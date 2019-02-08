When an NFL player, a famous DJs and a million dollar investor make their way into Atlantic City, you'd expect to see them in a nightclub or at high profile event — not one of the city's dozens of vacant lots and abandoned buildings.
On Thursday afternoon, former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy, DJ Envy from The Breakfast Club radio show and real estate investor Cesar Piña, who's "@flipping_nj" Instagram account has more than 78,000 followers toured around the city looking for housing development opportunities.
"We're looking at more housing than anything," said Piña. DJ Envy added that he and Piña will be hosting a real estate and house flipping seminar in Atlantic City on March 24.
"We heard about great opportunities here in Atlantic City and wanted to be apart of the development," said Ryan Sanders, of the 3T Group, which represents McCoy.
The tour was led Council President Marty Small, along with city real estate officer Patricia Corcoran and Casino Reinvestment Development director of planning and development Lance Landgraf, and took the group from the new Stockton University Atlantic City campus to parts of the Tourism District and into the neighborhoods.
"We're just trying to get things done for the city," said Small, "anytime I have those close relationships, of course I'm going to promote and sell the city."
