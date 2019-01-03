GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Joshua Conover and Caitlyn Poole had dinner together for the first time at the Ram's Head Inn in 2015. They ate there once a year, got engaged there in 2017, and went there this past summer to book their wedding and reception for Sept. 14, 2019.
Then they found out Wednesday the Ram's Head was closing.
"All our centerpieces are done, and they were meant to complement the Ram's Head where we were getting married," said Conover, 23, of Galloway. "All our decor was pretty much purchased, and we did it in a fashion to complement the Ram's Head."
The Ram's Head — one of the most historic upscale restaurants in South Jersey — closed indefinitely Wednesday night due to issues with the sprinkler system, according to co-owner Kurt Knowles. He said he did not know when or whether the business would reopen.