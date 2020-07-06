Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
AVALON
2011 Dune Drive, Romano Rick J Kinek James Daniel; 05/2020.$999,000
162 76th St, Beckwith William Turvey Thomas D; 05/2020. $2,800,000
74 37th St, Rinck Kristina M Exr Filippone Edward J; 05/2020. $4,400,000
311 77th St, Van Horn John R Bell Christopher D; 05/2020. $2,290,000
168 67th St, Mbm Dev One LLC Avalon Bng14 LLC; 05/2020. $6,450,000
CAPE MAY
1211C Missouri Ave, Lochonic Anne Marie Young James Vincent; 05/2020. $418,500
215 Heritage Lane, Smeraldi Alessandro Rjmat LLC; 05/2020. $627,500
1302 Idaho Ave, Wagner Ann E Finch Reed C; 05/2020. $700,000
27 1/2 Second Ave, O’Connor Diane M Trust Goslee James; 05/2020. $920,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
6 Kaylin Court, D R Horton Inc Farhat Anthony G; 05/2020. $401,645
5 Ohio Ave, Weigle Michael F Weigle Elizabeth; 05/2020. $12,500
37 E Florida Ave, US Bank Trust Ntl Asso Trust Senger Maria G; 05/2020. $130,000
4039 Bayshore Road, Kelly William Barton Neil M; 05/2020. $145,000
121 E Florida Ave, Blevis Dean Zigler Sarah C; 05/2020. $165,000
111 Walnut Ave, Senlick Edward P Exr Petrellis Joseph A; 05/2020. $188,000
511 Nummytown Road, Harkin Michael J Jr Butterline Mark S Sr; 05/2020. $217,000
234 Arbor Road, Juisti Gary A Frank Cynthia D; 05/2020. $219,000
414 E St Johns Ave, Brown Tree LLC Hearon Charles L; 05/2020. $249,900
9907 Seapointe Blvd, Ruzic Joseph A Karpin Renato; 05/2020. $265,000
304 Champlain Drive, Nardulli Vito Milanese Albert A; 05/2020. $290,000
212 E St John’s Ave, Cellucci Lawrence J Lake Jeremy W; 05/2020. $310,000
1288 Wilson Drive, Fuma LLC 301 79th St E LLC; 05/2020. $600,000
512 Baywyn Road, Bortz Dale Crouthamel R TJr; 05/2020. $612,500
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
88 Wynndemere Court, Chaney Patricia M Napolitano Christian Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $250,000
1903 Tidewater Ave, Mcardle Claire Britton Marie J Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $285,000
301 Pennsylvania Ave, Kinney Michael Lyon Carliene Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $332,310
6 Jaden, Ckjr LLC Squiccimara Louis Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $390,000
8 Brook Ridge Road, Ckjr LLC Benedetto Joseph; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $125,000
18 Eagles Way, Brangenberg Gerard A Chiappetta Salvatore Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $130,000
11 N 6th St, Yones Francis Mc Nair Larry Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $390,000
2 Stagecoach Road, Stokes Christopher J Tankelewicz L A Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $405,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1900 Boardwalk, Sandifer Michael J Nazzario Tonimarie; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $320,000
2400 Surf Ave, Hawaiian Beach Resort LLC Heather Simona; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $649,900
333 W 18th Ave, Hull Brett Villani Thomas; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $798,000
