Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

AVALON

2011 Dune Drive, Romano Rick J Kinek James Daniel; 05/2020.$999,000

162 76th St, Beckwith William Turvey Thomas D; 05/2020. $2,800,000

74 37th St, Rinck Kristina M Exr Filippone Edward J; 05/2020. $4,400,000

311 77th St, Van Horn John R Bell Christopher D; 05/2020. $2,290,000

168 67th St, Mbm Dev One LLC Avalon Bng14 LLC; 05/2020. $6,450,000

CAPE MAY

1211C Missouri Ave, Lochonic Anne Marie Young James Vincent; 05/2020. $418,500

215 Heritage Lane, Smeraldi Alessandro Rjmat LLC; 05/2020. $627,500

1302 Idaho Ave, Wagner Ann E Finch Reed C; 05/2020. $700,000

27 1/2 Second Ave, O’Connor Diane M Trust Goslee James; 05/2020. $920,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

6 Kaylin Court, D R Horton Inc Farhat Anthony G; 05/2020. $401,645

5 Ohio Ave, Weigle Michael F Weigle Elizabeth; 05/2020. $12,500

37 E Florida Ave, US Bank Trust Ntl Asso Trust Senger Maria G; 05/2020. $130,000

4039 Bayshore Road, Kelly William Barton Neil M; 05/2020. $145,000

121 E Florida Ave, Blevis Dean Zigler Sarah C; 05/2020. $165,000

111 Walnut Ave, Senlick Edward P Exr Petrellis Joseph A; 05/2020. $188,000

511 Nummytown Road, Harkin Michael J Jr Butterline Mark S Sr; 05/2020. $217,000

234 Arbor Road, Juisti Gary A Frank Cynthia D; 05/2020. $219,000

414 E St Johns Ave, Brown Tree LLC Hearon Charles L; 05/2020. $249,900

9907 Seapointe Blvd, Ruzic Joseph A Karpin Renato; 05/2020. $265,000

304 Champlain Drive, Nardulli Vito Milanese Albert A; 05/2020. $290,000

212 E St John’s Ave, Cellucci Lawrence J Lake Jeremy W; 05/2020. $310,000

1288 Wilson Drive, Fuma LLC 301 79th St E LLC; 05/2020. $600,000

512 Baywyn Road, Bortz Dale Crouthamel R TJr; 05/2020. $612,500

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

88 Wynndemere Court, Chaney Patricia M Napolitano Christian Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $250,000

1903 Tidewater Ave, Mcardle Claire Britton Marie J Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $285,000

301 Pennsylvania Ave, Kinney Michael Lyon Carliene Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $332,310

6 Jaden, Ckjr LLC Squiccimara Louis Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $390,000

8 Brook Ridge Road, Ckjr LLC Benedetto Joseph; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $125,000

18 Eagles Way, Brangenberg Gerard A Chiappetta Salvatore Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $130,000

11 N 6th St, Yones Francis Mc Nair Larry Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $390,000

2 Stagecoach Road, Stokes Christopher J Tankelewicz L A Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $405,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1900 Boardwalk, Sandifer Michael J Nazzario Tonimarie; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $320,000

2400 Surf Ave, Hawaiian Beach Resort LLC Heather Simona; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $649,900

333 W 18th Ave, Hull Brett Villani Thomas; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $798,000

406 Paradise Way Un 406, Paradise Cove LLC Colfer John D; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $1,200,000

OCEAN CITY

5107 Central Ave, Dejong Mark Iacobucci Karen Wooten; 05/2020. $1,200,000

14 E Aberdeen Road, Scarano Gloria T Scarano Joseph J; 05/2020. $45,001

3408 Haven Ave, Banzhaf Paul Ganesan Mahalakshmi; 05/2020. $89,900

10 Bay Ave, Smith Brenda A Carrow Mark S; 05/2020. $225,059

501 Conch Drive, Davidson Randall R Mongo Leonard L; 05/2020. $369,900

4609 West Ave 1st Fl, Morris Jack V Kelly Christina; 05/2020. $449,000

809 Delancey Place, Giles Phyllis D Tegler James T; 05/2020. $465,000

166A Ocean Road, Alsentzer Mark S Sansone Robert L; 05/2020. $470,000

3800 West Ave, Mennine Sharon D’Antonio Peter A; 05/2020. $480,000

1247 Haven Ave, Berges Nathanael A Schaeffer Vincent; 05/2020. $484,000

2204-06 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Pavlik Frank Brown Dev Corp; 05/2020. $569,000

