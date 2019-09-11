ATLANTIC CITY — Representatives from schools in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference toured the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Wednesday, taking in the site that will play host to next spring's men's and women's conference basketball tournaments.
The conference's championship esports tournament will be held at the same time, in the hall's Adrian Phillips Theater.
Atlantic City was announced as the location last year, and the conference described the resort as a neutral locale that wouldn't give any one team an advantage.
The tournament is set for March 10 to 14 next year, and the winner of each tournament will receive an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
"We've been looking for a neutral site for some time. Our coaches wanted to have that type of environment for their teams to compete against each other," said MAAC Commissioner Richard Ensor. "But for our membership as a whole, they wanted a destination site. Some place where their fans, alumni, donors would want to come spend a weekend, enjoy their time in the basketball venue, but also outside the venue."
On Wednesday, representatives from marketing, student affairs, and athletic departments at MAAC colleges — which includes New Jersey schools Monmouth University, Rider University and St. Peter's University — toured Boardwalk Hall and saw presentations on the amenities the venue, and the city, has to offer.
The conference issued a report last year that the tournament could bring some $3.7 million to the resort.
"We're on pace for that," said Jim McDonald, assistant general manager at Boardwalk Hall. "The bottom line is ... we're hoping for 30-40,000 attendees to come and view the tournament. Some people will be in the market for 5-6 days."
The city's status as a recreation destination played into the decision to bring the tournament here. Atlantic City beat out arenas in Connecticut, Long Island and Albany for the right to host the event.
"Many of the cities we played at in the past just didn't have those types of options," Ensor said. "So with the shopping, the dining, and the sports gambling, we thinks that's gonna really appeal to many of our demographics that attend basketball championships."
Next year will be the second time MAAC has an esports championship tournament and the first time it has been tied to the basketball tournaments, which has been held in Albany 19 times since 1982, and will stay in Atlantic City through 2022.
Players will compete in League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League and SuperSmash Bros. Ultimate. The conference hopes to bring a younger demographic into the fold with the addition, according to Kiernan Ensor, MAAC esports director.
"We see esports as the hook, the lure, to get them inside the arena and then expose them to MAAC basketball," Kiernan Ensor said. "So we really think that they ... pair hand-in-hand very well. Meaning, the young with the old, and the old with the new. And this facility in particular, having the Adrian Phillips Theater alongside the arena, is the ideal location to hold an esports tournament."
The tournament's final is typically held on the Monday before Selection Sunday for March Madness, but will next year be played on the Saturday before, as the Hall is booked that Monday for the NJSIAA Individual Wrestling Championships.
That will cater to sports bettors who want to visit one of the city's sports books for March Madness, Commissioner Ensor said.
"I think many people think the Atlantic City atmosphere is gonna become what the Super Bowl's been for Vegas," he said. "It's gonna just drive a lot of interest in attendance, because you can go to games here and you can sit in all the game halls and watch all the other tournaments, come back for another game. So there's a lot of good synergy there and we hope it attracts our younger demographics here."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.