406 Paradise Way Un 406, Paradise Cove LLC Colfer John D; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $1,200,000
OCEAN CITY
5107 Central Ave, Dejong Mark Iacobucci Karen Wooten; 05/2020. $1,200,000
14 E Aberdeen Road, Scarano Gloria T Scarano Joseph J; 05/2020. $45,001
3408 Haven Ave, Banzhaf Paul Ganesan Mahalakshmi; 05/2020. $89,900
10 Bay Ave, Smith Brenda A Carrow Mark S; 05/2020. $225,059
501 Conch Drive, Davidson Randall R Mongo Leonard L; 05/2020. $369,900
4609 West Ave 1st Fl, Morris Jack V Kelly Christina; 05/2020. $449,000
809 Delancey Place, Giles Phyllis D Tegler James T; 05/2020. $465,000
166A Ocean Road, Alsentzer Mark S Sansone Robert L; 05/2020. $470,000
3800 West Ave, Mennine Sharon D’Antonio Peter A; 05/2020. $480,000
1247 Haven Ave, Berges Nathanael A Schaeffer Vincent; 05/2020. $484,000
2204-06 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Pavlik Frank Brown Dev Corp; 05/2020. $569,000
305 North St, Greene William A Welsh Stephen A; 05/2020. $575,000
1036 Central Ave, Shaner Todd C Convery Raymond Edward; 05/2020. $630,000
1628 Wesley Ave 1st Fl, 1628 Wesley Ave II L L C Witt 1628 Wesley LLC; 05/2020. $715,000
3130 Central Ave, Tuozzolo Thomas Buehler Susan K; 05/2020. $812,000
2117 Bay Ave, Fenichel Stefan Mcdonough Joseph G; 05/2020. $836,400
243 W Atlantic Blvd, Maccarone Jacquelyn Gabriel Building Group Inc; 05/2020. $945,000
4911 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Thomas Rory Friedman Craig; 05/2020. $1,750,000
1931 Wesley Ave, Shoemaker Robert P J Di Cicco Rev Living Trust; 05/2020. $2,000,000
853-71 Plymouth Place, Mc Carthy William D Mc Grath John R; $190,000
938 Bay Ave Un A, Muzyk Scott Gushka Matthew R; 05/2020. $249,000
SEA ISLE CITY
5620 Sounds Ave, La La Carlo T La La Living Trust; 05/2020. $700,000
137 55th St, Miller Sharon A Est Brockett Timothy; 05/2020. $868,000
4431 Venecian Road S Un, Beseris Living Trust Bowen Ed; 05/2020. $885,000
217 80th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Curren Maryellen; 05/2020. $910,000
12 83rd St, Mcdade Natalia Raysik George; 05/2020. $1,820,000
STONE HARBOR
2 90th St, Haabestad Peter H Peace & Serenity 390 LLC; 05/2020. $4,000,000
4 90th St, Sokohl Robert E Peace & Serenity 390 LLC; 05/2020. $4,750,000
3 90th St, Peace & Serenity 390 LLC Serenity Now Sh Nj LLC; 05/2020. $5,000,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
28 Luke Court, Mears Charles J &C Bruno Michael P; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $290,000
3 Highland Ave, Warrington Marilyn Wetzler Scott; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $320,000
5 E Sumner Ave, Heisel Stephanie Exr Eberts James; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $450,000
WILDWOOD
5301 Ocean Ave, Harrow Ronald L Oberly John H III; 05/2020. $285,600
120 E Davis Ave, Glenn William E Stacks Carolyn; 05/2020. $318,500
3800 Pacific Ave, La Monaca Romano South Shore Bricks LLC; 05/2020. $380,000
WILDWOOD CREST
5706 Atlantic Ave, Benson Melvin B III Logan Timothy; 05/2020. $125,000
236 W Morning Glory Road Un 236, Villani Thomas J Michael Leonard D; 05/2020. $518,000
