ATLANTIC CITY — An application by a Stockton University contractor for a state-issued permit to provide alcohol at its city campus has ruffled feathers of private bar owners again and brought to light a bigger issue with the concessionaire permits.
“It’s not just Stockton. It’s not just their concessionaire’s license. It’s every concessionaire’s license. It’s not like we have an axe to grind with Stockton,” said Tom Forkin, chairman of the Board of Alcoholic Beverage Control for Atlantic City.
The controversy stems from the bar owners contention that they have had to pay tens of thousands of dollars in purchase and upkeep of private liquor licenses, meanwhile properties that are considered state-owned or -operated can circumvent the system with the much cheaper state permit.
Under the state’s ABC Handbook, the special annual concessionaire permit allows the sale of alcoholic beverages in any building belonging to or under the control of the state of New Jersey, including municipally owned golf courses, state college pubs and stadiums like the Meadowlands.
Last month, Chartwells’ parent company, Compass Group, applied for the annual concessionaire’s permit and placed the required legal notice in the newspaper. This was the second such application that drew anger from small business owners in Atlantic City – the first was in September.
Stockton University spokeswoman Diane D’Amico said the permit will allow for the state college’s food service vendor, Chartwells, to provide alcohol at special events at the city campus' academic building. While the state Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) rules say that the license could be used for a college pub, D’Amico said that Stockton did not have intentions of doing so.
John Exadaktilos, owner of Ducktown Tavern, said he paid nearly $35,000 for his liquor license and now they are selling for about $100,000. He said Stockton should use a local vendor instead of obtaining the concessionaire's license.
“If you’re coming to Atlantic City and you’re doing an event, you need to ask someone in Atlantic City that has a license to cater your events,” Exadaktilos said this week. “If you want to cater something in Atlantic City, go get a license.”
There are nine concessionaire permits in Atlantic City and recipients include bars like Back Bay Ale House in Gardner’s Basin and Wingcraft on The Walk, as well as Applebee’s and Ruby Tuesday’s.
Forkin said that because the state has jurisdiction in certain areas of the city, it can authorize the permits for these locations. He said that Stockton’s application was just a “micro-example” of the state taking away the city’s financial assets. He also cited parking and luxury tax revenues that are collected by the state in Atlantic City. Forkin said he empathizes with the small businesses.
“People want to be heard on the issues,” Forkin said. “My position is just to make sure that there’s clarity and transparency.”
Forkin said that two months ago, when Chartwells had applied for another state permit in Atlantic City, the board has passed an objection locally, but has no say in whether it is granted by the state.
“It obviously a good thing for Stockton for sure and it’s not so good for the surrounding areas and bars. It kind of devalues their licenses,” Forkin said.
He said that not only does the state keep the money from the licenses; it also presents an additional burden on the public safety personnel.
Exadaktilos, who represents Atlantic County on the New Jersey Licensed Beverage Association and is also seeking a seat on City Council in the 6th Ward, said the state needs to be fairer with the city of Atlantic City.
"It’s very unbalanced when it comes to operate a business in Atlantic City. They need to even the playing field,” he said. “The small businesses are suffering.”
Atlantic City Mayor Frank M. Gilliam Jr. and 6th Ward Councilman Jesse O. Kurtz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
