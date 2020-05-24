Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
203 Tremont Ave, Law Adam C Cengiz Ayse; 04/01/20. $160,000
11 Lisbon Ave, Hackney Wayne R Lodato Frank; 04/02/20. $170,000
1118 Lavender Lane, Bilyk Michael Smith James F; 04/02/20. $230,000
ATLANTIC CITY
805 Atlantic Ave, Cheng Chuen Hor South Inlet Ac II Llc; 3/19/2020. $600,000
2628 Atlantic Ave Unit 306, Ahmed Nisar Bandi Property Mgmt Llc; 3/19/2020. $32,000
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 804, Khemchandani Murli C Melendez Carlos I; 3/20/2020. $65,000
676 Carolyn Terrace, Chang Yong Won Azer Bechara; 3/23/2020. $120,000
127 N Morris Ave, Huynh Henry Le Long; 3/24/2020. $130,000
6 Starboard Court #3106, Garris Claire/Atty Burt Ronnie L Jr; 3/24/2020. $137,500
45 Anchorage Court Unit 502, Thomson Kathleen/Tr&Exrx Walsh Elaine; 3/24/2020. $140,000
3628 Winchester Ave, Keystone Servicing Co Llc Tier Three Capital Llc; 3/24/2020. $20,000
3628 Winchester Ave, Tier Three Capital Llc Abdul Aziz Mohammad; 3/24/2020. $36,500
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 114, Warwick Condominium Assn Inc Petrille Matthew; 3/25/2020. $30,000
BRIGANTINE
400 W Brigantine Unit 12, Baldwin Carol M/Atty Michaels Thomas G Jr; 3/13/2020. $635,000
23 Coquille Beach, Savin William W Suelkes Rental Llc; 3/13/2020. $235,000
4618 Schooner Road Unit B, Burns John F Craig Bridget; 3/16/2020. $181,250
3000 Bayshore Ave, Caputo Judith A Callahan Thirteen Lb Ddm Llc; 3/16/2020. $290,000
518 Ontario Drive Unit B, Zentz Dale H Schmertz Gary A; 3/16/2020. $219,000
444 W Shore Drive Unit 6, Walsh Denise M/Exrx Scavillo Cheryl Lynne; 3/17/2020. $280,000
400 Seahorse Road, Sidleck Craig Costello Bryan J; 3/18/2020. $379,900
BUENA
202 Muccio Drive, T Ray Inv Llc Bennett Shonda R; 04/14/20. $177,999
510 S Brewster Road, Forest Grove Const Llc Polo Shaun Ryan; 04/15/20. $206,500
111 W Atlantic Ave, B&G Investment Group Llc Wynder Dante; 04/16/20. $99,900
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
222 Cains Mill Road, Deciccio Property Group Llc Losse Ryan; 3/9/2020. $195,000
4126 Post Road, Cetrone Robert J/Exrx Broshchan Vitaliy; 3/11/2020. $55,000
912 Route 54, Simonetti Carmen Derek Kelly Patrick; 3/12/2020. $325,000
111 Cimino Blvd, Fiocchi Donald L/Atty Rigo Matthew E; 3/18/2020. $164,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
1710 London Ave, Dr Horton Inc Nj Goodman Jill K; 04/01/20. $224,290
556 Saint Louis Ave, US Bank Na Starkweather Susannah; 04/01/20. $68,500
605 Boston Ave, Low Clifford Jr Sklarew Heather A; 04/01/20. $128,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
425 London Court II, Lidke Donna Melendez Carmen G; 3/17/2020. $110,000
24 Tradition Circle, Petz Erin K Gibson Paul Lawrence; 3/18/2020. $254,500
108 Weymouth Ave, Lakeview Loan Serv Llc Decicco Thomas Jr; 3/18/2020. $130,000
1047 Ocean Heights Ave, US Bank Na Isle Of Skye Prop Llc; 3/18/2020. $75,000
2505 Fire Road, Jitendra V Sukhadia Unfied Cr Tr Corporate Business Ctr Llc; 3/19/2020. $175,000
377 Heather Croft, Schmidt Susan Adelizzi Lewallen Kenneth J; 3/24/2020. $84,500
330 Superior Road, Disley Karl Corcoran Margaret L; 3/25/2020. $274,000
302 Quigley Ave, Schreiner Frances C Riveros Huayhua Luida Y; 3/25/2020. $142,000
