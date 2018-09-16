Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295. Listings are unavailable for Ocean County. They will resume when provided.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
202 Wynnewood Drive, Nationstar Mtg LLC to Concordia Homes LLC; 03/26/18. $100,275
818 Ohio Ave, Derosa Joseph to Kiefer Henry B Jr; 03/26/18. $165,000
ATLANTIC CITY
252 N Nevada Ave, Rahman Mohammed to Sultan Shelim; 03/23/18. $65,000
101 S Raleigh 411, Schwartz Milton to Mamiye Ezra; 03/26/18. $62,500
3101 Boardwalk Un 3003, Finance of America Rev LLC to Karanzalis Linda; 03/26/18. $215,000
4104 Winchester Ave, Rama Avzi to 4104 Winchester LLC; 03/26/18. $36,000
444 N Maryland Ave, Moscony Carol to MD 438 LLC; 03/27/18. $26,000
32 Born Terrace, Fannie Mae to BT 32 LLC; 03/27/18. $37,100
3101 Boardwalk Tower Un 1, Prof 2013 Tr II to Yellin Barry E; 03/27/18. $97,000
3101 Boardwalk Un 1209 2, Raab Abraham to Guerriero Maria M; 03/28/18. $135,000
101 S Plaza Place Un 1510, Schwartz I ADAM/Tr to S&P 1510 Plaza Realty LLC; 03/28/18. $245,000
2721 Boardwalk Un 1221, Connell Marie/Atty to Bjorklund John; 03/28/18. $85,000
125 Sunrise Ave, Siderio Zerbato Kathleen to Marley John F; 03/29/18. $350,000
BRIGANTINE
11 Harbour Court, Stipcevich Irene J/Atty to 11 HCT LLC; 03/26/18. $350,000
838 Bobby Jones Road, Byrnes Kathleen D to Cooper Ken; 03/26/18. $200,000
852 W Shore Drive, Gifford John to Woerner Custom Bldrs LLC; 03/26/18. $379,900
1112 Bayshore Ave, Caporello Richard A to Bowers Steven R; 03/26/18. $382,500
457 Sea horse Road, Wallace Warren S to Moore Janet I; 03/26/18. $345,000
347 40th S St, Marcozzi Emedio M to Woerner Custom Bldrs LLC; 03/26/18. $250,000
102 25th St S, Jenkins Gary to Coughlin Devon; 03/26/18. $375,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Un M-6, Buchel George D to Contarino Laurel M; 03/27/18. $75,000
514 E Brigantine Ave, Schlotter Linda M/Atty to Alosi Peter L Jr; 03/28/18. $575,000
4400 W Brigantine Ave Un 203, Cummings Eric G to Lopez Linda S; 03/28/18. $94,000
405 Bayshore Ave, Gresham William to Gill Charles E Jr; 03/28/18. $213,000
249 36th St S, 1301 Brigantine LLC to Patrylak G David; 03/28/18. $395,000
BUENA
117 S Harding Hyw, Deutsche Bank to Hagaman Prop Dev LLC; 03/19/18. $10,000
178 Wheat Road, Caselli John L Jr to Mcalpin Andrew Joseph; 03/26/18. $192,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
4413 Post Road, Levin Shanan to Ruggieri William; 03/28/18. $365,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
464 London Court II, SDM Prop LLC to Carey Lisa; 03/26/18. $106,500
37 Pineview Ave, Prof 2013 Legal Tr to Thung Kiu N; 03/26/18. $53,000
282 Heather Croft, Fed Home Loan Mtg Corp to Petranov Martin B; 03/26/18. $53,000
5 Standish St, Wilmington Sav Fund Soc to Gandhi Naitik D; 03/26/18. $237,000
