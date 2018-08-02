A New Jersey woman playing an online casino game hit a progressive jackpot Thursday worth $287,945.
The unidentified woman from Sewell, Gloucester County, reportedly placed a $2 bet while playing the ancient-Greece themed game Divine Fortune on playsugarhouse.com.
According to a press release, the woman posted to the SugarHouse Online Casino’s chat room, "I was actually on a work conference call and almost screamed at loud!"
A third-party spokesperson said Thursday's win is the biggest jackpot in New Jersey to date for Divine Fortune and the biggest winner for playsugarhouse.com since SugarHouse Online Casino entered the iGaming market in New Jersey in September 2016.
"We are extremely excited for this winner who started playing with us in January of this year,” said Richard Schwartz, president of Rush Street Interactive, the site’s operator. “As we approach our two-year anniversary, hitting this record-breaking jackpot is great for us and for the entire online gaming industry, as it proves people can win life-changing amounts online at anytime and anyplace."
This is the sixth time Divine Fortune, a progressive video slot game, has hit Mega Jackpots for playsugarhouse.com players. The first was in May 2017 for $13,950. The second and third were both in September 2017 for $91,680 and $46,096. The fourth was March 26, 2018 for $193,737 and the fifth was April 2 for $61,266.