127 Woodberry Drive, Yacoub Monnir Probasco Christopher W; 3/25/2020. $277,000
5 Carson Ave, Hasenbein David Calogero Matthew G; 3/25/2020. $167,500
ESTELL MANOR
211 Lords Lane, Somervell Monte M Somervell Sherah U L; 04/15/20. $350,000
124 S Route 50, Dimodica Paul Encarnacion Then Richard A; 04/28/20. $170,000.00
FOLSOM
124 Fenimore Drive, Egenstafer April Stevens Samantha R; 3/11/2020. $162,000
102 Cherokee Road, Us Bank Tr Na Big Time Const Llc; 3/13/2020. $76,800
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
128 Southport Court, Costanza Joyce M/Atty Hennessy Rosemary Adele; 3/18/2020. $275,000
161 Navasink Court, Howard Matthew Fontana Thomas J III; 3/18/2020. $205,000
41 Sussex Place, Rehman Aneeb Sap Investments Llc; 3/18/2020. $76,000
338 Ridgewood Ave, Ahasan Realty Llc Gordon Julia; 3/19/2020. $169,900
169 Southampton Drive, Wristbridge Mary E/Exr Williams Charles J Jr; 3/19/2020. $199,000
508-A Highlands Ave, Capo William T Bardenhagen Robert; 3/19/2020. $44,500
320 A Vine Ave, Bhavsar Madhusudan Shah Vrushabh; 3/24/2020. $111,111
626 W Duerer St, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc Wiegand Jason; 3/24/2020. $340,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
308 Hanthorn St, Moratelli Roxann Mohr Michael; 3/6/2020. $240,000
4605 Ocean Heights Ave, Mchale Celena V/Ind&Admr New Jersey Dep; 3/9/2020. $12,000
38 Monet Drive, C&C Development Co Llc Faracchio Nannette; 3/9/2020. $326,600
67 Freemont Court, Henry Ricci Bonnie Washburn Jennifer; 3/9/2020. $220,000
5054 Laydon Court, Bayview Loan Serv Llc Redd Saniyyah; 3/9/2020. $114,500
72 Gasko Road, US VA Szendrey Keith A; 3/9/2020. $171,000
1271 Key West Ave, Petrini Louis Jr Kline Austin J; 3/10/2020. $175,000
6162 Red Hawk Drive, Ahasan Realty Llc Coleman Nyamekye; 3/10/2020. $193,000
4 Rue, Cezanne Nvr Inc Thornton Yiketta R; 3/10/2020. $268,415
1546 Hamilton Court, Washburn Jennifer Tatus Richard G; 3/11/2020. $129,500
HAMMONTON
165 Lakeshore Drive, Mcgahee Stephen A Gannon William J IV; 04/01/20. $120,000
7 Rachel Court, Baviera Anthony S/Exrx Snyder John H; 04/01/20. $190,000
LINWOOD
432 Hamiliton Ave, Burton Olga Kalison Homes Inc; 3/25/2020. $126,000
233 E Cambridge Ave, Ballias Group Llc Bartholomew Richard; 3/25/2020. $110,000
100 Iona Ave, Battisti Mark A Shober Bard L; 04/02/20. $240,000
304 Kietro Drive, Wray David Combs Michael P; 04/03/20. $430,000
LONGPORT
116 N Yarmouth Ave, Eileen Q Caulfield Irr Tr Dated June 11 2007 Dalton Bartholomew J; 04/09/20. $650,000
MARGATE
9600 Atlantic Ave #1812, Romano Julynn T Leavy David; 3/16/2020. $525,000
216 N Belmont Drive, Shields Clara A/Admr Ocean Consultants Llc; 3/17/2020. $255,000
22 S Washington Ave Unit 2, Dubinsky Daniel J Aducat Jill; 3/17/2020. $295,000
115 N Barclay Ave, Giletto Michael W Giletto Susanna K; 3/18/2020. $100,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
531 Wharton Park Blvd, US Bank Na Michel Stephen Lee III; 3/18/2020. $60,250
3530 Nesco Road, Ishee Anne M/Exrx Perez Antonio; 3/18/2020. $50,000
NORTHFIELD
536 Ridgewood Drive, Mystic Home Improvement Llc Egnor Andrew; 04/01/20. $220,000
914 New Road, Goldberg Myra Asm Properties Llc; 04/01/20. $135,000
15 Country Club Drive, Hf6 Family Lp Kov Daniel J; 04/07/20. $224,000
PLEASANTVILLE
303 Skyline Condo, Franklin Blvd Sorto Meza Melvin L Karnati Anjaneyulu; 3/14/2020. $76,000
