NJ Benefits Available

To see what benefits you may qualify for, visit nj.gov/labor, and click on the COVID-19 page.

A chart in English and Spanish details the benefits available, such as earned sick leave, family leave, temporary disability and workers' compensation.

Eligibility is explained based on circumstance: Did you test positive, were you exposed to the virus but your employer remains open, etc. Roughly 10 scenarios are listed, along with the benefits available for each circumstance.