It’s a familiar story: residents, sick of the cost of living, pick up and flee New Jersey. Now, one moving company is saying they helped a higher percentage of people in New Jersey do just that than in any other state in 2018.
Moving company United Van Lines’ annual study of migration patterns among their customers found that, of more than 4,400 New Jersey residents who made an interstate move with the company last year, two thirds left the state, rather than arrived here.
New Jersey has been in the top ten for that distinction for the last ten years, the company says, moving up into first place this year. It’s another data point to throw into the long-running conversation about a slow exodus from the state.
“The cost of living in New Jersey, the highest tax state in the country … That’s the main reason why,” said Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. “You can’t do anything about the weather but you can most certainly do something about the property tax.”
More than 34% of the outbound movers said they were moving for a job. And more than 34% said they were leaving for retirement.
“Older folks are on fixed incomes and consequently they need to stretch their dollars as far as they possibly can,” Levinson said.
Also affecting many retirees’ decision to leave the state is the fact that they can sell their home here and buy an equivalent home for less elsewhere with lower property taxes, said James Hughes, a professor at Rutgers University and the Dean Emeritus of the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy. Hughes said he’s been following the issue for 15 years.
Some experts say there is an issue with the study’s limited pool of responses.
Hughes said the United Van Lines study doesn’t account for people arriving in the state from abroad, and domestically, who aren’t bringing as many personal items with them and aren’t in need of a moving company. Regardless, the fact remains that corporations uproot from New Jersey in search of lower taxes and an affordable workforce, Hughes said. And workers follow suit.
“Another factor is New Jersey has had slow job growth and the like. Outside of New York City and Boston, most of the Northeast and Midwest also have experienced slower job growth,” Hughes said. “So economic opportunity really lies in the South and the West … and corporations tend to be moving to those destinations.”
For states with the largest inbound populations, Vermont ranked first. The rest are down south or out West. Hughes cited Mercedes Benz decision, in 2015, to move their U.S. headquarters from Montvale to Georgia.
And those companies drawing workers away from New Jersey has an effect on the state’s coffers.
In a 2018 report, the New Jersey Business and Industry Association said, after researching census and tax return data, that the state loss $24.9 billion in adjusted gross income between 2004 and 2016.
After residents left, the “people came in behind them, they did not make up the difference is that loss of money from the state of New Jersey,” said Melissa Siekerka, president of the NJBIA.
“If you take that money and think about the void that it creates in our general fund and think about all the challenges we have in funding our priorities here in the state of New Jersey, you can understand why we have a budget crisis every year,” she said.
Among the other major losses to outbound migration, according to Siekerka, is millennials.
One million millennials migrated out of the state between 2007 and 2016, she said, and 58% were between 18 and 24 years old. Only 866,000 millennials moved here in that time, she said.
“We absolutely are losing that population,” she said.
It’s not all bad for New Jersey, though. Hughes said towns in New Jersey with access to commuter rail often attract older millennials in Philadelphia and New York City looking to start and raise a family.
“It’s hard to live in a shoe box if you have two kids,” Hughes said. “You need some outdoor space.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.