627 Cayuga Ave, Maxim Holdings Inc Jnr Flip Llc; 3/17/2020. $40,000
136 West Reading Ave, Deleon Ana Jca Abreu Llc; 3/17/2020. $60,000
418 W Reading Ave, Mcclellan Johnny Jr Obrien Shawn; 3/18/2020. $45,000
SOMERS POINT
7 Stanford Road, Bruno Adam Smith Ralph; 04/01/20. $240,000
28 Fairview Drive, Block Bennett Mcmanus Matthew R; 04/02/20. $235,000
VENTNOR
6707 Winchester Ave, Shore Thing Prop Llc Petrillo Mark E; 3/20/2020. $642,500
104 S Frankfort Ave Unit 4, Mtglq Investors Lp 104 S Frankfurt Llc; 3/20/2020. $160,000
6 S Cornwall Ave, Swaminathan Shobha Cherfane Fadi Boutros; 3/20/2020. $855,000
302 N Derby Ave, Iannello Joseph Jr Carfagno Steven; 3/23/2020. $405,000
Cape May County
AVALON
4287 Fourth Ave, Lynch Joseph M Davis Michael; 03/2020. $875,000
214 25th St, Culshaw Darren L Purcell Steven P; 03/2020. $1,000,000
23 S Inlet Drive, G S Paier Qual Prsnl Res Trust Paier Nathaniel J; 03/2020. $1,105,000
CAPE MAY
315 Ocean St, Greer Jana L Caitbridge Properties LLC; 03/2020. $330,000
608 Hughes St Front, Hisey Christopher S Anderson Christopher; 03/2020. $1,675,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
266 Kings Highway, Morin George F O’Grady Bevin Rose; 03/2020. $75,000
309 Fidler Road, Pitetti Thomas M Faunce Blakely R; 03/2020. $263,675
LOWER TOWNSHIP
15 Vermont Ave, Wim Sav Fnd Soc Tr Quering Walter J; 03/2020. $150,000
321 Willow Drive, Crest Savings Bank Gomola Jaroslaw; 03/2020. $150,000
Lot 10 Block 654, Curnell Lawrence C Est Mc Devitt Daniel F Sr; 03/2020. $150,000
15 Beechwood Ave, Hoffman Rita A Mills Stewart III; 03/2020. $161,000
780 Tabernacle Road, Wim Sav Fnd Soc Tr Xenidis Fred; 03/2020. $207,000
3004 Bybrook Drive, Barbatsuly George Waterman Bruce A; 03/2020. $210,000
505 Robin Road, Peterkin Doris M Roeckers Sharon M; 03/2020. $290,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
220 Crest Road, Solometo George Evans Drew T; 03/2020. $190,000
Lot 1 Block 1478, Dimitrov Bojidar Pancheva Nedyalka; 03/2020. $200,000
19 E Atlantic Ave, Frame John S Ubana Romina Z; 03/2020. $255,000
Lot 4 Block 95.02, Novitskie Heather R Cratz Andrew T; 03/2020. $275,000
1012 Saint Andrews Drive, Egan Dennis M Trave Joseph V; 03/2020. $461,900
NORTH WILDWOOD
510 E 14th Ave, Ottaviano Nino Trzepla Joseph; 03/2020. $163,000
608 Ocean Ave, Gray Joseph Inferrera Norman; 03/2020. $165,000
711 Ocean Ave #209, Muravsky Joseph Reynolds Mary; 03/2020. $172,000
417 E 22nd St, Wilson Thomas Ross Dale A Jr; 03/2020. $174,000
OCEAN CITY
1131 West Ave, Mc Horney Rosalinde Diamante Homes LLC; 03/2020. $430,000
5409 Haven Ave, Anderson Phyllis Stead Robert E; 03/2020. $445,000
11 Asbury Ave, Scott Christopher Egan Dennis M; 03/2020. $525,000
3128-30 Haven Ave, Kelly William J Mellon Thomas; 03/2020. $575,000
5535 Bay Ave 2nd Fl, Samalonis James Hemmert Mark; 03/2020. $599,900
Lot 9 Block 3903, Marcelli Mario Jwr Properties LLC; 03/2020. $600,000
1444 Haven Ave #A, Phillips Gerald Rausch Jeffrey; 03/2020. $620,000
Lot 6 Block 801, Jjm Holdings LLC Duncan Inv LLC; 03/2020. $625,000
100 Bark Drive, Mc Donald Paul Falciani Michael; 03/2020. $629,900
831 5th St, Cook Kevin C Masella Joseph J III; 03/2020. $637,500
1441-43 Central Ave, Johnson John Fricke William E Jr; 03/2020. $673,266
825 Atlantic Ave, Central Bwalk Apts LLC 825 Atlantic LLC; 03/2020. $775,000
828 Moorlyn Terrace #B, Jjm Holdings LLC Duncan Inv LLC; 03/2020. $792,500
SEA ISLE CITY
100 96th St #34, Court House Inn LLC White John E; 03/2020. $850,000
1808 Landis Ave, Jws Dev LLC Crane Thomas K Trust; 03/2020. $1,700,000
4100 Boardwalk, Loiacono Mark A Oehler Matthew D; 03/2020. $470,000
8605 Landis Ave #4, Prendergast Thomas Hedges Paul M; 03/2020. $575,000
3700 Boardwalk, Mariani Dominic Simenson Robert A Jr; 03/2020. $590,000
STONE HARBOR
323 80th St #15, Livingstone Bldg Grp Inc Meisner Robert J; 03/2020. $780,000
230 82nd St, Quade Rebecca Renee Army81 LLC; 03/2020. $1,201,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
27 Seaside Ave, Zeccardi Robert Barbagello Daniel; 03/2020. $231,500
1442 Stagecoach Road, Creelman Nancy K Bryant Wayne K; 03/2020. $250,000
Lot 27 Block 567, Wilson Heide H Est Grasso Barry J; 03/2020. $312,500
10 Dawn Road, Charles John R Curry Samantha N; 03/2020. $330,000
6 Cole Ave, Maiatico Anthony R Giordano Andrew A; 03/2020. $385,000
WILDWOOD
328 E Maple Ave #1, Brophy Joseph Marchetti Mario Jr; 02/2020. $259,000
101-103 W Rio Grande Ave, Galleria Capital Group Inc Chen Shou G; 02/2020. $730,000
4809 Park Blvd, 4809 Park Blvd LLC Cape May County; 03/2020. $18,300
4902 Susquehanna Ave, Mpjjb LLC Cape May County; 03/2020. $19,900
511 W Rio Grande Ave, Beckstrand Paul S Cape May County; 03/2020. $21,700
437 & 447 W Rio Grande Ave, Alpha Prime Ii LLC Cape May County; 03/2020. $79,100
214 E 26th Ave, Papa Frank M Varrone Pasquale Jr; 03/2020. $97,000
WILDWOOD CREST
132 W Cardinal Road, Spera Louis J Mc Cutcheon Barry A; 02/2020. $440,000
9101 Atlantic Ave, Nieradka Dorothy Dilauro Vincenzo; 03/2020. $120,000
311 B E Hollywood Ave, Benvenuto Paul H Trust Moreau Barbara; 03/2020. $150,000
119 E St Paul Ave, Carmine Siracusa Trust Finnerty Thomas P; 03/2020. $225,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
103 Walnut St &C, Bridgeton Rental Management Llc; Brown Patricia Trust; Rct Realty Llc; Thompson Benjamin; Thompson Family Irr Trust By Trust; Thompson Michael; Thompson Rebecca; Thompson-Albert Rebecca; Sp Bridgeton III Llc; 2/20/2020. $981,176
131 Walnut St &C, Brown Patricia Trust; Rct Realty Llc; Thompson Benjamin; Thompson Family Irr Trust By Trust; Thompson Michael; Thompson Samuel; Thompson-Albert Rebecca; Sp Bridgeton III Llc; 2/20/2020. $861,176
171-173 Vine St &C, Bridgeton Rental Management Llc; Brown Patricia Trust; Rct Realty Llc; Thompson Family Irr Trust By Trust; Thompson Michael; Thompson Samuel; Thompson-Albert Rebecca; Sp Bridgeton III Llc; 2/20/2020. $993,971
231 Cohansey &C, Bridgeton Rental Management Llc; Brown Patricia Trust; Rct Realty Llc; Thompson Family Irr Trust By Trust; Thompson Michael; Thompson-Albert Rebecca; Thomspson Benjamin; Sp Bridgeton III Llc; 2/20/2020. $980,735
31 Oak St &C, Bridgeton Rental Management Llc; Brown Patricia Trust; Rct Realty Llc; Thompson Benjamin; Thompson Family Irr Trust By Trust; Thompson Samuel; Thompson-Albert Rebecca; Sp Bridgeton III Llc; 2/20/2020. $984,245
59 Church St &C, Bridgeton Rental Managment Llc; Brown Patricia Trust; Rct Realty Llc; Thompson Benjamin; Thompson Family Irr Trust By Trust; Thompson Michael; Thompson Samuel; Thompson-Albert Rebecca; Sp Bridgeton III Llc; 2/20/2020. $952,941
116-118 Oak St, Fleetwood Edward P Jr; Fleetwood Patricia A; Lemberger Judith; 2/27/2020. $73,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
26 Pineview Terrace, Fazenbaker Edneldor Est By Exec; Fazenbaker Wheeler Norris Jr Exec; Pace John N; 2/21/2020. $60,000
9 Osborne Lane, Holms Reinhilde Exec; Lange Bernhard Est By Exec; Lange Else Est; Gifford Brenda; 3/2/2020. $169,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
62 Newport Road, 2019 Castle Llc; Hickman Jeffrey; 2/3/2020. $26,500
372 Main St, Cooper Darwin Jr; Ramirez Erika; Haus Boys Llc; 2/25/2020. $25,000
3093 Lexington Ave, Roller Christine; Roller William J; Dowd Nicholas; 2/26/2020. $175,000
372 Main St, Tisa John M; Cooper Darwin Jr; Ramirez Erika; 2/27/2020. $15,000
3081 Lexington Ave, Patel Jinesh; Hepner Jaclyn R; 2/27/2020. $186,000
421 Main St, Sanza Charles E; Sergiacomi Veronica L; Sykut Christine M; Roesly Holdings Llc; 2/27/2020. $17,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
576 Main St, Morgan Claire L Article Third Credit &C By Trust; Morgan Robert L Trust; Sutton Dale H Trust; Morgan Robert L; 2/19/2020. $80,000
River Road, Bogleigh Wallah East Llc; Bogleigh Wallah West Llc; Zaiss Jane H; Maurice River Holdings Llc; 2/25/2020. $200,000
3 Langley Road, Dermott Christina; Dermott Christopher; Garvey James M; 2/27/2020. $130,000
MILLVILLE
500 Glenside Drive, Gorsky-Bent Patricia M; Kinzel Estle W Jr; Kinzel Estle W Jr; 2/6/2020. $24,822.47
17 Marc Drive, New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency; Kornoukh Andrey V; Nayda Natalia; 2/8/2020. $175,000
13 Ettie Drive, Oconnor John C; Oconnor Maureen T; Holmes Natalie N; 2/11/2020. $249,900
28 Caloris Ave, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc; Wadhwa Ashish; 2/8/2020. $46,000
201 Henderson Ave, Klawitter Liana; Klawitter William; Vargas Angel L Jr; 2/8/2020. $176,500
1316 W Main St, Bronkesh Manasha Est; Bronkesh Miriam By Atty; Bronkesh Noah Atty; Wurster Robin M; Wurster Ronald H; 2/11/2020. $73,000
901 Sassafras St, Chaad Investments Llc; Reilly Devin W; Detullio Daniel K Jr; Myers William J; 2/12/2020. $50,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
52 Robin Lane; 10/2019. $179,900
7 Cherry St, 10/2019. $356,000
5014 16th Ave, 10/2019. $135,000
115 Bloomfield Road, 10/2019. $280,000
17 Commodore Drive, 10/2019. $132,000
81 Woodchuck Drive, 10/2019. $335,000
37 Cannonball Drive, 10/2019. $190,050
15 Lilac Lane, 10/2019. $325,000
45 Haley Circle, 10/2019. $433,904
20 Mountain Stream Court, 10/2019. $335,000
283 South Main St, 10/2019. $101,000
21 Creek View Road, 10/2019. $85,000
28 Capstan St, 10/2019. $180,000
112 Hawthorne Lane, 10/2019. $379,566
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
12 Fullrigger Ave, 10/2019. $92,500
20 Fullrigger Ave, 10/2019. $92,500
77 Woodchuck Drive, 10/2019. $382,640
78 Quail Road, 10/2019. $245,000
86 Twilight Drive, 10/2019. $545,570
34 Tuckerton Ave, 10/2019. $35,000
15 Hearth Court, 10/2019. $231,800
71 Woodchuck Drive, 10/2019. $344,543
41 Deer Run Drive South, 10/2019. $295,000
19 Newport St, 10/2019. $290,000
1 Wadsworth Place, 10/2019. $216,000
110 Hawthorne Lane, 10/2019. $367,450
115 Edenton Drive, 10/2019. $360,000
82 Burr St, 10/2019. $155,000
401-2b Bay Shore Drive, 10/2019. $232,000
2 Portland Drive, 10/2019. $309,995
111 Lexington Blvd, 10/2019. $40,000
7b Diamond Drive Unit B, 10/2019. $158,000
10 Millcreek Terrace, 10/2019. $272,000
40 Robin Lane, 10/2019. $212,000
6 Seventh St, 10/2019. $377,500
