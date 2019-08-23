Harry Hurley

Hurley, host of WPG Talk Radio's "Hurley in the Morning" since 1992, was honored this summer by both Philadelphia and New Jersey broadcasters for his work.

Radio talk show host Harry Hurley has been named by the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia as the Person of the Year for 2019.

Hurley, host of WPG Talk Radio's "Hurley in the Morning", will formally receive the honor in Philadelphia in November.

It is the latest accolade for Hurley this summer, who in June was named the inaugural recipient of the Broadcaster of the Year by the New Jersey Broadcasters Association, which recognizes excellence in the profession.

“Harry Hurley has met all of the criteria outlined above with a high degree of professionalism and a passionate dedication to his craft, and the NJBA is very proud of our inaugural Broadcaster of the Year recipient," said NJBA President and Executive Officer Paul Rotella.

Also this summer, Hurley was named as one of Talkers Magazine’s Top 100 Most Important Talk Radio Hosts, coming in at #51.

