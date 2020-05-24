Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

203 Tremont Ave, Law Adam C Cengiz Ayse; 04/01/20. $160,000

11 Lisbon Ave, Hackney Wayne R Lodato Frank; 04/02/20. $170,000

1118 Lavender Lane, Bilyk Michael Smith James F; 04/02/20. $230,000

ATLANTIC CITY

805 Atlantic Ave, Cheng Chuen Hor South Inlet Ac II Llc; 3/19/2020. $600,000

2628 Atlantic Ave Unit 306, Ahmed Nisar Bandi Property Mgmt Llc; 3/19/2020. $32,000

2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 804, Khemchandani Murli C Melendez Carlos I; 3/20/2020. $65,000

676 Carolyn Terrace, Chang Yong Won Azer Bechara; 3/23/2020. $120,000

127 N Morris Ave, Huynh Henry Le Long; 3/24/2020. $130,000

6 Starboard Court #3106, Garris Claire/Atty Burt Ronnie L Jr; 3/24/2020. $137,500

45 Anchorage Court Unit 502, Thomson Kathleen/Tr&Exrx Walsh Elaine; 3/24/2020. $140,000

3628 Winchester Ave, Keystone Servicing Co Llc Tier Three Capital Llc; 3/24/2020. $20,000

3628 Winchester Ave, Tier Three Capital Llc Abdul Aziz Mohammad; 3/24/2020. $36,500

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 114, Warwick Condominium Assn Inc Petrille Matthew; 3/25/2020. $30,000

BRIGANTINE

400 W Brigantine Unit 12, Baldwin Carol M/Atty Michaels Thomas G Jr; 3/13/2020. $635,000

23 Coquille Beach, Savin William W Suelkes Rental Llc; 3/13/2020. $235,000

4618 Schooner Road Unit B, Burns John F Craig Bridget; 3/16/2020. $181,250

3000 Bayshore Ave, Caputo Judith A Callahan Thirteen Lb Ddm Llc; 3/16/2020. $290,000

518 Ontario Drive Unit B, Zentz Dale H Schmertz Gary A; 3/16/2020. $219,000

444 W Shore Drive Unit 6, Walsh Denise M/Exrx Scavillo Cheryl Lynne; 3/17/2020. $280,000

400 Seahorse Road, Sidleck Craig Costello Bryan J; 3/18/2020. $379,900

BUENA

202 Muccio Drive, T Ray Inv Llc Bennett Shonda R; 04/14/20. $177,999

510 S Brewster Road, Forest Grove Const Llc Polo Shaun Ryan; 04/15/20. $206,500

111 W Atlantic Ave, B&G Investment Group Llc Wynder Dante; 04/16/20. $99,900

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

222 Cains Mill Road, Deciccio Property Group Llc Losse Ryan; 3/9/2020. $195,000

4126 Post Road, Cetrone Robert J/Exrx Broshchan Vitaliy; 3/11/2020. $55,000

912 Route 54, Simonetti Carmen Derek Kelly Patrick; 3/12/2020. $325,000

111 Cimino Blvd, Fiocchi Donald L/Atty Rigo Matthew E; 3/18/2020. $164,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

1710 London Ave, Dr Horton Inc Nj Goodman Jill K; 04/01/20. $224,290

556 Saint Louis Ave, US Bank Na Starkweather Susannah; 04/01/20. $68,500

605 Boston Ave, Low Clifford Jr Sklarew Heather A; 04/01/20. $128,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

425 London Court II, Lidke Donna Melendez Carmen G; 3/17/2020. $110,000

24 Tradition Circle, Petz Erin K Gibson Paul Lawrence; 3/18/2020. $254,500

108 Weymouth Ave, Lakeview Loan Serv Llc Decicco Thomas Jr; 3/18/2020. $130,000

1047 Ocean Heights Ave, US Bank Na Isle Of Skye Prop Llc; 3/18/2020. $75,000

2505 Fire Road, Jitendra V Sukhadia Unfied Cr Tr Corporate Business Ctr Llc; 3/19/2020. $175,000

377 Heather Croft, Schmidt Susan Adelizzi Lewallen Kenneth J; 3/24/2020. $84,500

330 Superior Road, Disley Karl Corcoran Margaret L; 3/25/2020. $274,000

302 Quigley Ave, Schreiner Frances C Riveros Huayhua Luida Y; 3/25/2020. $142,000

127 Woodberry Drive, Yacoub Monnir Probasco Christopher W; 3/25/2020. $277,000

5 Carson Ave, Hasenbein David Calogero Matthew G; 3/25/2020. $167,500

ESTELL MANOR

211 Lords Lane, Somervell Monte M Somervell Sherah U L; 04/15/20. $350,000

124 S Route 50, Dimodica Paul Encarnacion Then Richard A; 04/28/20. $170,000.00

FOLSOM

124 Fenimore Drive, Egenstafer April Stevens Samantha R; 3/11/2020. $162,000

102 Cherokee Road, Us Bank Tr Na Big Time Const Llc; 3/13/2020. $76,800

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

128 Southport Court, Costanza Joyce M/Atty Hennessy Rosemary Adele; 3/18/2020. $275,000

161 Navasink Court, Howard Matthew Fontana Thomas J III; 3/18/2020. $205,000

41 Sussex Place, Rehman Aneeb Sap Investments Llc; 3/18/2020. $76,000

338 Ridgewood Ave, Ahasan Realty Llc Gordon Julia; 3/19/2020. $169,900

169 Southampton Drive, Wristbridge Mary E/Exr Williams Charles J Jr; 3/19/2020. $199,000

508-A Highlands Ave, Capo William T Bardenhagen Robert; 3/19/2020. $44,500

320 A Vine Ave, Bhavsar Madhusudan Shah Vrushabh; 3/24/2020. $111,111

626 W Duerer St, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc Wiegand Jason; 3/24/2020. $340,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

308 Hanthorn St, Moratelli Roxann Mohr Michael; 3/6/2020. $240,000

4605 Ocean Heights Ave, Mchale Celena V/Ind&Admr New Jersey Dep; 3/9/2020. $12,000

38 Monet Drive, C&C Development Co Llc Faracchio Nannette; 3/9/2020. $326,600

67 Freemont Court, Henry Ricci Bonnie Washburn Jennifer; 3/9/2020. $220,000

5054 Laydon Court, Bayview Loan Serv Llc Redd Saniyyah; 3/9/2020. $114,500

72 Gasko Road, US VA Szendrey Keith A; 3/9/2020. $171,000

1271 Key West Ave, Petrini Louis Jr Kline Austin J; 3/10/2020. $175,000

6162 Red Hawk Drive, Ahasan Realty Llc Coleman Nyamekye; 3/10/2020. $193,000

4 Rue, Cezanne Nvr Inc Thornton Yiketta R; 3/10/2020. $268,415

1546 Hamilton Court, Washburn Jennifer Tatus Richard G; 3/11/2020. $129,500

HAMMONTON

165 Lakeshore Drive, Mcgahee Stephen A Gannon William J IV; 04/01/20. $120,000

7 Rachel Court, Baviera Anthony S/Exrx Snyder John H; 04/01/20. $190,000

LINWOOD

432 Hamiliton Ave, Burton Olga Kalison Homes Inc; 3/25/2020. $126,000

233 E Cambridge Ave, Ballias Group Llc Bartholomew Richard; 3/25/2020. $110,000

100 Iona Ave, Battisti Mark A Shober Bard L; 04/02/20. $240,000

304 Kietro Drive, Wray David Combs Michael P; 04/03/20. $430,000

LONGPORT

116 N Yarmouth Ave, Eileen Q Caulfield Irr Tr Dated June 11 2007 Dalton Bartholomew J; 04/09/20. $650,000

MARGATE

9600 Atlantic Ave #1812, Romano Julynn T Leavy David; 3/16/2020. $525,000

216 N Belmont Drive, Shields Clara A/Admr Ocean Consultants Llc; 3/17/2020. $255,000

22 S Washington Ave Unit 2, Dubinsky Daniel J Aducat Jill; 3/17/2020. $295,000

115 N Barclay Ave, Giletto Michael W Giletto Susanna K; 3/18/2020. $100,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

