 9/2019. $215,000

140 W Burk Ave, Auchter Charles Reilly Michael P; 9/2019. $345,000

400 W Hildreth Ave, Bobon William L Barrett Colleen; 9/2019. $393,000

529 W Burk Ave, Grube Francis J III Trust Grube Francis J III Tr; 9/2019. $606,000

529 W Burk Ave, Grube Francis J III Tr Fitzpatrick Ryan M; 9/2019. $606,000

WILDWOOD CREST

401 E Stockton Road Un 04, Vito Robert Faro James; 9/2019. $369,000

7400 Ocean Ave Un 103N, Sand Castle Dev LLC Barracato Nicholas S; 9/2019. $370,000

5701 Atlantic Ave, Kane Stephen R Green Gerald M; 9/2019. $380,000

6711 New Jersey Ave, Barracato Nicholas Patras Nicholas III; 9/2019. $500,000

5612 Lake Road, Gadomski Thomas Tufts Kyle C; 9/2019. $25,000

6701 Atlantic Ave Un 107, Morrissey Frank X Yarem Michael Jr; 9/2019. $114,000

WOODBINE

2721-23 Haven Ave Un B, Fornara Joseph Mc Kay Martha; 9/2019. $535,000

816 Hellprin Ave, Jcm Dev LLC Barnes Adrianna; 9/2019. $150,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

41 Northwest Drive, Williams Timothy, Hernandez Cristobal I Santiago, 8/26/2019. $150,000

76 Cottage Ave, Kaganzev Christopher, Morales Nathan K, 8/28/2019. $54,000

59-61 Bank St, Raively James H Jr; Raively Linda W, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc, 8/28/2019. $100,000

5 Cedar St, Raively James H Jr; Raively Linda W, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc, 8/28/2019. $15,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

1792 North Ave, Port Norris Express Co Inc Aka; Port Norris Express Company Inc Aka, Vertical Bridge Am Llc; 8/19/2019. $300,000

239 Spring Road, Laury Investment Properties, Rivera Ivette M; 8/22/2019. $140,900

169 Spring Road, Banks Jt Jr, Marts Michelle; 8/30/2019. $150,500

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

9 Husted Lane, Molina Monica; Reed Christian, Clark Kyle; 8/26/2019. $165,000

16 Cornell Avenue, Monaco Robert; Monaco Vickie, Holmes Cora; Holmes Ronald. 8/26/2019. $35,000

178 Main St, Didalowsky Andrew Jr, Mccarthy Debra L; Mccarthy Lawrence L Jr; 8/26/2019. $133,000

138 Garrison Ave, Burt Denis A Est; Burt Kathleen M Fka; Haynes Kathleen M; Haynes Kenneth, Gomeringer Andrew; Gomeringer Donna; 8/13/2019. $12,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

847 E Commerce St, Sharma Ogesh Aka; Sharma Prakash C; Sharma Yogesh Aka, Bridgeton Dg Llc Aka; Bridgeton E Commerce Dg Llc Aka; 8/29/2019. $210,000

MILLVILLE

5 Homestead Drive, Koch Marci Exec; Shuster Adam Exec; Shuster Gilbert Est By Exec; Shuster Sandra B Est, Riehm Roger K, 8/26/2019. $187,500

109 N 10th St, Stiles Emily G Est By Exec; Stiles George R Exec; Stiles George R Sr Est, Scull Charles, 8/27/2019. $45,000

426 Debbie Lane, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Gilbert Robert Floyd; Gilbert Tina N, 8/28/2019. $170,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

186 Northville Road, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Fairman Jason M; Fairman Stacy; 8/16/2019. $65,000

70 Love Lane, Church Of Saint Teresa Of Avila Aka Fka; Church Of The Immaculate Conception Aka Fka; Parish Of The Holy Cross; Saint Anthonys Church Port Norris Fka; Saint Marys Church Rosenhayn Fka; Saint Michaels Roman Catholic Church Fka; Saint Teresa Of Avila Church Of Aka Fka, Drk Holdings Llc; 8/28/2019. $160,000

31 Richards Road, Heinke Ann M, Olascon Fermin Valencia; Valencia Nancy M; 8/29/2019. $450,000

VINELAND

727 E Pear St, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Bayview Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Tomar Raghuraj Singh; 8/13/2019. $47,576

735 S Main Road Unit 13, Downey John; Downey Steven, Hasankolli Nafije; 8/14/2019. $110,000

1480 Briar Trail, Soriano Julian, Asikhia Omolei; 8/14/2019. $216,000

776 S 6th St, Hsbc Bank Usa Trust By Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Atty; Tomar Raghuraj Singh; 8/15/2019. $32,222

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

31 Benjamin Court, 6/2019. $420,000

401 Bay Shore Drive, 6/2019. $237,500

20 Woodmansee Blvd, 6/2019. $597,000

34 Haley Circle, 6/2019. $457,405

109 Woodchuck Drive, 6/2019. $410,450

4 Dylan Blvd, 6/2019. $327,678

17 Shelli Terrace, 6/2019. $232,500

21 Fourth St, 6/2019. $205,000

667 E Bay Avenue, 6/2019. $145,000

40 Mediterranean Court, 6/2019. $119,900

73 Woodchuck Drive, 6/2019. $310,029

35 Pomona Drive, 6/2019. $187,500

13 Third Street, 6/2019. $457,000

23 Catalina Ave, 6/2019. $369,000

14 Rapids Court, 6/2019. $300,000

7 Swan Lake Court, 6/2019. $228,000

11 Compass Lane, 6/2019. $225,000

39 Gibraltar Court, 6/2019. $80,000

12 Schooner Ave, 6/2019. $239,000

33 Nautilus Drive, 6/2019. $83,893

28 Haley Court, 6/2019. $513,955

12 Highland Drive, 6/2019. $387,000

9 Black Bear Drive, 6/2019. $338,000

376 N Main St, 6/2019. $158,000

24 Georgetown Blvd, 6/2019. $100,000

112 Montclair Road North, 6/2019. $250,000

6 South Point Blvd, 6/2019. $232,000

438 East Bay Ave #4, 6/2019. $184,000

6 Powell Lane, 6/2019. $90,000

114 Hawthorne Lane, 6/2019. $388,000

21 Bayside Ave, 6/2019. $210,000

187 Bay Shore Drive, 6/2019. $69,200

36 Hannah Lee Road, 6/2019. $375,000

10 Willowtree Court, 6/2019. $285,000

1076 West Bay Ave, 6/2019. $248,000

161 Emerson Lane, 6/2019. $371,975

24 Milky Way Drive, 6/2019. $532,625

10 Boulder Drive, 6/2019. $227,500

3 Sandlewood Court, 6/2019. $195,000

14 Cherry St, 6/2019. $450,745

66 1st St, 6/2019. $225,000

13 Spruce Circle South, 6/2019. $180,000

5 Butler Drive, 6/2019. $358,880

10 Norwalk Lane, 6/2019. $300,000

27 Dogwood Drive, 6/2019. $192,000

40 Georgetown Blvd, 6/2019. $169,000

9b Opal Court, 6/2019. $111,000

163 Emerson Lane, 6/2019. $335,619

18 Cove St, 6/2019. $244,000

15 Haley Circle, 6/2019. $574,514

40 Rocky Brook Drive, 6/2019. $247,000

88 Mirage Blvd, 6/2019. $234,500

37 Windward Drive, 6/2019. $170,100

LACEY TOWNSHIP

308 Lawrence Drive, 6/2019. $225,000

521 Conifer Drive, 6/2019. $214,900

809 Beach Blvd, 6/2019. $140,000

59 Arborridge Drive, 6/2019. $460,000

801 Anchor Drive, 6/2019. $325,000

406 Whyatt Court, 6/2019. $250,175

532 Center St, 6/2019. $239,000

500 Nautilus Blvd, 6/2019. $327,000

442 Steuben Ave, 6/2019. $305,000

815 Leeward Drive, 6/2019. $290,000

122 Brick Ave, 6/2019. $282,500

108 Walnut Drive, 6/2019. $149,000

20 Jacqueline Court, 6/2019. $420,000

2216 Brookdale Park Drive, 6/2019. $305,000

3 Sheffield Place, 6/2019. $215,000

1101 Egret Court, 6/2019. $165,000

1101 Egret Court, 6/2019. $120,000

1005 Orlando Drive, 6/2019. $179,000

2 Brookdale Court, 6/2019. $130,000

12 Kent Drive 6/2019. $120,000

148 Ambermist Way, 6/2019. $538,548

16 Penn Place, 6/2019. $408,000