305 North St, Greene William A Welsh Stephen A; 05/2020. $575,000

1036 Central Ave, Shaner Todd C Convery Raymond Edward; 05/2020. $630,000

1628 Wesley Ave 1st Fl, 1628 Wesley Ave II L L C Witt 1628 Wesley LLC; 05/2020. $715,000

3130 Central Ave, Tuozzolo Thomas Buehler Susan K; 05/2020. $812,000

2117 Bay Ave, Fenichel Stefan Mcdonough Joseph G; 05/2020. $836,400

243 W Atlantic Blvd, Maccarone Jacquelyn Gabriel Building Group Inc; 05/2020. $945,000

4911 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Thomas Rory Friedman Craig; 05/2020. $1,750,000

1931 Wesley Ave, Shoemaker Robert P J Di Cicco Rev Living Trust; 05/2020. $2,000,000

853-71 Plymouth Place, Mc Carthy William D Mc Grath John R; $190,000

938 Bay Ave Un A, Muzyk Scott Gushka Matthew R; 05/2020. $249,000

SEA ISLE CITY

5620 Sounds Ave, La La Carlo T La La Living Trust; 05/2020. $700,000

137 55th St, Miller Sharon A Est Brockett Timothy; 05/2020. $868,000

4431 Venecian Road S Un, Beseris Living Trust Bowen Ed; 05/2020. $885,000

217 80th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Curren Maryellen; 05/2020. $910,000

12 83rd St, Mcdade Natalia Raysik George; 05/2020. $1,820,000

STONE HARBOR

2 90th St, Haabestad Peter H Peace & Serenity 390 LLC; 05/2020. $4,000,000

4 90th St, Sokohl Robert E Peace & Serenity 390 LLC; 05/2020. $4,750,000

3 90th St, Peace & Serenity 390 LLC Serenity Now Sh Nj LLC; 05/2020. $5,000,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

28 Luke Court, Mears Charles J &C Bruno Michael P; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $290,000

3 Highland Ave, Warrington Marilyn Wetzler Scott; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $320,000

5 E Sumner Ave, Heisel Stephanie Exr Eberts James; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $450,000

WILDWOOD

5301 Ocean Ave, Harrow Ronald L Oberly John H III; 05/2020. $285,600

120 E Davis Ave, Glenn William E Stacks Carolyn; 05/2020. $318,500

3800 Pacific Ave, La Monaca Romano South Shore Bricks LLC; 05/2020. $380,000

WILDWOOD CREST

5706 Atlantic Ave, Benson Melvin B III Logan Timothy; 05/2020. $125,000

236 W Morning Glory Road Un 236, Villani Thomas J Michael Leonard D; 05/2020. $518,000

115 E Morning Glory Road Un B, Eichenlaub John G Czajkowski Vicki L; 05/2020. $549,000

301 E Stockton Road, Peter Scott Nastasi William C; 05/2020. $790,000

WOODBINE

136 Savage Bridge Road, US Bank Trust Savage Bridge Inv; 05/2020. $62,900

626 Grant Ave, Shaw Thomas L Jr Horvath Nathan; 05/2020. $176,500

Cumberland County

MILLVILLE

907 N 8th St, Rouba Scott J; Regalado-Cespedes Kelvin A; 4/15/2020. $139,900

147 University Road, Davis Francis A; Davis Gerald; Messier Kayla; Messier Steven; 4/15/2020. $168,000

2225 E Main St, K&L Real Estate Llc; Reed Kevin; Rosado Natashali; 4/16/2020. $173,000

44 Hogbin Road, Clifford Amanda L; Clifford Jonathan E; Maldonado Emily; Maldonado Ismael; 4/16/2020. $195,000

708 Shar Lane Blvd, Blb Resources Delegate; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent By Delegagte; Infinity Real Estate Investments Llc; 4/17/2020. $65,000

