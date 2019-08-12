Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
403 London Court II, Kennedy Glenn E Grafilo Gina; 04/12/19. $80,000
111 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Agpalo Jaime; 04/12/19. $273,700
1188 Ocean Heights Ave, Oceanfirst Bank Na 1188 Ocean Assoc Llc; 04/12/19. $335,000
112 Constitution Drive, Bank Of Ny Mellon Midnight Realty Llc; 04/12/19. $84,980
6675 Black Horse Pike, Simon Sidney/Atty Matthew Portnoy & Sons R E; 04/12/19. $100,000
151 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Tan Xin C; 04/12/19. $264,990
215 Ontario Ave, Purfield Margaret E/Atty Forbes Jamie E; 04/12/19. $180,000
146 Constitution Drive, Kirms Timothy Scanlon Jacob J; 04/15/19. $165,000
29 Marigold Circle, Eisenstein Mark Cristini John A; 04/15/19. $275,000
27 Burnside Drive, Knupp Rhoda Lee Reina Nickl 04/15/19. $199,900
559 London Court II, Luzzi Kimberly Canela Pedro; 04/15/19. $93,300
29 Somers Ave, Nyc Reo Llc 1050 Shore Road Llc; 04/16/19. $62,500
7 Neptune Drive, Coleman Matthew Mccabe Kevin W; 04/16/19. $510,000
5 Brandywine Court, Chen Wei Fan Zhong Canxing; 04/17/19. $170,000
11 Weeping Willow Circle, US Bank Na Median Jose A; 04/17/19. $196,000
619 Zion Road, Bank Of Americana Lb Continental Llc; 04/17/19. $86,777
13 Vella La Vella Lane, Alley Timothey Jones Daniel J; 04/18/19. $53,000
6044 Reega Ave, 551 Lafayette Llc Roach Joshua; 04/18/19. $153,000
310 London Court Condo, Tedeschi Frank J/Shff Rashid Mamunur; 04/18/19. $40,000
Cape May County
OCEAN CITY
3031 Central Ave 2nd Fl, 3Point14 LLC Global Coast LLC; 3/2019. $2,500,000
6 Bay Ave, 6 Bay Ave LLC Farrell Robert J Jrl 3/2019. $2,875,000
3537 Wesely Ave, Randazzo C J G Rosenblatt Grntr Trust; 3/2019. $2,900,000
2539 Wesley Ave, Thompson Lynn Rosenblatt Grntr Trust; 3/2019. $3,100,000
Beach Thorofare Un C-9, Taht Beverly D Trust Miller John; 3/2019. $14,000
825 Plymouth Place 21, De Paola Teresa A Exr Lergier Gladeline; 3/2019. $140,000
1320-24 Ocean Ave, Ridolfi Alfonso Schuhl Robert; 3/2019. $180,000
1 Spinnaker Court, Mirra Nicollette C Kendall Brett; 3/2019. $309,900
336-338 Bay Ave Un 306, Callaghan David F Matekovic John; 3/2019. $350,000
343 W 17th St, Cornwall Kevin R Mc Gourty Vincent P; 3/2018. $383,000
239 Bay Ave Un 2, Stella Nino Straub Peter; 3/2019. $402,000
2738 Asbury Ave, Benson Joshua C Grezeszak Cynthia; 3/2019. $475,000
2801-03 Bay Ave, Whetstone Jane H Fasy Christopher J; 3/2019. $570,000
3033-35 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Seidel R Garth Freeman Stephen Dennis; 3/2019. $610,000
Lot 5 Block 3002, Seiler Ronald Seidel R Garth; 3/2019. $617,000
1513-15 Central Ave Un 1 1513, Penza Michael V Plankenhorn C M; 3/2019. $685,000
225 W Inlet Road, Ocean City Dev Gr LLC Hollerback Living Trust; 3/2019. $967,000
5545 Central Ave, Sparagna Mary Est Exr Lukas Raymond D; 3/2019. $1,250,000
5215 Central Ave, Wasekanes Thomas J Gibian Ryan S; 3/2019. $1,300,000
315 Seabright Road, Proko Joseph P J G Bolger Rev Deed Of Trust; 3/2019. $1,765,000
Lot 14 Block 70.6, Davco Construction Inc Hovatter Edward J; 3/2019. $2,250,000
800-14 Atlantic Ave, Dunmor Motel Inc Eclat Investments LLC; 3/2019. $5,750,000
870 Seventh St, Coghlan Donna M Swirsding Davis; 3/2019. $90,000
840 Ocean Ave, Holtz Daniel R Abdelnour Abraam; 3/2019. $98,000
500 Bay Ave Un 607 N, Rubin Bernard Delserro Kathleen F; 3/2019. $259,000
500 Bay Ave, Walsh Marie B Est Exr Giannone Edward J; 3/2019. $290,000
3325 Simpson Ave, Armenti Anthony C Santella Joseph; 3/2019. $305,000
500 Bay Ave, Robinson S H Sr Rev Trust Snyder Jeffrey L; 3/2019. $327,500
