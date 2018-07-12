ATLANTIC CITY — A planned data center inside the Atlantic City Convention Center has the potential to be an economic catalyst for South Jersey by transforming the resort into a wired city and a technological hub for global companies.
Michael Tobin, CEO and co-founder of Continent 8, a U.K.-based network solutions and data center provider, said the nearly 6,000-square-foot data center that will be constructed this year will allow the region to be seen as a viable option for both domestic and global companies. By enabling companies to connect to a global network through the data center in Atlantic City, Tobin said it opens up the region to untapped industries that could provide economic development beyond tourism, hospitality, agriculture and casino gaming.
"Atlantic City presently lacks the proper technology to take advantage of these opportunities," he said. "But there is lots of potential if this is executed properly."
Barbara DeMarco, a Hammonton native and vice president of Porzio Governmental Affairs, a Trenton-based office of the law firm Porzio, Bromberg & Newman in Morristown, Morris County, said the region's unique attributes, including quality of life, reasonable taxes and proximity to Philadelphia and New York, make South Jersey an attractive place to do business. With her client's planned technological investment, the city and the region could be posed for diversified economic opportunities that would only enhance South Jersey's attractiveness, she said.
"This is a catalyst for activity that this area has never known," DeMarco said.
Tobin said the data center would also provide network reliability in the event of a power loss, something much of the region does not currently have.
Continent 8 and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority are in the final stages of executing a 10-year lease for underutilized space in the Convention Center. The deal will enable Continent 8 to construct and operate a nearly 6,000-square-foot data center that would increase bandwidth capacity and security for web-based services throughout the city.
With an existing presence in the city — Continent 8 already has data rooms in both Caesars Atlantic City and Ocean Resort Casino for online gaming — and a well-established international business reputation, CRDA Deputy Executive Director Marshall Spevak said the authority's board did not need much convincing to see the viability of the partnership. CRDA unanimously approved the terms of the lease in June, which will net the authority $101,000 monthly in rent.
Lauren Moore, executive director of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, said the proposed data center is a "great opportunity" for the region to attract various types of new businesses, such as software development, digital production and hardware support, that could spur sustained economic growth. Moore said he even sees potential for the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center in areas such as aviation security.
Tobin said the public/private partnership with CRDA is a "new age" for the South Jersey region.
"I'm thrilled for what this could mean for South Jersey," he said, "and excited to be a part of a new era in Atlantic City."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.