418 Rhonda Drive, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Forte Andrea Lynn; Forte Suzanne; 4/17/2020. $101,000

23 Sheldon Ave, Aureli Loretta N Detetta Aka; Aureli Peter; Detetta-Aureli Loretta N Aka; Detetta-West Loretta N Fka; Hanby Jason L; 4/20/2020. $173,000

403 Union Lake Drive, Doroshuk Daniel; Whitesell Joseph; 4/21/2020. $250,000

3 Oriole Lane, Highland Development Group Llc; Yanni Vince; Trovarelli Karly A; 4/21/2020. $197,662

426 Val Lane, Gandy Brian T Jr; Pettit Christian; 4/22/2020. $205,000

603 N 9th St, Cobb Calvin Est; Cobb Calvin Jr Atty; Cobb Doris June Aka By Atty; Cobb June Aka By Atty; Aponte-Vega Samuel; 4/23/2020. $108,000

1810 E Main St, K&L Real Estate Llc; Reed Kevin; Denby Diane M; 4/23/2020, $126,500

200 Sharp St, Schwegel Dennis J; Schwegel Gregory; Schwegel Martin V; Schwegel Susan Est; Montalvo Raymundo; 4/24/2020. $90,400

VINELAND

54 W Chestnut Ave, Montanez Ramon; Montanez Yasmine; 4/20/2020. $124,000

2102 E Oak Road Unit K4, Perez Carmen L; Perez Ivan E; Ziller Megan; 4/21/2020. $159,000

4586 Robin Road, Hammer Lashiconnah; Hammer Rentals Llc; Days Benard L; Days Shirnell R; 4/21/2020. $178,000

44 W Almond St, Coba Inc; Rivera Julio; 4/21/2020. $51,000

2864 Union Road, H Cubed Holdings Llc; Valley Road Llc; 4/21/2020. $32,188

1842 Tomahawk Court, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Patel Bharatiben B; 4/22/2020. $254,900

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

806 Bayview Ave, 2/2020. $1,238,000

17 E 8th St, 2/2020. $675,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

105 Alexander Drive, 2/2020. $263,900

113 Newark Road, 2/2020. $362,500

195 Ravenwood Blvd, 2/2020. $213,000

116 Village Drive, 2/2020. $176,000

38 Compass Lane, 2/2020. $140,000

38 Farragut Ave, 2/2020. $18,500

31 Dylan Blvd, 2/2020. $345,990

23 Mutineer Ave, 2/2020. $320,000

4 Ripple Terrace, 2/2020. $271,000

19 Sloop Court, 2/2020. $153,000

89 Ravenwood Blvd, 2/2020. $259,000

9 Cape Code Ave, 2/2020. $335,000

31 Nautilus Drive, 2/2020. $130,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

743 Montauk Drive, 2/2020. $199,900

615 Pine St, 2/2020. $235,000

1485 Clearview St, 2/2020. $232,500

807 Anchor Drive, 2/2020. $275,000

306 Station Drive, 2/2020. $300,000

429 Nuatilus Blvd, 2/2020. $120,000

7 Hastings Drive, 2/2020. $265,000

339 Enterprise Drive, 2/2020. $164,000

250 Ambermist Way, 2/2020. $352,568

261 Ambermist Way, 2/2020. $455,577

427 Sycamore St, 2/2020. $225,000

220 Haines St East, 2/2020. $161,000

910 West Panama Court, 2/2020. $160,000

324 Lawrence Drive, 2/2020. $247,000

321 Cedar Ave, 2/2020. $259,000

1816 Deerhead Lake Drive, 2/2020. $185,000

1322 Lee Way, 2/2020. $253,635

721 Capstan Drive, 2/2020. $479,000

808 Alpine St, 2/2020. $202,000

817 Tampa Road, 2/2020. $255,950

455 Newport Road, 2/2020. $222,500

505 Cedarwood Drive, 2/2020. $305,000

Dover Road, 2/2020. $23,169

1021 Trenton Ave, 2/2020. $205,000

708 Sinclair Ave, 2/2020. $28,321

10 Tom Gray Court, 2/2020. $224,000

Pershing Ave, 2/2020. $47,500

Pershing Ave Vacant Land, 2/2020. $47,500

606 Wilbert Ave, 2/2020. $220,000

106 Frog Hollow Road, 2/2020. $146,612

506 Oak Hill Court, 2/2020. $83,645

408 Cedar Drive, 2/2020. $235,500

1315 Lee Way, 2/2020. $240,000

403 Woodlawn Drive, 2/2020. $254,000

717 Nautilus Blvd, 2/2020. $166,000

900 Clifton St, 2/2020. $280,000

647 Kearny Ave, 2/2020. $260,500

242 Willow Lane, 2/2020. $223,000

115 Driftwood Lane, 2/2020. $224,900

404 Holland Ave, 2/2020. $185,000

21 Easy St, 2/2020. $277,000

1012 Laurel Blvd, 2/2020. $225,000

3 Wales Court, 2/2020. $238,500

34 Warren St, 2/2020. $150,000

1836 Whitcomb Road, 2/2020. $190,000

624 Tappen St, 2/2020. $190,000

150 Arborridge Drive, 2/2020. $435,000

100 Heatherington Court, 2/2020. $588,645

9 Norwick Drive, 2/2020. $193,500

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

28 Iowa Court, 2/2020. $575,000

212 Danbury Drive, 2/2020. $160,000

102 East Potomac Drive, 2/2020. $90,000

180 Country Club Blvd, 2/2020. $200,000

3 West Raritan Drive, 2/2020. $55,000

21 Harvest Way, 2/2020. $220,000

67 Timberline Drive, 2/2020. $135,000

140 E Susquehanna Drive, 2/2020. $80,000

44 Lake Superior Drive, 2/2020. $345,000

47 South Ensign Drive, 2/2020. $270,000

135 Valley Forge Drive, 2/2020. $80,000

318 Falcon Drive, 2/2020. $69,987

222 Danbury Drive, 2/2020. $138,000

1138 Radio Road, 2/2020. $260,000

24 Pin Oak Lane, 2/2020. $87,500

24 Masters Court, 2/2020. $128,000

413 National Union Blvd, 2/2020. $163,500

10 Iowa Court, 2/2020. $150,000

1357 Route 539, 2/2020. $450,000

109 North Spinnaker Drive, 2/2020. $288,000

23 West Brig Drive, 2/2020. $340,000

12 South Boston Drive, 2/2020. $224,000

103 Playhouse Road, 2/2020. $101,000

10 Vincent Court, 2/2020. $135,000

33 Southwinds Drive, 2/2020. $175,000

37 Walkill Road, 2/2020. $329,000

328 Twin Lake Blvd, 2/2020. $94,500

237 Lakeside Drive, 2/2020. $90,000

18 Schooner Court, 2/2020. $83,000

240 Otis Bog Road, 2/2020. $310,000

44 Harvest Way, 2/2020. $345,000

24 West Raritan Drive, 2/2020. $110,000

36 Harvest Way, 2/2020. $219,675

232 Twin Lakes Blvd, 2/2020. $145,500

212 Valley Forge Drive, 2/2020. $179,900

5 Rosemont Lane, 2/2020. $236,000

12 Cohanzick Court, 2/2020. $60,000

173 Westchester Drive, 2/2020. $132,000

118 Cedarbrook Lane, 2/2020. $134,202

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments