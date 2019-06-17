Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
It's "My Happy Place" time Megan Danaher, 30, who is the owner of Brigantine Physical Therapy and Fitness. Her No. 1 "Happy Place" is her newly finished kitchen Tuesday June 11, 2019.
It’s “My Happy Place” time Megan Danaher, 30, who is the owner of Brigantine Physical Therapy and Fitness. Her No. 1 “Happy Place” is her newly finished kitchen Tuesday June 11, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Megan Danaher says the new kitchen is ideal for both cooking and socializing, as the removal of multiple room-dividing walls allows for a seamless flow from kitchen to dining room to living room.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
Megan Danaher's No. 1 'Happy Place' is her newly finished kitchen.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
The renovation included the addition of an island counter, which has become the place for family meals and gatherings.
The whites and grays work with the ocean blue of the walls and sandy-beige of the wood floor to bring a relaxed, seaside feel to the home.
It’s “My Happy Place” time Megan Danaher, 30, who is the owner of Brigantine Physical Therapy and Fitness. Her No. 1 “Happy Place” is her newly finished kitchen Tuesday June 11, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
It’s “My Happy Place” time Megan Danaher, 30, who is the owner of Brigantine Physical Therapy and Fitness. Her No. 1 “Happy Place” is her newly finished kitchen Tuesday June 11, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
”My Happy Place” is a weekly Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
BRIGANTINE — In 1950, Megan Danaher’s grandparents built this ranch-style home on a quiet street steps away from a park and the beach.
Over half a century later, the owners of Brigantine Physical Therapy & Fitness said goodbye to the outdated designs and created their “Happy Place.”
Danaher, 30, said the new kitchen is ideal for both cooking and socializing, as the removal of multiple room-dividing walls allows for a seamless flow from kitchen to dining room to living room.
The renovation included the addition of an island counter, which is now where the family congregates for all of its meals and gatherings.
All of the carpet in the kitchen was removed, revealing original wood floors that Danaher’s crew sanded to match the rest of the house, a muted beige color reminiscent of sand.
Between the coastal accents and abundant amounts of natural light, you can practically hear the sound of the waves crashing as you stand in this beach chic kitchen. The seaside-themed color palette reflects the relaxing vibes of the home, with neutral whites and grays that beautifully complement the ocean-blue walls.
When Danaher is not helping patients reach their fitness and wellness goals, she spends a lot of her free time in the kitchen cooking healthy meals for her family. She grows her own herbs on the sunny windowsill, which adds a nice touch of greenery to her meals and kitchen décor.
Danaher explained that her husband and business partner Paul, 32, was the visionary of the project.
Paul’s father, Danny Danaher, used to own a construction company in England and he flew in to lend a hand at the peak of the renovation process in February.
Danaher’s grandmother, 91, was initially nervous about modernizing the home she’s lived in for majority of her life, but now that transformation is complete, she couldn’t be happier with it.
See more photos of Megan Danaher's 'Happy Place' and watch a video at PressofAC.com.
Megan Danaher's No. 1 'Happy Place' is her newly finished kitchen.
PHOTOS of Brigantine Physical Therapy owner Megan Danaher in her "Happy Place"
Megan Danaher's No. 1 'Happy Place' is her newly finished kitchen.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
The renovation included the addition of an island counter, which has become the place for family meals and gatherings.
