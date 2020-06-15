MULLICA HILL — Inspira Health Network Board of Trustees elected new officers for 2020 during a meeting June 8, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mantua resident Dr. James E. Bonner will serve as the new chair of the hospital board, which provides governance oversight and guidance for the hospitals’ activities.
From 2015-2019, Bonner served as a member of the Inspira Hospital board through his position as president of the medical staff at Inspira Medical Center Woodbury. In 2019, he joined the Inspira Network board.
“I’m a lifelong resident of Gloucester County and I have spent every day of my medical career taking care of patients who depend on Inspira for their care,” Bonner said. “I am honored to represent my community in this board leadership role.”
Shelly O. Schneider of Vineland was selected as vice-chairwoman. Herbert J. Konrad of Cherry Hill was selected as the board’s secretary/treasurer.
“The strong commitment of these board members exemplifies the unwavering support that Inspira receives from our community,” said John DiAngelo, president and CEO, Inspira Health. “Through their hard work and direction, Inspira has been successful in consistently expanding our services. Our board members endorse our goal to take care of our community, in our community.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.