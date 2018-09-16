Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295. Listings are unavailable for Ocean County. They will resume when provided.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

202 Wynnewood Drive, Nationstar Mtg LLC to Concordia Homes LLC; 03/26/18. $100,275

818 Ohio Ave, Derosa Joseph to Kiefer Henry B Jr; 03/26/18. $165,000

ATLANTIC CITY

252 N Nevada Ave, Rahman Mohammed to Sultan Shelim; 03/23/18. $65,000

101 S Raleigh 411, Schwartz Milton to Mamiye Ezra; 03/26/18. $62,500

3101 Boardwalk Un 3003, Finance of America Rev LLC to Karanzalis Linda; 03/26/18. $215,000

4104 Winchester Ave, Rama Avzi to 4104 Winchester LLC; 03/26/18. $36,000

444 N Maryland Ave, Moscony Carol to MD 438 LLC; 03/27/18. $26,000

32 Born Terrace, Fannie Mae to BT 32 LLC; 03/27/18. $37,100

3101 Boardwalk Tower Un 1, Prof 2013 Tr II to Yellin Barry E; 03/27/18. $97,000

3101 Boardwalk Un 1209 2, Raab Abraham to Guerriero Maria M; 03/28/18. $135,000

101 S Plaza Place Un 1510, Schwartz I ADAM/Tr to S&P 1510 Plaza Realty LLC; 03/28/18. $245,000

2721 Boardwalk Un 1221, Connell Marie/Atty to Bjorklund John; 03/28/18. $85,000

125 Sunrise Ave, Siderio Zerbato Kathleen to Marley John F; 03/29/18. $350,000

BRIGANTINE

11 Harbour Court, Stipcevich Irene J/Atty to 11 HCT LLC; 03/26/18. $350,000

838 Bobby Jones Road, Byrnes Kathleen D to Cooper Ken; 03/26/18. $200,000

852 W Shore Drive, Gifford John to Woerner Custom Bldrs LLC; 03/26/18. $379,900

1112 Bayshore Ave, Caporello Richard A to Bowers Steven R; 03/26/18. $382,500

457 Sea horse Road, Wallace Warren S to Moore Janet I; 03/26/18. $345,000

347 40th S St, Marcozzi Emedio M to Woerner Custom Bldrs LLC; 03/26/18. $250,000

102 25th St S, Jenkins Gary to Coughlin Devon; 03/26/18. $375,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Un M-6, Buchel George D to Contarino Laurel M; 03/27/18. $75,000

514 E Brigantine Ave, Schlotter Linda M/Atty to Alosi Peter L Jr; 03/28/18. $575,000

4400 W Brigantine Ave Un 203, Cummings Eric G to Lopez Linda S; 03/28/18. $94,000

405 Bayshore Ave, Gresham William to Gill Charles E Jr; 03/28/18. $213,000

249 36th St S, 1301 Brigantine LLC to Patrylak G David; 03/28/18. $395,000

BUENA

117 S Harding Hyw, Deutsche Bank to Hagaman Prop Dev LLC; 03/19/18. $10,000

178 Wheat Road, Caselli John L Jr to Mcalpin Andrew Joseph; 03/26/18. $192,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

4413 Post Road, Levin Shanan to Ruggieri William; 03/28/18. $365,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

464 London Court II, SDM Prop LLC to Carey Lisa; 03/26/18. $106,500

37 Pineview Ave, Prof 2013 Legal Tr to Thung Kiu N; 03/26/18. $53,000

282 Heather Croft, Fed Home Loan Mtg Corp to Petranov Martin B; 03/26/18. $53,000

5 Standish St, Wilmington Sav Fund Soc to Gandhi Naitik D; 03/26/18. $237,000

367 Heahter Croft, Heather Croft COA to Sarvahjetaa LLC; 03/27/18. $72,500

12 Country Oak Lane, Huang Miao Ling to Dilorenzo Janna; 03/27/18. $82,000

26 Gardenia Drive, Horton Inc NJ to Constantino Cristina; 03/27/18. $249,900

3073 Fernwood Ave, US Bank to Nguyen Phung T; 03/27/18. $222,000

303 Marsha Ave, Appolonia David A to Rodriguez Glenda; 03/27/18. $165,000

105 Bristol Road, Duszynski Leszek to Abercrombie Calvin L; 03/27/18. $247,500

13 Gardenia Drive, Horton Inc NJ to Salibi Jordan; 03/28/18. $258,990

6 Robin Road, Kalison Homes Inc to Luko Patricia; 03/28/18. $121,000

2747 Fire Road, Christiana Tr to Kviat Lazer; 03/28/18. $36,500

4010 Tremont Ave, Casey Milton Douglas to Adams Kevin; 03/29/18. $202,500

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

302 S Yam Ave, Portnoy Randay to Jones Teresa P; 03/26/18. $199,900

260 W Father Keis Drive, Rehman Amjad to Thompson Michelle; 03/26/18. $145,000

205 Elaine Drive, US Bank to Flannery Ryan C; 03/26/18. $120,750

366 S Leipzig Ave, Hannum Robert W/Ind&Exr to Hannum Robert W; 03/26/18. $120,000

238 N Cologne Ave, Cressey Roy D to Kroll Timothy Hughes; 03/26/18. $435,000

20 Iroquois Drive, Milligan John to Karnati Yugendar R; 03/26/18. $75,000

7 E Carvel Ave, US HUD to Matias Christina; 03/26/18. $159,150

519 S Pitney Road, Fannie Mae to Gomez Alvaro; 03/27/18. $107,000

255 Ridgewood Ave, Fannie Mae to Lugo Jose; 03/27/18. $159,000

45 Cherokee Drive, Harris Talisha M to Tsui Man L; 03/27/18. $76,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

1556 Thomas Jefferson Court, Stone Cynthia A to Thomas John Charles; 03/23/18. $116,500

4878 Corwen Court, Lynx Asset Serv LLC to Time Capital LLC; 03/26/18. $82,000

12 Northridge Drive, Snyder Donna to Espinosa Nelia A; 03/27/18. $177,000

10 Ernst Court, Fernmoor Homes at Wood Landing LLC to Gilbert Gregory; 03/27/18. $271,356

117 Knights Bridge Way, Crest Constr LLC to Brown Aeon S; 03/28/18. $277,900

6220 Cypress St, Caruso Daniel J to Field Gary; 03/28/18. $68,000

6551 Millville Ave, Fannie Mae to Patterson Preston T III; 03/29/18. $155,000

HAMMONTON

1026 Reading Ave, Derringer Regis P Jr to Bagliani Stephen; 03/28/18. $385,000

289 S 1st Road, Ruocco Derek L to Czaplinski Martin Stefanie R; 03/28/18. $143,000

LINWOOD

4 Wexford Lane, Krachman Michael to Petruzzi Nicholas; 03/27/18. $799,000

11 Hamilton Ave, Grossman Michael Lawrence to Kimble Sarah; 03/28/18. $370,000

LONGPORT

1600 Atlantic Ave Un 34, Naughton Brendan to Sokolski Frank M; 03/29/18. $114,000

MARGATE

105-109 N Adams Ave Un A, 105 N Adams Condos LLC to Cross John; 03/26/18. $630,000

205 N Jasper Ave, Nordlinger Melanie J to Saionz Robert; 03/26/18. $445,000

304 N Vendome Ave, Hope Andrew G to Noteware Ellen; 03/26/18. $567,500

105-109 N Adams Ave Un B, 105 N Adams Condos LLC to Rudolph Wayne C; 03/27/18. $630,000

8807 Atlantic Ave, Strenger Scott W to Lawrence Gerald; 03/27/18. $1,350,000

9315 Atlantic Ave Un 26, Wilmington Sav Fund Society to Kennedy Andrew; 03/28/18. $97,000

107 N Exeter Ave, Heller Melissa to Russell Michael; 03/28/18. $495,000

9306 Monmouth Ave Un B, Bishop David to Fanourgakis Michael; 03/28/18. $220,000

109 N Belmont Ave, Epshteyn Alexander to Schwartz Leonard; 03/28/18. $508,000

130 N Adams Ave Un 207-N, Wells Sharon to Curran Lisa M; 03/29/18. $145,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

