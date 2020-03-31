AtlantiCare
Craig Matthews / Staff photographer

Despite the fact that fully staffed and functional hospitals have never seemed more critical, the COVID-19 pandemic is putting many medical facilities in a financial squeeze.

In South Jersey, hospitals are forgoing elective surgeries and other operations to focus their efforts on the unfolding crisis.

They are also shedding staff.

The CEOs of Shore Medical Center, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and Cape Regional Medical Center on Wednesday published a joint guest column in The Press of Atlantic City explaining the “difficult decisions on adjusting staff and other resources” in their organizations.

“While we are getting the support from our federal and state governments, the total impact of COVID-19 is still unknown,” the leaders wrote.

On Monday, every employee at Shore in Somers Point received a letter from the head of human resources offering voluntary layoffs.

Leadership would determine whether to accept a resignation based on the needs of the volunteer’s department, the letter said.

“The intended volunteers for reduction are in nonclinical support areas that have nothing to do with patient care,” spokesman Brian Cahill said. “No requests for voluntary layoff from doctors or nurses will be approved.”

Members of the hospital’s senior leadership team are also taking a 25% to 35% pay cut and donating to the hospital’s “COVID-19 emergency fund,” Cahill said.

The situation is not unique to South Jersey, just as the spread and impact of the new coronavirus has not discriminated by region. Hospitals across the country have announced furloughs in recent days. Still, some hospitals in hard-hit areas are desperate for more hands on deck.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in the state’s daily briefing Tuesday that a team is working to procure housing for laid off health care workers so they can be quickly redeployed to hospitals in North Jersey.

“We need every health care worker that we have in the state — and more,” Persichilli said.

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center is implementing “staffing and operational changes” to deal with the upheaval. Reductions in elective surgeries and ambulatory procedures, as well as increased costs to address those dealing with COVID-19 cases, have had an “unprecedented impact” on the hospital, spokeswoman Jennifer Tornetta said.

AtlantiCare is asking some staff members to take a furlough or a reduction in their hours, she said.

Members of the executive leadership team are also taking a pay cut. It is not clear if nurses or doctors are included in the changes.

“The staffing changes will primarily impact those employees impacted by reduced volumes or business need,” Tornetta said.

Questions sent to Cape Regional Medical Center and Inspira Medical Center Vineland were not answered Tuesday evening.

Ron Johnson, president and CEO of Shore, Lori Herndon, president and CEO of AtlantiCare, and Joanne Carrocino, president and CEO of Cape Regional, said in their joint guest column Wednesday that difficult decisions are necessary to “protect our staff and provide excellent care” to patients.

“During the toughest of times, we are coming together as one,” they wrote. “Together, we will get through this.”

