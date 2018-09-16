A New Jersey-based independent gaming test lab lobbied the new gubernatorial administration earlier this year, claiming it could produce better results than the state in testing casino games.
Gaming Laboratories International, LLC, an industry leader in gaming product certification, has spent more than $32,000 on efforts to convince lawmakers that the company could be more efficient and less costly than the state's own labs. GLI, a Lakewood-based company, is licensed as a casino service industry enterprise by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, the agency which presently conducts product testing.
State records show that GLI paid Princeton Public Affairs Group, Inc., $32,508 for lobbying efforts. The governmental affairs agent had a meeting with the Governor’s Office in 2018 to “explain their company and how they will help save (New Jersey) money and stream line the state testing lab,” according to state Election Law Enforcement Commission documents.
Kevin Mullally, vice president of government relations and general counsel, for GLI said the company is not attempting to replace the DGE testers in New Jersey.
"We don't have an agenda at this point," Mullally said Friday. "We're just figuring out where the new administration is going."
Mullally said GLI has not taken any positions on issues or existing regulations.
"We haven't advocated for any legislation, haven't asked for any rule changes," he said. "With a new governor, we just really wanted to be informed about what's going on."
A spokesperson for the DGE declined to comment.
The DGE gaming test lab is located in Atlantic City. The lab performs testing on slot machines, online gaming and sports betting products.
GLI, which was founded in 1989 by a former DGE employee, has successfully lobbied other gaming jurisdictions who do not utilize state testing labs to be a choice provider. As recently as 2017, the Illinois Gaming Board awarded GLI a three-year contract, which is being challenged by another independent gaming test lab, BMM International, LLC. The matter landed in court earlier this year before being remanded back to the gaming board, which reaffirmed its position Friday.
BMM has been licensed by nearly every major gaming jurisdiction in the United States and Canada, with the exception of Illinois.
In July, gaming regulators in Nevada levied a $125,000 fine against GLI for integrity breach and systems testing omissions. The fine is the largest ever levied against a test lab. GLI has also been fined in Tennessee and Missouri for testing errors.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.