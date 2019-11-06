SHOPPINGSMALL

The “Show Us Your Rack” parade, part of the Shop Local Shopping Extravaganza on Nov. 30, will feature business owners wheeling down Ventnor Avenue decorated wardrobe, garment, valet or restaurant kitchen racks with a theme that reflects their business. 

MARGATE — The city’s business association announced a twist Wednesday to its annual local shopping event later in the month.

The “Show Us Your Rack” parade, part of the Shop Local Shopping Extravaganza on Nov. 30, will feature business owners wheeling down Ventnor Avenue decorated wardrobe, garment, valet or restaurant kitchen racks with a theme that reflects their business, according to a news release from the association. The parade starts at noon and runs from Washington to Essex avenues.

The business with the best decorated rack will win a media package valued at $500.

The lineup for the parade includes Sunset Outpost, Johnny’s Cafe and Shuckers, Paygroups Plus, Thomas Heist Insurance Agency, Lucy the Elephant, Bocca Coal Fired Pizza, Colmar Home Center, 95.1 WAYV and the business association.

The event will include sidewalk sales, a Santa parade with city police and firefighters, Toys for Kids, WAYV, holiday characters and more, according to the release. There will be children’s activities at Essex Avenue, including free pizza, soda, face painting and giveaways, and visits with a Santa who is fluent in American Sign Language.

Any organizations, bands, dancers or businesses interested in participating in the parade can email wendy@margatehasmore.com.

