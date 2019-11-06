Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The “Show Us Your Rack” parade, part of the Shop Local Shopping Extravaganza on Nov. 30, will feature business owners wheeling down Ventnor Avenue decorated wardrobe, garment, valet or restaurant kitchen racks with a theme that reflects their business.
MARGATE — The city’s business association announced a twist Wednesday to its annual local shopping event later in the month.
The “Show Us Your Rack” parade, part of the Shop Local Shopping Extravaganza on Nov. 30, will feature business owners wheeling down Ventnor Avenue decorated wardrobe, garment, valet or restaurant kitchen racks with a theme that reflects their business, according to a news release from the association. The parade starts at noon and runs from Washington to Essex avenues.
The business with the best decorated rack will win a media package valued at $500.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A discount department store is moving in to the first floor of what was …
The lineup for the parade includes Sunset Outpost, Johnny’s Cafe and Shuckers, Paygroups Plus, Thomas Heist Insurance Agency, Lucy the Elephant, Bocca Coal Fired Pizza, Colmar Home Center, 95.1 WAYV and the business association.
The event will include sidewalk sales, a Santa parade with city police and firefighters, Toys for Kids, WAYV, holiday characters and more, according to the release. There will be children’s activities at Essex Avenue, including free pizza, soda, face painting and giveaways, and visits with a Santa who is fluent in American Sign Language.
Any organizations, bands, dancers or businesses interested in participating in the parade can email wendy@margatehasmore.com.
Margate hosted its annual Fall Funfest by the Bay on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. The festival continues into Sunday with more live music, food and entertainment.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
