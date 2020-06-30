EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Lenox Warehouse store at 2606 Fire Road, which had been closed temporarily, is going out of business.
Lenox has decided to permanently close all outlet and warehouse stores due to the challenges brought on by COVID-19, the company said Tuesday.
"We can't thank you enough for being a loyal store shopper. We know gatherings with your family and friends have been very different lately, but we appreciated the chance to be there for every special moment as a part of your home," Lenox said in a statement.
The company said it will send out emails about the upcoming liquidation sales at its stores.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.