5217 Pleasant Mills Road, Ruggeri Vincent M to Cain Cheryl; 03/28/18. $240,000

NORTHFIELD

1409 Shore Road, Fannie Mae to Hadley Adam; 03/26/18. $130,000

395 First St, Mindish Susan to 1st Choice Prop Maint Inc; 03/27/18. $109,000

15 Wilson Drive, Polistina Thomas V to Sickler Erica; 03/28/18. $245,000

PLEASANTVILLE

706 Linden Ave, Mancuso & Danze Ptnrshp to Martinez Frias Melba X; 03/26/18. $129,500

910 Spruce Ave, US HUD to Rodriguez Rojas Aliuska; 03/26/18. $90,000

82 E Washington Ave, Rama Flamur to 82 E Washington LLC; 03/26/18. $20,000

239 W Ridgewood Ave, Volkman Mgmt LLC to Lumbre Ana M; 03/27/18. $126,000

VENTNOR

5622 Burk Ave, Mcquay Laura to Gordon Regina Theresa; 03/26/18. $125,000

505 N Dorset Ave, Catrambone Frank P to Cohen Marie; 03/26/18. $370,000

103 S Austin Ave, Bandi Prop Gr LLC to Hansen House LLC; 03/27/18. $609,000

6110 Monmouth Ave, Gautier Diane A/Exrx to IJWT LLC; 03/28/18. $110,000

26 S Richards Ave Un 501, Brown Stuart M to Hoffman Steven E; 03/28/18. $515,000

7 S Oxford Ave, Breining Christopher to Deluca John; 03/29/18. $700,000

7005 Atlantic Ave, JAS Run LLC to Antanaitis Jeffrey; 03/29/18. $675,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

1109 W Riverside Drive, Chuang Kuo Hue Y to Puggi Michael; 03/16/18. $26,500

Cape May County

AVALON

7751 Ocean Drive, Panunto Joseph Francis to Livingston Jennifer; 2/2018. $435,000

76 W 28th St Un 201, Av 1 Ventures LLC to Holland Robert J; 2/2018. $525,000

213 33rd St Un E, Warren Leonard F Jr to Suchorsky John; 2/2018. $775,000

375 21st St, Arizin Dennis G to Ford Edmund F; 2/2018. $999,999

86 E 23rd St, Grass Barry R/Tr to Main Line Inv LLC; 2/2018. $3,700,000

84 E 17Th St, Atkins Maureen M to 84 East 17th St LLC; 2/2018. $7,500,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

1806 Bayshore Road, Skill Joseph Arthur to Colleluori Holings 1 LLC; 1/2018. $27,000

30 E Greenwood Ave, Nationstar Mtg LLC to Martucci Nicholas; 1/2018. $70,000

116 Bay Ave, Halpin Isabella Exr to Karla’S Infant DC Svcs LLC; 1/2018. $118,000

161 Fishing Creek Road, Munday Sarah E to Turse Dolores; 1/2018. $140,000

139 Sheridan Drive, Macomber William M to Smith Jamie L; 1/2018. $159,900

210 E Tampa Ave, Meca Inv LLC to Smith Joseph; 1/2018. $175,000

7155 W Rio Grande Ave, Roche Kevin E to Hondros Peter; 1/2018. $185,000

206 Amhurst Road, Henderson Sandra Mary to Laky John G; 1/2018. $195,000

20 Summer Circle, Hughes Nancy C Exr to Banks Vickie L; 1/2018. $311,025

9700 Atlantic Ave, US Bank Tr to Andrews Matthew; 1/2018. $361,000

506 Beachplum Road, Salasin Robert J to Logue Darla B; 1/2018. $382,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

