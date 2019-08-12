081119_mon_real10.jpeg

PRESWYCK LANE, OCEAN VIEW Sale price: $478,000 Days on market: 2 Sold by: Soleil Sotheby’s International Realty

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

403 London Court II, Kennedy Glenn E Grafilo Gina; 04/12/19. $80,000

111 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Agpalo Jaime; 04/12/19. $273,700

1188 Ocean Heights Ave, Oceanfirst Bank Na 1188 Ocean Assoc Llc; 04/12/19. $335,000

112 Constitution Drive, Bank Of Ny Mellon Midnight Realty Llc; 04/12/19. $84,980

6675 Black Horse Pike, Simon Sidney/Atty Matthew Portnoy & Sons R E; 04/12/19. $100,000

151 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Tan Xin C; 04/12/19. $264,990

215 Ontario Ave, Purfield Margaret E/Atty Forbes Jamie E; 04/12/19. $180,000

146 Constitution Drive, Kirms Timothy Scanlon Jacob J; 04/15/19. $165,000

29 Marigold Circle, Eisenstein Mark Cristini John A; 04/15/19. $275,000

27 Burnside Drive, Knupp Rhoda Lee Reina Nickl 04/15/19. $199,900

559 London Court II, Luzzi Kimberly Canela Pedro; 04/15/19. $93,300

29 Somers Ave, Nyc Reo Llc 1050 Shore Road Llc; 04/16/19. $62,500

7 Neptune Drive, Coleman Matthew Mccabe Kevin W; 04/16/19. $510,000

5 Brandywine Court, Chen Wei Fan Zhong Canxing; 04/17/19. $170,000

11 Weeping Willow Circle, US Bank Na Median Jose A; 04/17/19. $196,000

619 Zion Road, Bank Of Americana Lb Continental Llc; 04/17/19. $86,777

13 Vella La Vella Lane, Alley Timothey Jones Daniel J; 04/18/19. $53,000

6044 Reega Ave, 551 Lafayette Llc Roach Joshua; 04/18/19. $153,000

310 London Court Condo, Tedeschi Frank J/Shff Rashid Mamunur; 04/18/19. $40,000

Cape May County

OCEAN CITY

3031 Central Ave 2nd Fl, 3Point14 LLC Global Coast LLC; 3/2019. $2,500,000

6 Bay Ave, 6 Bay Ave LLC Farrell Robert J Jrl 3/2019. $2,875,000

3537 Wesely Ave, Randazzo C J G Rosenblatt Grntr Trust; 3/2019. $2,900,000

2539 Wesley Ave, Thompson Lynn Rosenblatt Grntr Trust; 3/2019. $3,100,000

Beach Thorofare Un C-9, Taht Beverly D Trust Miller John; 3/2019. $14,000

825 Plymouth Place 21, De Paola Teresa A Exr Lergier Gladeline; 3/2019. $140,000

1320-24 Ocean Ave, Ridolfi Alfonso Schuhl Robert; 3/2019. $180,000

1 Spinnaker Court, Mirra Nicollette C Kendall Brett; 3/2019. $309,900

336-338 Bay Ave Un 306, Callaghan David F Matekovic John; 3/2019. $350,000

343 W 17th St, Cornwall Kevin R Mc Gourty Vincent P; 3/2018. $383,000

239 Bay Ave Un 2, Stella Nino Straub Peter; 3/2019. $402,000

2738 Asbury Ave, Benson Joshua C Grezeszak Cynthia; 3/2019. $475,000

2801-03 Bay Ave, Whetstone Jane H Fasy Christopher J; 3/2019. $570,000

3033-35 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Seidel R Garth Freeman Stephen Dennis; 3/2019. $610,000

