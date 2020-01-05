Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
It's "My Happy Place" time, on vocalist and trumpeter Eddie Morgan, 62. of Atlantic City Monday Dec 30, 2019. Morgan two "Happy Places" are "his corner," which in the middle room, which is the dining room / office; and his living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
“My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
ATLANTIC CITY — When jazz trumpeter and vocalist Eddie Morgan does not have a gig, he spends 75% of his time in his two “happy places” in his home — his living room and his office, also known as “the corner.”
“My space represents who I am and what I do,” said Morgan, 62, who added he practices, writes, plans, watches TV, eats and checks email in the corner.
Morgan and his wife have been living in their current home since October 2012. The home is owned by a friend of Morgan’s family. He taught instrumental music from 1981 to 2005 in Plesantville and since 2005 in Atlantic City.
“We live in an old Atlantic City row house,” Morgan said. “Words like comfortable, tight, small and enough describe our home. Would I love a bigger house? Of course, but, for now, this works.”
On Morgan’s walls are photos of some of the musicians Morgan has met over the years, which serve as inspiration and motivation. He has photos of himself with late trumpeter Roy Hargrove, city native and drummer Harvey Mason, Pleasantville native and drummer Ralph Peterson Jr., vibraphonist and producer Roy Ayers, fellow trumpeter and composer Wynton Marsalis and singer-songwriter Gregory Porter, are among others.
Morgan started playing trumpet when he was 10. Over the decades, he played in places that include Gardner’s Basin in Atlantic City and jazz festivals in Cape May.
There are three images of the late Miles Davis, whom Morgan never met, and photos of him with retired radio host Tom Joyner and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen.
Family photos of Morgan’s mom, sisters, nephews, cousins and one granddaughter are also on the wall. One of Morgan’s cousins is painter Wayne Manns, who lives in New Orleans. He has three original paintings and two prints on the wall from his cousin.
Morgan’s office features a computer table and printer stand from Family Dollar and a computer chair from a friend. The living room couch came from Bob’s Discount Furniture and Mattress Store in Mays Landing.
A Memorex CD recorder and player, radio and cassette unit are also in Morgan’s corner.
Morgan’s corner hasn’t really changed much since he moved in.
“Once in a while, my wife will ‘declutter it.’ Then I can’t find anything,” Morgan said.