531 Wharton Park Blvd, US Bank Na Michel Stephen Lee III; 3/18/2020. $60,250

3530 Nesco Road, Ishee Anne M/Exrx Perez Antonio; 3/18/2020. $50,000

NORTHFIELD

536 Ridgewood Drive, Mystic Home Improvement Llc Egnor Andrew; 04/01/20. $220,000

914 New Road, Goldberg Myra Asm Properties Llc; 04/01/20. $135,000

15 Country Club Drive, Hf6 Family Lp Kov Daniel J; 04/07/20. $224,000

PLEASANTVILLE

303 Skyline Condo, Franklin Blvd Sorto Meza Melvin L Karnati Anjaneyulu; 3/14/2020. $76,000

627 Cayuga Ave, Maxim Holdings Inc Jnr Flip Llc; 3/17/2020. $40,000

136 West Reading Ave, Deleon Ana Jca Abreu Llc; 3/17/2020. $60,000

418 W Reading Ave, Mcclellan Johnny Jr Obrien Shawn; 3/18/2020. $45,000

SOMERS POINT

7 Stanford Road, Bruno Adam Smith Ralph; 04/01/20. $240,000

28 Fairview Drive, Block Bennett Mcmanus Matthew R; 04/02/20. $235,000

VENTNOR

6707 Winchester Ave, Shore Thing Prop Llc Petrillo Mark E; 3/20/2020. $642,500

104 S Frankfort Ave Unit 4, Mtglq Investors Lp 104 S Frankfurt Llc; 3/20/2020. $160,000

6 S Cornwall Ave, Swaminathan Shobha Cherfane Fadi Boutros; 3/20/2020. $855,000

302 N Derby Ave, Iannello Joseph Jr Carfagno Steven; 3/23/2020. $405,000

Cape May County

AVALON

4287 Fourth Ave, Lynch Joseph M Davis Michael; 03/2020. $875,000

214 25th St, Culshaw Darren L Purcell Steven P; 03/2020. $1,000,000

23 S Inlet Drive, G S Paier Qual Prsnl Res Trust Paier Nathaniel J; 03/2020. $1,105,000

CAPE MAY

315 Ocean St, Greer Jana L Caitbridge Properties LLC; 03/2020. $330,000

608 Hughes St Front, Hisey Christopher S Anderson Christopher; 03/2020. $1,675,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

266 Kings Highway, Morin George F O’Grady Bevin Rose; 03/2020. $75,000

309 Fidler Road, Pitetti Thomas M Faunce Blakely R; 03/2020. $263,675

LOWER TOWNSHIP

15 Vermont Ave, Wim Sav Fnd Soc Tr Quering Walter J; 03/2020. $150,000

321 Willow Drive, Crest Savings Bank Gomola Jaroslaw; 03/2020. $150,000

Lot 10 Block 654, Curnell Lawrence C Est Mc Devitt Daniel F Sr; 03/2020. $150,000

15 Beechwood Ave, Hoffman Rita A Mills Stewart III; 03/2020. $161,000

780 Tabernacle Road, Wim Sav Fnd Soc Tr Xenidis Fred; 03/2020. $207,000

3004 Bybrook Drive, Barbatsuly George Waterman Bruce A; 03/2020. $210,000

505 Robin Road, Peterkin Doris M Roeckers Sharon M; 03/2020. $290,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

220 Crest Road, Solometo George Evans Drew T; 03/2020. $190,000

Lot 1 Block 1478, Dimitrov Bojidar Pancheva Nedyalka; 03/2020. $200,000

19 E Atlantic Ave, Frame John S Ubana Romina Z; 03/2020. $255,000

Lot 4 Block 95.02, Novitskie Heather R Cratz Andrew T; 03/2020. $275,000

1012 Saint Andrews Drive, Egan Dennis M Trave Joseph V; 03/2020. $461,900

NORTH WILDWOOD

510 E 14th Ave, Ottaviano Nino Trzepla Joseph; 03/2020. $163,000

608 Ocean Ave, Gray Joseph Inferrera Norman; 03/2020. $165,000

711 Ocean Ave #209, Muravsky Joseph Reynolds Mary; 03/2020. $172,000

417 E 22nd St, Wilson Thomas Ross Dale A Jr; 03/2020. $174,000

OCEAN CITY

1131 West Ave, Mc Horney Rosalinde Diamante Homes LLC; 03/2020. $430,000

5409 Haven Ave, Anderson Phyllis Stead Robert E; 03/2020. $445,000

11 Asbury Ave, Scott Christopher Egan Dennis M; 03/2020. $525,000

3128-30 Haven Ave, Kelly William J Mellon Thomas; 03/2020. $575,000

5535 Bay Ave 2nd Fl, Samalonis James Hemmert Mark; 03/2020. $599,900

Lot 9 Block 3903, Marcelli Mario Jwr Properties LLC; 03/2020. $600,000

1444 Haven Ave #A, Phillips Gerald Rausch Jeffrey; 03/2020. $620,000

Lot 6 Block 801, Jjm Holdings LLC Duncan Inv LLC; 03/2020. $625,000

100 Bark Drive, Mc Donald Paul Falciani Michael; 03/2020. $629,900

831 5th St, Cook Kevin C Masella Joseph J III; 03/2020. $637,500

1441-43 Central Ave, Johnson John Fricke William E Jr; 03/2020. $673,266

825 Atlantic Ave, Central Bwalk Apts LLC 825 Atlantic LLC; 03/2020. $775,000

828 Moorlyn Terrace #B, Jjm Holdings LLC Duncan Inv LLC; 03/2020. $792,500

SEA ISLE CITY

100 96th St #34, Court House Inn LLC White John E; 03/2020. $850,000

1808 Landis Ave, Jws Dev LLC Crane Thomas K Trust; 03/2020. $1,700,000

4100 Boardwalk, Loiacono Mark A Oehler Matthew D; 03/2020. $470,000

8605 Landis Ave #4, Prendergast Thomas Hedges Paul M; 03/2020. $575,000

3700 Boardwalk, Mariani Dominic Simenson Robert A Jr; 03/2020. $590,000

STONE HARBOR

323 80th St #15, Livingstone Bldg Grp Inc Meisner Robert J; 03/2020. $780,000

230 82nd St, Quade Rebecca Renee Army81 LLC; 03/2020. $1,201,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

27 Seaside Ave, Zeccardi Robert Barbagello Daniel; 03/2020. $231,500

1442 Stagecoach Road, Creelman Nancy K Bryant Wayne K; 03/2020. $250,000

Lot 27 Block 567, Wilson Heide H Est Grasso Barry J; 03/2020. $312,500

10 Dawn Road, Charles John R Curry Samantha N; 03/2020. $330,000

6 Cole Ave, Maiatico Anthony R Giordano Andrew A; 03/2020. $385,000

WILDWOOD

328 E Maple Ave #1, Brophy Joseph Marchetti Mario Jr; 02/2020. $259,000

101-103 W Rio Grande Ave, Galleria Capital Group Inc Chen Shou G; 02/2020. $730,000

4809 Park Blvd, 4809 Park Blvd LLC Cape May County; 03/2020. $18,300

4902 Susquehanna Ave, Mpjjb LLC Cape May County; 03/2020. $19,900

511 W Rio Grande Ave, Beckstrand Paul S Cape May County; 03/2020. $21,700

437 & 447 W Rio Grande Ave, Alpha Prime Ii LLC Cape May County; 03/2020. $79,100

214 E 26th Ave, Papa Frank M Varrone Pasquale Jr; 03/2020. $97,000

WILDWOOD CREST

132 W Cardinal Road, Spera Louis J Mc Cutcheon Barry A; 02/2020. $440,000

9101 Atlantic Ave, Nieradka Dorothy Dilauro Vincenzo; 03/2020. $120,000

311 B E Hollywood Ave, Benvenuto Paul H Trust Moreau Barbara; 03/2020. $150,000

119 E St Paul Ave, Carmine Siracusa Trust Finnerty Thomas P; 03/2020. $225,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

103 Walnut St &C, Bridgeton Rental Management Llc; Brown Patricia Trust; Rct Realty Llc; Thompson Benjamin; Thompson Family Irr Trust By Trust; Thompson Michael; Thompson Rebecca; Thompson-Albert Rebecca; Sp Bridgeton III Llc; 2/20/2020. $981,176

131 Walnut St &C, Brown Patricia Trust; Rct Realty Llc; Thompson Benjamin; Thompson Family Irr Trust By Trust; Thompson Michael; Thompson Samuel; Thompson-Albert Rebecca; Sp Bridgeton III Llc; 2/20/2020. $861,176

171-173 Vine St &C, Bridgeton Rental Management Llc; Brown Patricia Trust; Rct Realty Llc; Thompson Family Irr Trust By Trust; Thompson Michael; Thompson Samuel; Thompson-Albert Rebecca; Sp Bridgeton III Llc; 2/20/2020. $993,971

231 Cohansey &C, Bridgeton Rental Management Llc; Brown Patricia Trust; Rct Realty Llc; Thompson Family Irr Trust By Trust; Thompson Michael; Thompson-Albert Rebecca; Thomspson Benjamin; Sp Bridgeton III Llc; 2/20/2020. $980,735

31 Oak St &C, Bridgeton Rental Management Llc; Brown Patricia Trust; Rct Realty Llc; Thompson Benjamin; Thompson Family Irr Trust By Trust; Thompson Samuel; Thompson-Albert Rebecca; Sp Bridgeton III Llc; 2/20/2020. $984,245

59 Church St &C, Bridgeton Rental Managment Llc; Brown Patricia Trust; Rct Realty Llc; Thompson Benjamin; Thompson Family Irr Trust By Trust; Thompson Michael; Thompson Samuel; Thompson-Albert Rebecca; Sp Bridgeton III Llc; 2/20/2020. $952,941

116-118 Oak St, Fleetwood Edward P Jr; Fleetwood Patricia A; Lemberger Judith; 2/27/2020. $73,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

26 Pineview Terrace, Fazenbaker Edneldor Est By Exec; Fazenbaker Wheeler Norris Jr Exec; Pace John N; 2/21/2020. $60,000

9 Osborne Lane, Holms Reinhilde Exec; Lange Bernhard Est By Exec; Lange Else Est; Gifford Brenda; 3/2/2020. $169,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

62 Newport Road, 2019 Castle Llc; Hickman Jeffrey; 2/3/2020. $26,500

372 Main St, Cooper Darwin Jr; Ramirez Erika; Haus Boys Llc; 2/25/2020. $25,000

3093 Lexington Ave, Roller Christine; Roller William J; Dowd Nicholas; 2/26/2020. $175,000

372 Main St, Tisa John M; Cooper Darwin Jr; Ramirez Erika; 2/27/2020. $15,000

3081 Lexington Ave, Patel Jinesh; Hepner Jaclyn R; 2/27/2020. $186,000

421 Main St, Sanza Charles E; Sergiacomi Veronica L; Sykut Christine M; Roesly Holdings Llc; 2/27/2020. $17,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

576 Main St, Morgan Claire L Article Third Credit &C By Trust; Morgan Robert L Trust; Sutton Dale H Trust; Morgan Robert L; 2/19/2020. $80,000

River Road, Bogleigh Wallah East Llc; Bogleigh Wallah West Llc; Zaiss Jane H; Maurice River Holdings Llc; 2/25/2020. $200,000

3 Langley Road, Dermott Christina; Dermott Christopher; Garvey James M; 2/27/2020. $130,000

MILLVILLE

500 Glenside Drive, Gorsky-Bent Patricia M; Kinzel Estle W Jr; Kinzel Estle W Jr; 2/6/2020. $24,822.47

17 Marc Drive, New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency; Kornoukh Andrey V; Nayda Natalia; 2/8/2020. $175,000

13 Ettie Drive, Oconnor John C; Oconnor Maureen T; Holmes Natalie N; 2/11/2020. $249,900

28 Caloris Ave, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc; Wadhwa Ashish; 2/8/2020. $46,000

201 Henderson Ave, Klawitter Liana; Klawitter William; Vargas Angel L Jr; 2/8/2020. $176,500

1316 W Main St, Bronkesh Manasha Est; Bronkesh Miriam By Atty; Bronkesh Noah Atty; Wurster Robin M; Wurster Ronald H; 2/11/2020. $73,000

901 Sassafras St, Chaad Investments Llc; Reilly Devin W; Detullio Daniel K Jr; Myers William J; 2/12/2020. $50,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

52 Robin Lane; 10/2019. $179,900

7 Cherry St, 10/2019. $356,000

5014 16th Ave, 10/2019. $135,000

115 Bloomfield Road, 10/2019. $280,000

17 Commodore Drive, 10/2019. $132,000

81 Woodchuck Drive, 10/2019. $335,000

37 Cannonball Drive, 10/2019. $190,050

15 Lilac Lane, 10/2019. $325,000

45 Haley Circle, 10/2019. $433,904

20 Mountain Stream Court, 10/2019. $335,000

283 South Main St, 10/2019. $101,000

21 Creek View Road, 10/2019. $85,000

28 Capstan St, 10/2019. $180,000

112 Hawthorne Lane, 10/2019. $379,566

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

12 Fullrigger Ave, 10/2019. $92,500

20 Fullrigger Ave, 10/2019. $92,500

77 Woodchuck Drive, 10/2019. $382,640

78 Quail Road, 10/2019. $245,000

86 Twilight Drive, 10/2019. $545,570

34 Tuckerton Ave, 10/2019. $35,000

15 Hearth Court, 10/2019. $231,800

71 Woodchuck Drive, 10/2019. $344,543

41 Deer Run Drive South, 10/2019. $295,000

19 Newport St, 10/2019. $290,000

1 Wadsworth Place, 10/2019. $216,000

110 Hawthorne Lane, 10/2019. $367,450

115 Edenton Drive, 10/2019. $360,000

82 Burr St, 10/2019. $155,000

401-2b Bay Shore Drive, 10/2019. $232,000

2 Portland Drive, 10/2019. $309,995

111 Lexington Blvd, 10/2019. $40,000

7b Diamond Drive Unit B, 10/2019. $158,000

10 Millcreek Terrace, 10/2019. $272,000

40 Robin Lane, 10/2019. $212,000

6 Seventh St, 10/2019. $377,500

108 Edenton Drive, 10/2019. $382,245

8 Tamarack Court, 10/2019. $155,000

194 Beverly Drive, 10/2019. $175,000

441-08 East Bay Ave, 10/2019. $272,500

116 Vivas Drive, 10/2019. $495,000

32 Pomana Drive, 10/2019. $221,000

91 Barnegat Blvd, 10/2019. $155,000

26 Robin Lane, 10/2019. $215,000

23 Jonahs Pond Lane, 10/2019. $260,000

200 Biscayne Road, 10/2019. $585,000

6 Chipmunk Circle, 10/2019. $463,512

51 Haley Circle, 10/2019. $435,075

30 Gibraltar Court, 10/2019. $95,000

3 Quail Road, 10/2019. $180,000

13 Midway Court, 10/2019. $206,500

139 Emerson Lane, 10/2019. $432,590

220 Biscayne Road, 10/2019. $400,000

5 Musket Ave, 10/2019. $212,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1411 Bullard Ave, 10/2019. $85,000

1212 Pensacola Road, 10/2019. $262,500

707 Old Shore Road, 10/2019. $140,000

832 Leeward Drive, 10/2019. $405,000

618 Lakeside Drive N, 10/2019. $390,000

1107 Pensacola Road, 10/2019. $285,000

13 Tom Gray Court, 10/2019. $268,000

1711 Sommerell Ave, 10/2019. $206,000

710 Tampa Road, 10/2019. $199,900

1032 Trenton Ave, 10/2019. $279,900

970 Kearny Ave, 10/2019. $225,000

2140 Hollywood Drive, 10/2019. $195,000

1827 Binnacle Road, 10/2019. $265,000

434 Forrest Ave, 10/2019. $231,500

1437 Jay St, 10/2019. $288,000

212 Williams St, 10/2019. $345,000

229 Spruce Lane, 10/2019. $150,000

83 Arborridge Drive, 10/2019. $468,000

1605 Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $80,000

415 Chestnut Drive, 10/2019. $181,000

111 Bay Way, 10/2019. $275,000

628 Nautilus Blvd, 10/2019. $125,000

77 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $301,540

712 Weehawken Ave, 10/2019. $215,000

402 Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $180,000

518 Sandpiper Drive, 10/2019. $292,500

203 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $548,072

802 Anchor Drive, 10/2019. $212,500

2170 Liewellyn Parkway, 10/2019. $181,000

872 Sunrise Blvd, 10/2019. $635,000

520 Windsor St, 10/2019. $260,000

1761 Hillwood Road, 10/2019. $299,000

2064 Crestwood Drive, 10/2019. $264,900

1008 Inland Road, 10/2019. $177,200

551 Brentwood Road, 10/2019. $275,000

248 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $406,245

1016 Orlando Drive, 10/2019. $427,500

236 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $345,591

158 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $621,975

220 Pheasant Hollow Drive, 10/2019. $337,000

1201 Sylvania Ave, 10/2019. $230,000

1712 Key West Road, 10/2019. $520,000

246 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $398,963

508 Van Dyke Ave, 10/2019. $315,000

104 Clearwater Drive, 10/2019. $195,500

689 Colgate Ave, 10/2019. $445,000

725 Fairview Lane, 10/2019. $640,000

9 Marque St, 10/2019. $454,267

2215 Crestwood Drive, 10/2019. $170,000

2444 Capshaw Road, 10/2019. $185,000

1 Hollywood Blvd South, 10/2019. $285,000

66 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $400,120

2113 W Lacey Road, 10/2019. $271,000

720 Buena Vista Road, 10/2019. $110,000

236 Hemlock Lane, 10/2019. $340,000

267 Wallace Ave, 10/2019. $160,000

11 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $508,027

914 Laurel Blvd, 10/2019. $120,000

501 Cedarwood Drive, 10/2019. $164,850

11 Sunrise Blvd, 10/2019. $295,000

410 Sunrise Blvd, 10/2019. $279,000

207 Greenwood Lane, 10/2019. $242,000

215 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $512,969

513 Van Dyke Ave, 10/2019. $332,800

731 Railroad Ave North, 10/2019. $450,000

93 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $486,991

537 Lakeside Drive, 10/2019. $256,000

1685 Joffre Road, 10/2019. $95,000

101 Clearwater Drive, 10/2019. $280,500

1218 Ariel Drive, 10/2019. $326,000

8 Gladstone St, 10/2019. $465,910

1620 Lakeside Drive S, 10/2019. $120,000

7 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $509,661

2102 Llewellyn Parkway, 10/2019. $171,000

110 Sinclair Ave, 10/2019. $199,900

81 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $368,868

828 E Hickory Drive, 10/2019. $249,500

1130 Skiff Way Drive, 10/2019. $693,750

252 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $398,243

402 Decker Court, 10/2019. $207,500

1439 G St, 10/2019. $375,900

425 Chestnut Drive, 10/2019. $256,000

9 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $471,401

1758 Lakeside Dr South, 10/2019. $212,000

28 Cedar Drive, 10/2019. $239,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

9 Cohanzick Cour,; 10/2019. $119,200

420 West Calabreeze Way, 10/2019. $182,000

894 Route 9 North, 10/2019. $225,000

16 Demaret Court, 10/2019. $11,000

248 Country Club Blvd, 10/2019. $325,000

121 Greenwood Lake Road, 10/2019. $145,000

111 South Forecastle Drive, 10/2019. $65,000

124 Westchester Drive, 10/2019. $147,000

226 Newport Way, 10/2019. $340,000

31 Masters Court, 10/2019. $319,900

15 Ohio Drive, 10/2019. $420,000

107 Kadlubeck Way, 10/2019. $109,900

18 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 10/2019. $45,920

28 Ship Drive, 10/2019. $86,000

125 S Commodore Drive, 10/2019. $215,000

103 N Ensign Drive, 10/2019. $277,500

413 National Union Blvd, 10/2019. $97,000

122 Mohican Lane, 10/2019. $134,000

232 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/2019. $92,000

1323 Radio Road, 10/2019. $87,346

306 Lake Crystalbrook Drive, 10/2019. $156,000

124 E Sail Drive, 10/2019. $125,000

34 W Dory Drive, 10/2019. $51,510

14 Iowa Court, 10/2019. $777,000

6 Falkinburg Drive, 10/2019. $231,000

64 Briarwood Drive, 10/2019. $140,000

42 Lake Huron Drive, 10/2019. $215,000

15 Sherwood Drive, 10/2019. $312,000

1298 Radio Road, 10/2019. $25,000

15 Redwood Lane, 10/2019. $110,000

18 S Miami Drive, 10/2019. $145,000

17 S Burgee Drive, 10/2019. $165,000

531 Radio Road, 10/2019. $180,000

11 Hannah Place, 10/2019. $290,000

1129 Radio Road, 10/2019. $128,000

417 W Calabreeze Way, 10/2019. $161,000

5 Hollyberry Road, 10/2019. $110,000

51 S Ensign Drive, 10/2019. $275,000

201 Hancock Drive, 10/2019. $168,000

226 Falcon Drive, 10/2019. $127,900

420 Thomas Ave, 10/2019. $50,000

22-24 Winged Foot Lane, 10/2019. $185,000

4 S Spinnaker Drive, 10/2019. $276,000

15 Kentucky Drive, 10/2019. $355,000

223 Valley Forge Drive, 10/2019. $70,000

426 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/2019. $275,000

13 W Navasink Drive, 10/2019. $77,500

1127 Radio Road, 10/2019. $175,000

132 Mountain Lake Road, 10/2019. $161,000

1325 Radio Road, 10/2019. $150,000

7 Coral Drive, 10/2019. $227,000

213 Lexington Drive, 10/2019. $110,000

6 Timber Drive, 10/2019. $271,000

423 W Calabreeze Way, 10/2019. $205,000

229 Lexington Drive, 10/2019. $120,000

40 Louisiana Drive, 10/2019. $285,000

216 Frog Pond Road, 10/2019. $230,000

176 Country Club Blvd, 10/2019. $435,000

231 Harbourtown Blvd, 10/2019. $72,000

36 Harvest Way, 10/2019. $250,000

137 N Burgee Drive, 10/2019. $60,000

239 Valley Forge Drive, 10/2019. $116,000

655 Route 9, 10/2019. $78,907

37 Tavistock Drive, 10/2019. $75,251

10-12 South Indian Valley Court, 10/2019. $137,000

23-25 North Indian Valley Court, 10/2019. $180,000

23 Vicari Way, 10/2019. $325,000

9 Maplewood Ave, 10/2019. $349,900

49 S Ensign Drive, 10/2019. $95,000

9 N Forecastle Drive, 10/2019. $278,000

129 Forecastle Drive, 10/2019. $134,900

49 Lake Michigan Drive, 10/2019. $80,500

1288 Radio Road, 10/2019. $24,900

231 Harbourtown Blvd, 10/2019. $72,000

8 Daddy Tucker Drive, 10/2019. $192,500

106-108 W Winged Court; 10/2019. $150,000

129 Zelus St, 10/2019. $91,000

205-207 E Winged Foot Court, 10/2019. $175,000

58 Ocean Blvd, 10/2019. $138,900

281 Great Bay Blvd, 10/2019. $105,000

123 Westchester Drive, 10/2019. $120,000

232 Lake Champlain, 10/2019. $80,000

40 W Dory Drive, 10/2019. $111,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

166a Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $999,999

137 E Maryland Ave Unit 4, 10/2019. $325,000

10 Hodgson Lane, 10/2019. $1,230,000

13501 Beach Ave, 10/2019. $920,000

112 E Texas Ave, 10/2019. $2,600,000

5 W Chatham Road, 10/2019. $242,000

1415 Beach Ave, 10/2019. $625,000

153 C Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $1,400,000

Boat Slip F-10, 10/2019. $38,000

33 Butler Road, 10/2019. $725,000

57b Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $2,400,000

3 E Lillie Ave, 10/2019. $793,000

1029c Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $3,150,000

5 E Winifred Ave, 10/2019. $1,050,000

40 Alma Road, 10/2019. $775,000

2101 Beach Ave, 10/2019. $625,000

14 Antioch Road, 10/2019. $900,000

92 Panorama Drive, 10/2019. $2,050,000

115 E Ramapo Lane, 10/2019. $1,227,500

2 Labaia Lane, 10/2019. $897,500

124 Yarmouth Court, 10/2019. $1,082,062

1 Windward Road, 10/2019. $510,000

1 W Janet Road, 10/2019. $603,000

1300 Beach Ave Unit B, 10/2019. $750,000

3705 South Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $1,350,000

35 Sunset Blvd Slip F-13, 10/2019. $44,000

5 W Colorado Ave, 10/2019. $750,000

120 E Mermaid Lane, 10/2019. $1,921,200

2510 S Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $785,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

134 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2019. $448,000

162 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2019. $428,000

462 Route 9, 10/2019. $425,000

10 Keelson Drive, 10/2019. $215,000

47 Avalon Way, 10/2019. $480,000

36 Dock Ave, 10/2019. $275,000

34 Nautilus Road, 10/2019. $224,000

88 Pancoast Road, 10/2019. $315,000

39 Bay Parkway, 10/2019. $237,000

204 Sixth St, 10/2019. $150,000

111 Cayuga Road, 10/2019. $200,000

146 Bonita Road, 10/2019. $470,000

11 James Drive, 10/2019. $367,600

9 Pancoast Road, 10/2019. $310,000

155 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2019. $307,500

16 Vessel Road Unit 3, 10/2019. $313,250

108 Sunset Road, 10/2019. $95,000

82 Bay Parkway, 10/2019. $240,001

66 Bonita Road, 10/2019. $90,000

100 Dock Ave, 10/2019. $220,000

15 Jones Road, 10/2019. $325,000

70 Barnegat Beach Drive, 10/2019. $18,000

108 Engelwood Ave, 10/2019. $248,850

30 Rumson Court, 10/2019. $280,000

81 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2019. $445,000

19 Spinnaker Way, 10/2019. $220,000