9 Wayne Ave, Deutsche Bnk Tr to R House Prop Mgmt; 1/2018. $20,000

27 Hereford Ave, Reckard Arlene to Reichert George; 1/2018. $53,000

9 N 16th St, Wilmington Sav Fund Soc Fsb to Dalton Omesa; 1/2018. $66,900

42 & 44 Swainton Goshen Road, Anderson AT Est By Adm to Freedom Prop & Hold LLC; 1/2018. $75,000

100 Central Ave, US Bank to Farr David; 1/2018. $90,700

295 NJ Route 47 S, Delsea Woods Comm LLC to Rutgers The State Univ; 1/2018. $155,300

801 Hand Ave, Rasmussen Robert S Tr to Pike Michael T; 1/2018. $225,000

127 E Woodland Ave, Witman Rachel to Raffa Guy P; 1/2018. $310,000

10 Sanderling Court, Summers Gary J to Buchter Jack R; 1/2018. $369,000

30 Avalon Blvd, Bumbaugh David M to 2nd Round Pick LLC; 1/2018. $770,000

147 Indian Trail, Cape Viking Dev LLC to Nature Conservancy; 1/2018. $1,332,500

OCEAN CITY

1110 Wesley Ave, Smith John M to Shumelman Robert E; 1/2018. $101,000

870 Seventh St, Werewolf Prop LLC to Petraglia Robert A; 1/2018. $130,000

3316 Asbury Ave, Haberman Arthur S to De Laurentis MJ; 1/2018. $210,000

501 Fourth St, Cooney-Carrol Rubina to Stites Gregory; 1/2018. $395,000

1305 Bay Ave, Walker John S to Teofanov Anguel; 1/2018. $440,000

5221-23 Asbury Ave, Goodman Dorothy D to Underwood John A; 1/2018. $467,500

19 W Ninth St, Ocean City to Cape May County; 1/2018. $475,000

4612-14 Asbury Ave, Kingsbauer Robert M to Antell Gregory J; 1/2018. $525,000

23 Warwick Road, Guido Michael V&C to Cupit Christopher R; 1/2018. $660,000

4908-10 Central Ave Un A, Morgan John A to Law Frank F IV; 1/2018. $700,000

5 Cardiff Road, Lenihan Thomas D to Whelan Michelle; 1/2018. $730,000

915 5th St, Mc Garvey Helene to Lindley William; 1/2018. $735,000

828 Brighton Pl Fl 1, Schmidt Mark E to Zarutskie Michael; 1/2018. $750,000

6 E Aberdeen Road, Patrizio Jacquelyn L to Cacciutti John; 1/2018. $840,000

415 Merion Place, Tlg LLC to Burns William; 1/2018. $849,000

3606 Wesley Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff to Windswept Prop LLC; 1/2018. $885,000

2918 Wesley Ave, Waters David to Kerlin Michael D; 1/2018. $985,000

243 Northpoint Road, Liberg Donna F to Hartman Robert; 1/2018. $1,425,000

1809 Wesley Ave, 1809 Wesley Ave LLC to H&K Prop Mgmt LLC; 1/2018. $1,825,000

1720 Boardwalk, Schindler David M to Sagedog NJ LLC; 1/2018. $2,750,000

817 4th St, Wiedmayer Cath. Est Exr to Wiedmayer Joseph J Jr; 1/2018. $93,333

810 Seventh St, Bank Of NY Mellon Trust to Principe Karen Ann; 1/2018. $159,901

2726 Asbury Ave, Pelletier Paul V to Pelletier Paul V; 1/2018. $179,735

719 E 11th St Un 615, Knopf Michelle to De Colli Christopher A; 1/2018. $185,000

845 Stenton Place Un 5, PcIII Reo LLC to Lucia Rose Marie; 1/2018. $225,000

935 Ocean Ave Un 434, Wilderman Ronald to Pezzano Paula; 1/2018. $299,900

14 W Sixth St, Jjm Holdings LLC to Travis Paul Matthew; 1/2018. $304,000

109B 35th St, Kerneckel Lorie A to Powell Eric; 1/2018. $310,000

935 Ocean Ave, Clemmer V Steven to Scott Robert W; 1/2018. $315,000

232 Clipper Drive, Markel Peter Jeffrey to Raring Sharon; 1/2018. $367,000