115 E Morning Glory Road Un B, Eichenlaub John G Czajkowski Vicki L; 05/2020. $549,000
301 E Stockton Road, Peter Scott Nastasi William C; 05/2020. $790,000
WOODBINE
136 Savage Bridge Road, US Bank Trust Savage Bridge Inv; 05/2020. $62,900
626 Grant Ave, Shaw Thomas L Jr Horvath Nathan; 05/2020. $176,500
Cumberland County
MILLVILLE
907 N 8th St, Rouba Scott J; Regalado-Cespedes Kelvin A; 4/15/2020. $139,900
147 University Road, Davis Francis A; Davis Gerald; Messier Kayla; Messier Steven; 4/15/2020. $168,000
2225 E Main St, K&L Real Estate Llc; Reed Kevin; Rosado Natashali; 4/16/2020. $173,000
44 Hogbin Road, Clifford Amanda L; Clifford Jonathan E; Maldonado Emily; Maldonado Ismael; 4/16/2020. $195,000
708 Shar Lane Blvd, Blb Resources Delegate; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent By Delegagte; Infinity Real Estate Investments Llc; 4/17/2020. $65,000
418 Rhonda Drive, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Forte Andrea Lynn; Forte Suzanne; 4/17/2020. $101,000
23 Sheldon Ave, Aureli Loretta N Detetta Aka; Aureli Peter; Detetta-Aureli Loretta N Aka; Detetta-West Loretta N Fka; Hanby Jason L; 4/20/2020. $173,000
403 Union Lake Drive, Doroshuk Daniel; Whitesell Joseph; 4/21/2020. $250,000
3 Oriole Lane, Highland Development Group Llc; Yanni Vince; Trovarelli Karly A; 4/21/2020. $197,662
426 Val Lane, Gandy Brian T Jr; Pettit Christian; 4/22/2020. $205,000
603 N 9th St, Cobb Calvin Est; Cobb Calvin Jr Atty; Cobb Doris June Aka By Atty; Cobb June Aka By Atty; Aponte-Vega Samuel; 4/23/2020. $108,000
1810 E Main St, K&L Real Estate Llc; Reed Kevin; Denby Diane M; 4/23/2020, $126,500
200 Sharp St, Schwegel Dennis J; Schwegel Gregory; Schwegel Martin V; Schwegel Susan Est; Montalvo Raymundo; 4/24/2020. $90,400
VINELAND
54 W Chestnut Ave, Montanez Ramon; Montanez Yasmine; 4/20/2020. $124,000
2102 E Oak Road Unit K4, Perez Carmen L; Perez Ivan E; Ziller Megan; 4/21/2020. $159,000
4586 Robin Road, Hammer Lashiconnah; Hammer Rentals Llc; Days Benard L; Days Shirnell R; 4/21/2020. $178,000
44 W Almond St, Coba Inc; Rivera Julio; 4/21/2020. $51,000
2864 Union Road, H Cubed Holdings Llc; Valley Road Llc; 4/21/2020. $32,188
1842 Tomahawk Court, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Patel Bharatiben B; 4/22/2020. $254,900
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
806 Bayview Ave, 2/2020. $1,238,000
17 E 8th St, 2/2020. $675,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
105 Alexander Drive, 2/2020. $263,900
113 Newark Road, 2/2020. $362,500
195 Ravenwood Blvd, 2/2020. $213,000
116 Village Drive, 2/2020. $176,000
38 Compass Lane, 2/2020. $140,000
38 Farragut Ave, 2/2020. $18,500
31 Dylan Blvd, 2/2020. $345,990
23 Mutineer Ave, 2/2020. $320,000
4 Ripple Terrace, 2/2020. $271,000
19 Sloop Court, 2/2020. $153,000
89 Ravenwood Blvd, 2/2020. $259,000
9 Cape Code Ave, 2/2020. $335,000
31 Nautilus Drive, 2/2020. $130,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
743 Montauk Drive, 2/2020. $199,900
615 Pine St, 2/2020. $235,000
1485 Clearview St, 2/2020. $232,500
807 Anchor Drive, 2/2020. $275,000