Lot 5 Block 3002, Seiler Ronald Seidel R Garth; 3/2019. $617,000

1513-15 Central Ave Un 1 1513, Penza Michael V Plankenhorn C M; 3/2019. $685,000

225 W Inlet Road, Ocean City Dev Gr LLC Hollerback Living Trust; 3/2019. $967,000

5545 Central Ave, Sparagna Mary Est Exr Lukas Raymond D; 3/2019. $1,250,000

5215 Central Ave, Wasekanes Thomas J Gibian Ryan S; 3/2019. $1,300,000

315 Seabright Road, Proko Joseph P J G Bolger Rev Deed Of Trust; 3/2019. $1,765,000

Lot 14 Block 70.6, Davco Construction Inc Hovatter Edward J; 3/2019. $2,250,000

800-14 Atlantic Ave, Dunmor Motel Inc Eclat Investments LLC; 3/2019. $5,750,000

870 Seventh St, Coghlan Donna M Swirsding Davis; 3/2019. $90,000

840 Ocean Ave, Holtz Daniel R Abdelnour Abraam; 3/2019. $98,000

500 Bay Ave Un 607 N, Rubin Bernard Delserro Kathleen F; 3/2019. $259,000

500 Bay Ave, Walsh Marie B Est Exr Giannone Edward J; 3/2019. $290,000

3325 Simpson Ave, Armenti Anthony C Santella Joseph; 3/2019. $305,000

500 Bay Ave, Robinson S H Sr Rev Trust Snyder Jeffrey L; 3/2019. $327,500

3514 Bay Ave, Rjgvb LLC Rilling Christopher W; 3/2019. $350,000

13 N St 2nd Fl, Salvo Anthony Diaz Ryan T; 3/2019. $365,000

58 Safe Harbor Drive, Cassel Sean W Hummel Maureen; 3/2019. $399,900

336-38 Bay Ave Un 201, Handen Lawrence Montgomery Patrick J; 3/2019. $410,000

5415 Simpson Ave, Cosaboon Wilson King Melinda; 3/2019. $435,000

2027 Asbury Ave Un B, Robus Frances E Ringer Joseph C; 3/2019. $460,000

804A Brighton Place, Kuehner John E Drake Kristen R; 3/2019. $655,000

1561-63 Asbury Ave Un A, Oc Offners LLC Keane Kevin M; 3/2019. $675,000

5201-03 Asbury Ave, Lamon Kim D Williams Thomas R; 3/2019. $767,500

27 W 11th St, Versaggi John Iwanowski Joseph S Trust; 3/2019. $930,000

250 & 258 Bay Ave, Kirkman Jeanne Ann Anderson Thomas; 3/2019. $4,500,000

Lot 8 Block 806, 801 Asbury Asst LP 801 Asbury Ave LLC; 3/2019. $4,800,000

WILDWOOD

401 E Palm Road, Nolan Robert A Shrff Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc; 3/2019. $644,000

3110 Atlantic Ave Un 302, US Rof III Lgl Ttl Tr 2015-1 Kemmerer Brian W; 3/2019. $65,000

2907 Park Blvd, Nolan Robert A Shrff Boyle Eamon; 3/2019. $75,000

4710 Hudson Ave, Stedeford Theresa Lugo David; 3/2019.$150,000

418 W Maple Ave, Walsh Daniel J Waldie George W Jr; 3/2019. $174,000

331 E Magnolia Ave, Westminster Asso LLC Magnolia Inv LLC; 3/2019. $185,000

313 W Juniper Ave, Bullington Robert A Mc Cann John; 3/2019. $185,000

4103 Hudson Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Trust Franco Teres; 3/2019. $195,000

224 E Leaming Ave, Kupka Frederick Iannelli John C; 3/2019. $200,000

225 E Rio Grande Ave Un 200, Williams Shawn Gassler David K; 3/2019. $230,000

411 West Cedar Ave Un H, Walsh Robert W Viviani Scott; 3/2019. $238,000

320 East Juniper Ave, Early Stephen Mull Kristen Lee; 3/2019. $310,000

247 E Burk Ave, Ramchandran Rajagopal Le Nguyet Dan T; 3/2019. $312,000

318 E Youngs Ave, Bigham-Robinson U N Sandbox 4 LLC; 3/2019. $345,000

337 Fifth Ave, Shore Real Estate Dev LLC Danella Vincent P; 3/2019. $732,000

3510 Hudson Ave, Parker Debrah A Sweeney Christopher W; 3/2019. $60,000

429 W Garfield Ave, Hinkle Cheryl Burns Liane; 3/2019. $60,000

3010 Ocean Ave Un 204, Glasgow Albert L III Critchfield Edward D; 3/2019. $159,000

4704 Park Blvd, Ruggiero John M Ziegler Gary J; 3/2019. $175,000

217 E Spencer Ave, Li Jimmy Maiocco Joann; 3/2019. $274,000

147 E Andrews Ave, Perniciario Amy 147 Andrews LLC; 3/2019. $315,000

111 E 10th Ave, Sharkey Ina Exr Imle Joanna M; 3/2019. $320,000

248-250 E Schellenger Ave, Milmat Inc Wall Street Holdings 1 Inc; 3/2019. $400,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

1020 W Bay Ave, 1/2019. $120,000

4 Jamie Court, 1/2019. $432,000

401-13a Bay Shore Drive, 1/2019. $328,000

24 Georgetown Blvd, 1/2019. $90,000

27 Potomac Court, 1/2019. $34,000

53 Rocky Brook Drive, 1/2019. $253,000

58 Twilight Drive, 1/2019. $549,683

69a Taylor Lane, 1/2019. $150,000

94 Mirage Blvd, 1/2019. $230,000

228 Rahway Road, 1/2019. $295,000

9 Caribbean Court, 1/2019. $115,000

107 & 109 Brook St,1/2019. $72,000

35 Savannah Drive, 1/2019. $314,990

5 Hampshire Court, 1/2019. $422,975

61 Woodchuck Drive, 1/2019. $295,656

79 Water St, 1/2019. $60,000

805 D W Bay Ave, 1/2019. $170,000

93 Woodchuck Drive, 1/2019. $399,263

119 E Susquehanna Drive, 1/2019. $130,000

119 Schooner Ave, 1/2019. $75,000

15 Willow Drive, 1/2019. $225,000

30 1st St, 1/2019. $148,500

33 Catalina Ave, 1/2019. $315,000

44 Starboard Ave, 1/2019. $110,000

3b Emerald Drive, 1/2019. $102,000

6 Allison Way, 1/2019. $243,000

134 Vivas Drive, 1/2019. $262,500

28 Bayside Ave, 1/2019. $141,900

625 E Bay Ave, 1/2019. $175,000

2 Compass Lane, 1/2019. $160,000

74 Georgetown Blvd, 1/2019. $55,000

14 Raccoon Lane, 1/2019. $339,990

21 Woodchuck Drive, 1/2019. $317,000

90 Taylor Lane, 1/2019. $332,500

101 Pine Oak Blvd, 1/2019. $157,000

30 Center St, 1/2019. $115,000

4 Harpoon Drive, 1/2019. $52,225

6 Harpoon Drive, 1/2019. $52,225

7 Tina Way, 1/2019. $35,000

1 Ships Court, 1/2019. $100,000

17 Dylan Blvd, 1/2019. $348,095

17 Orchid Lane, 1/2019. $221,260

19 South East Court Unit B Bldg 15, 1/2019. $93,000

195 Village Drive, 1/2019. $110,000

3 Ocean Ave, 1/2019. $169,500

63 Pine Oak Blvd, 1/2019. $150,000

70 Warren Grove Road, 1/2019. $249,900

BEACH HAVEN

114 Sixth St, 2/2019. $950,000

206 Pelham Ave, 2/2019. $1,300,000

319 Liberty Ave, 2/2019. $585,000

20 E 7th St, 2/2019. $1,410,000

415 8th St, 2/2019. $519,750

231 10th St, 2/2019. $600,000

500 N Bay Ave Unit 4 Unit C, 2/2019. $105,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

136 Dinner Point Ave, 2/2019. $100,000

137 Sprague Ave, 2/2019. $70,000

10 Eagle Ridge Lane, 2/2019. $330,000

123 Bartlett Ave, 2/2019. $995,000

246 Route 9, 2/2019. $150,000

129 Division St, 2/2019. $270,000

306 Dock Road, 2/2019. $66,675

HARVEY CEDARS

7 W 81st Street, 2/2019. $375,000

6201 Long Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $953,000

6808 Sulfok Place, 2/2019. $2,700,000

8 E Burlington Ave, 2/2019. $2,300,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

605 Nantucket Road, 1/2019. $375,000

742 Baldwin St, 1/2019. $127,500

150 Ambermist Way, 1/2019. $483,041

803 Chelsea St, 1/2019. $137,000

839 Bowline Drive, 1/2019. $68,750

1227 Gemini Court, 1/2019. $240,000

1611 Fanwood Road, 1/2019. $95,000

232, 244, 300-302, 304 N Main St, 1/2019. $28,000,000

855 Harrison Ave, 1/2019. $169,714

10 Renee Court, 1/2019. $405,000

575 Holmes Ave, 1/2019. $120,000

701 Pensacola Road, 1/2019. $217,000

710 Biscayne Drive, 1/2019. $178,000

805 Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $90,000

816 Wave Drive, 1/2019. $433,000

1664 Joffre Road, 1/2019. $240,000

215 Walnut Drive, 1/2019. $126,000

1012 Capstan Drive, 1/2019. $710,000

1716 Anchorage Drive, 1/2019. $110,000

681 Deerhead Lake Drive, 1/2019. $269,900

701 Elwood St, 1/2019. $234,000

709 Meadow Lane, 1/2019. $253,000

102 Clearwater Drive, 1/2019. $235,000

1209 Mercury Court, 1/2019. $50,000

421 Hemlock Drive, 1/2019. $295,000

439 Sycamore Drive, 1/2019. $147,250

817 Tampa Road, 1/2019. $157,000

2098 Llewellyn Pkwy, 1/2019. $145,000

911 Montauk Drive, 1/2019. $310,000

113 Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $105,000

318 Station Drive, 1/2019. $225,000

7 W Schuylkill Road, 1/2019. $190,000

72 Sheffield Drive, 1/2019. $174,000

1437 Jay St, 1/2019. $132,250

1682 Joffre Road, 1/2019. $299,900

200 Snipe Road, 1/2019. $263,000

2215 Longwood Drive, 1/2019. $253,000

458 Barnacle Road, 1/2019. $105,000

516 Raleight Drive,1/2019. $250,000

602 Elwood St, 1/2019. $255,000

933 Montauk Drive, 1/2019. $195,000

628 Devon St, 1/2019. $171,000

SHIP BOTTOM

270 W 7th St, 2/2019. $634,000

121 E 6th St, 2/2019. $1,200,000

2608-10 Long Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $350,000

1805 Long Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $550,000

702-716 Long Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $1,900,000

SURF CITY

116 22nd St, 2/2019. $726,500

382a N 10th St, 2/2019. $1,270,000

301 N 4th St, 2/2019. $1,071,000

50 N 4th St, 2/2019. $550,000

6 N 21st St, 2/2019. $1,826,500

TUCKERTON

386 Birchwood Drive, 2/2019. $200,000

509 May Pink Court, 2/2019. $83,744

225 Wood St, 2/2019. $140,000

805 Cedar St, 2/2019. $115,001

370 S Green St, 2/2019. $140,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments