AVALON — Marie Nicole's Grill is closing its doors permanently, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
"After 19 wonderful seasons we have decided to focus our energy on our other thriving businesses in the area as they continue to grow," the post reads. "We have enjoyed each and every season in both Wildwood Crest and Avalon and will always consider these communities as part of the Marie Nicole's family."
Gift cards to the Italian-American restaurant will be accepted at Concord Café and North End American Grill, according to the post
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.