3514 Bay Ave, Rjgvb LLC Rilling Christopher W; 3/2019. $350,000
13 N St 2nd Fl, Salvo Anthony Diaz Ryan T; 3/2019. $365,000
58 Safe Harbor Drive, Cassel Sean W Hummel Maureen; 3/2019. $399,900
336-38 Bay Ave Un 201, Handen Lawrence Montgomery Patrick J; 3/2019. $410,000
5415 Simpson Ave, Cosaboon Wilson King Melinda; 3/2019. $435,000
2027 Asbury Ave Un B, Robus Frances E Ringer Joseph C; 3/2019. $460,000
804A Brighton Place, Kuehner John E Drake Kristen R; 3/2019. $655,000
1561-63 Asbury Ave Un A, Oc Offners LLC Keane Kevin M; 3/2019. $675,000
5201-03 Asbury Ave, Lamon Kim D Williams Thomas R; 3/2019. $767,500
27 W 11th St, Versaggi John Iwanowski Joseph S Trust; 3/2019. $930,000
250 & 258 Bay Ave, Kirkman Jeanne Ann Anderson Thomas; 3/2019. $4,500,000
Lot 8 Block 806, 801 Asbury Asst LP 801 Asbury Ave LLC; 3/2019. $4,800,000
WILDWOOD
401 E Palm Road, Nolan Robert A Shrff Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc; 3/2019. $644,000
3110 Atlantic Ave Un 302, US Rof III Lgl Ttl Tr 2015-1 Kemmerer Brian W; 3/2019. $65,000
2907 Park Blvd, Nolan Robert A Shrff Boyle Eamon; 3/2019. $75,000
4710 Hudson Ave, Stedeford Theresa Lugo David; 3/2019.$150,000
418 W Maple Ave, Walsh Daniel J Waldie George W Jr; 3/2019. $174,000
331 E Magnolia Ave, Westminster Asso LLC Magnolia Inv LLC; 3/2019. $185,000
313 W Juniper Ave, Bullington Robert A Mc Cann John; 3/2019. $185,000
4103 Hudson Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Trust Franco Teres; 3/2019. $195,000
224 E Leaming Ave, Kupka Frederick Iannelli John C; 3/2019. $200,000
225 E Rio Grande Ave Un 200, Williams Shawn Gassler David K; 3/2019. $230,000
411 West Cedar Ave Un H, Walsh Robert W Viviani Scott; 3/2019. $238,000
320 East Juniper Ave, Early Stephen Mull Kristen Lee; 3/2019. $310,000
247 E Burk Ave, Ramchandran Rajagopal Le Nguyet Dan T; 3/2019. $312,000
318 E Youngs Ave, Bigham-Robinson U N Sandbox 4 LLC; 3/2019. $345,000
337 Fifth Ave, Shore Real Estate Dev LLC Danella Vincent P; 3/2019. $732,000
3510 Hudson Ave, Parker Debrah A Sweeney Christopher W; 3/2019. $60,000
429 W Garfield Ave, Hinkle Cheryl Burns Liane; 3/2019. $60,000
3010 Ocean Ave Un 204, Glasgow Albert L III Critchfield Edward D; 3/2019. $159,000
4704 Park Blvd, Ruggiero John M Ziegler Gary J; 3/2019. $175,000
217 E Spencer Ave, Li Jimmy Maiocco Joann; 3/2019. $274,000
147 E Andrews Ave, Perniciario Amy 147 Andrews LLC; 3/2019. $315,000
111 E 10th Ave, Sharkey Ina Exr Imle Joanna M; 3/2019. $320,000
248-250 E Schellenger Ave, Milmat Inc Wall Street Holdings 1 Inc; 3/2019. $400,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
1020 W Bay Ave, 1/2019. $120,000
4 Jamie Court, 1/2019. $432,000
401-13a Bay Shore Drive, 1/2019. $328,000
24 Georgetown Blvd, 1/2019. $90,000
27 Potomac Court, 1/2019. $34,000
53 Rocky Brook Drive, 1/2019. $253,000
58 Twilight Drive, 1/2019. $549,683
69a Taylor Lane, 1/2019. $150,000
94 Mirage Blvd, 1/2019. $230,000
228 Rahway Road, 1/2019. $295,000
9 Caribbean Court, 1/2019. $115,000
107 & 109 Brook St,1/2019. $72,000
35 Savannah Drive, 1/2019. $314,990
5 Hampshire Court, 1/2019. $422,975
61 Woodchuck Drive, 1/2019. $295,656
79 Water St, 1/2019. $60,000
805 D W Bay Ave, 1/2019. $170,000
93 Woodchuck Drive, 1/2019. $399,263
119 E Susquehanna Drive, 1/2019. $130,000
119 Schooner Ave, 1/2019. $75,000
15 Willow Drive, 1/2019. $225,000
30 1st St, 1/2019. $148,500
33 Catalina Ave, 1/2019. $315,000
44 Starboard Ave, 1/2019. $110,000
3b Emerald Drive, 1/2019. $102,000
6 Allison Way, 1/2019. $243,000
134 Vivas Drive, 1/2019. $262,500
28 Bayside Ave, 1/2019. $141,900
625 E Bay Ave, 1/2019. $175,000
