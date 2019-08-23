Radio talk show host Harry Hurley has been named by the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia as the Person of the Year for 2019.
Hurley, host of WPG Talk Radio's "Hurley in the Morning", will formally receive the honor in Philadelphia in November.
It is the latest accolade for Hurley this summer, who in June was named the inaugural recipient of the Broadcaster of the Year by the New Jersey Broadcasters Association, which recognizes excellence in the profession.
“Harry Hurley has met all of the criteria outlined above with a high degree of professionalism and a passionate dedication to his craft, and the NJBA is very proud of our inaugural Broadcaster of the Year recipient," said NJBA President and Executive Officer Paul Rotella.
Also this summer, Hurley was named as one of Talkers Magazine’s Top 100 Most Important Talk Radio Hosts, coming in at #51.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.