367 Heahter Croft, Heather Croft COA to Sarvahjetaa LLC; 03/27/18. $72,500
12 Country Oak Lane, Huang Miao Ling to Dilorenzo Janna; 03/27/18. $82,000
26 Gardenia Drive, Horton Inc NJ to Constantino Cristina; 03/27/18. $249,900
3073 Fernwood Ave, US Bank to Nguyen Phung T; 03/27/18. $222,000
303 Marsha Ave, Appolonia David A to Rodriguez Glenda; 03/27/18. $165,000
105 Bristol Road, Duszynski Leszek to Abercrombie Calvin L; 03/27/18. $247,500
13 Gardenia Drive, Horton Inc NJ to Salibi Jordan; 03/28/18. $258,990
6 Robin Road, Kalison Homes Inc to Luko Patricia; 03/28/18. $121,000
2747 Fire Road, Christiana Tr to Kviat Lazer; 03/28/18. $36,500
4010 Tremont Ave, Casey Milton Douglas to Adams Kevin; 03/29/18. $202,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
302 S Yam Ave, Portnoy Randay to Jones Teresa P; 03/26/18. $199,900
260 W Father Keis Drive, Rehman Amjad to Thompson Michelle; 03/26/18. $145,000
205 Elaine Drive, US Bank to Flannery Ryan C; 03/26/18. $120,750
366 S Leipzig Ave, Hannum Robert W/Ind&Exr to Hannum Robert W; 03/26/18. $120,000
238 N Cologne Ave, Cressey Roy D to Kroll Timothy Hughes; 03/26/18. $435,000
20 Iroquois Drive, Milligan John to Karnati Yugendar R; 03/26/18. $75,000
7 E Carvel Ave, US HUD to Matias Christina; 03/26/18. $159,150
519 S Pitney Road, Fannie Mae to Gomez Alvaro; 03/27/18. $107,000
255 Ridgewood Ave, Fannie Mae to Lugo Jose; 03/27/18. $159,000
45 Cherokee Drive, Harris Talisha M to Tsui Man L; 03/27/18. $76,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
1556 Thomas Jefferson Court, Stone Cynthia A to Thomas John Charles; 03/23/18. $116,500
4878 Corwen Court, Lynx Asset Serv LLC to Time Capital LLC; 03/26/18. $82,000
12 Northridge Drive, Snyder Donna to Espinosa Nelia A; 03/27/18. $177,000
10 Ernst Court, Fernmoor Homes at Wood Landing LLC to Gilbert Gregory; 03/27/18. $271,356
117 Knights Bridge Way, Crest Constr LLC to Brown Aeon S; 03/28/18. $277,900
6220 Cypress St, Caruso Daniel J to Field Gary; 03/28/18. $68,000
6551 Millville Ave, Fannie Mae to Patterson Preston T III; 03/29/18. $155,000
HAMMONTON
1026 Reading Ave, Derringer Regis P Jr to Bagliani Stephen; 03/28/18. $385,000
289 S 1st Road, Ruocco Derek L to Czaplinski Martin Stefanie R; 03/28/18. $143,000
LINWOOD
4 Wexford Lane, Krachman Michael to Petruzzi Nicholas; 03/27/18. $799,000
11 Hamilton Ave, Grossman Michael Lawrence to Kimble Sarah; 03/28/18. $370,000
LONGPORT
1600 Atlantic Ave Un 34, Naughton Brendan to Sokolski Frank M; 03/29/18. $114,000
MARGATE
105-109 N Adams Ave Un A, 105 N Adams Condos LLC to Cross John; 03/26/18. $630,000
205 N Jasper Ave, Nordlinger Melanie J to Saionz Robert; 03/26/18. $445,000
304 N Vendome Ave, Hope Andrew G to Noteware Ellen; 03/26/18. $567,500
105-109 N Adams Ave Un B, 105 N Adams Condos LLC to Rudolph Wayne C; 03/27/18. $630,000
8807 Atlantic Ave, Strenger Scott W to Lawrence Gerald; 03/27/18. $1,350,000
