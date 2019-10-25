Thirty-five-year entertainment industry veteran Joe Brauner has been tapped by Spectra to be the new Director of Entertainment of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Spectra, which provides venue management and food services and hospitality to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the Atlantic City Convention Center, announced the hiring Friday.
Brauner will oversee relationships with promoters and will look to draw more concerts, family shows, and other large scale ticketed events to Boardwalk Hall.
"The addition of Joe Brauner as Director of Entertainment at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is valuable," Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Executive Director Matt Doherty said. "His knowledge and expertise in this area will allow us to attract and book big name entertainment to this historic venue, as well as offer high profile events that benefit the destination as a whole."
Some of Brauner’s experience in the field includes working with the Creative Artists Agency, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, United Talent Agency, and Agency Performing Arts. Brauner was also responsible for programming and consulting at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.
During his time with United Talent Agency, Brauner managed a portfolio of clients that included artists such as Norah Jones, Cynthia Ervo, Santino Fontana, and Jane Krakowski.
"Joe is one of the most recognizable and respected people in the entertainment industry having worked at some of the top talent agencies in the world," John Page, President of Spectra Venue Management, said. "He will be a great asset to help us deliver world class entertainment to Boardwalk Hall."
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the Atlantic City Convention Center are owned and funded by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.