15 Pheasant Run Road, 6/2019. $320,000

1260 Lakeside Drive South, 6/2019. $250,000

2147 Hollywood Drive, 6/2019. $245,000

106 Lawrence Drive, 6/2019. $226,000

1409 Riverview Drive, 6/2019. $180,000

828 Windward Drive, 6/2019. $529,000

1418 Jay St, 6/2019. $164,340

1243 Capstan Drive, 6/2019. $156,675

1006 Hawaii Drive, 6/2019. $111,500

439 Sycamore Drive, 6/2019. $238,000

608 Baldwin St, 6/2019. $132,000

501 Cedarwood Drive, 6/2019. $130,000

159 Ambermist Way, 6/2019. $535,744

107 Chestnut St, 6/2019. $323,000

433 Carr St, 6/2019. $258,000

525 Elwood St, 6/2019. $220,000

1201 Beach Blvd, 6/2019. $161,200

803 Alpine St, 6/2019. $328,000

6 Steuben Court, 6/2019. $195,000

224 Bunnell Place, 6/2019. $164,000

425 Adolphus St, 6/2019. $232,000

2013 Whitcomb Road, 6/2019. $230,000

539 Chelsea St, 6/2019. $192,000

237 Ambermist Way, 6/2019. $409,185

718 Conifer Drive, 6/2019. $242,000

730 Montauk Drive, 6/2019. $219,900

705 Nautilus Blvd, 6/2019. $100,000

356 Constitution Drive, 6/2019. $80,000

1700 Binnacle Road, 6/2019. $60,000

116 Cedar Drive, 6/2019. $296,000

2264 Llewellyn Pkwy, 6/2019. $248,000

1205 Koa Drive, 6/2019. $222,000

3 Bobwhite Court, 6/2019. $220,000

1270 Parker St, 6/2019. $205,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

57 W Anchor Drive, 6/2019. $275,000

9 Deer Run Road, 6/2019. $179,000

17 Pier Point, 6/2019. $170,000

137 E Susquehanna Drive, 6/2019. $130,000

118 Cedarbrook Lane, 6/2019. $120,000

16 Cranbury Lane, 6/2019. $210,000

61 Atlantis Blvd, 6/2019. $190,000

15 Laureldale Court, 6/2019. $140,510

8 Juniper Place, 6/2019. $100,000

1 Westchester Drive, 6/2019. $80,000

42 Sail Drive West, 6/2019. $60,000

234 Lakeside Drive, 6/2019. $50,000

7 Pikes Peak Road, 6/2019. $245,000

105 Hancock Drive, 6/2019. $164,900

220 Valley Forge Drive, 6/2019. $159,000

14 S Portland Drive, 6/2019. $93,670

51 S Ensign Drive, 6/2019. $151,000

50 Lake Superior Drive, 6/2019. $71,000

6 Starboard Court, 6/2019. $331,000

27 Bunker Drive, 6/2019. $255,000

306 Golf View Drive, 6/2019. $255,000

35 Lake Huron Drive, 6/2019. $170,000

110 Juniper Drive, 6/2019. $65,000

36 Galley Way, 6/2019. $330,000

39 Sycamore Drive, 6/2019. $287,000

427 Parkertown Drive, 6/2019. $275,000

179 Willets Ave, 6/2019. $260,000

102 E Raritan Drive, 6/2019. $242,000

374 Wood St, 6/2019. $226,000

36.38 N Indian Valley Court, 6/2019. $185,000

74 Lake Superior Drive, 6/2019. $160,000

19 Reef Lane, 6/2019. $120,500

91 Pin Oak Lane, 6/2019. $107,500

50 Oakland Bay Court, 6/2019. $71,000

49 W Anchor Drive, 6/2019. $322,900

28 Pier Point, 6/2019. $214,500

134 North Spinnaker Dr, 6/2019. $188,000

56 Oakland Bay Court, 6/2019. $117,000

418 Twin Lakes Blvd, 6/2019. $73,500

204 Lake Placid Drive, 6/2019. $67,046

15 Crystalbrook Drive, 6/2019. $215,000

13 Beach Drive, 6/2019. $177,500

137 S Longboat Drive, 6/2019. $270,000

115 Mountain Lake Road, 6/2019. $205,000

115 E Delaware Drive, 6/2019. $100,000

4 Vincent Court, 6/2019. $97,500

21 Lake Saint Claire Drive, 6/2019. $72,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

