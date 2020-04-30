We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

New unemployment claims totaled 71,707 in New Jersey in the week ending April 25 — half of the previous week's increase and much less than the historic high of more than 200,000 earlier in the month, according to the U.S. Labor Department's Thursday report.

But the numbers are still almost double the previous weekly historic high of 46,000 in November 2012, after Superstorm Sandy hit the state.

Nationally, 3.84 million people filed new claims, bringing the total who have lost jobs this year to 30 million, the department reported. That's a decrease of 603,000 from the previous week's revised level.

New Jersey's number of weekly initial claims for the year now tops 1 million, a 524% jump from a year ago, according to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The department said Wednesday it will begin paying claims Friday to independent contractors and gig workers put out of work by the COVID-19 pandemic. They are newly eligible for benefits under changes in federal law.

Of New Jersey's total filings this year, 940,000 have come in since the COVID-19 crisis began in mid-March, the state Labor Department said.

A total of 624,131 New Jerseyans collected unemployment last week, the report said. That was up 68,126 from the previous week's total of 556,005.

The U.S. Labor Department said 12.4% of the U.S. labor force was collecting unemployment benefits for the week ending April 18 — the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the data collection.

South Jersey legislators say they are inundated with calls from residents who have applied for but not yet received unemployment benefits and are desperate for financial relief. Some have gone five or six weeks without any income, and many report not having yet received their federal stimulus checks.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Wednesday his office is trying to assist with 15,000 open cases of people waiting for unemployment benefits and unable to get help from the state. His district covers eight counties and 92 municipalities, he said.

State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, said his office is working on about 1,000 such cases for Atlantic County residents.

The state Labor Department said about 200,000 applicants who have not yet received benefits are self-employed, independent contractors or those who do not have enough recent earnings to qualify for regular unemployment benefits.

Those workers are now eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a new program authorized by Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The Labor Department said Wednesday it will begin to make payments to those workers Friday.

“The Department has worked hard over the past month to put the infrastructure in place to get this program up and running, despite the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “We know that people are anxious to receive these benefits — and we want to get benefits out the door as quickly as possible — but we had to build from scratch a process to determine eligibility, protect claimants’ personal information, prevent fraud and distribute these new benefits.”