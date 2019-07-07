Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, his wife Nandini Singh, 55 said their two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, his wife Nandini Singh, 55 and their son Shantanu Singh, 24 said their two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, his wife Nandini Singh, 55 said their two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, his wife Nandini Singh, 55 said their two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, said his two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, his wife Nandini Singh, 55 said their two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, his wife Nandini Singh, 55 and their son Shantanu Singh, 24 said their two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, said his two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, his wife Nandini Singh, 55 said their two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, his wife Nandini Singh, 55 said their two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
”My Happy Place” is a weekly Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - All of the "Happy Places" inside the home of Charan and Nandini Singh showcase something from their native country of India along with their adopted country of America.
Charan Singh, 57, who serves as president of the South Jersey Indian Association, prefers the living room over all the other places in his current residence where he has been living since 2007.
"We have so many things that connect with our memories and people and our faith," said Charan Singh, who is a systems analyst for AtlantiCare.
In one corner of the living room, the black rotary dial phone that was used during the 1960s and 1970s in their home in India sits on a table. A statute of Krishna, a major Hindu god and perhaps the most popular of all heroes of Hindu mythology, is next to the phone on its own table in the same corner.
The living room also three-person and two-person brown leather sofas and a glass oval table, which is all furniture that the family at least three years ago at Kensington Furniture in Northfield.
Nandini Singh, 55, is Charan's wife for the past 34 years and is the director and owner of the after-school Kumon Math and Reading Center in Northfield.
Nandini Singh does the cooking for the family. Her "Happy Place" in their home is the kitchen. Their son, Shantanu Singh, 24, helped with the decision to buy their Samsung digital inverter refrigerator from Home Depot in Egg Harbor Township.
The digital inverter compressor automatically perceives environmental changes caused by the opening and closing of the door, the operating mode, the surrounding temperature and adjusts its operating speed accordingly, which saves money.
Nandini Singh decided to hang in the kitchen with her state-of-the-art refrigerator a black-and-white picture of the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru visiting her grandfather's house in India.
In their backyard, they grow the Tulsi plant, which is believed to have originated in north central India and is revered for its medicinal and spiritual properties. They grow Tulsi along with typical garden vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.
"We came to America in 2000. It was a magical year," said Charan Singh, who added the family lived in the township when they first came to this country. "Then, we lived in Egg Harbor Township for four years. Then, we moved back to Galloway to buy this house."
See more photos of Michael Weiss’ ‘Happy Place’ and watch a video at PressofAC.com.
PHOTOS of Charan and Nandini Singh in their "Happy Place" in Galloway Township
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, said his two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, his wife Nandini Singh, 55 said their two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, his wife Nandini Singh, 55 and their son Shantanu Singh, 24 said their two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, said his two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, his wife Nandini Singh, 55 said their two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, his wife Nandini Singh, 55 said their two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, said his two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, his wife Nandini Singh, 55 said their two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, his wife Nandini Singh, 55 said their two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, said his two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, his wife Nandini Singh, 55 said their two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, said his two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, said his two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, said his two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, said his two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, said his two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, said his two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, his wife Nandini Singh, 55 said their two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, said his two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, said his two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, said his two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
"My Happy Place" with Charan Singh, 57, his wife Nandini Singh, 55 said their two favorite places on his property are his living room and his backyard Wednesday July 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