9315 Atlantic Ave Un 26, Wilmington Sav Fund Society to Kennedy Andrew; 03/28/18. $97,000
107 N Exeter Ave, Heller Melissa to Russell Michael; 03/28/18. $495,000
9306 Monmouth Ave Un B, Bishop David to Fanourgakis Michael; 03/28/18. $220,000
109 N Belmont Ave, Epshteyn Alexander to Schwartz Leonard; 03/28/18. $508,000
130 N Adams Ave Un 207-N, Wells Sharon to Curran Lisa M; 03/29/18. $145,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
5217 Pleasant Mills Road, Ruggeri Vincent M to Cain Cheryl; 03/28/18. $240,000
NORTHFIELD
1409 Shore Road, Fannie Mae to Hadley Adam; 03/26/18. $130,000
395 First St, Mindish Susan to 1st Choice Prop Maint Inc; 03/27/18. $109,000
15 Wilson Drive, Polistina Thomas V to Sickler Erica; 03/28/18. $245,000
PLEASANTVILLE
706 Linden Ave, Mancuso & Danze Ptnrshp to Martinez Frias Melba X; 03/26/18. $129,500
910 Spruce Ave, US HUD to Rodriguez Rojas Aliuska; 03/26/18. $90,000
82 E Washington Ave, Rama Flamur to 82 E Washington LLC; 03/26/18. $20,000
239 W Ridgewood Ave, Volkman Mgmt LLC to Lumbre Ana M; 03/27/18. $126,000
VENTNOR
5622 Burk Ave, Mcquay Laura to Gordon Regina Theresa; 03/26/18. $125,000
505 N Dorset Ave, Catrambone Frank P to Cohen Marie; 03/26/18. $370,000
103 S Austin Ave, Bandi Prop Gr LLC to Hansen House LLC; 03/27/18. $609,000
6110 Monmouth Ave, Gautier Diane A/Exrx to IJWT LLC; 03/28/18. $110,000
26 S Richards Ave Un 501, Brown Stuart M to Hoffman Steven E; 03/28/18. $515,000
7 S Oxford Ave, Breining Christopher to Deluca John; 03/29/18. $700,000
7005 Atlantic Ave, JAS Run LLC to Antanaitis Jeffrey; 03/29/18. $675,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
1109 W Riverside Drive, Chuang Kuo Hue Y to Puggi Michael; 03/16/18. $26,500
Cape May County
AVALON
7751 Ocean Drive, Panunto Joseph Francis to Livingston Jennifer; 2/2018. $435,000
76 W 28th St Un 201, Av 1 Ventures LLC to Holland Robert J; 2/2018. $525,000
213 33rd St Un E, Warren Leonard F Jr to Suchorsky John; 2/2018. $775,000
375 21st St, Arizin Dennis G to Ford Edmund F; 2/2018. $999,999
86 E 23rd St, Grass Barry R/Tr to Main Line Inv LLC; 2/2018. $3,700,000
84 E 17Th St, Atkins Maureen M to 84 East 17th St LLC; 2/2018. $7,500,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
1806 Bayshore Road, Skill Joseph Arthur to Colleluori Holings 1 LLC; 1/2018. $27,000
30 E Greenwood Ave, Nationstar Mtg LLC to Martucci Nicholas; 1/2018. $70,000
116 Bay Ave, Halpin Isabella Exr to Karla’S Infant DC Svcs LLC; 1/2018. $118,000
161 Fishing Creek Road, Munday Sarah E to Turse Dolores; 1/2018. $140,000
139 Sheridan Drive, Macomber William M to Smith Jamie L; 1/2018. $159,900
210 E Tampa Ave, Meca Inv LLC to Smith Joseph; 1/2018. $175,000
7155 W Rio Grande Ave, Roche Kevin E to Hondros Peter; 1/2018. $185,000
206 Amhurst Road, Henderson Sandra Mary to Laky John G; 1/2018. $195,000
20 Summer Circle, Hughes Nancy C Exr to Banks Vickie L; 1/2018. $311,025