2 Compass Lane, 1/2019. $160,000
74 Georgetown Blvd, 1/2019. $55,000
14 Raccoon Lane, 1/2019. $339,990
21 Woodchuck Drive, 1/2019. $317,000
90 Taylor Lane, 1/2019. $332,500
101 Pine Oak Blvd, 1/2019. $157,000
30 Center St, 1/2019. $115,000
4 Harpoon Drive, 1/2019. $52,225
6 Harpoon Drive, 1/2019. $52,225
7 Tina Way, 1/2019. $35,000
1 Ships Court, 1/2019. $100,000
17 Dylan Blvd, 1/2019. $348,095
17 Orchid Lane, 1/2019. $221,260
19 South East Court Unit B Bldg 15, 1/2019. $93,000
195 Village Drive, 1/2019. $110,000
3 Ocean Ave, 1/2019. $169,500
63 Pine Oak Blvd, 1/2019. $150,000
70 Warren Grove Road, 1/2019. $249,900
BEACH HAVEN
114 Sixth St, 2/2019. $950,000
206 Pelham Ave, 2/2019. $1,300,000
319 Liberty Ave, 2/2019. $585,000
20 E 7th St, 2/2019. $1,410,000
415 8th St, 2/2019. $519,750
231 10th St, 2/2019. $600,000
500 N Bay Ave Unit 4 Unit C, 2/2019. $105,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
136 Dinner Point Ave, 2/2019. $100,000
137 Sprague Ave, 2/2019. $70,000
10 Eagle Ridge Lane, 2/2019. $330,000
123 Bartlett Ave, 2/2019. $995,000
246 Route 9, 2/2019. $150,000
129 Division St, 2/2019. $270,000
306 Dock Road, 2/2019. $66,675
HARVEY CEDARS
7 W 81st Street, 2/2019. $375,000
6201 Long Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $953,000
6808 Sulfok Place, 2/2019. $2,700,000
8 E Burlington Ave, 2/2019. $2,300,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
605 Nantucket Road, 1/2019. $375,000
742 Baldwin St, 1/2019. $127,500
150 Ambermist Way, 1/2019. $483,041
803 Chelsea St, 1/2019. $137,000
839 Bowline Drive, 1/2019. $68,750
1227 Gemini Court, 1/2019. $240,000
1611 Fanwood Road, 1/2019. $95,000
232, 244, 300-302, 304 N Main St, 1/2019. $28,000,000
855 Harrison Ave, 1/2019. $169,714
10 Renee Court, 1/2019. $405,000
575 Holmes Ave, 1/2019. $120,000
701 Pensacola Road, 1/2019. $217,000
710 Biscayne Drive, 1/2019. $178,000
805 Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $90,000
816 Wave Drive, 1/2019. $433,000
1664 Joffre Road, 1/2019. $240,000
215 Walnut Drive, 1/2019. $126,000
1012 Capstan Drive, 1/2019. $710,000
1716 Anchorage Drive, 1/2019. $110,000
681 Deerhead Lake Drive, 1/2019. $269,900
701 Elwood St, 1/2019. $234,000
709 Meadow Lane, 1/2019. $253,000
102 Clearwater Drive, 1/2019. $235,000
1209 Mercury Court, 1/2019. $50,000
421 Hemlock Drive, 1/2019. $295,000
439 Sycamore Drive, 1/2019. $147,250
817 Tampa Road, 1/2019. $157,000
2098 Llewellyn Pkwy, 1/2019. $145,000
911 Montauk Drive, 1/2019. $310,000
113 Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $105,000
318 Station Drive, 1/2019. $225,000
7 W Schuylkill Road, 1/2019. $190,000
72 Sheffield Drive, 1/2019. $174,000
1437 Jay St, 1/2019. $132,250
1682 Joffre Road, 1/2019. $299,900
200 Snipe Road, 1/2019. $263,000
2215 Longwood Drive, 1/2019. $253,000
458 Barnacle Road, 1/2019. $105,000
516 Raleight Drive,1/2019. $250,000
602 Elwood St, 1/2019. $255,000
933 Montauk Drive, 1/2019. $195,000
628 Devon St, 1/2019. $171,000
SHIP BOTTOM
270 W 7th St, 2/2019. $634,000
121 E 6th St, 2/2019. $1,200,000
2608-10 Long Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $350,000
1805 Long Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $550,000
702-716 Long Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $1,900,000
SURF CITY
116 22nd St, 2/2019. $726,500
382a N 10th St, 2/2019. $1,270,000
301 N 4th St, 2/2019. $1,071,000
50 N 4th St, 2/2019. $550,000
6 N 21st St, 2/2019. $1,826,500
TUCKERTON
386 Birchwood Drive, 2/2019. $200,000
509 May Pink Court, 2/2019. $83,744
225 Wood St, 2/2019. $140,000
805 Cedar St, 2/2019. $115,001
370 S Green St, 2/2019. $140,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