116 Victoria Lane, Roselli Domenico to Swerline Stephen C Jr; 1/2018. $455,000

301 Alder Lane, Susco Michael J to Cahill Michael J; 1/2018. $515,000

Lot 5 Block 5202, Mc Carron John J to Mc Garry Patrick J; 1/2018. $558,000

1821 Haven Ave, Sgro Michael A to Birmingham Martin J III; 1/2018. $560,950

3115 Bayland Drive, Whelan Gregory to Orgovan Eric M; 1/2018. $570,000

4432 Asbury Ave, Hauck Jeffrey to Skrzat Michael;1/2018. $585,000

2129 Simpson Ave, Hetrick Rosemary to Duncan Real Es Inv LLC; 1/2018. $590,000

5761-5763 West Ave, Pugliese Joseph to Wasser Bradley A; 1/2018. $599,000

2928-30 Asbury Ave, Archibald Robert W to Sheppard Steven; 1/2018. $634,900

UPPER TOWNSHIP

17 Bank Road, Hoover Francis M to Corsaro Mario Sr; 1/2018. $92,300

5 Mc Daniels Court, Wright Kristina A to Geib Christopher; 1/2018. $95,000

19 Argoe Drive, Mc Laughlin Barbara to Dobbs Reagan E; 1/2018. $145,000

32 California Road, Nolan Robert A Shrff to NJHR1 LLC; 1/2018. $166,100

8 E Timber Drive, Haynes Jeanne M to Berckman Susan B; 1/2018. $240,000

110 Perry Road, Wiel Linda Kay to Reese Denice; 1/2018. $255,000

12 Bayaire Road, Cavarretta C John to Laury Sarah A; 1/2018. $310,000

13 Stephen Drive, Manjrawala Nilesh M to Wroniuk Walter T Jr; 1/2018. $365,000

Lot 21.01 21.03 Bl 735, Platt Charlotte S to Ratoskey And Trainer Inc; 1/2018. $50,000

98 Harbor Road, Platt Charlotte S to Ratoskey & Trainer Inc; 1/2018. $75,000

9 W Golden Oak Lane, Bank Of New York Mellon to Quigley Lucy; 1/2018. $161,500

WILDWOOD

109 W Young Ave, Perrine Edward to Wildwood Dg LLC; 1/2018. $100,000

105 W Young Ave, Thomas Sandra to Wildwood Dg LLC; 1/2018. $100,000

434 W Wildwood Ave, Fabiszewski Walter J III to Bank Of America; 1/2018. $128,041

4707 Mediterranean Ave, Fannie Mae to Rutkowski Gary; 1/2018. $195,000

WILDWOOD CREST

8401 Atlantic Ave, Oswald Scott A to Gallagher James S; 1/2018. $137,000

450 E Nashville Ave Un 105, Darnell Barry to Villa Ronald J; 1/2018. $225,000

111 E Sweet-Briar Road, Denke Carol Anne Pasquini to Denke Torsten; 1/2018. $234,000

112 W Jefferson Ave, NJHR 4 LLC to Acciardi Anthony; 1/2018. $287,000

120 E Columbine Road, Gooley John D Jr to Shore Rental Prop LLC; 1/2018. $350,000

122 W Palm Road, Steinbronn George J Jr to Carey Steven; 1/2018. $450,000

321 E Lavender Road, Price Kevin L B to Di Giorgiio Valentino III; 1/2018. $545,000

301 E Miami Ave, Raffa Guy P to Leeb Aaron; 1/2018. $575,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

107 Grove St, Cumberland County Sheriff, Hun School of Princeton by Shrf, Mercer County Board of Soc Serv by Shrf, Muse Shanice by Shrf, New Jersey State of by Shrf, Price Elizabeth Aka Est by Adm, Radiology Assoc of NJ, Royster Geraldine by Shrf; Slm Fin Corp by Shrf; State Farm Indemnity Co by Shrf; Thompson Melinda by Shrf; Villas At Eagle Ridge Club Cond Assoc Inc by Shrf; Virtua Mem Hosp by Shrf; Williams Carlton E Jr & Mrs Ind Adm; Williams Elizabeth Aka Est by Adm, Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of New York Tr, Cwabs Inc&C by Tr; 3/31/2018. $57,996.81