9700 Atlantic Ave, US Bank Tr to Andrews Matthew; 1/2018. $361,000
506 Beachplum Road, Salasin Robert J to Logue Darla B; 1/2018. $382,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
9 Wayne Ave, Deutsche Bnk Tr to R House Prop Mgmt; 1/2018. $20,000
27 Hereford Ave, Reckard Arlene to Reichert George; 1/2018. $53,000
9 N 16th St, Wilmington Sav Fund Soc Fsb to Dalton Omesa; 1/2018. $66,900
42 & 44 Swainton Goshen Road, Anderson AT Est By Adm to Freedom Prop & Hold LLC; 1/2018. $75,000
100 Central Ave, US Bank to Farr David; 1/2018. $90,700
295 NJ Route 47 S, Delsea Woods Comm LLC to Rutgers The State Univ; 1/2018. $155,300
801 Hand Ave, Rasmussen Robert S Tr to Pike Michael T; 1/2018. $225,000
127 E Woodland Ave, Witman Rachel to Raffa Guy P; 1/2018. $310,000
10 Sanderling Court, Summers Gary J to Buchter Jack R; 1/2018. $369,000
30 Avalon Blvd, Bumbaugh David M to 2nd Round Pick LLC; 1/2018. $770,000
147 Indian Trail, Cape Viking Dev LLC to Nature Conservancy; 1/2018. $1,332,500
OCEAN CITY
1110 Wesley Ave, Smith John M to Shumelman Robert E; 1/2018. $101,000
870 Seventh St, Werewolf Prop LLC to Petraglia Robert A; 1/2018. $130,000
3316 Asbury Ave, Haberman Arthur S to De Laurentis MJ; 1/2018. $210,000
501 Fourth St, Cooney-Carrol Rubina to Stites Gregory; 1/2018. $395,000
1305 Bay Ave, Walker John S to Teofanov Anguel; 1/2018. $440,000
5221-23 Asbury Ave, Goodman Dorothy D to Underwood John A; 1/2018. $467,500
19 W Ninth St, Ocean City to Cape May County; 1/2018. $475,000
4612-14 Asbury Ave, Kingsbauer Robert M to Antell Gregory J; 1/2018. $525,000
23 Warwick Road, Guido Michael V&C to Cupit Christopher R; 1/2018. $660,000
4908-10 Central Ave Un A, Morgan John A to Law Frank F IV; 1/2018. $700,000
5 Cardiff Road, Lenihan Thomas D to Whelan Michelle; 1/2018. $730,000
915 5th St, Mc Garvey Helene to Lindley William; 1/2018. $735,000
828 Brighton Pl Fl 1, Schmidt Mark E to Zarutskie Michael; 1/2018. $750,000
6 E Aberdeen Road, Patrizio Jacquelyn L to Cacciutti John; 1/2018. $840,000
415 Merion Place, Tlg LLC to Burns William; 1/2018. $849,000
3606 Wesley Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff to Windswept Prop LLC; 1/2018. $885,000
2918 Wesley Ave, Waters David to Kerlin Michael D; 1/2018. $985,000
243 Northpoint Road, Liberg Donna F to Hartman Robert; 1/2018. $1,425,000
1809 Wesley Ave, 1809 Wesley Ave LLC to H&K Prop Mgmt LLC; 1/2018. $1,825,000
1720 Boardwalk, Schindler David M to Sagedog NJ LLC; 1/2018. $2,750,000
817 4th St, Wiedmayer Cath. Est Exr to Wiedmayer Joseph J Jr; 1/2018. $93,333
810 Seventh St, Bank Of NY Mellon Trust to Principe Karen Ann; 1/2018. $159,901
2726 Asbury Ave, Pelletier Paul V to Pelletier Paul V; 1/2018. $179,735
719 E 11th St Un 615, Knopf Michelle to De Colli Christopher A; 1/2018. $185,000
845 Stenton Place Un 5, PcIII Reo LLC to Lucia Rose Marie; 1/2018. $225,000
