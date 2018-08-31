EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The quiet murmurs of shoppers making their final rounds through emptied aisles echoed at JR’s Fresh Market on Friday, its final day of business.
JR’s opened in August 2015 in the building previously occupied by Genuardi's supermarket on Fire Road. It closed at 4 p.m. Friday.
The supermarket offered a wide selection of gluten-free and organic products, or what Kelli Migliore, 34, of Egg Harbor Township, referred to as “hippie stuff.”
“It has — or had — such a good selection of food for my kids,” she said.
Migliore was one of many loyal customers saying their last goodbyes to the store Friday. She said the staff was always kind, and she had only ever heard good things about the store.
“I came here for things ranging from Halloween candy for my kids to vegan cheese. The candy they sold here had no artificial dyes, and although you can find some of this stuff in the big stores like ShopRite, this was just such a convenient place,” Migliore said.
Migliore was accompanied by Jessica Jordan, 37, also of Egg Harbor Township. Although Jordan was not a regular customer, instead attracted by the sale brought on by the closure, she noted there was an impressive selection of dairy and gluten-free products.
“Of course I discover it now, when it’s closing,” she said.
“Between the two of us, our kids have a combination of at least 20 allergies,” Migliore said. “And this was just such a convenient place. It was more affordable than the other stores offering organic items. I’m not sure where I’ll go now.”
The store will not reopen at any other locations, according to its Facebook page.