306 Station Drive, 2/2020. $300,000
429 Nuatilus Blvd, 2/2020. $120,000
7 Hastings Drive, 2/2020. $265,000
339 Enterprise Drive, 2/2020. $164,000
250 Ambermist Way, 2/2020. $352,568
261 Ambermist Way, 2/2020. $455,577
427 Sycamore St, 2/2020. $225,000
220 Haines St East, 2/2020. $161,000
910 West Panama Court, 2/2020. $160,000
324 Lawrence Drive, 2/2020. $247,000
321 Cedar Ave, 2/2020. $259,000
1816 Deerhead Lake Drive, 2/2020. $185,000
1322 Lee Way, 2/2020. $253,635
721 Capstan Drive, 2/2020. $479,000
808 Alpine St, 2/2020. $202,000
817 Tampa Road, 2/2020. $255,950
455 Newport Road, 2/2020. $222,500
505 Cedarwood Drive, 2/2020. $305,000
Dover Road, 2/2020. $23,169
1021 Trenton Ave, 2/2020. $205,000
708 Sinclair Ave, 2/2020. $28,321
10 Tom Gray Court, 2/2020. $224,000
Pershing Ave, 2/2020. $47,500
Pershing Ave Vacant Land, 2/2020. $47,500
606 Wilbert Ave, 2/2020. $220,000
106 Frog Hollow Road, 2/2020. $146,612
506 Oak Hill Court, 2/2020. $83,645
408 Cedar Drive, 2/2020. $235,500
1315 Lee Way, 2/2020. $240,000
403 Woodlawn Drive, 2/2020. $254,000
717 Nautilus Blvd, 2/2020. $166,000
900 Clifton St, 2/2020. $280,000
647 Kearny Ave, 2/2020. $260,500
242 Willow Lane, 2/2020. $223,000
115 Driftwood Lane, 2/2020. $224,900
404 Holland Ave, 2/2020. $185,000
21 Easy St, 2/2020. $277,000
1012 Laurel Blvd, 2/2020. $225,000
3 Wales Court, 2/2020. $238,500
34 Warren St, 2/2020. $150,000
1836 Whitcomb Road, 2/2020. $190,000
624 Tappen St, 2/2020. $190,000
150 Arborridge Drive, 2/2020. $435,000
100 Heatherington Court, 2/2020. $588,645
9 Norwick Drive, 2/2020. $193,500
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
28 Iowa Court, 2/2020. $575,000
212 Danbury Drive, 2/2020. $160,000
102 East Potomac Drive, 2/2020. $90,000
180 Country Club Blvd, 2/2020. $200,000
3 West Raritan Drive, 2/2020. $55,000
21 Harvest Way, 2/2020. $220,000
67 Timberline Drive, 2/2020. $135,000
140 E Susquehanna Drive, 2/2020. $80,000
44 Lake Superior Drive, 2/2020. $345,000
47 South Ensign Drive, 2/2020. $270,000
135 Valley Forge Drive, 2/2020. $80,000
318 Falcon Drive, 2/2020. $69,987
222 Danbury Drive, 2/2020. $138,000
1138 Radio Road, 2/2020. $260,000
24 Pin Oak Lane, 2/2020. $87,500
24 Masters Court, 2/2020. $128,000
413 National Union Blvd, 2/2020. $163,500
10 Iowa Court, 2/2020. $150,000
1357 Route 539, 2/2020. $450,000
109 North Spinnaker Drive, 2/2020. $288,000
23 West Brig Drive, 2/2020. $340,000
12 South Boston Drive, 2/2020. $224,000
103 Playhouse Road, 2/2020. $101,000
10 Vincent Court, 2/2020. $135,000
33 Southwinds Drive, 2/2020. $175,000
37 Walkill Road, 2/2020. $329,000
328 Twin Lake Blvd, 2/2020. $94,500
237 Lakeside Drive, 2/2020. $90,000
18 Schooner Court, 2/2020. $83,000
240 Otis Bog Road, 2/2020. $310,000
44 Harvest Way, 2/2020. $345,000
24 West Raritan Drive, 2/2020. $110,000
36 Harvest Way, 2/2020. $219,675
232 Twin Lakes Blvd, 2/2020. $145,500
212 Valley Forge Drive, 2/2020. $179,900
5 Rosemont Lane, 2/2020. $236,000
12 Cohanzick Court, 2/2020. $60,000
173 Westchester Drive, 2/2020. $132,000
118 Cedarbrook Lane, 2/2020. $134,202
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