935 Ocean Ave Un 434, Wilderman Ronald to Pezzano Paula; 1/2018. $299,900
14 W Sixth St, Jjm Holdings LLC to Travis Paul Matthew; 1/2018. $304,000
109B 35th St, Kerneckel Lorie A to Powell Eric; 1/2018. $310,000
935 Ocean Ave, Clemmer V Steven to Scott Robert W; 1/2018. $315,000
232 Clipper Drive, Markel Peter Jeffrey to Raring Sharon; 1/2018. $367,000
116 Victoria Lane, Roselli Domenico to Swerline Stephen C Jr; 1/2018. $455,000
301 Alder Lane, Susco Michael J to Cahill Michael J; 1/2018. $515,000
Lot 5 Block 5202, Mc Carron John J to Mc Garry Patrick J; 1/2018. $558,000
1821 Haven Ave, Sgro Michael A to Birmingham Martin J III; 1/2018. $560,950
3115 Bayland Drive, Whelan Gregory to Orgovan Eric M; 1/2018. $570,000
4432 Asbury Ave, Hauck Jeffrey to Skrzat Michael;1/2018. $585,000
2129 Simpson Ave, Hetrick Rosemary to Duncan Real Es Inv LLC; 1/2018. $590,000
5761-5763 West Ave, Pugliese Joseph to Wasser Bradley A; 1/2018. $599,000
2928-30 Asbury Ave, Archibald Robert W to Sheppard Steven; 1/2018. $634,900
UPPER TOWNSHIP
17 Bank Road, Hoover Francis M to Corsaro Mario Sr; 1/2018. $92,300
5 Mc Daniels Court, Wright Kristina A to Geib Christopher; 1/2018. $95,000
19 Argoe Drive, Mc Laughlin Barbara to Dobbs Reagan E; 1/2018. $145,000
32 California Road, Nolan Robert A Shrff to NJHR1 LLC; 1/2018. $166,100
8 E Timber Drive, Haynes Jeanne M to Berckman Susan B; 1/2018. $240,000
110 Perry Road, Wiel Linda Kay to Reese Denice; 1/2018. $255,000
12 Bayaire Road, Cavarretta C John to Laury Sarah A; 1/2018. $310,000
13 Stephen Drive, Manjrawala Nilesh M to Wroniuk Walter T Jr; 1/2018. $365,000
Lot 21.01 21.03 Bl 735, Platt Charlotte S to Ratoskey And Trainer Inc; 1/2018. $50,000
98 Harbor Road, Platt Charlotte S to Ratoskey & Trainer Inc; 1/2018. $75,000
9 W Golden Oak Lane, Bank Of New York Mellon to Quigley Lucy; 1/2018. $161,500
WILDWOOD
109 W Young Ave, Perrine Edward to Wildwood Dg LLC; 1/2018. $100,000
105 W Young Ave, Thomas Sandra to Wildwood Dg LLC; 1/2018. $100,000
434 W Wildwood Ave, Fabiszewski Walter J III to Bank Of America; 1/2018. $128,041
4707 Mediterranean Ave, Fannie Mae to Rutkowski Gary; 1/2018. $195,000
WILDWOOD CREST
8401 Atlantic Ave, Oswald Scott A to Gallagher James S; 1/2018. $137,000
450 E Nashville Ave Un 105, Darnell Barry to Villa Ronald J; 1/2018. $225,000
111 E Sweet-Briar Road, Denke Carol Anne Pasquini to Denke Torsten; 1/2018. $234,000
112 W Jefferson Ave, NJHR 4 LLC to Acciardi Anthony; 1/2018. $287,000
120 E Columbine Road, Gooley John D Jr to Shore Rental Prop LLC; 1/2018. $350,000
122 W Palm Road, Steinbronn George J Jr to Carey Steven; 1/2018. $450,000
321 E Lavender Road, Price Kevin L B to Di Giorgiio Valentino III; 1/2018. $545,000
301 E Miami Ave, Raffa Guy P to Leeb Aaron; 1/2018. $575,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
