Managing Editor W.F. “Buzz” Keough has been named executive editor of The Press of Atlantic City.
Publisher Mark L. Blum announced the move Friday.
Keough will replace former Executive Editor Kris Worrell, who recently accepted a position at The Virginian-Pilot.
Keough has been a journalist at The Press since 1988, having worked as a reporter, bureau chief and local news editor.
“Buzz has been a key member of the newsroom management team for many years, and we’re fortunate to have someone like him ready to step into a leadership role,” Blum said. “I’m confident he will be up to the challenge, and I’m anxious to start working directly with him to continue to improve our news products.”
As managing editor, Keough helped launch a number of impact projects that focused on domestic violence, sea-level rise in shore communities and Atlantic City’s future. He also re-established an internship program and has steered the newsroom in developing podcasts and video to reach different audiences.
“Finding new ways to spotlight our newsroom’s work is critical to reaching our audience,” Keough said. “But it all starts with focusing on local news and the issues affecting South Jersey.”
Keough, 56, lives in Galloway Township with his wife and two children.