MILLVILLE

3 S 10 St, Bank of America, Gsamp Tr by Atty, Lasalle Tr, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC, US Bank to K&L Real Estate LLC; 3/23/2018. $51,000

2407 Holly Drive, Dodson Claire K/Est by Exec, Dodson Floyd W/Est, Konschak Rebecca J/Exec to Bitting Stacie K; 3/26/2018. $166,500

129 S 3rd St, Davis Genonyus D, Davis Lawanda to Dhy Enterprises LLC; 3/26/2018. $34,000

607 Valatia Ave, Ramos Jocelyne to Nsp Res LLC; 3/28/2018. $76,975.28

607 Valatia Ave, Nsp Res LLC to Ramos Jocelyne; 3/28/2018. $99,688.65

7 Ettie Drive, Assured Prop Sol LLC to Taylor Kimberly, Taylor Terry; 3/28/2018. $245,000

133 Main Drive, Castlerock 2017 LLC to 435 LLC; 3/22/2018. $38,000

601 9th N St, Taniment Constr LLC, Burgess Christopher B, Dutton Staci R; 3/29/2018. $135,000

41 Dorset Ave, Hambleton Alex G, Liquid Endeavors LLC, Jacobs Jacqueline A; 3/29/2018. $145,000

2840 W Main St, Martin Holly L, Martin Kenneth D, Hoy Jennifer, Wendling Kyle; 3/29/2018. $198,000

VINELAND

941 Mars Place, Njhr 1 LLC, Pollock Donald L Jr, Cain Joseph; 3/8/2018. $125,400

219 N 6th St, Guidarini David to Cumberland County Improv Auth; 3/8/2018. $300,000

1460 Roosevelt Blvd, Landi Adam, Landi Samantha to Capetillo Daisy L, Capetillo William D; 3/8/2018. $185,000

1584 S East Ave, Truman 2013 Tr, Truman Cap Adv LP Atty, US Bank, Medina Rafael, Soto Ruben Sr; 3/8/2018. $129,900

413 W Doren St, Gomez Carmen Fka, Lopez Arturo, Lopez Carmen, Sharpe Michelle; 3/8/2018. $129,000

1964 E Oak Road, Montalvo Kim, Ruiz Yamileth, Salas Damian, Salas Elaine; 3/8/2018. $60,000

944 E Elmer Road, Citigroup Mtg Loan Tr Inc &C, US Bank, Wells Fargo Bank Atty to Hernandez Angel Jr, Hernandez Reina; 3/8/2018. $55,000

1018 E Chestnut Ave, Montagna Dino Anthony to Ramos Tracy L; 3/8/2018. $72,000

1433 E Walnut Road, Ackerman Eve by Atty, Ackerman Henry Bernard by Atty, Quiles Omarie; 3/8/2018. $170,000

3756 N Delsea Drive, Shipton Earl Est, Shipton Sharon to Serrano Eliezer; 3/8/2018. $159,900

2518 Barry Drive, Mainiero Eugene by Atty, Mainiero Eugene Jr Atty, Mainiero Felicia to Reimels Justin; 3/8/2018. $200,000

242 W Elmer St, Blb Res Del, Collins Myra Agent, Housing & Urban Dev, Hd Laundromat LLC; 3/8/2018. $36,735

1169 W Landis Ave, Acp Vineland Assoc LLC, American Cont Prop of New Jersey Inc, Cft Nv Dev LLC; 3/8/2018. $1,000,000

Property transactions run Sundays as space is available.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.