107 Grove St, Cumberland County Sheriff, Hun School of Princeton by Shrf, Mercer County Board of Soc Serv by Shrf, Muse Shanice by Shrf, New Jersey State of by Shrf, Price Elizabeth Aka Est by Adm, Radiology Assoc of NJ, Royster Geraldine by Shrf; Slm Fin Corp by Shrf; State Farm Indemnity Co by Shrf; Thompson Melinda by Shrf; Villas At Eagle Ridge Club Cond Assoc Inc by Shrf; Virtua Mem Hosp by Shrf; Williams Carlton E Jr & Mrs Ind Adm; Williams Elizabeth Aka Est by Adm, Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of New York Tr, Cwabs Inc&C by Tr; 3/31/2018. $57,996.81
MILLVILLE
3 S 10 St, Bank of America, Gsamp Tr by Atty, Lasalle Tr, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC, US Bank to K&L Real Estate LLC; 3/23/2018. $51,000
2407 Holly Drive, Dodson Claire K/Est by Exec, Dodson Floyd W/Est, Konschak Rebecca J/Exec to Bitting Stacie K; 3/26/2018. $166,500
129 S 3rd St, Davis Genonyus D, Davis Lawanda to Dhy Enterprises LLC; 3/26/2018. $34,000
607 Valatia Ave, Ramos Jocelyne to Nsp Res LLC; 3/28/2018. $76,975.28
607 Valatia Ave, Nsp Res LLC to Ramos Jocelyne; 3/28/2018. $99,688.65
7 Ettie Drive, Assured Prop Sol LLC to Taylor Kimberly, Taylor Terry; 3/28/2018. $245,000
133 Main Drive, Castlerock 2017 LLC to 435 LLC; 3/22/2018. $38,000
601 9th N St, Taniment Constr LLC, Burgess Christopher B, Dutton Staci R; 3/29/2018. $135,000
41 Dorset Ave, Hambleton Alex G, Liquid Endeavors LLC, Jacobs Jacqueline A; 3/29/2018. $145,000
2840 W Main St, Martin Holly L, Martin Kenneth D, Hoy Jennifer, Wendling Kyle; 3/29/2018. $198,000
VINELAND
941 Mars Place, Njhr 1 LLC, Pollock Donald L Jr, Cain Joseph; 3/8/2018. $125,400
219 N 6th St, Guidarini David to Cumberland County Improv Auth; 3/8/2018. $300,000
1460 Roosevelt Blvd, Landi Adam, Landi Samantha to Capetillo Daisy L, Capetillo William D; 3/8/2018. $185,000
1584 S East Ave, Truman 2013 Tr, Truman Cap Adv LP Atty, US Bank, Medina Rafael, Soto Ruben Sr; 3/8/2018. $129,900
413 W Doren St, Gomez Carmen Fka, Lopez Arturo, Lopez Carmen, Sharpe Michelle; 3/8/2018. $129,000
1964 E Oak Road, Montalvo Kim, Ruiz Yamileth, Salas Damian, Salas Elaine; 3/8/2018. $60,000
944 E Elmer Road, Citigroup Mtg Loan Tr Inc &C, US Bank, Wells Fargo Bank Atty to Hernandez Angel Jr, Hernandez Reina; 3/8/2018. $55,000
1018 E Chestnut Ave, Montagna Dino Anthony to Ramos Tracy L; 3/8/2018. $72,000
1433 E Walnut Road, Ackerman Eve by Atty, Ackerman Henry Bernard by Atty, Quiles Omarie; 3/8/2018. $170,000
3756 N Delsea Drive, Shipton Earl Est, Shipton Sharon to Serrano Eliezer; 3/8/2018. $159,900
2518 Barry Drive, Mainiero Eugene by Atty, Mainiero Eugene Jr Atty, Mainiero Felicia to Reimels Justin; 3/8/2018. $200,000
242 W Elmer St, Blb Res Del, Collins Myra Agent, Housing & Urban Dev, Hd Laundromat LLC; 3/8/2018. $36,735
1169 W Landis Ave, Acp Vineland Assoc LLC, American Cont Prop of New Jersey Inc, Cft Nv Dev LLC; 3/8/2018. $1,000,000
Property transactions run Sundays as space is available.