108 Edenton Drive, 10/2019. $382,245
8 Tamarack Court, 10/2019. $155,000
194 Beverly Drive, 10/2019. $175,000
441-08 East Bay Ave, 10/2019. $272,500
116 Vivas Drive, 10/2019. $495,000
32 Pomana Drive, 10/2019. $221,000
91 Barnegat Blvd, 10/2019. $155,000
26 Robin Lane, 10/2019. $215,000
23 Jonahs Pond Lane, 10/2019. $260,000
200 Biscayne Road, 10/2019. $585,000
6 Chipmunk Circle, 10/2019. $463,512
51 Haley Circle, 10/2019. $435,075
30 Gibraltar Court, 10/2019. $95,000
3 Quail Road, 10/2019. $180,000
13 Midway Court, 10/2019. $206,500
139 Emerson Lane, 10/2019. $432,590
220 Biscayne Road, 10/2019. $400,000
5 Musket Ave, 10/2019. $212,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1411 Bullard Ave, 10/2019. $85,000
1212 Pensacola Road, 10/2019. $262,500
707 Old Shore Road, 10/2019. $140,000
832 Leeward Drive, 10/2019. $405,000
618 Lakeside Drive N, 10/2019. $390,000
1107 Pensacola Road, 10/2019. $285,000
13 Tom Gray Court, 10/2019. $268,000
1711 Sommerell Ave, 10/2019. $206,000
710 Tampa Road, 10/2019. $199,900
1032 Trenton Ave, 10/2019. $279,900
970 Kearny Ave, 10/2019. $225,000
2140 Hollywood Drive, 10/2019. $195,000
1827 Binnacle Road, 10/2019. $265,000
434 Forrest Ave, 10/2019. $231,500
1437 Jay St, 10/2019. $288,000
212 Williams St, 10/2019. $345,000
229 Spruce Lane, 10/2019. $150,000
83 Arborridge Drive, 10/2019. $468,000
1605 Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $80,000
415 Chestnut Drive, 10/2019. $181,000
111 Bay Way, 10/2019. $275,000
628 Nautilus Blvd, 10/2019. $125,000
77 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $301,540
712 Weehawken Ave, 10/2019. $215,000
402 Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $180,000
518 Sandpiper Drive, 10/2019. $292,500
203 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $548,072
802 Anchor Drive, 10/2019. $212,500
2170 Liewellyn Parkway, 10/2019. $181,000
872 Sunrise Blvd, 10/2019. $635,000
520 Windsor St, 10/2019. $260,000
1761 Hillwood Road, 10/2019. $299,000
2064 Crestwood Drive, 10/2019. $264,900
1008 Inland Road, 10/2019. $177,200
551 Brentwood Road, 10/2019. $275,000
248 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $406,245
1016 Orlando Drive, 10/2019. $427,500
236 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $345,591
158 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $621,975
220 Pheasant Hollow Drive, 10/2019. $337,000
1201 Sylvania Ave, 10/2019. $230,000
1712 Key West Road, 10/2019. $520,000
246 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $398,963
508 Van Dyke Ave, 10/2019. $315,000
104 Clearwater Drive, 10/2019. $195,500
689 Colgate Ave, 10/2019. $445,000
725 Fairview Lane, 10/2019. $640,000
9 Marque St, 10/2019. $454,267
2215 Crestwood Drive, 10/2019. $170,000
2444 Capshaw Road, 10/2019. $185,000
1 Hollywood Blvd South, 10/2019. $285,000
66 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $400,120
2113 W Lacey Road, 10/2019. $271,000
720 Buena Vista Road, 10/2019. $110,000
236 Hemlock Lane, 10/2019. $340,000
267 Wallace Ave, 10/2019. $160,000
11 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $508,027
914 Laurel Blvd, 10/2019. $120,000
501 Cedarwood Drive, 10/2019. $164,850
11 Sunrise Blvd, 10/2019. $295,000
410 Sunrise Blvd, 10/2019. $279,000
207 Greenwood Lane, 10/2019. $242,000
215 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $512,969
513 Van Dyke Ave, 10/2019. $332,800
731 Railroad Ave North, 10/2019. $450,000
93 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $486,991
537 Lakeside Drive, 10/2019. $256,000
1685 Joffre Road, 10/2019. $95,000
101 Clearwater Drive, 10/2019. $280,500
1218 Ariel Drive, 10/2019. $326,000
8 Gladstone St, 10/2019. $465,910
1620 Lakeside Drive S, 10/2019. $120,000
7 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $509,661
2102 Llewellyn Parkway, 10/2019. $171,000
110 Sinclair Ave, 10/2019. $199,900
81 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $368,868
828 E Hickory Drive, 10/2019. $249,500
1130 Skiff Way Drive, 10/2019. $693,750
252 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $398,243
402 Decker Court, 10/2019. $207,500
1439 G St, 10/2019. $375,900
425 Chestnut Drive, 10/2019. $256,000
9 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $471,401
1758 Lakeside Dr South, 10/2019. $212,000
28 Cedar Drive, 10/2019. $239,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
9 Cohanzick Cour,; 10/2019. $119,200
420 West Calabreeze Way, 10/2019. $182,000
894 Route 9 North, 10/2019. $225,000
16 Demaret Court, 10/2019. $11,000
248 Country Club Blvd, 10/2019. $325,000
121 Greenwood Lake Road, 10/2019. $145,000
111 South Forecastle Drive, 10/2019. $65,000
124 Westchester Drive, 10/2019. $147,000
226 Newport Way, 10/2019. $340,000
31 Masters Court, 10/2019. $319,900
15 Ohio Drive, 10/2019. $420,000
107 Kadlubeck Way, 10/2019. $109,900
18 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 10/2019. $45,920
28 Ship Drive, 10/2019. $86,000
125 S Commodore Drive, 10/2019. $215,000
103 N Ensign Drive, 10/2019. $277,500
413 National Union Blvd, 10/2019. $97,000
122 Mohican Lane, 10/2019. $134,000
232 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/2019. $92,000
1323 Radio Road, 10/2019. $87,346
306 Lake Crystalbrook Drive, 10/2019. $156,000
124 E Sail Drive, 10/2019. $125,000
34 W Dory Drive, 10/2019. $51,510
14 Iowa Court, 10/2019. $777,000
6 Falkinburg Drive, 10/2019. $231,000
64 Briarwood Drive, 10/2019. $140,000
42 Lake Huron Drive, 10/2019. $215,000
15 Sherwood Drive, 10/2019. $312,000
1298 Radio Road, 10/2019. $25,000
15 Redwood Lane, 10/2019. $110,000
18 S Miami Drive, 10/2019. $145,000
17 S Burgee Drive, 10/2019. $165,000
531 Radio Road, 10/2019. $180,000
11 Hannah Place, 10/2019. $290,000
1129 Radio Road, 10/2019. $128,000
417 W Calabreeze Way, 10/2019. $161,000
5 Hollyberry Road, 10/2019. $110,000
51 S Ensign Drive, 10/2019. $275,000
201 Hancock Drive, 10/2019. $168,000
226 Falcon Drive, 10/2019. $127,900
420 Thomas Ave, 10/2019. $50,000
22-24 Winged Foot Lane, 10/2019. $185,000
4 S Spinnaker Drive, 10/2019. $276,000
15 Kentucky Drive, 10/2019. $355,000
223 Valley Forge Drive, 10/2019. $70,000
426 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/2019. $275,000
13 W Navasink Drive, 10/2019. $77,500
1127 Radio Road, 10/2019. $175,000
132 Mountain Lake Road, 10/2019. $161,000
1325 Radio Road, 10/2019. $150,000
7 Coral Drive, 10/2019. $227,000
213 Lexington Drive, 10/2019. $110,000
6 Timber Drive, 10/2019. $271,000
423 W Calabreeze Way, 10/2019. $205,000
229 Lexington Drive, 10/2019. $120,000
40 Louisiana Drive, 10/2019. $285,000
216 Frog Pond Road, 10/2019. $230,000
176 Country Club Blvd, 10/2019. $435,000
231 Harbourtown Blvd, 10/2019. $72,000
36 Harvest Way, 10/2019. $250,000
137 N Burgee Drive, 10/2019. $60,000
239 Valley Forge Drive, 10/2019. $116,000
655 Route 9, 10/2019. $78,907
37 Tavistock Drive, 10/2019. $75,251
10-12 South Indian Valley Court, 10/2019. $137,000
23-25 North Indian Valley Court, 10/2019. $180,000
23 Vicari Way, 10/2019. $325,000
9 Maplewood Ave, 10/2019. $349,900
49 S Ensign Drive, 10/2019. $95,000
9 N Forecastle Drive, 10/2019. $278,000
129 Forecastle Drive, 10/2019. $134,900
49 Lake Michigan Drive, 10/2019. $80,500
1288 Radio Road, 10/2019. $24,900
231 Harbourtown Blvd, 10/2019. $72,000
8 Daddy Tucker Drive, 10/2019. $192,500
106-108 W Winged Court; 10/2019. $150,000
129 Zelus St, 10/2019. $91,000
205-207 E Winged Foot Court, 10/2019. $175,000
58 Ocean Blvd, 10/2019. $138,900
281 Great Bay Blvd, 10/2019. $105,000
123 Westchester Drive, 10/2019. $120,000
232 Lake Champlain, 10/2019. $80,000
40 W Dory Drive, 10/2019. $111,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
166a Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $999,999
137 E Maryland Ave Unit 4, 10/2019. $325,000
10 Hodgson Lane, 10/2019. $1,230,000
13501 Beach Ave, 10/2019. $920,000
112 E Texas Ave, 10/2019. $2,600,000
5 W Chatham Road, 10/2019. $242,000
1415 Beach Ave, 10/2019. $625,000
153 C Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $1,400,000
Boat Slip F-10, 10/2019. $38,000
33 Butler Road, 10/2019. $725,000
57b Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $2,400,000
3 E Lillie Ave, 10/2019. $793,000
1029c Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $3,150,000
5 E Winifred Ave, 10/2019. $1,050,000
40 Alma Road, 10/2019. $775,000
2101 Beach Ave, 10/2019. $625,000
14 Antioch Road, 10/2019. $900,000
92 Panorama Drive, 10/2019. $2,050,000
115 E Ramapo Lane, 10/2019. $1,227,500
2 Labaia Lane, 10/2019. $897,500
124 Yarmouth Court, 10/2019. $1,082,062
1 Windward Road, 10/2019. $510,000
1 W Janet Road, 10/2019. $603,000
1300 Beach Ave Unit B, 10/2019. $750,000
3705 South Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $1,350,000
35 Sunset Blvd Slip F-13, 10/2019. $44,000
5 W Colorado Ave, 10/2019. $750,000
120 E Mermaid Lane, 10/2019. $1,921,200
2510 S Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $785,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
134 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2019. $448,000
162 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2019. $428,000
462 Route 9, 10/2019. $425,000
10 Keelson Drive, 10/2019. $215,000
47 Avalon Way, 10/2019. $480,000
36 Dock Ave, 10/2019. $275,000
34 Nautilus Road, 10/2019. $224,000
88 Pancoast Road, 10/2019. $315,000
39 Bay Parkway, 10/2019. $237,000
204 Sixth St, 10/2019. $150,000
111 Cayuga Road, 10/2019. $200,000
146 Bonita Road, 10/2019. $470,000
11 James Drive, 10/2019. $367,600
9 Pancoast Road, 10/2019. $310,000
155 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2019. $307,500
16 Vessel Road Unit 3, 10/2019. $313,250
108 Sunset Road, 10/2019. $95,000
82 Bay Parkway, 10/2019. $240,001
66 Bonita Road, 10/2019. $90,000
100 Dock Ave, 10/2019. $220,000
15 Jones Road, 10/2019. $325,000
70 Barnegat Beach Drive, 10/2019. $18,000
108 Engelwood Ave, 10/2019. $248,850
30 Rumson Court, 10/2019. $280,000
81 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2019. $445,000
19 Spinnaker Way, 10/2019. $220,000
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.