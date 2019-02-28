Three months after the last merchandise crept off the shelves at the former Sears storefront, the Hamilton Mall has now confirmed that another big-name department store will close.
J.C. Penney will officially close its Mays Landing location on July 5, Crystal Rodriguez, the mall's marketing manager, said Thursday.
"This decision is the result of an ongoing review of our store portfolio, which includes assessing locations that may not meet our required financial targets or represent an opportunity to capitalize on a beneficial real estate asset," the company said in a statement. "It’s never easy taking actions that directly impact our valued associates and customers, however we feel this is a necessary business decision."
J.C. Penney is closing more stores following weak holiday sales season for the retailer.
The department store said Thursday that it would turn the lights out at 18 department stores, including three that were announced last month. It will also close nine home and furniture stores. It will take charges of $15 million in relation to those closings during the first half of this year.
Net income tumbled nearly 70 percent, and a key measure for health dropped 4 percent in the fourth-quarter, the most crucial period of the year for retailers who bank on strong holiday sales.
The company's did top expectations for the fourth quarter results and under new CEO Jill Soltau, the department store rid itself of unprofitable inventory and said it will have positive free cash flow this year.
Soltau, who came on board in October, faces numerous challenges in avoiding the fate of Sears or other retailers that have filed for bankruptcy protection, or vanished.
Under Soltau, jettisoned major appliances which accounted for 2.7 percent of J.C. Penney's sales last year, but dragged on the company's operating profit.
It's focusing instead on women's clothing, and goods for the home like towels or bedsheets, which carry higher profit margins. Furniture is still available, but only online.
That reverses the course followed by predecessor Marvin Ellison, who three years ago began selling major appliances again in an attempt to capitalize on problems at Sears.
Department stores like J.C. Penney are trying to reinvent themselves in an era when Americans are buying more online, or turning to discounters like T.J. Maxx for clothing.
Bringing back shoppers is has proven exceedingly difficult, even for iconic brands.
Momentum appears to be slowing at Macy's, which could be the mall's last remaining major department store.
And the path back to prosperity appears especially tenuous for J.C. Penney. It is trying to claw its way back after a disastrous reinvention plan in 2012 by its former CEO Ron Johnson, who dramatically cut back on promotions and brought in new brands to attract young shoppers.
Sales at J.C. Penney went into a freefall, it suffered massive losses and once-loyal customers moved on.
That situation has stabilized, but establishing an identity in a retail landscape that undergone seismic changes continues to elude J.C. Penney.
"The central problem for (J.C. Penney) is that it no longer gives shoppers reasons to visit stores and to make purchases," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. "In other words, it has lost sight of why it exists. This is evident across both stores and online where a hodgepodge of products are thrown together in a seemingly random fashion."
The company reduced inventory by 13 percent last year and that will continue throughout 2019. Soltau said more uncluttered stores will allow people to find what they want more easily.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.