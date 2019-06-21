marie nicole's

Marie Nicole's in Avalon will be closing its doors permanently, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant's page.

 Archive

AVALON — Marie Nicole's Grill is closing its doors permanently, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"After 19 wonderful seasons we have decided to focus our energy on our other thriving businesses in the area as they continue to grow," the post reads. "We have enjoyed each and every season in both Wildwood Crest and Avalon and will always consider these communities as part of the Marie Nicole's family."

Gift cards to the Italian-American restaurant will be accepted at Concord Café and North End American Grill, according to the post

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments